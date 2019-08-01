News
Ministerial Nominee: Godwin Jedy Agba As Buhari’s Excellent Choice For Petroleum Ministry!
One of Nigeria’s very experienced energy administrators, Mr. Godwin Jedy-Agba, is a minister-nominee of President Muhammadu Buhari. And there is, understandably, song and dance in the quarters of those who know the capacity and experience of the nominee in the oil and gas sector. But for those who crave the enthronement of mediocrity to aid and abet the culture of incompetence or the regime of laissez faire in the management of the petroleum sector, the prospects of Jedy-Agba emerging as Buhari’s choice for the critical sector cannot resonate well with them.
Regardless of the prognosis of possibilities or otherwise, Jedy-Agba is one of the few “technocrats” in a list that has been largely dubbed “political” by critics. Notwithstanding his previous temperate, restrained and strategic foray into partisan politics, his accomplishments and exploits as an astute administrator have not diminished a bit. His administrative savoir faire and legerdemain had been writ-large in his public service trajectory from which he retired at the NNPC.
While the likely portfolio that would be assigned to the Prince of Obudu from Cross River state is not the subject of this piece of writing, it is, however, not in doubt that Buhari has made up his mind about using the few “technocrats”-like Abubakar Malami (SAN), Sunday Dare (journalist) Osagie Ehinare (consultant physician) et al, in his list to man some specialized ministries to demand value for knowledge and experience.
And, if this is the intendment, then one does not need a crystal ball to guess where Jedy-Agba, a former Group General Manager (GGM), Crude Oil Marketing Division (OMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) will likely be assigned: perhaps, not far away from the petroleum ministry. While it is unlikely the President will hands off his direct control of the Petroleum Ministry, as the substantive Minister-in-charge, he will need a brilliant and effective minister of state who can be saddled with all the basic responsibilities of the ministry without caving in.
If the politics of administration is played with humility and wisdom, a minister of state can enjoy the privilege of full control with the confidence of the President to boot. Nothing suggests to the contrary that Jedy-Agba cannot be trusted to deliver on a presidential mandate with tact and precision. That will be in spite of the salacious narratives by detractors and traducers who are on a voyage of upending a luminous epoch that beckons.
With President Buhari’s commitment to consolidating on the achievements of his first four years in the saddle, attention is focused on experience. The president appears unprepared to gamble with “untested hands”. He is greatly seeking to make a better impression in his second term of office. To do this, he cannot afford to put square pegs in round holes. Buhari cannot afford to deploy a learner who cannot take the pressure off him in the administration of the critical petroleum sector.
Besides, time is of the essence. While the nation is waiting to see the ministers hit the ground running, critics are also waiting to feast on the administration’s mistakes.Viewed from any angle, Jedy-Agba is a good pick who could help the administration to weather the storm in the entire oil industry. That is why the malicious media campaign against him has been thick. His traducers know that he cannot be stopped when he gets cracking in delivering on any mandate.
Sadly, we are in a season where traducers who masquerade as critics, are wont to sacrifice everything – knowledge, capacity and accomplishments – at the altar of contrived criticisms in the guise of seeking the promotion of perfection in the land of sinners. This is not unexpected. However, the ninth Senate is urged not to entertain needless distractions in the screening and confirmation hearing of Jedy-Agba.
But of course, while the law must take its course where and when it is activated to do so, a phony media campaign to smear someone who has never been questioned or prosecuted by any anti-graft commission, must never be dignified as something worth scrutinizing or countenancing. President Buhari was an appointee of the late General Sani Abacha. Hundreds of millions of dollars that were taken out of Nigeria during that regime have been recovered from the late dictator and his family; but, this cannot, in anyway, qualify or translate as an indictment, simply because Buhari served under Abacha.
Unfortunately, the merchant of the smear campaign against Jedy-Agba cannot grapple with the fact that he was a top official of the NNPC, who could not escape working with a Minister of Petroleum. It is therefore disingenuous and wicked to think that everyone who has anything to do with Deziani Alison-Madueke, in the line of duty, is guilty as opined in the media. This is distasteful and uncharitable. This concern is not just about Jedy-Agba alone but it is also inclusive of everyone who had previously worked with Diezani Alison-Madueke.
