Man, 52, arrested for sexual abuse of teenage daughter
Police in Ogun State have arrested a 52-year-old man, Emmanuel Ikhine, for allegedly having forceful and unlawful carnal knowledge of his 18-year-old biological daughter (name withheld).
The victim was said to be the only female among the three children of her father.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest in a statement on Monday, said Ikhine had already confessed to the sexual abuse.
Oyeyemi disclosed that the suspect had been having carnal knowledge of his daughter since his separation with his wife.
According to him, the randy father was arrested by detectives detailed by the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Sango-Otta, CSP Godwin Idehai, following a report by their neighbour identified as Yemisi Ashade.
He said: “The suspect who resides at No 6, Iyaniwura Street, Joju area of Sango-Otta was arrested following a report by one Yemisi Ashade who came to the station with the victim and complained that the victim came to her to report how her father has been abusing her sexually whenever she is alone at home with threat to deal with her if she dares tell anyone about it.
“She stated further that she can no longer bear the sexual assault hence she confided in her.”
Abiodun to launch job portal Thursday
Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta
Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, is set to formally launch the job portal promised by his administration on Thursday.
The portal will register, on a continuous basis, employed and unemployed youths in the state with a view to providing them jobs and training opportunities suitable for their trade and academic qualifications.
Its public presentation will take place at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta on Thursday.
A statement on Tuesday by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, quoted him as saying instant jobs would be offered to some lucky applicants during the launch.
The job portal which was under review, according to him, recorded over 5,000 candidates where a test-run was done last month for only two hours.
He explained that the response underscored the enthusiasm of indigenes and residents to the state government’s job creation initiative.
Abiodun said: “The Government of Ogun State is partnering with the public-private sector stakeholders to create opportunities, upskill and expand the job space for our teeming young men and women and those who have special talents.
“It is a major pillar of our quality governance model. We are going to have an inclusive government that will utilise valuable potentials that abound in the state and that’s why we are involving the private sector.”
Sallah tragedy: Gas tanker kills 15 in Niger
At least 15 people lost their lives yesterday at the popular Dakwa junction in Madalla Niger State, on the outskirts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja in an accident involving a gas tanker, a Sharon car and several tricycles popularly called Keke Marwa.
Witnesses, among them an official of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) drafted to accident scene on rescue mission, told New Telegraph that the accident, which occurred about 2.50p.m., was triggered by loss of control on the side of the tanker driver.
The tanker driver, the FRSC official said, had successfully dodged a cyclist (an okada rider) who suddenly crossed highway from the opposite direction.
He explained that while the tanker driver was able to dodge the cyclist, he lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a stationed Sharon car with unspecified number of passengers. All the passengers, including the driver, died.
The tanker, he added, crushed several tricycles parked on the roadside with their operators and passengers inside.
New Telegraph counted five badly damaged tricycles and a makeshift shop which was severely destroyed by the truck.
A witness said: “You know this spot is notorious for truck accidents. The truck, which we later discovered to be carrying gas, was heading to Kaduna Road from probably inside Abuja. An okada rider, with a female passenger, crossed from the opposite direction. He crossed from in between Eco Bank and Oando filling station. The tanker driver dodged him, but lost control of the tanker in the process. The Sharon space bus parked with passengers by roadside was crushed. It went down further the slope crushing several tricycles waiting for passengers.”
The victims’ bodies had been evacuated to the morgue of the General Hospital, Suleja, while the injured were admitted at the same hospital for treatment.
The spot, the Madalla market axis, is notorious for accidents. There had been attempts in the past by Niger State government to relocate the weekly market to a safer location but it never worked out.
Flood destroys 200 houses, farmlands in Bauchi
Flood accompanying a downpour has destroyed about 200 houses and farmlands in Shira and Zaki local government areas of Bauchi State.
The Director, Relief and Rescue, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Kabiru Kobi, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with journalists, but said he could not give the exact number of houses affected.
Kobi said that in Zaki, over 200 houses were affected even though inventory of many other houses was ongoing while in Shira, the number was not yet known.
He said: “I don’t have the exact number but definitely, the number is high. We have not yet finished compiling the whole report, but I can tell you that the damage is severe. In Zaki, we so far have 200 houses affected.
“The houses are very many. We are currently taking inventory of the number of houses destroyed and submerged by the flood in the two local government areas, and some of the houses are still falling down. Because of that, I cannot give you the exact number or the level of damage.”
