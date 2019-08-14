Sports
Liverpool win UEFA Super Cup
Liverpool won the UEFA Super Cup on penalties after a shootout victory over Chelsea in Istanbul.
Adrian saved from Tammy Abraham with the decisive spot kick to send the Super Cup to Anfield.
The match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes and 2-2 following the extra half hour in a topsy-turvy final.
Olivier Giroud fired the Blues ahead in the first half, capitalising on a pinpoint pass by Christian Pulisic on his first Chelsea start.
Roberto Firmino was introduced at the break and made an immediate impact by setting up Sadio Mane for Liverpool’s leveller.
The same duo combined in extra-time as Mane slammed off the underside of the crossbar to put the Reds in front.
But Adrian was adjudged to have fouled Tammy Abraham in the box for Jorginho to equalise from the spot, reports mirror. UK.com.
Sports
Rohr drops Akpeyi for Ukraine friendly
- Iheanacho, Ajayi, Ebuehi return
Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr has dropped goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi from his squad for international friendly with Ukraine scheduled for Dnipro Arena on September 10.
Akpeyi was Super Eagles first choice at the 2019 African Cup of Nations but his place in the team for the tie with Ukraine has been taken by Fortuna Dusseldorf of Germany goalkeeper Maduka Okoye who got his first international call up.
Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho and Semi Ajayi who were dropped at the eve of the last AFCON were also handed a return to the team for the friendly. Right back Tyrone Ebuehi who missed the tournament due to injury was also in the 23-man list released on Wednesday.
The German tactician also dropped midfielder John Ogu and picked Joe Aribo from Glasgow Rangers, Scotland for the first time.
Skipper Ahmed Musa will lead the squad and new Everton winger Alex iwobi will also play a part in the tie.
Goalkeepers Francis Uzoho and Ikechukwu Ezenwa, defenders William Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun and Jamilu Collins, midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo and forwards Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Henry Onyekuru and Samuel Chukwueze have also been called.
Ukraine is rated number 25 on the FIFA ranking while Nigeria is 33rd.
23 EAGLES FOR UKRAINE FRIENDLY
Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); Emil Maduka Okoye (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany)
Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Tyronne Ebuehi (FC Benfica, Portugal); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Porto, Portugal); William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy); Leon Balogun
Sports
African Games:FG tasks athletes on discipline
President Muhammadu Buhari has told athletes representing the country at 12th African Games starting on Monday in Rabat, Morocco to be disciplined and return with clean medals.
The President who was represented by the Secretary to the Federal Government. Boss Mustapha at the handover and farewell ceremony which took place at the National Stadium, Abuja on Wednesday tasked the athletes to desist from any act that could dent the country’s image at the Games.
Although he charged them to go for gold, he warned them to shun drugs and maintain the integrity of the country by competing clean in Morocco.
The SGF said a whole 180 million Nigerians were behind them as well as wishing them good luck as they depart for the Games.
“We are fully behind you. We will ensure that the welfare of the team is well taken care of. You are the eyes of the country at the global committee, so go out and be a worthy ambassador of Nigeria, ” he advised.
Receiving the athletes in line with the International Olympic Committee’s requirement, the President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Habu Gumel, reminded the athletes to put up a good performance as the Games would be used as qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
A total number of 308 athletes comprising 154 male and 154 female athletes will be representing Nigeria in 22 sports at the Games that ends on August 31st.
Nigeria placed second on the medal table at the last edition in Congo Brazzaville four years ago.
Sports
FIBA World Cup: D’Tigers depart for China Monday
The country’s men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, will depart for Beijing, China, the venue of this year’s FIBA World Cup on Monday, August 19 to participate in the championship.
Secretary of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Mrs. Adebisi Afolabi, said the D’Tigers who arrived in Lagos on Tuesday from their United States of America camp would use the remaining of the week to train and engage the local teams in warm up matches.
She says that the team will address a press conference before the end of the week to state their plans for the World Cup
D’Tigers are in Lagos for the final phase of training ahead of the World Cup, after weeks of camping in America, with head coach, Alex Nwora, outlining how the squad will continue their preparation with his batch of 15 players in the penultimate squad list.
The initial list of 44 players invited to camp in the US was pruned to 15 as Nwora’s programme hits home stretch, with team captain, Ike Diogu top of the roster in camp alongside Uzoh Benjamin Chukwukelo.
