Business
Lender invests $4m in fintech firm
South Africa’s Standard Bank has taken a stake in local fintech firm Nomanini to offer credit to potentially millions of small shop owners and other informal retailers across Africa that have limited access to banking services.
Africa’s biggest bank by assets has invested $4 million in Nomanini, which connects informal merchants with distributors via an e-wallet, and aims to roll the service out across 14 African countries by early 2021.
Nine out of 10 retail transactions in Africa are conducted in cash or via informal channels like kiosks and open-air markets, according to a 2017 report by audit firm Deloitte.
Using Nomanini technology, Standard Bank will collect and analyse data on the retailers. Adrian Vermooten, Standard Bank’s head of digital in Africa regions, said data on just one primary product line, such as pre-paid airtime, was enough to proxy the risk associated to that shop, build up a financial profile and understand its ordering patterns.
This will allow the bank to pre-empt the trader’s re-stocking needs and send them alerts offering to arrange and underwrite its next order, for instance.
This could be done via Nomanini or Standard Bank devices supplied to the traders or by leveraging other existing networks or devices from third parties – whatever fits best in each market.
Vermooten pointed to tens of thousands of informal traders who currently act as mobile money agents in African countries. “Those are all small little businesses that we find really attractive,” he said.
At a later stage, the bank will look to help those retailers offer financial services, like cash deposits and withdrawals, to their customers.
Vahid Monadjem, founder and CEO of Nomanini, said even just 100,000 retailers could reach between 50 million and 150 million people
Business
Stanbic IBTC reports 16% drop in profit
Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, a member of Standard Bank Group, has posted 15.87 per cent decline in profit after tax for the half year ended June 30, 2019.
The result, which was submitted to the Nigerian Stock Exchange in Lagos yesterday, showed that profit after tax decreased to N36.245 billion during the period from N43.084 billion in the corresponding period of last year.
Gross earnings, which stood at N114.207 billion, last year, increased marginally to N117.374 billion this year, representing a growth of 2.77 per cent. Profit before tax at N44.650 billion was a decline of 11.98 per cent compared to N50.730 billion in the corresponding period of 2018.
Interest expenses grew by 8.70 per cent to N21.474 billion in 2019 from N19.755 billion reported in 2018. Operating expenses grew by 2.65 per cent from N48.775 billion in 2018 to N50.069 billion during the period under review.
The group had announced a gross earning of N58.7 billion for the first quarter of 2019 as it released its unaudited financial results for the period to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
The financial report showed the group grew its topline earnings for the first three months to March 31, 2019 to N58.7 billion, compared with the N57.4 billion it achieved in the same period of 2018.
The group achieved profit before tax of N23.5 billion and profit after tax of N19.2 billion.
The result showed that the group’s liquidity position remained robust.
Liquidity ratio increased to 130.06 per cent compared with the 110.68 per cent achieved in December 2018.
This ratio is well above the regulatory minimum requirement of 30 per cent and is an indication that the group is strong enough to continue to meet its liquidity obligations in a timely manner.
Net interest income of N20.2 billion compared with N18.9 billion in March of 2018 is a 7 per cent improvement year-on-year.
While total assets decreased marginally by 5 per cent to N1,579.5 billion as against N1,663.7 billion in December 2018, gross non-performing loans slightly improved to N17.5 billion compared to N17.7 billion in December 2018.
The Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Yinka Sanni, said slowdown in economic activities as well as the socio-political environment impacted the results.
Sanni said: “The operating environment in the first quarter of this year was challenging evidenced by the slowdown in economic activities which were impacted by the socio-political environment leading to muted client activity. These factors affected the growth pace of our overall business volumes and earnings.”
According to him, the group achieved a resilient performance despite the challenging environment.
Sanni is optimistic that economic activities will improve over the rest of the year and the group is well positioned to take advantage when it does.
“We will continue to leverage our universal financial services capability to ensure delivery on our Guidance for 2019,” Sanni assured.
Business
Fitch faults CBN on measures to boost lending
Fitch Ratings has said that recent measures announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to boost economic growth through incentives for bank lending, “jar” with the apex bank’s goal of maintaining a stable exchange rate.
