Man defiles 32 Almajiris in Niger
A
33-year-old man, Abdullahi Abubakar, has been arrested by the police for allegedly defiling 32 Almajiris (street children) in Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger State.
The incident was reported to the police on July 22, 2019 by the Commander Hisba Kontagora, Murtala Abdullahi.
It was learnt that the Almajiris are students of Almajiri School at Sabon-Gari area of Kontagora.
They were reportedly molested by Abubakar who they were entrusted to.
The suspect was trailed and apprehended by a team of policemen attached to the ‘A’ Division, Kontagora, following at tip-off.
Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to have defiled the students in the school by removing their trousers when they were in deep sleep and had anal sex with them.
The suspect had allegedly been having sexual intercourse with students on a daily basis especially at night.
According to report, Abubakar usually sneaks into their rooms to defile them.
However, the school management was not aware of Abubakar’s heinous act.
The suspect said he did not know what came over him.
He said: “I have had sex with at least 32 students of the Almajiri School. I cannot even explain how I started having sexual intercourse with these students; honestly it is the work of the devil.”
Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mohammad Abubakar, said the suspect had confessed to committing the crime.
He said: “The command will get to the route of this matter and fish out those hiding in Almajiri schools to commit such heinous crime. In less than no distance time the law will catch up with them and we will deal with them ruthlessly.
“Niger State is a danger zone for the perpetrators of such crime, we will not leave them unchallenged; we must bring them to book.”
The commissioner, however, said that the matter would be charged to court after investigation.
We’re tracking Catholic priest’s killers –Enugu CP
P
olice in Enugu yesterday said they been tracking some individuals suspected to be the killers of a Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Paul Offu.
The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sulaiman Balarabe, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu, while speaking on the efforts of the command to arrest the suspects.
Offu, who was the Parish Priest of St. James Greater Parish, Ugbawka in Nkanu East Local Government Area of the state, was killed on Thursday evening by yet-to-be identified gunmen.
He was reportedly shot and killed on the Ihe-Agbudu Road in Awgu Local Government Area.
“We are still tracking some individuals believed to be connected with the crime.
“However, soon, we will make arrest of some suspects,” Balarabe said.
The commissioner appealed to residents of the state to assist security agencies with useful information that could help in apprehending the hoodlums.
At least 200 Catholic priests in the state marched round the major streets of Enugu metropolis on Friday, dressed in their cassocks, to protest the dastardly act.
The clergymen took their protest to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who subsequently convened an emergency joint security meeting of the heads of security agencies in the state.
Decisions reached at the meeting included a joint aerial surveillance and patrol of forests in the state and thorough investigation of persons returning unauthorised firearms to the command within three days.
I made N900,000 monthly from stolen phones –Suspect
A
28-year-old phone dealer, Yusuph Da-Silva, has confessed to buying at least 120 stolen phones every month from suspected robbers, cultists and pick-pockets operating in Lagos and Ogun states.
According to him, he makes between N25,000 and N30,000 daily from buying and selling robbed phones. That is between N750,000 and N900,000 monthly.
The suspect was arrested after a three-month hunt by the Decoy Team of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Ikeja.
Da-Silva became a person of interest to the RRS operatives following a robbery at Ifako-Ijaiye, where mobile phones, laptops and other valuables were snatched at gunpoint.
The suspect, while fielding questions from RRS operatives, said that every week, he used to buy over 30 stolen phones, which translates to about 120 phones monthly.
Da-Silva, popularly called ‘Da-Gold’ at the Computer Village, Ikeja and Ifako-Ijaiye, had been on the run after police began a crackdown on the robbery gangs supplying him mobile phones.
The suspect also confessed to have maintained links with three-armed robbery gangs who constantly supplied him with stolen phones and other valuables after their operations.
The first gang to be arrested consisted of Abiodun Tajudeen aka Shalori, Drey, and Moshood Akinwande aka Orobo, who robbed with a motorcycle.
The second gang was known as AY and his cohorts. The third gang was led by ‘Idaso’ and his boys. These gangs allegedly specialised in robbing people at gunpoint around Fagba, Iju-Ishaga and Ifako areas of Lagos State and Oke-Aro in Ogun State.
He sold the phones at the Computer Village, Ikeja and shipped some to Kwara, Osun and Oyo states to make tracking of the stolen phones difficult for security operatives.
Tajudeen and Akinwande confessed to have sold some phones and other valuables to Da-Silva early this year which led to his arrest.