The director said that the incident was as a result of flooding caused by the lack of drainages in the two local government areas and also overflow of a river in Zaki which was full with not channel to drain its water.
Governor Bala Mohammed, who visited the places affected by the flood in the two local government areas on Saturday, pledged to offer immediate assistance to the victims.
Mohammed was represented by the Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Sulaiman.
During a visit to the District Head of Disina, Alhaji Abdullahi Mustapha, in company with top government officials, he said that in order to ensure timely government intervention, SEMA was already conducting assessment of the damage caused by the disaster.
The governor sympathised with the victims of the disaster and urged them to consider it as an act of God.
The District Head of Disina told the governor that the major challenges facing the area was flood and appealed for government’s support in that direction.
The district head called for immediate construction of culverts and drainages to avert reoccurrence of the incident.
While in Zaki, the governor expressed shock on the number of houses and properties affected by the disaster.
‘Police among most poorly funded globally’
Police have been identified as being among the most poorly funded in the world.
This observation was made during a stakeholders’ roundtable meeting on Police Budget, organised by the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RLAAC) and the Nigerian Policing Programme (NPP).
The National Coordinator of RLAAC, Mr. Ikechukwu Nwanguma, said that for many years, the force had been accused of poor service delivery and subject to negative public perception.
He said: “Some comparative analysis of police funding across countries in Africa and the world indicate that the Nigeria police is among the most poorly funded. Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, in December 2017, while declaring open the public hearing on the Police Trust Fund Bill said that the Nigeria Police is the most underfunded in the world as well as the most underfunded agency of government in Nigeria.”
According to Nwanguma, there is what has been described as the political dimension to resource allocation in Nigeria. He explained that there are ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), which have powerful voices pushing for better funding for them, unlike the police force, which has been described as an orphan.
Nwanguma said: “In a document presented at Senate public hearing on the bill for the establishment of a police trust fund, the immediate past Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, revealed that in 2016, only N16.1 billion was allocated to the Nigeria Police for the capital development, out of which only N10 billion was released. He also revealed that out of the N31.6 billion allocated to the Nigeria Police in the 2017 budget, only N8 billion had so far been released.”
Idris had further argued that going by the present low budgetary allocation, the Nigeria Police could not achieve its goals in the area of communication and information technology infrastructure, purchase of operational vehicles, crafts and other facilities and provision of the full complement of arms and ammunition, riot control equipment, protective gears, armoury and forensic technology and scientific aids for investigation.
He added: “Typically, overhead and capital costs take the least portion of police annual budgets while personnel costs take the chunk. For the 2018 fiscal year, for example, the NPF submitted a N332 billion budget. Only about 10 per cent of the budget covered overhead and capital costs. The remaining 90 per cent was specifically for personnel costs for the service.”
Nwanguma, who said that police underfunding had many negative effects, including resulting in low dedication to duty and performances, added that the way forward was for the government to look at adequate funding for the police.
He said: “Adequate funding for the police was one of the key recommendations by the Public Service Reforms in Nigeria in its 2010 report on reform in the Nigeria Police force. It said the police force should be well-funded, be self-accounting and in total control of their budget as against the Ministry of Police Affairs, as at the time, controlling their budget.
“All police zones, commands and formations should be involved in providing inputs into the budgetary process according to their needs.”
Wadume: Philanthropist, kidnap kingpin
Taraba State-based suspected kidnap kingpin, Alhaji Hamisu Wadume, has been described by many people who know him as a philanthropist.
Wadume was arrested by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT) in Ibi town in Taraba State.
Three of the IRT team members and two civilians were shot dead by soldiers while taking the suspect to the state Police Command Headquarters in Jalingo. The soldiers also reportedly set Wadume free after liberating him from the policemen.
Wadume reportedly bought a car for the Army captain who allegedly ordered the killing of the policemen.
Sources said Wadume became a person of interest to the IRT because his name kept being mentioned in a series of investigations by suspects arrested in different kidnap cases.
It was learnt that nine months ago, Wadume was so poverty stricken that he couldn’t feed himself, let alone to cloth himself. But he was suddenly catapulted into wealth, and started building houses, buying cars, motorcycles and buses for people.
