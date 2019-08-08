News
Matawalle revokes environmental sanitation contract
Zamfara State Governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, has announced the cancellation of the environmental sanitation contract awarded to a company by the previous administration in the state.
This was made known during a press conference by the state Deputy Governor, Mahdi Aliyu, shortly after an assessment visit to the dump sites across Gusau, the state capital yesterday.
Aliyu said the idea for the assessment tour was informed by the directive given by the governor on the need to locate dump sites in the state capital and how quickly they could be closed for the safety of people, and to study preferred sites for refuse dumps in suburban areas of the city.
He further lamented the location of the dumping sites, which he said were planned by the contracted city cleaning company instead of the Ministry of Environment, a development he said made living in the state very prone to malaria and other killer diseases.
According to him, the contracted company had failed to keep the state capital clean, but had continued to engage in issues that kept people’s health endangered. He added that; “For these and many other issues, the state government found it necessary to revoke the contract.
“My governor learnt that, the constitutional duty of the Ministry of Environment, which involved environmental sanitation, was eventually denied by the previous administration through engaging a city cleaning company,” Mahdi has stated.
News
A’Ibom rescues communities cut off by collapsed bridge
Following the collapse of the only bridge across Mbiokene river linking Nnung Obong community in Nsit Ubium Local Government Area with other neighbouring communities, the Akwa Ibom State Government, during the week said it is taking urgent steps to construct ancillary roads in the area and handing over of a new bridge to replace the collapsed one.
The state’s Commissioner for Works, Mr. Ephraim Akparawa Inyang-Eyen, who inspected the dilapidated bridge at Mbiokene alongside the Permanent Secretary, Mr. John Itiat and directors from the ministry, extended his appreciation to those who used the social media platform to draw government’s attention to the damaged bridge. He said: “I first heard about the state of this road and bridge on Facebook.
As a commissioner for works, I need to know and take full responsibility for what the people living in our community are going through.”
The commissioner noted that the state government would fast track construction work on the road while a new bridge would also be provided immediately to replace the collapse bridge that was constructed by the colonial masters. While appealing to the people of the area to exercise patience and cooperate with Bulletin Construction Company; the firm handling the Nsit Ubium ancillary roads; Inyang-Eyen, noted that when the road is completed, it will open the hinterland to the city. He further said the indigenous farmers and those involved in other kind of businesses will be able to transport their products to the city without any difficultly, adding that it will lead to surplus food supply with lesser price.
News
ATASP-1 $175m agric project creates over 290,000 jobs –FG
The Federal Government said that the special agricultural project the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is promoting through the Agricultural Transformation Agenda Support Programme, phase 1 ( ATASP-1) has created 299,615 jobs, provided 209,464 metric tonnes of food, with the sum of $174.85 already invested in it. The project is said to be executed in collaboration with the African Development Bank and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, with the aim of addressing the challenges facing small holder farmers in the country.
The National Programme Coordinator, Ibrahim Arabi, said: “The programme has contributed to the food and nutrition security, job and wealth creation objectives of Nigeria’s agricultural policy. Arabi stated that over 20,000 farmers and processors were trained under the ATASP-1 on good agricultural practices and food processing across the four zones where the programme was on-going. He noted that the project was co-funded by the partners to the tune of $174.85 million, and that the program is ongoing in 200 rural communities, and in 33 local government across the country.
He said: “About 299,625 jobs have been created, compared with a target of 120,000; 209,464MT of food valued at N32.2 billion has been injected into the economy as against a target of 100,000MT.
“Also, the increase in the incomes of farmers and entrepreneurs by 20.5 per cent at midterm review of the programme gives confidence that the target of 25 per cent increase in income for the programme beneficiaries is achievable at the end of the programme. “The primary goal of ATASP-1 is to contribute to poverty reduction, employment generation and wealth creation, import substitution, economic diversification and growth of Nigeria, particularly in the zones where the programme is being implemented.”
News
N9.9bn fraud: Frozen accounts not opened for personal use, says Ambode
…dissociates self from scam
The immediate past governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, yesterday broke the silence over the alleged N9.9 billion fraud linked to his administration, saying the frozen accounts were truly opened in the course of normal operations by the state government for its administrative purposes but not for his personal use. A Lagos Division of the Federal High Court had on Tuesday ordered the freezing of three bank accounts allegedly linked to the Lagos State Government and former governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, over an alleged billion naira fraud.
But the former governor cleared the air over the issue, saying he didn’t have such an amount in his account let alone being frozen by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as being speculated. He said he wasn’t aware of such fraud and there had been no communication between him and the commission on this Ambode, who spoke through his media aide, Mr. Habib Aruna, explained that the accounts in question belonged to the state government and not him or any individual.
