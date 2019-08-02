Opinions
Milk importation: Need for CBN, stakeholders to re-strategize
Recently the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) retracted its intention to restrict allocation of foreign exchange (forex) for milk importation into the country following massive umbrage that greeted the plan by discerning citizens and stakeholders.
The CBN governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, had at the recent Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in Abuja, announced the planned policy restricting allocation of foreign exchange for milk importation into Nigeria. According to him, in a bid to develop the local diary industry there is the need to protect such by stopping import of milk and save the nation good foreign exchange. However, in the wake of the announcement, several people including some key stakeholders such as the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Lagos Chamber of Commerce (LCCI) and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) among others faulted the decision of the apex bank and appealed to it to retrace its steps on the proposed policy while some economic experts lauded the policy direction. According to Segun Ajayi-Kadir, Director-General of MAN, the addition of milk to restricted items will have a negative impact on the economy that may lead to downsizing, reduce government revenues and the manufacturing sector’s contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP). He laments that CBN’s decision was taken unilaterally without consultation with operators in the dairy industry, contending that it is a fact that backward integration is the way to grow an economy, but there is a need to be strategic and deliberate about the way to implement the measure.
The National secretary of MACBAN, Baba Othman Ngelzarma observes that, “Although a desired long term outcome where local production substitutes importation, implementation of such a policy requires a robust strategy that addresses underlying issues.” According to him, MACBAN notes that the National Livestock Transformation Plan of (NLTP) as an integrated plan will holistically solve the historic challenges that have deprived the pastoralists from producing high quantity and quality beef and dairy products demanded by the Nigerian market.
“In view of this, we are advising the CBN to retrace its steps and take a productive role that does not undo the work done to date,” Ngelzarma said. Conversely, a financial expert and Managing Director of Cyber1 Systems Network International, Momoh Aliyu, lauds the policy, remarking that the policy is good and will boost the economy. According to him, backward integration had always been the Federal Government’s dream on foods and beverages, adding that currently, Nigerian Breweries is heavily investing in backward integration by empowering farmers to produce grains locally.
It is against this background that the CBN backtracked from its decision to restrict allocation of forex for milk importation into Nigeria, describing it as a misrepresentation of its position. According to its Director of Corpo-rate Communications, Mr. Isaac Okoroafor, the attention of the CBN has been drawn to attempts by some interests, who feel hurt by the planned policy aimed at promoting the local production of milk in Nigeria, to mislead the general public by misrepresenting the ordinarily unassailable case for investments in local milk production and the medium to long-term benefits of the planned policy.
“While we are aware that some of our policies may hurt some business interests, we are thankful to Nigerians for the buy-in and intense interest in the policies of the CBN,” Okoroafor noted, adding that as a people-oriented institution, however, they shall remain focused on the overarching and ultimate welfare of the Nigerian masses.
The director of corporate communications said over 60 years, Nigerian children and indeed adults have been made to be heavily dependent on milk imports, remarking that the national food security implications of this can easily be imagined, particularly, when it is technically and commercially possible to breed the cows that produce milk in Nigeria. Milk is very essential to the growth and development of the Nigerian child.
It provide valuable nutrients for children’s need during their development and its consumption is essential to maintaining good health and is a great source of calcium for all ages. Rather than shelving the plan, we advise that the apex bank should re-strategize and engage more stakeholders in the milk industry before coming up with the plan again. The plan is a welcome development at this time when unemployment is hitting the roof and government revenue is shrinking in the midst of a ballooning population.
Therefore, it makes economic sense for the country to embark on backward integration in areas where it has competitive advantage in a bid to create employment for its citizenry as well as conserve scarce foreign exchange that can it use for other purposes but there will be need for appropriate timing and massive awareness on government policy direction for the growth and development of the economy.
However, the planned restriction of forex for milk importation is rather premature at this time and therefore I wish to advice that the apex bank should rather invest in local production of milk as well as allocate foreign exchange for milk importation so that the market will not be stifled of quality milk products which are very essential sources of protein until when local production has rev up to the level that importation will no longer be attractive.
The apex bank should take a cue from what has happened in the cement industry where local production has increased remarkably, thereby making bulk cement importation no longer attractive. Besides this the apex bank also needs to consider the massive investments that investors who are importing milk into the country presently had made and give such firms a timeline for a policy reversal as a way of encouraging both local and foreign investments in the country instead of a sudden policy change, which will be tantamount to policy somersault.
From the foregoing, it is imperative for the CBN to rethink its plan to jettison the policy on restriction of allocation of foreign exchange for milk importation in the overall interest of the country.
- Atufe, a financial journalist, writes from Lagos.
#ServerGate: Whose interest is INEC serving?
The news on Monday 29th July, 2019, that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) failed to call witnesses to counter claims of malpractices against the commission by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate in the February 23 presidential poll, Atiku Abubakar, must have come as a rude shock to all Nigerians seeking to know the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth in this #ServerGate controversy.
The electoral body, the first Respondent, was supposed to call its witnesses on Monday but rather announced to the court that the commission does not have any witnesses/evidence to present and would rather rely on the proceedings at the tribunal as its defence. In what looks like a dramatic turnaround, INEC chickened out at the hearing of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT).
Now, INEC is the main culprit, they announced Buhari as winner and yet have no witnesses, no forms nor backend (as they have chosen to call server in the Chris Uba vs Ifeanyi Uba vs case in Anambra) data to tender? Is this not curious? Glaringly, the commission has no one to confirm its denial of the existence of a backend server used in its electronic collation of results.
This is an obvious sign that the commission is overwhelmed by the convincing evidence/testimonies of witnesses presented by Atiku and the PDP. INEC should be meant to understand that opting to respond to the allegations and issues raised and established by the petitioners just by written addresses simply to avoid cross examination, is at best being clever by half and the PEPT should not allow this because it’s not only dubious, it is equally criminal as the people of Nigeria deserve to know what transpired and how INEC arrived at the decision to announce Buhari as winner of the poll.
The public is aware that contrary to what INEC would want Nigerians believe, data forensic experts at the PEPT were able to successfully establish that figures being bandied around by the commission for the February presidential poll defies mathematical and statistical logic mostly in the southern region of the country due to electoral manipulation. The data shows that the election was heavily manipulated in the Southern part of Nigeria.
A turnout ratio that is less than 29.5 per cent for the Southern part of Nigeria is not statistically possible. Even the North-East that is battling with insurgencies and humanitarian crisis has a turnout that is above 60 per cent. So, whosoever orchestrated the manipulation of the election results actually did it clinically to confuse future investigation. From the INEC data as obtained from the commission’s server, the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar won in the South with a margin of 3.2 million.
