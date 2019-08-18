Faith
MFM marks 30 years of God’s fulfilment, abundant blessings
The Group Managing Director of Teemark Limited and legendary flutist, Dr. Taiwo Ayodeji, has described the Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries (MFM) as a ministry uniquely backed by the Holy Spirit.
Dr. Ayodeji made the disclosure ahead of the 30th anniversary of the MFM slated for August 23-25
He said: “Every genuine call has the full backing of the Holy Spirit; hence signs, uncommon peace, salvation, deliverance, breakthroughs, wonder and miracles are enveloped in such a ministry as Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM).”
According to Dr. Ayodeji, MFM worldwide started precisely 30 years ago, like an oak tree, with only 24 brethren in attendance at a meeting in the living room of Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya.
“In just few months from the meeting, the God’s grace that runs in the life of his chosen servant, the privileged man in the commission, humble Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya began to have visible impact and the news of this began to fly all around the nation, especially the source-Lagos.
“No doubt, over the years, thousands of souls have been won to the Lord Jesus Christ through this mandate by the fire-fire fall down and die prayer Pastor and televangelist, Dr. D.K Olukoya,” he added.
Dr Ayodeji continued: “The evangelical end time church is known not just for the accuracy of prophecies that prepare and serve as a guide to what is about to happen both nationally and internationally. It is also renowned for its deep faith teaching while you Do-It-Yourself, uncommon deliverance, healings, signs and wonders people experience every day without season, but also for its unique impact in charity.
“Jesus said ‘Let’s Your Light so Shine that men shall glorify your father in Heaven’, that’s why the church strive to reach out to the world in all sides, a lot of people are on the church’s scholarship. The church is also the hub for building and nurturing great leaders and end time army for the Lord in Nigeria and all around the world,” he further explained.
The Mountain of Fire and Miracle Miracles (MFM) Worldwide, under the leadership of Dr. Daniel and Shade Olukoya cordially invite the people of God to come in thousands to experience A RE-ARRANGEMENT FOR REVIVAL, as the Bible believing church has concluded plans to celebrate the 30th anniversary in a powerful three-day programme from Friday, August 23 2019 to Sunday, August 25 2019 at the PRAYER CITY Km 12, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
Sunday Telegraph learnt that Dr. D.K Olukoya will be ministering at the MFM 30th Anniversary and Convention designed for your destiny revival and he appeals to everyone in Nigeria, Africa and the rest of the world, not to miss this great opportunity to see the genuine wonders of the God Almighty as Jesus is Lord.
Faith
All pastors love big buttocks –Rev Obofour
P
opular Ghanaian pastor, Reverend Obofour, caused a stir recently when he said on a live TV interview that ‘all Pastors love women with big buttocks’ .
Obofour, who is the founder of Anointed Palace Chapel, said that he is always stunned when people accuse Pastors of womanizing, when everyone “loves big buttocks”.
Rev. Obofour also took a swipe at pastors in organised churches, who according to him think they are way better than Pastors in a ‘one-man church’.
His word: “If all pastors in Ghana, elders and all church leaders are sitting and a woman with big buttocks passes, everyone will turn around and look at her because we all love big buttocks.”
Faith
Bible Society to host Essay Competition for Corps members
T
he Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) has concluded plans to host the seventh edition of its Annual Essay Competition/Symposium for members of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) across the country.
BSN’s Media and Public Relations Manager, Benjamin Mordi, who disclosed this to journalists said that BSN hopes to proffer solutions to the socio-economic and political challenges confronting the country using biblical and intellectual approaches; through the essay competition.
“Topic for this year’s competition is: “True Federalism: A Catalyst for Returning Nigeria to the path of Sustainable Growth and Development,” he added.
According to Mordi: “Six Youth Corps members, who won the written part of the competition held in June, will defend their entries at a symposium taking place at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Lagos on August 22.”
“The programme will be chaired by Mr. Johnson Chukwu, the Group Managing Director/CEO of Cowry Asset Management Limited.
“The overall winner of the competition will go home with a Laptop, a copy of the Bible and management books; the second position will receive an iPad, a copy of the Bible and management books, while the third position will receive a Galaxy Tablet, a copy of the Bible and Management books. There are also consolation prizes for the other participants. Participation in this competition is free,” he said.
