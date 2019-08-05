News
Ministers-designate must help Buhari achieve targets – Nwosu
The governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the last elections in Imo State, Chief Uche Nwosu, has called on Ministers designate to assist President Muhammadu Buhari achieve his economic targets of revamping the economy and winning the war against corruption.
Nwosu, who spoke with some journalists in Abuja, said the only way the ministers designate would show appreciation for their nomination was for them to perform beyond expectations of Nigerians.
The AA governorship candidate congratulated the likes of former Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi; former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the federation, Abubakar Malami and a host of others for their reappointment.
He called on Nigerians to give support to President Buhari and the Ministers for them to be able to take Nigeria to the next level.
According to him, Nigerians should be able to have patience with the Ministers, stating that they should be changed if found wanting.
Nwosu said the present security challenges faced by the country was as a result of lack of jobs for the teeming youths, noting that if the Ministers would help the President to create jobs, insecurity would be a thing of the past.
He said “I commend President Muhammadu Buhari for reappointing people like the former Attorney General, Abubakar Malami; former Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi and a host of others for performing well and making sure that the railways are functioning”.
Revolution can’t unseat my government – Buhari
…says days of coups and revolutions are over
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday declared that the days of changing government through coup and revolutions were over in Nigeria
The President said that those plotting to have a regime change at a time he was leading the country after having duly been elected, can only do so, using constitutional means. Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, in a statement reacting to the plan by “Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria” to organise nationwide revolution and protest beginning today challenged their sponsors to reveal their identities and lead in the march. Coordinator of the nationwide planned protest, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) in his Lagos residence on Saturday.
The protest, tagged ‘RevolutionNow’, was scheduled to take off across Nigeria today to demand a better Nigeria. According to Shehu, “The ballot box is the only constitutional means of changing government and a president in Nigeria.
The days of coups and revolutions are over.” The presidential aide explained that it was unfortunate that those making the “revolution” call hide behind the veil of social media modernity without revealing the identity of their sponsors. He said: “This shadowy campaign is no better, and no more democratic, than the days of old.” He, therefore, called on all those who seek to use and hide behind everyday citizens to attain power through undemocratic and violent means, which has been alluded, to come out clearly and be identified. “They (sponsors) should lead their march in person.
Only then will they begin to have the right to call themselves leaders before the people of Nigeria. “The organisation championing this planned action is not fronted by any serious public faces. We call on the sponsors and organisers to have the decency to come forward and make their identity known – out of respect to all Nigerians – so that Nigerians can be fully aware in whose name this “revolution” is being proposed and who the beneficiaries may be,” he added. The Presidency further noted that less than six months ago, Nigeria held simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections with both contest won resoundingly by President Buhari and his All Progressives Congress (APC). The presidential spokesman added that the campaign of the elections was observed, and results were confirmed by international election monitoring groups and observers.
“The result was even contested by the losing presidential candidate and his party in court. “Following calls cir- culating on social and digital media, an organisation that calls itself the “Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria” plans a “revolution” march tomorrow, Monday 5th August, with the aim of bringing “regime change” in Nigeria without recourse to a nationwide vote. “The President of Nigeria and his administration respect and uphold the right of every Nigerian to peaceful protest and civil campaign – whether to raise awareness on issues, and even oppose the government. It is the inalienable right of all citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to do so,” it noted. Shehu, therefore, stressed that there is, however, a difference between peaceful call to protest and incitement for a revolution.
3 policemen risk jail in Ondo for shunning court’s summons
A Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ikare-Akoko in Akoko Northeast Local Government Area of Ondo State has issued a bench warrant against three police officers for shunning court’s summons.
The Court presided over by Mrs. R.A Yusuf gave the order after Inspectors Adetunji Abiola, Monday Williams and Jegede Ambrose attached to Area Command Ikare-Akoko allegedly refused to show up before the court after several summons.
In his application for bench warrant, Chairman of Ikare Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. R. O. Kazeem alleged that the processes of the court were disallowed from being served on the defendants.