The winning margin would have been more if votes from Rivers State were available. In the North we had (Atiku = 9.23 million, Buhari = 10.68 million) showing that Buhari won in the North with a margin of 1.45 million votes.
Total accreditation for the presidential election was 37.6 million; total voided votes were 1.23 million and total votes cast 36.4 million. A total of 8.68 million votes were depleted from the votes of both Buhari and Atiku nationwide but with Atiku Abubakar being the net loser of 7.09 million votes. The unlawful depletion of votes is the reason why the election conducted by INEC defies statistical and mathematical rationality.
Probing the entire South-West, South-East, and South-South presidential results, it was glaring from the INEC data that while PVC collection went up by 34.4 per cent (24.18m – 32.49m), total votes in the Southern part of Nigeria declined by 23.4 per cent (from 12m to 9.19m). On the other hand, the e-collated result shows a positive relationship between PVC collection and total votes in the Southern part of Nigeria. PVC collection went up by 34.4 per cent and total votes in the Southern part of Nigeria grew by 26.6 per cent (from 12m to 15.2m).
For the 19 northern states and FCT, while PVC collection went up by 25.6 per cent (32m – 40.2m), total votes in the region increased marginally by 6 per cent (from 16.2m to 17.2m). On the other hand, the e-collated result shows a positive relationship between PVC collection and total votes in the Northern part of Nigeria. PVC collection went up by 25.6 per cent and total votes in the region grew by 22.7 per cent (from 16.22m to 19.91m).
Statistics for the entire nation (36 states and FCT) show that PVC collection went up by 29 per cent while changes in marginal votes went down by 2.8 per cent (manual collation) and for electronic collation, changes in marginal votes increased by 23.8 percent.
Logically, a significant increase in PVC collection ought to translate into an increase in voters’ turnout or total votes cast. Therefore, the e-collated result proves a fact that the 2019 election was manipulated.
The authentic result that should have been declared by INEC would have had Atiku/PDP with 18.35 million votes as the winner while President Buhari/APC with 16.7 million votes as the first runner up. The other presidential candidates cumulatively garnered 1.3 million votes.
It is now understandable why some people love to argue that the Nigerian constitution does not recognise e-voting. They are only trying to be clever by half because it is only someone with dubious intentions that would prefer the manually collated result without audit re-confirmation.
Yes, the constitution does not recognise e-voting but e-collation and e-transmission are simply known as process automation. An organisation does not need constitutional amendments to automate their tasks, procedures and processes.
So, it is very clear that the February 23, 2019 Nigerian Presidential poll was rigged. The PDP candidate Atiku Abubakar clearly won the election but INEC has continued to deny him the stolen mandate. But there is no level of intimidation or propaganda overdrive that can deny the obvious. God bless Nigeria!
- Izeze, a data expert writes from Port Harcourt and can be reached via iizeze@yahoo.com
The essential Uche Ogah
For Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah, the moments of honour came last week, when his nomination as minister designate was ratified by the National Assembly in Abuja. Of truth, Ogah’s nomination was not by happenstance considering his background in business and politics. Apart from his appreciable contributions to the growth and relative latitude the All Progressives Congress (APC) gained in the recent general election with fairly impressive outing in the National Assembly elections, Oga’s loyalty to his party – APC – is unflinching and commendable by members and party leaders in Abia State and the country in general. It was therefore not a surprise when his nomination as minister was announced to a wild jubilation in Abia State and across the states of the federation where his vast businesses are spread.
A chartered accountant and Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria (ICAN), he obtained various academic degrees in different courses at the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Ogun State University and University of Lagos.
As one who has followed his trajectory in business, Ogah’s background in the financial sector, where he worked for a decade as a banker in Zenith Bank Plc. and served as Assistant General Manager in charge of the bank’s Ikeja Business Focus Group for 10 years with commendations and awards for his diligence and high rated performance. He left Zenith Bank as an Assistant General Manager/Head, Ikeja Business Focus Group.
This is why it will be a disservice to truth for anyone to think that he lacks the fidelity of character as some elements erroneously pontificated in a malicious publication that lacks adherence to ethical standard for which responsible media all over the world subscribe to. For clarity, the issue referenced by a mischievous and mercantile writer on the alleged involvement of Ogah’s enterprise – Masters Energy Limited, a member of Masters Energy Group, a conglomerate with many subsidiaries spanning across oil and gas, banking, insurance, aviation, shipping, dredging, logistics, construction, travel agency, power, in the celebrated fuel subsidy saga, was an indictment of the author’s sense of objectivity and that of his sponsors.
Ogah is not a queer businessman and never built his vast business empire, which has spread beyond the shores of Nigeria to other African countries, including Cote D’ivoire, Benin Republic, Ghana and Sierra Leone, on sharp practices. Since he launched into business in 2011, his corporate ethos has been syncwith his relationship with Christ cultivated in 1986 as a student in Scripture Union, Enugu and subsequently as a member of the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International in 1987. It’s obvious the zingy writer was running clandestine errands for his paymasters by embracing selective amnesia in reproaching Dr. Ogah over a matter in which one of his companies had been investigated and cleared of any infractions and corrupt practice by the Special Fraud Unit (SFU) on December 14, 2014. The investigation followed allegations of fraudulent activities and economic sabotage brought against Masters Energy Limited by the Presidential Committee on the Verification and Reconciliation of fuel subsidy payment through a petition forwarded to the Commissioner of Police, Special Fraud Unit (SFU), Ikoyi, Lagos, for discreet investigation. However, when a lie is left to endure without being faulted, it is presumed to be true. It is for this reason that it becomes imperative to put a lie to the assertion by a newspaper columnist who struggled in a recent piece to demonise Ogah as being corrupt.
The recommendation of the report issued and signed by the then Commissioner of Police in charge of SFU, Mr. Tunde Ogunshakin, which cleared Masters Energy Group of purported involvement in fuel subsidy scam said: “So far, the investigation has shown that Masters Energy Ltd. actually discharged a total of 28,823.773 metric tonnes of PMS on 25th December 2011 in two transactions. Investigation also ascertained the source of the product on MT Zhnestar, which served as mother vessel to MT Belda from where the two vessels got the product to be from Yangpu Hainan Commodity Trading in China through Gulf Trading and Transport. “As a result of the aforementioned issues, the investigation is hereby rested as it is conclusive that Master Energy Limited actually discharged the products in question and is hereby exonerated of all the alleged infractions.”
Those who truly know Ogah will readily attest to his commitment to honesty, due diligence and hard work towards crystalizing success, both in business and politics, and it is these uncommon traits that those of us who have had cause to work with him over the years not only cherish in him, but can also attest to any time, any day. His nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari is commendable and appreciated; for we know him as a man with infectious achievements anyone will be willing to work with to actualize resultoriented goals.
