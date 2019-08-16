Metro and Crime
Living with fear of kidnappers
…as killings frustrate vacation travel
Many Nigerians, especially in the South-West and South-East are groaning as the fear of bandits’ attacks has truncated any idea of taking children to villages for the long vacation.
A former Commissioner for Information, Abia State, Eze Chikamnayo, who recently had an encounter along one of the routes alleged to be infested with bandits, took to his Facebook wall to narrate his experience last week.
He said: “The time was around 5.30p.m., as I drove from Isuochi to Enugu, the unthinkable happened. This was just before UNTH after Awgu junction. Suddenly, this hooded person jumped out of the bush in front of me and started shooting at my car. Before I could make anything out of it, another three appeared a bit in front and bullets started flying everywhere. I have been hearing about Fulani herdsmen, but what I saw yesterday is better imagined than experienced.
“The stories I have read on how these guys operate and the ever-abiding presence of Jehovah all worked in those few minutes. I was determined not to stop. My staff, Prince, who was on the passenger seat, literally passed out. As the bullets rained on my car, I kept speeding away. About one kilometre from there, just before UNTH and NNPC Mega Station was a military checkpoint. I heaved a sigh of relief and slowed down. I told the Army guys what was going on just behind their post. He (one of the soldiers) casually told me that they were aware, that the driver in front of me just told them. I asked him why he was still standing there without making any move to save the vehicles behind, and he just looked at me blankly and waved me on.
“By now, my entire dashboard was full of red lights. The temperature of my car hit the highest point on the meter. I slowly drove down to the front of NNPC opposite UNTH and pulled the car out of the road. It was then it dawned on me what happened. There were over 20 bullet holes in my front fender. Most of these bullets hit directly at my radiator and other things in front of the engine. The tyres which they were after didn’t get a scratch. There were also two bullet holes on the passenger side of the car, and a few others around the booth.”
A concerned father, Ikechi, whose wife and children braved the roads, from Lagos State to Imo State, disclosed that when his family got to Owerri about 10p.m., everywhere was almost like a ghost town.
He said: “They couldn’t get a bus or cab to take them to my village. They had to start frantically calling me. I advised them to spend the night in a hotel and head to my village in the morning. I was made to understand that due to herdsmen killings and fear, transporters now close on time. I grew up in that state and I can tell you for free that before, as late as midnight one could see get buses to anywhere.”
Schools’ long vacations are what most parents and children usually look forward to. Many prefer to send their children to their villages to spend the holiday there. But today, the fear that their buses could possibly be attacked by bandits operating in bushes along South-West and South-East routes has made many to jettison such plans.
A mother, Mrs. Omolara, said that she wanted her son to go to her village, which is in Ondo State, but has since trashed the idea. According to her, she doesn’t want either her or her son to become victims of herdsmen attack.
Another parent, Mr. Ade, also from Ondo State, said that he received a phone call that his mother was ill. He was supposed to go and check on her, but he was worried about the bandits on the highways.
“I decided that it was better and safer for me and everyone to send her money for treatment, than for me to travel,” he added.
A pastor in Lagos, Mr. Poju, said that the seriousness of the situation was sharply brought home after the relative of a church member died and nobody wanted to follow the member to her village for the burial.
He said: “Our church member relative died. The usual thing in our church is to go with such a person to her village for the burial. She hired two coaster buses, but only two members volunteered to go with her. The woman started crying. But the truth is that everyone is afraid of the bandits, who have taken over our roads.”
It was also along these routes that Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of the leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Reuben Fasoranti, was killed. The 58-year-old woman was travelling from Akure to Ore when her vehicle was attacked by bandits.
The former Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Kehinde Bamigbetan, underscored the dangerous trend of the bandits’ operation and how people have become imprisoned by fear.
Speaking on his Facebook wall on June 7, Bamigbetan revealed the panic which has taken control of his friends over accounts of bandits abducting travellers along the Ibadan-Ife route. He noted that the news has also travelled to Nigerians in the Diaspora.