A source said: “In Taraba and Nasarawa states, there have been a series of kidnappings. In one of those abductions, a business mogul was kidnapped and N100 million was collected from him. There was another where the kidnappers collected N25 million and then another N60 million and many others. It was during investigation that IRT operatives stumbled on his name and operations. As at last year, he couldn’t feed himself, let alone to clothe himself. He was poor. But suddenly, within nine months, he became a multi-million.
“He built houses and bought cars. Nobody knew the source of his wealth. He bought motorcycles for over 60 people and bought cars for people for commercial purpose. Suspects arrested for their involvement in kidnapping even mentioned his name. One of them disclosed that their overall leader lives in Ibi, he doesn’t go to operation with them, but always appears during collection of ransom. The suspect said that he didn’t know his house. The team went to Ibi and successfully arrested him. Before the team went to Ibi, they (the IRT operatives) did a letter to the Taraba State Commissioner of Police, and the area commander, who then did a letter to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), in charge of Ibi Police Station. The DPO endorsed the letter and the men moved to make the arrest. There was only a narrow road to the village.
“They saw the soldiers at three checkpoints and introduced themselves. After arresting Wadume, they went to the police station to book out. That is the norm, when you book in, you have to book out. The soldiers are on the payroll of the kidnapper. They didn’t want him to have the opportunity to testify and mention them during confession.”
A citizen of Ibi, Daleehat Suleiman Bente, took to his Facebook to write about Wadume.
“Wadume is the guy, who many believed became rich overnight with people questioning his source of wealth, having known his traceable history and antecedent. He is now at large after he was allegedly freed by the Army while they dispose the police conveying him to Jalingo, the state capital, from Ibi his hometown, where he was arrested,” he wrote.
Bente explained that he lived in Ibi while growing up and had friends still living there. He said when he asked his friends about Wadume, he was told that the man became a millionaire overnight, with no traceable job to his name.
This, Bente said, made many people to speculate that he was either into money ritual or kidnapping, which has now become an emerging lucrative business in southern Taraba.
Bente said: “Wadume is very kind-hearted to the community and the Army stationed in southern Taraba. He is a charity and cheerful giver who can spend up to N20 million a day settling bills of the less-privileged in his community. Wadume is the only philanthropist in Ibi Local Government Area that has empowered and still empowering the youth, either by giving them interest-free loans as capital to start up a business or purchasing vehicles, motorbikes and flying boats for them for commercial purposes and earn a living.
“And for his relationship with the Army, it is said to be very cordial because he is their leading benefactor in terms of welfare and other privileges. Despite his charity gesture to the community, there was still sceptism about his source of wealth, prompting some people to relate the matter to the police, who placed him under serious investigations for months before carrying out that sting operation that led to the encounter with the military.”
Gunmen kidnap Chief Imam’s son, escape in police boat
Suspected kidnappers, who stormed Ode-Omi in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of Ogun State, have abducted the Chief Imam’s son and two others in the community.
Witnesses said that the gunmen struck on Sunday, while people were celebrating the Eid-el-Kabir celebration. The gunmen, after kidnapping the victims, gleefully escaped in Marine Police speedboat.
The gunmen were alleged to have shot three people and later contacted families of the victims on Sunday night, demanding N30 million ransom before they would release their victims.
According to Honourable Hammed Owoseni and Deacon Bayo Obatunghase, the Chief Imam’s son, Abdulateef, and two others, Jelili Admas and his brother, were kidnapped about 2a.m.
Owoseni explained that the gunmen stormed the town and abducted the three victims, after which they escaped in two boats belonging to the Nigerian Police Marine and the local government.
He said: “Ode-Omi is a coastal area in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of Ogun State. On Sunday, the gunmen came about 2a.m., when people were asleep. The gunmen entered and kidnapped Jelili Adams and his brother. They also went into the residence of the Chief Imam, where they abducted his son and shot three people.
“They came in a boat, and when they were going, they left in two boats. The boats belonged to Ogun State Marine Police and the local government. They escaped in the two boats. They escaped through Akodo in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State. The community leaders have made a series of calls and security agents have come to verify what is going on. We have also reported the matter to the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Area Commander and leaders of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). Even this evening, police from Lagos State and neighbouring towns came to the community with their gunboats. The kidnappers called that same day about 8p.m., demanding N30 million ransom. We are yet to receive any call from them today (Monday).”
The Deputy President of Campaign for Democracy (CD), Deacon Bayo Obatunghase, confirmed the incident.
