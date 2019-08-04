Opinions
Much ado about ‘bow and go’
T
he screening of ministerial nominees by the Senate has come and gone but the dust it raised may take some time to settle. The announcement of ministerial nominations is always greeted with public excitement. And the case was not different this time round too, for obvious reasons. The President needs ministers to help him in running the affairs of the country. When the ministers are in place, it is generally believed the full complement of the Executive is formed for the business of governance to begin in earnest. This is why the nation was eager about the composition of the next Federal Executive Council.
President Muhammadu Buhari eventually forwarded the names of his nominees to the Senate for screening and approval a fortnight ago. The public anxiety continued until last week Tuesday when the list was unveiled at the Senate plenary by Senate President Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan.
The following day, the Senate began the screening after earlier deciding to postpone its recess for the exercise. The prompt commencement of the legislative process by the Senate under the leadership of Senator Lawan is remarkable. It showed the senators were willing to defer their holiday for what they considered a national assignment. And the way they went about it was a clear departure from the past wherein nominees were made to go through some undefined pre-screening rituals before being invited to the Red Chamber for formal screening.
Rather than applaud the Senate for that, a well-known parliamentary practice of giving recognition to former lawmakers, who by virtue of being in parliament before without abusing their integrity had fulfilled the condition for their appointment ab initio, started generating controversy. Eight nominees, out of the 43 on the list, took their turns on Day One. Uchechukwu Ogah, a nominee from Abia State, was the first to be invited into the chamber for screening. For almost one hour, the senators feasted on him. Then former Benue State Governor George Akume, who previously was also Minority Leader of the Senate, took his turn. Standing on his feet looking at Akume in his white babariga as he mounted the podium, the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, cleared his throat and said: “I rose for only one purpose to ensure that tradition, that convention be respected in perpetuity so that no question here, other than ‘take a bow and go’ propagated by a few of our colleagues, be maintained.” The privilege was accorded Akume as a former two-term senator.
Akume’s case is interesting. Between 2007 and 2015, he not only had his seat well marked, as others, in the Senate, he also took part in the screening of nominees of the President more than twice. “I rise to support that he should be asked to take a bow and go, given his length of service in this chamber,” said Distinguished Senator Omo-Agege. It was obvious the DSP spoke the minds of his other colleagues.
The President of the Senate then came point-blank on the issue: “Let me also remind us that it is a tradition here to give this privilege, this concession to senators who served in this chamber or in the House of Representatives or indeed the State Houses of Assembly. This tradition must continue despite the fact that some people do not understand it and we need to educate them.”
It is a tradition inherited from previous Senates, which evidently underscores the importance the lawmakers attach to the institution of the parliament such that if one has discharged himself or herself creditably there, he would do even better in other areas notably in the executive branch.
Not knowing the import of that parliamentary practice and one of prerequisites for ministerial nomination, which equates it with the condition for qualification for membership of the House of Representatives, some Nigerians, among them commentators and columnists, queried the essence of the screening if all that a nominee would do at the Senate is to bow and take his leave. I admit that asking these former lawmakers some questions may refresh the memories of their new colleagues and indeed Nigerians about the character and competence they had earlier demonstrated in parliament. It may also be a needless exercise because the former lawmakers had abinitio met the condition for their nominations.
Ita Enang, Special Adviser on Senate Matters to President Buhari, who was formerly in the House of Representatives and Senate and indeed in charge of Rules and Business, first in the House and later in the Senate for several years, put this issue succinctly. According to him, the practice of “take a bow and go” is not new and not peculiar to the Nigerian Senate. “It is a tradition that started in the United Kingdom and the United States parliament and has become a parliamentary tradition everywhere.”
Enang knows his onions and knows well the rules guiding confirmation hearings. If that practice deserves a review as some honestly canvass, I think the Senate will not hesitate do so accordingly. The point, however, is some of those who criticised the practice and erroneously called the upper chamber and its leadership all kinds of names would wish to be at the receiving end of that privilege if previously in parliament and now appeared on the ministerial list.
But before we go for tinkering with that established practice, it is important to know the intention of the law in assigning the all-important confirmation of ministers and other key appointments of the president to the Senate. In carrying out that task, the Nigerian Constitution asks the Senate to ensure the president complies with certain provisions. For ministerial nomination, Chapter 6 Part 1 Section 147 is very apposite here.
Subsection (2) of this section states: “Any appointment to the office of Minister of the Government of the Federation shall, if the nomination of any person to such office is confirmed by the Senate, be made by the President. Subsection (3): Any appointment under subsection (2) of this section by the President shall be in conformity with the provisions of Section 14 (3) of the Constitution;- provided that in giving effect to the provisions aforesaid the President shall appoint at least one Minister from each State, who shall be an indigene of such State. Subsection (5): No person shall be appointed as a Minister of the Government of the Federation unless he is qualified for election as a member of the House of Representatives.”
I consider the scrupulous application of these criteria as the real purpose of the confirmation screening. The same critics of the just-concluded process would have accused the Senate of over-reaching itself if it had done more than prescribed by the law. It would have been more helpful though if the President had provided the Senate the portfolios of the would-be ministers in which case the Senate would assess their competence and appropriateness against the portfolios assigned them. Again, ministerial nomination is the prerogative of the President and the Constitution does not mandate him to assign portfolio to nominees forwarded to the Senate. As such no one can blame President Buhari.
This is where those who equate Senate screening to a job interview miss the point. For a job interview, the candidate knows what to prepare for and the interviewers the questions relevant to specific jobs. In this case, neither the nominees nor the Senators know the portfolios the president intends for the nominees. Unless they speculate based on the educational or professional experience of a nominee, all the senators can do with those they did not know or those that had not passed through their institution previously is ask general questions that may give little insight about them and how they may perform as ministers.
Awoniyi is the Special Adviser on Media to the President of the Senate
Perspectives
What’s really getting Gov. Fayemi ticking?
Have you seen those pictures making rounds of Ekiti State governor, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi warmly relating with a 7-year-old pupil of a public school? The story has it that Gov. Fayemi and the boy met during the launching of the Federal Government’s school feeding programme in Ekiti. Since then, the governor had struck a friendly accord with the boy, forcing the former to invite the latter, his little friend, over to visit him in the office.
The pictures actually brought out another salient character of the governor, whose critics had accused of being disconnected, especially from the lowly. Many would also argue that Gov Fayemi was always too serious and hardly had time for such an affection For the boy, Master Daniel Olutope, a Primary 3 Pupil of St Michael Primary School, Ajilosun, Ado Ekiti, the visit to his “friend” was an exciting experience, an assurance that a governor was also a human being of likemind and that he could also aspire to attain any height in life.
The gesture was actually a confirmation of Gov. Fayemi’s penchant for education, particularly, child education, and an affirmation of his knowledge economy agenda. Prior to when the pictures started making rounds, pundits had been wondering what was making Dr. Fayemi tick. One moment, he was seen flowing freely with the high and mighty, the next moment, he was feeling cosy in the company of those perceived as ordinary persons, without grandstanding or showy about any. So, what can be described as the secret of the successive successes of the Ekiti Gov and Chairman of Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum?