According to him, when he called a source at the Governor’s Lodge in Oshogbo, the source told him that the bandits’ attack was one that the Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, was determined to unravel.
Bamigbetan wrote: “I called palace sources in Ife. They confirmed that the Fulani kidnap on the Ibadan-Ife route has continued, particularly between 6a.m. and 8a.m. and 5a.m. and 8p.m. A source said five police checkpoints and two patrol units have been deployed by the government and were working.
“I called a top friend of mine to advise. His analysis was intelligent. The Fulani invaders were not the nomadic herdsmen. They were those who settled in these areas in the last 10 years by buying farmlands to crop from hungry local chiefs. This explains their familiarity with the terrain. When they invite their brothers to come and work on the farms and those ones arrive and realise that Yoruba youths have fled the farms, they also decline farm work and resort to criminal options. Police and by extension, FRSC’s arrest of the Fulani kidnappers is not feasible because the kidnappers engage in random ambush of unsuspecting travellers and in three minutes, return to the bush…So the conclusion: keep away from Ibadan to Ife road in those unholy hours to be safe.”
Although there are speculations that some herders have taken over the highways on the instructions of the government to challenge the bandits’ attacks, their presence and news of their presence, has not abated the fears in the hearts of Nigerians.
Metro and Crime
Isheri shooting: ‘Soldiers killed my brother in cold blood’
A man, Mr. Saheed Jimoh, yesterday accused soldiers of killing his younger brother, Dare Adelani, in cold brother.
Some soldiers, who invaded the Isheri Olofin community in Ogun State during the annual Isheri day celebration, allegedly killed Adelani and another man during a disagreement with youths.
The grieving Jimoh explained that the soldiers didn’t only plunge the family into mourning; they dealt them a severe blow, which family members were not sure how to handle.
Jimoh, who described the deceased as a jovial man, said since Adelani was murdered, his parents had been heartbroken and inconsolable.
He said: “I want the government to help us; I want justice for my brother who was murdered in cold blood.”
Jimoh explained that aside from grieving, they were also worried on how to raise money to bury Adelani.
He said: “We have already paid money to ensure that the corpse is deposited in the mortuary. We’re also spending money to follow up with the investigation.”
Four soldiers on Wednesday allegedly killed two people and injured seven. Adelani was one of the dead.
A youth leader in the community, Adeola Lukman, said that the issue of soldiers in the community was becoming unbearable.
Lukman also spoke about soldiers’ harassment of residents in the community.
He said: “It has reached the extent that when husband and wife are having issues, it would be because the wife is having affair with a soldier. The soldier in question will harass the woman’s husband. In fact, when two young men have issues, anyone of them, who have contact of a soldier, would invite him to come and intimidate the other, causing mayhem in the community.
“The truth is that we need a police post in our community. If there is a police post, it would check soldiers causing problem. This is because the police, whose job it is to protect, would take charge of the community and other issues. The nearest police station is far; and it takes between two to three hours for them to get to our community.”
Metro and Crime
Suspected cultist, butcher arrested for killing 16 in Lagos
Operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have arrested two suspected cultists for allegedly being responsible for the death of 16 people in Lagos State.
The suspects, Oyedele Oyegoke (30) aka Sanbgana and Lukeman Sholalu (25) aka Butcher, were alleged to be two members of the outlawed cult groups, Aiye and Eiye confraternities in Lagos.
Police said that the suspects, during a supremacy battle at Mile 12, in January 2019, killed 11 cult members and five civilians.
“In January 2019, two cult groups, Aiye and Eiye confraternities, had a supremacy battle, which Sangbana coordinated against rival Eiye confraternity. The Aiye group killed nine members of Eiye and later, the Eiye killed two members of Aiye group around Mile 12 area of Lagos.
