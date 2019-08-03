Sports
Messi banned from international football for 3 months
Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been banned from international football for three months afterclaiming the Copa America was “corrupt” .
Barcelona forward Messi, 32, was sent off in Argentina’s 2-1 third-place play-off win over Chile and later said the “cup was fixed for Brazil”.
He has also been fined $50,000 (£41,121) by Conmebol, the South American Football Confederation.
Messi has seven days to appeal Conmebol’s decision to suspend him.
The ban means Messi will miss Argentina’s upcoming friendlies against Chile, Mexico and Germany in September and October.
Argentina’s qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup begins in March 2020.
Following Argentina’s 2-0 semi-final defeat by hosts Brazil, the Argentine Football Association complained about “serious and gross refereeing errors”.
In response, Conmebol said accusations questioning the integrity of the Copa America were “unfounded” and “represent a lack of respect”.
Messi was shown a red card in the 37th minute against Chile, following a clash with Gary Medel, who was also dismissed, reports the BBC.
“We don’t have to be part of this corruption,” Messi said. “They have showed us a lack of respect throughout this tournament.
“Sadly, the corruption, the referees, they don’t allow people to enjoy football, they ruined it a bit.”
Communit y Shield Guardiola, Klopp renew fierce rivalry in season’s opener
T he two best managers in England go head to head on Sunday as Manchester City face Liverpool in the season-opening Community Shield at Wembley in London. Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola won an unprecedented domestic treble last season, clearing up the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup while Jurgen Klopp led Liverpool to the UEFA Champions League title and second place in the Premier League.
The two clubs and managers had one of the closest title races in Premier League history, pushing each other on relentlessly until the final day of the campaign. Guardiola’s City ended up with 98 points, just one more than Klopp’s Liverpool, the second and third highest point finishes in Premier League history. Before City’s 100-point total in the 2017/2018 season, the Premier League points record for a 38- game season was 95 set by Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea in 2005/2006.
Having won almost everything available to Premier League clubs last season – apart from the UEFA Europa League trophy won by Chelsea – Guardiola and Klopp are both keen to open the new season with another trophy, having also been included in the 10-man shortlist of best men’s coaches for The Best FIFA Awards. But both clubs have not been in great pre-season form, Liverpool especially.
Although City comfortably defeated an understrength West Ham 4-1 and eased past Asian clubs Kitchee and Yokohama, the Premier League champions struggled in their only proper test, drawing 0-0 with Wolverhampton Wanderers, before losing on penalties in the Asian PL Trophy final. Liverpool started off pre-season with wins over lower league sides Tranmere Rovers and Bradford City before losing to Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and 3-0 to Napoli.
They however recovered on Wednesday to beat Lyon 3-1 in their final friendly.
Although City and Liverpool have a common enemy in Manchester United, the two clubs have developed a rivalry in recent years, heightened by the arrivals of two extremely competitive coaches. Klopp had the better of Guardiola in their first few meetings in England, but the Spaniard had the edge last season, bagging a win and draw in the league, four points that ultimately proved to be decisive in the title race.
Liverpool should have at least two of their The Best FIFA men’s player nominees available in Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk with Sadio Mane not available after reaching the final of the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal. City’s Sergio Aguero and Nicolas Otamendi might also not figure much as they returned to training only on Wednesday after getting to the Copa America semi-finals with Argentina.
Eagles’ stock must rise in the new season
Before now, Nigerian players were the best African exports to the world. Top Super Eagles players played in prominent clubs with huge influence in their respective teams. There are clear examples to support this.
The late Rashidi Yekini was at Sporting Gijon, the late Stephen Keshi at Anderletch, Victor Ikpeba in Monaco, Daniel Amokachi in Club Brugge and Everton, Samson Siasia at Nantes, Nwankwo Kanu at Ajax and Arsenal, Sunday Oliseh at Juventus, Yakubu Aiyegbeni at Everton, Taribo West at Inter and AC Milan, Celestine Babayaro at Chelsea, Austin Okocha at Frankfurt and PSG and Joseph Yobo at Everton. The list is endless. I recall Aiyegbeni emerging highest scorer in almost every club he featured for in the English Premier League.
It was a time the stock of Nigeria’s players was really high and their worth was great. Other African countries looked at Nigeria as an example in football. Over the years, the pedigree has been lost with the emergence of Didier Drogba of Cote d’Ivoire, Samuel Eto’o of Cameroon, El-Hadji Diouf of Senegal, Fredrick Kanoute of Mali, Michael Essien of Ghana, etc. This also informed why Nigerian players have been missing out in the African Footballer of the Year awards in the past 20 years.