What thrills him or captures his fancy? And to think those series of successes keep attracting friends and foes alike to him, makes Fayemi’s kind of politics quite interesting as a case study? Like him or hate him, Gov Fayemi is no longer a rookie in the Nigerian politics. Neither is he a pushover. He is seriously making an impeccable state- ment and an inroad as a bridge builder. Yes, Fayemi is fast becoming a good study in neo-progressivism in the Nigerian political setting, giving Ekiti State, which he governs as his primary assignment, a new facelift after its despoiling by his predecessor in office.
Fayemi’s kind of progressive tendencies is the one that gives support for, or advocacy to social reform, based on the idea of progress, which asserts that advancements in science, technology, economic development and social organisation are vital to the improvement of the human condition.
This has greatly reflected in the five-point agenda of his administration viz: agriculture and rural development, social investment, infrastructure development, knowledge economy and governance. Yet, Fayemi also recognises the need to involve the private sector operators in the development of his state, knowing that the state, Ekiti, is challenged economically.
This policy model of his, which seeks to partner with the private sector for the good of his people is reflected in his administration’s plan to return schools to missions in a bid to further improve the quality of education in the state, and the signing of a partnership agreement with Promasidor by Ekiti State to drive its backward integration initiative aimed at creating local source of raw materials for its dairy products through the state owned Ikun Dairy Farm, among others, cannot be overlooked As a progressive, Fayemi is also concerned about the welfare of his people, ensuring equality of outcomes. In the Nigerian politics, we have the libertarians and we have the progressives. But the ability to find a mid-point for the betterment of his people is what is making Fayemi tick.
One can trace it to the emotional intelligence, which the Ekiti governor possesses in a large dose. In case you have never met Fayemi at a close distance, but just seeing him from afar or reading what pundits write about him, let us get into his political closet a bit. Dr. Fayemi is a calm human being. Very, very calm, collected, but insightful and humane.
He is a good listener and just too calm to be taken for an activist, which he was popularly known as before foraying into politics. Still water he appears, but he flows very deep and wide. As a governor or political leader, he is more often than not basing his decisions on what serves the greater good of his people. His goal is to unify the citizenry through genuine love of democracy, good governance and belief in the superiority of values.
Having such a standard is helping Fayemi to avoid the ego trap. It impels him to work to increase the participation of the lower and middle classes. It has inspired him to reduce conflict and distrust among his people. And it has led to his greatest decision of all, which is the resetting of the values of his people to what will transform them back to their original _omoluwabi_ status.
To help himself in this deliberative process, Fayemi has opened his mind to as many ideas and options as possible, even without discarding those of his opponents. He imagines all of the possible consequences of a strategy before committing to it. With a calm spirit and an open mind, he hits upon policies that would give his people an “A” status, such as the creation of the Knowledge City.
Though Fayemi is urbane and has developed himself to be a global citizen, the governor is still playing local in that the voice of an _omoluwabi ekiti_ continues to resonate in him and simply stands for the higher power that exists within him. Perhaps this is the potential he feels in his moments of calmness and focus.
The perfect idea coming to Fayemi and his connection to the higher power in the present is because his mind is not weighed down with emotions. There is, therefore, the assurance that he will reach the goals he has set for himself because he is very focused. His attention is not pulled this way and that.
There is the rational standard guiding all decisions he make. And, unlike his predecessor in office in Ekiti, he is not a fascist. The kind of emotion most politicians exhibit can narrow the mind and make them focus on one or two ideas that satisfy their immediate desire for power and attention, ideas that usually backfire. But with a calm spirit like that of Fayemi, one can entertain a wide range of options and solution within a short period.
The voice will become clearer and clearer. When people besiege him with their endless drama and emotion, Fayemi, often than not, rises above the distraction and applies his rationality to think past them. Like an athlete continually gets stronger through training, Fayemi’s mind is becoming more flexible and resilient. Clear and calm, he is dishing out answers and solutions that many Nigerian politicians are not envisioning. Let every Nigerian watch out for this very unique personality, as he continues to display his unique potential in politics.
*Segun Dipe is the Senior Special Assistant to Ekiti Governor on Public Communications.
Perspectives
‘Real’ or ‘fake’ Boko Haram, Nigerians are still dying
Last Tuesday the Federal Government once again told her citizens that they have “technically defeated” the “real Boko Haram”, implying that the attacks we are still experiencing are being carried out by the “fake Boko Haram”. This is what Mallam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and publicity, told the whole world: “The position of the Nigerian government is that the Boko Haram terrorism has been degraded and defeated. The real Boko Haram we know is defeated. “What we have now is a mixture of remnants of the Boko Haram, fugitive criminals and the Islam in Maghreb, together with West African terrorists bonding together.
This is a fall out of the collapse of the Libyan State, and from farther away, of the Islamic State in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon. They are taking advantage of our porous Sahelian borders. “Nigeria is a large country covering nearly one million square kilometers. This is roughly equivalent to the size of France and Germany put together.
In addition to our porous borders, in the neighbouring Sahel-Sahara region, a lot of ungoverned areas provide a haven for terrorists’ occupation and training.” Amazingly this statement was made just 48 hours after 68 Nigerians were murdered in cold blood while they were mourning the death of some of them killed in an earlier attack, carried out by suspected Boko Haram fighters. Please how will the families of those killed in the latest attack ever believe their own government’s position that they had “technically defeated” the very same group that slaughtered their loved ones?
How will the soldiers who have repeatedly come under attack by the same murderous group ever believe that they have “technically defeated” the same persons that have been scything down their men and officers in droves! On July 17 a number of senior military officers – a colonel and a captain – were killed after running into an ambush. According to reports, the attack occurred at about 6:00 p.m. along Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway during a patrol by the colonel and other soldiers of the 29 Task Force Brigade. Six other soldiers were also killed in the ambush.
On Monday, November 19, 2018, to be precise the same ‘technically defeated’ Boko Haram stormed a military base in Metele village, in Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno State, and killed more than 100 soldiers. Giving an eyewitness account of what happened, one of the soldiers who managed to escape the onslaught from the terrorists said: “The attack came at about 6 pm on Monday evening. When the soldier on top of the observation post alerted that a large number of Boko Haram fighters were advancing, we all got alarmed as we took cover and waited within the base in Metele”.
The soldier said the terrorists leveled the military base in minutes. Last Thursday. the whole world was treated to the chilling video, where one of the workers of Action Against Hunger, abducted by members of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) called on the Federal Government and Christian Association of Nigeria to come to her rescue. Grace, who wore a blue shawl and who spoke, emotionally pointed out that she does not want what happened to another captured Red Cross aid worker, Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa, 25, who was abducted in an attack on a military facility March last year and was finally executed on September 17, 2018, to also be her fate.
These are just some of the examples of what the “technically defeated” group has been doing. Incidentally, even though Shehu’s statement gathered traction in both local and international media, the treatment by the foreign media clearly showed that the claim was not believed.
