Messi banned from international football for 3 months

A Septuagenarian, Bilikis Bola Popoola, has told women in sports to allow their talents to speak for them rather than allow men to rubbish them all in the name of making it to the top. The 78-year-old former Table Tennis champion spoke with CHARLES OGUNDIYA in an exclusive interview. Excerpts…

It’s obvious that all the current generation of players wouldn’t have heard of you especially during your active years, could you give us an insight into your career as a table tennis player?

I played actively for six years between 1965 and 1971 and I was the national champion for those years. I was the national women’s champion, Secondary School women’s champion, and Western Region women’s champion for six consecutive years in Nigeria.

I represented Nigeria at the World Table Tennis Championship in Western Germany in 1969; at that time, I was rated 34th in the world and was participating at the world championship for the first time. I was the only one taken for this championship because I met all the standards of the world championship, and I performed tremendously.

At a time I was a Western Region coach, I was called upon to coach women by the nationals, and I also got involved with the National Sport Council for the period of 1979 to 1985.

At 78 years of age, you still look so young and active, how have you been keeping yourself fit and active? Even after I left active sport, I’ve still kept fit and that has kept me this active even at my old age.

Your career was so short, why did you quit?

I was driven by the principles laid down by my religion. I was born into a Muslim home and as the daughter of an Alhaji, you must not have any affairs with men before your marriage or outside your home.

If you try that, you will be disowned because you already brought shame on your family. Men came wanting to have sex with me, promising to make me a star, but little did they know that I was born a star. They kept on frustrating me even when I was doing well and this really affected my career.

I kept on pushing hard and continued to give it my all, but the frustration was there all the time. This kind of frustration is what Tayo Popola and the other women are trying to put an end to. It all started with the forming of the National Association of Women in Sports (NAWIS) and now the Association of Former Female Athletes of Nigeria (AFFAN).

We really want to give voice to the women that have decided to take to sport. My husband was another reason I had to quit because he was not in support of the game; he had heard lot of things that happened to most women in sports and I had to stop active career to save my new home. You said you represented Nigeria at the World Championship, how was this possible despite the frustrations you spoke about? They didn’t really have any option and that was why I was picked. I was training hard at that time and playing with total dedication.

I was not eating wrong things, was not taking banned substance and not giving myself to immoral acts which affected so many athletes’ careers. I met the entire standard worldwide and like I said, I was ranked 34th in the world, so nothing they could do than to go with me.

With all you said, what do you think is the future for most women in sports?

Like Dr. Toyin Aluko (the president of AFFAN) rightly said, we have worn the shoes and we know where they hurt. We are working together as a team to curb this problem of men trying to take advantage of women for their own selfish gains.

There are lot of talented athletes in all sports out there but they are finding it difficult to excel because the men are making things difficult for them.

We don’t want them to experience the same frustration we experienced while taking part in active sports. If we look at it very well, the women have done this country proud more than the men and all we need to do now is to help them to be great in whichever sport they decide to take part in. They should be driven by their determination and remain focused.

And above all they should have working principles, just like the one I had to stay away from any form of temptation. Since you retired in 1971, what have you been doing? Like I said earlier on, I was appointed as a coach in the Western Region, but I got married the same year. But it was really difficult for me training the young girls because the men already made the women coaches i n – ferior.

The men have been there for long and few women coming in will have to do extra for the athletes to respect them.

Apart from the fact that the men were sleeping with the athletes, they were giving them some free hand that made them not to respect the women trying to put them on the right part. They also made several promises to these athletes just to keep sleeping with them. It was a terrible thing but there was nothing we could do about it.

Could you give us an instance into some of these scenarios?

There was a year I was part of the team to a championship in faraway China and I decided to check on the players in their rooms, especially the female athletes. I was surprised not to meet some of them only to meet them in one of the coaches’ rooms. These were players that were going to play the following morning. I was furious and I was disappointed when the players said they came to play Ludo and the coach supported them, making me look like a wicked woman that didn’t want them to be free.

That’s one of the several things that happened. At a time I was lied against because I was actually disturbing some of the things they were doing at that time.

How do you think the athletes could stand on their own and avoid all these embarrassments and frustrations?

All they need to do is to continue to work hard. Their talent and hardwork will make way for them, rather than waiting for a coach to make them a star.

Let’s talk about your sport, table tennis, there are very few players really making waves at the moment although there are still the old ones like Funke Oshonaike and the rest playing well while there are few younger ones also, why is it so? The men coaches are the major reason why this is happening. Many of these girls want to have this dream but they quit because of the terms and conditions the coaches had laid down.

Unlike me, I worked so hard to get to the top of my game and not let anyone talk me down. If we have girls that are ready to work hard they would be in the sport and decline all offers from the men and most importantly play with love for table tennis.

You are now a pastor (in Redeemed Christian Church of God), a grandmother, mother, wife and a sport director, how are you playing all these roles?

There is a saying that “the way you lay your bed that is the way you will lie on it.” I was a hardworking woman and still continue to be. My hard work has kept me fit and able to play all these roles effectively.

Sometimes I make mistakes, I can’t shy away from that fact, but I make sure to correct my mistakes as soon as possible. As we all know, nobody is perfect.

And lastly, the fact that I kept my body for just my husband is one that is giving me a happy life till today as a mother, wife, grandmother and pastor; also because God is happy with me.

You in the sport line you don’t need to give in to men because of the money and fame, that is not the priority, think about what the future has in store for you that money cannot acquire and that is a happy family.

