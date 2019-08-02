Sports
Man United smash world record for Maguire
Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign England centre-back Harry Maguire from Leicester for £80m – a world record fee for a defender.
The 26-year-old is expected to complete a medical at the club at the weekend.
He will become United’s third summer signing following Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, who arrived from Crystal Palace and Swansea respectively.
Maguire made 69 Premier League appearances for Leicester after joining from Hull City in 2017.
The deal means Maguire becomes the world’s most expensive defender, eclipsing the £75m Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk in January 2018.
United had a long-standing interest in Maguire but they backed away from a deal 12 months ago because they felt the £70m that would be needed for a transfer to be concluded was too high.
He signed a five-year contract at Leicester last September and manager Brendan Rodgers made it clear at the end of the season he felt Maguire could develop even more if he remained at the club.
Maguire began his career at Sheffield United in 2011, making 139 league appearances for the Blades before joining Hull in 2014.
He was part of the Hull side that earned promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs in 2016 but left for Leicester in a £17m deal following the Tigers’ relegation 12 months later.
The defender made his England debut in August 2017 and was part of the side that reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
He becomes one of seven central defenders on the books at United, joining Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and Axel Tuanzebe, reports the BBC.
Most expensive transfers of all time
Player Clubs Fee
Neymar Barcelona to Paris St-Germain £200m
Kylian Mbappe Monaco to Paris St-Germain £165m
Philippe Coutinho Liverpool to Barcelona £142m
Ousmane Dembele Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona £135m
Joao Felix Benfica to Atletico Madrid £113m
Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid to Barcelona £107m
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid to Juventus £99.2m
Eden Hazard Chelsea to Real Madrid £89m
Paul Pogba Juventus to Manchester United £89m
Gareth Bale Tottenham to Real Madrid £85m
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United to Real Madrid £80m
Harry Maguire Leicester to Manchester United £80m
Female ref to handle UEFA Super Cup
Stephanie Frappart will referee the UEFA Super Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea, becoming the first woman to take charge of a major men’s European game.
Frappart will lead a team largely made up of female officials as the Champions League winners face the Europa League holders on August 14 in Istanbul.
In July, the Frenchwoman refereed the Women’s World Cup final in Lyon.
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said he was “delighted” at her appointment.
“I have said on many occasions that the potential for women’s football has no limits and I am delighted that Stephanie Frappart has been appointed to officiate at this year’s UEFA Super Cup,” Ceferin said.
Frappart will be joined by assistant referees Manuela Nicolosi (France) and Michelle O’Neal (Republic of Ireland), and fourth official Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey).
“As an organisation we place the utmost importance on the development of women’s football in all areas,” Ceferin added.
“I hope the skill and devotion that Stephanie has shown throughout her career to reach this level will provide inspiration to millions of girls and women around Europe and show them there should be no barriers in order to reach one’s dream.”
The 35-year-old took charge of the 2017 UEFA Women’s Euro semi-final, reports the BBC.
In April, Frappart created history domestically as she became the first female referee to officiate a Ligue 1 match before being promoted to join the pool of Ligue 1 referees on a permanent basis for the 2019/20 season.
“Stephanie has proved over a number of years that she is one of the best female referees, not just in Europe but across the world,” said UEFA Chief Refereeing Officer Roberto Rosetti.
“She has the ability to officiate on the biggest stage, as she proved at this year’s Women’s World Cup final. I hope this match in Istanbul will provide her with yet more experience as she enters the prime of her refereeing career.”
Frappart follows the steps of former female referee Nicole Petignat of Switzerland, who officiated three UEFA Cup qualifying round games between 2004 and 2009.
Baxter steps down as South Africa coach
South Africa coach Stuart Baxter has resigned saying it is the right time to move on with a new cycle of Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers ahead.
His second spell in charge of Bafana Bafana comes to an end comes just weeks after South Africa reached the quarter-finals of the recent Nations Cup.
The campaign in Egypt included a win over the hosts in the last 16.
“I feel it’s time for someone else to take over and I have decided to resign from my position. It is my personal decision,” he explained.
“Going to Afcon, this squad had not lost in a year, something that was not easy considering we were introducing new players.
“I’ve chosen not to point fingers and I will refrain from that. Choosing not to answer some misleading media coverage is something that’s also hard to do.”
Bafana Bafana scraped into the last 16 despite losing two of their three group matches, reports the BBC.
South Africa upset Egypt 1-0 only to lose after a goalkeeping blunder in the last minute to Nigeria in the quarter-final.
Baxter won 14 of 30 matches in his second stint, drawing six and losing 10.
Baxter is now the ninth coach to leave his job following the Africa Cup of Nations finals last month.
He follows Clarence Seedorf (Cameroon), Javier Aguirre (Egypt), Paul Put (Guinea), Herve Renard (Morocco), Ricardo Mannetti (Namibia), Emanuel Amunike (Tanzania), Sebastien Desabre (Uganda) and Sunday Chidzambwa of Zimbabwe in either quitting, coming to the end of their contracts or being fired.
NSE halts losing streak, claws back N15bn
Local equities rebounded on summarized bargain hunting activities, overall performance measures, NSE All Share Index (ASI), grew by .0.11 per cent, halting two days losing streak.
