Mrs Buhari launches campaign to boost exclusive breastfeeding

While 55,000 unsafe abortions take place worldwide daily, 19 million unsafe abortions are recorded in developing countries annually. But using family planning could prevent unintended pregnancies. APPOLONIA ADEYEMI reports

News of Aduke, 16 years was shocking and unbelievable. Based on profuse bleeding, from Aduke who collapsed suddenly on that fateful day, concerned persons that were sympathetic to her plight rushed her on emergency to the nearest health centre. After close examination, the care providers on duty, promptly referred Aduke who was a secondary school student to a general hospital. She had become unconscious.

Further medical tests on the patient however showed that there has been attempts to terminate a pregnancy. Doctors subsequently carried out some surgical procedures to perfect the abortion so as to save the life of Aduke. Sadly, she died on the operating theatre.

In another instance, a 17-year-old Togolese domestic staff, resident in Lagos, found she was pregnant. As a single, Grace while providing domestic services for her boss, a wealthy female banker had been sexually active but was not using any form of family planning method.

When she did not observe her monthly menstrual period, she was disturbed on what to do next. However, being single and without an accommodation, Grace had decided to procure an abortion. She approached a patent-medicine store operator who administered an overdose of bleach on her in an effort to terminate the pregnancy, Grace did not survive the severe bleeding resulting from that action. Aduke and Grace were not the only adolescents that have died from unsafe abortion in the country. Many young sexually-active women who don’t use family planning have been through this same path. While some have died, others have come out of the process with morbidity, ending up with severe disability that render them dependent for life.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines an adolescent as any person between ages 10 and 19. This age range falls within WHO’s definition of young people, which refers to individuals between ages 10 and 24.

According to the WHO, unsafe abortion is a procedure for terminating an unwanted pregnancy carried out either by a person lacking the necessary skills or in an environment lacking minimal medical standards or both. The world body estimates that while 55,000 unsafe abortions take place worldwide daily, 19 million unsafe abortions take place in developing countries annually. It could be more because “information on abortion statistics in Nigeria is limited going by the restrictive abortion laws,” according to Adetokunbo Fabamwo, a Professor of obstetrics and gynaecology with the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM)/consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

Consequent upon the restrictive abortion law in the country, abortion is not only prohibited, but criminalised, explained Fabamwo who is also the chief medical director of LASUTH. However, the law permits abortion to save a women whose life is at risk occasioned by pregnancy, he added.

It has also been shown that in spite of the ‘hushed tunes’ under which abortion conversations and activities were usually carried out in the country, abortion remains prevalent in the country, particularly among the young ones. The WHO estimates that out of the 610,000 unsafe abortions carried out in Nigeria every year, 50 per cent of the women that die in the country are adolescents.

In his presentation at a 2-day Population Reference Bureau (PRB) Safe Engage Training Workshop in partnership with the Network of Reproductive Health Journalists (NRHJN) in Lagos, Fabamwo disclosed that Nigeria has one of the highest maternal mortalities in the world, saying 1,500 women per 100.000 live births die due to pregnancy related issues.

Furthermore, he stated that available data from the WHO shows that unsafe abortion contributes 13 per cent to maternal mortality figures.

Highlighting some of the factors driving high prevalence of unsafe abortion in the country, Fabamwo disclosed that 60 per cent of abortions carried out in the country were done by non-physician providers all of whom were quacks.

He said other reasons why the young ones resort to abortion was that they were single and mostly unprepared for responsibilities associated with child-bearing; most of the pregnancy cases were presented late, low educational status of the affected women and complications arising from the unsafe abortions which were ultimately refereed to orthodox health facilities.

Other factors include the family planning services being out of reach, failure of contraceptive methods, lack of resources to raise and support a child, among others.

Fabamwo added that unstable relationships, wrong partner, rape and incest, fear of isolation and rejection, ignorance, employment policies, completed family, being too young or too old were some of the reasons women procure abortions.

Corroborating the position of Fabamwo on the involvement of more adolescents in unsafe abortion, Dr. Funmi Ola-Olorun, a consultant public health physician said based on the findings of the Performance Monitoring and Accountability 2020, a family planning survey, not only do women in their 20s report the most abortion, younger women were significantly more likely to have the least safe abortion.

According to the five-year study conducted in 11 countries including Nigeria, from 2014 to 2018, less educated women were significantly more likely procure unsafe abortion.

Also, poorer women were significantly more likely to have least safe abortion.

Speaking further, Ola-Olorun who is Nigeria’s Co-Principal Investigatorr of the PMA 2020, said all the abortions being procured by adolescents and young ones in the country were unnecessary.

According to her, it has become necessary to increase awareness about using family planning to curb unintended pregnancies as a strategy to reduce maternal deaths

“Stakeholders were of the opinion that there was need to step up public awareness on causes and consequences of unsafe abortions and the dangers of not having access to legal and safe abortion.

“Conversations about why women resort to abortion in the context of contraceptive access, sociocultural stigma against abortion and restrictive abortion laws must be taken seriously, and need to occur everywhere including homes, schools, media, faith-based organisations, among others.”

Ola-Olorun said having pregnancy outside matrimonial home was highly stigmatised and many young persons don’t have the courage to discuss pregnancy with their mothers. Besides, they lack access to information or what to do whenever they were caught pregnante. Many of the young ones that found themselves pregnant wanted to continue their education and going for abortion was the easiest way to move on with their lives.

However, she stated that with education they could seek better and safer option.

Ola-Olorun said that modern contraception provided a safe way for women to meet their reproductive health needs.

On his part, Country Director of Jhpiego Nigeria, Prof. Emmanuel Otolorin urged all Nigerians to voluntarily embrace family planning, saying, “leaders and policy makers at all levels must support investments by budgeting adequately for family planning commodities, consumables and services.

He said, “Family planning providers must stop under-the-table user fees, which frustrates governments effort to provide free family planning.

“We must ‘de-stigmatise’ family planning in some parts of the country where it raises suspicion.”

Otolorin observed that the use of contraceptives reduces maternal and newborn mortality.

