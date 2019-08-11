Politics
My aides paid for vehicles they took away, Ajimobi tells Makinde
Pols (pix: Ajimobi/Makinde)
The immediate past governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, Sunday cleared the air on the allegation that he and his aides stole the official vehicles allocated to them before the assumption of office of Governor Seyi Makinde, justifying that the officials paid for the vehicles based on decision taken by government.
Ajimobi said this in reaction to Makinde’s government’s allegation in the past weeks, while fielding questions from journalists after his Eid el Kabir prayer at the Ansar Ud Deen Praying Ground, Liberty Road, Oke Ado, Ibadan.
Noting that there were papers written on the sale of the vehicles to justify that they were not stolen, Ajimobi urged the incumbent administration to beam its searchlight on civil servants regarding those vehicles allegedly recently recovered from some mechanic workshops.
His words: “When you are in government, there are policies and decisions to be taken. We took the decision that anybody using vehicles at the time should take it away and pay. This is also practiced by the federal and other state governments.
“When I got to office, I didn’t see any vehicle. My brother, former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala took his vehicles away and I did not talk. There are civil servants who steal whenever politicians are leaving government. Let them go and check those civil servants.”
Politics
RevolutionNow: Averting the Spring
FELIX NWANERI writes on the recent call for revolution by campaigners of the RevolutionNow movement over rising insecurity and economic hardship in the country
T
he world, over time, has witnessed series of political upheavals that saw ordinary people coming together to bring down regimes, they tagged oppressive. These movements relied on the unity of the parties involved parties although in most cases, they ended up as precursors to civil and even international conflicts.
Some of the most world-changing political revolutions to have ever occurred include the the Chinese communist revolution, Iranian revolution also known as the Islamic Revolution, a period where Iranians conducted numerous demonstrations against the United States-backed Pahlavi dynasty, and which became an inspiration to other movements all over the world including the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa as well as the Haitian revolution (a successful anti-slavery war).
Others were the Fidel Castro-led Cuban Revolution, which culminated in the overthrowing of the Batista-led authoritarian government; the Xinhai Revolution in China which led to the collapse of the last imperial dynasty in the country, the Qing Dynasty; the French Revolution that changed modern history in France and Europe in general, the American Revolution, which began after members of the American colonial society refused to submit to Great Britain’s King and Parliament’s authority.
There was also the Russian Revolution – the first, known as the February Revolution, which focused on the then Russian capital, Petrograd, and led to the collapse of the Russian Empire and the abdication of its leader, Emperor Nicholas II and the establishment of a provisional government and the second known as the October Revolution, which was led by Vladimir Lenin to overthrow the provisional government and imposed a communist government.
Africa has also had its fair share of revolutions. They include Algerian Revolution (1954-62), Angolan War of Independence (1961-74), Egyptian Revolution (1919), Egyptian Revolution (1952), Rwandan Revolution (1959-61), Sudanese Revolution of 1985, Somali Revolution (1986-92), and what many refer to as the Arab Spring that swept through Tunisia (2010-2011), Libya (2011) and Egyptian.
While most leaders of these revolutions predicated their actions on the need to unseat totalitarian regimes, there is no doubt that a few, particularly the most recent ones, were driven by the global trend for younger given growing unhappiness with establishment politicians.
This perhaps explains why in the past few years, countries like France, Ireland, Estonia and most recently, Austria have elected leaders under the age of 40. To the electorate in some of these countries, there is a feeling that new approaches are needed for today’s problems. Against this backdrop, less emphasis is being put on age and experience.
More than youth alone, these leaders offer their countries a renewed sense of vitality and excitement.
The question many have asked against this development is: What could have influenced the trend? The answer may not be farfetched as the rise of social media has changed the dynamics of politics. There is also no doubt that politics has become much faster and much less predictable and young people feel more comfortable dealing with this new dynamics than old established politicians.
This new dynamics, perhaps, informed the recent call for “Days of Rage” by Omoyele Sowore, a Nigerian journalist, political activist and presidential candidate of the Africa Action Congress (AAC) in the last general elections.
The protest, under the banner, RevolutionNow, is said to have been inspired by the recent popular uprising in Sudan that toppled the country’s authoritarian ruler Omar al-Bashir. The protest was billed to commence on August 5 across the country to demand for a better Nigeria.
Sowore, had after a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the AAC on Saturday, August 5, said that the protest would be sustained until the country is put on the right path of honour where justice will prevail.
He noted that the action of the government compelled his party and other groups to go for the option even as he added that there was no level playing field during the 2019 general elections.
His words: “Election is a place we would have carried out a revolution of the ballot box, but they stole the ballot box. They hijacked materials meant for free and fair elections and as a result they did not organise any election that was credible enough for people to have faith in the ballot box.
“The revolution has therefore become inevitable. We didn’t choose to go for revolution they choose it by ensuring that there was no level playing field in the last elections.
“As you know, they did it in Sudan and it was started by some females. They were making fun of them, but they did not stop until doctors joined them, the labour union joined them and what started as five people became 5,000 and 500,000 and became 5,000,000 and the regime fell.”
Though the protest commenced as scheduled on Monday August 5 despite Sowore’s arrest on Saturday, August 3 by operatives of the Department for State Services (DSS), the Federal Government termed it a call for revolution aimed at overthrowing the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.
The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had ahead of the commencement of the protest, warned its organisers on the enormity of the journey they were about to embark, describing the planned action as treasonable felony and an act of terrorism.
The police boss, through a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, noted that the nation’s police force would not fold its hands and watch a group of people cause anarchy in the country.
Expectedly, many Nigerians have expressed doubt whether revolution, apart from one through the ballot box will do Nigeria any good given the fact that most revolutions ended up creating a cycle of crisis and violence.
Nigeria, they said, is too fragile at the moment that a “careless push” could reenact the Somalia or Rwanda experiences in Africa’s most populous nation.
However, there others who believe that Sowore’s arrest and consequent detention might not see to the end to the visible angst in the land. Those who hold this view, said rather than use of against force dissenting voices, there is the need for visionary leadership, which is the principal element that ensures that government serves as a vehicle for the attainment of the socio-economic aspirations of the citizens.
To these analysts, the leadership deficit that assails the country is so legendary that from all indications, the nation has continued to lag behind in an emerging world order that emphasises clear-headed and able leadership.
Nigeria’s problem, they further argued, had never been paucity of funds and resources, but lack of political will to do the right thing. This, according to them, explains why the country has stagnated in almost all facets, with rising insecurity compounding it woes.
No doubt, the clampdown on the protesters has doused tension for now, but there is the need for the Federal Government to adopt a more careful approach to resolve some of the issues raised by the RevolutionNow campaigners to avert further crisis in the polity already heated by rising insecurity.
Revolt, according to them, should be avoided at all cost as history has shown that though it may come in different ways, its end results have always been the same – major changes in culture, economy, and socio-political institutions within a relatively short period of time.
Politics
RevolutionNow: Nigerians differ on tackling nation’s problems through rage
A cross section Nigerians, who spoke on the RevolutionNow campaign being championed by the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 general elections, Omoyele Sowore, expressed divergent views on tackling myriads of Nigeria’s problems through a revolution
Sani: Revolution not the best way to address Nigeria’s challenges
Anthony Sani is the Secretary of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF)
My take is that to call for revolution for the express purpose for regime change outside the ballot box within two months after the inauguration of the government is not within the tenets of multi-party democracy, which has allowance for periodic decisions by voters to retain or reject a regime through elections.
More so, that the revolution is being called and organised by a coalition under the watch of a presidential candidate, who lost his deposit by garnering less than 40,000 votes against the incumbent’s 15 million votes, calls for questions.
Yes, revolution by way of dramatic change in ideas is very possible. In that case, the call should be during electioneering campaigns. In fact, it happened in 2015, when Nigerians came together and unseated an incumbent through the ballot box. It was revolution in the sense that no one ever thought an incumbent president could be unseated.
But a call for revolution two months after the inauguration of an elected government is simply not possible. This is because the issues being raised to engender the revolution were the same ones used in the campaigns and after evaluation by the voters, they voted in favour of retaining the regime.
This suggests that majority of Nigerians are of the view that despite some shortcomings by the administration, the incumbent administration is still the best in the circumstances the nation finds itself. That is to say, most Nigerians believe the administration has tried and can do more to take the nation out of the woods.