According to the agency, “the CBN’s, Attempts to reconcile competing goals through unconventional macroeconomic management and weaknesses in policy settings are raising medium-term vulnerabilities to shocks, which could make the economy more exposed to falling oil prices or disruptions to hydrocarbon production.”
The rating agency, which said this in a statement obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, also contended that: “The competing goals of preserving naira stability and supporting Nigeria’s fragile recovery are pushing the CBN towards increasingly complex policy measures, with a risk of aggravating external vulnerability or causing macroeconomic distortions.”
Fitch noted that: “Tight management of domestic liquidity has been the key pillar of Nigeria’s exchange-rate policy in recent years. However, several recent measures to boost lending have contributed to a temporary loosening of domestic financing conditions. This has combined with falling oil prices and deteriorating investor sentiment towards emerging markets to put pressure on the naira.
“The measures, announced by the CBN in July, included a requirement for banks to have a loans-to-deposits ratio of at least 60% at end-September and tighter restrictions on the amount of remunerable deposits that banks can park at the central bank.”
The agency further pointed out that exchange-rate pressure pushed the CBN into resuming its liquidity tightening operations this month by auctioning Open Market Operations (OMO) bills, as well as increasing the supply of foreign currency, “releasing about $800 million from its foreign-currency reserves between mid-July and mid-August.”
According to Fitch: “These moves have contributed to a rebound in domestic interest rates and limited the depreciation of the naira on the Investors’ and Exporters’ FX Window to 1% since end-June.”
Although the agency stated that it expects the CBN to continue to pursue a combination of tight liquidity management, segmented exchange-rate markets, forex interventions and restrictions, adding that this “will be aided by ample international reserves of more than six months of expected 2019 current account payments, and a small current account surplus conditional (we estimate) on Brent prices averaging at least $60 a barrel,” it, however, warned of risks ahead.
Specifically, Fitch stated that the CBN’s policy of auctioning OMO bills to non-residents “has led to a rapid build-up of short-term external liabilities with non-resident holdings of these bills amounting to $15.8 billion (4% of GDP) at end-April, equivalent to a third of reserves.
“This generates meaningful rollover risks, which could necessitate persistently high interest rates, holding back growth and increasing the government’s debt-servicing costs,” it added.
Also commenting on the CBN’s plan to intensify restrictions on FX access for food imports in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent directive, the rating agency stated that: “FX restrictions are unlikely to foster an expansion in domestic food supply, in our view, as Nigeria’s agriculture and food industries suffer from deep-seated challenges from infrastructure gaps, communal conflicts, insecurity and weather hazards. Instead, these restrictions could push more traders towards the informal economy and compound inflationary pressures.”
Continuing, it said: “Inflation at about 11% already raises the risk of an overvaluation of the real effective exchange rate, which could put more pressure on the naira and increase the risk of a sharp adjustment following an oil price shock. Withdrawal of portfolio investors would aggravate potential balance of payment pressures.”
Business
Sterling Bank’s agric summit to boosts food security
Sterling Bank’s forthcoming Agriculture Summit Africa will play a significant role in Nigeria’s quest to achieve food security, the lender has said.
Executive Director, Corporate and Investment Banking, Sterling Bank, Mr. Yemi Odubiyi, stated this during a press conference in Lagos where the Bank briefed journalists on the Agriculture Summit Africa billed for September 5 and 6 in Abuja.
The summit themed, “Agriculture – Your Piece of The $1tr Economy,” is geared towards the attainment of the $1trillion Africa agribusiness economy dream of the World Bank by 2030.
Noting that achieving food security was a major objective of the Federal Government, Mr. Odubiyi pledged that Sterling Bank will continue to play a leading role in helping the country achieve this goal.
He said: “Food security is a major threat in Nigeria. We will not be able to stabilise this country until we solve the issue of food security, which we are at the forefront. We are trying to address issue of food security and job creation in the country. We believe that supporting the initiative of the current administration, we will be able to solve challenges of food security.”
He further stated that:”About 10 per cent of our loans are on agriculture because the sector is a very important area for us. We are working with other stakeholders for us to achieve the $1 trillion target of the World Bank by bringing back the good old days of agriculture boom where cocoa and other cash crops were faring well in the country.