A police source said: “Tajudeen and Akinwande are presently in police custody over different robbery cases. Da-Gold stays at Fagba Railway Line where he bought the robbed mobile phones before ferrying them to Computer Village, Ikeja, to sell to retailers waiting for him. Many of the retailers preferred to meet him first so that they could buy some of the best phones from him. Da-Gold is dreaded in Fagba, making it difficult for community members to co-operate with the police.”
In his confessional statement, Da-Silva said: “Police crack team at Magbon arrested AY’s gang, who linked me as the receiver of all their stolen phones and I was arrested. The police later recovered about seven smart phones from me.
“After the Magbon arrest, I resulted to wearing hoodie sweatshirts, which I use to disguise to avoid security agents from identifying me as policemen turned their searchlight on me. I have different colours and designs of the hoodie sweatshirts and I often avoid some areas to avoid getting arrested while I continue my business.
“I deal in smart phones. I have been a phone technician at the Computer Village, Ikeja, since 2012. When I realised that it wasn’t yielding enough money, I developed links with network of boys on the streets that gave me steady supply of phones. I wipe or flash them before selling them. I don’t collect their SIMs. They bring them to me daily. I get up to six or seven smart phones from them on a daily basis and I sell to my customers at the Computer Village.
“The sales from those phones fetched me between N25,000 and N30,000 daily. I don’t bother to ask them about how they got the phones because they have told me they were gotten through ‘Stop and Search,’ meaning they robbed their owners.
“I’m not a robber. Face to face, they would confirm to you. I bought the phones from them. I have never followed them to rob. I was into internet fraud before I started buying stolen phones from these guys.”
The suspect, according to sources at Ifako-Ijaiye, had remained evasive since he was arrested by the police in Ogun State. The sources added that Da-Silva had strings of criminals he was well connected to at Orile-Iju, where his family house is located.
Thief raiding OAU students jailed 15 years
O
ne of the hoodlums terrorising members of staff, students and other members of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) community has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment.
The institution’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Abiodun Olarewaju, said in a statement that the 23-year-old hoodlum, Odionye Wilson, was arrested by the security unit of the university pilfering the belongings of students sitting for their semester examination that were dropped outside as it was customary during examinations.
Odionye, who claimed to be a rusticated student, told the university security team, during interrogation, that he belonged to a seven-man syndicate which specialised in coming to the institution to rob members of the university community of their valuables.
He was subsequently handed over to the police at ‘A’ Division in Ile-Ife, Osun State, who arraigned him and secured his conviction.
Odionye, and others now at large, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, about 4.25p.m. at the ICT Centre of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, did steal one Itel S31 handset, valued at N29,950, property of Abayomi Oluwatobiloba; IPad phone, valued at N200,000; Itel phone valued at N7,000; and one BlackBerry phone valued at N45,000, totalling N252,000, belonging to Ilegieuno Ibrahim.
Other items stolen by Odionye included a Tecno Camon X-phone valued at N50,000 and one Tecno 66 phone valued at N8,000, property of Ajayi Jonathan; as well as Rukayat Olajide’s Tecno Pop phone valued at N38,000; Tecno phone valued at N5,000; a phone charger valued at N3,000 and a cash of N5,000.
Rape: Relocate checkpoint, AAUA tells Army
A
uthorities of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State, yesterday asked the military to relocate the checkpoint at Ikare-Akoko in Akoko Northeast to other part of the Ondo North zone.
Already, the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Akure, has arrested five soldiers who were said to be involved in the alleged rape of a female student of the AAUA
The victim, said to be a 300-level student of the Department of Religious and African Studies of the university, was allegedly gang-raped by some soldiers at a checkpoint in Ikare-Akoko, on Wednesday last week.
The student was allegedly forced to alight from a commercial bus, by one of the soldiers, said to be a lance corporal.
The Brigade Commander of the brigade, Brig. Gen. Zakari Abubakar, confirmed the arrest of the soldiers.
He said the brigade had commenced investigation into the matter.
But the Registrar of the institution, Mr. Opeoluwa Akinfemiwa, in a statement made available to journalists yesterday, condemned the sexual assault on the student.
Akinfemiwa said the university, after its preliminary investigation, noted with concern that a soldier, whose duty, among others “is to protect lives of the citizens can turn round to exhibit such reprobate tendencies”.
He said: “The university, while commending the swift action taken so far by the Brigade Commander on this inhuman and brazen assault on a defenceless and innocent student, calls on the authorities of the Nigerian Army to deal decisively with the perpetrator(s) of the act against humanity.
“While we are not unaware of the security situation in the country, we strongly request that the checkpoint be dismantled and the soldiers moved to between Oba-Akoko and Ose where kidnappings and robberies occur, almost, on a daily basis.
“The university calls for calm and wish to assure the students that we will continue to ensure that adequate security measures are put in place to enable them continue to pursue their academic activities without molestation.”