In fact, in a damning expose published just 24 hours after the government’s claim, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) showed how far from the truth the actual situation on the ground is. In the scathing piece titled: “Secret Military Cemetery Conceals Toll of Islamist Insurgency in Nigeria” the New York-based international daily newspaper painted a very sorry tale of the state of the battle against the insurgents. “After dark, the bodies of soldiers are covertly transported from a mortuary that at times gets so crowded the corpses are delivered by truck, according to Nigerian soldiers, diplomats and a senior government official,” the paper wrote.
The paper penned further: “The burials convey a picture at odds with a war Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, a former general, has repeatedly claimed his army has won. “The reality is that Africa’s largest land force—a U.S. counterterrorism ally—is struggling against an insurgency that first flared a decade ago and is now rejuvenated by Islamic State and the return of fighters from Libya, Syria and Iraq.”
Site Intelligence, a terrorism-monitoring group, told the WSJ that: “This group is one of the most effective, if not the most effective Islamic State contingent at the moment.” Units that have suffered casualties and declining morale aren’t in a position to attack, and are instead defending poorly constructed bases in exposed areas against an increasingly well-equipped enemy. “There is a systemic misrepresentation of the war that is having severe tactical and operational consequences,” Chidi Nwaonu, a former Nigerian soldier, who now runs a security consulting firm,
Vox Peccavi also told the WSJ. He said the bravery of troops was being undermined by poor decisions of senior commanders. “It’s part cock-up, part conspiracy,” he said. According to the paper, Western military officials told them that the Nigerian army is stretched so thin that its top brass are no longer talking seriously about defeating the insurgency, merely containing it. The WSJ also wrote: “The military’s secrecy about casualties is so widespread it is unclear whether Nigeria’s political leaders are aware of the state of the conflict.
“When President Buhari visited the Maiduguri base in November, commanders rushed to bury bodies that had collected at the morgue from the recent attack on the base in Metele and several others, according to several soldiers at the base. They moved the bodies from the morgue into the unmarked graves under cover of darkness.
“We could see the headlamps and the torches of the engineering division digging the graves,” said a soldier. “As commanders prepared the base for the president’s arrival, they also drafted in additional medical staff to treat the dozens of wounded soldiers in the base’s hospital wards. The paper said the Nigerian military and the presidency didn’t respond to requests for comment on the war, casualties, and the secret cemeteries. But the expose clearly shows that government’s attempt at papering over the situation is not cutting ice with millions of Nigerians and the wilder world in general.
Even the United Nations on Wednesday said the fight is not yet over against the group which has killed over 27,000 civilians during the 10 years it has operated. I strongly feel that if the government is able to own up to what is actually happening, the more they will win the hearts and minds of the people to support the cause. They should take a cue from the late British Prime Minister, Sir Winston Churchill, who was able to galvanise the citizens to rallying behind the cause by telling them of the precarious situation the country was in during the Second World War.
It went a long way in helping to ultimately defeat Adolf Hitler. Clearly, it’s time for our own government to take a cue from him and stop the propaganda which is obviously at odds with the real situation. At the end of the day, what Nigerians want is an end to the insurgency whether it is being carried out by the “technically defeated real Boko Haram” or the “fake” one
Perspectives
The mystery of seed in sexual life (Part 2)
Keeping a female or male sexual partner outside marriage amounts to investing in a leaking pocket. What do I mean? In most cases, such sexual sin partners demand from you, what your legally married spouse cannot request from you. Today, there are men that have built houses for their concubines but never built one for their legally married spouses. They even sponsor education of children gotten outside wedlock and don’t care about education of children from their recognized official wife.
At the end of the day, the concubine, knowing clearly the ungodliness and future uncertainty involved in the relationship finds a way to either dupe or eliminate the man to enable her children and herself, harvest his wealth. There are many married women today, who have sold themselves as slaves to some man outside their husband, with no hope in sight for freedom because of ungodly sexual investment. The man rapes her, disrespects and maltreats her because he knows that such woman is with him in error and that society can hardly blame him for his assaults even when it is discovered.
If as a married woman reading this piece, you have out of your own making, fallen into the hands of some strange man who is abusing you sexually somewhere because of this ungodly seed that has been sown; by the power that lifted Jesus Christ from the grave, I decree that you shall find liberation this season in Jesus name.
“There is a way that seemeth right unto a man but the end thereof are ways of destruction” (Proverbs 14:12). An African proverb says that “the wife you choose from a dancing floor will sooner or later dance away from your house.” Sometimes, sowing ungodly seed and sowing into an ungodly spoil, looks very sweet. Many prostitutes today believe they are enjoying themselves. When I say prostitutes, I mean both street prostitutes and corporate prostitutes. As you continue to have sex with various guys as a lady, your body keeps undergoing effect of wear and tear.
Your motivation could be just to get money, job promotion, admission, good exam result or even a wedding ceremony. After some years, you discover regrettably, that you have been merely used and dumped like dirt, looking, worthless, rejected and depressed because of ungodly seed. Don’t be a victim of deceit. This truth you read now will set you free.
“And ye shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:32). Illicit sexual intercourse (i.e. sexual pleasure that is illegal and hated by God such as fornication, adultery, rape, homosexuality and lesbianism) look very sweet. In fact, to those involved in any of them, there is pleasure in them.
However, the pleasure is so momentary that there is always a desire for more, almost immediately after each encounter. Once an individual is caught in the web of this trap, such individual is under captivity and is being held hostage by Satan. What I am saying here may not be understood by such individual because there is already a spiritual blindness.
Spiritual blindness entails abnormal reasoning as a result of a veil covering the sanity of the mind. Right from the first incident in the history of illicit sex, it has always produced negative and destructive results. The funny thing however, is that the person under captivity in some cases, persists in the act amidst unnecessary suffering. This is why the man or woman that contracted disease through adultery or fornication continues in the act, rather than seeking God’s mercy and medical cure for the disease. You are keeping a mistress outside your marriage.
The woman keeps duping you, publicly insulting you and giving you all kinds of problems. Yet, you continue to maintain the sinful and stressful relationship. You are having an affair with your housemaid. She is doing everything to destroy your ‘hard-earned’ wife and children.
Yet, you don’t see any reason to end the satanic relationship. Stop sowing and reaping ungodly sexual seed. You can come out of it. There is hope for you. You need to know God but you cannot discover God except you drop every ego and become selfless. Then, you can conquer the flesh. Jesus Christ said: “If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, take up his cross and follow me” (Matthew 16:24).
That is what you need to do. Why don’t you surrender your heart to Jesus right now and from today, he will reveal himself to you and your life shall not be the same again. Are you ready to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and personal saviour? Then, say this prayer from your heart: “Lord Jesus! I come to you as I am. Please, forgive me my sins. Wash me with your precious blood. I confess you Jesus as my Lord and saviour. Visit my case and change my story. Thank you for taking over my life from today in Jesus name. Amen! Congratulations! .
Perspectives
NAFDAC, Lagos markets and poisonous ‘ponmo’
I remember vividly an headline I read in one of the evening newspapers in the 80s: ‘ Stop eating your shoes.’ The headline drew my attention and aroused my curiosity. Do humans eat shoes? I had asked myself But my curiosity was satisfied after reading the story.