He announced that during the summit, Sterling Bank would launch several inititaives, including a digital platform, based on blockchain technology to address post-harvest losses and other areas to boost the agric sector.
Also speaking at the event, the Group Head, Agric Finance and Export, Bukola Awosanya said that this year’s summit will build on the huge success of last year’s event. She disclosed that due to what they benefited from the summit last year, over 4,000 people have already said they would register for the event next month.
Last year, Sterling Bank brought together smallholder farmers, input suppliers, agro processing entrepreneurs, development finance agencies, policy makers and captains of industry through a technical workshop on the agriculture value chain in Abuja.
The workshop, which focused on co-creating a sustainable Nigerian economy through rural agricultural enterprise, was chaired by Nigeria’s former Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh.
This year’s agriculture summit is a more ambitious attempt to discuss issues that will propel Africa to attain her full potential in the Agriculture sector.
Business
Zenith Bank introduces education loan for children
Nigeria’s leading financial institution, Zenith Bank Plc, has introduced the Zenith Children’s Account (ZECA) Education Loan to assist parents pay their children/ wards school fees as the new school session begins.
The loan offering, which is disbursed directly to the account of the beneficiary’s school, comes at a very competitive interest rate and flexible repayment tenors. To access the loan, parents are required to open a ZECA account for their children/wards at any of the bank’s branches.
Commenting on the new loan product, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu said “the bank remains focused on providing premium financial solutions that create value for its customers and meet their lifestyle needs.”
ZECA is a specialized savings product for children between the ages of 0-17 years. The account enables parents/ guardians save towards securing the financial future of their children/wards.
Zenith Bank Plc is recognized as one of the most innovative financial institutions in Nigeria and was voted the most customer-focused bank in Nigeria for the Retail and SME segments in the 2018 KPMG Annual Banking Industry Customer Satisfaction Survey (BICSS).
The bank’s commitment to world-class service standards has led to several product innovations over the last few weeks including the “Zenith Timeless Account”, which allows Nigerians aged 55 years and above bank for free, the “Zenith Save for Me”, a high interest target savings account and “Dubai Visa Service” on the Zenith Internet Banking Platform, which allows convenient application and payment for visas to Dubai.
Business
As FG moves to recoup budget support loans
As the Federal Government moves to recover N614 billion loans extended to states under the budget support facility programme, some governors are already jittery, especially following their failure to abide by the 22-point specification that guided the credit facility. Abdulwahab Isa reports
Between 2016 till date, the 36 states of the federation had received two levels of financial support from government at the centre.
These were necessitated by acute insolvency in their financial position occasioned by huge debts.
Save for Lagos, Kano and Rivers states, majority of others practically live on borrowing to function fully.
Some of the challenges faced by majority of states include huge debt obligations, unpaid salaries, and pension in arrears.
To relieve them of the burden, the Federal Government created financial bailout windows with the Paris Club Refunds and Budget Support Loans.
The Paris Club Refunds are the longstanding claims of over-deductions from Paris Club debts made from state government accounts from 1995 to 2002.
The refunds, authorised by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016, was to cushion the plight of salary earners and pensioners.
These funds had been over-deducted from the states’ FAAC payments to offset foreign loan contracted by states over the years. The Paris club refunds were paid out in tranches to all the states. However, they never counted as loans as states were entitled to them.
The second bailout, identified budget support loans, was approved in 2016 for states with a repayment clause attached to it.
A total sum of N614 billion conditional loan facility was extended to be repaid after two years. The Ministry of Finance, the Debt Management Office fashioned the conditions upon which its disbursement was carried out. .
Perspective
Essentially, the loan package was part of Federal Government efforts to reset the economy that entered recession in 2016.
The idea was to put more money in the hands of states, to enable them liquidate accumulated workers’ salaries, pension obligation and contractual debt.
At a meeting with state commissioners of finance in Abuja to roll out the scheme, Minister of Finance at the time, Mrs. Kemi Adesoun, was explicit on scope of the loan.
She said the loan was secured from the private sector to state governments through the issuance of bonds.
“The budget support facility is a loan, repayable after one year by states. It’s not a grant,” Adeosun said.
Budget support loan to states was tied to 22-point Fiscal Sustainability Plan (FSP).