Cultist arrested on way to kill rival member
A
suspected cult member, Biodun Adelokun, has been arrested on his way to attack a rival cultist at Ogijo area of Ogun State.
Adelokun, who confessed to being a member of Aiye confraternity, had allegedly wanted to eliminate a member of another cult group “earmarked for execution”.
He was, however, arrested by policemen attached to Ogijo Division in Sagamu Local Government Area.
The policemen were on routine patrol with the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Muhammed Baba.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the arrest of the suspected cultist in a statement yesterday.
Oyeyemi disclosed that a locally-made cut-to-size pistol, a live cartridge, an axe and assorted charms were recovered from the suspect.
The PPRO said other members of his gang fled on sighting policemen, adding that the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, had ordered a massive manhunt to bring them to justice.
He said: “Men of Ogun State Police Command on 24th of July 2019 arrested Biodun Adelokun, a notorious Aiye cult member on his way to eliminate a member of rival cult member in Ogijo area of Ogun State.
“The suspect was arrested by policemen attached to Ogijo Division who were on routine patrol with the DPO, CSP Muhammed Baba.
Gunmen, kidnappers go after pastors, Catholic priests
•CP leads rescue operation in Ogun
•Joint operations, air surveillance in Enugu
If the trend of the past few days is anything to go by, gunmen and kidnappers operating in different parts of the country have turned their attention to pastors, Catholic priests among others. Largely known to go after politicians and their relatives as well as businessmen who they are sure would be worth their while, clerics, of the orthodox as well as those attached to Pentecostal churches, are the new targets.
On Thursday, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), stated that five ministers of the church had been kidnapped. Reports quoted him as saying: “As a father, how do you think I should feel to hear that five of my children have been kidnapped while on their way to attend the Ministers Conference?”
Those abducted in Ogun State stretch of the Ore – Benin Expressway, were on their way to attend the church’s Ministers’ Conference in Lagos, with the Ogun State Police command revealing that the victims, consisting of four men and one woman, were abducted at the J3 area of Ogbere. They were identified as Chidioze Eluwa, Chiemela Iroha, Okoro Ohowukwe, Ndubuizi Owuabueze and Ibeleji Chidinma.
Similarly, a Catholic cleric, Rev. Fr. Paul Offu, was gruesomely murdered along the Ihe-Agbudu Road in Awgu LGA on Thursday, August 1. Through its social media handles, the Catholic Diocese of Enugu announced that the priest was killed while travelling in the evening of Thursday. The killing of Offu, who was until his death the Parish Priest of St. James,
The Greater, Ugbawka in Nkanu East Local Government Area of the state, is coming a few months after Rev. Fr. Clement Ugwu, the Parish Priest of St Mark’s Catholic Church Obinofia Ndiuno in Ezeagu Local Government Area also in Enugu State, was killed. Just about two weeks ago, another Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Ikechukwu Ilo, was attacked along Nomeh axis of Nkanu East Local Government Area by suspected kidnappers who opened fire on him after he refused to stop hi car. In the incident that took place on July 17, the priest reportedly sustained gunshot injuries and is still currently recuperating in an undisclosed hospital. It would also be recalled that two Catholic priests were kidnapped by gunmen at Nneyi Umeri area of Anambra State in December 2018 while on their way back from Onitsha to prepare for the visit of Cardinal Francis Arinze when they were abducted.
The kidnap incident was confirmed by Haruna Muhammed, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state. RCCG reacts Speaking on the abduction of the RCCG pastors in Ogun State, the church’s Media and Public Relations Officer, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, confirmed the sad incident, saying the five were coming to the Redemption Camp on Lagos- Ibadan Expressway from the South-East. “Our General Overseer has enjoined us to pray for the safety and return of the kidnapped persons, so that what we are doing now,” he replied in response to enquiries by Saturday Telegraph. “I want to assure that the Police are fully involved in the process of securing their release. So far, the police have released names of five people kidnapped. As soon as I get the names, I will send it across,” he added.
Ogun Police chief leads operation Speaking with our correspondent yesterday, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said his command had swung into action and “geo-located” the hideout of the suspects. Oyeyemi, who added that with the aid of a helicopter from the police headquarters in Abuja, the command was able to survey the forest, disclosed that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, is personally leading the operation to rescue the victims.
According to him, the gunmen whisked away the five victims into the forest and left the driver, a sick passenger and his wife in the vehicle. He said that the command had not been able to establish if the abducted persons were actually RCCG ministers while assuring that the police would exercise caution members of the publicduring the rescue operation so as not to put the lives of the hostages at risk.
