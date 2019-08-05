News
Makinde: We’ll not increase tax to raise Oyo IGR
Although poised to jerk up its Internally Generated Revenue in order to fast track the socio-economic standard of residents, the Oyo State government has promised not to increase tax on the people in order to achieve the aim.
Chairman, Oyo State Board of Internal Revenue (BIR), Aremo John Adeleke, specifically told journalists in Ibadan, the state capital that Governor Seyi Makinde would not increase tax on small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs), but would rather look into areas not captured in the State’s tax net to improve internally generated revenue.
Adeleke said a plan by Makinde’s government was to build and nurture the growth of SMEs in the State and not to burden them with heavy tax that could drive them out of business.
He said: “It is in line with the promise of Governor Seyi Makinde to empower small scale businesses in the State to propel growth in our economy.
“As he works assiduously to attract foreign and domestic investments to the State, he is also working to establish and sustain small and medium scale industries in Oyo State. “So, the idea of tax increment on businesses is not even to be discussed here. We will rather nurture them to grow and be self-sustaining than to over-burden them with tax.
“The government nonetheless expects all SMEs to comply with all extant tax laws, especially the ones on personal assessment of business proprietors, withholding tax and VAT payable to the State.
“We assure everyone of quick turnaround time of registering or renewing vehicle documents. We also promise all our patrons quick availability of number plates for all categories of vehicles.”
Osinbajo: FG resolving stamp duty, VAT exemption
The Federal Government said it was looking into issues regarding stamp duties collection and the extension of the VAT exemption on capital market transactions.
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo made this known at the Awards Night of the Association of Issuing Houses of Nigeria, AIHN, held in Lagos at the weekend, a statement from the Securities and Exchange Commission quoted him as saying.
It would be recalled that VAT charges on transactions in the capital market was suspended in 2014 by then Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, to encourage increased trading activities in the market. That waiver ended on July 24, 2019.
Osinbajo, who was represented by the Ag. Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, Ms. Mary Uduk, said these and other issues were being addressed currently and a resolution would be announced very soon.
According to him:“We have also commenced work on other aspects of CAMMIC’S requests that require government intervention and would be collaborating with many of you in the capital market community to successfully address them. My Office is actually represented on the CAMMIC. I will therefore be receiving periodic reports on suggestions to further strengthen our support of your efforts and the market as a whole.
“We all desire a capital market that would broaden access to economic prosperity by enabling the emergence of financially responsible citizens, accelerating wealth creation and wealth distribution, providing capital to small and medium scale enterprises, and catalyzing housing finance.
“Let me therefore commend the Securities and Exchange Commission, CAMMIC and the capital market community for the laudable accomplishments so far recorded in the implementation of the Master Plan, especially in the areas of dematerialization of share certificates, e-dividend mandate, facilitation of access to alternative investments as well as various initiatives to enhancethecommoditieseco-system”.
The Vice President described the capital market as essential and key to achieving the economic goals of this administration as enshrined in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), hence the administration has worked hard to ensure a stable macroeconomic environment, which is necessary to attract and sustain investment that we need to propel our economy forward
Strike: NASU, SSANU resume nationwide protest tomorrow
Non Academic Staff Union of Universities and Educational Institutions (NASU), and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), have directed all its branches to resume its nationwide protest from Tuesday August 6, 2019.
The directive was contained in a circular signed by President of SSANU, Comrade Samson Ugwoke and the General Secretary of NASU, Comrade Peters Adeyemi, lamenting the nonchalant attitude of the Federal Government towards addressing their grievances and obeying court judgment.
The circular, which has been delivered to all the branches after the Joint Action Committee meeting of both unions in Abuja, equally stated that if the Federal Government at the expiration of the 14-days ultimatum issued to her on Thursday still fails to address all their grievances, they would be left with no other option than withdrawing their services and shutting down the universities.
The circular read: “This is to inform you that the Joint Action Committee, JAC of NASU and SSANU met today, Thursday 1st August, 2019, to consider the issues which led to the nationwide protest in our various branches, viz, Payment of Earned Allowances, University Staff Schools matter, Renegotiation of 2009 FGN/Unions Agreement among others.
“After extensive deliberations, JAC further observed that no date has been rescheduled by the President of the Senate, His Excellency, Senator Ahmed Lawan for the meeting with the leadership of JAC national.