So, I believe that we have not got to a stage for the revolution being called by the coalition. This is because if we reach that stage of regime change through revolution before the end of the tenure, nobody needs to tell Nigerians to revolt. It will be spontaneous. And that explains the poor outing of the revolution.
Revolution cannot be the best way to address the challenges the nation faces. This is because we are in multiparty democracy which allows political parties to represent distinct methods of solving national problems as contained in their manifestos, which they use and canvass for the electoral mandate needed for execution.
And when the mandate is given through the ballot box for four years, the people will be allowed to exercise their voting right at the end of the tenure to decide whether to reject or retain the administration. There is, therefore, no need for revolution to change the administration before the end of the tenure.
Aborisade: The protest is a wake-up call for govt
Comrade Femi Aborisade, a lawyer and human rights activist, is the pioneer National Secretary of the National Conscience Party (NCP)
The #RevolutionNow# protest is nothing but advocacy for “good governance.” In other words, the call for revolution is nothing but a wake-up call, a challenge to the masses, an encouragement that the masses should stand up and demand that those governing them should be more responsive to their welfare needs.
Hence, the advocates of #RevolutionNow# protests predicate the protests on some key demands such as payment of the new statutory N30,000 national minimum wage, end to insecurity, nondiscriminatory fight against corruption and job creation primarily by the governments at all tiers.
Others are an economy that works in meeting the basic needs of the masses, rather than in meeting the greed of the rulers, that the remuneration of elected public officers should be within the framework of the salary structure of appointed career public officers, that legislative work should be on part time basis rather than on a full time basis in order to save costs and have resources to attend to the basic needs of the masses as well as reversal of all past privatisations that were fraudulently done, among others.
All of the demands being made by the advocates of #RevolutionNow# are demands realisable within the framework of the existing capitalist economic framework.
The proper meaning of revolution is a change in the social order, from capitalism to socialism. The demands of the partakers in #RevolutionNow# do not include a demand for socialist transformation of society. The #RevolutionNow# protests therefore mean nothing but an attempt to give the existing capitalist system a human face.
The only problem is that the state and conditions of living of ordinary people are so bad that in the context of Nigeria, to have “good governance”, to give capitalism a human face, in terms of merely having social security schemes as in Europe, would actually involve a “revolution-like” struggle, which does not necessarily mean a fundamental change in social order.
Revolution (change in social order, from capitalism to socialism) is not an event that is decreed or declared for instant actualisation, within a timeframe. The actualisation is not mathematically determined. It arises as a byproduct of struggles from below by ordinary people for improvement in the material lives of the people. The masses do not fight for ideas such as revolution in the heads of any activist. The masses only fight for issues that bring about improvements in their living conditions.
In the process, capitalist regimes that are unable to meet the needs of the masses may collapse or be weakened that another party takes over electorally at the next phase of electoral contestations, as it happened in 2015 consequent upon the 2012 nationwide strikes and protests. But the collapse or weakness of an incumbent political party controlling power in the process of mass protests may not necessarily mean the introduction of a new system or the actualisation of a new social order, which is what “revolution” denotes.
The President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration is jittery of the #Revolution Now# of Coalition for Revolution (CORE) only because the administration realises that the masses have been pushed to the limits in terms of unprecedented poverty and insecurity and would vote for a revolutionary change if they are not restrained by the coercive apparatus of government.
Yes, the major ruling political parties cannot take Nigeria forward. The “progressive” wing of the Nigerian ruling class, the APC, has only been able to deepen poverty, insecurity and divisions along primordial lines of ethnicity, regionalism and religion. Only revolution, otherwise called the festival of the masses on the streets, can save Nigeria.
But revolution can only occur based on a socialist programme, existence of socialist parties that are rooted in the whole of Nigeria, seeking a better world for humanity located in Nigeria, regardless of differences in race, ethnicity, tongue and religion.
Agoro: Sowore is seeking cheap public attention
Dr. Olapade Agoro is a former presidential candidate of the National Action Council (NAC)
The fact that Mr. Omoyele Sowore seriously entered the 2019 elections, contested and lost, but at any stage of the race did not see the need to raise the issue of revolution to me consigns him to the class of an ordinary noise maker, seeking cheap public attention.
A good and responsible politician would have his or her key issues of political products like the revolutionary material brought majorly before the public, but not waiting till late in the night like a thief, who out and prowling to steal.
Considering the fact that revolution is a concept with very wide import, it will be terribly a misconception limiting the feasibility of same without first knowing the missions and end views of its purveyor. Revolution can be of well intention solely aimed for an achievable human benefiting end and purpose.
There is no time a stage for a revolution cannot be subjected to ascertain its aim, focus and intentions. Revolution can be set for productivity target in agriculture, education and or church evangelism etc. The truth and reality of a revolution must have its focus on targeted productivity and change of existing status quo.
Revolution can serve the best way to address so many of Nigeria’s problems subject to intents, intentions, interest and targeted mission. The fact that one should ever have in mind is that not all revolutions are and can be of bloody nature calling.
Ogbonnia: Peaceful revolution meant to awaken APC’s unresponsive govt
Dr. SKC Ogbonnia is a presidential aspiranton the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2019 general elections
Most of us who held our noses to support President Muhammadu Buhari again in the last election had hoped for true change, if he was re-elected. Two months into the second tenure, while it may appear as if though Buhari is indeed incorrigible, it is definitively clear that he has forgotten why and how he became democratic president in the first place.
If that were not the case, there is no way Buhari’s regime would be colluding with the courts to detain Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC) in the last election without bail.
Flash back to how we got here. The 16-year reign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was an embarrassing failure. Yet, the then ruling party was boasting that it would rule Nigeria for 60 uninterrupted years whether we “like it or not.” Elections had become mere charade. Though the country was in dire need of change, the change appeared impossible.
Many prominent politicians aspired to wrestle power from the center during that era, but none was more consistent that General Buhari (rtd) who had always garnered massive votes from northern part of the country by tapping into a visceral anger provoked by gross misrule by the PDP under southern leaders.
Yet, Buhari needed broader opposition to win the presidency. One of the patriots that answered that call is the publisher of the New York-based Sahara Reporters, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, a globally celebrated anti-corruption advocate, well-known for speaking truth to power.
Armed with an activist pedigree, Ivy League education, and a cult-like army of social media warriors, Sowore became a torn in the flesh of various PDP regimes. With his popular tabloid, Sowore keyed into the vanguard of the political revolution that made it possible for Buhari to make history by unseating an incumbent president in Nigeria.
Even though they had ideological differences, Sowore saw Buhari’s anti-corruption record as a common ground. More essentially, removing PDP from power was an ultimate compromise. Throughout Buhari’s quest for the presidency, from 2002 to 2015, he adopted a revolutionary approach replete with inflammatory rhetorics.
For instance, he is on record to have urged Nigerians to emulate the example of Arab Spring Revolution to oust the regime of President Goodluck Jonathan in 2011. Even his victorious 2015 presidential campaign was prosecuted with revolutionary credo. In fact, a simple scan of the internet still shows many sites and incidents relating the president to revolution, including a Face Book page boldly christened “The Buhari Revolution.”
Of course, there were some calls for Buhari’s arrest, but President Jonathan recognised that the constitution guarantees the former military leader freedom of speech. The problem, however, is that upon gaining the power, Buhari did not, and still does not, seem to remember why he was elected.
For example, while history will cast Jonathan as the president who condoned corruption, Buhari might eventually be remembered as the man who assumed power with a singular purpose to eradicate corruption, but ended up as the most promoter of corruption in the annals of national existence.
Today, acute corruption and crass impunity are the other of the day. Notorious corrupt kingpins standing trials at various courts are being recycled as ministers in nation of abundant qualified manpower. Moreover, the degree of political, tribal, ethnic, social, and religious divisions in the country is unrivalled in the national history, thanks to the prevailing naked injustice under Buhari. In short, things are truly falling apart.
Not only is the President leading a visionless regime, he can no longer claim to have the capacity to guarantee the safety of lives and properties of the Nigerian people, let alone being able to cater for the welfare of a deserving nation. The truth is that the nation is deep crisis, with helpless citizens being kidnapped, maimed, and killed with reckless abandon. The situation has provoked some prominent organizations and figures, including royal fathers and former military leaders, to challenge the citizenry to defend themselves instead of depending on the failing state for protection.