“During the exchange of gunfire between the two groups, five members of the public, which the cultists mistook for rival members, were killed. Out of the nine members killed, Sangbana killed one, later identified as Super, an Eiye confraternity member,” a police source told New Telegraph.
It was learnt that IRT operatives recovered a Pump Action rifle from Sangbana, which police believed was the same gun used to kill Super.
The police disclosed: “The second suspect, Sholalu, is also a member of Aiye confraternity. His role is to arm himself with an axe during clashes, which he uses to butcher his opponents. It was because of his ability that he was called Butcher. Another of his nickname is Seven.
“Butcher took part in the killing of three Eiye members, Master, Omo Coach and Bariga. However, during the fight, Butcher led his men. When he was arrested, he led operatives to the Ojota under bridge, where he had hidden a rifle. The rifle was recovered.”
The New Telegraph further learnt that the suspects would be charged to court for conspiracy, murder, unlawful possession of firearms, and also for belonging to unlawful society.
Fielding questions from journalists, Sangbana explained that he was once a student of the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, but was later rusticated because his Grade Point Average (GPA) was too low. He told New Telegraph that his low GPA was caused by distraction of cult activities from his studies.
He said: “I attended Kwara State Polytechnic, but could not finish due to my cult-distracting activities. My discipline was Business Administration. I could not concentrate due to cult activities and its associated problems.
“I joined cult group while in school. I met a guy called Kale Mogaji in 2009, while in school. He was a member of Aiye confraternity. He was the person that initiated me into cultism and remained my mentor. I couldn’t keep up with my studies because of many fights with rival cult groups. At a point, I became ashamed and afraid of entering the class because my GPA was low. By 2012, I was rusticated. I went home and started trading on fruits and vegetables at Mile 12. I regrouped with Coal confraternity at Mile 12. It was Kazeem, a resident of Mile 12, that was in charge. We attended normal meeting weekly and paid meeting fees like N400. We were living in peace in 2014. The war started in 2016, the day Eiye confraternity members shot one of our members, Sypon, on the neck at Agiliti area of Mile 12. He also sustained injury as a result of the bottle, which they used to stab him during the surprise attack.
“When we went to retaliate, we killed an Eiye confraternity member called Junior with machete. I was not part of the retaliation attack. They later came back and killed one of our members, Charley, by using a knife to cut open his stomach.”
Metro and Crime
Let’s avenge our colleagues’ killing, says policeman on Facebook
A policeman, Sunday Japhet, has been arrested for calling for the revenge of the killing three policemen in Taraba State by soldiers.
Japhet had taken to his Facebook wall to call on his colleagues to avenge the killing.
Japhet is being held and will “face disciplinary action”, a state police commander told BBC Pidgin.
Last week, 10 members of the Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT) had gone to Ibi town in Taraba State to arrest a suspected kidnap kingpin, Alhaji Hamisu Wadume. But while going to the state Police Command Headquarters, Jalingo to report the arrest of the suspect when soldiers, allegedly on the orders of a captain, shot at the bus conveying the policemen and the suspect. After the bus tumbled, the soldiers shot dead three policemen and a civilian.
But on August 9, Japhet wrote on his Facebook that “we have to just make a revenge mission”.
He said: “The activities of illiterate so called Army of a country Nigeria is out of hand i swear, we have to just make a revenge mission, ur a liar if you say soldiers can stand mopol, we are not read to listing to our officers saying calm down while so call army officers depending their boys, those guys can’t just be killed leaving their families to suffer like that (unedited).”
In an earlier post the same day, Japhet had also insulted President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and the IG, Mohammed Adamu.
But the Yobe State Police Commissioner, Sunmonu Abdulmaliki, under whose command Japhet was arrested, said the force “just wants to know his motives”.
Some of Japhet’s friends took to his wall to comment on his post.
Noble Harry wrote: “You should just be careful of your posts so you will not have problem or issues. Vengeance is not justice. I am also a police officer; remember the law is a respecter of none. You need to delete this post because it has gone viral and hope you know your profession.”