According to him, the court issued summons and the bailiff of the court who went to serve were disallowed from carrying out the orders of the court by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), who is the Area Commander, Area Command, Ikare.
Kazeem said: “As a lawyer and an officer of court, and equally chairman of the NBA Ikare Branch, all lawyers in this jurisdiction have duty to protect the honourable court and this is what I am doing this morning.
“Thereafter, we apply under the inherent power of the court and all other enabling laws including the ACJL, the CFRN (1999) (as amended) that warrant of arrest be issued against all the defendants named to appear and show reason why they should not be dealt with under the law for disobeying court summons.
OSCOHTECH: Lecturers want Ogun gov to probe staff peddling fraud rumour
Lecturers of the Ogun State College of Health Technology (OSCOHTECH) in Ilese-Ijebu have called on Governor Dapo Abiodun to beam searchlight into activities of some staff of the institution peddling allegation of fraud against the Provost, Dr. Abiodun Oladunjoye.
Under the aegis of Concerned Academic Staff of OSCOHTECH, the lecturers said the excesses of the petitioners must be curbed in order to sanitize the system and safeguard the future of students of the college.
This was contained in a letter addressed to the governor and signed by 41 academic staff against the backdrop of crisis rocking the state-owned school.
The concerned lecturers had, last week, staged a peaceful demonstration within their college campus to pass a vote of confidence in the provost of the institution.
Armed with placards bearing various inscriptions, the lecturers had urged the state government to disregard allegation of embezzlement levelled against the Oladunjoye-led management.
This was in the wake of petitions allegedly forwarded by some staff to the governor and the state House of Assembly, accusing the provost of embezzling N10 million and inflating the cost of purchasing a Toyota Hiace bus.
Agbo to FG: Copy Ebonyi concrete road construction style
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Anthony Agbo, yesterday called on the federal government to use concrete and construct its road projects across the nation as it were in Ebonyi to ensure the projects were in good condition.
Agbo, who represented Ebonyi North in the Senate between 2007 and 2011, noted that he was pleased with quality of roads Governor Dave Umahi had built across the state with concrete rigid pavement which he described as a new concept in road
construction in Nigeria.
According to him, the innovation introduced by Umahi would end a situation where roads constructed/rehabilitated in the country collapsed within two years which was part of major destruction of the nation’s economy.
Agbo, who was the Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Senator Sonni Og buoji in 2019 governorship election in the state, spoke in his Oshia-Itusuma Umuogudu Akpu-Ngbo, Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi state while addressing a summit of Ohaukwu youths on anti-cultism.
He said: “Some of these young people who have died may have grown as hard working people and become successful citizens.
Emmanuel bemoans cults’ attacks at UNIUYO, seeks police action
Governor Udom Emmanuel yesterday expressed worry over incessant cults’ attacks at the town campus of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO), Akwa Ibom state, saying his administration would deal decisively on any culprit perpetrating such evil within the University community.
Hundreds of students of the institution had taken to the streets last week in protest over frequent security breaches at both the Annex and the town campuses by armed cultists, who are in the habits of seizing phones, laptops, cash and raping female students.
The protest, it was gathered, stemmed from last week knife attack on a female student at the Annex campus hostel by six armed cultists, who forcefully dispossessed her of her phone and other personal belongings.
“The cultists had invaded our hostel in the night and robbed the students at gunpoint. The girl had resisted but was stabbed before they forcefully took her phone, cash and other belongings”, Nisma Effiong, her female colleague at the Arts Faculty told reporters.
Apparently disturbed by the new wave of crime at the Federal University, the governor had to skip his Qua Iboe Church (QIC) along Ikot Ekpene road, on the capital, to worship with students at the campus Church where he admonished the students to imbibe high sense of morality and to be vigilance at all times.
Give good account of yourself in DESOPADEC, Rita Lori charges Itsekiri nominees
Human rights activist, Chief (Mrs.) Rita Lori Ogbebor, has charged three Itsekiri sons who are newly sworn members, Board of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) to ensure that they are accountable to their people, saying they were appointed to that position save by the grace of being Itsekiri .
