MTN raises $140m from divestment plan
- As Nigeria, Ghana lead revenue surge
MTN Group Ltd has raised 2.1 billion rand ($140.24 million) from asset sales as part of a divestment plan announced in March, Africa’s largest mobile network by subscribers said on Thursday after reporting a 9.3% drop in earnings.
MTN is reviewing a raft of investments under the three-year, 15 billion rand divestment programme as it moves to focus on high-growth markets in the Middle East and Africa.
In the first half to June it sold its shareholder loan in ATC Ghana to American Tower Corp for 900 million rand and its interests in investment fund Amadeus and booking website Travelstart for 1.2 billion rand, the firm said in a statement.
It is also in the process of redeeming MTN Nigeria preference shares for $315 million.
“So we’re well on track for our 15 billion rand (target) over three years,” Group Chief Executive Rob Shuter told reporters in a post-earnings conference call.
The South African firm’s plan to dispose of its minority stake in Mascom Wireless Botswana for $300 million is ongoing and should be concluded in the second half of the year, it said.
It has cut its stake in newly-listed Jumia Technologies AG to 18.9% from 29.7% after the listing.
At 1045 GMT, MTN shares were down 1.3%, against a 1.1% rise in Johannesburg’s Top 40 index.
SERVICE REVENUE LED BY NIGERIA, GHANA
Group service revenue rose 9.7% to 67.8 billion rand in constant currency terms, led by 12.2% growth in MTN Nigeria – its second biggest African market – 18.7% in MTN Ghana and 3.3% in MTN South Africa.
Service revenue in South Africa was hurt by the weak economy and changes in tariffs and subscriber regulations in the first quarter, the firm said.
New regulations require mobile operators to roll over unused data and to stop automatically giving users access to extra data once prepaid limits have been reached.
Sales were also pressured by a reassessment of revenue from a network roaming agreement with the Cell C mobile network operator, MTN added.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa, fell to 195 cents in the six months to end June from 215 cents a year earlier, reports Reuters.
HEPS were hurt by new accounting standards, interest on fines, foreign exchange moves, hyperinflation and the depreciation of the Iranian real, which resulted in lower earnings from MTN Irancell, MTN said.
Using the previous accounting standard, HEPS grew 8.8% to 234 cents, while adjusted HEPS grew 12.1%.
Oil jumps on expectations producers may cut supply after 4% slump
Oil futures jumped more than $1 a barrel on Thursday, recovering half of the nearly 5% losses in the previous session, on expectations that lower prices may lead to production cuts.
Brent crude had rebounded to $57.75 a barrel, up $1.52, or 2.7%, from its last close by 0401 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped $1.51, or 2.96%, to $52.60 a barrel.
Both contracts hit their lowest levels since January on Wednesday after a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories added to worries that the China-U.S. trade war could further dampen demand growth this year.
Analysts said that crude prices were moving higher on the expectation that Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, and other producers in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) may take action to support the market by reducing supply.
“The threshold is $60 a barrel and if you go below that for a significant period of time, I would expect supplies to be taken off the market in order to support prices up,” said Virendra Chauhan, an oil analyst at Energy Aspects in Singapore.
Bloomberg in a report on Wednesday cited a Saudi official saying that the country is in talks with other producers to take action to halt the oil price slide.
“Trade war rhetoric will continue to guide markets, but the comments from Saudi Arabia could lead to unprecedented action to stabilize prices,” said Alfonso Esparza, a Toronto-based senior market analyst at Oanda.
“It is hard to imagine what that would look like given how hard it was to get the OPEC+ to agree to the production limit agreement, but given the potential free fall from crude if the trade war continues, no option is off the table,” he said, referring to OPEC+, a group including OPEC and non-OPEC producers such as Russia.
Esparza added that a weaker U.S. dollar has also lent support to the oil price rebound.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six other major currencies, has declined 1% since July 31, the day before the United States escalated its trade dispute with China by vowing to impose more tariffs, setting in motion retaliatory steps by China, reports Reuters.
Fidelity Bank disburses N9.6bn to MSMEs
Fidelity Bank Plc has disbursed a total of N9.6 billion to beneficiaries under the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN)’s fund for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) loan scheme.
The Managing Director of the bank, Nnamdi Okonkwo, disclosed this while speaking at SME funding connect forum in Lagos yesterday. He said the bank has access to about N25 billion of the loan scheme.