Rather than toe the path of violence or emulate Buhari’s style, Sowore called for a peaceful revolution with the goal to awaken an unresponsive government towards change. Unfortunately, similar to the pattern under military dictatorship, the president ordered the arrest of Sowore, naively claiming that the word revolution suddenly translates to only a call for an overthrow of government.
The President needs to understand that Nigeria’s problem is not Sowore. The true problem is the failure to wage a true fight against corruption; failure to lead a just, transparent, and responsive government; the failure to protect the lives and property of ordinary Nigerians; and the failure to be president for all. The solution is true change. The president can begin with atonement and immediate and unconditional release of Sowore. Anything less only goes to worsen the growing crisis.
Banjo: Revolution, the best way to address Nigeria’s problems
Lanre Banjo is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC)
Everything that I read does not suggest that Omoyele Sowore is calling for revolution in the manner that President Muhammadu Buhari called for revolution in 2011. He specifically said the dog and the baboon would all be soaked in blood if the 2015 elections were interfered with.
He called for revolution and neither Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo nor Goodluck Jonathan ordered his arrest. As a matter of fact, if my memory serves me right, there was a violent attack in the North after the elections. May be, Buhari vented the frustration of the people then just like Sowore.
The leaders of this country are not building a nation. They sow disunity and water it for germination, so that the cheated, the persecuted and the oppressed will not unite to face them. Across this nation, all Nigerians voted for Chief MKO Abiola, only the South fought against the annulment. This does not discount the efforts of few of our brethren from the North. But by and large, southerners who stood by June 12 were imprisoned, murdered and chased out of the country. When my brother from the North is in power, my brethren from the same section of the nation see themselves in power. Same goes to the East, which sowed the seed of the unitary form of government.
No Nigerian could fault the fact that when Obasanjo and Earnest Shonekan the only Yoruba ever allowed to run the affairs of the country were in power, Yoruba were known to overtly denounce their unpatriotic deeds. Not even when Obasanjo condemned Buhari’s misgovernance did Yoruba spare him. Even though I agreed with the opinion leaders in Yoruba nation that Obasanjo sowed and watered the seed bad governance in Nigeria by not being exemplary, many Nigerians of Yoruba stock simply condemned the messenger, Obasanjo and not his messages.
I have been calling for revolution for years. I am in support of a non-violent revolution and of course any means necessary to liberate ourselves from the claws of death and misgovernance. How can a few people across the nation maintain that we cannot sit down to discuss how we wish to be governed? Each time we protest, these people violently attack us through their attack dogs polishedly called security forces, who are being paid by all of us.
Nigeria has become the poverty capital of the world. The leaders have so programmed the minds of the people to hate self and attack talents among them. Known corrupt Nigerians with cases to answer are being rewarded and empowered with ministerial appointments. What kind of signals does it send to the honest ones? Trillions of naira is being misspent on electricity we are yet to have, while electricity bills have gone up, and we are compelled to pay for darkness. Buhari would spend eight years and leave us in darkness contrary to his campaign promise. Hospitals are in shambles so bad that the President himself does not believe in the health system of the nation he governs as he had engaged in medical trips overseas.
Nigerians are calling for revolution because thousands of soldiers were killed by Boko Haram and buried secretly without dignity and honor. Recovered loots of Sani Abacha have been re-looted. People are fed up. Buhari did not keep quiet when he felt cheated. If people are quiet, how would he know the feelings of the people?
What option is left? The oppressors control Immigration, Customs, and all security apparatus being used to oppress people. The security men, unlike the Egyptian Army that President Buhari commended don’t even realize that we are fighting for them and the future of their children. When we say let’s talk about all these things, so that we can restructure the country, our oppressors will refuse. This is why people call for revolution in order to change the way we are being ruled; revolution of the mind.
Erubami: Violent revolution cannot be tolerated
Comrade Mashood Erubami is the Executive Director of the Centre for Human Rights and Ethics in Development (CHRED)
As an activist, who has been a partaker in the peaceful revolution of the Campaign for Democracy (CD) and National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), I want to believe that the call for revolution is the like the CD agitation against the evil annulment of June 12, 1993 presidential election, which was recently honoured by the courageous President Muhammadu Buhari years after those who annulled it has jettisoned the values and principles inherent in that election and making the principal in that election Basorun MKO Abiola to remain unsung for 26 years.
I will therefore believe that the call for revolution by the organisers of RevlutionNow is one of such calls on the government to harken to its crusade for change and to justify why it made change its mantra. No doubt the callers might have overstretched their intentions by the boast that “there will be no DSS from tomorrow” and allowing the principal of their call or revolution to be relating with “others” outside the country with nondemocratic agenda made the genuine intentions of the people behind the call suspects.
Going by the explanations and the distinction I have made in the above submissions and going by the efforts being made by the present government of President Buhari to right past wrongs and lay a good and solid foundation for rebuilding a Nigeria on ethical practices embedded in the ease of doing business and running government, youth gainful engagement and a solid economy based on agricultural and technological revolution, it cannot be ideal to call for any distractive revolution that will be violent in its orientation goal.
A violent revolution is not feasible now and cannot be tolerated. What determines the need for violent revolution is the prevalence of both the objective and material conditions, which when ascertained will be built around a revolution to be led with a working people’s party or the proletariat political party, which is not yet among the over 100 registered political brotherhood.
Government at all levels require a fundamental change to achieve qualitative changes in education, economy, public spending, security architecture, provision of welfare for its citizens as their primary obligation. Such desirables when achieved is said to be revolutionary change.
So, I believe that revolution in the contest of social political disobedience is not presently the only appropriate mechanism to fix observable Nigeria’s problems given its nature and against the backdrop of serious measures being put in place by the government, but which was sabotaged by the Senator Bukola Saraki/Yakubu Dogara-led renegades in 8th National Assembly, who colluded with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), cohorts of lawyers and few judicial officers who are part and parcel of the elements against whom the fight against corruption impunities is targeted.
These individuals, who have consciously become the strongly impregnable goalkeepers for those who were exposed to corruption and unethical practices in government, are determined to frustrate efforts of the Buhari administration from scoring goals through the goal mouth into the net of the corrupt infidels who hibernates preponderantly in the opposition parties, civil service and the National Assembly.
The election of new set of Legislators with experience and courage, who are loyal to leadership and committed to best practices is a fundamental strategy for real change. However, if revolution is otherwise defined, it could be a “rebellion” to government. When political order is disobeyed and social disorder is enthrone, such disorder might be antithetical to the good desires to upgrade the bar of ethical practices, security, societal safety and flourishing economy, youth employment for a better tomorrow.
Revolution in whatever form will first start through people’s protests and civil disobedience and this is acceptable before it grows to become a “movement of the people” with an ideological orientation, which drives its cause and later mature into revolution, when it is fully owned by the people.
We must therefore be mindful of the fact that revolution embedded in movement for change in the way government runs its administration to serve the people and not only its officials through ranges of democratic demands are peaceful and this is quite distinct from the violent demand for political change and even overthrow of government forcefully like the “Boko Haram revolution.”
Ojikutu: Protest gives Buhari opportunity to purge his government
Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu is the former deputy governor of Lagos State
With the #RevolutionNow protest, President Muhammadu Buhari, has been given the opportunity and power to now call on his corrupt supporters to purge themselves. If we want Nigeria to be the Nigeria of our dream, we need Buhari and Buhari needs us. We need Buhari and Buhari needs us for Nigeria to be the Nigeria that we want. This is the time Buhari needs us for whistle blowers to come out and say what they know. We should not keep quiet.
I reject and totally disagree with some people summation and finale on Nigeria. Buhari is not dancing to the tune of all previous power brokers local and international and that is why some people are against the success of the Buhari administration. The fact that some people could not make it here in Nigeria during the trying period of the past and this tough present one should not be used to condemn the whole nation to damnation. I sincerely believe Nigeria is on the mend on a great road of recovery to higher climes of development and will beat all expectations.
If you love this nation and you proclaim your love for Buhari, the way to show it is to not devour nation’s treasure in your care and to judiciously serve without fear or favor and give of yourself unstintingly to build today for the morrow. Nigerians must prove those who have written us off as a nation of “ne’er do well” people wrong.