- Adesina is a Lagos-based public affairs analyst.
Restoring S’Court’s integrity through rigorous screening
The profound influence which the thoughts of French political philosopher, Baron de la Brede et de Montesquieu (1689 – 1755) as expressed in his seminal work, The Spirit of the Law (1748) had on political theory ignited revolutionary changes in the governance of political communities in Europe and America by way of change to the structure of government and legal framework. Montesquieu’s theory that government should be separated into three distinct branches (legislative, executive and judicial) to safeguard personal liberty and forestall autocracy was so profound that most revolutionary changes in government found their bearing from this thought.
American revolutionary constitution had its anchorage on this thought. The doctrine of separation of powers is a pivot of modern democracy and structural balance of any legal order no matter its nomenclature. Nigeria shares from this normative order of modern humanity. Since Independence or before then, there has been separation of powers as in the legislature, executive and judiciary.
Even during the long period of military autocracy that spanned 1966 to 1999, excepting the 2nd Republic era of 1979 – 1983, the judicial branch of government has been preserved even though the judicial power of that branch was seriously fettered with limitations such as the exclusion clauses in decrees that ousted the powers of the courts to adjudicate on certain matters. Also the judicial powers of the courts were further circumscribed by the removal of certain appellate jurisdiction on certain matters and transfer of same to the Supreme Military Council or such like body under military rule. Other than this, the doctrine of separation of powers was observed in Nigeria, and the Supreme Court of Nigeria was ironically at its best during the military interregnum which fact made Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN), one of Nigeria most activist lawyers to write a book aptly termed, “The Supreme Years.”
This book chronicled the robust and activist stance taken by the Supreme Court of Nigeria in adjudication of cases vis-à-vis the interpretation of draconian military laws that fettered liberty and freedom. The Supreme Court or court of last resort of any country remains a veritable tool in securing democracy, rule of law, liberty and freedom of the people against the potential autocratic tendencies of the other two branches (legislature and executive) especially in immature democracies. The Supreme Court is not like any other ordinary courts as it retains the rare powers of being the interpreter of the Constitution and a mediator between the institutions of State especially the Executive and the Legislature, and inversely between the government and states of the federation. It is as an arbiter of disputes between principally the executive and the legislative branches and between the states and the Federation that the Supreme Court is regarded as the “storm Centre of political controversies.”
This role and tag was given a juristic flavour by a former Supreme Court justice of the United States, Oliver Wendell Holmes. Professor David M. O’Brien of the Woodrow Wilson Department of Government at the University of Virginia, USA seized upon this tag to carry out an in-depth research on the role of the Supreme Court in the political and constitutional history of the United States. Prof. O’Brien’s research contained in the book, “Storm Center: The Role of Supreme Court in American Politics”, came to the conclusion that the Supreme Court is indeed a “storm center” where disputants come to resolve their political differences which would otherwise boil over and lead to insurrections if not resolved constitutionally and amicably. It is in the light of the foregoing that we hold that the Nigerian Supreme Court likewise serves as the authoritative arbiter of political controversies.
This being the case, the screening of appointees into the judicial offices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria whether as Justice or Chief Justice of Nigeria ought to have been more rigorous than what Nigerians witnessed in the Senate screening of Justice Tanko Muhammad. This is so because as the interpreter of the constitution, the justices must be above board, fit and proper persons. That being so, it is only in the judicial branch of government that the Constitution and the Laws stipulate qualifications far above that of the executive and legislative branches in terms of academic and professional callings. Thus whereas a secondary school certificate holder or equivalent can become the president of Nigeria, the least judicial officer in the states and the Federation must be a university law graduate with at least 10 years postcall experience. The need to preserve the integrity of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and maintain its traditions that spanned decades of judicial activism starting with Adetokumbo Ademola, CJN’s led judgement in Lakanmi & Ors v. A.G., Federation up to the Supreme Court years of Justices Oputa, Nnaemeka Agu, Nnamani, Aniagolu, Karibi-whyte, Kayode Eso, Obaseki, Alfa Belgore, Olatanura, Uwais, etc. Against the backdrop of the sacking of Justice Walter Onnoghen as CJN and the subsequent appointment of Tanko Muhammad in replacement, the Senate should have conducted a rigorous screening to ensure that the person appointed is fit and proper for the office of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, especially given the background of the crisis that rocked that branch leading to the controversial sacking of the then Chief Justice, Onnoghen, on allegation of corruption.
The subsequent appointment of Muhammad, JSC as he then was by the president acting on the controversial ruling by the chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal was a legal tangle that was not properly resolved until the subsequent appointments of acting Chief Justice and Chief Justice as the case may be. During the screening of the Chief Justice nominee, Senate was more concerned with the issue of corruption which the nominee answered correctly by declaring that judges are part of society and thus suffers the same debilitating incapacitation that has hobbled Nigeria and advised that all cases of corruption be treated alike. But the Senate would have been more concerned with the intellectual depth and ideological position of the nominee than the mundane issue of corruption. None of the interlocutors asked the nominee any fundamental questions.
The Senate did not elicit information from the nominee on what his position on the attack on the judiciary contrary to the clear provisions of the 1999 Constitution especially Sections 153, 158(i), 292(i)(a)(b) and paragraph 21(i)(b)(g) of the 3rd Schedule to the Constitution. Having failed to elicit veritable information from the nominee, society lost the privilege of rare insight into the persona of their Chief Justice.
To restore the Supreme Court’s integrity, it will be proper to properly screen potential candidates before their appointment and such screening should be rigorous enough to establish the rightness or otherwise of such appointment and where such appointment is unmerited the Senate has the power to reject and call for another nomination. This was the case in United States as witnessed in US Senate Judicial Committee screening of Clarence Thomas in 1991 which excited intense political interest or even the earlier cases of George William in 1873 and G. Harrold Carswell in 1970 whose nominations were rejected on grounds of mediocre judicial records and lack of professional certificates. Screening is legislative oversight doing it right cannot kill Nigeria. It will rather save whatever remains of the hard-won integrity of “the Supreme Court Years” by bolstering the independence and integrity of the Supreme Court of Nigeria as celebrated by Nigerian lawyers and citizenry for their courageous work under military rule.
Adar committee and Bauchi’s complex reality
It is quite strange that the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is fixated on its posture of brinksmanship in resolving the political crises all over the country.
That was precisely what the party did when, at a recent press conference, it insisted that new proclamations must be made, for the Bauchi and Edo States Houses of Assembly.
That is to say, his party still did not recognise the elections that produced speakers for these Houses of Assembly. Not even the laboured effort to anchor that position as defence of the Constitution would hoodwink anyone into losing sight of the selfish motives responsible for the party leadership’s glaring insensitivity to the dangers of overheating the polity through its actions.
