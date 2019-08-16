Sports
Morocco hires Halilhodzic as new coach
Vahid Halilhodzic signed a four-year contract as the new coach of Morocco but was handed a tough list of targets by his new employers.
The 67-year-old Bosnian replaces Herve Renard, who quit after Morocco was eliminated in the last-16 of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt despite being one of the favourites.
It is a return to national team management for the former Yugoslavia international striker, who took Algeria to the last-16 of the 2014 World Cup.
He also helped Cote d’Ivoire qualify for the 2010 World Cup and Japan for the 2018 edition in Russia but on both occasions he was fired before the tournament, reports Reuters.
Halilhodzic will receive a monthly salary of 80,000 euros ($89,000), Moroccan Soccer Federation President Fouzi Lekjaa said in a news conference.
But the new coach has been tasked with reaching the semi-finals of the next Africa Cup of Nations in 2021, qualifying Morocco for the Qatar World Cup the year after and winning the Cup of Nations in 2023.
“Failure to achieve any of these targets will automatically result in termination of the contract,” said Lekjaa.
“It is a big responsibility to coach Morocco, a challenge and an honour,” the new coach told reporters.
Bribe: FIFA slams life ban on Siasia
Former Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia has been banned for life by FIFA after being found guilty over bribery and manipulation of matches.
This means the former Super Eagles player has been barred from all football-related activities over attempts to rig matches at international level.
The world football’s governing body said it opened disciplinary proceedings after a vast investigation into various international matches that Singaporean Wilson Raj Perumal, a convicted match-fixer, had attempted to manipulate for betting purposes.
“The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Mr. Samson Siasia, a former official of the Nigeria Football Federation, guilty of having accepted that he would receive bribes in relation to the manipulation of matches in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics,” FIFA statement said.
“The formal ethics proceedings against Mr. Siasia were initiated on 11 February 2019 and stem from an extensive investigation into matches that Mr. Wilson Raj Perumal attempted to manipulate for betting purposes.
“This large-scale investigation was conducted by FIFA via its competent departments and in cooperation with the relevant stakeholders and authorities.
“In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr. Siasia had breached art. 11 (Bribery) of the 2009 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics and banned him for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level.
“In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 50,000 has been imposed on Mr. Siasia. The decision was notified to Mr. Siasia today, the date on which the ban comes into force.”
Siasia is the second ex-national team coach in recent time to be caught up in bribery allegations. Only last year Coach Salisu Yusuf was sanctioned by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) after a BBC report showed him accepting a cash gift in a story the London-based broadcast organisation did in a series of investigations on the state of football in Africa.
Paul Pogba’s brother, Mathias claims the midfielder is ‘waiting’ to leave Manchester United and believes a move to Real Madrid could still happen before the end of the Spanish transfer window.
Earlier this summer, Pogba admitted that he wanted to leave United as he is looking for a ‘new challenge’.
The World Cup winner is one of Zinedine Zidane’s priority targets as he looks to rebuild his Real Madrid squad but United have rejected all offers from the Spanish club so far.
After United’s 4-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday, Pogba refused to rule out a move away from Old Trafford.
And now Mathias Pogba, who joined Spanish fourth division side CD Manchego last month, claims his brother still wants to leave United and insists a late move to Madrid cannot be ruled out with Spain’s transfer window due to close on September 2.
“Zidane is one of the greats and I think that if the club give him what he wants, he won’t have a problem, but if they don’t give it to him, he’s going to have a hard time because what he wants is not going to happen, because right now it’s a little late,” Mathias said in an interview with El Chiringuito.
“My brother is missing and I think he needs another midfielder.
“Of course Florentino [Perez] can get him, nothing is impossible in life.
“I don’t think he’s worth 200 million, but now the football world is like that, Manchester are going to ask for a lot, but not 200.
“It’s a delicate situation but the player has his personal goals, if you have to leave, well, that’s it.
“If you can’t stay and play where you are, you can stay and you’re done. I can’t assure you that he is going to stay at United.
“We know he wanted to move, but he’s not to blame. He’s waiting. He works hard and we’ll see what happens.
“In football you never know. Until September 2 everything can happen.
“My brother’s dream is to win the Champions League.”
Mathias also fired a dig at Jose Mourinho, who fell out with his brother Paul during their time together at United.
When Mourinho’s name was mentioned in the interview, Mathias replied: “Who is Mourinho?
“No, a player does not always have to be with his coach.
“If the coach is not with his players, his players do not have to be with him. He [Mourinho] was not with the team and the team was not with him.’
Simon joins Nantes on loan
Super Eagles winger Moses Simon has joined French side Nantes on loan from Levante and has vowed to prove his worth in the French Ligue 1.
Last season he scored once in 23 appearances for Levante, whom he joined last summer from Gent.
The French Ligue 1 outfit have the option to sign the 24-year-old winger on a permanent deal at the end of the season.
“I’ve always known about the competitive nature of the French league when I played in Belgium with Gent,” Simon told BBC Sport.
“The challenge is not to prove myself here but to show that together with Nantes we can deliver against some of Europe’s finest players.
“I love what I’ve seen and heard about the club. The management have a strong plan and I feel honoured to be a part of it.
“The manager is well known in world football and I hope together we can achieve amazing things together.”
Simon was part of the Super Eagles squad that finished third at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt last month.