“On August 1, 2019 at about 3:30 pm, the Ogun State Police Command received an information that a commercial vehicle with registration number KW 230 XA belonging to Abia Line Transport Company was coming from the Eastern part of the country heading towards Lagos. “On getting to J3 area of Ogbere, some hoodlums numbering about 10 suddenly came out of the forest and forcefully stopped the vehicle.
“Five amongst the passengers namely Chidioze Eluwa, Chiemela Iroha, Okoro Ohowukwe, Ndubuizi Owuabueze and Ibeleji Chidinma were abducted and taken to the forest,” the PPRO gathered. Reacting to the ugly development, Enugu State Police Command said it had not identified those who reportedly murdered the Parish Priest of St. James Greater Parish, Ugbawka, Rev. Father Paul Offu. Ugwuanyi summons emergency security meeting Following the assassination of the Catholic priest on Thursday evening by unknown gun men, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, summoned an emergency meeting with all heads of security agencies in the state.
The meeting, according to a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Simon Ortuanya, was still going on as at the time of filing this report at Government House Enugu.
All heads of security agencies in the state attended the meeting. Ebere Amaraizu, the command’s spokesman, in a telephone interview, confirmed the death of the priest while stating that the police were working to identify those behind the dastardly act as he enjoined the public to avoid insinuations on the identity of the killers until adequate investigation was conducted.
“We are on top of the matter and everything is being done to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident that claimed the life of the priest,” the police spokesman said. Security forces to begin joint operations, air surveillance Following the emergency joint security meeting at the Enugu Government House yesterday, the state government and security agencies have resolved to commence air surveillance of forests and dark spots where bandits hide to perpetrate crime and criminality in the state including kidnapping and killing of residents.
The emergency security meeting involving heads of Police, Army, Department of State Services and other others agencies and officials of the state government as well as religious leaders also resolved to embark on joint security operations afterwards in order to rid the state of the hoodlums.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Sulaiman Balarabe, who briefed journalists on the outcome of the meeting, condemned the killing of the priest and vowed that the state police command and other security agencies had resolved to fish out the criminals with immediate effect.
“We are just coming out of an emergency meeting. It is not unconnected with the incident that happened yesterday, over the killing of the Rev Father of St. James Parish, Rev Fr. Paul Offu along Ihe-Agbudu road. “After the meeting, the governor and the people that attended the meeting came out with a communiqué. His Excellency, on behalf of the good people of Enugu state, in conjunction with all the security agencies in Enugu State, have condemned in totality the dastardly act and we all prayed for the soul of the deceased to rest in eternal peace.
“The state government also resolved to have air surveillance in all the points that these dastardly incidences are taking place. Immediately after the air surveillance, the security agencies will embark on rigorous joint security operations as from Monday the 5th of August 2019,” he said. In a remark, Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province of Anglican Church, condoled with the Catholic Church for the loss of the priest, saying Enugu remains one of the safest states in the country despite the efforts of the undesirable elements to paint the state in bad light. While commending the efforts of the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in his efforts to secure the state, Chukwuma called on the Inspector General of Police to deploy more police personnel in Enugu State to effectively police the state, especially the rural areas.
“What we are saying now is that IG should please increase the number of police men in Enugu state because we have found that the police men in Enugu state are very much inadequate, particularly in this district police offices in the rural areas. Our rural areas are very porous and insecure and nobody should take that advantage to come to Enugu state to foment trouble,” he said.
Also speaking, Rev Fr. Dr. Nnamdi Nwankwo, who represented the Bishop of Enugu Catholic Diocese, Most Rev Calistus Onaga, thanked Governor Ugwuanyi for his quick response to the sad incident, noting that two Catholic priests have been killed and another one still in the hospital within the year. “Within this year we have recorded two priests killed and one still in the hospital by hoodlums. And it is a sad thing happening; probably an attempt to sabotage the efforts going on and what we are saying, which is true that Enugu is safe, and some people want to sabotage it probably that is true,” he said.
“I am particularly interested, that the Miyetti Allah and other Northern groups have been helping the governor in security issues and discussions. I am particularly impressed; however, we are asking them to do more because we don’t want to live in fear,” he added. Catholic priests protest killing of colleague by gunmen Angered about the death of another colleague, Catholic priests in Enugu staged a peaceful protest that practically locked down the capital on Friday.
Our correspondent said hundreds of Catholic priests were seen chanting songs and bearing placards as they marched through the streets to protest the killing of Offu. Meanwhile, Dean of the Catholic Deanery of Rimau, Kaduna State, Joseph Kwasau, Friday spoke on after unknown gunmen invaded his house on Tuesday, killing his private security guard. In an interview with NEXT EDITION, he was left unattended to when his parish house was invaded.
