Man United, Chelsea, others clash on DStv, GOtv

The 2018/19 Premier League season begins this coming weekend, 9-11 August 2019, with SuperSport viewers set to be treated to some of the best football action in the world.

The home of the Premier League on DStv will be SuperSport 3. DStv Compact customers and above will have access to the best matches of each round. GOtv Max and Plus, as well as DStv Access and Family customers, won’t miss out either, with access to a number of live matches.

The season opens on Friday 9 August at Anfield, where last season’s runners-up, Liverpool, take on newly-promoted Norwich City. The main narrative in the build-up to the match will focus on the tactical battle between German coaches Jurgen Klopp and Daniel Farke – two men who have both helmed Borussia Dortmund and now find themselves going head-to-head in the Premier League.

Saturday’s opening game sees champions Manchester City open the defence of their title away to West Ham United. Manager Pep Guardiola will want to see his team get off to a flying start as they aim to emulate cross-town rivals Manchester United as the only team to win three successive titles in the Premier League era.

Also in action on Saturday is newly-promoted Sheffield United and Aston Villa (away to Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur respectively), Burnley take on Southampton, Crystal Palace host Everton and Watford face off against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Sunday’s feature game comes from Old Trafford and sees new Chelsea manager Frank Lampard have a potential baptism of fire away to Manchester United. The Blues legend has replaced Maurizio Sarri at the helm of the London club and will be looking to lay down a marker against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils in what promises to be a thrilling clash, live on SuperSport.

Also, on Sunday Arsenal head to St. James Park to battle Newcastle United, in a match which should feature high-profile signings Nicolas Pepe and Joelinton, who cost a combined £112m, and Leicester City take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at the King Power Stadium.