I discovered that it was meant to discourage Nigerians from eating roasted animal skin, otherwise known as ‘Ponmo.’ The person that was quoted in the story tried to discourage Nigerians from eating ‘Ponmo,’ and went on to say we can make more money exporting animal skin to countries that were good leather industry. This is where the headline: ‘ Stop eating your shoes’ came from. But beyond the academic exercise that ‘stop eating your shoes’ might have provided, I don’t think the message will sink with average Nigerians that we should export animal skin and ‘stop eating our shoes.’
‘Ponmo is one of the favourite meat parts that Nigerians love to eat. It’s readily available in homes and bukateria even outside the shores of Nigeria. They are now being dried after cutting them to sizes,put in sealed nylons and exported abroad for Nigerians who run local restaurants abroad. I have seen dried ‘Ponmo’ that carries ‘NAFDAC number in order to gain the confidence of consumers especially the elite among them.
This is how popular roasted animal skin found mostly in cows has become. Even persistent lectures by nutrionists that it has no nutritional value has not dissuaded many people from eating it. One can say perhaps, its popularity was initially buoyed by poverty as it’s cheaper than other parts of the cow. Ponmo consumption is no longer about poverty as rich homes now find a space for it on their menu list.
Even, it’s being served in parties and being sold in bars and restaurants. It’s called ‘Ponmo’ alata. i.e. animal skin garnished with pepper and other condiments. Cow-skin are available in markets across the country and this explains my worry when the Lagos State Government raised the alarm that people should be wary of buying some cow hide being sold in some markets in the state because it contains “poisonous” substances. A statement by Director of Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Adesola Salako, said three persons had been arrested by the police while large quantities of the cow-skin had been sent to the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) ‘’for suitability test analysis for human consumption.”
“Preliminary investigations and suspects tracing revealed that the traders were very active in the morning between the hours of 4am and 6am at various locations such as Volkswagen Bus Stop, Iyana Iba, Afolabi Ege markets, all within Ojo Local Government and Iba Local council areas of the state.
“Furthermore, a company said to be located at Ijedodo area of Iba LCDA was indicted as source of supply of this toxic ‘Ponmo’ and has subsequently been put under surveillance,” the state government further reportedly said. It was learnt that some chemicals had been poured on the cow-skin and were actually imported into the country from countries such as Lebanon and Turkey, ‘’while the majority of the products are smuggled into the country through the porous borders.”
The imported animal hides are meant for industrial use by leather industries for the manufacturing of items such as shoes, bags, belts and others. NAFDAC has also issued a stern warning to the public not to eat the toxic cow-skin and went ahead to list seven reasons why it’s dangerous to eat such among, which are : “health hazards inherent in the cosumption of such animal hides include risk of liver, kidney and heart damage, increased risk of Aplastic anaemia, central nervous toxicity, cancer and more.”
Some of these diseases listed are already ravaging our country with little or no response from our health institutions due to years of neglect by successive governments and there’s nothing to show that the present governments have fared better in healthcare delivery. Our people are still being killed by common ailments.
Those who brought the poisonous cow-skin to Lagos markets have their reasons but this is not to say they have not taken their nefarious activities to other states. Considering the popularity of ‘Ponmo,’ government’s response is too little and NAFDAC has not done better either.
Close to one month when the alarm was raised about the toxic cow-skin, no result yet of the forensic analysis carried out to enable consumers to identify these poisonous cow-skin when they see them.
Yet, ‘Ponmo’ is still available in the markets and people are still buying. The poisonous cow-skin could have found its way to different parts of the country. A prudent country by now should have embarked on a massive cam- paign on radios and televisions and other medium of communications, preferably in our languages and dialects to bring this information to the grassroots. Ours is a country that rarely learns from others or from its own mistakes.
We are not even sure the toxic cow-skin have been mopped up in Lagos markets. We don’t know if people had consumed them before the government raised the alarm.
We are not sure if they are in markets outside Lagos. Nobody has told us how to identify the poisonous ‘Ponmo’ if we see it in the markets. I don’t think it requires rocket science for all of these to be done. Agreed that some people had been arrested. But what’s the level of investigation carried out? If this is not meant for public consumption, when are they facing the law,?
How prepared are the prosecutors to ensure that those who imported the ‘Ebola ‘Ponmo’ face the full wrath of the laws. Are they going to get a mere slap on the wrist, get a pat on the back or be asked to go home and sin no more? And who says we will hear anything further on the matter beyond the initial noise that will signify nothing at the end of the day? A country like China would have handled it better. Food consumption scandal cannot and should not be treated with levity.
This is why we have agencies like NAFDAC. If we don’t have a good laboratory that can do the analysis of the poisonous cow-skin, we should have been able to find one abroad and get the result within days to enable us to identify ‘Ebola Ponmo’ if we see them in the markets. If this is too much a task for the government and its relevant agencies to do, maybe we should “stop eating our shoes” for now.
I think it’s a safe thing to do at least for the time being. There are lots of adulterated consumer products in the markets. About two weeks ago a video went viral of a woman who was adulterating ‘Peak milk,’ a popular milk brand.
People had been arrested in the past adulterating popular products. But beyond the frenzy of arrests, we rarely get to know the final outcomes even if such people were brought to courts. Were they freed because of lack of diligent prosecution or sent to jail according to what the laws say concerning the offence? Were there connivance between those arrested and the cases were deliberately compromised? We don’t get to know all these beyond the fact that people were arrested.
Since judges are not expected to be Fathers Christmas, we can’t blame judges if accused are set free based on evidence before the courts. Since investigators can make or break cases, companies whose products had been faked should show more than a passing interest if people are arrested for faking their products.
Opinions
Milk importation: Need for CBN, stakeholders to re-strategize
Recently the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) retracted its intention to restrict allocation of foreign exchange (forex) for milk importation into the country following massive umbrage that greeted the plan by discerning citizens and stakeholders.
The CBN governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, had at the recent Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in Abuja, announced the planned policy restricting allocation of foreign exchange for milk importation into Nigeria. According to him, in a bid to develop the local diary industry there is the need to protect such by stopping import of milk and save the nation good foreign exchange. However, in the wake of the announcement, several people including some key stakeholders such as the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Lagos Chamber of Commerce (LCCI) and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) among others faulted the decision of the apex bank and appealed to it to retrace its steps on the proposed policy while some economic experts lauded the policy direction. According to Segun Ajayi-Kadir, Director-General of MAN, the addition of milk to restricted items will have a negative impact on the economy that may lead to downsizing, reduce government revenues and the manufacturing sector’s contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP). He laments that CBN’s decision was taken unilaterally without consultation with operators in the dairy industry, contending that it is a fact that backward integration is the way to grow an economy, but there is a need to be strategic and deliberate about the way to implement the measure.