Also in the squad that landed in Lagos are Ike Ireogbu, NBA rising star, Okogie Joshua Aloiye, Nwamu Ike, Nwora Jordan Ifeanyi, Aminu Al Farouq, Stanley Okoye and Vincent Nnamdi Gabriel.
Others are Ekpe Udoh (Utah Jazz), Chimieze Metu (Sam Antonio Spurs), Zanna Talib, Aminu Abdul Alade, Akindele Jeleel Ayodeji and Michael Eric, who now have the task of making the final list of 12 to China 2019.
Sports
Leadway Tennis Clinic enters tournament stage at Ikoyi Club
After nine days of training which has seen kids taken through the rudiments and latest techniques of the game, the Leadway Assurance Summer Tennis Clinic enters competition stage on Thursday with participants scheduled to battle for supremacy in six categories.
According to Chris Agbim, the technical director of the programme, 73 players will slug it out for the top prizes in the boys and girls Under 7 (beginners), boys and girls Under 12 intermediate) and boys and girls Under 18 (advanced)
Agbim, who alongside nine other coaches have been conducting the clinic cum tournament expressed delight at the impact made to the kids whom he stated have improved significantly on their game.
“This is the second leg of the programme as Leadway Assurance also sponsored the Easter clinic held in April and from all indications, there has been huge progress regarding the standard of the kids as they have made so much improvement. I can boldly say the aim is gradually been attained and by the time a few other editions are held, we would be talking of players that would be competing in colours of Nigeria at international tournaments,’ Agbim stated.
Tunde Odukale, the MD/CEO Leadway Assurance PLC, said the company was committed to the programme as it has enhanced the standard of the players who have demonstrated they have huge potential to excel at the sport at global level.
Tennis Section Chairman, Bimbo Okubena, thanked the sponsors for helping the kids in taking steps that would aid their dream of playing tennis at a very high level.
“We expect future champions to emerge from here because of the quality of coaching we are giving to the young ones. The kids are excited just as the sponsors are happy with the entire arrangement so far,” Okubena said.
Sports
Why I left Arsenal for Everton – Iwobi
Alex Iwobi revealed the desire to make a name for himself and to shake off the ‘youngster’ tag at Arsenal propelled him to join Everton.
Iwobi joined the Goodison Park outfit on a five-year deal for a fee of an initial £28 million, which could rise to £34 million with potential add-ons.
The Nigeria international, who was a regular member of Unai Emery’s squad last season, has lifted the lid behind leaving the club where he grew from a boy to a man.
“I spoke to the manager and Marcel [Brands] and they almost lured me in,” Iwobi told Everton TV.
“The offer was too attractive for me to turn down. The manager was telling me, ‘There is a spot for you, we will take care of you’. Basically, all the things you want to hear as a player.
“I always had that youngster tag at Arsenal, so hopefully with this move I am able to make a name for myself in the Premier League and create history with Everton.”
The forward also lauded the other summer signings by the Toffees and hopes manager Marco Silva will help them to achieve great success with the club.
“It is exciting times for Everton. I was able to look at the transfers and players they have brought in – some great talent,” he continued.
“It is not just me. There were quality players here before [the summer] and they are still here. The manager has worked with Richarlison for a long while and made a name for him.
Sports
ITTF World Cadet Challenge: Nigeria’s Okanlawon makes ITTF Hopes Squad
Things are really looking up for table tennis in Nigeria as youngster Usman Okanlawon has been selected by the International Table Tennis Federation among the 16 players across the globe for the Hopes Squad.
Okanlawon’s inclusion was based on his superb outing at the 2019 ITTF World Hopes Week and Challenge in Salalah, Oman.
According to Dora Jeler, High Performance and Development Operations Manager, the selection of the players was based on special criteria, in which the coaching team evaluated the players to determine who would be given the opportunity to continue on the Hopes pathway.
” The expansion of the Hopes Pathway means that eight players per gender will be afforded the opportunity to attend further activities as members of the Hopes Squad. Performance in training and competition will determine the selection of the Hopes Team for the 2020 ITTF World Cadet Challenge. Selection of the Hopes Squad and the Hopes Team is based on excellence and development, reflecting the basic principles of the ITTF Hopes Programme,” she said.
It is from the 2019 Hopes Squad, the group from which the 2020 Hopes Team will be selected. rsday 31st October.
Sports
Multi Sports pre-season gets August 24 date
The eighth edition of the Multi Sports International Pre-Season Football Tournament has been scheduled to take place in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, from August 24 to 28.