“The meeting earlier scheduled by the Federal Ministry of Education with the leadership of JAC national has been rescheduled for Wednesday, August 7, 2019 with no reason(s) stated.
“From the foregoing, JAC national has resolved that a 14-day ultimatum of industrial action be given to the Federal Government of Nigeria to address the pending issues with effect from Monday, August 5, 2019. During the period of the ultimatum, all branches are hereby directed to carry out peaceful protest on Tuesday, 6th August, 2019 and Thursday, 15th August,2019 respectively.
Gov’s daughter’s wedding forces traders out of Nasarawa market
S
cores of traders were on Saturday forced out of Gudi market in Nasarawa State for the wedding of Governor Abdullahi Sule.
Gudi is the home of the governor.
The market square was the venue of Sule’s daughter, Fatima, who got married to an official of Dangote Group of Companies, Abduhakeen Somunu.
Traders were forced to leave the Gudi market square to a primary school for the wedding Fatiha which coincided with the market day.
The Gudi market square is located in front of the palace of the District Head of Gudi, who is the governor’s father.
The wedding was attended by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, President of Dangote Group of Companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, his Borno State-counterpart, Babagana Zulum, the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, top government functionaries and politicians, among other special guests.
Some of the market women bemoaned the suffering caused them by the wedding ceremony which forced them to vacate the market square on a market day.
Some of them, Esther Muchu, Matter Lama and Angnes Musa, blamed the governor for not creating a temporary market for the market to hold as usual without any disturbance.
They lamented the loss of huge revenue to government on the market day, just as they decried poor turn out and poor sales because of the wedding.
Ondo inaugurates probe panel on Ikale, Araromi-Obu land dispute
The Ondo State Government has set up a five-man Panel of Inquiry to unravel bloody clash between Araromi-Obu and Ikale people in Ondo South senatorial district of the State.
The clash between the two major tribes had led to scores of death of residents while many injured following destruction of property and farmlands in the area.
The committee according to Commissioner for Information, Mr. Donald Ojogo included Mr. Tunde Atere, Olaitan Adigun, Funmilayi Osundolire, Mr. Seinde Omokoba and Tunbosun Aganun.
The panel, according to Ojogo would look into the remote and the immediate causes of the land dispute between the people of Araromi Obu and Ikale (Ago Alaye) which occurred on Tuesday, 16th July, 2019 The panel which has three weeks to submit its report would determine extent of damage done to private and public property with a view to recommending and to the state government, appropriate ways of settling the dispute.
However, the Araromi- Obu Development Council (ADC) described the probe panel as a welcome development as all attempts by security agencies and government in the past to nip the crisis in the bud had been rebuffed by the Ikale people.
Soyinka: Nigeria back to Abacha days
Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, yesterday expressed sadness that Nigeria has slipped back into a draconian dictatorship again, 20 years after it exited a similar situation under Gen. Sani Abacha, the late Head of State, who passed on in 1998. Soyinka, who condemned the arrest and detention of activist and politician, Omoyole Sowore, described the action of the Department of State Services (DSS) as a travesty and a violation of the fundamental rights of citizens to congregate and make public their concerns.
Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) during the 2019 general election, was arrested by security operatives on Saturday and is being detained on allegations of plotting a violent revolution in Nigeria.
Sowore and some of his compatriots had in a short video that went viral on social media announced that they were mobilising citizens for a mass protest against the spate of rising insecurity across Nigeria.
However, the Nigeria Police and DSS said that Sowore’s action amounted to treasonable felony. In a reaction to the development, Soyinka faulted the Police authorities in their choice of language, stressing that throughout his interactions with Sowore in the build up for the mass action, there was nothing in the plans that showed it was targeted at regime change in Nigeria.
Soyinka, who is billed to be part of the #Revolution Now march kicking off today in major cities across Nigeria, challenged the Inspector- General of Police to wade through the daily journals of the past few weeks and months to feel the pulse of Nigerians from all walks of life, who have been agitating to stage public demonstration against the parlous conditions of society.
Soyinka in statement titled “SURELY, NOT AGAIN!!!” said: “Deployment of alarmist expressions such as “treason”, “anarchist”, “public incitement” etc. by security forces have become so predictable and banal that they have become meaningless. Beyond the word ‘revolution’, another much misused and misunderstood word, nothing that Sowore has uttered, written, or advocated suggests that he is embarking on, or urging the public to engage in a forceful overthrow of government.
