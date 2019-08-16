Arts & Entertainments
Mr Eazi announces #emPawa30
Mr Eazi is one of the most successful and influential artists in Africa and a key figure in the global rise of afrobeats.
He is investing in the next generation of African talent through emPawa Africa, a talent incubator program that provides emerging artists with the tools, startup funding and mentorship to become artist-entrepreneurs.
Following a successful launch earlier this year, emPawa Africa’s accelerator program will reopens to entries today, Friday, August. 15.
This time, 30 African artists will be selected to receive a non-repayable grant to fund their first pro-quality music video. They will also have mentorship, marketing services and other support to launch their international recording career.
To be considered, entrants are asked to upload a short video clip (up to 1 minute in length) to Instagram of themselves performing an original song, cover or freestyle, with the hashtag #emPawa30.
The program will close to submissions on Sept. 15, after which each entry will each be evaluated by Mr. Eazi and his music-industry colleagues. The new cohort of 30 artists will be announced September 30.
In this second phase of the program, artists from the African Diaspora are also encouraged to apply. The #emPawa30 will include 10 artists from Nigeria; 10 artists from other countries on the African continent; and five U.K.-based African artists, with the remaining five spots open to African-born artists in countries around the world, including the U.S. and Canada.
Nollywood remains toast of Africa –Damian
Stephen Damian is a film actor, known for his roles in ‘The Wedding Party’, ‘Mad About You’, ‘The Washerman’ and many others. In 2014, he was a top 10 finalist at the Mr. Nigeria competition. Damian, also a voiceover artiste and a model, in this interview with EDWIN USOBOH, shares his passion, why he chose acting over mathematics
Why a career in acting after an education in Mathematics? Many people run away from Math. What propelled you to studying it?
Acting has been my passion and it makes me happy. I only studied Mathematics in the University of Benin because I had no choice. I applied for Chemical Engineering but was giving Mathematics. I got tired of staying at home. So, I went on with it.
You once lived in Cameroon. Comparing their movie industry to ours, which is more developed or embraced?
You can’t compare Cameroun movie industry with Nigeria movie industry. Nigeria movie industry is on another level. Of course, I love Cameroun because I grew up there. Nigeria is better and that’s why I am here. The hustle is real here. Nigeria entertainment is more developed and it’s a toast across Africa.
Aside acting, you are also a producer. Tell us about your latest works
The dream of every actor is to also produce a film. My latest is ‘Tug’, produced by me and directed by Charles Uwagbai. It’s a romantic comedy that will tickle the fancy of fans. The storyline is top-notch with amazing cinematography and captivating performances.
What are those challenges you feel the industry needs to improve on?
One is the funding aspect of it. The industry needs more stakeholders to invest in it. For instance, building more cinemas. The reason Hollywood makes a lot of money is because they have a lot of stakeholders investing in the sector, though Hollywood has been in existence decades before Nollywood. We have capable hands in this country who can do same by investing in the movie industry, like building more cinemas to make it more accessible to people to go watch our movies. Each locality should have a cinema, and when they do that, they can bring down the price so that more people can afford Nigerian movies.
There is need for government policy also that will protect and incentivize the film maker. Currently, we don’t have such laws targeted primarily at growing the industry other than law against piracy. Piracy is a big crime everywhere in the world and we face that every day in Nollywood. Pirates are living on another man’s sweat. Government needs to crackdown so hard on this crime.
What’s your fashion sense?
I like to keep it simple, casual but classy
How do you relax?
When I am not working, I love watching movies and playing video games
Who is your role model in the industry and why?
Pete Edochie is my role model. He’s amazing. He is my greatest of all time. And other than his performances, I highly respect the fact that he is very culture oriented, especially the Igbo culture where I hail from.
Would you say acting is rewarding or you are just doing it as a pastime?
Yes, acting is very rewarding. The exposure is massive, and of course it does more than paying the bills.
Looking back, what are you most grateful for?
I am really grateful for the exposure. It’s overwhelming. It’s something that I am really proud of. I have learnt so much in the field as an actor.
