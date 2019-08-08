News
Makinde approves N60m Bursary for Oyo indigenes in Law School
Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has approved the sum of N500,000 to be paid as bursary to every indigene of Oyo State currently in the Nigerian Law School. The governor made the disclosure in a social media post where he revealed that representatives of Oyo State indigenes at the Nigerian Law School paid him a courtesy visit at his office. Following the approval, Makinde said his administration “will continue to prioritise education as the foundation upon which sustainable development will be built.
“Representatives of Oyo State indigenes at the Nigerian Law School visited me today. I approved the sum of N500,000 to be paid as a bursary to each Oyo State indigene at the Law School,” he said in his post. There are 120 Oyo indigenes for the 2019/2020 session for Law School meaning that a total of N60million was approved.
News
El-Zakzaky: Kaduna to appeal ruling on medical leave
•Gives conditions for IMN leader’s travel
The Kaduna State Government yesterday disclosed that it was going to appeal the judgement of the state High Court which granted the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) Ibraheem El-Zazaky and his wife leave to travel abroad for medical treatment. That was as it however said, government would not seek for a stay of execution on the judgement, but instead gave conditions under which El-Zakzaky and his wife would be allowed to travel. The state government also wants the Indian government to agree not to grant or accept from any other country political asylum to either El-Zakzaky or his wife and to approve visitors that would see them while in the hospital.
A statement signed by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs on Wednesday evening noted that: “In compliance with the court ruling, the Kaduna State Government has filed at the Kaduna High Court terms for strict supervision of the medical leave.” Aruwan said:”While the Kaduna State Government respects the court’s ruling on medical leave, it disagrees with the premises on which it is based.
Therefore, an appeal will be lodged on the matter, but a stay of execution will not be sought as the state government believes that a person may choose to travel abroad for any medical condition at his own cost.” Some of the conditions the state government wants the IMN leader to travel includes but not limited to the fact that, “the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria shall confirm the appointments of the defendants/applicants with the Medanta Hospital, India, and undertake all necessary diplomatic arrangements and protocols to ensure compliance with the conditions of the medical leave. “Each of the defendants/ applicants shall undertake to return to Nigeria to continue their trial as soon as they are discharged from the hospital, and shall also be responsible for the cost of their travel, treatment and living expenses while on their medical leave.
“Each of the defendants/ applicants shall produce two prominent and reliable persons as sureties, one being a first class chief/emir of national repute and the other a prominent person within Kaduna State who shall undertake to produce the defendants whenever they are needed. The sureties must also produce evidence of landed property within Kaduna State.
“The Federal Government of Nigeria shall obtain from the government of India an irrevocable guarantee that it will not entertain any application by the defendants/ applicants or any third party seeking asylum under any guise or conferring the status of political prisoners or any other status aside from being medical patients on the defendants/ applicants and shall also restrain the defendants/ applicants from any act inimical to the corporate existence of Nigeria. “Each of the defendants/ applicants shall undertake in writing, endorsed by their Counsel, that while on medical treatment in India, they shall do nothing to jeopardize the ongoing trial, the peace and security of Nigeria and the laws of the Republic of India in whatever form.
Health
MRTB: Shortage of professionals hamper care for PLWD
The Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the Medical Rehabilitation Therapists Board of Nigeria (MRTB), Dr. Olufunke Taibat Akanle has alerted stakeholders that Nigeria lacks enough access to rehabilitation services for persons living with disabilities (PLWD) in the country, saying 30 per cent of the 6,000 registered rehabilitation professionals currently practice outside the country.
While highlighting the acute shortage of rehabilitation personnel in the country, Akanle said 90 per cent of the seven different approved rehabilitation professionals the MRTB registered from 1992 till date, were physiotherapists. The seven rehabilitation professions include physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, clinical audiology, chiropractic and osteopathic medicine, prosthetics and orthotics.
Based on this situation, she lamented that many institutions and health facilities including tertiary, secondary and primary care centres in the country did not have enough of these professionals working in health facilities.
Akanle made these known at a media briefing in Lagos recently where she announced plans for the forthcoming 2nd International Conference of Medical Rehabilitation Professionals (ICMRP), which is scheduled to hold at the Chida International Conference Hall, Utako in Abuja from 18 to 20 September.
The conference with the theme: “Strategic Initiatives for Sustainable Medical Rehabilitation Services in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa, would be organised by the MRTB of Nigeria.
Akanle said the MRTB as an organisation with vested interest in solving rehabilitation challenges passionately, seeks to provide solutions by formulating remedial actions to make the care of persons living with disability (PLWD) better in Nigeria.