The National secretary of MACBAN, Baba Othman Ngelzarma observes that, “Although a desired long term outcome where local production substitutes importation, implementation of such a policy requires a robust strategy that addresses underlying issues.” According to him, MACBAN notes that the National Livestock Transformation Plan of (NLTP) as an integrated plan will holistically solve the historic challenges that have deprived the pastoralists from producing high quantity and quality beef and dairy products demanded by the Nigerian market.
“In view of this, we are advising the CBN to retrace its steps and take a productive role that does not undo the work done to date,” Ngelzarma said. Conversely, a financial expert and Managing Director of Cyber1 Systems Network International, Momoh Aliyu, lauds the policy, remarking that the policy is good and will boost the economy. According to him, backward integration had always been the Federal Government’s dream on foods and beverages, adding that currently, Nigerian Breweries is heavily investing in backward integration by empowering farmers to produce grains locally.
It is against this background that the CBN backtracked from its decision to restrict allocation of forex for milk importation into Nigeria, describing it as a misrepresentation of its position. According to its Director of Corpo-rate Communications, Mr. Isaac Okoroafor, the attention of the CBN has been drawn to attempts by some interests, who feel hurt by the planned policy aimed at promoting the local production of milk in Nigeria, to mislead the general public by misrepresenting the ordinarily unassailable case for investments in local milk production and the medium to long-term benefits of the planned policy.
“While we are aware that some of our policies may hurt some business interests, we are thankful to Nigerians for the buy-in and intense interest in the policies of the CBN,” Okoroafor noted, adding that as a people-oriented institution, however, they shall remain focused on the overarching and ultimate welfare of the Nigerian masses.
The director of corporate communications said over 60 years, Nigerian children and indeed adults have been made to be heavily dependent on milk imports, remarking that the national food security implications of this can easily be imagined, particularly, when it is technically and commercially possible to breed the cows that produce milk in Nigeria. Milk is very essential to the growth and development of the Nigerian child.
It provide valuable nutrients for children’s need during their development and its consumption is essential to maintaining good health and is a great source of calcium for all ages. Rather than shelving the plan, we advise that the apex bank should re-strategize and engage more stakeholders in the milk industry before coming up with the plan again. The plan is a welcome development at this time when unemployment is hitting the roof and government revenue is shrinking in the midst of a ballooning population.
Therefore, it makes economic sense for the country to embark on backward integration in areas where it has competitive advantage in a bid to create employment for its citizenry as well as conserve scarce foreign exchange that can it use for other purposes but there will be need for appropriate timing and massive awareness on government policy direction for the growth and development of the economy.
However, the planned restriction of forex for milk importation is rather premature at this time and therefore I wish to advice that the apex bank should rather invest in local production of milk as well as allocate foreign exchange for milk importation so that the market will not be stifled of quality milk products which are very essential sources of protein until when local production has rev up to the level that importation will no longer be attractive.
The apex bank should take a cue from what has happened in the cement industry where local production has increased remarkably, thereby making bulk cement importation no longer attractive. Besides this the apex bank also needs to consider the massive investments that investors who are importing milk into the country presently had made and give such firms a timeline for a policy reversal as a way of encouraging both local and foreign investments in the country instead of a sudden policy change, which will be tantamount to policy somersault.
From the foregoing, it is imperative for the CBN to rethink its plan to jettison the policy on restriction of allocation of foreign exchange for milk importation in the overall interest of the country.
- Atufe, a financial journalist, writes from Lagos.
Opinions
#ServerGate: Whose interest is INEC serving?
The news on Monday 29th July, 2019, that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) failed to call witnesses to counter claims of malpractices against the commission by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate in the February 23 presidential poll, Atiku Abubakar, must have come as a rude shock to all Nigerians seeking to know the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth in this #ServerGate controversy.
The electoral body, the first Respondent, was supposed to call its witnesses on Monday but rather announced to the court that the commission does not have any witnesses/evidence to present and would rather rely on the proceedings at the tribunal as its defence. In what looks like a dramatic turnaround, INEC chickened out at the hearing of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT).
Now, INEC is the main culprit, they announced Buhari as winner and yet have no witnesses, no forms nor backend (as they have chosen to call server in the Chris Uba vs Ifeanyi Uba vs case in Anambra) data to tender? Is this not curious? Glaringly, the commission has no one to confirm its denial of the existence of a backend server used in its electronic collation of results.
This is an obvious sign that the commission is overwhelmed by the convincing evidence/testimonies of witnesses presented by Atiku and the PDP. INEC should be meant to understand that opting to respond to the allegations and issues raised and established by the petitioners just by written addresses simply to avoid cross examination, is at best being clever by half and the PEPT should not allow this because it’s not only dubious, it is equally criminal as the people of Nigeria deserve to know what transpired and how INEC arrived at the decision to announce Buhari as winner of the poll.
The public is aware that contrary to what INEC would want Nigerians believe, data forensic experts at the PEPT were able to successfully establish that figures being bandied around by the commission for the February presidential poll defies mathematical and statistical logic mostly in the southern region of the country due to electoral manipulation. The data shows that the election was heavily manipulated in the Southern part of Nigeria.
A turnout ratio that is less than 29.5 per cent for the Southern part of Nigeria is not statistically possible. Even the North-East that is battling with insurgencies and humanitarian crisis has a turnout that is above 60 per cent. So, whosoever orchestrated the manipulation of the election results actually did it clinically to confuse future investigation. From the INEC data as obtained from the commission’s server, the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar won in the South with a margin of 3.2 million.
The winning margin would have been more if votes from Rivers State were available. In the North we had (Atiku = 9.23 million, Buhari = 10.68 million) showing that Buhari won in the North with a margin of 1.45 million votes.
Total accreditation for the presidential election was 37.6 million; total voided votes were 1.23 million and total votes cast 36.4 million. A total of 8.68 million votes were depleted from the votes of both Buhari and Atiku nationwide but with Atiku Abubakar being the net loser of 7.09 million votes. The unlawful depletion of votes is the reason why the election conducted by INEC defies statistical and mathematical rationality.
Probing the entire South-West, South-East, and South-South presidential results, it was glaring from the INEC data that while PVC collection went up by 34.4 per cent (24.18m – 32.49m), total votes in the Southern part of Nigeria declined by 23.4 per cent (from 12m to 9.19m). On the other hand, the e-collated result shows a positive relationship between PVC collection and total votes in the Southern part of Nigeria. PVC collection went up by 34.4 per cent and total votes in the Southern part of Nigeria grew by 26.6 per cent (from 12m to 15.2m).
For the 19 northern states and FCT, while PVC collection went up by 25.6 per cent (32m – 40.2m), total votes in the region increased marginally by 6 per cent (from 16.2m to 17.2m). On the other hand, the e-collated result shows a positive relationship between PVC collection and total votes in the Northern part of Nigeria. PVC collection went up by 25.6 per cent and total votes in the region grew by 22.7 per cent (from 16.22m to 19.91m).
Statistics for the entire nation (36 states and FCT) show that PVC collection went up by 29 per cent while changes in marginal votes went down by 2.8 per cent (manual collation) and for electronic collation, changes in marginal votes increased by 23.8 percent.