In no place is this more eloquently demonstrated than the case of Bauchi State, where a duly elected inaugurated assembly is being subjected to severe arm-twisting, some believe at the behest of the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, as justification for his running battle with the governor of his home state, Mr. Godwin Obaseki. If the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, was trying to intimidate the Bauchi Assembly members, by bragging about the role of the House of Representatives, in a situation where a state House of Assembly is unable to function, he has missed the point.
Or was he trying to drop a hint that the outcome of the investigation of the Hon. Sarki Adar House of Representatives’ Committee, into the Bauchi Assembly crisis, was already foreclosed in favour of the APC? Adar has not given that impression. From his demeanour during his visit to Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Rep Adar conveyed the impression that his committee would carry out its task in an impartial manner.
In return, Governor Mohammed, himself steeped in legislative practices, pledged to abide by the decisions and recommendations of the committee. But that was not without pointing out that the House of Assembly elections carried the stamp of legitimacy against the background that the necessary conditions were all met.
In spite of bare-faced intimidation, the Bauchi State House of Assembly is sitting and carrying out its duties in Bauchi. Only recently, the House approved 10 special advisers for the governor and is working on other requests aimed at stabilizing the government, for the arduous task of mending the state that was ran down by the immediate past APC-led administration. In other words, the structures of governance are well in place. Why would anyone want to disrupt the smooth running of government simply because a favoured candidate did not make it?
That is why various patriotic stakeholders in the state are watching with keen interest to see the report the Adar Committee will turn in. The general opinion is that if the committee does a dispassionate job, it will have no choice but to maintain the status quo which is, to retain Hon. Suleiman as the Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly because, as Governor Mohammed pointed out, the conditions precedent, to the election of the speaker were fulfilled. First, there was a proclamation. Second, a quorum was formed. In fact, whereas only nine members were required to form a quorum, thirteen were present. The mace, the symbol of authority of the House was present.
Fourth, the new Clerk of the House was also in place as the former Clerk left with the old House. Another significant factor is that the three parties that won elections to the House were all represented. Opinion That was how Hon. Abubakar Suleiman emerged as Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly.
Is it not intriguing that the APC in Bauchi is viciously up in arms against its own member, simply because the former governor has anointed a candidate who he planned to use to destabilize the Mohammed administration in the state?
Put succinctly, the Mohammed Abubakar factor is what makes the Bauchi situation so complex, to the extent that if the Adar committee did a thorough forensic investigation, one of its findings would be that the mood in the state is fiercely opposed to a re-enactment of the Abubakar structure, under any guise, let alone control the state House of Assembly of the state by producing the Speaker. Does the APC need to look any far to understand that the people of the state have no grouse against the party?
Any inquisitive person will want to know why majority of the APC legislators and the President were able to win while the governor lost, in spite of his control of not just the purse of the state but also the party structure. The answer is simple: the dismal performance of his administration which kept 1.3 million school age children out of school, kept the same number out of work, incurred humongous debts with nothing to show and generally induced mass despondency among an erstwhile vibrant and proud populace.
As Hon. Adar and members of his committee would have discovered, the most aggrieved about the Abubakar era are the youth whose future did not just look bleak under him, but to some, irredeemably hopeless. But with Mohammed, they see hope. They realise they can still recover the years of neglect. So, when, only recently, about 500 of them laid down their arms, it was their own way of expressing confidence in the leadership of Mohammed. Just imagine what will happen, if all gang members and militants in various states of the federation lay down their arms?
The President and every other person can sleep with both eyes closed; the atmosphere will be conducive for investment while the present disquieting instability and insecurity will begin to dissolve. That is being optimistic.
Yet, commonsense dictates that we anticipate various scenarios, not the least being that, should Abubakar seize control of the state, hitherto restive youths could resist such a development, the peace that is returning to the state could be shattered, with dire consequences for national security and economic development. Ultimately, like every other state, Bauchi requires sustained stability if the ambitious restoration agenda of Governor Mohammed is to take root.
To seek to destabilize the state, under the guise of constitutional oversight of the House of Representatives, could be counterproductive. It is reassuring that the Adar committee had stated its primary objective which was to restore peace and ensure that elected representatives of the people did their work.
To achieve this, the committee can guide the way away from the winner takes all syndrome which is the bane of Nigerian politics. As it stands, for the ship of the Assembly not to capsize, and for Bauchi to achieve the serene stability absolutely necessary for development, the group loyal to the Speaker should be ready to cede some key positions to the factional speaker, Hon. Kawuwa Damina and his supporters.
That would ensure a win-win situation without and douse the already charged atmosphere in the state.
Garba, a native of Tafawa Balewa Local Government of Bauchi State, writes from Abuja
Crime fighting and tracking instruments
It’s not anymore news that crime, either industrial, public service, or organized, has taken a new dimension in all sectors of the world. Hence, it has become imperative for a digitalized pattern to be deployed towards fighting the societal menace.
Crime fighting is indeed a serious business that requires every manner of serious approach in the process. So to get it right in this modern age, the concerned authorities must not shy away from tech-driven measures.
Mobile technology such as tracking devices, which has become a powerful crime-fighting methodology, has shown significant impact in recent years on most countries across the global community. A tracker is specially programmed equipment meant to trace the actual location of a person or thing.
However, it’s worth noting that devices like cell phones, computers, cameras, and what have you, can equally function as a tracker if adequately utilized.
Cell phones, particularly Smartphone, contain inbuilt mechanism including Global Positioning System (GPS) among other location information that the various law enforcement agencies find valuable. Information like voice call history, text/multimedia messages, phonebook contacts, web browser history, and email, can tremendously help investigators to gather people’s aims and the occasions they have attended, thereby providing the required direction.
Tracking people via their mobile devices has been adopted by several agencies in most nations, and has become very much a part of most investigations because virtually every adult now possesses a cell phone. Cell phone records can identify calls made and received.
The cellular towers that were used in the conversation, data communication, as well as the Short Message Service (SMS), can as well be obtained.
The cell phone records hold latitude and longitude information that can be used as a his- torical reference to identify where the mobile device was at a particular period. Similarly, citizens are advised to regularly send digital photos and videos of crimes in their custody to apt quarters.
New technology allows sent images to be directly linked to the record of a related call, and be forwarded to emergency respondents on their way to crime scene. A good example of such technology is CrimePush, a multiplatform Smartphone app that allows users to report crimes effectively and at ease.
It equally gives users the ability to forward multiple GPS-tagged distress messages to designated emergency contacts/quarters.
High-profile criminal incidents all over the world have proven beyond doubts how valuable mobile phone images can be during crime investigations. The bombings in the United Kingdom (UK), precisely London, in July 2005 marked a turning point in news coverage and the role of camera phone images.