Development Bank of Nigeria exists to alleviate financing constraints faced by Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria through providing financing, partial credit guarantees and technical assistance to eligible financial intermediaries on a market-conforming and fully financially sustainable basis.
He noted that DBN, which commenced operation few years ago are partnering with the bank to empower and encourage MSMEs in the country with mostly single digit interest rate credit facilities.
Okonkwo, noted that the Bank came up with the initiative of the forum tagged ‘Entrepreneurship meets capital’ to deepen the conversation around funding, which remains the biggest headache of SMEs.
He said, “Fidelity Bank is an SME-friendly bank and we deemed it necessary to do something that directly affects our base as a bank.
“We have a lot of SMEs customers whom we have worked with and some that we are still working with and a lot of us know that the SMEs are the engine of any economy that is growing and as we know from the statistics of SMEDAN, we have over 40 million registered SMEs in Nigeria and we know that SMEs contribute 80 per cent of the workforce in Nigeria and cannot ignore them.
“Fidelity Bank Plc partnered with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to kick-start the SME funding connects initiative to help address the issues surrounding funding for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria.
The Chairman of the Bank Mr. Ernest Ebi who commended the management team for the initiative, noted that what the lender is doing is significant for the growth of SMEs in the country.
“The issue of SMEs is very important to the country’s growth, that’s why the bank is trying to lead others to promote it. We want the government to create enabling environment to ensure that basic infrastructures are available to encourage entrepreneurs,” he said.
The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat commended the bank for the initiative, adding that the importance of SMEs cannot be overemphasized, as they contribute to labour, poverty alleviation and revenue generation.
“What Fidelity Bank is doing is to create the access for capital, which is the biggest threat to SMEs,” he said. “ It is advisable that programmes like this that will assist entrepreneurs to get capital should be emulated by other financial institutions. We are ready to create enabling environment for the SMEs to thrive.”
MSMEs: DBN, Elumelu Foundation on rescue mission
A combination of The Tony Elumelu Foundation and Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) will comfortably transform MSMEs in Nigeria to reduce the current level of unemployment, Abdulwahab Isa reports
Entrepreneurship, unemployment gap have gained currency among topics frequently discussed these days.
It ought to be, given the high level in all shades of crimes and the scary dimension insecurity is taking in Nigeria.
Indisputably, there is a consensus that lack of jobs for millions of Nigerian youths, among others are fuelling various elements of insecurity like banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and internet fraud.
The periodic data of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on the high level unemployment in Nigeria evidently supports the assertion.
The limited job offers, which sparingly open across ministries, department and agencies of government, are often applied for under fierce competition.
Whenever they are available, some considerations come to play. The private sector, the best alternative for job opportunities, is constrained by some crippling factors such as lack of stable power supply, insecurity and unrestricted foreign items into Nigeria.
Recently, Abuja, the federal capital seat of government played host to two major events.
One was entrepreneurship mentoring and financing Micro, Small and Medium sized Enterprises (MSMEs).
First was the Tony Elumelu Foundation’s entrepreneurship lecture and another by Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN).
TEF’s entrepreneurial promotion
The high number of jobless hands within the rank of productive youth circle is on meteoric rise.
Acquisition of skills for self employed, entrepreneurship promotion have gained traction as a solution to breaking the unemployment circle.
One organisation that has taken a lead in mentoring Africa youths on entrepreneurship is The Tony Elumelu Foundation, TEF.
It was founded in 2010 by Chief Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Transcorp Hilton and United Bank for Africa, UBA, to unlock obstacles confronting Africa’s entrepreneurs in growing their start-ups into small to medium enterprises (SMEs) and national growth companies.
Between 2015 to date, TEF has committed $100 million to identify, train, mentor and fund 10,000 African entrepreneurs.
To scale up its intervention, the foundation, two weeks ago, organised its fifth editions in Abuja.
The two-day mega event had in attendance the Vice- President, Prof. Yemi Osinbano, presidents of some African countries, their representatives, technocrats and President, African Development Bank AfDB.
African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina actively participated in a panel discussion at the event, alongside Rwandan’s President Paul Kagame, Senegal’s Macky Sall and Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Speaking at the event, Osinbajo said time had come for proper funding of entrepreneurs.
He said the need to increase the funding support for entrepreneurs was borne out of the conviction that it would help create jobs, reduce poverty and boost economic development.