He disclosed that prior to the incident, a speedboat; belonging to the Marine Police was stolen from the community two weeks ago.
Obatunghase said: “The gunmen kidnapped the Chief Imam’s son and two other people, while they were preparing for the Ileya festival. Those kidnapped are still in the hands of their abductors. In the last two weeks, two Marine Police boats have stolen from the area. A speedboat was stolen two weeks ago and another was stolen on that Sunday. They stole the two boats from Ode-Omi. Even the Ogun State Commissioner of Police was in the place last week. He came with a helicopter.”
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, said he could not confirm the story because he was not in the state.
One dies, 17 injured in Anambra auto crash — FRSC
Anambra State Command of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) yesterday said one person died in an accident involving an 18-seater bus and a tipper on Nteje-Awka Expressway at Oyi area of the state.
The state Sector Commander, Mr. Andrew Kumapayi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka, that 17 persons were injured in the accident which occurred about 9.30a.m.
Kumapayi explained that the driver of the Mercedes-Benz 911 red colour tipper, with no number plate, lost control when its tyre pulled off and collided with an ash colour Toyota bus with registration number AJL347XA.
The sector commander said that 21 people were involved in the accident but that one person died, one other in critical condition, while 16 others sustained various degrees of injuries.
He said: “Our rescue team arrived at the scene four minutes after we were contacted.
“A total of 21 passengers were in the bus, seven females, 13 males and a child. One male died, another in critical condition, while 16 others sustained various degrees of injuries.
“The corpse of the victim has been deposited at the mortuary in a General Hospital in the area, while other injured persons are receiving treatment in a private hospital.”
Kumapayi advised motorists to drive cautiously and ensure that their vehicles were in good condition before embarking on trips to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.
He said they were making efforts to clear the obstructions caused by the incident.
Corps member disappears after bidding friend farewell at park
A distraught mother, Mrs. Constance Nwawike, has narrated the anguish of looking for her missing daughter, Cynthia Amarachi (25) for five months.
Constance, a primary school teacher, said that Amarachi, who is undergoing her National Youth Service in Akure, Ondo State, had been missing since March 15, 2019.
Amarachi, a Political Science graduate of the University of Lagos State, boarded a commercial vehicle at Iwo Road on the fateful day in question, and even exchanged pleasantries with her friend in Akure, before the vehicle took off.
Amarachi’s friend became worried after waiting expectantly for her phone call, to say she had reached her destination, but such a call never came. The friend was further perturbed by the fact that Amarachi’s phone was switched off.
Since the lady didn’t have Amarachi’s parents’ phone number, she went on Facebook to search and finally got them. The parents also said they had not heard from her.
Amarachi’s distressed mother said: “On 15th of March, 2019, I called my daughter’s number, but it was switched off. I thought it was network. On Monday, I called the number again, but still got no response. I continued for three days without result. I then alerted my husband. Suddenly, somebody called that they were looking for her. Before I got the news, it was on a Friday, a week after 15th. The state coordinator of NYSC also called to report that they had not seen her since she travelled.”
The woman continued: “I informed them that she didn’t return home. The coordinator said her friend, also a corps member, told them that she travelled to meet us in Lagos and since then, she has been calling her number without a reply. I asked the man to give me the lady’s number. I talked to the lady and she said that she has been trying to reach me. In fact, that Saturday, I wasn’t myself. I went to Ikorodu Police Station and reported the case. They said I should go to Ibadan because the lady made it known that Amarachi took off from Ibadan -Iwo Road. I went to Osun State, where she is serving. The head teacher there told me the same story. She said that my daughter called her to say that she had boarded a bus going to Ikorodu straight, and she asked her about the fare which she said was N1, 200 and since then, she has been trying her number. We have gone as far as consulting anti-kidnapping squad, where we were told that they tracked her number to Kano State. The anti-kidnapping unit also told me that they made arrest. But since then, police had become evasive. Last week, I called them, but they said that they would call back, but they didn’t. I also reported the case in Osun State Police Command. I was invited for interview; when I got there, they said I should connect them with the anti-kidnapping unit investigating the matter in Lagos, which I did. The police later told me that they had been trying the phone of policemen in anti-kidnapping unit, Lagos State, without success. Pleas that police should intensify efforts and locate my daughter fell on deaf ears. In fact, at a stage, the police in Osun State told me point blank that their counterparts in Lagos do not want to relate with them over the case.”