Interestingly, in all the corruption cases filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) involving Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, there is not one in which Jedy-Agba has been listed as a party, whether separately or jointly with her. This is a matter of judicial records for anyone to verify. In addition, the sponsors of this narrative about his involvement in large scale corruption under Diezani Alison-Madueke should also have known that the security agencies must have subjected the nomination of Jedy-Agba to due diligence checks before the final pick.
This nomination, for Jedy-Agba, is a spring board for bouncing back to a familiar terrain of service, having worked for several ministers as a Personal Assistant and in different other capacities between 1985 and 1995. He is perhaps one of the most versatile nominees with requisite administrative experience, who once worked at ministerial level. For decades, he had acquitted himself creditably and meritoriously without scandals. He is indeed a great addition to the Buhari’s team. It is going to be difficult to cut shady deals on his watch behind the government, whether or not he is sent to the petroleum sector.
It is therefore not impossible that the people behind the smear campaign against Jedy-Agba are among the notorious oil mafia and cartel whose deep backend activities and shady deals are threatened by this strategic nomination. Jedy-Agba knows the oil industry like the palm of his hand, and his likely headship of the sector or as a minister of state to Buhari is bound to ruffle feathers and put an end to some underhand dealings. The level of opaqueness in the management of public finance in the oil industry in Nigeria has continued to be worrisome. This could thus be another tough call for an administration that has committed itself to fighting corruption.
It could be recalled that Jedy-Agba’s onerous tasks as Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division, NNPC had put him in a good stead to manage a complex terrain. He was responsible for liaising with Crude Pricing & Technical Evaluation Section on Price movement and other input data for market reports. He also monitored and analyzed consumption of other energy types, terms of cost availability and relative impact on world petroleum supply/demand balance. Jedy-Agba was simply vast and deep; and was capacitated enough to handle his huge responsibilities.
The campaign of calumny will not be over even after the senate screening and confirmation hearing. To be sure, those behind the sponsored malicious media reports are likely to shift their attack to the specific – calling on the president, not to appoint him as a Minister of State for Petroleum, while playing up their unsubstantiated allegations. Regardless of the shenanigans, Jedy-Agba remains a wonderful pick.
By Sufuyan Ojeifo and Dare Atoye.
N76.6 Constituency Project: ICPC recovers 6 tractors, quiz Senator
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Thursday, said it had recovered a total of six tractors allegesly diverted by a former lawmaker representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District.
According to the commission, the recovery was made through its Constituency Projects Tracking Group (CPTG), upon discovery that the tractors, which were meant to be distributed to farmers in the six local government areas of the district, were not delivered as expected.
This was as the commission said N76.6 million was paid for the tractors in December 2015, which supplied in March 2016.
Spokesperson for the anti-corruption agency, Mrs. Rasheedat Okoduwa, who made the disclosure in a statement, said operatives had interrogated the then lawmaker representing the Senatorial District, Senator Isa Misau in Bauchi.
She said the project was part of the N430 million constituency projects captured in the 2015 budget.
Okoduwa said though, Misau had claimed in a written statement to operatives that the machines were kept in Yuli village, investigation by the CPTG showed otherwise.
“The on-going tracking of constituency projects by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and its partners through the Constituency Projects Tracking Group (CPTG) initiative has yielded yet another significant result with the recovery of six tractors meant for the use of farmers in six local government areas of Bauchi Central Senatorial District.
“The tractors formed part of a N430 million contract for the supply of pumping machines and other agricultural machinery to farmers in the senatorial district, which was awarded in 2015 by the Federal Government as part of Senators’ constituency projects across the nation.
“The CPTG team for Bauchi discovered that N76.6 million was paid for the tractors in December 2015 and supplied in March 2016. They were supposed to have been distributed for the use of farmers in each of the six local government areas in the Senatorial District that included Misau, Dambam, Ningi, Warji, Darazo and Ganjuwa. It was found out that the tractors had obviously not been distributed as required in the terms of the contract.
“In the effort to trace the tractors, Isa Hamman Misau, the then Senator under whose auspices the project was included in the budget to be executed by the MDG office, met with officials of ICPC in Bauchi and in a written statement claimed that the tractors were kept in Yuli village,” Okoduwa said.
EFCC to Alaafin: Please help us fight corruption at grassroots
Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), from the Ibadan Zonal Head office on Thursday visited the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, seeking his assistance in taking the anti-corruption crusade down to the grassroots.
