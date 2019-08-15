Leadway Tennis Clinic enters tournament stage at Ikoyi Club

After nine days of training which has seen kids taken through the rudiments and latest techniques of the game, the Leadway Assurance Summer Tennis Clinic enters competition stage on Thursday with participants scheduled to battle for supremacy in six categories.

According to Chris Agbim, the technical director of the programme, 73 players will slug it out for the top prizes in the boys and girls Under 7 (beginners), boys and girls Under 12 intermediate) and boys and girls Under 18 (advanced)

Agbim, who alongside nine other coaches have been conducting the clinic cum tournament expressed delight at the impact made to the kids whom he stated have improved significantly on their game.

“This is the second leg of the programme as Leadway Assurance also sponsored the Easter clinic held in April and from all indications, there has been huge progress regarding the standard of the kids as they have made so much improvement. I can boldly say the aim is gradually been attained and by the time a few other editions are held, we would be talking of players that would be competing in colours of Nigeria at international tournaments,’ Agbim stated.

Tunde Odukale, the MD/CEO Leadway Assurance PLC, said the company was committed to the programme as it has enhanced the standard of the players who have demonstrated they have huge potential to excel at the sport at global level.

Tennis Section Chairman, Bimbo Okubena, thanked the sponsors for helping the kids in taking steps that would aid their dream of playing tennis at a very high level.

“We expect future champions to emerge from here because of the quality of coaching we are giving to the young ones. The kids are excited just as the sponsors are happy with the entire arrangement so far,” Okubena said.