The Nigerian stock market had tumbled for the second day as investors retreated following sell offs and low market sentiments.
The bullish activities were driven by consumer goods and financial services stocks which were highly sought after.
At the close of business, 12 stocks appreciated while 16 other stocks declined.
Consequently, the All-Share Index gained 30.2 basis points or 0.11 per cent to close at 27,748.46 basis points as against 27,718.26 recorded the previous day while market capitalization of equities appreciated by N15 billion to close at N13. 522 trillion from N13.507 trillion as market sentiments returned on green zone.
Meanwhile, a turnover of 97.4 million shares traded in 2,936 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.
The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 43.7 million shares exchanged by investors in 946 deals.
Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of Zenith Bank Plc and UBA Plc.
The banking sub-sector, boosted by activities in the shares of GTB Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc., Followed with a turnover of 17.3 million shares in 451 deals.
Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Fidson Healthcare Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table with 9.76 per cent to close at N4.50 per share while Berger Paints Plc followed with 9.65 per cent to close at N6.25 per share. Nascon Nigeria Plc added 6.87 per cent to close at N14.00 per share.
On the flip side, Eternal Oil Plc led the losers with a drop of 10 per cent to close at N2.70 per share while NCR Plc shed 8.62 per cent to close at N5.30 per share. Forte Oil Plc plunged by 8.14 per cent to close at N18.05 per share.
Africa Cup: Quadri eyes top prize
- NTTF promises to raise the bar
Africa’s number one table tennis player Aruna Quadri has promised not to let his fans down as the best on the continent fight for the top prizes in the ITTF Africa Cup tourney.
The former ITTF Player of the Year said although playing in front of homes fans comes with an extra pressure, he would work hard to justify the confidence his supporters repose in him.
Everyone wants to win and I want to win as well and to give my 100 percent best. Although it is always difficult playing in front of home fans as it is also a motivation,” the 22nd ranked player in the world said.
With the staging of the 2019 ITTF Africa Cup, the President of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation Ishaku Tikon has said that Nigeria would continue to raise the standard of table tennis with the hosting of major competitions in Africa.
Nigeria is hosting the African Club, Championships, ITTF Africa Cup and ITTF Challenge Plus Nigeria Open and the NTTF boss said the world now looks toward Nigeria in terms of organization of world class competitions.
“We will continue to raise the bar as regards table tennis in the country and Africa, saidi Tikon.
For the Local Organising Committee Chairman, Wahid Oshodi, fans would be treated to exciting matches in the next 10days. “We’re hoping to give them huge entertainment and I want them to come over to the stadium and enjoy the games,” Oshodi said.
According to the Executive Chairman, Kweku Tandoh, the tournament has made Lagos a hub of sports in Africa.
“The benefit of hosting this event is to grow tourism in Lagos State, as the aim of the state is to emerge as the hub for tourism, entertainment and sport in Africa, ultimately putting Lagos on the world map,” Tandoh said.
In his remarks, President of Africa Table Tennis Federation (ATTF), Khaled El-Salhy said the tournament would help to showcase quality of players in Africa. “We want to show that we have world class players in Africa, like Aruna Quadri and Omar Assar at the next ITTF World Cup. Lagos is like home of table tennis in Africa,” the ITTF boss said.
Oduduru talks tough, not sure of AG
The country’s fastest man and second fastest man in the world in the year, Divine Oduduru, has make it clear to the Athletic Federation of Nigeria and the sports ministry that he might not be going to Morocco for this year’s African Games.
In a television programme monitored in Lagos, Oduduru said he could not continue to represent a country that have been treating him as a second class citizen.
The 2014 World Junior Silver Medallist in the 200m said nobody have contacted him on the games that is just few days away.
He added that it is high time that Nigerian Athletes are treated better and paid their fair training grants like their counterparts in football.
“For me, I am ready (for AG), but for the federation and Nigeria, I will say they are not ready,” he said.
“I will say they are not ready because till now, we have not heard about anything especially the training grant that the athletes are going to get, towards a major championships, there should be some amount of money given to the athletes to prepare, but nothing like that, so I think the country is not ready to go to the African Games.
“No one has called me to know anything about the AG. So I am not sure I am going to be in Morocco for the AG, because looking at it, it is high time Nigeria athletes rise up for their right.
“It is really disrespectful the way athletes are been treated in Nigeria, we all must stand for our right. I don’t think it is right for me to go and represent a country that cannot give me what I want.
“A lot of athletes spend a lot to qualify for this game, went for different meets to get the qualifying standard and you expect us to go and represent a country where we are not been valued?”
Speaking further, Oduduru said the footballers have been enjoying a lot and there was need to extend the same treatment to other sports especially athletics.
He added that he has been facing same treatment since he was a junior despite winning so many laurels for the country.
Oduduru said: “If it were to be the footballers going for this tournament, we all know the amount of money to be spent and squandered on them, but the athletes are treated like nobody as if we are not part of the country, not recognised at all.
“I am tired of been treated that way, this has started since when I was a youth, to junior and now to senior, I am not ready to continue like that again, so I might not be in Morocco for the AG.”
