Morocco hires Halilhodzic as new coach

Paul Pogba’s brother, Mathias claims the midfielder is ‘waiting’ to leave Manchester United and believes a move to Real Madrid could still happen before the end of the Spanish transfer window.

Earlier this summer, Pogba admitted that he wanted to leave United as he is looking for a ‘new challenge’.

The World Cup winner is one of Zinedine Zidane’s priority targets as he looks to rebuild his Real Madrid squad but United have rejected all offers from the Spanish club so far.

After United’s 4-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday, Pogba refused to rule out a move away from Old Trafford.

And now Mathias Pogba, who joined Spanish fourth division side CD Manchego last month, claims his brother still wants to leave United and insists a late move to Madrid cannot be ruled out with Spain’s transfer window due to close on September 2.

“Zidane is one of the greats and I think that if the club give him what he wants, he won’t have a problem, but if they don’t give it to him, he’s going to have a hard time because what he wants is not going to happen, because right now it’s a little late,” Mathias said in an interview with El Chiringuito.

“My brother is missing and I think he needs another midfielder.

“Of course Florentino [Perez] can get him, nothing is impossible in life.

“I don’t think he’s worth 200 million, but now the football world is like that, Manchester are going to ask for a lot, but not 200.

“It’s a delicate situation but the player has his personal goals, if you have to leave, well, that’s it.

“If you can’t stay and play where you are, you can stay and you’re done. I can’t assure you that he is going to stay at United.

“We know he wanted to move, but he’s not to blame. He’s waiting. He works hard and we’ll see what happens.

“In football you never know. Until September 2 everything can happen.

“My brother’s dream is to win the Champions League.”

Mathias also fired a dig at Jose Mourinho, who fell out with his brother Paul during their time together at United.

When Mourinho’s name was mentioned in the interview, Mathias replied: “Who is Mourinho?

“No, a player does not always have to be with his coach.

“If the coach is not with his players, his players do not have to be with him. He [Mourinho] was not with the team and the team was not with him.’

*Courtesy: metro.co.uk