Oluwa Femi said: “Truth is bitter.”
Gamaniel Mai Zamani wrote: “Mind the way you speak on social media; they are after you. I beg my brother; police eyes (are) on you now. I am a Mopol like you, I have been to that Maiduguri four times since 2013, Mopol is all about SSS. We don’t talk action on social media.”
The killing has drawn a nationwide opprobrium to the Army.
For that, the Chief of Army Staff (COS), Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai, is quoted as advising soldiers on pass to travel in mufti.
In a circular widely shared on social media, the military also reportedly advised “soldiers to henceforth be circumspect in their dealings with the police”.
The President had set up a panel to investigate the incident, after a meeting with the country’s security heads.
But the panel headed by a rear-admiral could not sit on Wednesday because of a fight between the police management team and the military hierarchy.
Sources disclosed that both parties quarrelled because each felt the other was not handling the matter professionally.
The Defence Headquarters, on the orders of the President, set up a joint committee to investigate the killing of the three police officers by soldiers.
The acting Director of Information, DHQ, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, said the committee headed by Rear Admiral I. T. Olaiya, had representatives of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services (DSS) and the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA).
Metro and Crime
Makinde appoints, assigns portfolios to 14 Commissioners; inaugurates 14 Perm Secs
Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan
A week after they were screened and confirmed by the Oyo House of Assembly, the 14 Commissioners appointed by Governor Seyi Makinde were on Thursday inaugurated and assigned their different portfolios.
They are: Kehinde Ayoola for the Ministry of Environment; Nìyí Farinto, Budget and Planning; Bayo Lawal, Special Duties; Prof Shangodoyin, Education; Prof Oyelowo Oyewo, Justice; Barr Rahman Abdulraheem, Lands; and Mrs Funmi Orisadeyi – Local Govt and Chieftaincy Affairs.
Others included: Temi Ashamu for the newly created Energy Ministry; Hon Muyiwa Ojekunle, Agriculture; Mr Nìyí Adebisi, Commerce; Dr Wasiu Olatubosun, Information; Mr Akinola Ojo, Finance; Dr MVA Bello, Health; and Barr Sunkanmi Olaleye who has been saddled with overseeing the Ministry of Establishment and Trainings
Similarly, the governor also swore-in 14 new Permanent Secretaries with 14 of the initial 15 taking the oath of office and allegiance administered on them by Director of Cabinet, Mr Fatai Omokemi.
Inauguration of the new Perm Secs, which included five women and nine men, took place at the Executive Chamber of the Oyo State Governor’s Office, State Secretariat, Ibadan.
The new Permanent Secretaries included: Mrs Olubunmi Oni, Mr Fatai Oladeinde, Mrs Adejoke Eyitayo, Mrs Sadiat Oloko, Mr Joel Ajagbe, Mr Olayinka Alli, Mrs Abosede Abioye, Mr Adebowale Balogun, Mr Ademola Ajibola, Dr Mufutau Ayoola, Dr Mercy Popoola, Mr Akin Funilayo, Mr Adeyanju B. A, and Mr Gafar Bello (the Accountant-General).
Metro and Crime
Self-acclaimed ‘evangelist’ beaten in Ibadan for stealing phones
Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan
A self-acclaimed evangelist, but a trickster, Akinjide Durojaiye, was on Thursday beaten black and blue for stealing two units of Techno mobile phones in an office within Femi Johnson Building in Dugbe area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.
Durojaiye, 49, who claimed to be an evangelist at Dominion Assembly, Ilare-Ijesa in Osun State, was at the office where mobile phones and their accessories were being sold, to preach the gospel to the occupants.
Entering the shop, Durojaiye claimed that he came from Ilare-Ijesa on an evangelism mission to Ibadan, and that the ‘holy spirit’ had directed him to the office to preach to them and get some people converted.