Let us give these nominated ministers chance to prove Buhari right as those he, Buhari trust to assist him to take Nigeria to the next level. They must do their utmost not to shame themselves by not disappointing him and by not letting the nation down. The morning will show the day and if by the 2nd quarter no sign of next level promises is apparent Nigerians should not be blamed if they call the administration to order and welcome a change.
Onovo: The level of decadence calls for revolution
Chief Martin Onovo, a former presidential candidate is the Head, Policy Positions of the Movement for Fundamental Change
Since revolution according to the Merriam Webster Dictionary has many meanings, we must then ask ourselves what the Coalition for Revolution (CORE) means by revolution. From their Charter of Demands which includes; a democratized national economy, Implementation of minimum wage, Control of the outrageous and unlawful remuneration of political office holders, Improvements in education and Improvements in the activities of security forces; it is obvious that “Revolution” as used by CORE means “activity or movement designed to effect fundamental changes in the socioeconomic situation.” So, you can see that the majority of Nigerians across the political divide support their revolution.
I believe that call for revolution is feasible in Nigeria and once we can get the critical mass, the revolution will succeed. Nigeria needs a revolution now. We cannot continue with one of the most corrupt governments in the world; the third most terrorised country in the world; the global capital of extreme poverty; and with an intimidated judiciary and injustice and one of the lowest standards of living in the world. A revolution is necessary now.
With the level of decadence, a revolution is necessary. We cannot continue like this. A better way is to restructure Nigeria. Otherwise, General Buhari must admit that he did not win the election and leave office or set up a ‘Government of National Unity’, or resign or be impeached. We cannot continue like this. General Buhari lacks the moral, democratic and intellectual capacity to lead Nigeria. His performance is catastrophic. Nigerians in London held “Buhari must go” protests.
Odumakin: Government should act in conformity with democratic tenets
Yinka Odumakin is the National Publicity Secretary of pan Yoruba group, Afenifere
The 45-day detention without trial granted the Department of State Services (DSS) by a Federal High Court on Omoyele Sowore over his call for a protest is viewed with great concern. The order represents a new phase in the orchestrated conscription of the democratic space in Nigeria.
We are aware of that obnoxious provision in the Terrorism Act, but it can never assume superiority over the constitution which stipulates that a citizen cannot be detained for more than 48 hours before being charged to court.
Sowore was arrested before he could commit an offence and the DSS seems to want to go shopping for evidence to prosecute him.
Having failed to allow him to commit the offence before he was premptorily arrested, the DSS should free Sowore or charge him to court so the judicial process can take its course.
As it is, he is only being held illegally using the legal process. Our advice to government is that it should understand and act in conformity with the democratic tenets in dealing with the rights of Nigerians.
…Interviews by Felix Nwaneri Temitope Ogunbanke and Wale Elegbede
Politics
Sani: Revolution not the best way to address Nigeria’s challenges
Anthony Sani is the Secretary of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF)
My take is that to call for revolution for the express purpose for regime change outside the ballot box within two months after the inauguration of the government is not within the tenets of multi-party democracy, which has allowance for periodic decisions by voters to retain or reject a regime through elections.
More so, that the revolution is being called and organised by a coalition under the watch of a presidential candidate, who lost his deposit by garnering less than 40,000 votes against the incumbent’s 15 million votes, calls for questions.
Yes, revolution by way of dramatic change in ideas is very possible. In that case, the call should be during electioneering campaigns. In fact, it happened in 2015, when Nigerians came together and unseated an incumbent through the ballot box. It was revolution in the sense that no one ever thought an incumbent president could be unseated.
But a call for revolution two months after the inauguration of an elected government is simply not possible. This is because the issues being raised to engender the revolution were the same ones used in the campaigns and after evaluation by the voters, they voted in favour of retaining the regime.
This suggests that majority of Nigerians are of the view that despite some shortcomings by the administration, the incumbent administration is still the best in the circumstances the nation finds itself. That is to say, most Nigerians believe the administration has tried and can do more to take the nation out of the woods.
So, I believe that we have not got to a stage for the revolution being called by the coalition. This is because if we reach that stage of regime change through revolution before the end of the tenure, nobody needs to tell Nigerians to revolt. It will be spontaneous. And that explains the poor outing of the revolution.
Revolution cannot be the best way to address the challenges the nation faces. This is because we are in multiparty democracy which allows political parties to represent distinct methods of solving national problems as contained in their manifestos, which they use and canvass for the electoral mandate needed for execution.
And when the mandate is given through the ballot box for four years, the people will be allowed to exercise their voting right at the end of the tenure to decide whether to reject or retain the administration. There is, therefore, no need for revolution to change the administration before the end of the tenure.
Politics
RevolutionNow: Nigerians differ on tackling nation’s problems through rage
Aborisade: The protest is a wake-up call for govt
Comrade Femi Aborisade, a lawyer and human rights activist, is the pioneer National Secretary of the National Conscience Party (NCP)
The #RevolutionNow# protest is nothing but advocacy for “good governance.” In other words, the call for revolution is nothing but a wake-up call, a challenge to the masses, an encouragement that the masses should stand up and demand that those governing them should be more responsive to their welfare needs.
Hence, the advocates of #RevolutionNow# protests predicate the protests on some key demands such as payment of the new statutory N30,000 national minimum wage, end to insecurity, nondiscriminatory fight against corruption and job creation primarily by the governments at all tiers.
Others are an economy that works in meeting the basic needs of the masses, rather than in meeting the greed of the rulers, that the remuneration of elected public officers should be within the framework of the salary structure of appointed career public officers, that legislative work should be on part time basis rather than on a full time basis in order to save costs and have resources to attend to the basic needs of the masses as well as reversal of all past privatisations that were fraudulently done, among others.
All of the demands being made by the advocates of #RevolutionNow# are demands realisable within the framework of the existing capitalist economic framework.
The proper meaning of revolution is a change in the social order, from capitalism to socialism. The demands of the partakers in #RevolutionNow# do not include a demand for socialist transformation of society. The #RevolutionNow# protests therefore mean nothing but an attempt to give the existing capitalist system a human face.
The only problem is that the state and conditions of living of ordinary people are so bad that in the context of Nigeria, to have “good governance”, to give capitalism a human face, in terms of merely having social security schemes as in Europe, would actually involve a “revolution-like” struggle, which does not necessarily mean a fundamental change in social order.
Revolution (change in social order, from capitalism to socialism) is not an event that is decreed or declared for instant actualisation, within a timeframe. The actualisation is not mathematically determined. It arises as a byproduct of struggles from below by ordinary people for improvement in the material lives of the people. The masses do not fight for ideas such as revolution in the heads of any activist. The masses only fight for issues that bring about improvements in their living conditions.
In the process, capitalist regimes that are unable to meet the needs of the masses may collapse or be weakened that another party takes over electorally at the next phase of electoral contestations, as it happened in 2015 consequent upon the 2012 nationwide strikes and protests. But the collapse or weakness of an incumbent political party controlling power in the process of mass protests may not necessarily mean the introduction of a new system or the actualisation of a new social order, which is what “revolution” denotes.
The President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration is jittery of the #Revolution Now# of Coalition for Revolution (CORE) only because the administration realises that the masses have been pushed to the limits in terms of unprecedented poverty and insecurity and would vote for a revolutionary change if they are not restrained by the coercive apparatus of government.
Yes, the major ruling political parties cannot take Nigeria forward. The “progressive” wing of the Nigerian ruling class, the APC, has only been able to deepen poverty, insecurity and divisions along primordial lines of ethnicity, regionalism and religion. Only revolution, otherwise called the festival of the masses on the streets, can save Nigeria.
But revolution can only occur based on a socialist programme, existence of socialist parties that are rooted in the whole of Nigeria, seeking a better world for humanity located in Nigeria, regardless of differences in race, ethnicity, tongue and religion.
Politics
We must pay greater attention to security of all Nigerians – Sen Gyang
The Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial District and Deputy Chairman, Committee on Defence, Istifanus D. Gyang, says Nigerians and governments at all levels must rethink their attitude to the security of the entire nation.
Gyang stated this at the weekend in Jos during the burial of the mother of the Chief Security officer to the former Governor Jonah Jang SP. Dalyop Dung (rtd).
He said every part of the nation requires rapid, sustained and sufficient cover to deal with its emerging security challenges.