The purpose of the conference, according to her was to identify challenges, discuss and propose strategic initiatives for medical rehabilitation services in the country and in sub-Saharan Africa.
According to her, rehabilitation is an essential part of the continuum of care, along with prevention, promotion, treatment and palliation and should therefore be considered as an essential component on integrated health services.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) Global Disability Action Plan 2014-2021, disability is a global public health and human right issue.
“Throughout their lifetime, they (PLWD) encounter widespread barriers in accessing health and related services and have worse health outcomes than people without disability.”
Speaking further on the shortage of personnel, Akanle said, “The standard laid down by the Board, is that a teaching hospital that has well about 7,000 bed should have nothing less than 80 physiotherapists. But now, while some have less than 40, some have less than 35.
“Some even have less than 10 working in some hospitals. So, what it means is that, patients in need of these rehabilitation services are not having access to these service even at the tertiary level as it ought to be.
“The MRTB of Nigeria is a regulatory board that regulates and control the training and practice of seven professionals in the health sector. Speaking further, the Registrar of MRTB lamented that following the acute shortage of rehabilitation personnel, most stroke survivors ended up in the hands of trado-medical practitioners or their spiritual houses with worse outcome.”
News
Awaiting Mbaise University
All over Nigeria, the prowess of an Mbaise man rings a bell. But until that which makes the Mbaise people of Imo State tick is given a pride of place, the current drive championed by Mbaise Peoples’ Congress (MPC) to excel in the area the people have comparative advantage may remain a mirage. TAI ANYANWU reports
Giving an insight into the stuff that Mbaise is made of, President of Mbaise Peoples’ Congress, an umbrella body of Mbaise Professionals Worldwide, Ochiagha Carl Azudibia, said the Mbaise nation celebrates education. Speaking at a recent interview with New Telegraph, Azudibia said: “Right from colonial days, our people invested much in education such that today, Mbaise has the highest number of professors in Nigeria.
There is no higher institution in Nigeria that doesn’t have an Mbaise man as a lecturer and there is no higher institution in Nigeria that does not have an Mbaise man as a student.” He said that the recent emergence of two students from Mbaise as the best and second best in the 2019 edition of the West African Senior School Examination (WASSCE), Miss Chizobam Ugboaja from Akpodim Ezinihitte and Alozie Chukwuemeka from Oboama Nguru, Aboh Mabise respectively, was an eloquent testimony to the educational competence of the Mbaise nation, a community that prides itself as the most educated in Sub Sahara Africa.
Azudibia attributed the prowess of an Mbaise person in the area of education to the peoples’ penchant for celebrating the glorious arrival of the tenth child (Eghu-ukwu ceremony), an honour done to a mother after she had given birth to 10 children. “Mbaise is a place where every mother readily shuns regular change of cloth but girds her waist firmly with ‘Mpuru’, a weather-resistant wrapper which allows her to channel all hers earning into giving every of her child a university education.” According to Azudibia, if in a given family in Mbaise land there are 10 children, nine if not all are graduates.
“Like in my own family, my mother gave birth to 12; eight survived and all the eight children are graduates. “Such attainment is no longer news in Mbaise land because everyone has it. Education is our baby, education is our culture and education is our life,” Azudibia stressed. High concentration of technocrats But that is not all there is to the Mbaise nation. “Mbaise has the highest number of technocrats in the whole of Common Wealth including Britain, Canada and Australia,” Azudibia added. Early this year, an immigrant from Nigeria became the first African born cabinet minister in Canada.
“That person is no other than Barr. Kelechi Madu, an illustrious son of Mbaise. His father and mother are from Mbaise, precisely from Umuokirika, Ekwerazu, Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area,” Azudibia explained. He said because of Mbaise people’s love for education, “our people spend not less than N450 billion every year paying tuition fees outside Mbaise, which engenders capital flight.”
Quest for Mbaise University Azudibia, who regretted that not a single higher institution is sited on Mbaise soil, said: “We considered that if this kind of money is spent in our place, it will facilitate development in our place as well as give our people the opportunity to acquire education at home.” He said it is against this backdrop that the 22nd edition of MPC’s colloquium, which is an annual event deliberately hosted in Mbaise by the group to sensitise the people on issues of the moment, will on August 14 centre on building a private university in Mbaise land and its funding possibilities. According to Azudibia, the MPC took cognizance that every nation develops according to the area they have a comparative a dv a n t a g e.
Hence, it decided to develop something that will retain their youths at home to earn a living. “We looked at the options to see which aspect is more in tune with the aspirations, leaning and qualification of our people. We found out that it is education because education is our mainstay.