Witnesses to the attacks used their cell phone cameras to record their experiences in the aftermath. Not only did it signal a new era of citizen journalism, but police in London were able to use the sent photos as clues towards tracking the terrorists that masterminded the bombings. SMS is more discreet and safer in some circumstances to include burglaries and kidnapping.
Several police departments in various countries have text-a-tip programmes that allow people to send anonymous messages from their cell phones. With a view to providing people with a confidential means of communication, SMS are sent to a separate third-party server where identifying information is removed and assigned an encrypted alias to ensure callers’ anonymity.
The various security agencies in Nigeria, especially the police, are required to fully employ the use of various tracking devices in issues regarding crimes.
Technology is being developed and deployed by several criminals to perpetrate crimes, with the aim of leaving no, or little, digital footprint.
This ranges from selling illicit goods on the internet to mass identity theft and credit card fraud. Vehicle crime also poses a dynamic challenge to these agencies; vehicle crime investigators are invariably faced with ever-changing technology as well as regular introduction of new vehicle models.
Modern vehicles are more like mobile computers constantly threatened by hackers. The police must take note of this fact and advance on it.
Digital forensics is a branch of science encompassing the recovery and investigations of materials found in digital devices including computers, cell phones, and cameras. The police will continue to be challenged to acquire the needed tools and training to perform competent digital forensic investigations, and keep pace with criminal activity.
Digital forensic department ought to be designed in all police quarters, and such unit should be sustained by continually providing the required equipment, manpower, and environment. Legislation can also be of help.
Hence, lawmakers should provide a law, mandating all vehicles coming to Nigeria to bear micro-dotting technology.
This would ensure that each vehicle contain approximately 1,000 hidden markers that hold the identity of that vehicle, so that, in the event of the vehicle being stolen, it can be easily identified. It’s noteworthy that the locations of the 0.5mm dots are not visible to thieves, thus cannot be altered by them. The police personnel ought to equally be trained on how to identify data-dot technology.
The recently signed Cybercrime Act should be duly implemented by setting up a special unit under the ambit of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) that would be in charge of crimes involving the internet.
Such unit must possess all the needed devices and experts. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is, on its part, expected to play a major role in crimes pertaining to the use of cell phones, thus the police must endeavour to collaborate with the commission.
For Nigeria to properly tackle all kinds of crimes, the relevant authorities must boast of various wellequipped sensitive units on digital investigations, cyber security, and electronic discovery. It is a task that must be taken as priority by the governments at all levels. Until this is duly put into consideration, we are still far from the needful, thereby granting the criminals the license to operate. Think about it!
Politicization of Funke Olakunri’s killing
Mutual suspicion, distrust and mistrust that have attended relationships between the major ethnicities in the country again reared their ugly heads recently. It was in the way and manner some have related to the recent unfortunate killing of Mrs. Funke Olakunri, daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, by yet-to-be identified gunmen.
This is not altogether unexpected in interactions among ethnic groups in a multi-ethnic and multireligious federal system like our own. As a matter of fact, ethnic conflict and distrust has been identified as the bane of our democratic experiments.
Even within the same ethnicity, political mistrust, suspicion and even deep tension are not unusual, not in the least among our people where these cleavages are sharp. This can be attenuated, however, if the various groups demonstrate understanding and accommodation of their peculiarities and differences and allow the rule of law moderate their relationships. That criminality and banditry has reached an embarrassing level in recent times, raising the specter of insecurity in the land, is stating the obvious.
The latest is the gruesome killing of Mrs. Olakunri. Travelling with her driver, maid and a few others two weeks ago on her way to Lagos, some gunmen reportedly emerged from the bush around Kajola on Lagos-Ore road and began shooting sporadically at the vehicles. She was killed in the attack. Many including this writer glimpsed her bullets-ridden vehicle at Baba Fasoranti’s compound in Akure, Ondo State penultimate week.
In the wake of that dastardly act, there have been claims and counter-claims as to who the perpetrators are. Are they robbers or herdsmen? This seemed a big question. Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, who broke the sad news to journalists, said based on accounts of witnesses, Mrs. Olakunri was mowed down by Fulani herdsmen who emerged from the bush, shot and killed her in the process. He said the deceased was travelling from Akure to Ore when her vehicle was attacked alongside others.
The police in the state, however, claimed Mrs. Olakunri was killed by robbers operating along that road. Police spokesman in the state, Femi Joseph, said that the incident happened at a spot between Kajola and Ore, where some hoodlums numbering about 15, attacked two vehicles, one Toyota Land Cruiser and one Camry.
The police spokesman said he could not confirm if the attackers were Fulani herdsmen or not, noting that until an arrest was made, it would be difficult to identify the persons and where they came from. Without waiting for the police to investigate, make arrests and get to the bottom of this heinous act, some writers, commentators and ethnic loyalists have reached a conclusion and gone on overdrive.
In my view, it doesn’t serve any useful purpose to not allow the police discharge their function conclusively before making conclusive statements on the killing. It’s only by strengthening the police and helping them perform their work well that we can make the desired progress in curbing the increasing wave of criminality in the land. Criminality does not respect boundaries. Crime does not have colour, ethnicity Opinion or religion. No ethnicity or religious group is immune to it.
A crime is a crime and criminals are criminals pure and simple. The profiling of any group as responsible for all the crime in the land is perilous. There are bad eggs in every group and all of us must join hands to fish out these bad eggs when they rear their heads by perpetrating criminality. We must allow the police crack the crime when it occurs and bring the perpetrators to justice. On the killing of Mrs. Olakunri, this is precisely the point Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was making when accosted by reporters during his condolence visit to Pa Fasoranti in Akure. Asked by newsmen about the identities of the killers as he emerged from the closeddoor meeting with Pa Fasoranti and family members, Tinubu said: “We must not use this incident to divide ourselves but we must use it as a cure to the security problem. I am extremely concerned about security, I don’t want a stigma, I can go through history of kidnapping in Nigeria and we know how and where it all started, there are a lot of copycats.”
He added: “How many years ago have we faced insecurity in the country? There are cases of kidnapping. Is Evans (Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike), who was arrested and made disclosures, also a herdsman?” Making reference to Evans hit the sore point of some. They alleged Asiwaju was casting aspersion at the Igbo and trying to drag the race into the criminality mix.
For the life of me, is it not a notorious fact that Evans is facing allegations of kidnapping and attempted murder of high-profile Nigerians in court for which he is being detained while some of his alleged victims have regaled the nation with tale of their ordeal in the hands of his gang? Some immediately framed Asiwaju’s statement from the prism of ethnicity and not the widely-known allegation against Evans for which he is facing trial.