Nothing that he said to me in private engagement ever remotely approached an intent to destabilize governance or bypass the normal democratic means of chang- ing a government. I therefore find the reasons given by the Inspector-General of Police, for the arrest and detention of this young expresidential candidate totally contrived and untenable, unsupported by any shred of evidence. “His arrest is a travesty and violation of the fundamental rights of citizens to congregate and make public their concerns.
“This is all so sadly déjà vu. How often must we go through this wearisome cycle?
We underwent identical cynical contrivances under the late, unlamented Sani Abacha, when he sent storm-troopers to disrupt a planning session for a similar across nation march at Tai Solarin School, Ikenne.
This was followed up by a personalized letter that was hand delivered by the State Security Services to me under their ummons, at their Abeokuta so-called ‘Annexe’ with near identical wording to the threats contained in today’s release from the desk of the Chief of Police. At least, I was summoned, not subjected to a terrorist midnight arrest. Some irony!
“The same pattern Pavlovian conduct manifested itself under yet another supposed democratic ruler who personally declared that the gathering of civilians to deliberate on, and propose a constitution for the nation was ‘high treason’, and would be resisted by the full rigour of state power if we persisted. The Inspector-General of Police mobilized his forces and issued inflammatory proclamations, but PRONACO went ahead despite all the thundering from Aso citadel.
Can the police ever learn anything also their tear-gassing and brutalizing of grieving mothers who marched peacefully to protest the deaths of their children in a plane crash inferno? Their mission, under that same regime, which was simply to deliver a letter to government house in Lagos, demanding greater safety in airline operations, yet such a rational intent, born of traumatic circumstances, was quashed on the sidewalks of a supposed 20th century nation. “And yet again, even a faceless cabal under yet another civilian regime refused to be left out of the insensate play of power.
A march on Aso Rock calling for an end to governance by a ghostly entity was slated to be crushed, but fortunately, a conflicting balance of interests decided in favour of a reduced trajectory of protest. And so on and on and on, in a nation which continues to speak at once through both sides of the mouth, spewing out the same Treason monotone, as if this was a magic incantation that could substitute for the venting of mass feelings, even as collective therapy!
“May I invite the Inspector- General to wade through the daily journals of the past few weeks and months, read and digest the calls by numerous sectors of society – across professions and national groupings – for demonstrations against the parlous conditions of society, all identifying ills to which attention must be drawn, and urgently, through mass action?
“Demonstrations and processions are time honoured, democratic ways of drawing not only the attention of government to ills, but of mobilizing the public towards a proactive consciousness of their condition, and thereby exhorting civil society also to devise means of ameliorating their condition through their own efforts? Religious bodies have urged such remedies, so have civic associations.
The ready recourse to arrests, incarceration and threats to civilians are ultimately counter-productive. They alienate the citizens, erode their confidence in governance responsiveness, and thereby advance the very extremist nightmare that security agencies believe they are acting to thwart.
“If we cannot learn from the histories and experiences of other societies, let us at least learn from ours. Freedom is not so glibly qualified. It cannot be doled out like slops of charity from soup kitchens. Let the Police stick to their task of protecting and managing protests, not attempt to place their own meaning and declaration of intent on bogey words like – revolution!”
DSS: Sowore working with foreign backers to topple Buhari
The Department of State Services (DSS) has accused the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, of working with foreign elements to bring down the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.
The DSS said the call for a revolution by Sowore, was an attempt to forcefully take over a democratically-elected government, vowing never to allow that happen now or in the future. Sowore had announced plans to lead a nationwide protest today, through the instrumentality of #Revolution Now platform.
Prior to his arrest, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the last presidential election, was said to have tweeted that: “All that is needed for a #Revolution is for the oppressed to choose a date they desire for liberty, not subjected to the approval of the oppressor.”
Worried by the move, which seemed to have gained currency across the country, operatives of the DSS had effected his arrest at about 1:25a.m. on Saturday, at his Lagos residence.
Spokesperson for the DSS, Mr. Peter Afunanya, who conveyed the position of the secret service at a news conference in Abuja yesterday, also confirmed the arrest of the activist, for the first time.
He, however, did not confirm reports that Sowore may have been moved to Abuja. Laying the foundation for the arrest of Sowore, Afunanya said the secret service was charged with the responsibility of detection and prevention of crimes and threats against the internal security of Nigeria. He further stated that the secret service had the mandate to ensure the indissolubility and indivisibility of the nation.