The vice-president described Elumelu’s entrepreneurship programme as a huge success, adding that at a time the continent is being defined by unsavory and unwholesome stories, beneficiaries of the initiative are changing the narrative.
”I am glad that a number of African governments are represented here– we are challenged to create the enabling environment for all of these young entrepreneurs to thrive.
“Our continent continues to be defined by unsavoury and unwholesome stories, which do not often accurately represent the reality of life and opportunity. The people in this room are the perfect and long-awaited counterpoints to those one-dimensional narratives of Africa that have sadly gained ground over the years,” said the VP.
Funding as bottleneck
Funding is a major problem of most MSMEs. However, some experts have argued contrarily.
They identified absence of key infrastructure such as power and good transportation system as major hindrances stifling growth of MSMEs.
At the TEF conference in Abuja, delegates were unanimous in their views.
They proposed the creation of youth entrepreneurship investment bank to be specially dedicated to funding enterprises managed by youth.
All delegates to the conference, including Prof. Osinbajo vetoed the setting up of special bank for MSMEs.
“We must fund young entrepreneurs and provide opportunities for capacity building. Our school curriculum must emphasise not just stem but critical thinking and entrepreneurship. And the promise of entrepreneurship banks must be kept,” he said.
On his part, Elumelu identified lack of fund as major obstacle to MSMEs growth.
He said his foundation was committed to helping the youth, by giving them seed capital to nurture their ideas.
“I’m happy of this convergence. The 21st Century development of Africa lies on our hands. We promised our young ones development. The sky is now yours to actualise your dream and opportunities. In TEF, we give you little seed capital to nurture your ideas. I’m happy everyone is on board,” Elumelu said.
DBN’s mission
Three days after Tony Elumelu Foundation conference on entrepreneurship, DBN had its first annual lecture series in Abuja.
Set up about two years ago to provide funding for MSMEs, the bank confirmed giving over N70 billion credit to 50, 000 MSMEs since its operation two years ago with majority of the businesses owned by women.
The bank said it was poised to granting more credit facility to MSMEs.
The board Chairman, Dr. Shehu Yahaya, said the recapitalisation process of the bank was in top gear to be completed in two years time.
“At the moment, the plan is to attract additional equity from impact investors, as well as multi-lateral development institutions. That is the way we intend to go to expand, although the government will remain a shareholder, but the relative ownership of the government will be substantially diluted in favor of private and multi-lateral development institutions,” he said.
The bank’s CEO, Tony Okpanachi, said the institution was conversant with its mandate, and on course to fulfilling it.
Underlining the importance of MSMEs in economic growth and development of a nation, the DBN CEO said, statistics across the continent showed many global economies, MSMEs were the bedrock of economic growth and development because of the critical role they play in accelerating economic transformation and industrialisation.
In Nigeria, for instance, he said both SMEDAN and NBC data affirmed there were about 41.5million MSMEs in Nigeria and collectively they contribute to well over 50 per cent of Nigeria’s GDP.
“However, access to finance is still a concern for this critical segment of the economy. The latest figure indicates that at the Micro level, about 90.5 per cent do not have access to credit whilst the figure for SMEs is put at 67.9 per cent. Other pressing areas which rank high for SMEs are assistance in power and water supply – 83.5 per cent as well as tax rate reduction – 73.1 per cent.
“The theme for this maiden edition of the DBN annual lecture series is “surviving to thriving: MSMEs as the key to unlocking inclusive growth in Africa. We believe that this is apt and timely,” Tony said.
Changing the narrative
Developed nations across the world are recording impressive scores on MSMEs.
The governments of these nations have realised enormous power of MSMEs as tool for economic growth. They are supporting it with favorable policies, plans, and programs to enable their success.
The establishment of Small and Medium Enterprises Development of Nigeria, SMEDAN is a demonstration of government effort to give MSMEs the support.
The establishment of Development Bank of Nigeria and other development finance institutions to cater for MSMEs funding are driven by noble mindset to promote entrepreneurship.
DBN is a wholesale DFI established to increase access to finance for the micro, small and medium sized enterprises (MSMEs), and other small corporates.
The specific objective of the bank is to alleviate financing constraints faced by MSMEs and other small corporates in Nigeria by providing financing, partial credit guarantees and technical assistance to eligible financial intermediaries on a market-conforming and fully financially sustainable basis.