Faith
Ajao Estate Anglicans set for a night of Halleluiah
I
t promises to be an all-inclusive celebration when the Youth Church of Archbishop Abiodun Adetiloye Memorial Anglican Church, Ajao Estate, Lagos, converge for its all-night praise concert on August 23, for its annual Hypso Night.
It is customary for the youth arm of the church to end its annual Youth’s Week with a harvest on Sunday; but the praise night otherwise known as Hypso Night precedes the youth harvest.
“This year’s (HYPSOO7) is the seventh edition of our Hypso Night; and it comes up on Friday the 23rd of August, on the main auditorium of our church,” the Youth President of the church, brother Martins Okeagu said.
He explained that Hypso is a Greek word which means to “exalt.” “Jesus said: ‘If I be lifted up I will draw men unto me. So we come here to exalt God’s name in praise and in worship. And as we are exalting Him and as we are lifting Him up, He is lifting us up too. When we lift up God’s name in praise He lifts us up from our troubles and sorrows. So it is a time to be lifted,” Bro Okeagu added.
According to the Youth President, HYPSOO has many advantages. He said: “This programme is key because youths like to express themselves in praises; our generation is a generation that loves good music. Youths want to go where they will enjoy, hear and dance to good music.
“HYPSOO creates an opportunity for youths to come to the house of God, rather than go to another place to unwind; they come to the house of God and praise Him,” he pointed out.
And at the end of the day: “They get blessed for it, get ministered to and salvation is sure because we have invited renowned gospel ministers both locally and internationally who God has been using to minister to people.”
Another benefit that trails each HYPSOO Night is that it attracts not only the youth. It also creates the opportunity for all people; men, women, young and old come to savour the glory that is revealed when people gather to sing high praise to God.
“Everyone partakes in the blessings, and are entertained, and ministered to. Even upcoming musicians can share the same stage with renowned gospel artistes. It serves as a forum to show-case the talents in the younger or aspiring gospel ministers.
“When they sing alongside famous gospel singers, the younger artistes are encouraged to do more. It is usually a well cherished platform for exposure to the younger praise ministers” Okeagu added.
Sunday Telegraph also learnt that each HYPSOO experience is indeed a night of wonderful shouts of Alleluiah.
“Each programme gets bigger and bigger and God keeps expanding and enlarging us by His special grace. There is this unique thing we do on the programme.
“We shout Halleluiah for each year. When we had our fifth edition, it was 500 Halleluiah. Last year we shouted 600 halleluiah and this time around it is going to a shout of 700 halleluiah,” the youth leader further explained.
Our correspondent learnt that the shout of halleluiah is a significant re-enactment which is related to what the Israelites did in obedience to God’s command when they were about to cross into the Promised Land.
“God gave them specific instruction to shout halleluiah. That shout of halleluiah is a shout of victory. And can I be honest with you? Testimonies have always come as a result of the shout of halleluiah. People also tied their expectations, breakthrough to our HYPSOO shouts of Alleluiah. And God has been faithful; testimonies have come, miracles have come and we expect more,” Okeagu said.
Over 2000 people are expected to partake in this year’s celebration of songs.
“The church has always been filled to capacity. The venue is Archbishop Abiodun Adetiloye Memorial Anglican Church, on Olupopo Street, Ajao Estate, Lagos,” the youth leader said.
Faith
Gomerm celebrates 20th anniversary, ordains pastors
T
he God’s Mercy revival Ministries, (GOMERM), savoured its 20th anniversary with impartation services and ordination of several pastor, elders, deacons and deaconesses.
The General Overseer of the ministry, Dr. James Akanbi, perfected the ordination.
He had earlier announced that the power conference, with the theme “ZION 2019” would lead to awakening giants, releasing dominion and radical destinies”
Dr Akanbi ministered alongside other anointed ministers at the event savoured at the Mercy Revival Centre, 25/33 Alake Lakoko Street, Ile Epo Bus stop, Idimu-Ikotun Road, Ikotun, Lagos.
