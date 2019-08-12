‘Lawyers’ remuneration not commensurate with work’

Lawyers push for judicial resolution

AKEEM NAFIU writes on the crisis rocking the Edo State House of Assembly which has not only hindered smooth legislative business but also pitched Governor Godwin Obaseki against the National Assembly

F

or the umpteenth time in five years, the Edo State House of Assembly which was embroiled in crisis is at it again. The crisis, this time around, centred on the inauguration of 9 of the 24-member Assembly on 18th June, 2019 by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

This is the second time within five years legislative business in the Edo State House of Assembly will be disrupted.

In 2014, the crisis which was allegedly triggered by the then ruling party at the national level, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), resulted in the emergence of two parallel leaderships that sat separately.

The then Deputy Speaker, Festus Ebea, an APC member representing Esan South-East, and three other APC members who defected to the PDP were suspended for alleged misconduct and violation of House rules. They had earlier lost a legal battle to retain their seat in the House.

The four suspended APC members later teamed up to elect Festus Ebea as Acting Speaker. They also suspended the Speaker, Uyi Igbe, and six other APC members for allegedly bringing the reputation of the House into disrepute.

The 15 APC legislators of the Uyi Igbe-faction who were then backed by Governor Adams Oshiomhole, relocated from the Assembly complex at the King’s Square to the Old Assembly Chamber inside the Government House, due to police restrictions at the complex.

The PDP lawmakers however gained entry into the complex and had a plenary session with Festus Ebea presiding.

At the session which was conducted with the mace, the lawmakers re-validated the suspension of the eight APC members and formalised the election of the suspended Deputy Speaker as Acting Speaker. The rest of the story is now history.

Return of crisis in 2019

Five years on, the Edo State House of Assembly is on the spotlight again for the wrong reason.

It all started on June 17, 2019, when 19 out of the 24 Edo Assembly members-elect, expressed their displeasure at the failure of Governor Godwin Obaseki, to inaugurate the 7th Assembly, ten days after the expiration of the previous one.

Addressing a press conference, the spokesman for the lawmakers, Washington Osifo, alleged that the governor’s refusal to issue a proclamation to inaugurate the 7th Assembly as required by law, after the expiration of the 6th Assembly on June 7, 2019, has created a vacuum.

He said: “The governor by virtue of Section 105 (3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), is constitutionally required to issue a letter of proclamation for the inauguration of the new Assembly to avoid vacuum.

“All states of the federation have inaugurated their Houses of Assembly; Gov. Obaseki has deliberately refused to allow the Assembly to function, thus usurping the powers of the legislators”.

However, 48 hours after the 19 lawmakers’ outburst, the Special Adviser to Governor Obaseki on Media and Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, issued a statement notifying the public that his boss has indeed inaugurated the 7th Assembly on June 17, 2019.

He said the new assembly was inaugurated at 3pm on the said day and that the nine members in attendance had elected Hon. Frank Okiye as Speaker.

“The much-anticipated inauguration of the Edo State House of Assembly took place in Benin around 3 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019.

“The Clerk of the Edo House of Assembly, Alhaji Audu Omogbai, ushered the members-elect into the chamber and read out the letter of proclamation transmitted to the Office of the Clerk by the Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki.

“After reading the letter, the clerk proclaimed the House and the members-elect began the process of electing the House leadership, with Frank Okiye of Esan North-East Constituency I, emerging as Speaker, w8hile Yekini Idiaye of Akoko Edo Constituency I, was elected as Deputy Speaker.

Other lawmakers said to be in attendance at the inauguration ceremony were: Nosa Okunbor, Henry Okuarobo, Uyi Ekhosuehi, Marcus Onobun, Ephraim Anehbosele, Roland Asoro and Eric Okaka.

The other 19 lawmakers left out of the inauguration exercise were however dissatisfied and have vowed that the ‘illegality’ would not stand.

NASS intervention

In a bid to resolve the logjam, the House of Representatives on 9th July, 2019, set up a probe panel.