Constance, who described her daughter as not being wayward, disclosed that she also visited churches in her desperation to locate Amarachi.
Her words: “I’ve been to several churches, and they all told me that she is alive. I don’t know who to suspect in the disappearance of my daughter. She didn’t even tell me that she was coming home.
“The state coordinator also told me that it was not in their power to restrict any corps member from going home on weekend. Since Amarachi went to Osun, she has visited us at least twice. She doesn’t have a boyfriend. She schooled in UNILAG and most times, she comes to my school, which was close to hers.”
According to Constance, on June 4th, she called Amarachi’s phone number, it went through, and someone picked, but refused to respond. She sent a text message, begging that her daughter should be released, she didn’t receive a reply.
The factional Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, Chief Joe Ajaero, uncle to Amarachi, said: “The family has been in confusion since the disappearance of Amarachi. After we received the sad news, her mother went round all the motor parks. We went to hospitals and mortuaries. We went to anti-kidnap squad in Lagos State. The police got discovered someone was still making use of her phone lines. They went there and arrested three suspects in Ogun State forest. They took them to their office. I don’t know what happened later because they were released. In fact, someone is still using her second phone. It was tracked to Kano State. We got across to the anti-kidnapping squad in Kano and after some efforts, the details they gave us was not encouraging at all. Some of the guys in Lagos again had to go to Kano to join them. After some days, the man was still using the SIM to call and up till now, the man didn’t show up and the authorities have not gone beyond this point.
“Right now, we don’t know whether she’s alive or dead. Some of the policemen, who are working on the IT side, were able to actually trace the areas where the people using those lines are, but beyond that, nothing has happened. We have prayed and we have done everything humanly possible without success. Amarachi was posted to Taraba State, but she redeployed because of insecurity.”
Police sources at the anti-kidnapping unit, in Surulere, Lagos, said that after the report was made, they worked on the two telephone numbers belonging to the victim and three suspects were arrested inside a thick forest inhabited by herders in Ogumakin, a boundary between Ogun and Oyo states.
According to sources, the three suspects, who are soft targets, were the father of the main target, his wife and sister. They were brought back to Lagos for further investigation. They were later granted bail to reliable sureties because they were not the target.
Police sources added that when the detectives came back to Lagos to work on the victim’s second number, which was earlier not accessible, they discovered that it was going through. They tracked it to a town called Rijazaki in Kano State, where a girl suspected to be the girlfriend to the main target was arrested.
The girl reportedly interacted with the main target, who claimed to be in Kastina State on phone in the presence of detectives. He told her to meet him at a nearby town called Rijaremi in Kastina State. Unfortunately, when they all got there, the target failed to show up. While they were still with the female suspect, a human right group intervened, insisting that police couldn’t continue to detain her by proxy.
Based on that, the detectives handed the female suspect over to the leader of the town, Mai Angwa, after making a video recording of their activities. She was released on the condition that Angwa would produce her anytime her attention was needed by the police.
It was learned that they handed over a copy of the video recording to the missing corps member’s uncle and kept one for their use. Sources further said that the detectives laid ambush in the town for days, expecting to arrest the main target, without success. Before returning home, they also contacted Police Tactical Squad in Kano and after briefing them, the unit assured them that they would continue to monitor the target. Unfortunately, more than five months after, detectives in all the police formations involved in the search have been unable to locate the whereabouts of Amarachi.
NDLEA nabs 55 drug traffickers in Niger
N
ational Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) yesterday said that it arrested 55 suspected drug traffickers in Niger State.
The arrest, the state NDLEA Commander, Mrs. Sylvia Egwunwoke, took place in different parts of the state between January and July, 2019.
Egwunwoke said that 27 of those arrested were already convicted.
She said: “About 2,19.187kg of cannabis sativa, psychotropic substances (1,104.267kg), pentazocine injection (0.042 litres) and cough syrup with codeine (10.4 litres) were seized from the suspects during the period under review.
“The total solid drugs seized is 3,294.454kg while that of liquid drugs is 10.442 litres. We cannot allow drug traffickers to take over the state. We will not relent in frustrating the activities of drug peddlers in the state and the nation at large.’
“We have reached out to traditional and religious leaders to mobilise residents to volunteer information on those in the illegal business in their midst.”
The commander, however, appealed to the public to always report suspicious activity or individual to the relevant authorities, to rid the state of drug trafficking.
