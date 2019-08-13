Leedway Tennis Clinic gathers steam at Ikoyi Club

To actualised Edo Queens’ dream of winning the Nigeria Women Football League title, the technical adviser Gabriel Adejor has revealed that they are set to overhaul the entire squad.

He said he was uncomfortable with the lackadaisical attitude of some of his players, stressing that their major aim this season is to win laurel for the state government who has given them a good morale and financial backing.

He said: “I want to commend the state government for the support; in this club, we have never had it so good, the players and the technical crew are getting all the necessary assistance from the government to make our jobs easier. So on our part, we are also ready to do the needful, and ensure that the promise we made to government is also fulfilled. And how do we do that is by ensuring that we win laurels this season for the state.

“Now that in are in mid -season break, the technical department of Edo Queens will shop for good players to beef up our team. We are in serious need of attackers and midfielders, and we need to do this before we enter into the second quarter of the league. I’m not saying that we don’t have quality players, but we just need to beef up the team because we do not want to take chances. Edo Queens is a team that is highly respected in Nigeria Women Football League it is time for us to do something fantastic and prove to others that we are not push over team.”

“Well I do want to tell you that names of players that might be ask to go for security reason, any player that is no longer productive knows that she would certainly be dropped. We want players that can score goals for us, I almost wept in our games against Nasarawa Amazons in Lokoja, and our last game against Adamawa in Pantami Stadium Gombe State, where our girls had 15 good scoring chances they could not convert anyone. As coaches we give them everything they needed to know on the pitch of play, in fact women football is full of surprises, it is when you need them most they disappoint you. For us to move forward, we must step on some people’s toes.”

Like this: Like Loading...