The conditions under which the agreement was structured was unanimously agreed by state governors during the National Economic Council meeting that held on May, 19, 2016.
The FSP highlighted five key strategic objectives, which include improving accountability & transparency; increasing public revenue; rationalizing public expenditure, as well as improving public financial management and sustainable debt management.
On their part, the states were expected to undertake fiscal reform action plan similar to public financial management reforms being undertaken by the Federal Government.
They include biometric capture of all civil servants, establishment of an efficiency unit within each state, implementation of continuous audit, improvement in internally generated revenue (IGR) and other measures to achieve sustainable debt management. Access to the proposed facility will be directly tied to the attainment of the fiscal reform milestones under the FSP.
“This is not a bail out, but rather a necessary short term intervention that is conditional on a comprehensive fiscal sustainability reform plan, and which is ultimately intended to set the states on a path towards fiscal sustainability and to support the federal government’s drive to reflate the economy, ” Adeosun noted.
Rules, violation
At the early stage of implementation, the Miinistry of Finance set out a total of 22 conditions contained in the arrangement.
Some of the conditions spelt out are that a restriction would be placed on states borrowing from commercial banks; all states must publish their financial statements, budgets and the quarterly budget performance; state’s finances would no longer be shrouded in secrecy and items like security vote, feeding, travel among others would be made visible.
Other conditions attached were that states would review obsolete revenue laws and tariffs, and redefine internally generated revenue to include non-tax revenue sources that would reflect local opportunities in each state, especially in solid minerals.
In the same vein, the states were directed to set targets for recurrent to capital expenditure; set target for personnel costs as a percentage of the total budget; clean up their payroll by eliminating ghost workers as well as set up efficiency unit to reduce the cost of governance. These conditions at best were observed by majority of states in breach.
Each state was granted N17.5 billion of the budget facility loan. Regrettably, most states procured the loans without meeting key basic conditions spelt out. Allegations of bailout diversion have been rife across states. Salaries are left unpaid till date, pensioners are still groaning while contractors that handled projects in states are in perpetual lamentation.
The Vice- President, Professor Yemi Osinbaj, who heads the National Economic Council, had in an unmistakable voice declared to states that the loan was repayable at an interest rate of nine per cent over a 20-year period and that it was “solely for the purpose of paying the backlog of salaries.”
Panic over pay back
As it is today, there is unease across states, given that the larger portions of budget support loans were frittered into unproductive ventures. Most states never implemented a single provision of the 22 conditions designed as basis for the loans.
Last week, the Federal Government hinted of its intention to recoup from 35 states, the sum of N614 billion of the loan.
The declaration jolted some governors as many states are still battling to pay the new minimum wage increase. Majority of states are lock up in a battle with the leadership of labour over new wage minimum wage.
Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, confirmed government’s intention to recoup the loans while briefing State House Correspondents after the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting presided over by the vice-president.
To fast track the refund process, the minister said NEC had agreed to set up a committee comprising members of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) that will consult with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the ministry of finance to finalise modalities for commencement of the repayment.
Ahmed said each of the affected 35 states received N17.5 billion as bailout.
The minister of finance briefed NEC on the progress of the facility, detailing how the Federal Government has made a total of over N614 billion available to 35 states being N17.5 billion each.
Way out
The only way out now is for state government to look inward, tap into abundant opportunities for additional revenue sources to augment monthly subvention from federation account.
The Revenue Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) during several interface with the representatives of states presented a robust roadmap on untapped potential lying untapped in each state. There isn’t any better time than now to maximally utilize additional sources of revenue at the disposal of states.
Last line
Loans are contracted on binding agreement. It is, therefore, expedient for the Federal Government to apply the relevant portions of the agreement to recoup the loans from states.
Business
Task ahead of Adebayo
In the wake of President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to stop providing foreign exchange (forex) for importation of food, members of the organised private sector say the initiative is a welcome development since it is in line with government’s resource-based industrialisation agenda. Taiwo Hassan reports
Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari announced his new cabinet with Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo given the portfolio to man the country’s Industry, Trade and Investment ministry. To furtherconsolidate the trend, private sector operators have set agenda for him. Taiwo Hassan reports
As Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo assumes office as the new Industry, Trade and Investment minister, members of the organised private sector (OPS), no doubt, are expecting significant turnaround in the country’s real sector of the economy during this period.