The team’s visit, according to the Zonal Head, Mr Friday Ebelo, was at the instance of the Commission’s acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, who has decided to engage the traditional institutions across the country in the campaign against corruption in order to get the message down to the grassroots more effectively.
Addressing the Alaafin, Ebelo said: “The EFCC Ibadan zonal office is visiting the Alaafin of Oyo on behalf of our acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, to rally the traditional institutions’ support in the fight against corruption and other issues coming up in recent times. We now have cyber crime and internet-related frauds that youths of late are getting themselves involved in.
“We came to intimate you with this development and solicit your support so that you can use your exalted throne to get the message down to your subjects and other people.
“It is our duty to work hard and ensure a society where we can have the kind of the young ones we can all proud of. This is the kind of the enlightenment campaign the EFCC is embarking on aggressively. It is a fight that belongs to all of us. We are just in the forefront and we are privileged to be. We are the foot soldiers.”
The first class monarch in his response attributed the failure of the last National Assembly to confirm the appointment of Ibrahim Magu as the substantive Chairman of the commission as a way of hiding the “skeletons in their cupboards”
According to him: “The eighth National Assembly tried, they did everything possible not to get (Ibrahim) Magu appointed. Why? It is because they have skeletons in their cupboards,” he declared.
It’s not too late to save Nigeria from disintegration –Ojikutu
A former Lagos State Deputy Governor, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, has reiterated her call for the establishment of a Truth, Restitution and Recovery Commission to heal all the wounds inflicted as a result of ethnic and political differences in order to put the country on the path of economic recovery and growth.
Ojikutu made this assertion in a statement issued in Lagos in reaction to the General Abdusalami Abubakar’s parley with some stakeholders across the country with the call on the President Muhammadu Buhari to secure the country in view of the hunger and the anger in the land.
Ojikutu, who was the first woman to be elected a Deputy Governor in Nigeria, during one of her interventions last year December on the state of the nation, had posited then that there was urgent need to unite the country before the 2019 general elections in order to douse the tension in the land.
Ojikutu said the Truth Commission would give Nigerians the opportunity to open their minds and have a clean start because “the truth would come out and it would give room for the wounds to be healed”, adding that this was the way to return the country to the path of glory.
The former Deputy Governor also urged Nigerians to do everything possible to ensure the country was not thrown into disarray because of the ambition of some individuals.
DHQ to WSJ: No secret graveyards in N’East
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday, denied the existence of “secret graveyards” in the North East, saying such was “sacrilegious and a profanity to extant ethos and traditions of the Nigerian military”.
The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) had, in a report on Wednesday, alleged that the military was maintaining secret graveyards in Maimalari town, which hosts an army cantonment.
The New York- based newspaper further claimed that over 1,000 soldiers killed by suspected terrorists may have been secretly buried, without ceremonies.
But, the DHQ has said that nothing could be further from the truth, insisting that the Armed Forces of Nigeria had only one officially-designated cemetery situated within the Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri, Borno State.
Acting Director of Defence Information (DDI), Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement, said soldiers killed in the frontline were given befitting burials worthy of fallen heroes.
“The Defence Headquarters has noted with dismay an online article by ‘Wall Street Journal’ purporting that the Nigerian Military maintains secret graveyards in the North East theatre of operation. This insinuation can only emanate from an uninformed position of the author of the said publication. It therefore becomes necessary to inform the public that the Armed Forces of Nigeria has a rich and solemn tradition for the interment of our fallen heroes. Therefore, it must be unambigously clarified that the Armed Forces of Nigeria does not indulge in secret burials, as it is sacrilegious and a profanity to extant ethos and traditions of the Nigerian military.
“In tandem with the traditions of the Armed Forces, fallen heroes are duly honoured and paid the last respect in befitting military funeral of international standard, featuring funeral parade, grave site oration, solemn prayers for the repose of departed souls by Islamic and Christian clerics, as well as gun salutes, aside other military funeral rites.
“The cemetery described in the publication, which is situated in Maimalari military Cantonment is an officially designated military cemetery for the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the North East theatre, with a Cenotaph erected in honour of our fallen heroes,” Nwachukwu said.
Governance in Kogi State’s fake, says Deputy Gov.
Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja
The cold war between Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and his Deputy Elder Simon Achuba has continued to degenerate, as the embattled Deputy Governor has described governance in the state under his principal as “fake” and “without a human face”.
