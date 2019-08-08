News
Man United, Chelsea, others clash on DStv, GOtv
The 2018/19 Premier League season begins this coming weekend, 9-11 August 2019, with SuperSport viewers set to be treated to some of the best football action in the world.
The home of the Premier League on DStv will be SuperSport 3. DStv Compact customers and above will have access to the best matches of each round. GOtv Max and Plus, as well as DStv Access and Family customers, won’t miss out either, with access to a number of live matches.
The season opens on Friday 9 August at Anfield, where last season’s runners-up, Liverpool, take on newly-promoted Norwich City. The main narrative in the build-up to the match will focus on the tactical battle between German coaches Jurgen Klopp and Daniel Farke – two men who have both helmed Borussia Dortmund and now find themselves going head-to-head in the Premier League.
Saturday’s opening game sees champions Manchester City open the defence of their title away to West Ham United. Manager Pep Guardiola will want to see his team get off to a flying start as they aim to emulate cross-town rivals Manchester United as the only team to win three successive titles in the Premier League era.
Also in action on Saturday is newly-promoted Sheffield United and Aston Villa (away to Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur respectively), Burnley take on Southampton, Crystal Palace host Everton and Watford face off against Brighton & Hove Albion.
Sunday’s feature game comes from Old Trafford and sees new Chelsea manager Frank Lampard have a potential baptism of fire away to Manchester United. The Blues legend has replaced Maurizio Sarri at the helm of the London club and will be looking to lay down a marker against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils in what promises to be a thrilling clash, live on SuperSport.
Also, on Sunday Arsenal head to St. James Park to battle Newcastle United, in a match which should feature high-profile signings Nicolas Pepe and Joelinton, who cost a combined £112m, and Leicester City take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at the King Power Stadium.
#RevolutionNow: Chief registrar denies asking court to refuse bail to protesters
The Chief Registrar of the Lagos State Judiciary, Mrs Taiwo Olatokun, yesterday, denied a report alleging that she urged an Ebute Metta Magistrate Court to deny bail to #RevolutionNow protesters, who were arraigned on Monday. Olatokun said that the report published on Monday by an online newspaper was untrue and could mislead the public.
The Chief Registrar, in a statement, said that the six protesters arraigned by the police at the Magistrate Court were granted bail by Chief Magistrate A.O. Komolafe. According to the chief Registrar, all the defendants are now in the process of fulfilling their bail terms. She said: “The attention of the Lagos State Judiciary has been drawn to a news report in Sahara Reporters that the Chief Registrar has ordered Magistrates in the state not to grant bail to persons arraigned by police over Monday protest in Lagos. “We wish to state that there is no iota of truth in the report as no such instruction was given by the Chief Registrar.
“We also wish to state that Magistrate Komolafe of Ebute Meta Magistrate Court in whose court some of the protesters were arraigned actually granted the defendants bail. “However, in line with generally known and established procedure, admission to bail by the court requires affected individuals to subsequently fulfill the conditions of bail for the bail to take full effect.
“This is purely at the instance of the defendants after the court has done its part and in this particular case, the defendants are in the process of complying with the bail conditions. “We reiterate that there was no instruction from the Chief Registrar to refuse them bail and employ media organisations to always verify their report to avoid misleading the public”. It would be recalled that a lawyer and five other persons, who allegedly took part in the #RevolutionNow protests convened by the publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore, were charged before the court on Monday.
Nasarawa, NGO to partner on job creation
Anon-governmental organisation (NGO) in Nasarawa State, Majilisa Maccido Andaha, has expressed its readiness to partner the state government in the area of job creation to improve the living condition of the people of the state.
Chairman of the organisation, Mr. Lucas Sani, made the pledge yesterday when he paid a courtesy visit on the member representing Akwanga North constituency in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Hon. Tsentse Dandaura, who was also the deputy speaker.
Sani said the visit was to congratulate Daudaura on his inauguration as member and deputy speaker of the House.
He told the lawmaker that the visit was also to assure him of their support and prayers to enable him succeed in the tasks ahead.
“We are here to congratulate you on your successful inauguration as a member and deputy speaker of the House.
“As an NGO, we have intervened in so many areas like the area of education, health and bridges’ construction, among others, toward improving the living condition of the people.