No doubt, the past few years in the country’s industrial sector have been characterised by uncertainty, which affected investor confidence and caused a deceleration in the tempo of economic activities in the country.
In fact, investors were worried about the possible outcome of the country’s manufacturing sector after President Buhari’s second term in office, with the apprehension that the industry was already plagued with challenges.
However, the challenges in the industry coupled with low investor confidence have become a litmus test for the new minister.
Ideally, times like these are typically characterised by high political and policy risks with focus tailored towards improved growth in key sectors of the economy.
Meanwhile, as investor confidence gradually returns with diminishing uncertainty, private sector operators expect to see a rebound in economic activities.
Investment climate
Issues around business environment are as critical to the progress of the economy as the macroeconomic conditions.
These are issues of infrastructure, tax, regulatory environment, institutional issues, security situation, policy consistency and many more.
These are major business environment issues that have been contracting the country’s manufacturing sector from contributing effectively to the country’s gross domestic product.
However, the onus is on the new industry minister to prove to the private sector and investing public that he has solutions to the country’s harsh investment climate.
Ease of doing business ranking
Another major agenda from the private sector to the new industry minister is to ensure that the country’s ranking in the World Bank Ease of Doing Business improves in all ramifications to boost investor confidence in the economy, mostly manufacturing sector.
Besides, the 2018 World Bank Ease of Doing Business report ranked Nigeria 146 out of 190 countries.
The report showed that the country took a step backwards from the 145th position it was anked in 2017.
The ranking takes into account trading regulations, property rights, contract enforcement, investment laws and availability of credit.
However, the OPS acknowledged the efforts of the current administration through the Presidential Ease of Doing Business Council (PEBEC) and series of Presidential Executive Orders targeted at improving the business environment.
To them, government still has enormous task of ensuring much better performance to enhance productivity in 2019.
This calls for a sound and result oriented business regulations and innovative implementation this year.
So, the new minister must work assiduously with the PEBEC to ensure that ease of doing business is entrenched in the manufacturing space.
Power situation
The provision of power remains at the heart of ease of doing business in Nigeria. The private sector admits the efforts of government in addressing the perennial power supply shortage and deeper commitment to alternative sources of power including off-grid initiatives.
However, the power situation continues to pose severe challenges to the private sector operators, impacting adversely on productivity.
According to them, throughout last year, they received complaints across sectors about high energy costs especially high expenditure on diesel, higher cost of and scarcity of gas, and payment demand by Discos for power that was not supplied.
SMEs and some real sector companies reported that they spent as much as 20 per cent to 25 per cent of their total operating cost on provision of alternative power supply and payment to Discos.
Now, they are tasking Otunba Adebayo to liase with his counterpart in the power ministry to make electricity available for manufacturers to boost production.
Trade policy
The President, National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTS), Ken Ukaoha, urged the new minister to create a trade policy, in order to advance the sector.
Ukaoha, who stated this in Abuja, stressed that it should, in fact, be the new minister’s first priority to ensure a brighter future for the sector.
He urged the minister to look into the subject of Common External Tariff (CET) and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) related trade policies.
Ukaoha said that the CET experimentation for Nigeria would expire this year, and by 2020, Nigeria should be having a full-fledged implementation of the common external tariff.
He, however, regretted that the country had not learnt any lesson from the five years experimental stage; and, therefore, called for the hosting of a meeting of trade and industry stakeholders by the ministry to collaborate and strategise.
Regulatory environment
President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Babatunde Ruwase, tasked the new minister to look into the ongoing regulatory burden on private firms.
According to him, businesses experience frequent incidence of overbearing regulatory disposition, leading to increased burden, higher cost of operation, waste of executive time and reputational consequences.
To him, these manifested in form of fines and charges that are sometimes difficult to justify, sanctions, regular summons of corporate executives.
Last line
As Adebayo takes his seat, members of the OPS are concerned about his background as a core politician and whether he has the clout to improve the country’s industrial sector in the next four years of this administration.