Coachella Festival: I was speaking for other artistes, says Burna Boy
Nigerian Afro-Fusion singer, Burna Boy, has clarified the controversy that ensued after his name was “written in small fonts” on the lineup for the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
He said he had criticised the organisers of the event not just for himself as an “African Giant”, but so that other African artistes coming after him wouldn’t have to go through such “denigration”.
The ‘Anybody’ singer disclosed this when he featured on ‘The Daily Show’, an American late-night talk and news satire television program hosted by Trevor Noah, South African comedian.
He said: “I was on a toilet seat and then my mum calls me and told me we’re doing Coachella. I was like ‘that’s nice!’ I got off and then got on the gram. I checked the lineup. I was looking for my name and couldn’t find it. I was like ‘Am I really performing here?
“She then had to circle it for me because the name was so small on the poster. That’s never happened to me before. I’m used to being the African Giant. I didn’t like it. I expressed myself.
“I was like it should be the same thing as all other international artistes that were there. Not just for that but so that those coming after me don’t have to go through that.”
The ‘Ye’ singer appeared on the show alongside Mark Sanford, a former US representative and ex-governor of South Carolina, and delivered a performance of ‘Ye’, his critically acclaimed 2018 single.
In a recent interview, the singer had said ‘African Giant’ wasn’t what he was initially working on; the project was only birthed by the need to “make a statement” to justify his Coachella outburst.
Waje’s daughter to star in ‘Udue’ visuals featuring Johnny Drille
With barely a few weeks to the run up of her highly anticipated first concert, Nigerian R&B songstress, Waje, has released images from the set of her upcoming video ‘Udue’ featuring Johnny Drille, Mavin Records singer.
The video also featured Emerald, Waje’s daughter, and was shot on location at the scenic Lufasi Park in Lagos state.
‘Udue’, a song off the singer’s ‘Red Velvet’ album, portrays Emerald as Drille’s love interest.
The video follows the upbeat, soulful and seamless flow of the song which tells the story of a young couple in love. The love-birds enjoy each other’s company close to nature, far away from the hustle and bustle of the city.
Waje, one of Nigeria’s top female singers, had announced her Red Velvet Concert, a show which is said to be Nigeria’s first ‘Bedroom Musical’ and slated for September 1, 2019.
BBNaija 2019: Nigeria excited as housemates dress in native attires
The 2019 Big Brother Naija housemates, along with organisers have been commended by Nigerian on social media. Nigerians praised this Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem Gang edition for displaying the Nigerian culture in a positive light.
On Wednesday, August 14, Big Brother’s task charged the housemates to perform the tor-tiv coronation in native attires.
During the performance, the housemates and organisers of the show put in much effort to showcase the Nigerian culture through the display. Drums were played by professionals and dancers.
Nigerians were impressed by the display and they took to social media to praise the organisers and Housemates of the 2019 Big Brother Naija show.
They expressed that Big Brother Naija has shown the Nigerian culture in a positive light for the world to see.
“@Sleek_hottie: How proud i feel to see my culture being represented on National TV #BBNajia2019”
“@Amirable_eme: A little intro of the Tiv people. #BBNajia2019 #BBNaija #HeritageBankTask”
“@Peckyofficial: Coronation of the king. Sir Dee is an asset, Nollywood waiting for him#BBNajia2019 #BBNaija #MoreScreenTimeForMercyAndIke
“@iamnarzarh: Wow kudos @heritagebankltd this is really great . Hope they act to the expectations #BBNajia2019”
“@prncess_18: I’m in for this the housemates depicting the TIV cultureThank you biggie. We the tiv people say thank you #Proudtivgirl #benuetwitter #BBNaija #BBNajia2019”
“@Aogbogho: #BBNajia2019 be showcasing our rich cultural heritage. Kudos to Heritage Bank on this one. Love it.”
Toyin Abraham finds love again, marries Kolawole Ajeyemi
Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, seems to have found love again as she is set to tie the knot with actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi.
