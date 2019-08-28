Locked palace: Crisis brewing in Henshaw Town

Cross River State has been described by many crisis managers in the country as the hotbed of communal crises. This assertion may not be far from the truth as all the three senatorial districts in the state have had a fair share of crisis over the years. CLEMENT JAMES reports from Calabar on one of the brewing crises

o doubt, the rate of crises in the state, whether communal or cult crisis, in the last couple of weeks have made danger unpredictable. It is either that the state has had to witness intra-communal crisis or inter communal, cultism and kidnapping, as well as other forms of social menace. All come with the common features of loss of lives, destruction of property and the entrenched hatred among and between the combatants.

In most cases, such crises begin with an argument over a piece of land, hall and other forms of structures or cultural contention with various levels of intimidation which often snowballs into full blown crisis.

This, more than any other factor, has contributed to the dwindling fortunes of Carnival Calabar, which before now was the flagship of tourism in the state. Unfortunately, in most, if not all of the cases that the state has witnessed crisis, both security agencies and government have arrived late in finding solutions, through passive or retroactive means.

Perhaps, to avert such crisis in the heart of Calabar, the President of Henshaw Town Traditional Council (HTC) and Clan Head of Ewa Ekeng/Effiom Nsa clan in Calabar South, Etubom Nyong Effiom Okon, has cried out over the sealing of his palace and his alleged removal as the president of HTC.

Speaking to New Telegraph in his house last week, Etubom Nyong Effiom Okon said the current crisis that has hit Henshaw Town Traditional Council was capable of generating “unpalatable consequences”, given the fact that those behind his travails were simply taking laws into their hands.

The crisis, which has already resulted in the locking up of the Henshaw Town Council hall where Etubom Okon held court, by a faction of the community leaders, has moved to the court, but there are indications that youths from both sides of the contesting groups, could lose patience and attempt to reopen or secure the locked hall forcefully.

New Telegraph investigation reveals that Henshaw Town Council (HTC), formed in 1901 by the people of the Henshaw Town community, is made up of five Royal houses or families namely; Ewa Ekeng family, Ekeng Iwatt family, Effanga Offiong family, Andem Ankoi family and Effiom Ewa Nsa family with an ‘Etubom’ as head of each of the families.

In the 1980 amended constitution of the HTC, it advised that each family should produce five members to constitute the Council and that one of the five members sent to the HTC must be an Etubom elected by the family.

It further stipulated that the HTC must be presided over by a President elected by the Council, who also must be an Etubom. It also provides for other offices “for the smooth running of the council.” Interestingly, the HTC has piloted its affairs for decades peacefully before the current crisis.

The current crisis, investigation revealed, is about who presides over the affairs of the HTC. While the over 95 year-old Etubom Inyang George Duke Henshaw, who was until 2013, the President of the HTC, is insisting that he remains life president of HTC, Etubom Nyong Effiong Okon insisted the former handed over to him since 2013 as the most senior Etubom in the HTC in a letter transmitted to the HTC in which Etubom Henshaw said he could not continue as president due to failing health and old age.

Some of the letters in custody of our correspondent shows that trouble started for Etubom Okon when, on November 28, 2018, Etubom Inyang G. D. Henshaw, who had reportedly tendered his resignation in 2013, wrote to Etubom Okon, the current President of HTC, requesting for a progress report in the last three years. Perhaps not satisfied with the reply, Etubom Henshaw wrote to the Secretary of the HTC, revoking Etubom Okon’s appointment as the “Acting President of the Council.”

Interestingly, a day before writing to the Secretary of the Council, Etubom Henshaw had in another letter dated May 22, 2019, invited a private security group, Manhatan Security, to lock up the HTC secretariat located at No 1, Inyang Ekeng street for three weeks, and on May 23, 2019, he wrote to the Secretary of Henshaw Town Council informing him of the sealing up of the secretariat.

Investigation further revealed that the same day, 23 May, 2019, Etubom GD Henshaw also dispatched a letter to the Secretary of Council, Chief Effiom Ewa Magnus Henshaw, “revoking” Etubom Okon’s appointment as President of Council, noting that the latter “served at my instance, pleasure and disposition from 2013 till date.”

Henshaw said he needed back the position he allegedly handed over to Etubom Okon.

The letter said the sealing was “to secure the Council for a temporary period after which we expect to restore regular order of business at council upon series of consultations with relevant stakeholders.” Since then, the secretariat has remained sealed to the angst of some members of the council.

Responding to the letter sealing the Council, the Secretary, Elder Chief Effiom Ewa Magnus Henshaw, rejected the idea of employing services of any group or agencies to seal up the secretariat.

In a letter addressed to the Commissioner of Police through Anti-cultism wing of the force, the secretary alleged that 12 thugs invaded the Council secretariat.

He alleged that Etubom Inyang ED Henshaw, “who purportedly masterminded the sealing does not have the power, even when he was an executive president, to seal the Henshaw Town Council premises, offices and disband a meeting of the Henshaw Town Council,” adding that the said sealing happened “even when there was no criminal complaints against Henshaw Town Council or any report or evidence of a fracas or conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.”

Apart from the Police, the Department of State Service, DSS, has also been brought into the matter but since peace remained elusive, the matter was taken to the Cross River State High court in suit HC/186/2019 which was adjourned for hearing to October 2019.