D’Tigress, still work in progress – Otis
Head Coach, Otis Hughley says the team is still a work in progress despite being tipped as one of the favorites ahead of the 2019 FIBA Women Afrobasket championship, D’Tigress
Otis said that the new faces in the team need time to blend technically and tactically with the core members of the team.
“It’s still a work in progress but I think we have taken a step in that direction.
“I think if we can play well, win and defend our title, get back at Cameroon for what they did to us several years ago, I think it will attract more talents from the WNBA”, Otis said.
Explaining the decision behind the team list, the Head Coach said the inclusion of some new faces was necessitated by the short falls noticed by the technical crew at the last world cup.
“We have added some talents. Some other people playing at a higher level interested in playing for Nigeria and we are drawing a lot of attention that we were hoping for.”
Jasmine Nwajei whose registration could not be completed before the last world cup in Spain has made a return to the team and will hope to make her international debut in Dakar.
Other new faces in the team include University of Buffalo player, Theresa Onwuka, Victoria Macaulay, Ifunaya Ibekwe alongside Italy based Kunaiyi Pallas Akpannah.
The team, gunning for their 4th African title have been grouped alongside Tunisia and Cameroon.
The competition starts on the 10th of August.
Equal pay not priority for women’s teams in Africa – Oshoala
Nigeria’s assistant captain Asisat Oshoala does not believe demanding for equal pay is a top priority for women’s national teams in Africa.
The increasing demand for equal pay by some women’s national teams with their men’s counterparts is gaining huge support globally.
The USA women’s team had launched a legal war against the US Soccer Federation over equal pay before winning a record fourth Women’s World Cup this summer.
Nigeria’s captain Desire Oparanozie also made the demand to be paid the same as men at the recent Ladies in Sports Conference in Lagos.
But Oshoala feels women’s football in Africa currently have more fundamental problems to be resolved than equal pay.
“It is a good thing that this demand caught FIFA’s attention,” the Barcelona striker told the Punch.
“But in Africa, we have other pressing issues to deal with in our football. We need to deal with our structures, facilities, and loads of issues before talking about equal pay.
“I prefer we rather focus on problems affecting female football in Africa first,” she concluded.
Oshoala resumed training with her Spanish side on Wednesday ahead of the new Liga Iberdrola season which kicks off on September 8.
Osimhen vows to emulate Enyeama, Osaze
…as Eagles’ star completes Lille move
Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has completed his move to French Championat side Lille and has vowed to follow in the footsteps of his senior compatriots who have played for the modest side before.
Vincent Enyeama and Osaze Odemwigie still command cult hero figure among Lille faithful following their stellar showing for the side durong their times in France and Osimhen is looking to sustaining the illustrious tradition.
The Super Eagles forward ended his association with Belgian side RSC Charleroi when he penned a five-year deal at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.
“Lille is a very good club that has a quality project and includes high-class players, even more in recent years,” Osimhen told the club website.
“Great Nigerian players have also played here. I would like to join their lineage and follow their footsteps.
“I am very happy to be here and to join this great club. I am still young, I am learning and I think that this project suits me perfectly to continue to progress.”
Osimhen will be hoping to fill the big boots of Nicolas Pepe, who joined Arsenal for a club-record £72million fee.
Ola Aina targets more laurels with Eagles
Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina, has set his sight on winning more laurels for the country after winning bronze medal at his first major championship, the Africa Cup of Nations decided in Egypt few weeks ago.
The FC Torino of Italy defender was dropped from the team that crashed out of the group stage at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, but was pivotal to the Super Eagles march to the bronze medal in Egypt.
Aina has expressed his happiness at finally representing the country of his beloved parents after representing England at various youth competitions.
“Our first objective was to win the trophy in Egypt but unfortunately, we couldn’t achieve that. In the end, we won bronze which wasn’t bad as well,” Aina said.
“It was my first major competition with the Super Eagles, and I was happy to get something out of it. In future, I hope to win the trophy and laurels with the Super Eagles.
“We have a young team with quality players as well. We can only hope for a great future.”
Besiktas interest excites Eagles’ defender
Paderborn’s defender, Jamilu Collins, has expressed his excitements after he was linked with a possible summer transfer to Turkish side, Besiktas.
The Super Eagles defender saw his profile rise after his performance at the last Africa Cup of Nations played in Egypt, where the Nigeria side won the bronze medal.
It has been reported in the last 48 hours that Turkish football giants Besiktas have shown interest in the Nigerian following his exploits for Paderborn last season that saw them gain promotion to the elite division and also his performances for the Super Eagles at the AFCON.
The Kaduna-born player has however said it is a welcomed development but that he is focused on his club’s pre-season as his representatives can handle issues regarding that.
“I am delighted that such a big club like Besiktas are interested in me,” he said. “It shows the progress I have made in my young career but I have to say I am still a Paderborn player for now.
“I will keep working hard to become a better player,” Collins said as reported by AOIfootball.
Asked if he would be interested if the Turkish giants get very serious, the Abuja Football College product shrugged off the question, stressing that that should be a question for his representatives.