“We have also trained over 630 youths and women in the state in different skills acquisition programmes to enable them become self-reliant.
“We trained them on tailoring and computer, among other different skills, so as to change their lives positively.
“We are ready to partner with the state government in the area of job creation,” he said.
Study: Keto diet may control Type 2 diabetes
A new research from India has suggested that keto diet may benefit people with type 2 diabetes.
The study team found that people following a ketogenic diet for three months saw significant improvement in their blood sugar control.
Protein enriched foods are recommended on a ketogenic diet are shown like salmon, fruits, eggs, cheese and nuts.
On a keto diet, people often don’t have grains, breads or cereals. Often, even fruits and vegetables are restricted. The diet requires a big change in lifestyle.
“A five to 10 per cent carbohydrate diet over three months led to a remarkable reduction in hemoglobin A1c levels,” said study author Dr. Angati Kanchana Lakshmi Prasana. Kanchana is a consultant biochemist at CARE Hospitals in Visakhpatnam, India.
Hemoglobin A1c is a blood test that estimates average blood sugar control over the past two to three months. In general, people with diabetes are advised to have an A1c level of seven per cent or lower.
It’s still up for debate whether it’s this specific diet that causes improvement, eating fewer carbohydrates or simply the fact that people lose weight on the diet.
Dr. Genevieve Lama is an endocrinologist at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley in New York. She said that when people lose weight, their blood sugar levels go down. And it doesn’t take a huge weight loss to make a difference. She said losing just five per cent of your weight has an impact on blood sugar levels.
Plus, a low-carbohydrate diet is known to reduce blood sugar levels, she said.
Matawalle revokes environmental sanitation contract
Zamfara State Governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, has announced the cancellation of the environmental sanitation contract awarded to a company by the previous administration in the state.
This was made known during a press conference by the state Deputy Governor, Mahdi Aliyu, shortly after an assessment visit to the dump sites across Gusau, the state capital yesterday.
Aliyu said the idea for the assessment tour was informed by the directive given by the governor on the need to locate dump sites in the state capital and how quickly they could be closed for the safety of people, and to study preferred sites for refuse dumps in suburban areas of the city.
He further lamented the location of the dumping sites, which he said were planned by the contracted city cleaning company instead of the Ministry of Environment, a development he said made living in the state very prone to malaria and other killer diseases.
According to him, the contracted company had failed to keep the state capital clean, but had continued to engage in issues that kept people’s health endangered. He added that; “For these and many other issues, the state government found it necessary to revoke the contract.
“My governor learnt that, the constitutional duty of the Ministry of Environment, which involved environmental sanitation, was eventually denied by the previous administration through engaging a city cleaning company,” Mahdi has stated.
Anxiety in Abuja over rising River Niger water level
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) yesterday raised the alarm over the rising level of River Niger water, saying that the incidences of flooding that have claimed several lives in the nation’s capital may get worse considering the closeness of Abuja to Lokoja.
It will be recalled that in 2012, Lokoja axis of River Niger was flooded, destructing lives and farmlands both within the riverine communities and the neighbouring states of Niger and the FCT.
FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said that more worrisome was the latest forecast from the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) that 74 local government areas in the country had high probability of flood, 400 as probable to experience flood, while 600 local government areas were under threat of flood.
FEMA Director-General, Abbas Idriss, who lamented the growing devastation of floods in Abuja during the “2019 Stakeholders Retreat on Flood Mitigation and Response Coordination in the Federal Capital Territory,” stated that the agency had to issue the flood alert because report showed that the water level in River Niger at Lokoja revealed that water level had exceeded the levels recorded in 2012 and 2018.
Idriss noted that; “Recent flood incidents in the Federal Capital Territory and greater threats of further occurrence as alerted by flood forecast agencies give serious cause for concern, especially to stakeholders on whose shoulders the responsibility of prevention, response and mitigation lies.
“Given the proximity of the Federal Capital Territory to Lokoja and the increasing water level of River Niger, the consequences are predictable, especially looking back at 2012 flood incident.”
Earlier in his address, Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration, Christian Ohaa, said the on-going demolition of structures constructed in violation of relevant laws on the waterways shall be sustained.
