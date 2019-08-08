Makinde approves N60m Bursary for Oyo indigenes in Law School

All over Nigeria, the prowess of an Mbaise man rings a bell. But until that which makes the Mbaise people of Imo State tick is given a pride of place, the current drive championed by Mbaise Peoples’ Congress (MPC) to excel in the area the people have comparative advantage may remain a mirage. TAI ANYANWU reports

Giving an insight into the stuff that Mbaise is made of, President of Mbaise Peoples’ Congress, an umbrella body of Mbaise Professionals Worldwide, Ochiagha Carl Azudibia, said the Mbaise nation celebrates education. Speaking at a recent interview with New Telegraph, Azudibia said: “Right from colonial days, our people invested much in education such that today, Mbaise has the highest number of professors in Nigeria.

There is no higher institution in Nigeria that doesn’t have an Mbaise man as a lecturer and there is no higher institution in Nigeria that does not have an Mbaise man as a student.” He said that the recent emergence of two students from Mbaise as the best and second best in the 2019 edition of the West African Senior School Examination (WASSCE), Miss Chizobam Ugboaja from Akpodim Ezinihitte and Alozie Chukwuemeka from Oboama Nguru, Aboh Mabise respectively, was an eloquent testimony to the educational competence of the Mbaise nation, a community that prides itself as the most educated in Sub Sahara Africa.

Azudibia attributed the prowess of an Mbaise person in the area of education to the peoples’ penchant for celebrating the glorious arrival of the tenth child (Eghu-ukwu ceremony), an honour done to a mother after she had given birth to 10 children. “Mbaise is a place where every mother readily shuns regular change of cloth but girds her waist firmly with ‘Mpuru’, a weather-resistant wrapper which allows her to channel all hers earning into giving every of her child a university education.” According to Azudibia, if in a given family in Mbaise land there are 10 children, nine if not all are graduates.

“Like in my own family, my mother gave birth to 12; eight survived and all the eight children are graduates. “Such attainment is no longer news in Mbaise land because everyone has it. Education is our baby, education is our culture and education is our life,” Azudibia stressed. High concentration of technocrats But that is not all there is to the Mbaise nation. “Mbaise has the highest number of technocrats in the whole of Common Wealth including Britain, Canada and Australia,” Azudibia added. Early this year, an immigrant from Nigeria became the first African born cabinet minister in Canada.

“That person is no other than Barr. Kelechi Madu, an illustrious son of Mbaise. His father and mother are from Mbaise, precisely from Umuokirika, Ekwerazu, Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area,” Azudibia explained. He said because of Mbaise people’s love for education, “our people spend not less than N450 billion every year paying tuition fees outside Mbaise, which engenders capital flight.”

Quest for Mbaise University Azudibia, who regretted that not a single higher institution is sited on Mbaise soil, said: “We considered that if this kind of money is spent in our place, it will facilitate development in our place as well as give our people the opportunity to acquire education at home.” He said it is against this backdrop that the 22nd edition of MPC’s colloquium, which is an annual event deliberately hosted in Mbaise by the group to sensitise the people on issues of the moment, will on August 14 centre on building a private university in Mbaise land and its funding possibilities. According to Azudibia, the MPC took cognizance that every nation develops according to the area they have a comparative a dv a n t a g e.

Hence, it decided to develop something that will retain their youths at home to earn a living. “We looked at the options to see which aspect is more in tune with the aspirations, leaning and qualification of our people. We found out that it is education because education is our mainstay.

Our people are not spare part sellers, and we don’t have oil; hence the colloquium in the past few years has centered on the establishment of a private university in Mbaise land and its funding,” Azudibia stated. On August 14, the sons and daughters of Mbaise will converge at Chris VI Hotel Resort, Afor Ogbe, to brainstorm on strategies to fund and build Mbaise University, at its 22nd annual colloquium. New Telegraph reliably learnt that the MPC had already acquired and surveyed 120 hectares of land in Ife, Ezinihite Local Government Area, one of the three local government areas in Mbaise; where the university is going to be sited. “Also we are in the process of meeting up with the requirement of establishing a private university with the National University Commission (NUC].

We are working it out inch by inch and have set a target for ourselves that by 2021, academic activities will start fully at the Mbaise University. New Telegraph learnt that many Mbaise professors all over the world have expressed their readiness to come home and teach for free once the university is established. “So we want to use the university to showcase the excellence of an Mbaise man,” Azubibia added.