Business
Security situation in Nigeria is frightening, says Para-Mallam
IFEST Ambassador and Peace Advocate, the Revd. Gideon Para-Mallam, slams the Buhari-led government as he X-rays current issues in Nigeria, in this no hold barred interview with TAI ANYANWU
What is your opinion about the state of the nation’s security?
There are two dominant narratives. One is pro-government which suggests that the security situation is a normal challenge. Therefore, with this normative view, people should not be exaggerating the security situation in our country. Some even go to the extent to suggest that some Nigerians are portraying the country in a bad light both in and out of the country.
The recent statement in May by our Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, in the US, over the hue and cry about the security challenge in Nigeria, which was followed by a more audacious statement by the Nigerian High Commission in the US – which went as far as to call Leah Sharibu’s mother and others liars regarding the security situation of Nigeria falls into such a narrative.
More recently, is the statement released by the Catholic Bishops of Nigeria on the need for the government to take a tougher stand in addressing the problem of insecurity which is creating fear in the nation.
I was deeply concerned, when President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, issued a statement suggesting that the Catholic Bishops are instead creating fear in the minds of Nigerians by their statement and not the government’s handling of the security challenge. This is both shocking and painfully embarrassing. Are we back to the days of Abacharism and the Chukwumerije’s press shenanigans? The issue of security is too serious to be politicised in the way the government is doing.
The other narrative comes from other Nigerians who say that all is not well with Nigeria and that the security situation is frightening. Making travels and even living in your own home unpredictable. Therefore, Nigeria is very unsafe. Our citizens could be kidnapped either at home or on the roads; in the city or in the village, on the farmlands, no one is safe.
Our citizens are killed every day. Life is valueless today in Nigeria. The Nigeria of 2019 is worse than the Nigeria of 1999, that’s 20 years down the line. The government may deny this for all it wants but the Nigeria of today is in a sorry state – security-wise.
A government living in denial of its citizens’ security is a government which is abdicating its social contract with the people and either intentionally or unintentionally, acting as a rogue state. The government is sounding as though they have become apologists for the criminal elements in our midst especially the Fulani herdsmen. The herdsmen are literally on a rampage today. Invading university campuses just like Boko Haram. I have heard some people argue that criminality should not be racialized in order to avoid profiling. The issue is not about profiling but our collective resolve to find a way to deal with those causing these pains. Let’s act wisely and responsibly to make such attacks history in Nigeria.
Today, such lingos as Islamophobia, Christianophobia, Fulanization are showing up. Let’s call a spade a spade. If someone hates Muslims, condemn it as such. It is not right. Similarly, if someone hates Christians, condemn it. It is also not right. Naming it sometimes leads to shaming it. If you value your ethnic identity, then work to promote the right values and not insist on political correctness which only hurts us all as a nation. Those who live to protect the interest of these attackers and kidnappers today will leave to regret in future. So, call criminality out and its drivers, so that we can collectively, with wisdom and love, deal with it according to the laws of our land and the forgiveness of God. Government’s impunity and apologists posture, over the security challenges of our nation, is the most bizarre thing I have seen in 21st Century Nigeria.
This present government should cover its face in shame. The way they are dealing with our collective security as a nation so far shows an abysmal failure. There is a need for a change of attitude on the part of the government in the way our security challenges are handled. Frankly, this government is becoming a real liability unless they intentionally choose the noble path of changing for the better. Otherwise, we may still have four more hellish years to contend with.
But guess what; this too (the cup of political affliction and emotional torture) shall pass away! I sincerely pray Nigeria will survive to make it. Everything is not all about politics. Is it any wonder they are seeking to re-define the word revolution? The patience of Nigerians can only go so far. One day there will be a mass uprising if things don’t change in this country. It is very sad.
Some ethnic groups have resorted to self-help to tackle insecurity. What is the import?
I will rather rephrase this to be self-defense. This is what failure of government has inspired! Unfortunately, unless something drastic is done, President Buhari and his government may turn out to be the most ethnicised in the history of Nigeria. Is this the best the North can offer to rest of Nigeria as a President? I am perplexed and really weeping inside.