Consequently, Afunanya said the secret service would have abdicated its responsibility, if it had not moved against a person allegedly calling for a “forceful takeover of government” in the country. “The DSS, as we are all aware, is charged primarily with the detection and prevention of crimes and threats against the internal security of Nigeria. “And more importantly, the service is also charged with the responsibility of managing, curtailing, containing, eliminating threats against the national security of Nigeria.
“These threats include threats of sabotage, threats of subversion, threats of terrorism, and of course, threats of espionage, ethnic agitations, separatist agitations, economic sabotage, and all of that.
“Now, if we are operating as a responsible security organisation, and someone is calling for revolution in Nigeria. And, what is revolution? Primarily, it means a revolt, an insurrection, insurgency, forceful takeover of government. “And, this is a democracy. Nigeria operates a democratic system.
Nigeria, we all are aware, is not a banana republic, and cannot suddenly be made one. Nigeria is respected in the comity of nations. Nigeria is not just the giant of Africa, but the pride of Africa. “So, the DSS will not just sit by and watch someone, or his groups of cohorts want to rise and threaten the peace, unity and constitutionalism of our beloved country.
“We are aware that he (Sowore) is also working with some persons outside Nigeria, to cause disaffection, to cause chaos, to cause anarchy in the country and we will not stand by and watch that happen,” Afunanya said. While confirming the arrest, he said Sowore had crossed the line, by allegedly threatening public peace and safety. His words: “Whether Sowore is with the DSS or not, the answer is emphatic, it’s in the affirmative. Yes, he is with us. And, why is he with us (DSS)? He has crossed the lines, he has threatened public safety.
“Sowore has, as a matter of fact, threatened the peaceful coexistence, social harmony of Nigeria. And, there is apprehension, there is anxiety; citizens, residents are worried as to what will happen next.
“We want to reiterate that come tomorrow (to- day) and in fact beyond, that there won’t be anything like a revolution, and we will work with all stakeholders to ensure that peace is maintained in every corner of Nigeria
“We want to also reemphasise that the plot by some self-seeking individuals and groups to cause a breakdown of law and order, cause disaffection, disruption of social services, economic services, dislocate populations, make children stay away from schools, make markets not to open that will not be tolerated. “That will not be condoned. Will you have wondered if all these threats passed by and the DSS, for instance, did not utter a word? Could we have been alive to our responsibility?
The answer is No.”
He assured that: “There won’t be any revolution. The government has been elected democratically, will be in place. And, there will not be any forceful takeover of government. “And the DSS will not stand by and watch selfserving people take laws into their hands.
We will do all that is within the law to discharge our responsibility, and ensure that there is peace in Nigeria beyond tomorrow. “We are calling on all Nigerians, all stakeholders, all persons of goodwill and good conscience, to disregard the threat of revolution tomorrow (today) ever, and support the State, support Nigerians, and people should go about their normal businesses. “We want to use this opportunity to assure law abiding Nigerians, friends of Nigeria, citizens of Nigeria, and indeed, the world, that come tomorrow (today) 5th of August, 2019, there will be absolute peace in Nigeria; nothing will happen…
We are here to support the unity, the survival and the wellbeing of our country, and we hope that discharging that responsibility is something everyone of us as a law abiding Nigerian must be part of. “So, Sowore is with us, so that we can do the needful and you follow it up. And if there is any need to invite you (press) again, and let you know what we are doing, we won’t hesitate to do that. “There is no doubt that Sowore has said by himself that come tomorrow (today), there won’t be Nigeria. That come tomorrow, security services and institutions of government will cease to exist.
Every person is aware of his threat, and what we are reemphasising again is that we will act within the law.” On when Sowore will be arraigned in court, he said: “If there will be any need to make further clarifications to you, we will do that.” Commenting on threats to carry on with the planned protest despite Sowore’s arrest, the DSS said: “There will be peace in Nigeria. The threat to the unity and stability of Nigeria will not happen. “Nigeria has been in existence, and the Constitution requires that this country is indissoluble, indivisible, and we all must, as a matter of duty and patriotic zeal, support it”. New Telegraph has learnt of high level security meeting taking place in Abuja. Our correspondent observed the arrival of senior military, security, and intelligence officers arriving the headquarters of the DSS in Abuja, yesterday.