“My parish house is located a few metres from a police checkpoint and one would have expected them to repel the attackers. “I was shocked the police did nothing while the gunmen invaded the house, killed my security guard and started breaking down the doors to get to me,” he stated.
Alleged fraud: ICPC seals federal lawmaker’s residence in Enugu
The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) in Enugu State yesterday said it had sealed the premises of a federal lawmaker from Enugu North Senatorial Zone of the state.
A statement issued by the Head, Public Enlightenment and Education Unit of the commission, Mr Suleiman Godwin, said the action followed an alleged plan by the lawmaker to stash away items procured for constituency intervention in the zone. Godwin said items worth over N100 million were involved in the shoddy deal.
The state read in part:” Operatives of the ICPC, Enugu Office have traced to the country home of a prominent politician from Uzo Uwani Local Government Area of the state items purchased for intervention in the zone.
“The discovery followed the constituency projects tracking of the ICPC as directed by the chairman of the commission. “Among the items seized are 51 tricycles, 228 motorcycles, 203 grinding machines and five electricity transformers.
The premises in which the items were stashed away has been sealed by the ICPC.” Godwin said the commission had begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Vandalism: Sanwo-Olu to pull down structures along pipelines
Following intelligence reports on the causes of pipeline explosion in Ijegun area, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State has disclosed that plans have been concluded to pull down illegal structures located within Ijegun community in Alimosho Local Government and other parts of the state.
Briefing journalists after the monthly security meeting held at the State House, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, which was attended by security chiefs in the state, Sanwo-Olu noted that security reports showed that continued existence of the structures would aid vandals in destruction of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) pipelines within the state.
To beef up the security around the community to forestall future vandalism, Sanwo-Olu said the state government would work with all security agencies including Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), to remove the structures.
He said: “During the meeting, we discussed the incident around pipeline vandalism which brought us down last month. We have resolved among ourselves that we will stop at nothing, including engaging the communities where these facilities are located, to give our people assurance.
“And part of the things that will happen it will be unlikely that some properties will not be removed in some locations because we have done aeriel surveillance and we discovered that some property were used for bunkering and as store house for jerry cans.
“The government is coming to remove those structures and destroy those facilities. In their own interest, they should start removing them before we come. We have mapped out the layout of the places where the properties are. And we have decided to collaborate with NSCDC and NNPC to achieve the desired goal,” the governor added.
MWAN offers free medical tests for women in Zamfara
Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN) has offered free medical tests on hepatitis, blood pressure and diabetes for about 200 women in Zamfara State with a view to alleviating difficulty in gaining access to health facilities mostly by women.
Explaining the essence of the outreach during the exercise in Gusau the state capital, the State President of the association, Dr. Fatimah Yalaraba Abdulqadir, stated that, despite the fact that MWAN is non-profit making association, they decided to embark upon the exercise being their medical contributions to women and children, though, men were partly recognised.
The State President said: “Most of the times, women find it very difficult to visit health facilities for medical tests due to their lack of awareness on the importance of the tests; the reason we embarked on the programme as the presence of women in the exercise would ensure the success of the exercise.
“We are actually here celebrating the Hepatitis day and we are getting people screened for hepatitis and diabetes, blood pressure as well, and the turnout is quite encouraging as the women and children have fully participated.”
Police officer shoots, kills woman while aiming at dog
An Arlington, Texas, police officer accidentally shot and killed a woman Thursday evening while aiming at a loose dog that was barking and approaching the officer.
The officer and emergency medical personnel had been called to conduct a welfare check on the woman, later identified as 30-year-old Margarita Victoria Brooks, whom the caller reported was passed out in a grassy area.
As the officer approached and called out to Brooks, an unrestrained dog began to run at the officer, barking.
The officer retreated backward from the animal, unholstered his firearm and fired multiple shots at the dog. After the shots were fired, Brooks began to cry out and “it was apparent she was injured,” Arlington Police said in a written release.
Brooks was transported to a local hospital where she was declared dead.
“Preliminary information leads investigators to believe the woman was struck by gunfire from the officer,” the police department said in the statement.
Brooks and her boyfriend were homeless and spent time in the area behind the shopping centre where she was shot, an acquaintance of the woman told the ‘Fort Worth Star-Telegram’.
A man familiar with the couple told the paper Brooks “was real loving to the dog,” which he described as “her soul.”
A request for comment from Arlington Police regarding the fate of the dog was not immediately returned Friday.
A body camera worn by the officer captured the incident, and the recording will be included in the investigation.
*Courtesy: huffpost.com