From the Southwest, the Yorubas are thinking of how to protect themselves as they are no longer sure of what the government will do. Judging from what has been happening in the Middle Belt, the Northeast and Northwestern Nigeria people are really thinking of how to protect themselves from these marauding attackers. The Middle Belt has long been talking about self-help in the face of constant violence. It’s only a matter of time this will become a reality if things continue this way. The South-South guys are talking of protecting themselves as well – if, in fact, they are not already doing so. The Southeast is similarly crying and seeking to protect herself. In the Northeast, the Civilian JTF and vigilantes are complimenting what our soldiers are doing. I salute those innocent boys and girls in the military who are daily paying costly sacrifices and some with their lives to keep Boko Haram at bay. May their souls’ rest in peace and may God continue to comfort their families and provide for their loved ones.
But one must ask, for how long? The killings have become unconscionable, unbearable and unacceptable. A responsible government should never allow this to linger on for so long while they keep generating fake narratives in explaining away what is happening. Some of us are unimpressed because what we hear from the government is untenable. There is a disconnect between what is said and what is happening. To believe that people will fold their hands and allow themselves to be killed on a regular basis as we see in Nigeria is untenable. Added to this, is to believe that their ancestral lands will be grabbed, or they will be forced to vacate their homes, only God knows till when. Even if you drive people away and forcibly take away their lands, 10, 20, 30, 40 or 50 years from now, they will fight their way back to reclaim their land. If the present generation does not do it, future generations will act. Rwanda is a case in point.
Let’s learn from history. All we keep getting from the government is one narrative after another and this keeps changing with almost every attack. I am into peace building and as an ordained reverend and Peace Advocate, I believe in the peace that is predicated on justice. I believe in promoting justice in any peace building journey. Peace building is a process. Any peace agreement which is not predicated on justice is an injustice. You simply cannot machete people into subjugation, gun-them into submission; and neither can you bomb them into extinction. It won’t work. Those dreaming such are failed 21st Century narcissists. Time will tell!
Therefore, the yearning for self-help in the context of self-defense can hardly be faulted. If the government does what she should do for the protection of all, these sorts of conversation won’t be necessary. But this is a matter of life and death. I challenge all the people in government to give up all their security details, protective armoured cars, hidden bunkers and travel our roads just like all citizens and let’s hear their argument regarding self-defense. They are living in a false paradise so they can afford to see self-defense in a negative light.
Buhari is slamming those who are critical of his government, accusing them of not being patriotic. What is your take on that?
To the best of my knowledge, freedom of speech is enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This aspect should actually help to celebrate our diversity as culturally diverse people. In fact, the last time I checked, Nigeria remains a multi-religious, multi-ethnic and multi-cultural nation. I am not aware that being critical of our government or her policies is a criminal offence either in our constitution or the penal code of Nigeria.
Therefore, the most recent pre-emptive arrest of Sowore, the self-acclaimed leader of the RevolutionNow group because of the protest marches on August 5th is a bad signal both locally and internationally. If the government thinks that by doing this they will succeed in sending shivers down the political spines of Nigerians then they are making a BIG mistake. It won’t deter people not because of Sowore’s popularity or acceptability but because it is simply wrong to try and silence people or voices of dissent in this way.
People will continue to dare government and government should come off the illusion that they can scare people into political surrender. It won’t happen. President Mohammadu Buhari should simply chat with Muammar Ghaddafi, the anger of the people does not simply disappear because of scare tactics however brutal. Unfortunately, Ghaddafi the self-acclaimed strongman of Libyan politics is no more. Let our President chat with ‘Uncle Bob’ Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe, Let him consult President Deng Xiaoping of China as Tiananmen Square could be child’s play in Nigeria. Our President should learn something more positive from the present Chinese President Xi Jinping. The government needs to remember that there is always that one day. A simple spark and it becomes a catalytic moment and that’s it. Nigeria is beyond any single person. No leader should be deceived. There is no absolute power either by one leader or those he or she surrounds themselves with. It takes just one day.
So, I will rather suggest that Mr. President thinks more about what positive impact he will make through the APC programs his party has for Nigerians than this political grandstanding with despotic zest. The government sometimes by some of its actions and inactions has shown itself to be very unpatriotic.