Meanwhile, for Asiwaju as it were, it was just another way to drive home the point that kidnapping did not start in the country today. Again, someone lacking capacity for proper understanding and appreciation of critical issues and developments sadly interpreted that comments by Tinubu to mean he was defending Fulani herdsmen.
This interpretation is over the bar. He can’t be the defender of the Fulani. The Fulani have more than enough people to defend them. All the APC leader was saying is that a crime is a crime. It must be addressed wherever it reared its ugly heads. Like he said, the security concern and challenge must be faced squarely throughout Nigeria.
The police have psychological, infrastructural, economic and other factors inhibiting their capacities to nip security breach in the bud before they are hatched or immediately track down perpetrators when they commit crime.
This must be addressed by the authorities and all those concerned. Part of these problems Asiwaju drew attention to in the interview when he canvassed additional policemen, additional patrol and additional security reinforcement along Lagos-Ore road and various flash points across the country in order to put the criminals in check.
- Balogun writes from Lagos.
Who fired the bullets that killed DCP Umar, Owolabi?
First, let me commiserate with all those that lost friends or relations during the protest by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) and the confrontation that followed. Indeed those deaths like many others before now were avoidable except that our nation has become a killing field where death no matter how gruesome no longer shocks. I don’t need to like or hate IMN to acknowledge their rights within the law to practice their faith and to protest against perceived injustice. Democracy is all about protest and freedom of thoughts.
I don’t see any reason IMN should be dubbed a terrorist group whereas the militia herdsmen who have killed thousands of people are roaming freely. Or maybe we are designating them as a terror group in anticipation. The truth is that IMN is demanding for the freedom of their leader who has been in long detention.
They do not want him to die in prison given that different courts have granted him bails. Unlawfully detention of any citizen without cogent reasons should not have a space in our democracy. Not only that the IMN issue has been poorly managed by the administration, government has lost the moral battle against the group. Sadly, the supposedly renegade group is now teaching us how to run a constitutional democracy and why we must obey our own laws and institutions.
IMN is insisting that we do not have the liberty to cherry pick which court judgement to obey and which not to obey. They insist and I give it to them that decisions of the court with regards to their leader must be obeyed and not ridiculed.
The most we can do against any law we don’t like is to change it through the legislature, but to assume the government or the operators of its levers are above the law is an invitation to anarchy, and that is what this government is toying with.
We have created enough of disgruntled citizens in the past four years hence we cannot afford to add more to the list. As a nation we must appreciate that we cannot afford to have IMN turn into another terrorist group especially now the country is burning in different fronts. We are already being overwhelmed contending with Boko Haram, ISWAP/ISIS, “bandits” and armed Fulani herdsmen. Whatever is the politics we cannot afford to expand this list of terror.
We must free El-Zakzaky now! Back to the subject of this essay: My heart bleeds especially for Precious Owolabi who until his untimely death from gunshot wounds was serving out his NYSC with Channels TV. May the Good Lord comfort and console the family in their grief. I also pray for the repose of DCP Usman Umar of the FCT Command who was also killed by gunshot wounds to the head. May his soul rest in peace. May his family and the families of all those that died in that incident be comforted as they mourn. Even as we mourn, the question we must find an answer to is ‘whose bullets killed DCP Umar? Was it the Shi’ites or the police bullets? Soon after the protest ended, a member of the Shi’ite group called my phone to narrate their plights and how the media is not sympathetic to their cause.
He said the police and security agencies killed their members as if they were rodents. After saying all he wanted to say I demanded to know from him why the Shi’ites killed a law officer. He told me the police not the Shi’ites killed DCP Umar.
He claimed the Shi’ites were not armed and that all the shootings were done by the police. He said DCP Umar who led the police operation was up front and face to face with the protesters trying his best to calm down the protest and urging them to disperse.
He said the DCP was still talking to them when suddenly the police started shooting sporadically without care to their lives and that of their own commander. He said the excessive use of force by the police is typical of security agencies each time they were confronted with peaceful protests by IMN members.
The brief telephone conversation forced me to take another look at the pictures of the dead DCP as he lay in the morgue and I discovered he was actually shot at the back of the head meaning he was shot by those he is backing and not those he was face to face with. Also a check of the bullet wound can determine the projectile and the type of rifle that fired the shots hence a full coroner’s inquest is necessary.
That the DCP was hurriedly buried without an autopsy and without an inquest and without a probe as to remote cause of death got me thinking. Over time there have been concerns about the level of training given to our policemen when it comes to managing civil protests. An operation that cost the life of a Deputy Commissioner of Police is a failed operation that will require both in house and public review. Nigerians need to know whose bullets killed DCP Omar, Precious Owolabi and others.
This demand has nothing to do with embarrassing the police or not liking them but about how to make the police more effective and efficient in future if confronted with similar situation. Did the police use excessive force in quelling the protest as was alleged? Was the police careless about the life of their own commander who was upfront engaging with the protesters? Who gave the order to shoot while the DCP was still upfront and within range of fire? What type of bullet killed the DCP and others?
Did the Shiites kill DCP Umar or the police did? Were the protesters armed with guns or were the police just trigger happy? Did the police observe rules of engagement in that operation or were they reckless? The best the police can do to the memory of Umar is to ensure that he did not die in vain and that no other officer dies in similar circumstances.
The police should also be able to conduct their own internal probe to determine how the DCP died because it would have been any other officer. The National Assembly must find time to investigate the incident through public hearing.
‘Deji Adeleke: A nationalist of distinction
The setting was the 5th convocation and 1st Post Graduate convocation ceremony of the fast growing Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State. A convivial, congenial, exciting and lively event. A very unique ceremony like those before it. It paraded a galaxy of guests.
This tribute is about an eminent Nigerian, who shuns publicity like a plague and would be pleasantly surprised reading this, which was anyway a task that I found befitting to accord him. The Founder and Pro-Chancellor of the Adeleke University, Dr. Adedeji Adeleke was full of gratitude to God for the grace of witnessing another graduation ceremony of his students – the Class of 2019, Christened – THE PHOENIX CLASS.
Speaking ex-tempore, Dr. Adeleke said he was divinely inspired to talk from his mind. If the distinguished audience thought the Osun governorship journey would weigh down Dr. Adeleke, they were in for a shock. Adeleke held the audience spell-bound, when he told them, that he bore no bitterness about the outcome of the governorship debacle, which he pointedly said, has turned out to be the will of God. The urbane business mogul and educationist, affirmed, that whether we are Christians or Muslims, when we put our requests before God, we do so with a rider – may thy will be done oh God. ‘Deji Adeleke therefore said, the will of God has been done by the way it turned out and he has put everything behind him and moved on.