Ohaa noted that while preventive measures had been put in place to forestall further destruction by flood in the territory, about 150 of such structures blocking the waterways had been demolished to prevent further flooding.
NOA seeks overhaul of Nigeria’s economy, importation policy
National Orientation Agency (NOA), yesterday said the nation’s economic situation deserved holistic overhaul of importation policies by drifting from over-dependence on imported goods which had weakened local currency and created unemployment.
This, it said had consistently reduced Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as major problems of the nation’s economy.
Ebonyi state Director of the agency, Dr. Emma Abah stated this in Abakaliki during a one- day sensitization campaign for patronizing made-in-Nigeria-goods.
He said: “Nigerians ought to embrace attitudinal, structural, and cultural changes that would enable major stakeholders to modify their outlook towards made-in-Nigeria goods. In our drive towards a varied and dependable economy, it is vital that we build internal structures that will establish it as an independent commercial hub wherein our position will be strengthened in the course of international collaborations; and our negotiation powe4s leveraged by a culture of home-grown technical expertise.
“In this era of global employment crisis, all patriots should work towards possible factors that will create a regulated and consistent market framework that will boost entrepreneurial aptitude and a viable platform for the Nigerian people to express, showcase and earn value for their creativity.
“We all own it a duty to support the production and use of Nigerian made goods. It is sure ways to fully realize our potentials as a nation. It’s one possible way out of our current economic dependency and poverty. Nigeria shall experience a breakthrough in the quest for local content development and stable economy if all would patronize made-in-Nigeria products. It is high time we change our orientation and psyche from an addicted desire for foreign products and services, to valuing our locally made goods with a view to developing our economy.”
We thought policemen killed during operation were suspected kidnappers – Army
Emmanuel Onani, Abuja
The Nigerian Army has said that polivemen killed during an operation in Taraba State, were suspected kidnappers.
Acting Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Col. Sagir Musa, who made the claim in a statement, seemingly contradicted himself when, in another breathe, he confirmed that the police special forces were “on a covert assignment”.
However, his statement read thus: “The attention of the Army Headquarters has been drawn to the Press Release by
DCP FRANK MBA
FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER
FORCE HEADQUARTERS
ABUJA Ref No. CZ.5300/FPRD/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.2/68 Date: 7th August, 2019 on the unfortunate incident that occurred on the 6th of August 2019 in which troops of 93 Battalion Nigerian Army Takum pursued and exchanged fire with some suspected Kidnappers who indeed turned out to be an Intelligence Response Team from the Police Force Headquarters Abuja on a covert assignment from Abuja resulting in the death and injury of some members of the Team.
“On the 6th of August 2019, the said Nigerian Army troops, while responding to a distressed call to rescue a kidnapped victim exchanged fire with the suspected kidnappers along Ibi-Wukari Road in Taraba State.
“The suspected kidnappers numbering about ten (10) and driving in a white bus with Reg No LAGOS MUS 564 EU refused to stop when they were halted by troops at three consecutive check points. The flagrant refusal of the suspected kidnappers to stop at the three checkpoints prompted a hot pursuit of the fleeing suspects by the troops. It was in this process that the suspected kidnappers who were obviously armed opened fire at the troops sporadicaly thus prompting them to return fire.
“In the resultant fire fight, four (4) suspects were shot and died on the spot while four (4) others sustained various degrees of gunshot wounds and 2 others reportedly missing. It was only after this avoidable outcome that one of the wounded suspects disclosed the fact that they were indeed Policemen dispatched from Nigerian Police, Force Headquarters, Abuja for a covert assignment.
“However, following inquiries from a Police Station officer who was asked by the commander of the Army troops whether he was aware of any Nigerian Police team being dispatched to operate in the LGA, the Divisional Police Officer of Ibi Police Division responded that he was not informed about any operation by the Nigerian Police Force Headquarters thus lending credence to the distressed call from members of the community that the suspects who turned out to be Policemen on a covert mission were rather suspected kidnappers.”
Musa further stated that: “This incident is indeed quite unfortunate and could have been avoided through proper coordination and liaison as the Nigerian Police Force are partners in the fight against crimes such as kidnapping amongst myriads of other internal security threats confronting our nation of which the Nigerian Police is the lead agency.