Look at the massive corruption on display in Nigeria. The recent global rankings of Transparency International says it all. Look at Nigeria’s position between 2016 to date. What is there to celebrate about patriotism? Who are the worst road traffic lawbreakers in Nigeria today? Government officials drive through with reckless abandon. Is this being patriotic? Victory at the ballot box is not a license to do as you please whether as governor, NASS member or minister. Are these acts of intimidation in the name of national security, right? Who are those who eat up and deplete our pension savings; the protesters or government workers? In fact, it is the government’s political appointees. Yet the same government does not want to be criticized?
If they do what is in consonance with the wishes of the citizens, won’t we commend them? Let them secure the release of Leah Sharibu, Alice Ngaddah, the Chibok girls and more recently Grace Tuka; and countless nameless others – both Christians and Muslims in captivity. If these are released from Boko Haram and ISWAP captivity, there will not just be commendation but jubilation in support of this government. Let them deliver these captives and see what will happen.
Let them end the killings, let them promote social justice and treat all Nigerians with fairness. Let them provide gainful employment to our teeming youths and graduates and see. Let government free several Nigerians in kidnappers’ den. We are hearing now that paying a ransom is not enough for you to regain your freedom. You could still be killed even after your ransom has been paid! Yet, people should not cry out and protest? Where is the government in power which claims to be in charge?
The real people criticizing the government are those who show the government to be powerless in their daredevil kidnappings as and when they choose. In those who invade villages and our farms and kill freely? Those who create disorder in our society and make the government look helpless. These are unpatriotic elements in our midst and these are the people government should be going after with their State might and not harmless protesters.
I just read that a Federal High Court has ruled that Sowore be remanded in prison for terrorism reasons? Why? This is very curious. IPOB, terrorism. IMN, terrorism. Sowore another case of terrorism or just what again? And yet the Fulani herdsmen? What’s this about? Isn’t this nother dance of shame in the public square of the comity of nations? These are the sorts of actions which makes injustice so glaring. It stinks and stings the conscience!!! Sadly, instead of striking fear, it will only embolden people in the long run.
The President took some time to submit the list of ministerial nominees to National Assembly; but failed to assign portfolios as expected. He has set up a committee to do that. Isn’t this time-wasting an indication that Mr. President is unprepared for governance?
I recall that six months passed by before the Ministerial nominees were submitted in 2015. The excuse we had was that the President needed more time to put his cabinet together. The list eventually came out; practically nothing seems to have justified the needless wait; nothing radical among those nominated and later appointed to serve. Before the ministers’ names were submitted to the Senate for screening, a major decision was taken and billions of naira was voted in to prospect for oil by the NNPC, in Northern, Nigeria. I understand that nothing came out of this rather wasteful exercise. This time around, the President has been in power for four years – one would have expected a much speedier approach but we have had to wait for another three months. Why this is the case again remains to be seen. Now, what is lost by many Nigerians is the fact that even before the Ministers were approved, a major decision was taken to implement RUGA. The begging question is – who approved this decision without the Minister of Agriculture in place to oversee the implementation? The massive outcry from Nigerians against this ‘smuggled decision’ forced the government to beat a tactical retreat. Before we could recover from that suspension, some Northern Group issued a 30-day ultimatum for the same government to reverse the decision to suspend RUGA. Does this show a government in full charge?
Citizens are now issuing ultimatum to a sitting government. Yet some Nigerians wanted to protest the social conditions in our country today and they are picked up and charged to court? What selective system of justice or injustice are we seeing before our very eyes – in a country that is adjured a leader in Africa and regional power? Now RUGA misstep took place even before the Minister of Agriculture is sworn in? As at the time of this interview, we do not know who the Minister of Agriculture will be. Yet, RUGA saga, though suspended, was to have been executed during a so-called ‘waiting’ period when a decision of this magnitude was to have been implemented? Something is surely amiss.
The bill seeking to transfer control of water banks to the Federal Government has been resubmitted to the National Assembly for consideration. Do you agree with those who think there is a hidden motive?