The panel was put up by the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, after the adoption of a motion moved by three members from Edo State, Messrs Julius Ihonvbere, Peter Akpatason and Johnson Oghuma.

The 13-member probe panel was chaired by the immediate past spokesman for the House and former speakership aspirant, Mr Abdulrazak Namdas.

Moving the motion, Ihonvbere said, “The House notes with concern the improper, clandestine and nocturnal inauguration of the 7th Edo State House of Assembly on the 17th of June, 2019, wherein nine out of 24 members-elect were purportedly sworn in without the knowledge of the other 15 members-elect.”

Members of the Green Chamber later adopted the probe panel recommendations on 17th July, 2019.

In adopting the recommendations, the lawmakers handed down a week ultimatum to Governor Godwin Obaseki to issue a fresh proclamation for the Edo State House of Assembly.

The house also directed that all actions taken by the current assembly in Edo State should be declared null and void pending proper inauguration.

The lawmakers also called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Director-General (DG), Department of State Service to shut down the Edo State House of Assembly and provide adequate security to allay further fears of intimidation and threat as alleged by members-elect.

In a similar fashion, an enquiry was also launched into the crisis by the Senate through an ad-hoc Committee.

The Committee’s report was subsequently adopted by the Red Chamber on 30th July, 2019.

Like the House of Representatives, the Senate also gave Governor Godwin Obaseki a week’s ultimatum to issue fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the Edo State House of Assembly.

In doing this, the governor was mandated to formally inform all the 24 members-elect of the new proclamation via print and electronic media platforms.

Failure to do so, the Senate said it will invoke Section 11(4) of the Constitution which allows it to take over the functions of the state assembly.

Obaseki reacts

In his reaction to the Senate’s directive, Governor Obaseki accused the lawmakers of illegally dabbling into an issue that is currently a subject of litigation in court.

The governor speaking through a statement by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie, said he is not unmindful of political pressure on the Senate by highly placed and powerful persons who are intent on foisting their will and choices on Edo people.

“This is borne out by the record statements made by one Seid Oshiomhole (a Member-elect and younger brother of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Comrade Adams Oshiomhole) wherein he boasted that both the Senate President Senator Ahmed Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila have been instructed on what to do in this matter.

“The Government of Edo State wishes to observe that the Chairman and Members of Ad-Hoc Committee of the Senate which visited Edo State were made aware of the existence of at least three suits pending before various Courts wherein the factual and legal dispute regarding the Edo State House of Assembly inauguration have been submitted to the Courts by both contending parties for resolution.

“The Ad-Hoc Committee also failed to inform the senate of the existence of a valid injunction in Suit NO FHC/B/OS/70/2019 wherein the Federal High Court restrained various parties from interfering in any manner with the activities of the Edo State House of Assembly which said order had been brought to their attention in the course of their visit to Edo State.

“It is unfortunate that the Distinguished Senate would act in flagrant breach of these various court orders and purport to come to factual and legal conclusions concerning a matter in which the parties are already before the courts and therefore subjudice”, the statement reads.

Lawyers proffer solutions

Some senior lawyers concerned about the crisis rocking the Edo State House of Assembly have equally been speaking on the way out of the quagmire.

Majority of the lawyers while speaking on the issue at the weekend believed it is only the court that can calm frayed nerves. They asked aggrieved parties to seek legal redress.

In his comments, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr. Biodun Layonu, was of the view that it is better to invite the court to adjudicate on the matter because political solution has been elusive.

He said: “The ultimate solution is court when political solution fails. The governor or those members who wish should quickly preempt by going to court if the matter is not already in court”.

A former Vice-President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Monday Ubani, also believed only the court can resolve the dispute.

“Now that the Senate has toed the line of the House of Representatives in ordering Governor Godwin Obaseki to re-issue the letter of proclamation to the State House of Assembly within a period of one week or risk the National Assembly taking over the legislative function of the State House of Assembly, it is obvious that this matter has defied political solution.