He was of the conviction that two vital ingredients are still lacking in our democratic experience and experiment. These, according to him, are lack of observance for the rule of law and zero tolerance for corruption. The Pro-Chancellor, Adeleke University, called on the 2019 graduands to strive strenuously, to follow the rule of law and imbibe zero tolerance for corruption, as they go into the “larger world”, so as to change the situation in the country for better, as they hold the ace for future development of Nigeria.
Adeleke with every spirit of patriotism and nationalism in him said, that he believes in Nigeria and the Nigeria Project of indivisibility, peace and progress. Amidst loud ovation, Adeleke emphasized that Nigeria made him and he is prepared at all times to give back to Nigeria with his multi-faceted investments, with a view to creating job opportunities for Nigerians. To buttress his belief and commitment to the Nigeria Project, Adeleke informed the audience, that though his children were born in the United States of America, he has compelled them all to live and work in Nigeria and contribute their quotas to her socio-economic development. And the icing on the cake! Adeleke, with all modesty, told the ecstatic guests, that he has a new power generation plant under construction, worth $2 billion, which will boost tremendously, power supply to homes and industries. This disclosure, received a standing ovation from the audience, which took a few minutes to die down.
As for the university steady development, he made it known that the second phase of the university, consists of a College of Medicine, which will come with a world-class Teaching Hospital, a modern sports arena; a 1500 capacity each, new male and female halls of residence, will be ready in course of time.
Prof. Adamu Abdul-Rasheed, the Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC), in his remarks said, in the process of Adeleke driving him and his Director of Public Affairs round the magnificent Adeleke University campus on the night of July 20, 2019, there was a point he got lost in thought, as to whether he was still in Nigeria or Florida in United States, having been carried away by sheer opulence and ambience of the aesthetically finished buildings and network of roads in Adeleke University.
Abdul-Rasheed was of the view that going by what he saw, Adeleke has already put in place, an everlasting legacy, just as the USA third President, Thomas Jefferson, did as the Founder of University of Virginia, which according to him, Jefferson preferred to be written as his epitaph: “Here his Thomas Jefferson, Founder of University of Virginia” without emphasis on having been a former USA President.
Adeleke, he said, has carved a niche for himself, even in his lifetime. The NUC boss further highlighted that he was all the more impressed to have learnt, that almost half of the students population, who though brilliant but indigent, would not have dreamt of passing through a world-class university like Adeleke, are on full or partial sponsorship of Adeleke.
The NUC Executive Secretary, therefore, advised the new graduates to reciprocate, Adeleke kind gesture, by been good ambassadors of Adeleke University. Prof. Abdul-Rasheed noted that he and his team came, saw and were highly impressed.
On his part, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, a former Foreign Affairs Minister and United Nations Under Secretary-General, described Dr. Adeleke as a man of value, who has added value to humanity and education especially. He advised Nigerians to cultivate the principle of meritocracy and politics of inclusion, which are vital for peace. He called on the new graduates of Adeleke University to act locally, but think globally as was the case with Singapore, which rose from a third world country to a first world country, because it has dedicated and incorruptible leaders, like Dr. ‘Deji Adeleke, who turned a vast bush at Ogberin in Ede, into an Eldorado.
And that is Dr. ‘Deji Adeleke, a legend and living encyclopedia of patriotism, nationalistic zeal, a phenomenon, entrepreneur-par-excellence. A lover and promoter of peace. An embodiment of modesty, humility, and perseverance. A firm believer in Nigeria and everything that will make her grow in leaps and bounds without conflict.
• Lawal writes from Ede, Osun State
Ministerial nominees and opposition’s holler
H
ow’s it the business of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and critics to determine the kind and quality of persons nominated to be Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria?
From complaining about delay in naming the ministers, to the nominees being “uninspiring” and “not technocrats,” the PDP moved to the Senate to challenge some aspects of the mode of screening of nominees.
As assigned by the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended), picking nominees is the prerogative of President Muhammadu Buhari, which he has carried out in accordance with section 147(1)-(3), as follows:
(1) There shall be such offices of Ministers of the Government of the Federation as may be established by the President.
(2) Any appointment to the office of the Minister of the Government of the Federation shall, if the nomination of any person to such office is confirmed by the Senate, be made by the President.
(3) Any appointment under subsection (2) of this section by the President shall be in conformity with the provisions of section 14(3) of the Constitution:
“Provided that in giving effect to the provisions aforesaid, the President shall appoint at least one Minister from each state, who shall be an indigene of such state.”
And in compliance with the provisions of section 14(3) of the Constitution, President Buhari has named 43 nominees, indicating at least one person from each state, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.
This is to “reflect the federal character of Nigeria and the need to promote national unity, and also to command national loyalty, thereby ensuring that there shall be no predominance of persons from a few states or from a few ethnic or other sectional groups in that Government or any of its agencies.”
On the nomination of ministers, the PDP should be reminded that the President is not obligated to consult with individuals or groups, least of all the opposition political parties, and critics of the President and his government.
If at all he’s amenable to consulting, that would be with members of his immediate and extended families, the hierarchy of the APC, political and career associates, and friends across the country.
But won’t the PDP benefit politically if Buhari were to appoint “uninspiring” persons into his cabinet, which the opposition would use as campaign tools against him and the APC till 2023?
As a respondent noted, “When the PDP cries over anything done by Buhari, be rest assured that the President has got it right.” Certainly, he’s spot on with the nomination of the 43 persons as Ministers!
By the way, what does the opposition mean by none of the nominees is a technocrat? A technocrat is defined as “a scientist, engineer, or other expert who is one of a group of similar people who have political power as well as technical knowledge.”
Are critics saying the nominees, comprising persons of engineering, law, banking, medicine, journalism, aviation, military and other backgrounds, and with decades of practice, are not technocrats just because they were pitched by President Buhari?
Who should he nominate to pass the mustard of being categorized as technocrats? The ones chosen or endorsed by the opposition? Please, give Nigerians a break!
The President had said he would choose people he knew, and trusted could deliver his government’s policies and programmes in the next four years. And he’s got the corps he wanted.
Did we forget so soon the complaints of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, that many of those that served in the first term of her husband’s government were neither known by the President or herself as “wife of 27 years”?
Simply put, total strangers, and those that didn’t work for the success of the APC to gain power, peopled the government cobbled together in almost five months, and yet, there were protests from dissatisfied party members!
And who are those that Buhari nominated this time? Without a doubt, virtually all are loyal and steadfast members of the APC, who helped the party and the President to return to power.
Others are former ministers, who, devoid of biased assessment, performed creditably in their ministries; party members, who’re “technocrats” in their chosen fields; and maybe one or two trusted associates, friends or old school mates of the Buharis.
Surely, these picks are a piece of bad news for the PDP. So, not done yet, it moved to the Senate, and attempted to come by way of screening of the nominees, to scheme to tweak the process.