This government is almost turning into a control freak! RUGA, unless it is revisited, redefined and subjected to rigorous healthy national conversation is sadly pointing in this direction. How does the government seek to solve some problems by creating more social combustion? How could our government appear so insensitive in strategic decision making?
This government seems to me suffers from a colonial mindset which requires an urgent reset. Do I see any hidden motive in the executive bill? Well, I haven’t read the bill so it’s difficult to say. However, I dislike the smell of it. Coming so soon on the heels of the ‘suspended RUGA’ saga is needless overheating of the polity by the same government. What’s the rush for? We will just have to wait and see if the National Assembly members will serve the interest of the nation or not.
Political party interest may not always align with our collective national interest. Worst still, an individual interest which is predated on parochial interest will only end up creating distance and alienation among the populace. Nigeria can do better but lack of 21st Century creative problem-solving leadership is so glaring. Let the government humble itself and invite constructive ideas from well-meaning Nigerians to help guide this nation in such a turbulent moment. Crisis moment if well managed by the leader could result in transforming the nation.
Faith
Kidnapping: We’ve paid N300m ransom so far, CAN cries out
C
hairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Kaduna, Joseph Hagan, has said churches in the state spent over N300m to secure the release of members kidnapped in the last four years.
Hagan made the revelation during an interview with TheCable on Friday.
He said over 500 members of CAN had been abducted in the state between 2015 and 2019, adding that more than 20 churches especially those located in communities along Kaduna-Abuja Road, had been shut as people living in those areas had relocated as a result of the activities of kidnappers.
He said, “In the past four years, Christians in Kaduna State have suffered a lot.
“Generally, people in Kaduna have paid kidnappers a lot of ransom to ensure the release of either their family members or church members or neighbours or someone they know.
“It is sad to know that the church in Kaduna has paid over N300m to kidnappers in the last four years.”
Hagan said the most embarrassing of such ransoms is that of a pastor whose kidnappers insisted that the N600, 000 ransom must be accompanied with cigarettes worth N10, 000.
According to him, in Kachia, a reverend father was abducted and a ransom of N1.5m was paid but he has not been released after three months, an indication that he might have been killed.
He added, “We don’t collect our offerings to give kidnappers, our offerings are supposed to be used for evangelism and catering for the needy.
“Now the money we are supposed to use for evangelism so that evil in the society would be reduced is being spent on paying ransom to kidnappers.”
Spokesperson for the Kaduna Police Command, Yakubu Sabo, was not available for comments as of the time of filing this report.
He neither answered calls nor responded to a text message sent to his mobile number.
Faith
Gospel musicians no longer spiritually filled –Pastor Ojo
A
senior pastor with a leading Pentecostal church in Nigeria has expressed fears that gospel musicians are no longer spiritually filled.
Evangelist Joseph Ojo, an architect turned pastor, is also worried that the popularity of secular music is taken it’s toll on gospel music.
Evangelist Ojo, also General Overseer of Christ Apostolic Church, Land of Prosperity and Prayer Ministry located at Palmview Estate, Olakemeji, Ishasi, Akute, said: “Gospel music is a ministry which is supposed to help win souls, preach the gospel, heal the sick and many more benefits that the theme of the music has.
“But many people have turned it to an industry where they make money and neglect the core objective of why God gave them that talent.”
Explaining how he was called into the ministry of the gospel of Jesus Christ, Ojo said he heard the call of God in 1984, while he was practicing architecture; but did not yield until 1985 when he started the ministry fully.
“I was not always a believer and this is because my family used to be predominantly pagans and traditional worshippers but while I was in Osogbo for one of Baba Obadare’s revival programs when I had the voice of God that I should worship him and preach his word. That was how my being a pastor and believer started in 1984,” he said.
He added: “God told me my son, drop that architecture job and go into the ministry and win souls for me. He said I should face His ministry squarely and not do any other thing. I was working prior to that time with the ministry of works and later ventured into my own personal business.
“I can tell you it was not an easy task, but finally, I had to obey that voice because I saw a lot of signs that were beyond normal human imaginary. I realised, if I still keep doing the architecture job it would distract me from listening to the voice of the lord and carrying out his assignment.”
