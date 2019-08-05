Makanjuola, Chinonso top F’Eagles squad for African Games

M

anchester City won the Community Shield on penalties after edging Liverpool in an entertaining game in front of a raucous Wembley.

Georginio Wijnaldum’s penalty was saved by City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, before Gabriel Jesus scored the winning kick.

The meeting between two outstanding sides did not disappoint.

City’s Raheem Sterling finally scored his first goal against his old club when he turned home David Silva’s flick-on from close range.

The woodwork was hit three times in quick succession in the second half, as Sterling struck the post in a one on one, Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk shot against the underside of the bar and team-mate Mohamed Salah hit a post.

At that stage, Liverpool looked the most likely team to win, with Salah having at least three chances – most remarkably when his header was sensationally cleared off the line by a Kyle Walker bicycle kick.

And so the game went straight to penalties, with City scoring all of theirs.

A game whose competitive status is often questioned – and might end up meaning little as the season goes on – was nonetheless an entertaining start to the top-level season. A curtain-raiser if you will.

City started the game with no recognised striker and Sterling playing up front. That only lasted 13 minutes, because an injury to Bayern Munich target Leroy Sane meant Jesus was brought on. Sane was fit enough to later climb the Wembley steps and collect his medal.

By the time he has departed, City were ahead, with Sterling netting during a period they were down to 10 men.

The Belgian found Silva, who knocked the ball on for Sterling to blast home. His shot was straight at Alisson, but hit with such venom from close range he could not keep it out.

City definitely flagged after the break, but they could still have scored more with Sterling hitting the post after Jesus stepped over a Silva through ball.

The England forward really should have done better after being sent through again, this time by Walker, but he stumbled when trying to go round Alisson.

Debutant Rodri, playing the Fernandinho role as a sitting midfielder, was solid for the most part, doing the simple things well without making any headline-making passes.

He was caught daydreaming once as Salah took the ball off him but Bravo – who was excellent in his first appearance since last year’s Community Shield – was off his line quickly to stop the Egyptian.

They were perhaps lucky the game went straight to penalties and not extra time, with Liverpool in the ascendancy once they had equalised.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related