Achuba speaking with journalists at his official residence in Lokoja Thursday, said his major problem with Governor Bello, was purely based on under performance, intimidation and non-payment of salaries to state workers.
“As I speak to you, nobody in this government can say this is the nominal roll of the state civil servant, and to say that government have cleared all workers’ salaries with the N30.8 billion last tranche of the bailout is not true.
“The only sector government is no longer owing salaries, is the political office holders,” he said.
The state Deputy Governor stressed that any government celebrating payment of salaries to it workers is not a serious one.
B/Haram: Atiku wants probe of alleged mass secret army graves
Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA
Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has called for investigation into an alleged secret burial of over a thousand Nigerians soldiers killed by Boko Haram insurgents.
The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) had on Wednesday reported that Nigerian soldiers killed during fight with insurgents were secretly buried by the military without the knowledge of their families.
Atiku in a statement Thursday expressed shock that such a thing could happen under a democracy.
“Heartbreak for the families and friends of those soldiers who, if the report is true, have lost their loved ones, without being allowed to bury them or even to have any sense of closure as regards their fate.
“I shudder to think that the cover-up of such an event of epic proportions can be true,” he said.
The former Vice President who described members of the armed forces as first, second and last defence against domestic and foreign enemies, said that they should be treated with love, respect, dignity and appreciation for the invaluable service they render to Nigeria.
“I cannot fathom that in the space of a year, 1000 of these great patriots were killed and buried secretly without their families being told. I hesitate to believe that deceit on such a grand scale is even possible.
“To ensure that we get to the bottom of this matter, I urge that a Judicial Commission of Inquiry headed by a non-partisan and reputable jurist, be inaugurated to investigate the findings of the Wall Street Journal.
“While this is occurring, I also strongly urge that a panel of inquiry comprising distinguished former military officers be set up to investigate and report to Nigerians the true state of the war on terror and what must be done to ensure Nigeria brings a speedy end to the ongoing insurgency,” Atiku added.
He also called for prudent use of finances, and to ensure redistribution of national resources “in such a way that ensures that our military and security forces are well armed and well remunerated.
“Even the death of one soldier affects me. But the alleged cover-up of the deaths of one thousand soldiers is a national emergency that should shock all statesmen and leaders of thoughts into action to save Nigeria.”
Assassination Allegation: Yahaya Bello Fires back at Deputy
Yahaya Bello, the Kogi state governor, has described the assassination allegation made against him by his deputy, Simon Achuba as “an exhibition of a blind rage by an angry suckling with a long-term pattern of abnormal behavior characterized by exaggerated feelings of self-importance.”
In a statement Thursday afternoon by the Chief Press Secretary , Onogwu Mohammed , the Government described the report as bogus and an exhibition of a blind rage by an angry suckling with a long-term pattern of abnormal behavior characterized by exaggerated feelings of self-importance.
“The Kogi State Government is appalled that a Deputy Governor, who should epitomize leadership and good example in all senses, could descend so low to employ smear campaign against the person of His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello and we state without equivocation that Mr Achuba has no shred of evidence for his reckless surmising which is nothing but a scripted venture in ruinous adventure. We do not train assassins, (and) as such, the state government or her personnel cannot be involved in sending assassins to murder any human soul let alone a Deputy Governor of our dear state.”
“Despite these unsubstantiated ramblings however, we deemed it fit to clear the air by letting the general public know that the Kogi State Government would not be dragged into any form of political gerrymandering concocted for the furtherance of any person’s political interest or notoriety.”
The state government challenged Mr Achuba to bring evidence of his claims or desist from making further spurious allegations.
“We warn Mr Simon Achuba who is known to history as a man whose affinity for violence is unparalleled not to judge us by his own standards. The report of the Kogi State Government Commission of Enquiry on the Iyaño Ethnic crises in 2017 is still fresh in our memories.
“The Kogi State government led by Alhaji Yahaya Bello , therefore, rejects the futile attempt at seeking to link it to any assassination attempt on the Deputy Governor and we advice that people desist from seeking political capital from scenarios they imagine would advance their parochial cause, no matter how banal such causes may seem.”