Logically, a significant increase in PVC collection ought to translate into an increase in voters’ turnout or total votes cast. Therefore, the e-collated result proves a fact that the 2019 election was manipulated.
The authentic result that should have been declared by INEC would have had Atiku/PDP with 18.35 million votes as the winner while President Buhari/APC with 16.7 million votes as the first runner up. The other presidential candidates cumulatively garnered 1.3 million votes.
It is now understandable why some people love to argue that the Nigerian constitution does not recognise e-voting. They are only trying to be clever by half because it is only someone with dubious intentions that would prefer the manually collated result without audit re-confirmation.
Yes, the constitution does not recognise e-voting but e-collation and e-transmission are simply known as process automation. An organisation does not need constitutional amendments to automate their tasks, procedures and processes.
So, it is very clear that the February 23, 2019 Nigerian Presidential poll was rigged. The PDP candidate Atiku Abubakar clearly won the election but INEC has continued to deny him the stolen mandate. But there is no level of intimidation or propaganda overdrive that can deny the obvious. God bless Nigeria!
- Izeze, a data expert writes from Port Harcourt and can be reached via iizeze@yahoo.com
Opinions
The essential Uche Ogah
For Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah, the moments of honour came last week, when his nomination as minister designate was ratified by the National Assembly in Abuja. Of truth, Ogah’s nomination was not by happenstance considering his background in business and politics. Apart from his appreciable contributions to the growth and relative latitude the All Progressives Congress (APC) gained in the recent general election with fairly impressive outing in the National Assembly elections, Oga’s loyalty to his party – APC – is unflinching and commendable by members and party leaders in Abia State and the country in general. It was therefore not a surprise when his nomination as minister was announced to a wild jubilation in Abia State and across the states of the federation where his vast businesses are spread.
A chartered accountant and Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria (ICAN), he obtained various academic degrees in different courses at the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Ogun State University and University of Lagos.
As one who has followed his trajectory in business, Ogah’s background in the financial sector, where he worked for a decade as a banker in Zenith Bank Plc. and served as Assistant General Manager in charge of the bank’s Ikeja Business Focus Group for 10 years with commendations and awards for his diligence and high rated performance. He left Zenith Bank as an Assistant General Manager/Head, Ikeja Business Focus Group.
This is why it will be a disservice to truth for anyone to think that he lacks the fidelity of character as some elements erroneously pontificated in a malicious publication that lacks adherence to ethical standard for which responsible media all over the world subscribe to. For clarity, the issue referenced by a mischievous and mercantile writer on the alleged involvement of Ogah’s enterprise – Masters Energy Limited, a member of Masters Energy Group, a conglomerate with many subsidiaries spanning across oil and gas, banking, insurance, aviation, shipping, dredging, logistics, construction, travel agency, power, in the celebrated fuel subsidy saga, was an indictment of the author’s sense of objectivity and that of his sponsors.
Ogah is not a queer businessman and never built his vast business empire, which has spread beyond the shores of Nigeria to other African countries, including Cote D’ivoire, Benin Republic, Ghana and Sierra Leone, on sharp practices. Since he launched into business in 2011, his corporate ethos has been syncwith his relationship with Christ cultivated in 1986 as a student in Scripture Union, Enugu and subsequently as a member of the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International in 1987. It’s obvious the zingy writer was running clandestine errands for his paymasters by embracing selective amnesia in reproaching Dr. Ogah over a matter in which one of his companies had been investigated and cleared of any infractions and corrupt practice by the Special Fraud Unit (SFU) on December 14, 2014. The investigation followed allegations of fraudulent activities and economic sabotage brought against Masters Energy Limited by the Presidential Committee on the Verification and Reconciliation of fuel subsidy payment through a petition forwarded to the Commissioner of Police, Special Fraud Unit (SFU), Ikoyi, Lagos, for discreet investigation. However, when a lie is left to endure without being faulted, it is presumed to be true. It is for this reason that it becomes imperative to put a lie to the assertion by a newspaper columnist who struggled in a recent piece to demonise Ogah as being corrupt.
The recommendation of the report issued and signed by the then Commissioner of Police in charge of SFU, Mr. Tunde Ogunshakin, which cleared Masters Energy Group of purported involvement in fuel subsidy scam said: “So far, the investigation has shown that Masters Energy Ltd. actually discharged a total of 28,823.773 metric tonnes of PMS on 25th December 2011 in two transactions. Investigation also ascertained the source of the product on MT Zhnestar, which served as mother vessel to MT Belda from where the two vessels got the product to be from Yangpu Hainan Commodity Trading in China through Gulf Trading and Transport. “As a result of the aforementioned issues, the investigation is hereby rested as it is conclusive that Master Energy Limited actually discharged the products in question and is hereby exonerated of all the alleged infractions.”
Those who truly know Ogah will readily attest to his commitment to honesty, due diligence and hard work towards crystalizing success, both in business and politics, and it is these uncommon traits that those of us who have had cause to work with him over the years not only cherish in him, but can also attest to any time, any day. His nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari is commendable and appreciated; for we know him as a man with infectious achievements anyone will be willing to work with to actualize resultoriented goals.
- Adesina is a Lagos-based public affairs analyst.
Opinions
Restoring S’Court’s integrity through rigorous screening
The profound influence which the thoughts of French political philosopher, Baron de la Brede et de Montesquieu (1689 – 1755) as expressed in his seminal work, The Spirit of the Law (1748) had on political theory ignited revolutionary changes in the governance of political communities in Europe and America by way of change to the structure of government and legal framework. Montesquieu’s theory that government should be separated into three distinct branches (legislative, executive and judicial) to safeguard personal liberty and forestall autocracy was so profound that most revolutionary changes in government found their bearing from this thought.
American revolutionary constitution had its anchorage on this thought. The doctrine of separation of powers is a pivot of modern democracy and structural balance of any legal order no matter its nomenclature. Nigeria shares from this normative order of modern humanity. Since Independence or before then, there has been separation of powers as in the legislature, executive and judiciary.
Even during the long period of military autocracy that spanned 1966 to 1999, excepting the 2nd Republic era of 1979 – 1983, the judicial branch of government has been preserved even though the judicial power of that branch was seriously fettered with limitations such as the exclusion clauses in decrees that ousted the powers of the courts to adjudicate on certain matters. Also the judicial powers of the courts were further circumscribed by the removal of certain appellate jurisdiction on certain matters and transfer of same to the Supreme Military Council or such like body under military rule. Other than this, the doctrine of separation of powers was observed in Nigeria, and the Supreme Court of Nigeria was ironically at its best during the military interregnum which fact made Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN), one of Nigeria most activist lawyers to write a book aptly termed, “The Supreme Years.”
This book chronicled the robust and activist stance taken by the Supreme Court of Nigeria in adjudication of cases vis-à-vis the interpretation of draconian military laws that fettered liberty and freedom. The Supreme Court or court of last resort of any country remains a veritable tool in securing democracy, rule of law, liberty and freedom of the people against the potential autocratic tendencies of the other two branches (legislature and executive) especially in immature democracies. The Supreme Court is not like any other ordinary courts as it retains the rare powers of being the interpreter of the Constitution and a mediator between the institutions of State especially the Executive and the Legislature, and inversely between the government and states of the federation. It is as an arbiter of disputes between principally the executive and the legislative branches and between the states and the Federation that the Supreme Court is regarded as the “storm Centre of political controversies.”