He began his European career at Slovakian side AS Trencin before moving to Belgium in January 2015.
In three seasons with Belgian club Gent he played 136 games scoring 21 goals and producing 18 assists.
A former youth international, Simon has won 25 caps for his country at senior level scoring four goals and providing six assists.
Afrobasket: D’Tigress hit semis, inch closer to title
It was another straight victory for the women basketball team of Nigeria, the D’Tigress, as they moved closer to the defence of the Afrobasket title won two years ago in Mali when they dispatched Republic of Congo in the quarterfinal of the ongoing 26th edition of the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket in Senegal.
Like it was in the group stage of the championship, D’Tigress won all the quarters, recording a 79-46points overall to secure a semifinal ticket.
Ezinne Kalu recorded 17 points in the game while Evelyn Akhator led the assists with five points. Sarah Imovbioh also had five rebounds as the Coach Otis Hughley-led team zoom to the semifinal.
D’Tigress started the first quarter on a slow pace with DR Congo getting the first basket of the quarter, commanding the tempo of the game.
The first quarter being the biggest scoring run of 14 points saw Nigeria winning 22-9points while securing the second quarter with just two points.
Nigeria put the game beyond their opponents in the third quarter as they secured a 23-9points while also securing a slim win in the final quarter. The quarter ended 18-14points against the physically strong Congo side.
D’Tigress will meet Mali in Friday semifinal after the Malian defeated Cote d’Ivoire in their quarterfinal game.
World Cup debut will motivate us – Diogu
D’Tigers captain, Ike Diogu has revealed that the current players in the team are pumped up to give a good account of themselves at the 2019 FIBA Men’s World Cup in China.
With all 15 players in camp set to make their world cup debut if selected as part of the final 12-man rooster, Diogu said the chance to be at the World Cup means everything to the members of the squad.
“It means a lot because none of us has played in the world cup. The one time we had a chance of qualifying was in 2013 and we lost in the quarter finals of the Afrobasket. This is the first time for us all and we want to make sure we do something special.”
He thumbed up the high quality of training program for the team which he said has really improved the team’s overall performance as evident in the 4 friendlies played so far.
“We have got a lot of good young players and we are all excited to represent Nigeria in the right way. We are preparing very well and we expect to have a successful outing at the world cup.”
Diogu said that the series of friendlies and the training camps in New York, Canada and Lagos have given the team ample time to blend and get familiar with each other
“We just have to make sure we play as a team. Individually we know how good we are. We have a good collection of NBA talents and high level Europe based talents. We just have to play collectively as a group and I guess we should be fine against everybody else.”
Nigeria made its debut at the 1998 World cup in Athens, Greece while the last appearance was in 2006 where the team got eliminated in the round of 16.
Ndidi and I can make Eagles great – Etebo
Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo has predicted a great national team that is based on a telepathic partnership he forms with Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi.
Etebo was the busiest Eagles player as Nigeria finished third at the last African Cup of Nations hosted by Egypt after he played every minute in the team’s campaign.
Ndidi would have shared the same statistics but the former Genk of Belgium midfielder did not start Eagles’ last group game against Madagascar hence his partnership with Stoke City’s Etebo in the team’s middle of the park attracted great applause throughout the competition.
In a chat with our correspondent, Etebo said their performance at the tournament suggested that the team could look into the future with optimism.
He admitted that his own game had been lifted owing to the profound understanding he formed with Ndidi.
The former Warri Wolves said Ndidi’s almost flawless reading of the game and immense talent had made his own job a lot easier and the squad would benefit a lot more if they are kept together.
“Playing in all matches at AFCON was a great achievement that I am proud of it and I look forward to helping my country achieve greatness in the near future. Ndidi is a talented player and everyone can see how far he has developed. It is a great honour to play along side him because he is so good; I think I enjoy playing with him, he made my job easy and learn so much from each other. There are many talented players in the squad and he is one of the best in Africa. I know with players like Ndidi in the team, sky will be our limit. I know we will do a lot more with more playing time,” he said.
20,000 runners for Onitsha City Marathon
Over 20,000 runners from across the world are expected to take part in the maiden Onitsha City Marathon scheduled for October 5, 2019, which coincides with the popular Ofala Festival.
According to the organisers, registration for the race will run through till the end of September to allow for more participants.
According to Chisom Okereke-Ekpe, Head of Marketing and Branding of the Onitsha City Marathon (first international marathon in the South-East), this edition will only be half marathon while subsequent ones will include both the 10km and 5km races.
The Onitsha City Marathon have secured the needed endorsements from all relevant professional bodies including the IAAF/AIMS following the expert touch by world-renowned Course measurer, Norrie Williamson from South Africa.
Also, the Obi of Onitsha has given his blessings for this historic race.
The Organisers will on Sunday, August 18, be in Lagos to meet selected members of the creme-de-la-creme of the Nigeria sporting press at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos Nigeria.
In a statement signed by Okereke-Ekpe, she said Lagos is the heart of sporting press in Africa and there is no way an event of this magnitude will be done without carrying the vibrant Lagos press along.
“We know the importance of the Lagos sporting press and its environs, that is why we have chosen to have this parley in order for all to be aware of what we are planning to do,” she said.
“We are starting with just half marathon this year but from next year, it will definitely be bigger with the addition of the 10km and 5km races.”
“The race will start by 6.30am and registration is absolutely free for everyone capable and ready”