Last line
The public sector isn’t in a position to create the required number of jobs for millions of unemployed Nigeria youths. The private sector that would have absorbed more hands is stiffed by lots challenges. The best alternative, therefore, is to provide funds to MSMEs and groom entrepreneurs as Tony Elumelu Foundation is doing, and Development financial Institutions like Development Bank of Nigeria should be adequately funded to provide cheap credit to MSMEs.
DFS: NCC cuts telcos’ USSD service costs
From first of September this year, mobile network operators (MNOs) in the country are to charge not more than N4.89k for a session of Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) services, New Telegraph has learnt.
This is a deviation from the current practice where the MNOs negotiate the cost with financial service providers to arrive at what the consumers pay for mobile USSD transactions.
Coming at a time the MNOs are also moving into payment service, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), which issued the new guideline for its licensees, said the intervention was aimed at reducing the cost of digital financial services in the country to get more Nigerians into government’s financially inclusion plans.
USSD is a service that allows mobile phone users to interact with a remote application from their device in real time. All financial institutions in the country are using the USSD to offer services such as fund transfer, checking account balance, buying airtime, etc., which the customers pay for.
According to a regulatory document titled, ‘Determination of USSD Pricing,’ issued by the NCC and which is binding on all MNOs, the MNOs from September are to charge maximum of N4.89k and minimum of N1.63k for a USSD session.
A predefined session is started once a user dials in to facilitate the transfer of information between the application and the user.
“This determination does not apply to the currently zero rated USSD services such as customer service, balance enquiry, purchase of airtime and data services, etc. related to telecommunications services,” the commission noted.
The telecom regulator said it calculated the cost of the network components used to provide the service to determine the provisioning cost for USSD services.
While noting that one of the widest uses of the USSD platform is for delivery of digital financial services, NCC said the USSD charge was just one of the many cost components of DFS.
“It is expected that other players in the DFS ecosystem (such as banks and licensed mobile financial services providers etc.) would equally be transparent and ensure that their charges reflect their true cost structures. It is expected that this determination will enable such transparent cost application in that sector. The commission looks forward to action by the other regulators in this regard to achieve fair pricing to the benefit of consumers, the different players in the ecosystem, and Nigeria as a whole,” it stated.
NCC said it would continue to collaborate with all stakeholders in the USSD ecosystem, noting, however, that industry stakeholders were concerned that the charges by banks and other financial service providers were often high and arbitrary.
“The commission encourages the Central Bank of Nigeria to look into, and conclusively address these concerns,” it stated.
During a consultative meeting before the regulation was issued, the MNOs, comprising MTN, Globacom, Airtel and 9mobile, had frowned at NCC’s decision, noting that the recommended cost may not be a true reflection of the total costs for the provision of USSD services.
According to them, the cost fixed by the regulator for a USSD session represents a significant reduction from the going industry rate and could be a disincentive for future investments towards supporting the evolving digital financial service ecosystem.
NCC, however, responded by saying that the cost determined took into consideration all the relevant cost elements required to perform a USSD service.
“The cost is modelled after an ‘efficient operator’ and not intended to be direct reflection of the cost of any individual operator,” it stated.
Giving further explanations to why it came up with the intervention, the regulator said: “The commission aligns with the assertion that there is no obvious market failure in terms of competition amongst the MNOs in the USSD service market segment.
“However, the commission has elected to intervene pursuant to its statutory obligations to promote affordable communications services and to ensure that the charges reflect the underlying costs of service provision as required by the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003.
“This consideration also supports the appropriate pricing of USSD, being a resource critical to the attainment of Nigeria’s social and economic inclusion imperatives.”
CBN to cotton farmers: Raise production to 300,000 tons
In line with the current administration’s drive to revive the textile sector, mostly to put an end to the $4 billion import bill incurred annually on textile, there are indications that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has given a marching order to the country’s agric cotton growers to produce 300,000 tons of cotton in 2019 planting season from the current meagre 80,000 tons.
New Telegraph learnt that at the meeting with service chiefs and stakeholders from cotton, textile and garment industries recently in Abuja, the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, gave the order to the cotton farmers under the aegis of National Cotton Association of Nigeria (NACOTAN).
He said meeting the 300,000 tons cotton production in this year’s planting season was imperative as it will be key to the country’s textile revival and also reducing the $4 billion import bill incurred annually on textile importation.
The association’s President, Anibe Achimugu, made it known to this newspaper that the apex bank’s order had put the cotton growers on their toes in an effort to meet government’s cotton production target and salvage the country’s high import bill spending on textile importation.