Airline operators lament lopsided pact with UAE
Airline operators under the aegis of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) have decried the commencement of an additional flight to the country by Emirates airline. The latest addition now brings Emirates frequency to four flights daily into Nigeria at a time Air Peace began flights to United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The airline body described it as unfair for Emirates to be allowed such increase barely two weeks after the launch of flights on July 5, 2019 to Sharjah, UAE by Air Peace. AON Chairman, Capt. Noggie Meggison, in a statement, stated that the move effectively places indigenous carriers at a massive disadvantage.
At the launch of Air Peace flights to UAE, AON had appealed that government must stand tall to play the role of aeropolitics to support Air Peace, otherwise it would end up the same way as others such as Bellview, Arik Air and Medview that went before it as they were unable to play in the aggressive field of international aeropolitics.
Emirates, as of today, operates two daily flights out of Lagos and two daily flights out of Abuja. Etihad, from the same country, also operates daily flights out of Lagos as well.
Meggison said the situation translates to five flights daily and a total of 150 flights per month from UAE, lamenting that this is a colossal plundering of the Nigerian economy through capital flight and a huge loss of Nigerian jobs. “It is very unfair for Emirates to be allowed such increase barely two weeks after the inauguration of flights on July 5 to Sharjah, United Arab Emirates by Air Peace, our very own Nigerian airline.
“The move effectively places our indigenous carriers at a massive disadvantage. “Emirates as of today, operates two daily flights out of Lagos and two daily flights out of Abuja. Etihad, from the same country, also operates daily flights out of Lagos as well.
“This translates to five flights daily and a total of 150 flights per month from UAE; as against a Nigerian carrier that only just started operating three flights weekly (12 flights monthly into UAE). “Sadly, Air Peace is still waiting to be allocated a dedicated lounge or departure wing at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport to signify that this is a Nigerian airline; as against the case with Emirates that has a huge lounge at the Dubai International Airport that is heavily branded in the airline’s colours.
The same goes with Etihad in Abu Dhabi, British Airways in London, Lufthansa in Frankfurt, and Air France in Paris among other places.” The AON chairman recalled that the three major carriers in the United States (United, American and Delta) had cried out against the same open skies and anti-competitive behaviour of the gulf airlines.
The U.S. airlines accused them of being funded by their government to the tune of over $50 billion and undercutting U.S. carriers by offering belowmarket fares on flights that go to other destinations beyond the Middle East, at the expense of American jobs and the American economy.
He further stated that in 2017, the economic policy of the Trump administration to protect the American economy, jobs and the airlines subsequently forced the Emirati airlines to reduce their flights by about 30 per cent. “The above scenario is a classic example of domestic airlines crying out against unfair competition and having their government standing behind them with full support to effect change and ensure that domestic airlines with private funds get “A Fair Deal” against foreign competition from state-owned airlines.
“It is unfair to unleash a band of ravenous and voracious wolves against a harmless and privately funded puppy that is still trying to find its feet and doing all it can to survive, create economic impact and jobs for our youths. It is the role of government to protect our very own Nigerian carriers and preserve the Nigerian economy and the jobs of our unemployed youths,” he added.
The additional double daily flights given to Emirates, a highly subsidized airline, he said is not necessary at this time as Air Peace should have been allowed to stabilize and grow its operations into the UAE to a level where the airline can compete favourably on the route. “It is the role of government therefore to protect our very own Nigerian carriers and preserve the Nigerian economy and the jobs of our unemployed youths. “The additional double daily flights given to Emirates, a highly subsidised airline, is not necessary at this time as statistics show that half of the flights out of Abuja are half empty.
“The Emirati airlines already have an unfair trade advantage of 150 flights monthly out of Nigeria; as against 12 monthly flights for Nigerian airlines. “We will therefore like to use this medium to call on the government to review all existing BASAs to readdress the unfair trade advantage given to foreign airlines against Nigerian airlines,” AON said.
In a swift reaction, Emirates denies that it was operating additional frequency in and out of Nigeria. The airline, in a statement, said the additional frequency would be for Hajj to help pilgrims heading to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, adding that the flights will be operated between July 27 and August 22, 2019 to support the Hajj journey to the Holy City of Mecca.
We’ve budgeted N2.2bn for RUGA implementation – Presidency
The Presidency at the weekend said that a total of N2.258 billion has been earmarked in the 2019 budget for the full implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) also called RUGA. President Muhammadu Buhari had on 3rd July this year, ordered the suspension of the planned Ruga settlement project due to the controversy which the programme generated across the country.
Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, said contrary to reports that RUGA is derived from Fulani or Hausa words, the acronym stands for Rural Grazing Area. The presidential aide, who spoke while hosting students of the Abuja Law School from Akwa Ibom State, said there is urgent need for states in the Southern part of the country to support the initiative by providing land.
He explained that RUGA was first initiated in 1956 during the colonial era and is not intended to Islamise, Fulanise or colonize anybody. Enang cited the 2019 federal budget, volume 1 under the ministry of agricultural and rural development item number ERGP 5208 where the sum of N2.258 billion was provided and budgeted for the grazing programme. According to him, National Assembly members are not against the Ruga programme because they are aware of it and had been approving funds for its implementation.
The presidential aide added that besides the over N2 billion appropriated for the Ruga there were also budgeted sum of N300 million for water sanitation, N400 million development for sweet potatoes, N350 million for ginger development amongst several other initiatives. He said that the Ruga policy is just one component under the ministry of agriculture.
He stressed that the objective of the budget for Ruga is to promote cattle breeding and meat production. Enang said that the Ruga programme is an integrated farm system which has schools, good road, tractors and mechanisatiom, and agricultural integration, with provisions for primary healthcare and veterinary.
He, however, disclosed that aside the budgeted sum for Ruga in the 2019 expenditure, there is another sum provided for the emergency Ruga implementation programme approved in May by the National Economic Council (NEC) for states that will make land available. “Ruga is not a plan to seize land from people and it’s not meant to Fulanise or colonize anybody. The programme is meant to address the issue of cattle roaming and destruction of farmland which would put an end to the herders/farmers crisis,” Enang explained.
According to the presidential aide, people in the South have farm settlements and plantations which he equates to Ruga. “The idea of Ruga graduated in 1978 into the Land Use Act which states that a portion of land has to be reserved for grazing to avoid the destruction of farm produce by cattle.
“Over time cattle roamed and destroyed farms hence the introduction of the policy to address the issue,” he said. He noted that in places like the North, earth dams were constructed to cater for cattle. Enang expressed shocks over the inability of some state governors to understand the policy.
According to him, Obudu Cattle Ranch and the Yankari Games Reserve are the first Ruga programmes. Speaking further, he said that every year there has been allocation for the continuous funding of grazing areas. He said that it was the NEC that approved the establishment of the emergency Ruga policy but wondered why some governors were denying been part of the approval. “The Federal Government is not in any way trying to takeover anybody’s land for Ruga. The land under the Land Use Act is in the hands of state governments,” he noted.
He faulted the claims by some governors that it was meant to Fulanise people. He said that the emergency Ruga programme did not involve any state in the South-East, South-West and the South-South because the areas that had the problems were about 10 states mainly in the North-Central, and few states in North-West and North-East. Responding to questions from the law students, he said in most places wealth is measured by the number of cattle one has. Enang said that people in the southern part of the country preferred the local co w because it’s more nutritious than the ones brought from the North.
Kerosene price skyrockets to N500 per litre
NNPC: Increase caused by product’s deregulation
The retail price of Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) popularly known as kerosene at the weekend skyrocketed to N500 in Nigeria. Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) blamed the price trend on deregulation. The corporation attributed the increase in the price of kerosene to the pressure of demand and supply.
A survey by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in some outskirts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) indicated that the price of kerosene ranged between N400 and N500 per litre. Most filling stations along the Kubwa express road, Dutse, and Zuba, the agency reported, hardly sell the product. Most of the consumers buy the products from the road side. At Dutse market, the price was N400 per litre while within Kubwa it is sold between N450 and N500 per litre. Mrs. Halima Saidu, a seller at Kubwa village market, said that she buys from filling stations at different prices.
“I sell at N450 per litre now but if I buy at higher price at the filling station, I will sell above that,” she said. It will be recalled that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its National Household price watch in June said the average price per litre paid by consumers for kerosene increased to N316.43 in June 2 from N315.91 in May.
The NBS said the price of kerosene increased by 0.17 per cent month-onmonth and 13.14 per cent year-on-year in the period under review. The report said states with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Anambra at N381.25; Abia, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom N356.67 and Enugu N352.78. Meanwhile, the NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, told NAN in Abuja that the price of the product had been deregulated. “The point remains that the prices of the kerosene is deregulated.
