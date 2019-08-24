More Nigerians travel for summer holidays

•‘Dubai, USA, UK, S’Africa, India top five destinations’

As the summer holidays climax, investigation has revealed that the number of Nigerians jetting out of the country this year has outnumbered that of last year due mainly to low ticket fares for most of the destinations across the world compared to that of last year when many Nigerians has to look inward for their holiday. Saturday Telegraph also gathered that five countries topped the list of leading destinations for holiday by Nigerians.

The countries are: United Arab Emirates (Dubai), South Africa, USA, UK (London) and India, with leisure, shopping and medical tourism topping the list of activities for Nigerians. Following the development, foreign airlines, mostly European carriers, are benefiting from the windfalls while for Nigerian travel agencies and tour operators into outbound, it was a mixed blessing for many of them who handle corporate and family accounts while those with few accounts are struggling for a share of the summer holiday market.

A number of the travel agencies interviewed by our correspondent disclosed that this year’s summer holiday market was richer than that of last year due to the lower ticket fares, which made it possible for many Nigerians, especially those who have not gone on summer holiday in the last two years, to embark on one this year.

The Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Leadway Tours, Ime Udo, said summer sales this year was on the positive side, a development she attributed to lower fares on all the classes and categories of tickets to most of the destinations. She said the stability experienced in exchange rates when compared to that of last year’s was what was response for this lower fares, thereby making it possible for many Nigerians to afford destinations of choice.

Udo, who is also the vicepresident of Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP), said: “I think the fares are lower, reason being the somewhat stability in exchange rates.” She added that lower taxes compared to that of last year’s was another factor for the lower fares. Commenting also, the Business Development Manager of Lufthansa Centre City (LCC) Tifa Travels, Olumide Olaleye, also shared the views of Udo. He noted that this year’s fares were lower than those of last two years.

For instance, he revealed that the lowest fare this year on the average was at N280,000. While for last year, for instance, the lowest fare to London was N320,000 and the highest fare was N800, 000 while the lowest fare to Dubai was N340,000 and the highest was N480,00.

But for some other travel operators like Mrs. Sophia Khan, who is the chief executive officer and managing director of El – Khan Travels, it was a different ball game as she disclosed that the rate for this year was relatively lower compared to that of last year. While explaining that normally, summer season was the booming period for travels and people should not expect a lower rate because of the high season and numbers of people jostling for tickets, she said: “I will not say this year’s rate is higher than that of last year’s.

“Summer is generally considered a high season, and that is why the ticket is generally higher. This is the law of demand and supply I guess. “The lowest fare this season to Dubai was about N380, 000 and the highest was N580, 000. London was as high as N1million and lowest rate was N500, 000.”

In terms of business for the travel agencies and tour operators, she said the market share for many of them was higher last year than this year as many of them were struggling to keep their share of the market while few were making it big.

“There is no much difference from last, but business was better last year than this year,’’ she admitted, while on her part, Udo also admitted fewer travel this year than last year. “There are fewer travel-lers compared to last year. Which means more seats availability in lower classes,’’ she lamented. But to reverse this trend, she called for lower taxes and exchange rates to allow for more people to travel during the summer.

“To reverse the trend, taxes must stay lower and possibly eliminated where there are unnecessary taxes. Exchange rate must go lower to allow for reduction in flight fares and money must be allowed to circulate to encourage businesses and transactions which in turn will improve purchasing power of people,” said Udo. She added that: ‘‘I do not think the majority of travel agents are generally breaking through in their business transactions this time around. I believe the entire sector is somewhat monopolized, with two per cent doing all the businesses and others scrambling over the crumbs.”