Achimugu explained that the apex bank’s 300,000 tons cotton production target was a tall order, noting that the CBN investment through the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme would spur its members to produce 240,000 tons at minimum and 300,000 tons at maximum in 2019.
According to him, today, the country produces only 80,000 tons of cotton for textile, down from the previous 2.6 million tons produced in the 60s and 70s, but the country is seeking to up production this year by partnering with farmers from 26 states, covering the North East, North Central and the South West, who are aiming to increase output by 1.5 to two ton per hectare, from the current 500 kilograms per hectare produced.
“Currently, Nigeria produces a meagre 80,000 tons of cotton annually and we have a marching order to increase production to about 300,000 tons in 2019 planting season.
“We are confident that we will be producing 240,000 tons at minimum and 300,000 tons at maximum through CBN’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme,” Achimugu stated.
Speaking further, the association’s president noted that each farmer involved in the new partnership was expected to produce two hectares each, meaning that this year, Nigeria will cultivate 200,000 hectares, up from about 50,000 hectares previously cultivated.
“We are looking at a minimum of 1.2 tons per hectare yield, which is 240 and the best in case the scenario will be 1.5 tons, which will be 300 tons per hectare,” he said.
The NACOTAN helmsman, however, attributed low quality seeds, rising operating cost of running factories, poor access to finance and smuggling of textile materials as one of the major factors that led to the death of cotton production in Nigeria.
“Nigeria clearly stands out as a virgin market that must be tapped if we are ever serious to create jobs on a mass scale and reduce youth restiveness. Therefore, all hands must be on deck to harness the potential of cotton in the agric sector,” he said.
It will be recalled that the CBN governor had said that the Nigerian cotton, textile and garment sector holds huge potential to create more than two million jobs and reduce $4 billion import bill incurred annually on textile.
Emefiele explained that this was the reason the apex bank is extending part of the N40 billion new round of the anchor borrowers’ programme and that the bank is committed to investing part of the amount in cotton production in line with the current administration’s plan to revive the sector.
NiRA mulls downward review of .ng cost
●As registrations hit 142,476
In response to complaints by Nigerians over high cost of registering the country’s top level domain name, .ng, Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA) said it was considering a downward review of the cost. The reduced cost, the association said, would be implemented from next year.
Many Nigerians have been shunning the .ng country code top level domain name ccTLD on the basis of its higher cost compared to the general top level domain (gTLD) .com. While a .com domain name can be registered for as low as N2,000, a cheap .ng registration is sold for N11,000 while the premium names are sold for as high as N1 million.
However, President of NiRA, Mr Muhammed Rudman, said the Board of Registrar had listened to complaints from Nigerians and would slash the price to encourage more Nigerians register and use the country’s identity on the internet.
According to him, Nigeria is losing a lot of money through the preference for foreign domain name and foreign hosting of data, adding that this must be stopped by encouraging more Nigerians to take up the .ng domain name. He said government must also come up with localisation policy to ensure that the country’s data is hosted locally.
Meanwhile, as at end of July, registrations for the country’s ccTLD rose to 142,476. This indicated that there were 18, 664 registrations of the .ng domain name in the last one year, as the total registration as at July 2018 was 123,812.
Explaining other efforts being made to promote the .ng, Rudman said: “We have in the past organised events, participated in several initiatives and embarked on projects in a bid to create awareness and keep the .ng brand in the subconscious mind of Nigerians and the entire world.
“Recently, we concluded the 2019 Web Hosting conference, which attracted several participants from various parts of the country. In all, we are very much aware that the growth in domain name registration is a collective responsibility that more Nigerians should support.
“We seek the support of the general public to spread the good word about .ng and join us to make the necessary impact that will project the .ng brand and ultimately grow our economy.”
A domain name is an identification string that defines a realm of administrative autonomy, authority or control within the Internet. The right to use a domain name is delegated by domain name registrars, who are accredited by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), the international organisation charged with overseeing the name and number systems of the Internet.
Speaking on the value of the country’s domain name, the Dean of NiRA Academy, Mr Sikiru Shehu, said Nigerians would gain a lot if they embrace the country’s ccTLD.
According to him, the preference for foreign domain names is already denying the country revenue it could have gotten from selling its own and Nigerians are putting more pressure on the forex situation with their demands for dollars to buy the domain names.
He pointed out that the domain name business was a huge market that could create a lot of jobs for Nigerians if embraced and well exploited.
