Man United smash world record for Maguire

The country’s fastest man and second fastest man in the world in the year, Divine Oduduru, has make it clear to the Athletic Federation of Nigeria and the sports ministry that he might not be going to Morocco for this year’s African Games.

In a television programme monitored in Lagos, Oduduru said he could not continue to represent a country that have been treating him as a second class citizen.

The 2014 World Junior Silver Medallist in the 200m said nobody have contacted him on the games that is just few days away.

He added that it is high time that Nigerian Athletes are treated better and paid their fair training grants like their counterparts in football.

“For me, I am ready (for AG), but for the federation and Nigeria, I will say they are not ready,” he said.

“I will say they are not ready because till now, we have not heard about anything especially the training grant that the athletes are going to get, towards a major championships, there should be some amount of money given to the athletes to prepare, but nothing like that, so I think the country is not ready to go to the African Games.

“No one has called me to know anything about the AG. So I am not sure I am going to be in Morocco for the AG, because looking at it, it is high time Nigeria athletes rise up for their right.

“It is really disrespectful the way athletes are been treated in Nigeria, we all must stand for our right. I don’t think it is right for me to go and represent a country that cannot give me what I want.

“A lot of athletes spend a lot to qualify for this game, went for different meets to get the qualifying standard and you expect us to go and represent a country where we are not been valued?”

Speaking further, Oduduru said the footballers have been enjoying a lot and there was need to extend the same treatment to other sports especially athletics.

He added that he has been facing same treatment since he was a junior despite winning so many laurels for the country.

Oduduru said: “If it were to be the footballers going for this tournament, we all know the amount of money to be spent and squandered on them, but the athletes are treated like nobody as if we are not part of the country, not recognised at all.

“I am tired of been treated that way, this has started since when I was a youth, to junior and now to senior, I am not ready to continue like that again, so I might not be in Morocco for the AG.”