“Many years ago, the people of Plateau were under the intense pressure of terrorism – villages were invaded and burnt, places of worship were bombed and civilians and even the uniformed forces were killed. But little was done to curtail the situation.
“In fact, many people across the nation thought that this was merely our problem in Plateau State. But look at what we have today – Sokoto, Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina, the whole of the North East, I mean, places you would never have thought could be affected are all groaning under insurgency. We are not happy to see all these. But what if the situation in Plateau was quickly and efficiently handled? Would we not have contained the situation and prevented it from lasting this long and affecting so many other communities in the country at once?
“In fact, if the Plateau situation situation was dealt with at its infancy, it would have given us some significant lessons on being pro-active and effective in security management.”
Senator Gyang appealed to security agencies, the Federal Government and all critical stakeholders involved in the management of the security architecture of the country to rethink the strategy of responding to emerging situations and show greater commitment to securing the nation as a whole.
Politics
PDP sweeps all 8 seats in Bayelsa LGAs election
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won all the eight Local Government Areas of Bayelsa in the just concluded election organised by the Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bayelsa has eight LGAs, and it won all, as the All Progressives Congres did not partake in the election because of alleged irregularities.
The Returning Officer, Mr. Frank Ebikumor, on Sunday in Yenagoa announced that Mr. Dengiye Ubarugu of the PDP polled 42,539 votes to defeat ADC, who polled 1,031 votes in Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA.
In Southern-Ijaw, the Returning Officer, Dr. Nwiwu Johnson announced that Mr. Nigeria Kia of the PDP scored 107,150 to defeat AD, who scored 2,489 votes.
In Ekeremor LGA, the Returning Officer, Dr. Victor Ayibatonye, announced that Chief Perekeme Petula emerged winner with 62,529 votes, as other parties had no vote.
Also, in Sagbama LGA, where Governor Seriake Dickson hails from, the Returning Officer, Dr. ThankGod Apere, announced that Mr. Alah Embeleakpo had 96,468 votes as other parties had no vote.
In Brass LGA, the Returning Officer, Mr. Timothy Ogiaba, announced that Mr. Victor Isaiah of the PDP scored 28,667 votes, while LP scored 2,948 votes.
Ogbia LGA, Mr. Ebiye Ogoli, the Returning Officer, announced that Mr. Turner Ebinyo of the PDP scored 17,661 votes to defeat ADC, who scored 1,017.
While in Yenagoa, the Returning Officer, Dr. Good-head Abraham, declared that Mr. Uroupaye Nimizuoa of the PDP scored 98,831 votes to defeat Mr. Lawrence Kwokwo of ADC, who scored 636 votes.
In his remarks, Dr. Remember Ogbe, the BYSIEC Chairman, said the process was peaceful in all the areas where elections were conducted.
Politics
PDP sweeps all 8 seats in Bayelsa LGAs election
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won all the eight Local Government Areas of Bayelsa in the just concluded election organised by the Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bayelsa has eight LGAs, and it won all, as the All Progressives Congres did not partake in the election because of alleged irregularities.
The Returning Officer, Mr. Frank Ebikumor, on Sunday in Yenagoa announced that Mr. Dengiye Ubarugu of the PDP polled 42,539 votes to defeat ADC, who polled 1,031 votes in Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA.
In Southern-Ijaw, the Returning Officer, Dr. Nwiwu Johnson announced that Mr. Nigeria Kia of the PDP scored 107,150 to defeat AD, who scored 2,489 votes.
In Ekeremor LGA, the Returning Officer, Dr. Victor Ayibatonye, announced that Chief Perekeme Petula emerged winner with 62,529 votes, as other parties had no vote.
Also, in Sagbama LGA, where Governor Seriake Dickson hails from, the Returning Officer, Dr. ThankGod Apere, announced that Mr. Alah Embeleakpo had 96,468 votes as other parties had no vote.
In Brass LGA, the Returning Officer, Mr. Timothy Ogiaba, announced that Mr. Victor Isaiah of the PDP scored 28,667 votes, while LP scored 2,948 votes.
Ogbia LGA, Mr. Ebiye Ogoli, the Returning Officer, announced that Mr. Turner Ebinyo of the PDP scored 17,661 votes to defeat ADC, who scored 1,017.
While in Yenagoa, the Returning Officer, Dr. Good-head Abraham, declared that Mr. Uroupaye Nimizuoa of the PDP scored 98,831 votes to defeat Mr. Lawrence Kwokwo of ADC, who scored 636 votes.
In his remarks, Dr. Remember Ogbe, the BYSIEC Chairman, said the process was peaceful in all the areas where elections were conducted.
Politics
Task ahead of Buhari’s new cabinet
As President Muhammadu Buhari prepares to swear in his new cabinet, Nigerians face daunting challenges of insecurity, high unemployment levels, and extreme poverty. ANULE EMMANUEL, ISA ABDULWAHAB and REGINA OTOKPA, report that the in-coming ministers have a huge task ahead to deliver on key policy initiatives of the government in the next level
P
resident Muhammadu Buhari is not in doubt about the huge challenges that lay ahead of his government in the next four years. While confirming this to past members of his cabinet shortly after winning the 2019, Buhari stressed that although the last lap of the administration will be tough, he would focus on fighting corruption, insecurity and improving on the economy.
“On my last lap of four years, I think it is going to be tough because people are being forgetful. That was why wherever I went, I reminded them of the campaign promise of our party, particularly security, as I kept on saying that have to secure the country well and institutions,” he told the former ministers.
To succeed on the ‘Next Level’ agenda, President Buhari says, he needs a ‘formidable team’ to implement a series of policies and programmes that impact directly on the lives of many citizens.
Majority of Nigerians had indeed, waited patiently with high expectations on the caliber of individuals that would make the list of ministers in the second term of the administration. Precisely on July 23, 2019, the list was dispatched to the Senate for confirmation, therefore eliciting commendation from a fraction of the populace for its right timing but criticism for retaining most members in the former cabinet.
For critics, reappointing dozens of former ministers who were colossal failures in the first term only gives credence to the feeling that President Buhari remains insensitive to the people regarding the mirage of challenges currently confronting the nation. In the views of the Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Elder Yemi Akinwonmi and former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Professor Chidi Odinkalu, the composition of the proposed cabinet is very flawed.
Analysts also believe that the decision to reward loyalists and keep key players in place means there are unlikely to be major reforms in the years ahead. Fourteen of the ministers in the new cabinet served Buhari during his first term from 2015 to 2019. Among those coming back are heavyweights like Babatunde Fashola, a former Lagos governor, Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi, who served as Rivers State governor for eight years, Finance Minister Zanaib Ahmed, Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyema and the Minister of Education Adamu Adamu.
Those with these views are further convinced that President Buhari appears to be prioritising the unity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and making up for 2015 when some leading backers in the party complained they had been overlooked. This action is also expected to improve party cohesion in the second term.
Lawmakers in Nigeria’s red chamber interestingly, treated the screening exercise expeditiously, clearing all 43 ministerial nominees from the President, who are now ready for inauguration. According to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, the ministers designate will on August 19 and 20 be hosted to an induction retreat at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The objectives of the retreat are to build a strong platform for synergy and teamwork, sensitise appointees on the status of the implementation of policies, programmes and projects of government from 2015 to date, acquaint the appointees with the roadmap for delivery of government’s priorities and next level agenda (2019-2023) and to deepen the understanding of participants on the best practices in conducting government business.
It is expected that President Buhari will immediately swear-in the cabinet to kick-start the government fully and avoid the mistake of the past when his failure to appoint ministers on time, allegedly plunged the country into economic crisis and the 2016 recession.
The most pressing and crucial issues that the new cabinet will have to deal with is the heightened insecurity across the country including kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery, the Boko Haram insurgency and the Fulani herdsmen/farmers clashes. Other areas that need urgent attention are the yet to be resolved endemic and system-wide corruption, epileptic power supply, general poor infrastructure across sectors of the economy, high unemployment rate, and poverty which continues to stair the faces of many citizens.
National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole also agrees that these challenges are real and must be promptly addressed by the government in the next four years. According to Oshiomhole, for the governing party to be seen as pro-poor, the administration of President Buhari in the second termmust put in place concrete policies that will lift people out of poverty and recreate a middle class for Nigeria. In his view, this is a major panacea to having a peaceful Nigeria.
It was obvious that these concerns featured prominently when the APC Chairman led members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to a meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa recently.