Kanu was the last Nigerian to win the award in 1999. At the Africa Cup of Nations finals which took place in Egypt, Mohamed Salah of Egypt, Sadio Mane of Senegal, Riyad Mahrez of Algeria, Andre Dede Ayew of Ghana and Naby Keita of Guinea were the players on the lips of most football fans.
Mane and Mahrez went all the way to the final which Algeria won 1-0. It was instructive that a Nigerian, Odion Ighalo, emerged the highest scorer at the tournament with five goals. Ighalo, Wilfred Ndidi and Keneth Omeruo were also in the Confederation of Africa Football’s list of Best XI players at the tournament.
It was a sharp departure from the CAF list of the first round stage in which no Nigerian made the cut. As the new football season across Europe starts in few days, it is sad that Nigerian players are not in focus and so they must up their game this term. Ivorian player, Nicolas Pepe, only on Thursday joined Arsenal in a club record £72m move while his compatriot Wilfred Zaha is also a hot commodity with Everton offering £56m for his signature. Salah, Mane and Mahrez are almost untouchables because any club seeking their signature must be ready to break the bank.
At the end of last season, there were talks about big clubs looking in the direction of Ndidi. I wonder what happened to those links. Current Nigerian players are deficient in many ways. The talents in the Super Eagles for now are barely average and that is why it is difficult for them to be linked with big teams.
The players need to put in extra effort so that they can be counted among the big boys in the game anywhere they are. To make the starting team of a prominent club is not easy and to retain a spot in such teams is even more difficult. Another big point is the issue of who manages these players in various ways. Do they have good agents to give them deals that will boost their careers? Do they have media, financial, medical advisers to help them along the line? Do they have a team that projects the future for them based on their current form, skills and standards?
These are critical questions to be answered by the Super Eagles if they are to rub shoulders with their colleagues on the continent and beyond. In the list of Africa’s best earners in football, Asamoah Gyan with a weekly pay of 300,000 pounds tops the list that has six Nigerian in the Top 10. Salah is second with 250,000 pounds while Ighalo is third with 190,000 pounds. Mikel Obi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Obafemi Martins, Ahmed and Victor Moses also made the list but of what influence are they currently on the continent and world stage?
The future is however bright. Samuel Chukwueze was listed by UEFA as one of the Top 50 young players to watch out for in the new season. Other young ones like Victor Oshimen, Henry Onyekuru, Ndidi, Samuel Kalu and Paul Onuachu have the potential to raise the stock of Nigerian players but they must learn from now to work with the right people to boost their respective careers rather than have friends, who are like touts, around them to play key roles in their career decisions.
Sexual harassment drove me away from spor ts –Popoola
A Septuagenarian, Bilikis Bola Popoola, has told women in sports to allow their talents to speak for them rather than allow men to rubbish them all in the name of making it to the top. The 78-year-old former Table Tennis champion spoke with CHARLES OGUNDIYA in an exclusive interview. Excerpts…
It’s obvious that all the current generation of players wouldn’t have heard of you especially during your active years, could you give us an insight into your career as a table tennis player?
I played actively for six years between 1965 and 1971 and I was the national champion for those years. I was the national women’s champion, Secondary School women’s champion, and Western Region women’s champion for six consecutive years in Nigeria.
I represented Nigeria at the World Table Tennis Championship in Western Germany in 1969; at that time, I was rated 34th in the world and was participating at the world championship for the first time. I was the only one taken for this championship because I met all the standards of the world championship, and I performed tremendously.
At a time I was a Western Region coach, I was called upon to coach women by the nationals, and I also got involved with the National Sport Council for the period of 1979 to 1985.
At 78 years of age, you still look so young and active, how have you been keeping yourself fit and active? Even after I left active sport, I’ve still kept fit and that has kept me this active even at my old age.
Your career was so short, why did you quit?
I was driven by the principles laid down by my religion. I was born into a Muslim home and as the daughter of an Alhaji, you must not have any affairs with men before your marriage or outside your home.
If you try that, you will be disowned because you already brought shame on your family. Men came wanting to have sex with me, promising to make me a star, but little did they know that I was born a star. They kept on frustrating me even when I was doing well and this really affected my career.
I kept on pushing hard and continued to give it my all, but the frustration was there all the time. This kind of frustration is what Tayo Popola and the other women are trying to put an end to. It all started with the forming of the National Association of Women in Sports (NAWIS) and now the Association of Former Female Athletes of Nigeria (AFFAN).