Evangelist Ojo said that it was not easy at all pointing out that his greatest challenge after he settled to gospel ministry was great business losses, that almost landed him in prison.
“I lost contracts worth millions, my money was all gone, properties, I even had to start selling my clothes to earn a living.
“I began to sing from a very young age, it was a gift I got from my parents; they were also singers.”
Incidentally, Ojo started singing juju music. “I was singing at that tender age. I even had a brief stint with King Sunny Ade. After I gave my life to God, many preachers like Babalola, Obadare all told me I was going to sing for Christ.”
Eventually Ojo began to sing to the glory of God. He explained: “I have two gospel albums today. It was also the Lord’s command that I go into gospel music and I believe that my music ministration has won souls to Christ because it was an order from Him.”
He said that it is possible to sing gospel music without being born again.
According to the Evangelist: “One could be going to church, even join the choir but when God has not spiritually fill you the music will make now meaning.
“Until He is ready, he would arrest you totally and make you His instrument. All of a sudden one would no longer see it as money making venture but rather a ministration to win souls for our Lord Jesus Christ.”
The Evangelist added that one develop interest in singing and enjoying one’s self from while one is making money from it.
“But such songs usually don’t glorify God because it is just an ordinary song without a message,” he said.
When asked if he has ever attended musical school, he replied: “No, its a natural talent I got from God, he is the giver of all good things when He give no man can take it, you don’t need any human training when God is involved. I currently have two albums, and I know people really appreciate them.
“The title of the most current one is ARONIPIN, which has six tracks one which bears the same name. Even radio stations in Ibadan like King FM usually play the song, because of the way the people appreciate that song which was an inspiration from a friend’s wife who was misbehaving.”
The central message of the track he explained is “My friend you do not need to worry yourself, you will soon rise. It is a song of encouragement. No matter what one is going through and even if the society is laughing at you, one should not feel down cast. I also have other tracks like ‘Atilehin’ ‘Olugbala’, ‘E ma ro mi pin’, ‘Yin oluwa’, ‘Ma Ronu’, ‘Babajide’”
He, however, said that reaching millions of Nigerians through music could be cumbersome.
“Surprisingly, I sell my song myself, I do not have any marketer. The whole process is cumbersome if one is not careful. I am considering taking up the opportunity of enlisting a reliable marketer to do the job if I can. For now people usually reach me through:onojojossy@yahoo.com or 08051170762 to order for copies of the album,” Evangelist Ojo further said.
He noted that the life of a pastor can be quite tasking as one is invariably a role model to all and sundry. “The fact that we have some pastors who have not being called by the Holy Spirit, is another challenge, they change the faith of people in the church for their own selfish reasons. This sometimes causes people to lose their faith and some other fail to believe and is not convinced because of the tribulations they have to face in their various lives. My sole belief is that Christ remains the same, He is an unchangeable changer,” he said.
He said Nigeria is the way it is because of the corruption in the country and also in the world.
“There are fake pastors everywhere, making up a ministry and being deceitful to the people about the word of God and the people are blind to the truth, looking for miracles anyhow and everywhere, instead of them to pray to God and seek His favour and guidance.
“People prefer to put their lives in the hand of their pastor. These pastors are regularly preaching prosperity; breakthrough and people are willing and ready to listen to them as for those who tell them the truth, they run away from those ones.
“My advice to people is that they should give their lives to Christ, and ask God for mercy all the time. For gospel singers, they should sing spiritual songs to promote the kingdom of God,” he said.
Faith
See revolutionNow protest in proper perspective –Archbiahop Martins
•Says restructure Nigeria now
T
he Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to rightly see the Omoyele Sowore’s RevolutionNow protest as a wake-up call by Nigerians, for government to properly address numerous issues troubling the nation.
Archbishop Martins, who gave the counsel in a statement issued by the Acting Director of Social Communications, Rev Fr. Anthony Godonu, also asked the President to equally commence the process of restructuring Nigeria’s present political structure without further delay, as that remains the penacea for all the issues threatening peaceful co-existence and progress of the nation.
According to the Holy See, Revolution-Now protest is “a wake-up call from the rank of Nigerians who are undergoing untold hardship, asking government for protection of their lives and properties.”