The affected members, include Hon. Micheal Diden (Ejele), Board chairman; Hon. Daniel Mayuku, executive director, DESOPADEC and Hon. Giftson Omatsuli, all former members of the State House of Assembly.
Chief Ogbebor, who is also an Itsekiri leader, gave this charge at a press conference, which took place at her Surulere residence, saying that the men shall account to the Itsekiri people at every point by disclosing “how much of Itsekiri money is at their disposal and consulting with us at regular Town Hall meetings on how best to plough these funds for the greater good of the people.”
Ogbebor , while charging the former lawmakers to ensure they make more meaningful impact in the lives of the Itsekiri people in their new position unlike in the past, told them that they remained and should remain trustees of “our commonwealth ” in DESOPADEC, declaring that anything short of that expectation would be stiffly resisted.
Board faults Obong’s appointment as director UCTH
The Cross River State representative in the Governing Board of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), Dr. Joseph Bassey has protested against the appointment of Eyoma Ededet Obong, as the Director of Administration (DA) of the hospital.
In a petition addressed to the Chairman of the Governing Board, Col. Mohammadu A. Abdu (rtd.) and copied to the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Mr. A. M. Abdullahi, Bassey kicked against the appointment of Obong, saying it did not follow due process.
Bassey, who is the Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Health and the state representative on the Board, in his petition to Abdu, dated August 1, 2019, titled,“Re: Appointment of Director of Administration, University of Calabar Teaching Hospital,” said he was surprised that the Board went ahead and appointed a DA when the process was still on and many people on line for the job.
The petition reads in part: “I wish to formally protest, in the interest of the Government and people of Cross River State whom I represented in the UCTH Board, against the letter from the Federal Ministry of Health reference SMH 530/T/1/71 of July 19 2019 on the above subject matter signed by the Permanent Secretary and addressed to you.
“I wish to therefore call on this Board to toe the path of justice, fairness, equity, respect for due process and transparency in the process of appointment of a new DA that will take over from the incumbent when he finally bows out in a few weeks from now and advise the federal ministry of health against this chosen path of disregard to laws and procedures, conflicting directives.”
No disharmony between Obaseki, family – Family Head
The Obaseki/Ogbeide- Oyo dynasty in Edo State has said that there is no disharmony between the family and their son, the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki as being insinuated in some quarters.
Reading from a prepared speech in the presence of the assistant secretary of the family, Mr. Jackson Aiyidiosa Obaseki, the Family Head, Pa Igbinokpogie Amadasun, told journalists at the family compound in Benin City that the Governor did not close the door against his family, adding that members of the family were proud of the governor’s developmental strides.
According to Pa Amadasun, “That members of the Obaseki family do not flock nor hang around the Government House does not mean that they are in disharmony with the Governor.
“We want to put the record straight that there is no rancour or conflicts between the Governor and any section of the Obaseki/Ogbeide-Oyo family”.
Pa Amadasun described rumours of the governor shutting the door against his family as “fallacious, baseless and untrue.”
He said the family was proud of the developmental stride of their son, and appealed to all stakeholders to place the development of the state above personal interests.
The family urged the governor not to allow distraction derail his vision and aspiration to move Edo State to greater heights.
The Obaseki/Ogbeide- Oyo family commended the former governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole for handing over to their son as his successor, stating, “We also request your unalloyed support for Obaseki in his quest to sustain the gains of true democracy to the good people of Edo State.”
Ministerial confirmation: Senate leadership, Presidency commend Senators
The leadership of the Senate, and the Presidency, have extolled what they described as the patriotism and commitment of the senators in the Ninth Assembly, which was demonstrated in the expeditious screening and confirmation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministerial nominees.
The leadership of the two arms of government also urged that the gesture should continue, so that, through collaboration, cooperation and mutual respect, they could deliver the dividends of democracy to the Nigerian people.
President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday July 23, 2019, forwarded a list of 43 ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation for appointment as ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
In order not to delay the confirmation of the long awaited list, the Senate resolved to suspend its annual break for one week, and conducted the confirmation hearing for one week, including holding sessions on non-sitting days of Friday and Monday.
