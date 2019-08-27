Lawan visits Yobe LGAs, sympathises with fire, flood victims

•Nigerians carpet FG for going against its policies, diplomatic norms

Despite the public outcry that greeted the increase in fees for non- immigration visa by the United States’ government, investigation by Saturday Telegraph has revealed that the increase in fees is not enough to discourage Nigerians from applying for U.S visa. The investigation showed that more Nigerians are still willing to apply for the visa even as some Nigerians have blamed the Federal Government for the unnecessary diplomatic row and going against the ease of doing business policy signed by it. The America embassy in Nigeria had during the week announced a new regime in visa fees for non-immigration visa, with successful applicants required to pay additional fees at the point of collection of the visa.

However, following outrage expressed by Nigerians and carpeting of the government whose action led to the increase by the US, Nigeria government on Thursday announced a reduction of its visa fees for America nationals coming to Nigeria to tally with what America charges Nigerians for visa.

The U.S government is yet to react to this announcement from Nigerian government. According to a number of travel agencies and tour operators as well as frequent travellers to America, increase in the visa fees by America in retaliation of Ni geria’s higher visa fees, is not enough to prevent Nigerians from applying for America visa. They argued that despite this development, many Nigerians would still apply for the visa given Nigerians’ penchant for travelling, regardless of any obstacles on their way.

Mrs. Sophia Khan, who is the chief executive officer of El – Khan Travels, Abuja, America’s action will further heigten Nigerians quest for the visa rather than discourage them. “I don’t think this will in anyway discourage Nigerians from going because of the way Nigerians are desperate for America’s visa. I am sure even if it was N200, 000 they will pay to get it. But the good thing about is that it is only when you are granted the visa that you will be required to make the payment. It is for insurance because when you are refused visa you don’t have to make the payment,’’ she said.

Although she said it is not good development, however, Nigerians, she said would do anything to get American visa even if they are told to pay a million naira for it: “Well, I don’t think that it is a good thing but it is not going to change anything as far as Nigerians are concerned. In fact, if that will get them American visa they are so willing to jump at it.

“There is no way this will discourage Nigerians from applying for American visa. No way at all, after all, Nigerians pay for VIP, express service for United Kingdom visa, which is almost N200, 000, to get visa in five days. “So, Nigerians can do anything to get America visa because there are people that are willing to pay over a million to get the visa. This is not going to discourage them, in fact, since it is even after you are granted visa, it is cool with most people and I think the government has to look into it all the same.” Speaking on the development, Mrs. Wonuola Olatunde – Lamidi, managing partner of Diamond and Pearls Travels Limited, Lagos, said Nigerians would continue to apply for US visa in their numbers only that there might be a drop for the moment but it would only be marginal.

She said: “I am of the opinion that Nigerians will still continue to apply for the U.S Visa, we may see a drastic drop at the beginning due to these additional fees. Eventually Nigerians will get used to it and will not complain anymore.” However, she urged the Nigerian government to take appropriate action to mitigate this; “I think the increase in visa fees is not going to sit well with our government considering the fact that as at the time of replying this message, our visa fees to U.S citizens is still $160, according to Nigerian Immigration Service website. “Usually in this case, the government will try to negotiate this new development with the U.S government to ensure that this decision is reversed. If the negotiations fail, the Nigerian government may impose the same fees on U.S citizens.”

For the Managing Director of Topaz Travels and Tours Limited, Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, because Nigerians like travelling for different reasons, they won’t bother with the increase at all. She said: ‘‘With regard to this increase reducing the traffic of Nigerians travelling to the US, it is a capital no. Nigerians generally love to travel. Nigerians travel for business, holidays, medical and educational reasons .

Then do not forget the ‘I must travel abroad group.’ So, this increase won’t affect the travelling population at all.” Akporiaye, who is also the first deputy president of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), said the Federal Government needs to be very careful and consistent with its policies, taking into cognizance the overall interest of its nationals. “As travel consultant, my take is simply this, whatever we do in terms of policies that affect international relations, we must carefully think through these policies so as not to cripple the tourism industry in the country. Tourism can only thrive in a friendly and safe environment,” she added. Given that the Nigeria government has backtracked, she called on the American government to also rescind its decision to encourage cordial relationship as America reaps more from Nigeria than anywhere else in Africa.

“Decisions such as this have the potential to generate frictions in our mutual relations as nations. Having said that, I would ask the US embassy to reconsider their decision considering the fact that their embassy in Nigeria is one of the most, if not the most, thriving, in Africa,” she stressed. While the President of NANTA, Mr. Bankole Bernard, expressed displeasure over the Nigeria government’s handling of the issue, accusing it of not keeping faith with its nationals and policies, with regard to the recent Executive Order on the Ease of Doing Business. He said:“We are gradually discouraging investors and making Nigeria not a choice destination for tourism and investment. “Our foreign affair ministry is a shame to humanity. The ministry is none – existent. Nothing is being showcased about the quality of the nation.

Why should we increase visa fees and we are talking about ease of doing business? “How can we say we want to grow tourism when we create bottlenecks despite our security challenges? We need to understand how to position the country in the external world, and it is the job of the foreign affairs ministry to constantly position the country in good light before the world.”