The party’s onslaught was through its Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, who wanted the Senate to stick to its in-house procedure by applying the same standard of quizzing all nominees.
Seeing no headway, the senator inferred that the APC-dominated chamber had bent the rules, by asking some nominees to “bow and go,” without questioning them to ascertain their suitability.
Wasn’t it the practice of the Senate, to accord “privilege clearance” to former senators, members of the House of Representatives and State Assembly, former governors, and female nominees?
Perhaps, the PDP wanted a return to the undignified ways of the Eighth National Assembly, when unparliamentary practices held sway, aimed at holding the executive to ransom, and frustrate the clearance of ministers, and nominees to government agencies.
For instance, several individuals and groups wrote unsubstantiated petitions, some “frivolous” in their intents, against former Governor Rotimi Amaechi, in order to halt his clearance.
Particularly, getting Mr. Amaechi the all-clear became a drawn-out battle that lasted for days, as if he wasn’t qualified for the position, in line with the provisions of section 147(6) of the Constitution.
The subsection provides that: “No person shall be appointed as a Minister of the Government of the Federation unless he is qualified for election as a member of the House of Representatives.”
Was Amaechi not a member and Speaker of the Rivers House of Assembly, and Governor of the state for two consecutive terms of eight years, between 1999 and 2015?
In the nature of opposition, and especially with respect to the 2019 general election that the PDP invested substantial capital and made heavy weather of its outcome, the party craved to make a mountain out of a molehill.
But Senate President Ahmad Lawan ruled that the chamber never skewed the process to favour particular nominees, though it wasn’t about to dispense with its traditional courtesy to former lawmakers, governors, ministers and female nominees.
Kudos to the Ninth Senate, for postponing its annual vacation, and suspending its rules to continue the screening on Friday, July 26 and Monday, July 29, which are not plenary days: a departure from the Eighth Senate that would have proceeded on recess.
It’s hoped that nothing would impede completion of the screening, and confirmation on Tuesday, July 30, to enable President Buhari swear in the Ministers, and for them to get down to business.
Making Lagos work again
The ‘Centre of Excellence’, Lagos in southwest arguably did backslid from its position in 2015 where the then governor, Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN) impressively left the state. Without a doubt, Fashola’s exploits during his tenure compellingly fetched his portfolios in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as trinity minister immediately after handing over to his successor, Akinwunmi Ambode. During Fashola’s tenure, residents were overwhelmed to such an extent of enthusiastically paying taxes owing to convictions that the state was synchronizing with Fashola’s slogan “Eko o ni baje”.
No doubt, gigantic projects particularly some necessary overhead bridges to address traffic situations alongside inner roads constructed by Ambode’s administration are commendable. However, the state honestly didn’t sustain the momentum from Fashola’s administration. For example, scores of roads in the state are presently eyesores to an extent that some motorists have now parked their vehicles and are using commercial buses.
Disgustingly, the state metamorphosed into one big refuse dump arena after Fashola’s exit. Ambode’s first gaffe was the cancellation of monthly environmental sanitation exercise in place which restricted movement for merely three hours on last Saturdays, without any alternative scheme to address sanitation. That alone is abysmal error. Ambode’s government had anchored its action on a court judgment that declared the exercise unlawful and an infringement to freedom of movement enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Strangely, the state government without wasting time comfortably adopted the verdict despite the critical implications particularly hygiene that is sufficient to set aside the judgment. Reports show that the state government appealed but practically unserious by not filing their brief. To restrict movements for such a reasonable time in a month for health reasons cannot fall within the context of infringement to peoples’ movements. There is a doctrine of necessity for remedying lacunas. For example, under national security, movements are always restricted during general elections as well as presidential movements despite Sections 35, 38 and 40 of the Constitution.
Logically, if there is a right to life which can be indirectly threatened by dangerous sicknesses resulting from unhealthy environments, arguably, a public policy to prevent such hazards within a reasonable time aptly cannot amount to infringement of right to movement. A World Health Organisation (WHO) report shows that one-fourth of deaths across the globe are attributed to unhealthy environments. Besides, every society grows and presently, governments shouldn’t responsibly leave general hygiene to citizens’ discretions.
Another critical issue is bad roads. In fact, those that shuttle from Badagry axis to the Island are completely cut-off due to bad roads. Not even officials of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) are on ground in these critical areas. The stresses motorists and commuters go through daily are better imagined than experienced. To describe the people as isolated or forsaken is no hyperbole. All these are convincingly traceable to not adopting continuum in government accordingly. Had Ambode conscientiously continued with his predecessors’ policies with constructive modifications as Fashola did after succeeding Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, believably, Lagos will be ahead of where Fashola left it.
Thus, these episodes present big lessons to the present governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The new administration thus, faces critical tasks to get the state back into shape. To be straightforward, life in Lagos presently is getting more horrifying and traumatic with phobias. The situation requires state of emergency principally on refuse disposal, roads rehabilitation and traffic management. Similarly, the rate of area boys’ excesses in Lagos roads grew exceedingly during Ambode’s tenure than it was when he took the mantle of office from Fashola. These areas must be critically addressed.
Now, over to Federal Government. The high population in Lagos is undeniably, worrisome. Imagine if military junta of General Ibrahim Babangida didn’t thoughtfully relocate the Federal Capital Territory to Abuja, how would the Federal Government effectively be operating from Lagos including presidential movements alongside the great workforce?
In a nutshell, the seaport calls for a state of emergency and transcends temporary decongestion. Sensibly, having a functional seaport only in Lagos is a big blunder. There’s urgent need to spread the seaports to other geopolitical zones. If not, the trailers-packing, traffic crisis in Lagos roads and excessive population may never be subdued no matter the efforts deployed.
For example, by the present poor arrangement, indisputably, all clearing and forwarding agents, haulage workers in the country alongside their families are all resident in Lagos.
Likewise their trailers and trucks in numbers. These numbers alone are in high fraction and sufficient to create catastrophe let alone other seaport related businesses. By decentralizing the seaport, other zones will instantly pick up economically as scores of people will relocate to other areas and operate through other seaports; thereby, robotically depopulate Lagos to be a standard and viable state. Beyond that, job opportunities will abound in all those new areas.
Typically, in any system where economic activities are concentrated in one direction, the congestion being experienced in Lagos environs must follow. Ditto on unemployment ratio as too many people would be queuing for few employment opportunities. But if decentralized, job opportunity will multiply correspondingly to number of seaports, and government agencies alone will likewise absorb a good number across all their operational stations. Thus, while the palliative measures by the governments are estimable, the ultimate panacea remains to decentralize the seaport.
Umegboro is a public affairs analyst and Associate, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (United Kingdom). 08023184542-SMS only Http:www.carlumegboro.com