“It is not as controlled with reference to Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) known as petrol. That is why we see the prices moving up and down. “The important thing is that the trend you are seeing there had to do with supply and demand. The more the demand, the higher the price locally,” he said.
Ughamadu said that the NNPC remained the sole importer of the product and had been augmenting it with the skeletal production from the refineries. He reiterated the commitment of the corporation to the adequate supply of petroleum products for Nigerians. “The corporation is doing everything to ensure that we import more volumes of kerosene because, we believe that this is the energy source that the low income earners in the country use,” he added
$24.19bn premium lost to foreigners
Local insurance firms retain NNPC’s $70bn package
Foreign underwriters handle Dangote Refinery’s $4bn deal
Following their inability to fully develop their human and technical capacities, Ni- gerian underwriters have continued to lose several billions of dollars to their foreign counterparts The development is coming amid efforts by the industry regulator, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), to increase the local content capacity of the insurers. According to document from the commission, which shows details of some risks in which Approval in Principles (AIP) have been granted recently, the nation’s oil corpora- tion, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), insured its assets for a total of $99.6 billion out of which about $20 billion was ceded to foreign underwriters.
The document obtained by New Telegraph at the weekend, revealed that while the local underwrit ers retained about 78 per cent of the entire premium, amounting to over $70 billion, the remaining 22 per cent was, however, ceded offshore for the consolidated insurance package.
The situation, however, took a contrary twist in the case of Dangote Refinery where 71.569 per cent, representing over $4 billion was lost to foreign underwriters out of $6.78 billion paid as premium for construction/ erection all risk, third party liability, owners plant and delay in start-up.
Besides Dangote Refinery and NNPC, another major loss to the local insurers came from Centre for Energy Research and Training, affiliated to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. It ceded 99.95 per cent of its third party nuclear liability insurance with a total premium of $7,010,970 to foreign underwriters leaving only 0.05 per cent for Nigerians. In the same vein, 11 Plc ceded about 89.97 per cent of its $1 billion premium offshore, leaving only 10.03 per cent to local players for aviation refueling and liability insurance.
Not left out is Sahara Power (Egbin Power Plc). For its combined property damage/machinery breakdown/ liability terrorism/ political violence cover policy, the power firm paid a total premium of $3.18 billion out which 53.70 per cent was ceded offshore and 46.29 retained locally. For long, retention capacity has been a major setback for local underwriters, a situation highly propelled by inadequate capital structure.
The insurance retention capacity is the maximum amount of risk retained by an insurer per policy/ cover. It is determined by capital base, underwriting experience, solvency margin, risk size, portfolio mix, among others. To curtail the high rate of premium losses, NAICOM recently directed the underwriters to increase their capital from the current N2 billion for life, N3 billion for non-life, N5 billion for composite and N10 billion for reinsurers to N8 billion, N10 billion, N18 billion and N20 billion respectively. Restating the need for the exercise, Deputy Commissioner for Insurance (Technical), Mr. Sunday Thomas, said the recapitalisation being spearheaded by the commission was to make Nigeria underwriters strong, resilient to underwrite big ticket risks.
Thomas, who stated this over the weekend at Ijebu- Ode in Ogun State, said notwithstanding the mass opposition against the exercise, the commission was still pressing ahead with its enforcement According to him, “Recapitalisation is a policy initiative operators have resisted, but embraced by policy regulator as a shift to lift the sector. Insurance wants to be part of the big names driving the economy.
“The issue of recapitalisation is very crucial amidst shades of opinion about its timing, adequacy etc. The new recapitalisation is aimed at building the industry, strong and diligent in presentation of mandate, highly liquid and prompt in claims settlement and visible in terms of retaining business within the environment.” Thomas said after the exercise Nigerian underwriting firms would throw up solid institutions. “We are engaging the cooperation of other co-regulators to achieve success of the exercise.
Our doors are open to investors who want to set new company or acquire existing firms. But more importantly, the move should create more jobs, add value to economy,” he added. On his part, the NAICOM Director (Policy and Regulations), Mr. Pius Agboola, recalled previous attempts at recapitalising the sector in 2005/2007 as well as the attempt to introduce the Tier-based reclassification process of 2012/2014 that was also highly opposed before it was rested. He enumerated the benefits of recapitalisation to include capital restructuring, improvement in liquidity position of the underwriters, among others.