While the occupants of the office were engrossed in the ministration, Durojaiye was said to have stealthily taken the phones but he was apprehended by the attendants and other onlookers at the office. The two packs of handsets were said to have been valued at N70,000.
Metro and Crime
Police arrest 43 ‘no salary’ gang members, recover arms
The ‘Operation Crush’ of the Lagos State Police Command has arrested 43 suspected members of a notorious “No Salary’’ gang terrorising residents of Ikotun in Lagos.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Bala Elkana, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, added that 9 locally made pistols were recovered from the suspects.
He assured that the raid will continue until the hoodlums were fully uprooted from the area and the state in general.
“’Operation Crush’ has arrested 43 no salary boys over the last few days and have recovered 9 locally made pistols.
“The operations will continue until they are totally uprooted,” he said.
The ‘No Salary’ gang is a group of young men and women who usually gather at Council Bus-stop, Ikotun where they terrorise pedestrians and motorists.
Some eye witnesses of the activities of the notorious gang members had narrated their ordeal to NAN.
Mr Olafemi Akinwale who witnessed one of their raids recently said: “These guys are called, “Kesari’’ “No Salary boys’’ and Council is their meeting point.
“They came from Ikotun, Egbe, Idimu, Egbeda and other places around Council Bus-stop.
“One morning, I was going to work and they were raiding at council, holding sticks, machetes, bottles and other dangerous weapons.
“They were at the roundabout, which became a no go area, so, the bus had to turn back and take an alternative route.
“I got down, took a commercial motorcycle and I saw them looting shops and harassing passers-by.
“They were male and female, from various cult groups, as they had different tattoos on their bodies.
“They are between the ages of 15 years and 25 years. I heard they were on rampage because one of them was killed,” he said.
Another eye witness, Mr Henry Osuji said that he would have been a victim of their operation a week ago if he had not aborted his journey to the Council Bus-stop.
“I saw them, holding dangerous weapons, at Idimu roundabout at about 9:30pm.
“I have to retreat immediately before they caught up with me. I narrowly escaped that day,” he said
Metro and Crime
Lagos boat mishap: LASWA recovers remaining 2 missing bodies
The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) on Thursday said the bodies of the remaining two victims of the Tuesday boat mishap had been recovered.
The unfortunate incident that involved two passenger speed-boats occurred at Irewe community in Ojo, near Lagos late Tuesday.
A total of 13 out of the 18 passengers involved in the accident were rescued alive while three were confirmed dead and two declared missing.
The General Manager of LASWA, Mr Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos, that the bodies of the last two victims, a young adult and a youth were recovered at 8:30 am on Thursday.
Emmanuel condemned the reckless disregard to safety regulations by some boat operators.
He said the authority would not relent on its efforts to ensure full compliance with safety regulations by boat operators to make the waterways safe.
The LAWSA boss had in a statement on Tuesday, said that 13 people were rescued alive in the incident, three others were confirmed dead while rescue operation for the remaining two victims had continued.
He said that the head-on collision which occurred at about 6:10 pm, involved two passenger speed-boats along the creek in Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State.
Emmanuel said that there were 10 passengers in the boat from Ojo Jetty and eight passengers in the other from Irewe community when the incident occurred.
He said that the search and rescue operation was by relevant state agencies and the local community who were the first responders.
The general manager said that preliminary investigations by LASWA and LASEMA revealed that the incident was caused by reckless driving and over-speeding on the part of the boat captains.
He said that further investigations would be carried out by the authority and those found wanting would be sanctioned accordingly.
Boat accidents have become rampant on sea routes in Lagos, Nigeria’s crowded economic hub with the June 29 incident claiming 17 lives.
The 20-passenger capacity unmarked boat with a 60″ Hp engine capsized after being hit by severe waves mid-sea en route Egbin Jetty in Ijede, Ikorodu at about 11:00pm with only three survivors.
Investigations carried out by LASWA on the tragedy revealed that the accident was caused by poor visibility and the fact that the passengers had no life jackets.