“In order to avert future occurrences of this nature, the Army Headquarters and the Force Headquarters of the Nigerian Police have agreed to constitute a Joint lnvestigation Panel to be headed by the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Criminal Investigation Department, DIG Mike Ogbizi, to jointly investigate and report on the true circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident. Therefore, until the Joint Investigation Panel concludes and submits its report, it will be premature to officially conclude and speak on the real circumstances that caused this unfortunate but very avoidable unfortunate incident.”
See #RevolutionNow as a wake-up call, Martins tells Buhari
The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos diocese, Adewale Martins, says the #RevolutionNow protest should be a wake-up call for President Muhammadu Buhari.
In a statement on Wednesday, the archbishop urged the Federal Government to see the agitation as an opportunity to hear the complaints of Nigerians.
He said clamping down on the protesters would not solve the country’s problems.
“Except urgent and concrete measures are taking to reassure Nigerians of safety of their lives and property across the country, things may soon get out of hands. People may be forced to resort to self-help, if the government and security agencies continue to fail them,” he said.
“The ongoing protests by some groups is a reflection of the growing decay in the land and should be a wake-up call for the president to be more creative and decisive in addressing various agitations bothering the minds of Nigerians.
“Clamping down on the protesters will not make the problems to disappear. Rather, I urge him, as the father of the nation, to pay attention to the issues that bother the citizens.
“The fears being expressed about the state of the nation are genuine and they deserve to be looked into urgently so as to save this nation from further distress.
“President Buhari needs to address the nation on these issues and give people the much-needed reassurance and hope. If this is not forthcoming, people may feel free to interpret events as they wish.”
While lauding the verdict of a Kaduna high court which granted Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), bail to travel to India for medical treatment, the archbishop urged the government obey the order.
The archbishop called on state governments to work with the various law enforcement agencies to curb insecurity across the country, reports online newspaper, TheCable.
“The people who unleashed mayhem on travellers on the highways seem to be foreigners who allegedly infiltrated the ranks of the herdsmen,” he said.
Insecurity: Nigeria collapsing under Buhari – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has once again expressed fears that Nigeria is collapsing under President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government.
The party, which rose from its weekly National Working Committee (NWC) meeting on Wednesday, noted the escalating insecurity, rising political uncertainties, biting economic hardship as well as prevailing tension in all parts of the country.
PDP said in a statement after the meeting by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, that the nation, which was a prosperity hub and a reference point for democracy, personal freedom and good governance, now has all the trappings of a failed state.
It blamed this on the inability of President Buhari, to guarantee security of lives and property of Nigerians, regretting that the people now take their destinies in their hands.
“It is clear that the APC and the Buhari presidency have held Nigerians hostage.
“Nigerians are now being treated like a conquered people. They can no longer freely exercise their constitutionally guaranteed rights.
“Executive high-handedness have become a state policy just as the APC government, burdened by challenges of illegitimacy, has lost direction and only thriving in vindictiveness,” PDP noted.
Insecurity: IGP to deploy special squad to S’West states
Worried by incessant kidnapping cases in the six Southwestern states, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Adamu Muhammed on Wednesday said plans are in top gear to deploy an Anti-Kidnapping Special Squad to the region to rid it of bandits.
The Deputy Inspector General (DIG )Police in Charge of Operations, Abdulmajid Ali, while on a courtesy visit to the Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, at the Governor’s office in Akure, the state capital, said the squad members are currently undergoing training in Abuja and would soon be dispatched to Ondo and other South-west states to curb crimes.
The DIG commiserated with the state government over the killing of Mrs. Funke Olakunori, the daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa. Reuben Fasoranti, saying the Nigerian police are keen on making the country safe for every body.
His words: “I was sent by the Inspector General of Police not only to Ondo State but to other South-west states to see the security architecture on ground and as well as to see how to redesign the security apparatus
“I decided to start with Ondo before I go to Ekiti and Osun because Ondo is one of the focus states of recent, I believe we need to sit down with my officers here and see how we can forge ahead.
“I want to let you know that the Inspector of General of Police is mindful of what has been happening particularly along the road as well as some of these miscreants disturbing the peace of the people.
“I also want you know that security is one of the first pillar of any government in doing any service to the people. If security is not provided, there won’t be peace in that area and the governor too will find it difficult to operate.”