Our people are not spare part sellers, and we don’t have oil; hence the colloquium in the past few years has centered on the establishment of a private university in Mbaise land and its funding,” Azudibia stated. On August 14, the sons and daughters of Mbaise will converge at Chris VI Hotel Resort, Afor Ogbe, to brainstorm on strategies to fund and build Mbaise University, at its 22nd annual colloquium. New Telegraph reliably learnt that the MPC had already acquired and surveyed 120 hectares of land in Ife, Ezinihite Local Government Area, one of the three local government areas in Mbaise; where the university is going to be sited. “Also we are in the process of meeting up with the requirement of establishing a private university with the National University Commission (NUC].
We are working it out inch by inch and have set a target for ourselves that by 2021, academic activities will start fully at the Mbaise University. New Telegraph learnt that many Mbaise professors all over the world have expressed their readiness to come home and teach for free once the university is established. “So we want to use the university to showcase the excellence of an Mbaise man,” Azubibia added.
News
NDDC to endow chair in Oncology at UNIPORT
The Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Prof. Nelson Brambaifa, has spoken of plans by the agency to endow a Professorial Chair in Oncology at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT). The fresh move is coming after a similar endowment of a professorial chair in malaria research at the university by NDDC in 2016.
The Chief Executive Officer of NDDC disclosed this yesterday in Port Harcourt, capital of Rivers State during the opening ceremony of the 59th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the state branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA). Brambaifa, who chaired the ceremony, noted that the theme of the conference:
“Leveraging Social and Environmental Determinants of Health,” was most appropriate at this time, attributing the rising cases of non-communicable diseases as a result of social and environmental factors. He assured that the NDDC would spare no effort in ensuring that the people had access to quality healthcare and would continually promote good healthcare practice for a healthier Niger Delta region. He said: “Our mission, which is to facilitate sustainable development of the Niger Delta comes with a demand on the NDDC to improve the people’s health and well-being.”
Health
Liver disease: NAFDAC official needs N30m to survive, cries for help
Aemployee of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mr. Ephraim Anjembe Terkula, has been diagnosed of liver disease and is in dire need of N30 million to enable him get medical treatment for liver disease at a health facility in the United Kingdom.
The wife of the affected NAFDAC staff, Mrs.Christiana Anjembe, who disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja, is appealing to well-meaning Nigerians to come to the rescue of her husband to enable him live.
While noting that they had been managing the health challenge which started last year privately, she lamented that she had to appeal for public support because that was the last option as the family cannot afford to raise N30 million for the medical treatment.
Mrs. Christiana said, “My husband has dedicated most of his life to the fight against drug counterfeiting at the agency over a period of 18 years.
“He is currently having a health challenge that is affecting liver and also threating his life.
“The doctors who have been managing his health challenge for over a year now have come to the conclusion that he has to be reffered to the United Kingdom where another Consultant has been arranged to start treatment for him.
“Right now, what is required is about N30 million including the cost of treatment and airfare in order to save the life of my husband, she added.
Mrs. Anjembe therefore, appealed that interested Nigerians can send financial assistance to her husband through Ephraim Anjembe, Account Number 0028919729 Stanbic IBTC.
“We wanted to manage our affairs privately but it is getting out of hand, hence, we decided to call on Nigerians- Good Samaritans, especially in the industry where my husband has contributed meaningfully, always in the forefront of fighting counterfeit drugs, especially, in the pharmaceutical and food industry which NAFDAC works closely with and other well-meaning Nigerians to come to the rescue of my husband.”
She further appealed to the Director General and staff of NAFDAC to come to the aid of her husband saying, “so, with team spirit, from whatever NAFDAC can marshal out and also what the members of the general public can augment so that the life of my husband can be safe.”
“Please, Nigerians, I beg of you, my husband has been serving Nigerians fighting counterfeit drugs, helping to safeguard public health, this is the hour that he needs the help of Nigerians.”
Meanwhile, a medical report from RAEAB Medical Centre, Ltd, Oladapo Street Gudu, Abuja, signed by Dr. Dr. E.O Abirisade, reads: “The above patient, a 44 years old man who was diagnosed of hepatitis C infection last year, 2018, he initially presented with yellowness of the eyes, severe fatigue, difficulty in breathing, abdominal distension with tenderness in the hypochondria, also with bilateral leg swelling.
“He is, however, advised to be seen for a procedure (a liver biopsy) in his clinic in London as soon as possible to be able to detect any early malignancy and commence other treatment.”
