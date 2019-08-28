Lender invests $4m in fintech firm

The highly anticipated assignment of portfolios to appointed ministers had come and gone. But for the minister of communications, the task ahead are enormous and stakeholders’ expectations are high given his background as a technocrat. SAMSON AKINTARO reports

With the recent inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet for his second term, the country’ Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector seems to be among the luckiest to have gotten a round peg in a round hole for a Minister. Prior to the release of the ministerial list by the Presidency, stakeholders in the sector had clamoured for appointment of an Information Technology (IT) professional and technocrat to man the Communications Ministry. Citing the peculiarity of the ICT sector, they had argued that appointment of politicians as ministers for the dynamic and evolving sector had dragged the country backward over the years. According to the immediate past President of Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) Prof. Adesola Aderounmu, for a technical ministry such as Ministry of Communications, a core technical person is needed as a minister as such person already knows exactly what to do when he gets to the office. “Once you are not there as core technical person, it may be difficult for you to listen to the technical people working under you” he said.

Huge task

Interestingly, true to the aspirations of the stakeholders, the announcement of Dr. Isa Pantami as the Minister of Communications was like prayer answered. Pantami, who until his appointment was the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), now has a bigger and more tasking role of supervising the Communications Ministry. As Communications Minister, Pantami will be expected to address lingering issues in the sector, which include current low broadband penetration, infrastructure gap, and the problem of multiple taxation, among others.

Broadband penetration

Having surpassed the 30 per cent target in 2018, stakeholders are looking forward to a more robust broadband penetration in Nigeria in the next five years. Hence, while there is no official target yet, like it was done in the 2013-2018 Plan, it is envisaged that the country should achieve 70 per cent penetration by the year 2023.

As at last June, broadband penetration in the country stood at 33.3 per cent, according to statistics released by Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). This indicated that some 63.5 million Nigerians were on broadband service in June. There have, however, been concerns that the increasing penetration level is not on national scale but in a few concentrated cities. The telecom regulator also recently admitted that the most pervasive networks in the country are on 2G, while there is still a large proportion of the population that are under-served or unserved with universal access to mobile and the internet. Pantami will be expected to drive new policies in this regard.

Infrastructure gap

Despite the growth in mobile subscriptions over the years, telecommunications services are yet to get to some part of the country. According to the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, there are still about 40 million Nigerians that yet to be reached with basic ICT infrastructure and services.

A former Minister of Communications in the country, Dr Omobola Johnson, also declared recently that Nigeria would need huge funding to bridge existing infrastructure gap. According to her, as at 2015, a study carried out by her Ministry showed that the country would need $14 billion to bridge ICT infrastructure gap. She noted that the gaps are wider now with the emergence of 4G and 5G technologies, meaning that the country would need far more than the projected amount to develop ICT infrastructure.

Aside direct investment programmes in infrastructure, stakeholders in the sector believe that the government must formulate and implement policies to address this problem and the communications minister will be expected to stand up to this challenge.

Multiple taxation

The recurring issue of multiple taxation in the telecommunications sector will require a more pragmatic approach from the new minister. While successive ministers had made some moves to address the situation, it remains one of the major challenges bedevilling telecoms business.

According to stakeholders, while telecommunications has been a major catalyst for socio-economic development in the country, agencies of government are seeing the successes of the sector as opportunity to raise revenue for themselves. The quest for benefits, which are indeed, short term, compared with long term economic gains of telecommunications often times lead to disruption of services. The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) in a recent statement lamented the huge tax burden telecoms operators bear as a result of statutory and non-statutory taxes and levies from government agencies. It added that the multiple taxes have led to high cost of doing business in the country despite the Ease of Doing Business initiative of the Federal Government.

ALTON noted that the cost of running business in the country has now tripled the cost in Ghana and other neighbouring countries. “We have witnessed in Nigeria today that most of the regulatory bodies have left the regulatory functions and now turn to revenue generating bodies and this brings about multiple taxation and regulation.

“Please don’t forget that telecommunications operations are not isolated to the ecosystem, the cost of running business in Nigeria, especially telecoms is triple the cost of running same in Ghana and neighbouring countries. Almost all agencies of government are after telecommunications, why? We cannot afford to have crisis in the industry because we operate one network in all networks” the telcos lamented.

According to the President, Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria, Mr Olusola Teniola, mobile operators currently pay on the aggregate 38 different taxes to various agencies of government at the federal, state and local levels. “The challenges are also going to conspire against the six infrastructure companies already licensed by the NCC to deepen broadband penetration, because they won’t be insulated from the challenges facing existing operators in the industry,” he said.

ICT roadmap implementation

Almost halfway into its lifespan, the Federal Government through the Ministry of Communications in July last year unveiled yet another policy in ICT plan with strategies to achieve some milestones in the next two. Tagged ‘ICT Roadmap 2017-2020’ the four year plan came into full stream in the second half of 2018 and full implementation was expected to begin this year. Unfortunately, not much have been done.

The Roadmap came out as fallout of the ICT retreat held in 2016, where all stakeholders dissected the industry and proffer solutions. All participants at the retreat agreed that ICT had become the 4th pillar of the economy and was also dubbed the “infrastructure of infrastructures”, with good reason.

The Roadmap focuses on four pillars which include, Governance, Policy, Legal & Regulatory framework, Industry & Infrastructure and Capacity Building. It also identifies strategies to address some cross cutting issues. According to the document, the overarching goal of the Governance pillar is to nurture a vibrant, citizen engaged ICT Sector permeating all Sectors of the economy in all parts of Nigeria. “In order to address the challenges in the Sector, an ICT gap Analysis will be conducted, with an expedited implementation of the e-government Master plan. A National ICT Council will also be established in the Presidency to determine options for institutional project coordination for better harmonisation”.

The Policy, Legal and Regulatory Framework pillar is to engender policy consistency and a predictable forward-looking Legal and Regulatory regime promoting competition in the industry to advance the national and consumer interests. “Interventions under this pillar include passage of the Critical National ICT Infrastructure Bill, mapping and elimination of all duplicative fiscal imposts (VAT, States, Local Government, Federal levies) through insertions in the next appropriation. Review of the IP Law will be accelerated”.

On infrastructure, the overarching goal of the roadmap is to provide cost effective ubiquitous access to ICT for overall national development. Proposed solutions are the passage of the Critical National ICT Sector Infrastructure Bill, release of the remaining Infrastructure Companies (INFRACO)licenses, hastening of the rollout of metro networks, use of NIGCOMSAT Satellites to bridge the rural penetration gap and hosting of critical National Data within the country. “For this pillar, key outcomes will include the creation of two (2) million jobs as well as wealth creation and revenue generation” the government said in the document.

The fourth focus area, which is capacity building “is aimed at developing a smart globally competitive workforce and digitally literate population for which a Digital Literacy Council will be established. ICT Gap Analysis, review and update of the educational curricula for primary, secondary and tertiary schools and an effective Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) mechanism are other proposed interventions. The establishment of an ICT University and Innovation Hubs across the country will be among the Key initiatives of this Pillar”. Pantami would be expected to carry on with the implementation of this laudable Roadmap, which is capable of turning the ICT landscape around if well implemented.

Last line

Barring his achievements at NITDA, all eyes will be on Pantami in the next four years to take ICTs in Nigeria to the next level. His handling of several issues confronting the sector will determine how the sector remembers him after he must have gone.