He added that the frozen accounts had been operated to ensure smooth operations of government’s activities by previous and present administrations. Ambode said: “Those accounts were opened in the course of normal operations by the Lagos State Government for its administrative purposes and not for the former governor’s personal transactions as was being wrongly insinuated and have been operated to ensure smooth operations of government’s activities by previous and present administrations.
“The former governor was not and will never be involved in any unauthorised use of government property and resources. “We strongly believe that after four demanding years as the Chief Executive of Lagos State, Mr. Ambode is entitled to some deserved rest with his family and loved ones without the unwarranted attacks on his well earned reputation.” The former governor said that he was not ready to join issue with the anti-graft agency, especially as there had been no communication between him and the commission on this issue, but added that it was pertinent in the spirit of Eid-il-Kabir to clarify what he believed was a misleading import of the press statement on Tuesday
. Ambode said he served the state with utmost dedication and integrity, insisting that his record was very clear and his mind joyful for the opportunity to have served the state diligently, stressing that no account of his contained N9.9 billion let alone being frozen by the EFCC.
“I believe that at this critical time in our polity, all hands must be on deck to support ‘our great party,’ the All Progressives Congress (APC), both at the state and national levels in order to continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to Lagosians and Nigerians respectively,’’ said the governor in the press statement.
He added: “The former governor, therefore, reassures Nigerians that he remains committed to the ideals of President Muhammadu Buhari and the founding fathers of the party for the attainment of the next level for Nigeria.’’
News
Ecobank sues oil firm, secures injunction over N25bn ‘debt
Ecobank Nigeria has proceeded to the court to recover a debt of N25, 900, 959, 351. 88 owed it by an oil and gas firm, Rahamaniyya.
The bank, through its Solicitors, Olisa Agbakoba Legal, instituted the action against the oil and gas firm and its founder Alhaji Abdulrahman Musa Bashir, stating that the money was availed the firm for the purpose of financing the importation and local purchase of petroleum products. Ecobank instituted the debt recovery actions at the Federal High Court in Lagos and the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
This is as Justice Chuka Obiozor of the Federal High Court in Lagos granted the bank’s prayer for an order of interim injunction restraining Rahamaniyya and its directors from interfering or tampering with the petroleum products in their tank farms.
Earlier on June 27, Justice Ayokunle Faji of the same court granted an order for the issuance of a bankruptcy notice against Alhaji Bashir. The bank said the action against Alhaji Bashir, in his personal capacity is based on his personal guarantee to repay the loans.
News
Kogi: Why I’m contesting Kogi guber seat –Wada
A governorship aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Musa Wada, has said his ambition to contest for the office of Kogi State governor has nothing to do with the former Governor Idris Wada, who is also an aspirant. Wada stated this yesterday in Lokoja at a media parley shortly after addressing PDP delegates at the state party’s secretariat.
He said he had been nursing the ambition to govern the state for the past two years, insisting that his decision was solely his responsibility and not contesting against his elder brother.
Wada is the youngest brother to former governor of the state and an aspirant under the PDP, Captain Idris Ichalla Wada. Wada stated that his case was not the first in the political arena, saying there were many cases where brothers seek for same position.
News
Oyo to access over N2bn education funds
Oyo State Government has declared its readiness to access the state’s N2, 724,516,373.70 outstanding funds from Universal Basic Education Board (UBEC), adding that this will help the Governor Seyi Makinde- led administration’s effort at better education delivery in the state. Speaking during an advocacy visit by a team from UBEC, the Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board, Oyo SUBEB, Dr. Nureni Adeniran, said the state would leave no stone unturned to ensure every grant for the promotion of education in the state was accessed. He said: “Government will ensure that Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board benefits from every un-accessed fund at UBEC.”
He said if accessed, the funds would be channeled into the development of education in the state, thereby encouraging enrolment in public schools across the state. Adeniran said the board would also involve education stakeholders in addressing the menace of out-of-school children in the state.
Lamenting the increasing number of such children, Adeniran promised that the state government through the Board would involve all stakeholders, such as traditional rulers, parents and educationists to ensure an aggressive enrolment of these children in public schools.
Metro and Crime
Anxiety as Yellow fever kills 16 in Ebonyi
No fewer than 16 persons have lost their lives in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, following an outbreak of Yellow Fever virus, which has been raving the area since last month. It was gathered that many were already receiving treatment at Lassa Fever Virology Centre at Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki(AE-FUTHA) , and Iboko General Hospital in Izzi Local Government Area.
The state’s Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Christian Achi, who confirmed the outbreak, said the Federal Ministry of Health and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had intervened on the disaster. He attributed the death of the 16 persons to patronage of medical quacks and use of herbs to treat the outbreak. He appealed to the people of the state to always access the health facilities located in their areas. According to him, a special type of mosquito called AEDES mosquito transmits the virus to human and it has three to six days incubation period in human body.