Health
PSN’s N2.6b Medicine Information Centre’ll increase life expectancy
Pharmacists under the auspices of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) said they were set to scale up activities for building the Pharmacy Towers Project, a 24-hour Medicine Information Centre (MIC), which would save lives in cases of promptly reported emergencies while extending life expectancy.
According to the Chairman, Project Committee, Pharmacy Towers Project, Dr. John Nwaiwu, Pharmacy Towers Project, which will be formally launched in Lagos today, Thursday, would similarly serve as the organisation’s National Drug and Poisons Information Emergency Response and Research Centre.
In addition, it would be a National Workplace Call Centre that would offer hope of survival to victims exposed to the untoward effects of drugs, substances of abuse and poisons through counselling, referral and when necessary the mobilisation of appropriate response team.
While unveiling the plan at a media briefing in Lagos on Monday, Nwaiwu said the Pharmacy Towers would be a coordinating centre that would respond to suicide attempts, rehabilitation of drug addicts and people injured by poisons.
The project estimated to cast N2.6 billion, would be completed before two years.
Furthermore, it would server as information and Research warehouse for re-tooling pharmacy and pharmacists towards greater relevance.
Speaking on the other benefits of the project, he said it would foster strong professional collaboration with health workers in the emergency response chain. Nwaiwu said, “Health financing burden on states will gradually reduce over the years as the impact of mass education and enlightenment of the populace gain grounds.
“Social menace associated with drug abuse and miss-use will significantly reduce, if not totally curtailed.
“Government will have adequate data to work with.”
The Special Guest of Honour at the launch is Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, the Father of the Day is Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, governor of Abia State while the Mother of the Day is Hadiza Balarabe who is the deputy governor of Kaduna State.
While the Ambassador of the Project is Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, the Mother of the Project is Mrs Talatu Uwa Ebune and Sir Nnamdi Obi is the project mobiliser.
Health
60% infants missing out on exclusive breastfeeding – UNICEF
“The health, social and economic benefits of breastfeeding – for mother and child – are well-established and accepted throughout the world”, according to UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. “Yet, nearly 60 per cent of the world’s infants are missing out on the recommended six months of exclusive breastfeeding.”
From supporting healthy brain development in babies and young children, protecting infants against infection, decreasing the risk of obesity and disease, reducing healthcare costs and protecting nursing mothers against ovarian cancer and breast cancer, the benefits are widespread.
“We need far greater investment in paid parental leave and breastfeeding support across all workplaces to increase breastfeeding rates globally,” Ms. Fore underscored.
From 1 to 7 August each year, World Breastfeeding Week highlights the critical importance of nursing for children across the globe.
This year, the commemoration is accompanied by a fact sheet with new data from the 2019 Global Breastfeeding Scorecard, which revealed, among other things, that only four out of 10 babies in 2018 were exclusively breastfed.
Babies in rural areas were breastfed more than for their urban counterparts and at 23.9 per cent, upper-middle-income countries had the lowest breastfeeding rates.
UNICEF recommends regular lactation breaks during working hours to accommodate breastfeeding or expressing breastmilk, along with a supportive environment, which includes facilities that enable mothers to continue breastfeeding for six months, followed by age-appropriate complementary breastfeeding.
However, working women lack adequate support.
Worldwide, only 40 per cent of women with newborns have basic maternity benefits at their workplace. And in some African countries, only 15 per cent of mothers with newborns have any benefits at all to support continued breastfeeding.
While standards in the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) Maternity Protection Convention 2000 include at least 14 weeks of paid maternity leave, it recommends at least 18 weeks, as well as workplace support for breastfeeding families. And yet, only 12 per cent of countries worldwide provide sufficient paid maternity leave.
UNICEF’s latest brief on family-friendly policy calls for at least six months of paid leave for all parents combined, of which 18 weeks should be reserved for mothers. Governments and businesses should strive for at least nine months of combined paid leave.
Longer maternity leave means higher chances of breastfeeding.
A recent study found that women with six months or more maternity leave were at least 30 per cent more likely to maintain any breastfeeding for at least the first six months. Increasing breastfeeding could prevent 823,000 annual deaths in children under five and 20,000 annual deaths from breast cancer.
However, in 2018, only 43 per cent of babies worldwide were breastfed within the first hour of life.
Immediate skin-to-skin contact and early breastfeeding keeps a baby warm, builds his or her immune system, promotes bonding, boosts a mother’s milk supply and increases the chances for continued exclusive breastfeeding, the UN Children’s Fund said.
And the benefits do not end there. Breastmilk is more than just food for babies, it is also a potent medicine for disease prevention that is tailored to the needs of each child – with the ‘first milk’, called colostrum, so rich in antibodies that it protects babies from disease and death.