This role and tag was given a juristic flavour by a former Supreme Court justice of the United States, Oliver Wendell Holmes. Professor David M. O’Brien of the Woodrow Wilson Department of Government at the University of Virginia, USA seized upon this tag to carry out an in-depth research on the role of the Supreme Court in the political and constitutional history of the United States. Prof. O’Brien’s research contained in the book, “Storm Center: The Role of Supreme Court in American Politics”, came to the conclusion that the Supreme Court is indeed a “storm center” where disputants come to resolve their political differences which would otherwise boil over and lead to insurrections if not resolved constitutionally and amicably. It is in the light of the foregoing that we hold that the Nigerian Supreme Court likewise serves as the authoritative arbiter of political controversies.
This being the case, the screening of appointees into the judicial offices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria whether as Justice or Chief Justice of Nigeria ought to have been more rigorous than what Nigerians witnessed in the Senate screening of Justice Tanko Muhammad. This is so because as the interpreter of the constitution, the justices must be above board, fit and proper persons. That being so, it is only in the judicial branch of government that the Constitution and the Laws stipulate qualifications far above that of the executive and legislative branches in terms of academic and professional callings. Thus whereas a secondary school certificate holder or equivalent can become the president of Nigeria, the least judicial officer in the states and the Federation must be a university law graduate with at least 10 years postcall experience. The need to preserve the integrity of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and maintain its traditions that spanned decades of judicial activism starting with Adetokumbo Ademola, CJN’s led judgement in Lakanmi & Ors v. A.G., Federation up to the Supreme Court years of Justices Oputa, Nnaemeka Agu, Nnamani, Aniagolu, Karibi-whyte, Kayode Eso, Obaseki, Alfa Belgore, Olatanura, Uwais, etc. Against the backdrop of the sacking of Justice Walter Onnoghen as CJN and the subsequent appointment of Tanko Muhammad in replacement, the Senate should have conducted a rigorous screening to ensure that the person appointed is fit and proper for the office of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, especially given the background of the crisis that rocked that branch leading to the controversial sacking of the then Chief Justice, Onnoghen, on allegation of corruption.
The subsequent appointment of Muhammad, JSC as he then was by the president acting on the controversial ruling by the chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal was a legal tangle that was not properly resolved until the subsequent appointments of acting Chief Justice and Chief Justice as the case may be. During the screening of the Chief Justice nominee, Senate was more concerned with the issue of corruption which the nominee answered correctly by declaring that judges are part of society and thus suffers the same debilitating incapacitation that has hobbled Nigeria and advised that all cases of corruption be treated alike. But the Senate would have been more concerned with the intellectual depth and ideological position of the nominee than the mundane issue of corruption. None of the interlocutors asked the nominee any fundamental questions.
The Senate did not elicit information from the nominee on what his position on the attack on the judiciary contrary to the clear provisions of the 1999 Constitution especially Sections 153, 158(i), 292(i)(a)(b) and paragraph 21(i)(b)(g) of the 3rd Schedule to the Constitution. Having failed to elicit veritable information from the nominee, society lost the privilege of rare insight into the persona of their Chief Justice.
To restore the Supreme Court’s integrity, it will be proper to properly screen potential candidates before their appointment and such screening should be rigorous enough to establish the rightness or otherwise of such appointment and where such appointment is unmerited the Senate has the power to reject and call for another nomination. This was the case in United States as witnessed in US Senate Judicial Committee screening of Clarence Thomas in 1991 which excited intense political interest or even the earlier cases of George William in 1873 and G. Harrold Carswell in 1970 whose nominations were rejected on grounds of mediocre judicial records and lack of professional certificates. Screening is legislative oversight doing it right cannot kill Nigeria. It will rather save whatever remains of the hard-won integrity of “the Supreme Court Years” by bolstering the independence and integrity of the Supreme Court of Nigeria as celebrated by Nigerian lawyers and citizenry for their courageous work under military rule.
Opinions
Adar committee and Bauchi’s complex reality
It is quite strange that the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is fixated on its posture of brinksmanship in resolving the political crises all over the country.
That was precisely what the party did when, at a recent press conference, it insisted that new proclamations must be made, for the Bauchi and Edo States Houses of Assembly.
That is to say, his party still did not recognise the elections that produced speakers for these Houses of Assembly. Not even the laboured effort to anchor that position as defence of the Constitution would hoodwink anyone into losing sight of the selfish motives responsible for the party leadership’s glaring insensitivity to the dangers of overheating the polity through its actions.
In no place is this more eloquently demonstrated than the case of Bauchi State, where a duly elected inaugurated assembly is being subjected to severe arm-twisting, some believe at the behest of the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, as justification for his running battle with the governor of his home state, Mr. Godwin Obaseki. If the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, was trying to intimidate the Bauchi Assembly members, by bragging about the role of the House of Representatives, in a situation where a state House of Assembly is unable to function, he has missed the point.
Or was he trying to drop a hint that the outcome of the investigation of the Hon. Sarki Adar House of Representatives’ Committee, into the Bauchi Assembly crisis, was already foreclosed in favour of the APC? Adar has not given that impression. From his demeanour during his visit to Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Rep Adar conveyed the impression that his committee would carry out its task in an impartial manner.
In return, Governor Mohammed, himself steeped in legislative practices, pledged to abide by the decisions and recommendations of the committee. But that was not without pointing out that the House of Assembly elections carried the stamp of legitimacy against the background that the necessary conditions were all met.
In spite of bare-faced intimidation, the Bauchi State House of Assembly is sitting and carrying out its duties in Bauchi. Only recently, the House approved 10 special advisers for the governor and is working on other requests aimed at stabilizing the government, for the arduous task of mending the state that was ran down by the immediate past APC-led administration. In other words, the structures of governance are well in place. Why would anyone want to disrupt the smooth running of government simply because a favoured candidate did not make it?
That is why various patriotic stakeholders in the state are watching with keen interest to see the report the Adar Committee will turn in. The general opinion is that if the committee does a dispassionate job, it will have no choice but to maintain the status quo which is, to retain Hon. Suleiman as the Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly because, as Governor Mohammed pointed out, the conditions precedent, to the election of the speaker were fulfilled. First, there was a proclamation. Second, a quorum was formed. In fact, whereas only nine members were required to form a quorum, thirteen were present. The mace, the symbol of authority of the House was present.
Fourth, the new Clerk of the House was also in place as the former Clerk left with the old House. Another significant factor is that the three parties that won elections to the House were all represented. Opinion That was how Hon. Abubakar Suleiman emerged as Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly.
Is it not intriguing that the APC in Bauchi is viciously up in arms against its own member, simply because the former governor has anointed a candidate who he planned to use to destabilize the Mohammed administration in the state?