Business
ICT: The task before new communications minister
The highly anticipated assignment of portfolios to appointed ministers had come and gone. But for the minister of communications, the task ahead are enormous and stakeholders’ expectations are high given his background as a technocrat. SAMSON AKINTARO reports
With the recent inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet for his second term, the country’ Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector seems to be among the luckiest to have gotten a round peg in a round hole for a Minister. Prior to the release of the ministerial list by the Presidency, stakeholders in the sector had clamoured for appointment of an Information Technology (IT) professional and technocrat to man the Communications Ministry. Citing the peculiarity of the ICT sector, they had argued that appointment of politicians as ministers for the dynamic and evolving sector had dragged the country backward over the years. According to the immediate past President of Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) Prof. Adesola Aderounmu, for a technical ministry such as Ministry of Communications, a core technical person is needed as a minister as such person already knows exactly what to do when he gets to the office. “Once you are not there as core technical person, it may be difficult for you to listen to the technical people working under you” he said.
Huge task
Interestingly, true to the aspirations of the stakeholders, the announcement of Dr. Isa Pantami as the Minister of Communications was like prayer answered. Pantami, who until his appointment was the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), now has a bigger and more tasking role of supervising the Communications Ministry. As Communications Minister, Pantami will be expected to address lingering issues in the sector, which include current low broadband penetration, infrastructure gap, and the problem of multiple taxation, among others.
Broadband penetration
Having surpassed the 30 per cent target in 2018, stakeholders are looking forward to a more robust broadband penetration in Nigeria in the next five years. Hence, while there is no official target yet, like it was done in the 2013-2018 Plan, it is envisaged that the country should achieve 70 per cent penetration by the year 2023.
As at last June, broadband penetration in the country stood at 33.3 per cent, according to statistics released by Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). This indicated that some 63.5 million Nigerians were on broadband service in June. There have, however, been concerns that the increasing penetration level is not on national scale but in a few concentrated cities. The telecom regulator also recently admitted that the most pervasive networks in the country are on 2G, while there is still a large proportion of the population that are under-served or unserved with universal access to mobile and the internet. Pantami will be expected to drive new policies in this regard.
Infrastructure gap
Despite the growth in mobile subscriptions over the years, telecommunications services are yet to get to some part of the country. According to the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, there are still about 40 million Nigerians that yet to be reached with basic ICT infrastructure and services.
A former Minister of Communications in the country, Dr Omobola Johnson, also declared recently that Nigeria would need huge funding to bridge existing infrastructure gap. According to her, as at 2015, a study carried out by her Ministry showed that the country would need $14 billion to bridge ICT infrastructure gap. She noted that the gaps are wider now with the emergence of 4G and 5G technologies, meaning that the country would need far more than the projected amount to develop ICT infrastructure.
Aside direct investment programmes in infrastructure, stakeholders in the sector believe that the government must formulate and implement policies to address this problem and the communications minister will be expected to stand up to this challenge.
Multiple taxation
The recurring issue of multiple taxation in the telecommunications sector will require a more pragmatic approach from the new minister. While successive ministers had made some moves to address the situation, it remains one of the major challenges bedevilling telecoms business.
According to stakeholders, while telecommunications has been a major catalyst for socio-economic development in the country, agencies of government are seeing the successes of the sector as opportunity to raise revenue for themselves. The quest for benefits, which are indeed, short term, compared with long term economic gains of telecommunications often times lead to disruption of services. The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) in a recent statement lamented the huge tax burden telecoms operators bear as a result of statutory and non-statutory taxes and levies from government agencies. It added that the multiple taxes have led to high cost of doing business in the country despite the Ease of Doing Business initiative of the Federal Government.
ALTON noted that the cost of running business in the country has now tripled the cost in Ghana and other neighbouring countries. “We have witnessed in Nigeria today that most of the regulatory bodies have left the regulatory functions and now turn to revenue generating bodies and this brings about multiple taxation and regulation.
“Please don’t forget that telecommunications operations are not isolated to the ecosystem, the cost of running business in Nigeria, especially telecoms is triple the cost of running same in Ghana and neighbouring countries. Almost all agencies of government are after telecommunications, why? We cannot afford to have crisis in the industry because we operate one network in all networks” the telcos lamented.