We really want to give voice to the women that have decided to take to sport. My husband was another reason I had to quit because he was not in support of the game; he had heard lot of things that happened to most women in sports and I had to stop active career to save my new home. You said you represented Nigeria at the World Championship, how was this possible despite the frustrations you spoke about? They didn’t really have any option and that was why I was picked. I was training hard at that time and playing with total dedication.
I was not eating wrong things, was not taking banned substance and not giving myself to immoral acts which affected so many athletes’ careers. I met the entire standard worldwide and like I said, I was ranked 34th in the world, so nothing they could do than to go with me.
With all you said, what do you think is the future for most women in sports?
Like Dr. Toyin Aluko (the president of AFFAN) rightly said, we have worn the shoes and we know where they hurt. We are working together as a team to curb this problem of men trying to take advantage of women for their own selfish gains.
There are lot of talented athletes in all sports out there but they are finding it difficult to excel because the men are making things difficult for them.
We don’t want them to experience the same frustration we experienced while taking part in active sports. If we look at it very well, the women have done this country proud more than the men and all we need to do now is to help them to be great in whichever sport they decide to take part in. They should be driven by their determination and remain focused.
And above all they should have working principles, just like the one I had to stay away from any form of temptation. Since you retired in 1971, what have you been doing? Like I said earlier on, I was appointed as a coach in the Western Region, but I got married the same year. But it was really difficult for me training the young girls because the men already made the women coaches i n – ferior.
The men have been there for long and few women coming in will have to do extra for the athletes to respect them.
Apart from the fact that the men were sleeping with the athletes, they were giving them some free hand that made them not to respect the women trying to put them on the right part. They also made several promises to these athletes just to keep sleeping with them. It was a terrible thing but there was nothing we could do about it.
Could you give us an instance into some of these scenarios?
There was a year I was part of the team to a championship in faraway China and I decided to check on the players in their rooms, especially the female athletes. I was surprised not to meet some of them only to meet them in one of the coaches’ rooms. These were players that were going to play the following morning. I was furious and I was disappointed when the players said they came to play Ludo and the coach supported them, making me look like a wicked woman that didn’t want them to be free.
That’s one of the several things that happened. At a time I was lied against because I was actually disturbing some of the things they were doing at that time.
How do you think the athletes could stand on their own and avoid all these embarrassments and frustrations?
All they need to do is to continue to work hard. Their talent and hardwork will make way for them, rather than waiting for a coach to make them a star.
Let’s talk about your sport, table tennis, there are very few players really making waves at the moment although there are still the old ones like Funke Oshonaike and the rest playing well while there are few younger ones also, why is it so? The men coaches are the major reason why this is happening. Many of these girls want to have this dream but they quit because of the terms and conditions the coaches had laid down.
Unlike me, I worked so hard to get to the top of my game and not let anyone talk me down. If we have girls that are ready to work hard they would be in the sport and decline all offers from the men and most importantly play with love for table tennis.
You are now a pastor (in Redeemed Christian Church of God), a grandmother, mother, wife and a sport director, how are you playing all these roles?
There is a saying that “the way you lay your bed that is the way you will lie on it.” I was a hardworking woman and still continue to be. My hard work has kept me fit and able to play all these roles effectively.
Sometimes I make mistakes, I can’t shy away from that fact, but I make sure to correct my mistakes as soon as possible. As we all know, nobody is perfect.
And lastly, the fact that I kept my body for just my husband is one that is giving me a happy life till today as a mother, wife, grandmother and pastor; also because God is happy with me.
You in the sport line you don’t need to give in to men because of the money and fame, that is not the priority, think about what the future has in store for you that money cannot acquire and that is a happy family.
How new Sports Minister c an succeed, by Eke ji
•Says enactment of NSC law ’ll revamp sector
A Former Director General of the National Sports Commission Dr Patrick Ekeji has said the country needs a sports minister that will work with stakeholders and also pursue the enactment of law establishing the NSC.
The former Green Eagles defender is not surprised that no one among the minister listed by President Muhammadu Buhari has a deep knowledge of sports administration, insisting that any one chosen could still succeed if he or she will work with the critical stakeholders especially officials in the ministry.
He noted that many previous ministers failed because they failed to harness the potential of professionals in the ministry He said: “There is really no one on with that pedigree in administration of sports out of those on the ministerial list; maybe the former Deputy Governor of Plateau State Paulen Tallen is the only one that is close and probably could get the portfolio. “However, what stakeholders like myself want is a minister that will be ready to work with those on the ground; the professionals who are in the ministry.