“I am reinforced by this line of thought due to the prompt response of the state governor to the directive of the Senate by insisting that the National Assembly is clearly in breach of the principles of federalism and separation of powers by issuing these directives.

“According to him, the National Assembly cannot, and will not dish out orders to the state governor in a federation contrary to the provisions of the Constitution. Indeed the provisions of the constitution was very specific as to the level of intervention or involvement of the National Assembly in the state where the State House of Assembly cannot be in a position to enact laws for the good order, governance and peace of that state.

“My observation and conclusion, I may be wrong, is that this crisis will eventually be decided by court as APC, the National Assembly, the Edo State and the major stakeholders have jettisoned wisdom over this crisis”, Ubani said.

A former General Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mazi Afam Osigwe, also called on parties involved in the dispute to seek judicial intervention.

He said: “If a governor has done a proclamation in law, he lacks power to do a second one. This is because those asking the governor to do another one have acknowledged that he had previously done one.

“Besides, if the House of Assembly has convened, the governor cannot dissolve it until after four years and the power of the National Assembly to make laws for a state is only activated when the House of Assembly cannot sit.

“I think the National Assembly ought to have sought legal advice before coming up with the resolutions. Sadly, the Edo State House of Assembly is entirely made of APC members and one would have expected that any differences among them would be resolved politically amicably.

“So, if some people believed that there was no proper proclamation and that notice of such activity was not given, then, I think those who are making such should go to court so that the issue can be decided one way or the other. It is not for the National Assembly to throw its weight into what has become a judicial matter”.

However, a rights activist, Mr. Kabir Akingbolu, opined that the only way out of the logjam is for Governor Obaseki to heed the National Assembly’s directive and re-issue the proclamation.

“Constitutionally, the National Assembly has the power to make law for the good governance of any state if the State House of Assembly is not functional. I think we ought to have surpassed this stage of anarchy in our democratic experiment.

“The governor should heed the voice of logic and apply wisdom; otherwise anything can happen that may lead to a breakdown of law and order which may be a fertile recipe for the declaration of state of emergency.

“How can less than one third of the House constitute a quorum on the first day when the proclamation of the house is to be made. It is disgusting and I know people of other climes will be laughing at us. This thing should stop now and I think the National Assembly should be more serious in pursuing this to a logical conclusion.

“The state governors always believe they are above the law. Fayose did it in 2014 when he used seven members to chase away 19 under this same president but when the anomalies were allowed to stand, this is the consequences. We must nip it in the bud and the time to do it is now. So the National Assembly is on the right track”, he said.

A Lagos-based lawyer, Mr. Gabriel Uduafi, also demanded for a fresh inauguration of the Edo State House of Assembly saying this is the only way out of the problem.

He said: “The situation of things regarding the Edo State House of Assembly is quite unfortunate. If I recall very well, the Edo Assembly is a 24-member House. If the governor is making a proclamation for the Assembly’s inauguration, I want to believe he is not unaware of the number of members elect.

“My expectation is that for the effectiveness of the proclamation, all the elected members should have been duly informed of the exercise by the clerk.

“The office of a governor is not a comedy theatre. Governance is serious business. As a human being, I was embarrassed by that inauguration, as a lawyer, I was scandalized and as a democrat, I think the exercise was undemocratic.

“It is undemocratic for the governor to inaugurate only five members in a House of 24 members. Can the five members validly and legally passed a resolution that will be binding on the House? We all have to agree that the inauguration was improper, otherwise we have a problem.

“If that inauguration was improper, is it something that we should promote? The governor was elected as a politician and if he has a political problem, he must solve it politically. So, irrespective of the party affiliation of members of the House, there was a constitutional infraction regarding their inauguration. In my view, that House was not competently inaugurated. What happened was a shame on our democracy.

“Even if you go by a simple majority, it means we must have at least half of the entire House members inaugurated. With this, there can be a basis for discussion. There is a popular saying that whatever is worth doing at all is worth doing well, I think the inauguration has to be properly done again. The governor should do what is right”, the lawyer said.

Like this: Like Loading...