According to the President, Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria, Mr Olusola Teniola, mobile operators currently pay on the aggregate 38 different taxes to various agencies of government at the federal, state and local levels. “The challenges are also going to conspire against the six infrastructure companies already licensed by the NCC to deepen broadband penetration, because they won’t be insulated from the challenges facing existing operators in the industry,” he said.
ICT roadmap implementation
Almost halfway into its lifespan, the Federal Government through the Ministry of Communications in July last year unveiled yet another policy in ICT plan with strategies to achieve some milestones in the next two. Tagged ‘ICT Roadmap 2017-2020’ the four year plan came into full stream in the second half of 2018 and full implementation was expected to begin this year. Unfortunately, not much have been done.
The Roadmap came out as fallout of the ICT retreat held in 2016, where all stakeholders dissected the industry and proffer solutions. All participants at the retreat agreed that ICT had become the 4th pillar of the economy and was also dubbed the “infrastructure of infrastructures”, with good reason.
The Roadmap focuses on four pillars which include, Governance, Policy, Legal & Regulatory framework, Industry & Infrastructure and Capacity Building. It also identifies strategies to address some cross cutting issues. According to the document, the overarching goal of the Governance pillar is to nurture a vibrant, citizen engaged ICT Sector permeating all Sectors of the economy in all parts of Nigeria. “In order to address the challenges in the Sector, an ICT gap Analysis will be conducted, with an expedited implementation of the e-government Master plan. A National ICT Council will also be established in the Presidency to determine options for institutional project coordination for better harmonisation”.
The Policy, Legal and Regulatory Framework pillar is to engender policy consistency and a predictable forward-looking Legal and Regulatory regime promoting competition in the industry to advance the national and consumer interests. “Interventions under this pillar include passage of the Critical National ICT Infrastructure Bill, mapping and elimination of all duplicative fiscal imposts (VAT, States, Local Government, Federal levies) through insertions in the next appropriation. Review of the IP Law will be accelerated”.
On infrastructure, the overarching goal of the roadmap is to provide cost effective ubiquitous access to ICT for overall national development. Proposed solutions are the passage of the Critical National ICT Sector Infrastructure Bill, release of the remaining Infrastructure Companies (INFRACO)licenses, hastening of the rollout of metro networks, use of NIGCOMSAT Satellites to bridge the rural penetration gap and hosting of critical National Data within the country. “For this pillar, key outcomes will include the creation of two (2) million jobs as well as wealth creation and revenue generation” the government said in the document.
The fourth focus area, which is capacity building “is aimed at developing a smart globally competitive workforce and digitally literate population for which a Digital Literacy Council will be established. ICT Gap Analysis, review and update of the educational curricula for primary, secondary and tertiary schools and an effective Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) mechanism are other proposed interventions. The establishment of an ICT University and Innovation Hubs across the country will be among the Key initiatives of this Pillar”. Pantami would be expected to carry on with the implementation of this laudable Roadmap, which is capable of turning the ICT landscape around if well implemented.
Last line
Barring his achievements at NITDA, all eyes will be on Pantami in the next four years to take ICTs in Nigeria to the next level. His handling of several issues confronting the sector will determine how the sector remembers him after he must have gone.
Business
Konga unveils discounts in ‘back-to-school’ campaign
E-commerce firm, Konga, has unveiled discounts and special deals for its annual Back-to-School campaign. According to a statement from the company, wide variety of products across multiple categories spanning Computing, Mobile, Electronics, Home & Kitchen and Fashion and others are on offer during the campaign, which ends in september.
Head of Marketing at konga, Chidalu Ekeh, disclosed that the Konga Back-to-School campaign further offers prices unbeatable anywhere in the market. Also, she revealed that shoppers can enjoy immediate delivery, irrespective of their location nationwide.
“The Konga Back-to-School campaign is one with a difference. Products on offer are all guaranteed genuine in line with the Konga tradition of quality. Also, you are assured the best prices unmatched anywhere in the market. We can bet on that,” she enthused.
Besides, Chidalu affirmed that products on offer are not restricted to a particular class alone but have been carefully selected for a wide audience.
“With consciousness of the fact that Education is Key, the Konga Back-to-School campaign is aimed at awakening the readiness for a new school year. Parents and caregivers can thus shop a variety of items required by their children for the new session. “However, the campaign is not restricted to school essentials alone. There are also products across category for students of advanced level. These include small appliances, electronics, gadgets, fashion and accessories. We are also using this opportunity to offer credit facilities to staff and students of tertiary institutions,” she said.