“We currently have 65 registrars, who have been able to register less than 200,000 .ng domain names. Let’s assume that each of the registrar has one staff each, if you multiply 65 by two you know the number of jobs have been created. You can imagine what would happen if we have one million registration.
“With a population of about 200 million and about 30 per cent of this population as Internet users, it is a strong pointer to a world of opportunities and wealth creation for domain name entrepreneurs and the general economy.
“If, however, a greater percentage of the population decide to go for non (.ng) domains, it could also cause capital flight and affect the economy negatively,” Shehu added.
NTITA to reward excellence in ICT
For the third year running, Nigeria Telecom & Information Technology Awards (NTITA) is set to honour individuals and corporate organisations, which have distinguished themselves in the last one year. The industry event, which is being organised by Instinct Wave in partnership with the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), is scheduled to hold in Lagos on 28th September.
According to the organisers in a statement, 2019 NTITA would reward and recognise not only the products and diverse innovations that keep the ICT & Telecom sector thriving, but also the companies and people who make the industry great. The awards, the organisers said, are open to all players and stakeholders in the ICT ecosystem.
Speaking on the event, Instinct Wave CEO, Mr. Akin Naphtal, said the awards has grown over the years, in participation and prestige; setting the highest industry standard for honouring organisations and individuals in the Telecom & ICT sector within Nigeria and beyond. He added that the awards have become the benchmark for outstanding performances in the industry and a symbol of excellence that marks leadership, quality and innovation.
“We are proud to have promoted success stories, technology advancement and disruption in one of the most dynamic business sectors in Nigeria in the last three years,” he said.
“This year we have provided another platform to recognise government institutions that have embraced digitisation and created disruptive technologies for effective service delivery in the Public sector. Fintech players, Smart City innovation and disruptive technologies cutting across every business sector will also be recognised. And most importantly, the selection process will be more rigorous and competitive,” he added.
Speaking on the strategic partnership, President of ATCON, Mr. OlusolaTeniola said, “this event will strengthen the symbiotic relationship between the mobile industry and the wider ICT ecosystem.” He said the awards night would provide an exceptional opportunity for stakeholders to network, entertain clients, and reinforce relationships with partners and reward staff with exceptional performance.
Broadband: Deepening 4G revolution
Nigeria’s journey to pervasive broadband is taking shape on the strength of increasing 4G deployment by service providers. Industry analysts are, however, worried that the deployment is skewed towards cities, thus widening existing digital gap in the country. SAMSON AKINTARO reports
Having surpassed the 30 per cent target in 2018, stakeholders are looking forward to a more robust broadband penetration in Nigeria in the next five years. Hence, while there is no official target yet, like it was done in the 2013-2018 Plan, it is envisaged that the country should achieve 70 per cent penetration by the year 2023.
As at June this year, broadband penetration in the country stood at 33.3 per cent, according to statistics released by Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). This indicated that some 63.5 million Nigerians were on broadband service in June.
There have, however, been concerns that the increasing penetration level is not on national scale but in a few concentrated cities. The telecom regulator also recently admitted that the most pervasive networks in the country are on 2G, while there is still a large proportion of the population that are under-served or unserved with universal access to mobile and the Internet.
4G+ unleashed
While 4G spread is still limited to cities, leaving those in the hinterlands with slow 2G networks and at best 3G, service providers are taking the fast Internet speed revolution a notch higher with deployment of advanced 4G LTE, otherwise known as 4G+.
Already, two service providers, MTN and VDT Communications have announced the roll out of advanced 4G service. According to a statement from the company, MTN 4G+ runs on 4G LTE Advanced Technology using a combination of the recently acquired 800 MHz spectrum and 2600 MHz. “The added spectrum and advanced technology extend the reach and capacity of MTN’s data network in Nigeria and enables speeds of up to 200 Mbps, the telco said. “This means a 30-minute HD video could take as little as three minutes to download on 4G+, while the same video would take around eight minutes to download on standard 4G.”
On its part, VDT, which has been serving enterprise segment of the market, said it has now joined the retail market in a move aimed at deepening penetration with its advanced 4G LTE service. CEO of the company, Biodun Omoniyi, said opportunity to actualise this dream came with the successful acquisition of a broad channel 2.3GHz Spectrum from the Federal Government through Bitflux Communications Limited; a consortium which VDT is the principal partner.
