Multi Sports pre-season gets August 24 date

The eighth edition of the Multi Sports International Pre-Season Football Tournament has been scheduled to take place in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, from August 24 to 28.

The annual pre-season championship has provided clubs in the Nigeria Professional Football League and other leagues in the country opportunity to get proper opponents to prepare them for the new season.

“The main objective is to give opportunity to clubs to get proper preparations ahead of the coming season, he said.

“Apart from fostering unity amongst the team that will participate in the coming season, it will also provide opportunities for showcasing the capabilities of clubs new signings.

“There will also be an opportunity for cohesion and time to identify areas of refurbishment in the various positions in the team and foster team spirit.

“It will be of interest that clubs like Lobi Stars, Sunshine Stars, Rivers United and newly promoted Akwa Starlet and Warri Wolves, are already indicated interest to be part of the championships apart from other clubs like Smart City and Yobo FC.”

Like this: Like Loading...