He told reporters thereafter that: “Unless you recreate the Nigeria middle class, you are not going to have a stable and a peaceful society. The tragedy for now is that over the period people are either very poor or they are very rich. The President has to provide leadership working with the National Assembly leadership to see how we can over the next four years deliver, so that the current situation of extremely poor and extremely rich will is bridged by recreating the middle class.
Close watchers of Nigeria’s political and economic landscape both local and foreign, are also not oblivious of the fact that illiteracy and extreme poverty are the bane of the country’s development. The situation is, however, not completely hopeless, considering the revelation by the President that government is already developing a database of poor and vulnerable Nigerians, as well as that of unemployed youth, as a deliberate step to address the problem of socio-economic inequality in society. Buhari in a Democracy Day remarks recently stressed that “For Nigeria to progress, a collective resolution to address corruption and foster broad-based prosperity is required to create a country that is not only for a few privileged but for all Nigerians.’’
All of these economic, political and developmental challenges form the bedrock upon which the President’s incoming cabinet needs to formulate policies and programmes if any meaningful progress is to be achieved. Nigerians are fast becoming enlightened, are no more docile or swayed by empty campaign promises and can now ask more probing questions about good governance. They are also critical and emphatic in making demands about the dividends of democracy from leaders.
Justice system
One major task before the new cabinet is to strengthen the rule of law. This responsibility falls within the purview of whoever is handed the portfolio of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice. The system in the past where citizens witnessed the selection of which court judgement to obey or not to obey is fast becoming unacceptable. President Buhari in his avowed simplicity and respect for the rule of law, must be seen to do all in his power to build a strong judiciary for Nigeria wholly governed by the letters of the constitution which is supreme and binding on every citizen and institution of the country including the government. No nation flourishes on the basis of wide inequality.
Aside the rule of law, the justice ministry has to its credit a number of reforms that must be sustained in the second term. One of them is the establishment of the Asset Recovery and Management Unit (ARMU) which played a critical role in the administration’s drive to tackle corruption. Through this, huge funds illegally stashed in some foreign banks were repatriated and are being deployed to the provision of critical infrastructure in different sectors of the economy. It is often said that when you fight corruption, corruption fights back, since the need to sustain such initiative in the second term.
Education
President Buhari’s new cabinet must desperately work hard to also support the government in the next level to prioritise the education of the poor and down-trodden. Majority of people in this category sadly come from the North, the same region where the President is from. It is difficult to imagine their lack of capacity to make educated choices; to spot the difference between democracy and autocracy and dictatorship and to appreciate the dynamics of power and politics.Although the Federal Government says the number of Out-of-School (OSC) children in the country has reduced from 13.2 million to 10.2million, in the last four years following various interventions in partnership with development partners, it still remains a burden which deserves urgent attention. Reasons adduced for this unfortunate phenomenon include, financial incapacitation, violent conflicts and ignorance on the part of parents/guardians.
As the ministers designate prepare to resume work, the new Minister of Education must be creative and ready to think out of the box to ensure that the sector is repositioned to further develop the nation’s economy.
Nigeria’s top world record out of school children should be a problem to any sane mind. There is need for adequate data on how many children are out of school in each state, to enable proper planning, which is key in providing access to children at least, at the basic education levels. Also, the almajiri school system established by President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration to address the high number of out of school children in the north should be reinvigorated and sustained.
The quality of students at the tertiary institutions is determined by the the quality of basic education which pupils are exposed to at the early stage. Thus, the need to revamp basic education cannot be over emphasized. More funding and greater capacity building should be a priority to the new education minister.
Infrastructural decay and Federal Government’s failure to honour agreements entered with unions in the education sector including ASUU, COEASU, ASUP, NASU, SSANU and NAAT has been and is still leading to industrial actions. The new minister must think out innovative ways to maintain industrial harmony with all unions in the sector to avoid keeping students at home unnecessarily and further crippling of the nation’s education sector.
Internal Security
There is also a challenge for whoever takes over as the Minister of Interior. The mandate of the ministry is to foster the maintenance of internal security and citizenship integrity for the promotion of good governance. It is in charge of granting Nigerian citizenship, consular and immigration services, granting business permit and expatriate quotas, security of lives and property, recruitment of officers and men of the Prisons Services, Immigration Service, Fire Service and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.
A major challenge being faced in the country currently is the influx of idle foreign nationals as a result of the nation’s porous borders. The failure of the government and security agencies to effectively man the country’s borders put the lives and property of Nigerians at risk. Government officials at various times had confirmed that those involved in the killing of innocent citizens were foreigners hiding under the guise of herdsmen. To be able to address the internal security problem faced by the country, the in-coming Minister of Interior has the urgent task of initiating new reforms necessary to coordinate internal security and avoid unnecessary loss of lives.
Finance Sector
In the finance sector, the incoming Minister of Finance whose responsibilities include, to implement fiscal policies must be equipped with craft required to manage an intricate economy like Nigeria. A custodian entrusted with responsibility of managing finances of the federation, ensuring robust economy, finance minister must give priority to some areas to achieve success in his/ her task.
Non-oil revenue sources
The administration realised the danger in total dependence on oil revenue, given its unpredictability in crude oil prices. To avoid being trapped in revenue fix, it began a meticulous shift to non-oil revenue sources at the onset. The former Minister of Finance in President Muhammadu Buhari’s first tenure, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun laid a solid foundation for Nigeria’s expansion in non-oil revenue sources. The ministry in conjunction with Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS , Mr. Tunde Fowler inspired series of reforms in taxes. One of such reforms gave birth to Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) in which over N20 billion was netted to government coffer. For an in-coming Minister of Finance desirous of success, he/she need to key in to VAIDS vision by giving FIRS the support, back up needed to perhaps surpass N350 billion VAIDS revenue target. The last four years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration witnessed modest achievements in area of taxation. The in-coming minister of finance needs to acquaint his/herself with the figures, and build on it.
Deepening tax revenue, customs excise duty:
The last four years has seen tremendous rise both in number of tax payers and amount realised. Various tax reform initiatives by FIRS supervised by the Ministry of Finance laid foundation for increase in tax base from 10 million to 20 million taxpayers with the potential for an increase of up to 45 million before the end of the third quarter of 2019; The states attain growth in the IGR by over 46.11% from N800.02 billion in 2016 to N1.16 trillion in 2018; FIRS tax collection moved up by 53.81% from N3.30 trillion in 2016 to N5.32 trillion in 2018; with the 2018 total collection of N5.32 trillion being the highest collection ever in the history of the FIRS.
The next Minister of Finance must work closely with the leadership of the Nigeria customs to keep current momentum of revenue of the agency growing. From a paltry sum of N600 billion 2014, Nigeria Customs in 2018 realized over N1.1 trillion from customs and excise duties collections. The figure can be doubled by the agency. An innovative Finance Minister like Kemi Adeosun with penchant for expanding non- revenue will succeed. The new minister must work with these agencies – FIRS and Customs to sustain revenue success momentum.
Infusing vibrancy in Efficiency Unit:
This is an important department in the ministry but regrettably relegates to dormancy level at the moment. Efficiency Unit was established to ensure all government expenditures represent the best possible value for money. Initiated by former Minister of Finance in 2015, EU stems tide of wastages which hallmarked government’s current expenditure at the time. This includes non-wage related overhead expenditure such as travel costs, entertainment, events, printing, IT consumables, and stationeries, among others. Since its creation, the Unit has undertaken programmed reviews of all government overhead expenditure with a view to reducing wastage, promoted efficiency as well as guaranteed quantifiable savings for the country. The new minister need to breath life into the Efficiency Unit.
During its best moments, the Unit undertook programmed reviews of all government overhead expenditure with a view to reducing wastage, promoted efficiency as well as guaranteed quantifiable savings for the country. The incoming finance minister will have to revamp the unit.
Enforcement of PICA, Whistleblower policy:
The two policies – Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA) and the Whistleblower Policy were conceived respectively in 2015 by the Ministry of Finance to check over bloated overheads across Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) through which cunning civil servants were pilfering government funds, while the latter, whistleblower policy, a reliable information tips for the recovery of looted funds. The two have resulted to recovery of huge sum in billions of naria.
The whistleblowing policy has helped the government in the recovery of over N8 billion.