Omoniyi added that the decision to launch VDT 4G LTE service was born out of the need to bridge existing gaps in the market due to poor quality networks. “VDT 4G LTE Advanced has come to fill these yawning gaps with superior network quality, top-notch network performance and proactive customer and support services,” he said.
Broadband reality
As advanced 4G service is being deployed in major cities, millions of Nigerians in remote areas are still on 2G and are left out of the digital revolution. The skewed deployment of 4G, though fairly based on bottom line consideration by the service providers, is seen as the bane of Nigeria’s broadband quest.
4G is the fourth generation of broadband cellular network technology, succeeding 3G for faster Internet access. According to the President of Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) Mr Olusola Teniola, the current 33 per cent broadband penetration is not a reflection of national broadband spread. “We say that we have 33 per cent broadband penetration, Lagos takes 11 out of that 33 per cent, out of 36 states, so do the maths. It is skewed in favour of Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt, probably all those three states put together take almost half of that 33 per cent and I’m being conservative here. So, the reality is that, yes, we have exceeded the 30 per cent that the Nigeria Broadband Plan sets, but it didn’t talk about subscriptions, it talked about subscribers,” he said.
Compulsory 4G base stations
Apparently to speed up the spread of 4G and bridge the current rural-urban gap, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), said it is now monitoring deployments to ensure that all new base stations to be built by the mobile network operators (MNOs) are 4G-compatible. The Commission said this became imperative to accelerate the spread of 4G service to 100 per cent of the country’s population with a minimum broadband speed of 1.5 megabit per second (Mbps).
Reflecting on pace of 4G deployment in the country, ATCON President had recently disclosed that the MNOS had been able to convert only 7000 out of their 45,000 base stations to 4G, despite their efforts in the last two years.
While highlighting efforts to deepen broadband penetration at a recent forum in Lagos, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof Umar Danbatta, said the Commission had been encouraging the operators to upgrade their 2G base transceiver stations (BTSs) to 3G, while ensuring that their new sites are 4G.
“Through effective regulatory oversight, which the Commission is known for, we are ensuring that all new sites to be built by the mobile network operators (MNOs) are Long Term Evolution (LTE)-compatible. We also strive to ensure implementation of harmonised Right of Way (RoW) charges on state and federal government highways at the cost of N145 per linear meter to encourage faster rollout of telecoms infrastructure,” he said.
“We are also working with relevant stakeholders to ensure elimination of multiple taxation and regulations; encourage spread of 3G coverage to, at least 80 per cent of the Nigerian population over the current 56.4 per cent of the population covered with 3G networks.”
Last line
In weeks or months to come, there is no doubt that other network operators are going to join the 4G+ trend to remain competitive. While this is a positive development. as the world moves towards 5G, the service providers and the regulator still need to expand the 4G penetration beyond cities. Except there is a conscious effort at connecting the unserved and under-served areas with 4G, the digital gap in the country will continue to get wider.
MTN: We’ve invested N2trn in Nigeria
…paid over N1.7trn tax
Telecommunications operator, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, said it has invested over N2 trillion into the Nigerian economy.
The company disclosed this while reacting to recent tax issues in relation to the N1.04 trillion fine imposed on it by Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in 2015.
While the telco completed the payment of the fine in May this year, Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr Babatunde Fowler, recently accused the company of deducting tax from the N330 billion fine it paid to the NCC. Fowler maintained that fines and penalties for regulatory infractions were revenues paid to the Federal Government and should not be subjected to any tax deduction.
MTN in a statement signed by its Manager, Public Relations and Protocol, Corporate Affairs/Corporate Relations, Mr Onome Okwah, admitted that there was a ‘technical disagreement’ between it and the Federal Inland Revenue Service on how the 2015 fine should be treated for tax purposes.
“Our attention has been drawn to media reports regarding the status of taxes relating to the 2015 fine imposed on MTN Nigeria Communications Plc (MTN),” the statement read. “We acknowledge that there is a technical disagreement between MTN and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) as to how the fine should be treated for tax purposes. However, while the monies have been paid to FIRS, we have taken the disagreement to the Tax Tribunal set up by FIRS Chairman and Minister of Finance, and are awaiting a decision.
“MTN remains fully compliant with Nigerian tax laws and will abide by the findings of the tribunal. The company is committed to meeting its fiscal responsibilities and contributing to the social and economic development of Nigeria. Since incorporation in 2001, MTN has invested more than NGN2 trillion into the Nigerian economy and has paid more than NGN 1.7 trillion in taxes, levies and other regulatory fees,” the telco said.