Commending the lawmakers for deciding to sacrifice their recess for one week, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said: “I want to thank you all my distinguished colleagues for the sacrifices you all made to carry out this ministerial screening.
“This week would have been the week we would have been on recess but we have consciously resolved that we stay behind and do the screening of the ministerial nominees by Mr. President. We have done that job excellently well. We have gone through a week of intense screening activities”.
Also, speaking on the effort of the Senators in treating the presidential nominations with dispatch, the Spokesman of the Senate and Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Adedayo Adeyeye, expressed pleasure with the development, wishing that such would continue.
He said: “In line with our promise to threat the confirmation of ministerial nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari expeditiously and with uncommon dexterity, diligence, patriotism and speed, we have successfully screened and confirmed all the 43 nominees as presented.
“Also, our resolve and commitment to work in unusual hours and sit on non-sitting days: Fridays and Mondays, has made it possible for us to conduct the hearing within a record time.
“This is quite unprecedented, and for this, I wish to commend the leadership of the Senate and my distinguished colleagues for their patriotism and hardwork. I also hope that this will continue as we make the similitude of this commitment in furtherance of our democracy”.
On its part, the Presidency while reacting to the quick treatment of the ministerial nominees, expressed deep appreciation to the Senate, saying that the lawmakers stressed themselves to attend to the national assignment.
Speaking the mind of the Presidency while briefing the Press in Abuja, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, described the gesture as gratifying and extended gratitude to the apex chamber.
ILO: Youths must access quality basic education
…says 255m youths without employment globally
T
he Director General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Mr. Guy Ryder, has called on the government of Nigeria to make universal access to basic quality education a top priority, if the country must build a workforce of employable youths.
Briefing newsmen on the sidelines at the just concluded Global Youth Employment Forum in Abuja, he revealed that employers have complained at the forum, their inability to find skilled people to fill up vacant places at their organisations.
He added that this leads to the conclusion that there was a mismatch between the skills and the capability of the nation’s educational system which needs to be closed.
While noting that there was an intimate connection between the education and labour systems, he stressed that closing the existing gap between the supply and the demand skills entails endowing young people with the skills required by the labour market, by investing and ensuring every child has access to quality basic education.
Ryder, who lamented that there was a global crisis of youth unemployment, said there were 255 million young people who were neither in employment or training. He added that while 95 per cent of young workers in Africa find themselves in informal employment, in Nigeria, young people are five times more likely to be unemployed as other adults.
“The statistics are really quite disturbing at a high level. The whole question of education, skills provision and access of young people to education training is a fundamental point.
“Nigeria needs to give top priority to universal access to quality basic education and if there are any failures in that regard, then this automatically will store up problems for the future labour market because you will be generating people who do not have the fundamentals of employability.
“Where young people do not have access to fundamental education skills, the risk is when they arrive at the labour market, they will be unemployable or at least have small prospects of employability.
“It is a whole of government approach which is required to be successful in addressing the crisis of youth unemployment.
“It is quite a paradox that even in the situation of very high unemployment and youth unemployment, employers continue to complain that they cannot find skilled people that they need to fill vacant spaces. We are aware that education is the life long process so we believe that we need to operate emphasis on life long learning.
“Despite all of the technological changes, the need to advance digital skills, it is a frequently talked about the absolute essential starting point for any child is to acquire from an early age, basic educational skills and that involves literacy and numeracy; it also refers to the soft skills, social skills that enable the child and the future of work to deal with people in a way which that the labour market demands.”
Ryder further urged government and the private sector to deepen its interaction with the education sector beyond financial support, by participating and getting involved in the contents taught in schools in order to ensure the acquisition of relevant skills and knowledge needed by students in the world of work.
“There is need for greater interaction, greater alignment of public education be it primary, secondary or even tertiary university education and the private sector and the needs of the private sector. Those countries which do best in terms of youth employment and skills, are those countries which have a tight system of cooperation between government, public sector and private industry in skill formation.”
