N150bn worth of rice smuggled into Nigeria in 2019

RIPAN: Goods came in from Thailand, India through Seme border

About one million metric tons of imported parboiled rice, worth over $400 million (N150 billion), have been smuggled into Nigeria through Benin Republic border between January till date.

This was disclosed yesterday in Abuja by the Rice Processors Association of Nigeria (RIPAN), after an intensive border and port survey.

National Chairman of RIPAN, Alhaji Mohammed Maifata, said bulk of the rice was smuggled in from Thailand and India.

The RIPAN boss also said about half a million metric tonnes of the commodity had already been booked in Thailand for onward journey to Nigeria preparatory to end of year festivities.

This, according to the chairman, will, no doubt, have a ripple effect on rice processors in the country with the attendant colossal loss of over $400 million if the illegal importation is not checked.

Commending the closure of the Nigeria-Benin Republic border, he said it would go a long way in curbing the menace of rice smuggling so that local producers would have a breather, adding that the association supported the current border closure by the government.

RIPAN lamented to the Federal Government that despite concrete and visible interventions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) via the Anchors Borrowers Programme (ABP) on the rice sub-sector, over 70 per cent of rice in Nigeria markets remain foreign or imported.

RIPAN and other stakeholders had, in a three-week survey on the rice market across the six geopolitical zones in the country, observed that foreign rice such as Mama Gold, Royal Stallion, Rice Master, Caprice, Falcon Rice and Basmati were sold alongside Nigerian rice.

He said his association joined other stakeholders in the rice production sub-sector, in commending the CBN for the timely intervention and banning of rice since 2015, a development that has seen growth in local production and serious savings of foreign exchange.

He commended the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for its current and rigorous fight against smuggling of the commodity and enjoined the various security agencies mandated by the current directive to raise the bar in the fight to check the various porous borders.

“Initially, we don’t want to comment on the issue because it involves two issues –security and trade. After consultations, we agreed to comment on an aspect that touches trading. RPAN is totally in support of Federal Government’s action.

“In the last two years, we have been clamouring for this action. From January till date, over one million metric tons of rice was brought to Nigeria through Benin from Thailand and India. In monetary terms, the smuggled rice is worth $400 million, which is about N150 billion.

“Already, as we speak, half of that amount had been placed for Christmas time to be brought in November. We have our surveillance team that monitors what comes in through the border. Everything that comes through Benin border comes to Nigeria because no other country consumes parboiled rice. Benin consumes white rice, they don’t consume parboiled rice,” RIPAN chairman said.

Abubakar said rice farmers had taken advantage of government action, and scaled up rice production across its value chain.

He assured Nigerians that rice farmers won’t use the opportunity of border closure for price exploitation, adding that the group had held a meeting where it was strictly agreed that a bag of rice should not go outside the price band of between N13,330 and14,000 ex-factory price and maximum retail price of N15,000.

“As an association, we met on Wednesday and tasked ourselves to produce massively to fill the void. We agreed we won’t take advantage of the opportunity to hike our price. We sell rice from N13,300 minimum to N14,000 maximum price as our ex-factory price.

“With transportation and every other logistics factored in, a bag of rice shouldn’t be above N15,000 retail price. This is a commitment we made and we will keep to it,” he noted.

President Muhammadu Buhari, within the week, said the partial closure of Nigeria’s border with Benin Republic was due to massive smuggling activities, especially rice into Nigeria.