NCC had in October 2015 imposed a N1.04 trillion fine on the telecommunications giant for alleged non-compliance with the deadline set by the commission to disconnect all unregistered SIM cards. The regulator reduced the fine to N780 billion in December 2015, having taken into consideration the stability of the telecommunication sector. The fine was further reduced to N330 billion after MTN had agreed to be listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
Based on that agreement, MTN successfully listed on the premium board of the NSE in May this year. The listing created a new telecoms and technology asset class for investors and provided an opportunity for a wider group of Nigerians to participate in the MTN investment story.
Unsold products: MAN’s unending challenge
A new report on the Manufacturers CEOs Confidence Index (MCCI) survey by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) says inventory of unsold manufactured products in the country persists sector. Taiwo Hassan looks at the adverse effects on industrial growth
Latest report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that the country’s economy is still weak and fragile, an aftermath of the 2019 general elections.
Consequently, this indicates that key sectors of the economy are still struggling with improved performances as lull growth persists.
Ideally, the country’s moribund manufacturing sector has always been at the receiving end whenever there are contractions in the economy with manufacturers struggling to stay afloat in their businesses.
In fact, the economic lull remains a cause for concern for government and private sector due to its wider implication on inclusive and sustainable growth in the country.
Members of the organised private sector had expected rapid recovery in the economy this year, supported by higher private consumption, which should be buoyed by the minimum wage hike and accommodative monetary conditions.
The slow implementation of reforms, and commodity-price volatility and possible disruptions to oil production, however, poses key challenges to the outlook.
Challenges
Indeed, manufacturers are still facing numerous challenges in their core business, which are largely responsible for the not too impressive performance of the sector.
According to the NBS, these challenges can be found in the form of high inventory of unsold finished products, inadequate electricity supply, increase in electricity tariff in the face of poor services from distribution companies and abnormally high interest rates.
Others are high excise duties on some products, inadequate trade facilitation infrastructure, expensive price of natural gas, unfriendly port environment, multiplicity of taxes/levies/fees, exorbitant cost of haulage, congestion at the Lagos seaports, among others.
Unsold products
However, manufacturers, under the aegis MAN, are groaning over inconsistent economic policies of the Federal Government in relation to their products.
In the latest MAN MCCI report, the level of unsold products in the country shows that majority of those interviewed, 55 per cent disagreed that inventory of unsold manufactured products in the country had reduced over the last three months; 21 per cent agreed while the remaining 24 per cent were not sure.
Indeed, the high level of disagreement among respondents indicates the need for government to introduce disposable income enhancing fiscal policy measures that would be in sync with existing monetary policies.
No doubt, this will boost the purchasing power of Nigerians and stimulate aggregate demand in the country.
According to MAN, in the past, delay in the passage of the national budget was the reason attributed to high unsold goods because of the mesh between the executive and legislative arms of goverment.
Also, low purchasing power among Nigerians is fueling the situation.
The association noted that slow pace in budget implementation is really affecting sales of manufactured goods meant for the country’s market.
The association stressed that information at its disposal from its headquarters in Lagos and members nationwide shows that there are a lot of unsold goods.
Customs duty/exchange rate
Another major reason raised by Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has to do review in exchange rate for the computation of import duty from N306/ dollar to N326/dollar.
Precisely, this was purportedly done at the instance of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
LCCI explained that the worry here is that this action by the CBN will exacerbate the challenges faced by investors and the citizens in the economy.
According to the chamber, what the CBN has done is to impose another form of tax on investors and citizens.
“Coming at a time government has repeatedly stressed its commitment to the investment growth and economic diversification, this policy action is a negation of what the present administration professes as far as economic management is concerned.
Investors are currently grappling with a difficult operating environment manifesting in the high infrastructure deficit, weak purchasing power, increasing poverty incidence, high unemployment and fragile economic growth.
“This is not a time to introduce a policy measure that would impose additional cost on investors. Already the sharp depreciation in the exchange rate in the last few years had resulted in high import duty across all sectors, including duties on raw materials and intermediate products used in the industries,” the LCCI noted.
Last line
Indeed, the MAN MCCI report stressed that high inventory of unsold goods in the sector could only be resolved when there is improvement in real consumption in the economy, reduction in smuggling and counterfeiting of local products as well as general improvement of the economy with proper implementation of the national budget.