Informants of credible tips for recovered funds are compensated with percentage of fund recovered. PICA remains a solution Policy of the ministry which ensures firm control and effective oversight over the utilisation of public funds under the present administration. With PICA stringent checks are put on expenditure of government to ensure cost- effectiveness and accountability.
Above all, being the face of fiscal authority, the new Finance Minister must work in harmony with monetary policy side, in this case the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), for mutual policy harmony between fiscal and monetary sides. It is important therefore that the Minister of Finance places premium on these key areas if he/she desires a memorable tenure lace with achievements.
Nigerians must also realised that they would need to keep the government constantly on check and mount the necessary pressure so that President Buhari delivers on his campaign promises of an-corruption, job creation, security for all and general improvement in the nation’s economy.
Business
Security situation in Nigeria is frightening, says Para-Mallam
IFEST Ambassador and Peace Advocate, the Revd. Gideon Para-Mallam, slams the Buhari-led government as he X-rays current issues in Nigeria, in this no hold barred interview with TAI ANYANWU
What is your opinion about the state of the nation’s security?
There are two dominant narratives. One is pro-government which suggests that the security situation is a normal challenge. Therefore, with this normative view, people should not be exaggerating the security situation in our country. Some even go to the extent to suggest that some Nigerians are portraying the country in a bad light both in and out of the country.
The recent statement in May by our Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, in the US, over the hue and cry about the security challenge in Nigeria, which was followed by a more audacious statement by the Nigerian High Commission in the US – which went as far as to call Leah Sharibu’s mother and others liars regarding the security situation of Nigeria falls into such a narrative.
More recently, is the statement released by the Catholic Bishops of Nigeria on the need for the government to take a tougher stand in addressing the problem of insecurity which is creating fear in the nation.
I was deeply concerned, when President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, issued a statement suggesting that the Catholic Bishops are instead creating fear in the minds of Nigerians by their statement and not the government’s handling of the security challenge. This is both shocking and painfully embarrassing. Are we back to the days of Abacharism and the Chukwumerije’s press shenanigans? The issue of security is too serious to be politicised in the way the government is doing.
The other narrative comes from other Nigerians who say that all is not well with Nigeria and that the security situation is frightening. Making travels and even living in your own home unpredictable. Therefore, Nigeria is very unsafe. Our citizens could be kidnapped either at home or on the roads; in the city or in the village, on the farmlands, no one is safe.
Our citizens are killed every day. Life is valueless today in Nigeria. The Nigeria of 2019 is worse than the Nigeria of 1999, that’s 20 years down the line. The government may deny this for all it wants but the Nigeria of today is in a sorry state – security-wise.
A government living in denial of its citizens’ security is a government which is abdicating its social contract with the people and either intentionally or unintentionally, acting as a rogue state. The government is sounding as though they have become apologists for the criminal elements in our midst especially the Fulani herdsmen. The herdsmen are literally on a rampage today. Invading university campuses just like Boko Haram. I have heard some people argue that criminality should not be racialized in order to avoid profiling. The issue is not about profiling but our collective resolve to find a way to deal with those causing these pains. Let’s act wisely and responsibly to make such attacks history in Nigeria.
Today, such lingos as Islamophobia, Christianophobia, Fulanization are showing up. Let’s call a spade a spade. If someone hates Muslims, condemn it as such. It is not right. Similarly, if someone hates Christians, condemn it. It is also not right. Naming it sometimes leads to shaming it. If you value your ethnic identity, then work to promote the right values and not insist on political correctness which only hurts us all as a nation. Those who live to protect the interest of these attackers and kidnappers today will leave to regret in future. So, call criminality out and its drivers, so that we can collectively, with wisdom and love, deal with it according to the laws of our land and the forgiveness of God. Government’s impunity and apologists posture, over the security challenges of our nation, is the most bizarre thing I have seen in 21st Century Nigeria.
This present government should cover its face in shame. The way they are dealing with our collective security as a nation so far shows an abysmal failure. There is a need for a change of attitude on the part of the government in the way our security challenges are handled. Frankly, this government is becoming a real liability unless they intentionally choose the noble path of changing for the better. Otherwise, we may still have four more hellish years to contend with.
But guess what; this too (the cup of political affliction and emotional torture) shall pass away! I sincerely pray Nigeria will survive to make it. Everything is not all about politics. Is it any wonder they are seeking to re-define the word revolution? The patience of Nigerians can only go so far. One day there will be a mass uprising if things don’t change in this country. It is very sad.
Some ethnic groups have resorted to self-help to tackle insecurity. What is the import?
I will rather rephrase this to be self-defense. This is what failure of government has inspired! Unfortunately, unless something drastic is done, President Buhari and his government may turn out to be the most ethnicised in the history of Nigeria. Is this the best the North can offer to rest of Nigeria as a President? I am perplexed and really weeping inside.
From the Southwest, the Yorubas are thinking of how to protect themselves as they are no longer sure of what the government will do. Judging from what has been happening in the Middle Belt, the Northeast and Northwestern Nigeria people are really thinking of how to protect themselves from these marauding attackers. The Middle Belt has long been talking about self-help in the face of constant violence. It’s only a matter of time this will become a reality if things continue this way. The South-South guys are talking of protecting themselves as well – if, in fact, they are not already doing so. The Southeast is similarly crying and seeking to protect herself. In the Northeast, the Civilian JTF and vigilantes are complimenting what our soldiers are doing. I salute those innocent boys and girls in the military who are daily paying costly sacrifices and some with their lives to keep Boko Haram at bay. May their souls’ rest in peace and may God continue to comfort their families and provide for their loved ones.
But one must ask, for how long? The killings have become unconscionable, unbearable and unacceptable. A responsible government should never allow this to linger on for so long while they keep generating fake narratives in explaining away what is happening. Some of us are unimpressed because what we hear from the government is untenable. There is a disconnect between what is said and what is happening. To believe that people will fold their hands and allow themselves to be killed on a regular basis as we see in Nigeria is untenable. Added to this, is to believe that their ancestral lands will be grabbed, or they will be forced to vacate their homes, only God knows till when. Even if you drive people away and forcibly take away their lands, 10, 20, 30, 40 or 50 years from now, they will fight their way back to reclaim their land. If the present generation does not do it, future generations will act. Rwanda is a case in point.
Let’s learn from history. All we keep getting from the government is one narrative after another and this keeps changing with almost every attack. I am into peace building and as an ordained reverend and Peace Advocate, I believe in the peace that is predicated on justice. I believe in promoting justice in any peace building journey. Peace building is a process. Any peace agreement which is not predicated on justice is an injustice. You simply cannot machete people into subjugation, gun-them into submission; and neither can you bomb them into extinction. It won’t work. Those dreaming such are failed 21st Century narcissists. Time will tell!
Therefore, the yearning for self-help in the context of self-defense can hardly be faulted. If the government does what she should do for the protection of all, these sorts of conversation won’t be necessary. But this is a matter of life and death. I challenge all the people in government to give up all their security details, protective armoured cars, hidden bunkers and travel our roads just like all citizens and let’s hear their argument regarding self-defense. They are living in a false paradise so they can afford to see self-defense in a negative light.
Buhari is slamming those who are critical of his government, accusing them of not being patriotic. What is your take on that?
To the best of my knowledge, freedom of speech is enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This aspect should actually help to celebrate our diversity as culturally diverse people. In fact, the last time I checked, Nigeria remains a multi-religious, multi-ethnic and multi-cultural nation. I am not aware that being critical of our government or her policies is a criminal offence either in our constitution or the penal code of Nigeria.
Therefore, the most recent pre-emptive arrest of Sowore, the self-acclaimed leader of the RevolutionNow group because of the protest marches on August 5th is a bad signal both locally and internationally. If the government thinks that by doing this they will succeed in sending shivers down the political spines of Nigerians then they are making a BIG mistake. It won’t deter people not because of Sowore’s popularity or acceptability but because it is simply wrong to try and silence people or voices of dissent in this way.
People will continue to dare government and government should come off the illusion that they can scare people into political surrender. It won’t happen. President Mohammadu Buhari should simply chat with Muammar Ghaddafi, the anger of the people does not simply disappear because of scare tactics however brutal. Unfortunately, Ghaddafi the self-acclaimed strongman of Libyan politics is no more. Let our President chat with ‘Uncle Bob’ Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe, Let him consult President Deng Xiaoping of China as Tiananmen Square could be child’s play in Nigeria. Our President should learn something more positive from the present Chinese President Xi Jinping. The government needs to remember that there is always that one day. A simple spark and it becomes a catalytic moment and that’s it. Nigeria is beyond any single person. No leader should be deceived. There is no absolute power either by one leader or those he or she surrounds themselves with. It takes just one day.