Also, on February 2, three people died and 17 others were rescued as a passenger boat capsized at Bayeku area of Ikorodu.
Metro and Crime
Businesswoman loses 6-year-old marriage over adultery, jealousy
A mother of two, Mrs Isioma Eze, has lost her six-year-old marriage to adultery as an Igando Customary Court on Thursday in Lagos granted the request of her estranged husband, Chigozie, to dissolve the union.
The court president, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye said that since the petitioner insisted on divorce after several interventions, the court is left with no option other than to grant him his wish and pronounced the union dissolved.
“The court hereby pronounces the marriage between Mr Chigozie Eze and Mrs Isioma Eze dissolved today; both of you henceforth cease to be husband and wife.
“Each of you should go on his or her separate ways unmolested, the court wishes both of you well in your future endeavour.
“The custody of the two children is awarded to Isioma while Chigozie must be paying N10,000 monthly for the children’s feeding and must also be responsible for their education and general welfare.”
Koledoye ordered the petitioner to pay a severance of N50,000 to his wife in order for her to move on with her life.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 41-year-old businessman, Eze, has approached the court on March 8, seeking to end his marriage on grounds that his wife was jealous and adulterous.
“My wife always check my phone to know the people I called, if she sees a strange number and later discovered the caller to be a female, she will fight me and accused me of dating the person.
“She bathed our house help with hot water accusing her of sleeping with me, we were both arrested, I spent one month in Kirikiri prison and my wife spent six months.
“After she was released from prison, I told her to go and stay with her parents that I cannot afford money to rent another accommodation as I have spent all my money in the case.
“She refused to go but rather abandoned the children in my brother’s house and entered into a relationship with another man who rented an accommodation for her.
“When I confronted the man, he claimed that he was having affairs with my wife after she told him that she was no longer in the marriage.”
He prayed the court to terminate the marriage that he was no longer interested.
Rebutting the allegations, the 30-year-old businesswoman, Isioma, accused her husband of infidelity.
“We don’t use condom but I used to see used condoms in our bedroom and waste basket, I have found packs of condom severally while washing Chigoze’s trousers.
“There was a night I woke up around 1:00a.m. and I could not find Chigoze on the bed, I decided to search for him around the house but later saw him coming out from the room of a lady who is a prostitute.”
The respondent said that her husband was also having affairs with her friend’s younger sister whom she accommodated because she had accommodation problem.
“That night, I pretended I was fast asleep, he sneaked into the girl’s room, I followed him secretly, he told the girl to remove her clothes so that they can quickly have sex.
“When he saw me at the door, he started begging me; the girl confessed to me that she was sleeping with my husband because he promised to buy her a smart phone.
“I mistakenly poured hot water on her body which landed my husband and I in prison.”
The mother of two children said that she went into another relationship when her husband told her that it was over between them.
“When I was eventually released from prison, my husband told me that he was no longer interested in marrying me that I should go back to my parents’ house.
“I refused to go, along the line, I met a man who love me and rented a house for me.
“Chigozie arrested my man friend, but the most annoying thing is that after my man friend was eventually released and quit our relationship, Chigozie now filed a divorce.”
Isioma prayed the court not to grant her husband’s wish for the dissolution of their marriage, saying that she still loved him in spite of his misbehaviour.
Metro and Crime
Lagos: Police arrest woman who locked child in dog kennel
Police in Lagos have arrested a woman filmed abusing a child and then locking him in a caged kennel with dogs.
It is not clear when the footage was shot, but it went viral on Twitter earlier this month.
In the video clip, a woman is seen beating a boy, stripped to his waist, with a belt. She then drags him into an empty kennel and locks it before walking away. Two dogs can be seen in other neighbouring kennels.
The video caused outrage on social media, where shocked users offered rewards to anyone that could track down the woman.
On Thursday, a police spokesperson, Dolapo Badmos, tweeted that the woman in the video had been arrested, reports the BBC.
