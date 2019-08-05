Ministerial confirmation: Senate leadership, Presidency commend Senators

The leadership of the Senate, and the Presidency, have extolled what they described as the patriotism and commitment of the senators in the Ninth Assembly, which was demonstrated in the expeditious screening and confirmation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministerial nominees.

The leadership of the two arms of government also urged that the gesture should continue, so that, through collaboration, cooperation and mutual respect, they could deliver the dividends of democracy to the Nigerian people.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday July 23, 2019, forwarded a list of 43 ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation for appointment as ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In order not to delay the confirmation of the long awaited list, the Senate resolved to suspend its annual break for one week, and conducted the confirmation hearing for one week, including holding sessions on non-sitting days of Friday and Monday.

Commending the lawmakers for deciding to sacrifice their recess for one week, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said: “I want to thank you all my distinguished colleagues for the sacrifices you all made to carry out this ministerial screening.

“This week would have been the week we would have been on recess but we have consciously resolved that we stay behind and do the screening of the ministerial nominees by Mr. President. We have done that job excellently well. We have gone through a week of intense screening activities”.

Also, speaking on the effort of the Senators in treating the presidential nominations with dispatch, the Spokesman of the Senate and Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Adedayo Adeyeye, expressed pleasure with the development, wishing that such would continue.

He said: “In line with our promise to threat the confirmation of ministerial nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari expeditiously and with uncommon dexterity, diligence, patriotism and speed, we have successfully screened and confirmed all the 43 nominees as presented.

“Also, our resolve and commitment to work in unusual hours and sit on non-sitting days: Fridays and Mondays, has made it possible for us to conduct the hearing within a record time.

“This is quite unprecedented, and for this, I wish to commend the leadership of the Senate and my distinguished colleagues for their patriotism and hardwork. I also hope that this will continue as we make the similitude of this commitment in furtherance of our democracy”.

On its part, the Presidency while reacting to the quick treatment of the ministerial nominees, expressed deep appreciation to the Senate, saying that the lawmakers stressed themselves to attend to the national assignment.

Speaking the mind of the Presidency while briefing the Press in Abuja, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, described the gesture as gratifying and extended gratitude to the apex chamber.