Photos from their pre-wedding shot have emerged on the pages of close friends and colleagues in the industry. First to put up the photo of the newly wedded couple was Nkechi Blessing, who couldn’t hide her joy over the union.
Next was Tayo Sobola who not only shared a photo of the soon to be Mr. and Mrs. Ajeyemi but captioned it with prayer quote for the couple.
The date for the wedding is not known yet but from all indications, it looks like we will be having a celebrity wedding in the coming days or weeks…who knows.
Toyin Abraham’s forthcoming wedding might be connected to her recent decision to take down all her Instagram photos…starting on a clean slate we guess.
Toyin Aimakhu has joined the list of celebrities who have become notorious for going MIA with their fans by deleting all their Instagram photos. It is not clear when the movie star deleted all the photos from her page but it apparently feels like she must have done it not too long ago.
Before her decision to take down all her photos, Toyin had one of the most beautiful and active Instagram pages with over 3.3 million followers. It is not clear why she decided to delete her photos but maybe she wants to start on a clean slate like the others who have done this in the past.
Assault: Time to move on, says ASAP Rocky after court ruling
ASAP Rocky has broken his silence and says he hopes to ‘move forward’ after being found guilty of assault in Sweden. The rapper was handed a suspended sentence and was ordered to pay a fine over the assault, after a fight broke out between Rocky and two men who claimed his bodyguard had broken their headphones.
ASAP and his team maintain it was in self-defence as the men refused to leave them alone.
Speaking on Instagram, he wrote: “I am of course disappointed by today’s verdict. I want to say thanks again to all of my fans, friends and everyone who showed me love during this difficult time.
“Imma keep moving forward. Thank you to my team, my management, attorneys, label and everyone who advocated for justice.” Following the incident, ASAP was held in Swedish prison, causing massive fan outcry for his release which even went as high as President Trump trying to call for his freedom.
However the Swedish authorities refused for a month before he was let go.
The incident was caught on tape, with ASAP filming the two men getting into an altercation with his crew.
He later uploaded the video online and insisted that he didn’t want trouble, explaining: “They followed us for four blocks, and they were slapping girls butts who passed. Give me a break.”
However, a statement released by the courts after the verdict stated that despite this, they was not enough ground to classify it self-defence. Stockholm’s District Courts ruled that “it has been proven that the defendants assaulted the victim by hitting and kicking him as he lay on the ground’.
“The artist has also thrown the victim to the ground and stepped on his arm,” the papers said.
“All three defendants are convicted of assault and sentenced to conditional sentences.
“The court finds that the defendants were not in a situation where they were entitled to self-defense and that they have assaulted the victim by hitting and kicking him.,” the statement added.
*Courtesy: metro.co.uk
Brawl: Swedish court finds US rapper, A$AP Rocky, guilty
Rapper A$AP Rocky and two members of his entourage were found guilty of assault Wednesday by the Stockholm District Court in Sweden following a high-profile case in which President Donald Trump tried to personally secure the artist’s release.
All three were given a suspended sentence and will not have to serve any prison time. The “Praise The Lord” rapper was ordered to pay a fine to the victim.
Swedish police arrested Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayer, last month after he was involved in a fight on June 30 while on tour in Stockholm.
The Grammy-nominated artist posted Instagram videos on the day of the fight that show two men following him and his crew. Rocky can be heard trying to defuse the situation, repeatedly asking them to stop following him and stressing that he does not want trouble.
Subsequent videos appear to show Rocky throwing one of the men to the ground and punching him. The rapper’s attorney has said that he was acting in self-defense. However, the court found he was not in a situation where they were entitled to use self-defense, reports Yahoo News.
Education as tool in birthing new Nigeria
Book Title: The Hope
Author: Uwana Michael
Publisher: EndFront Express Ventures
Year of Publication: 2011
Number of Pages: 104
Reviewer: Oladipo Kehinde
T
he Hope is a book that envisions better tomorrow for Nigeria and other African countries. Every change that comes to any nation comes with a price. Change is inevitable. The author tries to make Nigerians, Africans and, indeed, black in Diaspora believe there is possibility in impossibility.