“Nigerians and Kogites in particular are aware that it is not in the character of the administration to persecute perceived opponents let alone the second in command of New Direction team. We have remained a model for peaceful engagement and political dialogue. Any inclination at portraying us otherwise will not be acceptable,” the statement added.
Drone attack on military parade in Yemen leaves 32 dead, dozens injured
At least 32 people have been killed in an attack on a military parade by Yemen’s rebel Houthi movement.
The parade in the southern port city of Aden was targeted by missiles and an armed drone, a Houthi-run TV channel says.
Aden is the seat of Yemen’s internationally recognised government.
The rebels say the military parade was part of preparations by pro-government forces for a fresh assault on Houthi-held territory just north of the city.
But the government said it was a graduation ceremony for newly recruited soldiers.
Bodies were strewn on the ground after the attack and soldiers were seen crying, one witness told Reuters news agency. A senior commander is believed to have been killed.
“The blast occurred behind the stand where the ceremony was taking place,” the witness said. “A group of soldiers were crying over a body believed to be of [a] commander.”
The international medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) says dozens of people were wounded.
The military camp where the attack took place belongs to a pro-government force known as the Security Belt.
Earlier on Thursday, a suicide bombing at a police station in Aden killed at least three officers. It is not clear if this incident was linked to the attack on the military camp.
Yemen has been devastated by a conflict that escalated in March 2015, when the Houthi rebels seized control of much of the west of the country and forced President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi to flee abroad.
Alarmed by the rise of a group they believed to be backed militarily by regional Shia Muslim power Iran, Saudi Arabia and eight other mostly Sunni Muslim Arab states began an air campaign aimed at restoring Hadi’s government, reports the BBC.
The coalition received logistical and intelligence support from the US, UK and France.
Estimates of those killed range from 10,000 to more than 70,000, the vast majority being Yemenis and an estimated two-thirds of those from Saudi-led air strikes.
Ambode ignored my warnings on waste, environment – Tunji Bello
Wale Elegbede
The immediate past Secretary to the State Government in Lagos State, Mr Tunji Bello, has said that his former boss, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, ignored his warnings on reverting the gains of previous administration in waste collection and environment.
Speaking on Thursday at the ongoing screening of Commissioner-nominee by the Lagos State House of Assembly, the former SSG said the policies of the immediate past administration on environment affected and wrecked the viability of PSP operators in the state.
Fielding questions from members of the 16-man ad hoc committee, headed by Hon Rotimi Abiru, at the Lagos Assembly, Bello, who is aiming to serve for the fourth term in the state’s cabinet, said the current administration in the state would have to review and empower the PDP operators.
He said: “Up till the time the Fashola administration ended in 2015, we had good waste management, good flooding and environmental programmes. It wasn’t that we are perfect and we believed it could be improved upon.
“What happened during the last administration is what I will call poor comprehension of Lagos environmental project. And if I must say, I remembered that in the first year of that administration when I noticed that some of the systems we created during Fashola’s tenure, because I was the last Commissioner for Environment…..the last administration when they came, ignored that system, they want to create a new system entirely.
“And I think I reminded the governor at that time (Ambode) , and I said, I wasn’t against us creating a new system but I think we should learn form from what already existed at that time and we can make amendment as time goes on. That advice was ignored and gradually the system started crumbling.”
The screening exercise is still on going.
More details later….
Buhari lauds Boris Johnson for appointing Nigerian into his cabinet
President Muhammadu Buhari has applauded the appointment of Olukemi Badenoch as a minister in the new United Kingdom cabinet by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Johnson who took over from Theresa May last week, made the 39-year-old Nigerian-born Badenoch as his Minister of Children and Families to work in the Department of Education.
In a statement signed by Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, President Buhari said the appointment was “well-deserved”.
He urged her to regard her new position as an opportunity to justify the confidence reposed in her by making lasting impact.
“The Nigerian leader, who said he had no doubt that Badenoch would succeed given her academic qualifications and parliamentary experience, also enjoined the junior minister to see herself as an ambassador of her fatherland in conduct and performance,” the statement read.
Acknowledging that Badenoch’s appointment is a plus for Nigerians in Diaspora, Buhari was quoted to have said: “It further confirms my belief that with hard work and integrity, Nigerians can excel in their chosen professions and fields of endeavour anywhere in the world.”
The president, while also applauding Prime Minister Johnson for finding Badenoch suitable, wished her success in the new challenging role.