He said: “Yes, that is why we appreciate the community early information to the authorities especially when they notice that there is unusual happening. We have always insisted that people should make use of our health facilities in all the 171 political wards in Ebonyi State, we have health centres that will serve them.
“Incidentally, on July 15, somebody called me from one of the villages in Izzi Local Government Area that there is a way people are dying in the village that he is suspecting that something maybe wrong, but I called health workers there who said no such case came to their clinic. “I sent our rapid response team to visit the place, lo and behold when they got there, it was a case of Fellow Fever and unfortunately, we have had about 16 deaths at the place.
“So, we moved to the place, conduct case search, those who already had the symptom, we moved them to the health facility at Ndungele and when it was serious ,we moved some to the General hospital at Iboko and virology centre here in Abakaliki.
“But the problem about the outbreak was that our people did not believe that they should go to hospital when they experienced this yellowness of the eyes, they believe that they can be treated with local herbs that’s why we recorded causalties which should not have been. “We notified Federal Ministry of Health and centre for disease control. For the past two weeks, they have been in Ebonyi State to ensure control and they equally came with drugs and consignments. “We are equally doing much to ensure that it does not spread to the capital city. Yellow fever is not transmitted from human to human. It can only be transmitted through Mosquito.
“There are forest monkeys that equally carry Yellow fever virus and if mosquito bites the monkey and bites somebody in the forest it will pass the virus and if the mosquito bites another person, it will continue to transmit the virus that is the way the virus spreads.
Yellow fever comes with fever, typhoid and if it is not detected on time, it will start destroying blood and the person will go into coma,” Achi explained. He further recalled that in January, there was outbreak of Yellow fever in Benue which is still being traced, even as he said that some of the affected persons are still under medical care while some had been discharged after proper medical examination and care, that the ministry is tracing the contact following outbreak of yellow fever in Benue in January.
News
EFCC slams money laundering charge on Atiku’s lawyer
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has slammed a three – count charge of alleged money laundering on a lawyer to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie, at the Federal High Court in Lagos.
He was charged alongside one Erhunse Giwa-Osagie, said to be his brother. The lawyer was alleged to have laundered $2 million in the build-up to the 2019 general elections. Also, he was said to have handled the money without going through any financial institution.
There are indications that the duo will be arraigned next week after the Sallah celebration. A copy of the charge dated August 7, which was seen by Saturday Telegraph reads: “That you UYIEKPEN GlWA-OSAGIE and ERHUNSE GlWA-OSAGIE, sometimes in February 2019 in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired to commit an offence to wit: making cash payment of the sum of $2,000,000.00 (Two Million United State Dollars) without going through financial institution which sum exceeded the amount authorized by law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(a) and 1(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.
News
We won’t shield criminals in our group–NANS
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) says it will not shield criminals within its fold. The association made the pledge yesterday during a courtesy visit to the Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NANS team led by the Chairman, Joint Campus Committee, Oyo State Chapter, Olujuwon Asubiojo, was received by the Zonal head of EFCC, Mr. Friday Elebo. NAN recalls that the EFCC had recently raised an alarm over the increasing rate of youth involvement in criminal activities. Asubiojo expressed satisfaction at the EFCC’s efforts at ridding the society of economic and financial crimes, pledging the association’s readiness to expose all forms of corruption across the nation’s tertiary institutions.
News
Imam cautions Nigerians against needless demands from govt officials
…hails AbdulRazaq’s humility, discipline
Chief Imam of the Admiralty Villa Central Mosque in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, Sheikh Sa’adudeen Muhammad Jamiu, yesterday urged Nigerians to refrain from making personal demands on elected or appointed government officials, as such demands were often beyond what the officials could afford without breaching the law.
Jamiu, who said this in his Jum’at lecture attended by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and Senator Ibrahim Yahya Oloriegbe, said leaders have a duty to serve the people as a whole instead of being made to serve any selfish interest of individuals. He said: “Our governor here is a servant of the people.
The same thing applies to the senator and other officials. They are there to serve the people and God will ask them to give account of their stewardship. “But I urge our people to stop making demands or seeking personal favours that are beyond them. Let them serve the people.”
Jamiu also prayed God to stand by the governor and his administration to fulfil their campaign promises. He commended Abdul- Razaq for his discipline, humility, and a culture of always keeping low profile especially at worship centres, adding however that he ought to be seated at the front row as the political leader of the state. The governor had quietly sat at the third row in the mosque since the first two rows had been occupied when he entered, firmly turning down gestures for him to relocate to the front row. The Imam meanwhile urged Muslim faithful to fear God and imbibe the spirit and lessons of the upcoming festival which he said include sacrifice, forbearance and firm belief in God’s destiny for everyone.
He urged the faithful to pray for the country and Kwara, warning against divisive and selfish tendencies.