“The suspect is in custody and will be charged to court… The boy, who happens to be an orphan, has been rescued and kept in a shelter provided by Lagos state government,” she said.
Metro and Crime
Police: Soldiers order doctor out, stab patient to death
…kill another during community day celebration
Some soldiers allegedly ordered a medical doctor at gunpoint to abandon his wounded patient, then stabbed the patient to death at the Kara area of Ogun State.
The state Police Command, which stated this, said the soldiers, who also killed one person at a community festival in Isheri Olofin area of the state on Tuesday, were on illegal duty.
But the Army said its personnel did not kill anybody.
New Telegraph learnt that victim was fatally shot during a fight that broke out at the annual Isheri Day celebration.
Isheri Olofin is a border town between Lagos and Ogun states.
According to the police, the soldiers who fired the shots were from Ikeja Cantonment and posted to Kara Market.
It was learnt that the soldiers left their beat and went to Isheri Olofin, where the indigenes of the town were celebrating their annual festival and allegedly started fomenting trouble.
On arrival, the soldiers were said to have had some altercations with youths of the town, and in the ensuing melee, they shot one of the youth, identified as Damilare Adelani.
One of the soldiers and three other civilians were injured in the incident. When the soldiers later took one of their injured colleagues to a nearby hospital, they saw one of the youth receiving treatment and ordered the doctor on duty at gunpoint to abandon him.
After marching the doctor out, the soldiers stabbed the injured youth to death.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the Police Commissioner, Bashir Makama, had ordered a full-scale investigation into the Isheri Day shootings.
The PPRO disclosed that efforts were on to ensure that the suspected killers were brought to book, as “the command has contacted the military authorities in Ogun State.”
He said: “Credible information at the disposal of the command has it that on the said date, four men of the Nigerian Army believed to be from Ikeja Cantonment and posted to Kara Market, left their beats and went to Isheri Olofin, a border town between Lagos and Ogun states where the indigenes of the town were celebrating their annual ‘Isheri Day.’
“The soldiers, on getting there, had a minor disagreement with some youths which made the soldiers to start shooting sporadically into the air. Consequently, Damilare Adelani was hit by bullets and he died on the spot.
“The ugly incident infuriated the people at the scene, who in turn reacted violently against the soldiers, leaving one of the soldiers and three other civilians injured. The soldiers quickly took their injured colleague to a hospital (name withheld) where they met one of the injured civilians being attended to by a medical doctor on duty.
“The statement from the officials of the hospital revealed that the soldiers ordered the doctor, at gunpoint, to leave the injured man and attend to their colleague. They then dragged the patient out of the bed and subsequently stabbed him to death with a bayonet attached to the muzzle of their rifle.”
Meanwhile, the 81 Division, Nigerian Army, said its attention had been drawn to a news story insinuating that soldiers of 9 Brigade on patrol were involved in the killing of three people in Isheri Olofin on August 13.
The Assistant Director, Public Relations, 9 Brigade, Major C. K. Abiade, said in a statement that the patrol team in response to a distressed call, made a prompt intervention to forestall bloody clash among the “Isheri boys” who were allegedly referred to as a dangerous cult group terrorising the community.
He said: “It is important to also state that there was no firing or exchange of fire between the troops and the alleged cult group throughout the period of the troops’ intervention.
“However, one of our soldiers got a deep cut on the head arising from the troops’ efforts to avert lethal conflict in the community. The wounded has been evacuated to Gentalbert Hospital for first aid treatment from where he was subsequently transferred to the Military Hospital. He is responding to treatment at the moment. Peace has since been restored to the affected area.
“Members of the public are requested to disregard the news indicating the so-called killing of three people in the area. The news is baseless and is therefore fake.
“The General Officer Commanding, 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.- Gen. J. O. Irefin, once again assures the public of the resolve of the division to protect lives and property of all law-abiding citizens of the state and environs while urging the people to continue with their legitimate routine activities unhindered.”