The annual pre-season championship has provided clubs in the Nigeria Professional Football League and other leagues in the country opportunity to get proper opponents to prepare them for the new season.
“The main objective is to give opportunity to clubs to get proper preparations ahead of the coming season, he said.
“Apart from fostering unity amongst the team that will participate in the coming season, it will also provide opportunities for showcasing the capabilities of clubs new signings.
“There will also be an opportunity for cohesion and time to identify areas of refurbishment in the various positions in the team and foster team spirit.
“It will be of interest that clubs like Lobi Stars, Sunshine Stars, Rivers United and newly promoted Akwa Starlet and Warri Wolves, are already indicated interest to be part of the championships apart from other clubs like Smart City and Yobo FC.”
Sports
NSA Award targets 10,000 nominations
Organisers of the Nigeria’s most prestigious Nigerian Sports Award (NSA), has set a target of 10,000 nominations to be received for this year’s edition of the award billed to hold on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Speaking at a media parley in Lagos for the 2019 edition of the award tagged ‘Naija Flavour’, Award Panel Chairman Dr. Kweku Tandoh noted that the expectation for this year’s edition was to surpass the 7,000 nominations received in the last edition urging the media to join in the effort to raise public consciousness for nominations.
Tandoh thanked the media for their immense support over the years explaining that it was imperative that the public get informed on how to nominate their favourite athletes or teams in the different categories of the award given that the African Games as well as other sporting activities will be happening between now and October 15 October 2019, when the process is expected to end..
Also speaking, Executive Director, Nigerian Sports Award, Kayode Idowu stated that nomination is open to Nigerians to select their favorite sport personalities by nominating in 22 different categories of the award.
Awards will be given to best athletes in sports such as Racquet sports (Tennis, Table Tennis, Badminton and Squash), Team Sports (Handball, Volleyball, Football, Basketball), Combat Sports (Wrestling, Karate, Judo, Taekwondo & Boxing), Individual sports (Weight lifting, Athletics), Basketball player, Coach of the Year, Discovery of the Year, Footballer of the Year (men and Women).
Others include; Wrestler of the Year, School Sport Award, Para Sports Personality, Team of the Year, Athletics Star of the Year, Sports Governor of the Year, Sportsman of the Year, Sportswoman of the Year, Sports Journalist of the Year (Radio), Sports Journalist of the Year (TV), Sports Journalist of the Year (Print) and Sports Photo Journalist of the Year.
Sports
Junior cyclists off to Germany for world championship
A 13-man cycling delegation left Abuja today to attend the World Junior Cycling Track Championship in Frankfurt, Germany which runs from August 14 to August 18, 2019, the technical director of the Cycling Federation of Nigeria, CFN, Bashir Mohammed has disclosed.
The delegation led by the CFN president, Chief Giandomenico Massari, is made up of eight cyclists, four male and female as well as two coaches, Emmanuel Onasanya and Joy Omevoh.
The four male cyclists are Temple Okeyah and Vitalis, both of who won medals at the recently held African Cup Track Cycling held at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Velodrome in Abuja as well as Shedrack Igubor and Timileyin Johnson.
Leading the female riders are two gold medalists at the African Track Championship, Mary Samuel and Tawakalt Yekeem, who are joined by Grace Ayuba and Happiness Ernest.
The team are expected back in the country on August 19.
Sports
PSG reject bids from Barca, Madrid for Neymar
Barcelona and Real Madrid have made unsuccessful offers for Paris St-Germain forward Neymar, says BBC Radio 5 Live’s Guillem Balague.
Neymar’s former club Barcelona are believed to have offered 100m euros (£92.4m) plus Philippe Coutinho.
Ivan Rakitic was also discussed with the French club as part of the deal for the 27-year-old Brazil international.
Real have put forward a deal that includes money as well as Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez.
PSG asked for Vinicius Junior but Real did not put his name in the frame.
Neither bid has been accepted, but it is thought PSG would prefer to sell to Real.
Neymar became the world’s most expensive player in 2017 when PSG paid him 222m (£205m) so that he could buy himself out of his contract at Barcelona.
The striker has scored 34 league goals in two seasons for the French champions, although injuries interrupted both of those campaigns, reports the BBC.
PSG fans held up a banner telling Neymar to “go away” on Sunday as he missed his side’s Ligue 1 opener against Nimes after sporting director Leonardo said on the eve of the game that talks about the Brazilian’s exit were “more advanced than before”.