Business
QoS: MNOs meet NCC’s performance indicators
Despite pockets of complaints by subscribers, mobile network operators (MNOs) in the country met their key performance indicators (KPIs) on quality of service in the last one year, New Telegraph has learnt.
This is according to latest QoS report released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), which covers the period between June 2018 and May 2019.
The record gave credence to why the regulator has not sanctioned any of the telcos for poor quality of service as it was the case some years back.
This may, however, be different from reality of the customers’ experience.
The operators’ performances are measured by the regulator based on parameters such as Call Setup Success Rate (CSSR), Drop Call Rate (DCR), Standalone Dedicated Control Channel Congestion (SDCCH CONG), and Traffic Channel Congestion (TCH CONG).
According to NCC, these QoS standards ensure that consumers continue to have access to high quality telecommunications service by setting basic minimum quality levels for all operators.
Based on the latest report, all the mobile operators crossed the threshold of 98 per cent call setup success rate in the 12 months review period.
In terms of drop call rate, which is fixed at one per cent or less, all the operators performed well as they recorded less than one per cent drop calls in the period, according to NCC’s record.
In terms of Standalone Dedicated Control Channel Congestion, however, MTN and Globacom faltered within the period as they failed to meet the KPI in this regard.
The two operators moved beyond the 0.2 per cent threshold, and this may not be unconnected to the fact that they are the two largest operators by subscriber number.
In terms of traffic channel congestion, all the operators also met the KPI as they all recorded less than two per cent congestion within the period.
But the technical result of operators’ quality of service may be far from the reality going by subscribers experience in the period covered by the report and even now.
Speaking with our correspondent over the report, the President of National Association of Telecoms Subscribers (NATCOMS), Mr Deolu Ogunbajo, disagreed with the regulator.
According to him, NCC is looking at quality of service from the technical aspect and not from the subscribers’ angle.
“From the subscribers’ point of view, this is not correct because we still have a lot of issues. The KPIs are measured technically and are far from the reality of what the subscribers are experiencing. We disagree with NCC on this.
“There are lots of complaints on dropped calls, and even the call setup success rate is nothing to write home about. There are times you want to call and the call is not just connecting, the call set up rate is poor, all is not well in terms of quality of service as the report suggests,” he said.
However, based on the huge number of mobile subscriptions in the country, the minute percentage of errors allowed the operators might cover a large number of subscribers facing quality of service challenge.
Meanwhile, some of the service quality situations are also attributable to quality of phones being used by the subscribers, as substandard phones are believed to affect the quality of services the users receive from network operators.
Business
Steel firms to cut jobs over U.S. tariff hike
Many local steel companies in Nigeria are temporarily laying off hundreds of workers, New Telegraph has learnt.
A report from the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) said this stemmed from the decision by United States President, Donald Trump, on 25 per cent tariff on all steel imports and a 10 per cent hike for imported steel from the U.S.
The report, which was cited by this newspaper, indicated that Nigerian steel importers could no longer cope with the US steel tariff hike consequently affecting the supply of steel to the local market.
According to the association, its members in the steel industry are finding it very difficult to remain in business since they are not getting regular supply of imported steel as prices have gone up astronomically.
The report stated that the economic implication of the new tariff and a 10 per cent hike for imported steel from the U.S on Nigeria’s economy is that it is expected to jerk up the cost from the current $3.5 billion to $6 billion annually.
NACCIMA noted that some local steel firms had been idle for months over lack of supply.
The United States is one of Nigeria’s biggest steel import market for following the inability of Ajaokuta steel and other firms to commenced full scale production.
A chieftain of NACCIMA, who spoke on the condition of anonymity in a chat with this newspaper, on the economic implication, said that local steel market was feeling the brunt in all ramifications.
According to him, the increase is not a good omen for Nigeria’s economy, stating that it is affecting all value chains of manufacturing in Nigeria.
An official of the African Natural Resources and Mines Limited, owners of Integrated Iron and Steel Plant in Kaduna, explained that some local steel manufacturing firms had put on hold employment.