“The Buhari-led government should see the agitation as an opportunity to directly hear the complaints of Nigerians and redouble their efforts towards fulfilling their constitutional role of securing the lives and properties of the people,” the Archbishop said.
While expressing displeasure over rising cases of insecurity, particularly the kidnapping and killing of innocent Nigerians by armed bandits across the country, he warned that except urgent and concrete measures are taken to reassure Nigerians of the safety of their lives and properties things may soon get out of hand.
“People may be forced to resort to self-help if the government and the Security Agencies continue to fail them.
“The on-going protest by some groups is a reflection of the growing decay in the land and should be a wake-up call for the President to be more creative and decisive in addressing the various agitations bothering the minds of Nigerians,” the cleric stressed.
Archbishop Martins added that: “Clamping down on the protesters will not make the problems disappear” Hence, he urged President Buhari as the father of the nation, “to pay attention to the issues that bother the citizens.”
His words: “The fears being expressed about the state of the nation are genuine and they deserve to be looked into urgently so as to save this nation from further distress.
“President Buhari needs to address the nation on these issues and give people the much-needed reassurance and hope. If this is not forthcoming, people feel free to interpret events as they wish.”
The Prelate, while calling for a speedy arraignment of those arrested during the protest in the court of law, if there are enough grounds to do so, warned that the continuous detention of the protesters without trial may further paint the government as only paying lip service to the tenets of democracy. The proper and real dividend of democracy includes freedom of expression and assembly, including the freedom
Invariably, the Catholic Archbishop also called on the President to urgently commence the process of restructuring the country insisting that it remains the surest way to move the nation forward.
He contended that the problem of insecurity, unemployment and other vices plaguing the country would easily be curtailed once the nation was properly structured on the path of true federalism.
Martins noted that the incessant attacks and killings of hapless Nigerians by gun-totting herdsmen, who he said are believed to be foreigners, was a sad and condemnable development.
According to the Archbishop, that ought to have long been nipped in the bud by government through proactive security measures at the borders and rural communities where they had been operating with impunity.
He maintained that restructuring of the country at this point in time remains the best and realistic way out of the current security crisis plaguing the nation.
“There are several reasons restructuring is apt at this point. One, the country is more divided along ethnic and tribal lines like never before. The people are fast losing faith in the present federal arrangement, which has stifled our growth and development as a people.
“We have been experimenting for too long with little to show for it. I believe restructuring will open a new vista of life for citizens of the country to rediscover their true potentials and be able to put their creativity to use. It will enable the various states to also look inward and be self-sustaining.
“The present arrangement of depending always on the centre for everything is just not working and that is why there is insecurity everywhere,” the Archbishop said.
“Part of the fruits of restructuring would be the introduction of state and community policing, which will help stem the challenges of security across the country and also empower state governors to truly safeguard their states from criminals,” he added.
Faith
I’m more concerned about touching lives –T.B Joshua
T
he founder of The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T. B. Joshua, has expressed his preference to touching lives rather than operate fat bank account.
He made the disclosure in a recent interview with Concise News an online news platform.
His words: “This is the problem the country has brought to us; that is what we are talking about.
“Here we have a foundation for the youths, a football club. There are about 4000 of them that come from across the country, and we have a bus for them.
“We are also involved with the destitute in Oko-Baba, you saw the buses given to them and how they are being taken care of and we are giving them scholarships,” the influential televangelist explains.
He continues: “We have people in Leeds University in London, which is one of the best universities in the world. There are also the widows, the physically challenged – and we have a warehouse where we keep the rice which we give to these people.
“Each trailer is N5million and we have about four trailers. There are also the aged people – we look for them and take care of them, even the ones that are sick. Of course, you know that to run a football club costs a lot of money.
“Even the PHCN where they train, we paid heavily to secure it. These are some of the challenges we are facing. So when you now talk about the issue of tax, does it means that we will withdraw all these and use it to pay tax?
“We are doing more than paying tax. I don’t operate any bank account, not to talk of keeping money here.
“These people are my bank account. I believe so much in this so that in the nearest future, people can stand and say, ‘I am now this through the grace of God in the life of TB Joshua’”