So, I will rather suggest that Mr. President thinks more about what positive impact he will make through the APC programs his party has for Nigerians than this political grandstanding with despotic zest. The government sometimes by some of its actions and inactions has shown itself to be very unpatriotic.
Look at the massive corruption on display in Nigeria. The recent global rankings of Transparency International says it all. Look at Nigeria’s position between 2016 to date. What is there to celebrate about patriotism? Who are the worst road traffic lawbreakers in Nigeria today? Government officials drive through with reckless abandon. Is this being patriotic? Victory at the ballot box is not a license to do as you please whether as governor, NASS member or minister. Are these acts of intimidation in the name of national security, right? Who are those who eat up and deplete our pension savings; the protesters or government workers? In fact, it is the government’s political appointees. Yet the same government does not want to be criticized?
If they do what is in consonance with the wishes of the citizens, won’t we commend them? Let them secure the release of Leah Sharibu, Alice Ngaddah, the Chibok girls and more recently Grace Tuka; and countless nameless others – both Christians and Muslims in captivity. If these are released from Boko Haram and ISWAP captivity, there will not just be commendation but jubilation in support of this government. Let them deliver these captives and see what will happen.
Let them end the killings, let them promote social justice and treat all Nigerians with fairness. Let them provide gainful employment to our teeming youths and graduates and see. Let government free several Nigerians in kidnappers’ den. We are hearing now that paying a ransom is not enough for you to regain your freedom. You could still be killed even after your ransom has been paid! Yet, people should not cry out and protest? Where is the government in power which claims to be in charge?
The real people criticizing the government are those who show the government to be powerless in their daredevil kidnappings as and when they choose. In those who invade villages and our farms and kill freely? Those who create disorder in our society and make the government look helpless. These are unpatriotic elements in our midst and these are the people government should be going after with their State might and not harmless protesters.
I just read that a Federal High Court has ruled that Sowore be remanded in prison for terrorism reasons? Why? This is very curious. IPOB, terrorism. IMN, terrorism. Sowore another case of terrorism or just what again? And yet the Fulani herdsmen? What’s this about? Isn’t this nother dance of shame in the public square of the comity of nations? These are the sorts of actions which makes injustice so glaring. It stinks and stings the conscience!!! Sadly, instead of striking fear, it will only embolden people in the long run.
The President took some time to submit the list of ministerial nominees to National Assembly; but failed to assign portfolios as expected. He has set up a committee to do that. Isn’t this time-wasting an indication that Mr. President is unprepared for governance?
I recall that six months passed by before the Ministerial nominees were submitted in 2015. The excuse we had was that the President needed more time to put his cabinet together. The list eventually came out; practically nothing seems to have justified the needless wait; nothing radical among those nominated and later appointed to serve. Before the ministers’ names were submitted to the Senate for screening, a major decision was taken and billions of naira was voted in to prospect for oil by the NNPC, in Northern, Nigeria. I understand that nothing came out of this rather wasteful exercise. This time around, the President has been in power for four years – one would have expected a much speedier approach but we have had to wait for another three months. Why this is the case again remains to be seen. Now, what is lost by many Nigerians is the fact that even before the Ministers were approved, a major decision was taken to implement RUGA. The begging question is – who approved this decision without the Minister of Agriculture in place to oversee the implementation? The massive outcry from Nigerians against this ‘smuggled decision’ forced the government to beat a tactical retreat. Before we could recover from that suspension, some Northern Group issued a 30-day ultimatum for the same government to reverse the decision to suspend RUGA. Does this show a government in full charge?
Citizens are now issuing ultimatum to a sitting government. Yet some Nigerians wanted to protest the social conditions in our country today and they are picked up and charged to court? What selective system of justice or injustice are we seeing before our very eyes – in a country that is adjured a leader in Africa and regional power? Now RUGA misstep took place even before the Minister of Agriculture is sworn in? As at the time of this interview, we do not know who the Minister of Agriculture will be. Yet, RUGA saga, though suspended, was to have been executed during a so-called ‘waiting’ period when a decision of this magnitude was to have been implemented? Something is surely amiss.
The bill seeking to transfer control of water banks to the Federal Government has been resubmitted to the National Assembly for consideration. Do you agree with those who think there is a hidden motive?
This government is almost turning into a control freak! RUGA, unless it is revisited, redefined and subjected to rigorous healthy national conversation is sadly pointing in this direction. How does the government seek to solve some problems by creating more social combustion? How could our government appear so insensitive in strategic decision making?
This government seems to me suffers from a colonial mindset which requires an urgent reset. Do I see any hidden motive in the executive bill? Well, I haven’t read the bill so it’s difficult to say. However, I dislike the smell of it. Coming so soon on the heels of the ‘suspended RUGA’ saga is needless overheating of the polity by the same government. What’s the rush for? We will just have to wait and see if the National Assembly members will serve the interest of the nation or not.
Political party interest may not always align with our collective national interest. Worst still, an individual interest which is predated on parochial interest will only end up creating distance and alienation among the populace. Nigeria can do better but lack of 21st Century creative problem-solving leadership is so glaring. Let the government humble itself and invite constructive ideas from well-meaning Nigerians to help guide this nation in such a turbulent moment. Crisis moment if well managed by the leader could result in transforming the nation.
Politics
Sowore’s detention: Judiciary is Nigeria’s major problem –Frank
A
political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has described the judiciary as Nigeria’s major problem, adding that most judges are now shy and afraid of delivering fair judgement because of their corruption records.
Frank, however called on the international community to also ban judges and their immidiate family members, who could not summon courage to deliver the right judgement.
In a statement released to newsmen in Abuja, Frank condemned the court ruling ordering the detention of Omoyele Sowore for 45 days, he urged the United Stated of America, United Kingdom and the European Union to fish out corrupt and compromised Judges in Nigeria and enforce visa restrictions against like politicians.
The Bayelsa-born political activist wondered the type of offence that Sowore committed to warrant his detention for 45 days without trial in a court of law.
Frank described the detention order as the manifestation of what he described as a ‘Satanic collaboration’ between the executive and the judiciary to suppress opposition voices in the country, adding that Judges who are often quick to grant bail to corrupt politicians are afraid to release activists fighting for the socio-political emancipation of the country and her people.
He called on Nigerians not to acquiesce in the face of evil but to speak out and take the struggle to the door steps of corrupt Nigerian Judges in order to save the nation’s judiciary.
“I urge the Judiciary to wake up because Nigerians are becoming impatient with the kind of judgements coming out from the temple of justice expected to be the last hope of the common man.
“When people cannot get justice, they would sooner than later resort to self-help. Some corrupt Judges presently manning some courts should not add to Nigeria’s woes because posterity’s unavoidable judgement awaits both the Judged and the Judges.
“It is expected of judge to be fair, bold and not succumb to intimidation from any angle. The APC’s administration has a penchant for manipulating the nation’s judicial system but any Judge who cannot resist their presure should step aside now before Nigerians will rise against them.
“I hereby call on Nigerians to prepare to take the protest to the door-steps of the judiciary as they are the biggest problem we have today.
“Besides, I call on the USA, UK, EU and other members of the international community to fish out corrupt elements in the judiciary and place travel ban on them like some of them have done to the 2019 election riggers,” he said.
Trending
-
Metro and Crime15 hours ago
How policeman killed six-month pregnant woman
-
News20 hours ago
Taraba killings: IBB commends Police, Army’s esprit de corps
-
News20 hours ago
S’Africa describes NANS protest call against its businesses as ‘unfortunate’
-
Metro and Crime15 hours ago
Man, 60, defiles four-year-old baby
-
Metro and Crime16 hours ago
Bank robbery foiled in Lagos, kingpin arrested
-
Metro and Crime15 hours ago
Taraba killing: Captain arrested, as policemen’s bodies arrive Abuja
-
Back Page Column16 hours ago
Buhari’s shocker that reshaped JAMB
-
Metro and Crime16 hours ago
22 die in Bauchi, Ogun auto crashes