Put succinctly, the Mohammed Abubakar factor is what makes the Bauchi situation so complex, to the extent that if the Adar committee did a thorough forensic investigation, one of its findings would be that the mood in the state is fiercely opposed to a re-enactment of the Abubakar structure, under any guise, let alone control the state House of Assembly of the state by producing the Speaker. Does the APC need to look any far to understand that the people of the state have no grouse against the party?
Any inquisitive person will want to know why majority of the APC legislators and the President were able to win while the governor lost, in spite of his control of not just the purse of the state but also the party structure. The answer is simple: the dismal performance of his administration which kept 1.3 million school age children out of school, kept the same number out of work, incurred humongous debts with nothing to show and generally induced mass despondency among an erstwhile vibrant and proud populace.
As Hon. Adar and members of his committee would have discovered, the most aggrieved about the Abubakar era are the youth whose future did not just look bleak under him, but to some, irredeemably hopeless. But with Mohammed, they see hope. They realise they can still recover the years of neglect. So, when, only recently, about 500 of them laid down their arms, it was their own way of expressing confidence in the leadership of Mohammed. Just imagine what will happen, if all gang members and militants in various states of the federation lay down their arms?
The President and every other person can sleep with both eyes closed; the atmosphere will be conducive for investment while the present disquieting instability and insecurity will begin to dissolve. That is being optimistic.
Yet, commonsense dictates that we anticipate various scenarios, not the least being that, should Abubakar seize control of the state, hitherto restive youths could resist such a development, the peace that is returning to the state could be shattered, with dire consequences for national security and economic development. Ultimately, like every other state, Bauchi requires sustained stability if the ambitious restoration agenda of Governor Mohammed is to take root.
To seek to destabilize the state, under the guise of constitutional oversight of the House of Representatives, could be counterproductive. It is reassuring that the Adar committee had stated its primary objective which was to restore peace and ensure that elected representatives of the people did their work.
To achieve this, the committee can guide the way away from the winner takes all syndrome which is the bane of Nigerian politics. As it stands, for the ship of the Assembly not to capsize, and for Bauchi to achieve the serene stability absolutely necessary for development, the group loyal to the Speaker should be ready to cede some key positions to the factional speaker, Hon. Kawuwa Damina and his supporters.
That would ensure a win-win situation without and douse the already charged atmosphere in the state.
Garba, a native of Tafawa Balewa Local Government of Bauchi State, writes from Abuja
Opinions
Crime fighting and tracking instruments
It’s not anymore news that crime, either industrial, public service, or organized, has taken a new dimension in all sectors of the world. Hence, it has become imperative for a digitalized pattern to be deployed towards fighting the societal menace.
Crime fighting is indeed a serious business that requires every manner of serious approach in the process. So to get it right in this modern age, the concerned authorities must not shy away from tech-driven measures.
Mobile technology such as tracking devices, which has become a powerful crime-fighting methodology, has shown significant impact in recent years on most countries across the global community. A tracker is specially programmed equipment meant to trace the actual location of a person or thing.
However, it’s worth noting that devices like cell phones, computers, cameras, and what have you, can equally function as a tracker if adequately utilized.
Cell phones, particularly Smartphone, contain inbuilt mechanism including Global Positioning System (GPS) among other location information that the various law enforcement agencies find valuable. Information like voice call history, text/multimedia messages, phonebook contacts, web browser history, and email, can tremendously help investigators to gather people’s aims and the occasions they have attended, thereby providing the required direction.
Tracking people via their mobile devices has been adopted by several agencies in most nations, and has become very much a part of most investigations because virtually every adult now possesses a cell phone. Cell phone records can identify calls made and received.
The cellular towers that were used in the conversation, data communication, as well as the Short Message Service (SMS), can as well be obtained.
The cell phone records hold latitude and longitude information that can be used as a his- torical reference to identify where the mobile device was at a particular period. Similarly, citizens are advised to regularly send digital photos and videos of crimes in their custody to apt quarters.
New technology allows sent images to be directly linked to the record of a related call, and be forwarded to emergency respondents on their way to crime scene. A good example of such technology is CrimePush, a multiplatform Smartphone app that allows users to report crimes effectively and at ease.
It equally gives users the ability to forward multiple GPS-tagged distress messages to designated emergency contacts/quarters.
High-profile criminal incidents all over the world have proven beyond doubts how valuable mobile phone images can be during crime investigations. The bombings in the United Kingdom (UK), precisely London, in July 2005 marked a turning point in news coverage and the role of camera phone images.
Witnesses to the attacks used their cell phone cameras to record their experiences in the aftermath. Not only did it signal a new era of citizen journalism, but police in London were able to use the sent photos as clues towards tracking the terrorists that masterminded the bombings. SMS is more discreet and safer in some circumstances to include burglaries and kidnapping.
Several police departments in various countries have text-a-tip programmes that allow people to send anonymous messages from their cell phones. With a view to providing people with a confidential means of communication, SMS are sent to a separate third-party server where identifying information is removed and assigned an encrypted alias to ensure callers’ anonymity.
The various security agencies in Nigeria, especially the police, are required to fully employ the use of various tracking devices in issues regarding crimes.
Technology is being developed and deployed by several criminals to perpetrate crimes, with the aim of leaving no, or little, digital footprint.
This ranges from selling illicit goods on the internet to mass identity theft and credit card fraud. Vehicle crime also poses a dynamic challenge to these agencies; vehicle crime investigators are invariably faced with ever-changing technology as well as regular introduction of new vehicle models.
Modern vehicles are more like mobile computers constantly threatened by hackers. The police must take note of this fact and advance on it.
Digital forensics is a branch of science encompassing the recovery and investigations of materials found in digital devices including computers, cell phones, and cameras. The police will continue to be challenged to acquire the needed tools and training to perform competent digital forensic investigations, and keep pace with criminal activity.
Digital forensic department ought to be designed in all police quarters, and such unit should be sustained by continually providing the required equipment, manpower, and environment. Legislation can also be of help.
Hence, lawmakers should provide a law, mandating all vehicles coming to Nigeria to bear micro-dotting technology.
This would ensure that each vehicle contain approximately 1,000 hidden markers that hold the identity of that vehicle, so that, in the event of the vehicle being stolen, it can be easily identified. It’s noteworthy that the locations of the 0.5mm dots are not visible to thieves, thus cannot be altered by them. The police personnel ought to equally be trained on how to identify data-dot technology.
The recently signed Cybercrime Act should be duly implemented by setting up a special unit under the ambit of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) that would be in charge of crimes involving the internet.
Such unit must possess all the needed devices and experts. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is, on its part, expected to play a major role in crimes pertaining to the use of cell phones, thus the police must endeavour to collaborate with the commission.
For Nigeria to properly tackle all kinds of crimes, the relevant authorities must boast of various wellequipped sensitive units on digital investigations, cyber security, and electronic discovery. It is a task that must be taken as priority by the governments at all levels. Until this is duly put into consideration, we are still far from the needful, thereby granting the criminals the license to operate. Think about it!