Moreover, optimal breastfeeding would reduce global healthcare costs by an estimated $300 billion.
News
Edo CP: We’ve sent kidnappers packing on Benin-Ore Expressway
Edo State Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Abubakar, yesterday said that stringent measures have been taken by operatives of the state Police Command have forced the dare devil kidnappers to flee from Lagos-Benin-Ore Expressway. He pointed out that one major feat devised by the command in collaboration with other security agencies was the clearing-off of forests that before had served as hideout for criminal elements particular kidnappers, terrorising motorists and travellers along the expressway. Danmallam noted that the clearing of forest carried out within areas considered as hotspots along the expressway had helped tremendously to nip in the bud the worrisome problem of kidnapping and armed robbery operations by bandits before now on the vital route.
Meanwhile, the Commissioner, who disclosed this in a chat with journalists, hinted that other strategies put in place had also helped the force to contain the criminals. According to him, no kidnapping incident had occurred on the Benin- Ore Road since the forests were cleared, and that the police took the battle to the hoodlums since the popular highway was too strategic to allow criminals to operate. He said: “As Commissioner of Police in Edo State, I will not seat back and allow hoodlums to take over the Benin Highway. That is why we mobilised our men to go after them. We have followed and engaged them in shoot out and rescued several victims from them.
News
Osun governor appoints Omipidan CPS
Osun State Governor, Adeboyega Oyetola, has appointed Mr. Ismail Omipidan as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS). The new CPS, who will oversee the governor’s media matters as head of media team, replaced Mr. Adeniyi Adesina. Adeniyi resigned on mutual consent to take up professional responsibility at The Nation, from where he came on secondment.
A statement signed by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prince Wole Oyebamiji on Tuesday, stated that the appointment would take effect from Monday, August 5. Until his appointment, Omipidan, 44, a native of Ila Orangun, was an Assistant Editor in-charge of Politics at The Sun Publishing Limited, Lagos. Omipidan holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication from the University of Maiduguri, Borno State, and a Master’s degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy from the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna. Drawing on about 20 years of journalism practice, right from his days in Kaduna Polytechnic, as Editor-in-Chief of a training Magazine, Kadascope, Omipidan, who is also an alumnus of the University of Maiduguri, had worked with The Comet, Weeekly Trust, The Week Magazine, The Guardian, The Spectator and The Punch, which was specifically for a four month internship. He joined The Sun as a pioneer staff in 2003, as Senior Correspondent, from where he rose through the ranks to the position of an Assistant Editor. Omipidan, an active member of the Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ), was at various times acting Secretary, Correspondents’ Chapel, NUJ, Borno State, Secretary, SWAN, Borno State, Chairman, Senate Press Corps, National Assembly, Abuja, Treasurer, NUJ, Kaduna State Council, Vice Chairman, NUJ, Kaduna State Council and acting chairman, NUJ, Kaduna State Council. The new CPS, who is a guest analyst on TVC’s Journalists Hangout, is married to Hajia Omolola Omipidan and the marriage is blessed with children.
News
Wike: No kidnapper, cultist’ll be spared
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that kidnappers and cultists across the state would not be spared as his administration and security operatives intensify efforts to make the state safer. He said that the government was working with security agencies to frontally go after kidnappers and cultists across the state, saying no kidnapper or cultist would be spared. Wike also stated that his administration has sent the names of all lecturers of the Rivers State University to the Department of State Services (DSS) for comprehensive profiling, warning that any lecturer linked to cultism would be sacked.
Wike, who issued the warning yesterday during a meeting with the leaders and elite of Choba community at the Government House, Port Harcourt, said that the state government would provide further logistics support to fight kidnapping and cultism in the state. He said: “We are going after all cultists and kidnappers in the state. We will not spare anyone.
“Security agencies are prepared to tackle these cultists and kidnappers. For us, we are releasing further logistics support to them. By the time this crackdown starts, we will not listen to any plea.” He said: “At the Rivers State University, we have sent out names of all the lecturers to the DSS for profiling.
Any lecturer who is linked to cultism will be sacked. “As a lecturer, you should not use your position to create crisis through cultism in the university.” Wike said anti-cultism law will be amended to demolish the building of anyone indicted in cultism, noting that such houses would not be restricted to kidnapping. He urged the elite of Choba community to work with his administration to promote peace in the area. Rivers State Police Commissioner, Mustapha Dandaura, urged community leaders to furnish the police and other security forces with information on those fomenting trouble in Choba.