Most ministers come with a perception regarding how they will re-late with the officials they meet on ground in the ministry based on what they heard about these technocrats but they usually get a different perception when they start working with these people and by the time they want to retrace their steps they are out of the place. “I hope the new minister coming in will be able to work with people on ground because they have gone a long way in the administration of sports and they will be able to adequately guide him and show him the way.
“As a good manager the best infrastructure that you need is human capital, you have to know that you are in a sector where you determine the future of at least seven millions young Nigerians, sports is a veritable vehicle of wealth creation and you have to be ready to sacrifice.” He said sports might not grow in the country until it’s run in a professional way. He insisted that the most important thing is the re-establishment of the NSC which is expected to be birthed through an Act of Parliament and he expects the new minister to midwife that.
“The success of a new minister should be gauged by how he or she vigorously pursues the establishment of the National Sports Commission through the Act of Parliament. The NSC is Special Purpose Vehicle through which sports growth will be guaranteed. Because you are going to have experts, trained in the management of sports administering the sector for effective results. “Football would not have achieved anything today if there was no law establishing the Nigeria Football Association as a parastatal of government back then.
The National Institute for Sports is still standing today because it was established by law and the National Youth Service Corps would have been scrapped if not that it is backed up by an Act, and it is bizzrare that sports is not backed up by any legal instrument. “I expected the last minister to fight for the re-establishment of the NSC but I was surprised he never wanted to hear about it. Sports has suffered from policy somersaults from governments; if there is sports commission that is backed by law such fate won’t befall it anymore.
He said just like many agencies of government, the proposed NSC would have a part time board and a Director General with a four-year tenure that is renewable based on performance. “These people will be professionals and the minister can be a politician; they formulate policy and provide direction for sports development. No corporate entities is ready to work with a agency that is not recognised or backed by law and that is why we don’t get enough of funding coming from the private sector,” he said.
CAVB Zone 3 Nations Cup: We are in Ghana for the title, says Nigeria coach
Head coach of Nigeria U-23 Volleyball team, Augustine Odumo, has said his boys are not in Ghana not to complete the number but to win the title at the CAVB Zone 3 Nations Cup.
The 2019 CAVB Zone 3 Nations Cup is scheduled for August 2 (yesterday) to 9, at Lebanon House in Accra, Ghana.
Odumo expressed his belief in the U23 team to win the 2019 CAVB Zone 3 Nations Cup. The former senior team coach pointed out that positive mindedness and togetherness would play a massive role at the tournament.
While giving credits to the NVBF board led by Engineer Musa Nimrod, Odumo believes the age grade teams can put Nigeria on the world map.
He said, “The team comprises very young players and the mission is very simple; go and win the trophy in Ghana.
I have so much confidence in these players that they will do well at the 2019 CAVB Zone 3 Nations Cup.”
Man United reach £80m Harry Maguire agreement
Manchester United have reached an agreement with Leicester to sign England defender Harry Maguire for £80million, PA understands.
The deal for the 26-year-old is now subject to a medical. Maguire was strongly linked with both Manchester clubs over the summer but Leicester held out for their valuation and will receive a world record fee for a defender, eclipsing the £75million Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil Van Dijk in January 2018.
The deal comes after Maguire was left out of the Leicester squad for their friendly against Serie A club Atalanta at the King Power Stadium on Friday night.
Top-notch speakers confirmed for the inaugural Africa Digital Sports Conference
Specialist sports communication and media company, CampsBay Media has confirmed top-notch speakers for the inaugural Africa Digital Sports Conference scheduled to hold in Lagos from September 19 and 20. Leading the speakers is Mario Leo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of RESULT Sports based in Budingen, Germany.
He will deliver an address titled, “A world of limitless opportunities for African sports in the digital age.” Mr Leo is a digital visionary who is highly intrigued and very passionate about global digital business strategies and partnerships in sports, with a focus on marketing, monitoring and monetization.
His company publishes the ‘Global Digital Football Benchmark’. He also works as a UEFA GROW instructor to help football federations in Europe grow their digital engagement platforms. Leo will also hold a masterclass on day-two of the conference which will address key such as; strategies for commercial maximization of the Nigerian digital sports market, how digital sports rights holders can create value from their assets, strategies for attracting the right commercial partners and sponsors for your content, tips for segmenting your digital sports consumer base among others.
Managing Director of research company, Nielsen Nigeria, Ged Nooy will present insights on what the future of the African digital sports market looks like. Other confirmed speakers include; Taye Ige, MD of Hotsports Media Group, Bankole Alao, General Manager Digital, Airtel Nigeria, Bola Afuye, Head of Digital Services at 9mobile, Calvin Onwuka, publisher of ACLSports.com, Osamede Umweni, CEO of 70th Precinct, Emeka Enyadike, director at Digital Sports Africa, Chidi Anyina and Anthony Okeleke of Dambe Warriors, among many others.