The first place we can make that possible is in our thought pattern. Doubting mind is an enemy of progress. The author says: “Reasons why some people may think that the Nigerian dream is a daydream or impossibility is because of the previous challenges the country has encountered.” page 10.
We have to change our attitude for the nation to move forward. Every nation needs a progressive vision. The leaders need the followers vice versa. A shared vision is a fulfilled mission. The country is waiting for the sun of hope. Michael urges the nation to fast not from food but from thinking wrong thoughts. The youths are parts of the transformational change the country waits. A reading nation is a progressive nation. The author puts across Chief Obafemi Awolowo assertion: “Any people that are starved of books, especially the right type of books, will suffer intellectual malnutrition, stagnation and atrophy.” page 12.
Education is an indispensable tool in birthing the dream of a new Nigeria. Thinking is the business of life. The book has 20 chapters.
Each chapter has food for thought, quotes and reflections. The diction is lucid and specific. The cover design has pictures of our past and present presidents. The cover design has green background which shows the future of this country is green. Hope is everything. Dream is a product of one’s imagination. Michael urges Nigerians to hope for the best.
He affirms that it takes the mind of a man to achieve his dreams and ultimately live a purposeful life. Knowledge from books helps a nation to progress. Government should allocate fund for education. The author cites Professor Chibuzo Nwoke’s statement that, “If we know so much with all the conferences and workshops conducted, why Nigeria is still the way she is?” page 25. This is a question we should ponder on. We have to think of the way forward.
The author says: “People talk about how and what they know will move Nigeria forward, but they leave it at the discussion table only to go back to their normal lifestyle.” page 25. The author opines that organisations and religious groups should engage in youth empowerment projects. Government should create employment opportunity, stable power supply and friendly policies to achieve this lofty vision.
The author also advises the youth thus: “I bet you, if there is no job in the country, you would still be you; as the case may be; but you would eventually create a job.” page 29.
This is a motivational book on how to discover a new meaning to life; survive tough times, manage ones emotions, faith and spirituality, national and personal development and a special feature on Africa. This book is a must read for all Nigerians.
The author is a freelance writer, singer, value-entrepreneur and a trained administrator. He’s the initiator of the Mission to Nigeria Project and a minister.
How Nigerian writer, Adebayo, won 9mobile Prize for Literature
N
igerian writer, Ayobami Adebayo, emerged winner of the 2018 edition of the 9mobile Prize for Literature, the most prestigious literature prize for first time fiction writers of African origin.
Ayobami was announced the winner at an event held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the 9mobile headquarters in Banana Island, Lagos, for her novel ‘Stay with Me’. She received a prize of £15,000 and a Montblanc Meisterstück pen among several other rewards.
Another Nigerian writer, Lesley Nneka-Arimah, author of the book, ‘What it Means When a Man Falls Down from the Sky’, and a South African, Marcus Low, author of ‘Asylum’, emerged as runners-up.
Ayobami’s announcement followed the unanimous selection of her book by the judging panel for the 2018 9mobile Prize for Literature chaired by Nigerian academic Professor Harry Garuba and supported by Siphiwo Mahala and Doreen Baingana.
Acting Managing Director, 9mobile, Stephane Beuvelet, congratulated the winner and the runners-up, and restated the company’s commitment to continuously support Nigerians and other Africans with the best platforms to express their passion and creativity.
Arthouse Contemporary presents Joseph Obanubi as Artist of the Month
A
rthouse Contemporary is set to present Joseph Obanubi as Artist of the Month of August 2019.
The Artist of the Month feature promotes young contemporary artists, showcasing a selection of available works in a variety of media.
Joseph Obanubi is a Lagos-based multimedia visual artist. He studied graphic design at the University of Lagos where he obtained a bachelors and masters degree in 2015 and 2017 respectively. With a background in advertising and graphic design, his works explore identity, fantasy, a mix of reality and delusion within the context of globalization. His approach is mostly surreal and Afro-futuristic, to give new insight to ways of seeing things.
He was recently announced as the winner of the Big Pitch competition organized by the British Council, Nigeria.