The case is between Etubom Nyong Effiom Okon and four others against Etubom Effio-Ita Effiom and others. Interestingly, Etubom Effio-Ita Effiom was capped as ‘Etubom’ by Etubom Nyong Okon.

However, adjourning the case seemed not to have calmed frayed nerves as the faction loyal to Etubom Inyang GD Henshaw insisted, in an advertorial published in the Nigerian Chronicle of Wednesday August 21, 2019, that Etubom Nyong Effiom Okon, who had presided over the affairs of the Council since 2013 had been removed. Seven Etuboms signed the Public Notice which did not however give reasons for the said removal.

This may have whipped up tension as many high ranking members of the Council feared that such move could lead to the breakdown of law and order since those who were bent on removing Okon should have exercised caution pending the determination of the case.

New Telegraph was able to gather that there are three major allegations against Etubom Okon which are; Henshaw Town Council under him had sold the premises of Trinity College and had collected about N40 million in advance; that the premises of Atimos Nursery and Primary school located within Henshaw Town was also sold and that landed property around Marina, which once hosted SCOA, CFAO and other international companies, long abandoned, was also sold, all of which Okon denied.

Okon, who addressed journalists on Wednesday last week in his house, insisted that he remained the head and leader of the Henshaw Town Council despite opposition from some quarters.

He said that the 1928 constitution of the Council, which was amended in 1980, does not place powers on any one or group of individuals to overtly remove a sitting president, saying his purported removal as head of the council was a figment of his opponents’ imagination.

The Royal Father also berated some signatories to a public notice carried by the Nigerian Chronicle of August 21, which purportedly removed him, saying some of the signatories in the public notice were none members of the Council and so do not have any power whatsoever to remove him.

“The people who said they have removed me have no right. Before you become a member of the HTC, your immediate family must elect you and present you to the HTC for screening and induction. I was presented and screened by HTC and so nobody on earth can remove you from the Council except your family withdraws you.

“Those signatories in the said publication are impostors. The person who signed for Ewa Ekeng House is not a member of the HTC and he has never been presented to the Council by his own Family or House as we call it. The person we know for that House is Etubom Clement Nta Henshaw. The person who signed the purported publication is not an Etubom in his family and is not HTC member.

“The person who also signed for Ekeng Iwatt House is not an Etubom in his family and in fact, we do not even know him. For that House, the person who was Etubom was late Etubom Dan Ekpo Henshaw. Since after his death, that House has not replaced him. They sent two representatives who they later withdrew their nomination and candidature.

“Yes, I know Etubom Inyang GD Henshaw as Etubom of the Efanga Offiong House. But since 2013, he has not been coming to Council. He sent a letter to the HTC that because of his health and age, he would no more continue in the Council. I know Etubom Ewa Bassey Ekeng as Etubom-elect of Andem Ankoi House, and I also know that his family/House also withdrew him not to represent them again.

“I know Etubom Effio-Ita Effiom, who I just capped as Etubom in Henshaw Town Council. He has issues in his family and I gather that his House did not give him their mandate to sign that notice on their behalf. “Etubom Alex Otu Edem of Edet Nsa House was not duly selected by his family to become Etubom. In the 1928 and lately the 1980 amended constitution, his House is not even mentioned. In fact, he is just under probation; as such, he has no right to sign any document concerning Henshaw Town community.

“I know the man who signed for Efio-Efanga as retired Judge and not ‘His Royal Highness’ as indicated in that publication. The man is neither a village head nor clan head. He is also not an ‘Etubom. He is not and has never been a member of HTC. I received a letter last May from Effanga Offiong Royal House Council which applied to me as President of HTC to please fix a date to screen the man. We are yet to discuss about his screening,” he stated.

Etubom Okon opined that the 1928 constitution of the Council, which was amended in 1980, does not confer powers on anyone or group of individuals to overtly remove a sitting president, saying his purported removal as head of the council was “the figment of my opponents’ imagination.”

The Royal Father also berated some signatories to the public notice, saying some of the signatories were none members of the Council and so do not have any power whatsoever to remove him, adding “the people who said they have removed me have no right. Before you become a member of the HTC, your immediate family must elect you and present you to the HTC for screening and induction. I was presented and screened by HTC and so nobody on earth can remove me from the Council except my family withdraws me. Those signatories in the said publication are impostors.”

According to him, he was elected substantive president of the Council in March, 2019 after six years of serving in acting capacity through the endorsement of the Council members. He described the said publication as a facade which would not stand.

However, checks revealed that the community is only having peace of the graveyard as factions and stakeholders are threatening fire and brimstone over the lingering feud.

Whereas Etubom Henshaw and his camp is believed to be bent on ensuring Etubom Okon ceases to preside over the affairs of Henshaw Town, Etubom Okon, backed by the Secretary to the HTC and other senior members of the council are calling the other group’s bluff.

Meanwhile, those who signed the Nigerian Chronicle public notice insisted that Etubom Nyong Effiom Okon “is no more a member of HTC as we have decided not to associate with him anymore on HTC platform.”

It is a matter of time, if the two groups decide not to wait for the resumption of the courts in October, before another crisis of great magnitude occurs in Henshaw Town, while the government and security agencies watch, before rushing to the scene after the deed would have been done. This is so given the fact that Calabar South is known for violent reaction to situations that have to do with their culture and tradition.