Lolade Adewuyi, Chief Strategist at CampsBay Media and convener of the Africa Digital Sports Conference says that “this conference, and the masterclass in particular, is one that executives engaged in sports administration, marketing, content distribution and sponsorship should not miss. It’s a first in Nigeria, and it will be well worth it.”
Players on the move as DStv, GOtv beam new season live
The new 2019/2020 European football season, comprising matches of the English Premier League, the Spanish La Liga and the Italian Serie A, will be broadcast live on DStv and GOtv. But with just two weeks left before the season opener, the various clubs are ramping up their activities in the transfer market, seeking to recruit players to beef up their squad. The La Liga has been the hot spot for the biggest transfer news in the last couple of weeks, especially with the long-mooted move of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona completed.
The French forward’s buy-out clause was set at a reported €200 million, although Atletico are claiming that he had agreed his move to the Catalan giants before 1 July and they should, therefore, receive a higher total. Regardless, the actuality of Griezmann linking up with the great Lionel Messi is one that will have Barcelona fans really excited for the new season. Atletico have also been extremely busy in the transfer market. Asides Griezmann’s departure, the club has also seen midfielder Rodri leave for Premier League champions, Manchester City, for a reported fee of €70 million.
But they have brought in youngster Joao Felix, an attacking player from Benfica, for a whopping €126 million – the biggest fee spent in this summer’s transfer market yet. Felix’s signing for such a huge sum was a surprise, though the versatile 19-year-old Portuguese starlet has immense promise and could prove a great buy in the long run. Rodri, meanwhile, is seen very much as the long-term replacement at the Etihad Stadium for Fernandinho and adds further depth of quality to Pep Guardiola’s already stacked squad.
Tottenham Hotspur also made waves in England after it secured Tanguy Ndombele from Olympique Lyon for a club-record €60 million.
A wonderful all-round midfielder and superb athlete, the 22-year-old should be a great fit for English football and strengthens Spurs’ bid to shatter the dominance of City and Liverpool. Chelsea, despite their transfer ban, finalised the loan deal of midfielder Mateo Kovacic by making his move from Real Madrid. This was allowed
LaLiga signs partnership with HIFL
Spanish football league, LaLiga has announced its partnership with Nigeria’s collegiate football league, Higher Institution Football League to reinforce its dedication to developing grassroots football in Nigeria and connecting with fans in the country.
The strategic partnership was signed by both parties recently in Lagos, Nigeria. The partnership will see LaLiga provide operational support to the HiFL, organised by PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing in partnership with the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA).
Following the signing of the agreement, LaLiga Delegate in Nigeria, Guillermo Perez Castello noted, “In LaLiga, we have a firm commitment to support the development of grassroots football not just in Spain but across the world. Nigeria is an important region for us, and we will keep on looking for ways to spread the LaLiga global methodology in this region, as evidenced by agreements just like this one. A partnership that we are sure will bring great benefits to both parties.”
In his remark, Director, PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing, Sola Fijabi said the partnership with LaLiga is one of the many steps been taken by the HIFL organisers to position the brand for growth and development, amidst international recognition
NWPL: Eguavoen, Shaibu hail Edo Queens
Former Super Eagles coach, Austin Eguavoen, Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, and other football stakeholders in the state have applauded Edo Queens football club of Benin for their doggedness in the ongoing Nigeria Women Football League.
Addressing the female players at the University of Benin Sports Complex after the 2-1 victory of the team against Heartland of Owerri, Special Adviser to the Deputy Governor on Sports Mrs. Sabina Chikere, advised the players not to rest on their laurels, adding that it is not yet Uhuru for them, that the state government is highly committed to ensuring total support for sportsmen and women in the state.
“The Governor Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy Philip Shaibu are happy with your performance so far, but that is not to say that it is over,” Chikere said. “You still have many hurdles to cross. You can see how happy we are now cheering you to victory in the game against Heartland Queens, you must not rest what we are interested in is to see you win the prestigious Women League trophy for us.
“Now that you are topping your group, it is expected of you to maintain your position, because if you do very well, government would certainly make you happy at the end.” In another development, former Super Eagles Manager Austin Eguavoen, has also charge the state government to pay more attention to sports development programme, adding that Sports is a tool used by responsible government to check crime and other social vices in the society.
“I want to congratulate our female teams for the much they have done so far. In the game of football, they should be made to understand that there are no more rookies, so I want to urge them to keep playing with one mind so that at the end government would not have cause for any excuse.”
