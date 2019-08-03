Perspectives
NAFDAC, Lagos markets and poisonous ‘ponmo’
I remember vividly an headline I read in one of the evening newspapers in the 80s: ‘ Stop eating your shoes.’ The headline drew my attention and aroused my curiosity. Do humans eat shoes? I had asked myself But my curiosity was satisfied after reading the story.
I discovered that it was meant to discourage Nigerians from eating roasted animal skin, otherwise known as ‘Ponmo.’ The person that was quoted in the story tried to discourage Nigerians from eating ‘Ponmo,’ and went on to say we can make more money exporting animal skin to countries that were good leather industry. This is where the headline: ‘ Stop eating your shoes’ came from. But beyond the academic exercise that ‘stop eating your shoes’ might have provided, I don’t think the message will sink with average Nigerians that we should export animal skin and ‘stop eating our shoes.’
‘Ponmo is one of the favourite meat parts that Nigerians love to eat. It’s readily available in homes and bukateria even outside the shores of Nigeria. They are now being dried after cutting them to sizes,put in sealed nylons and exported abroad for Nigerians who run local restaurants abroad. I have seen dried ‘Ponmo’ that carries ‘NAFDAC number in order to gain the confidence of consumers especially the elite among them.
This is how popular roasted animal skin found mostly in cows has become. Even persistent lectures by nutrionists that it has no nutritional value has not dissuaded many people from eating it. One can say perhaps, its popularity was initially buoyed by poverty as it’s cheaper than other parts of the cow. Ponmo consumption is no longer about poverty as rich homes now find a space for it on their menu list.
Even, it’s being served in parties and being sold in bars and restaurants. It’s called ‘Ponmo’ alata. i.e. animal skin garnished with pepper and other condiments. Cow-skin are available in markets across the country and this explains my worry when the Lagos State Government raised the alarm that people should be wary of buying some cow hide being sold in some markets in the state because it contains “poisonous” substances. A statement by Director of Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Adesola Salako, said three persons had been arrested by the police while large quantities of the cow-skin had been sent to the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) ‘’for suitability test analysis for human consumption.”
“Preliminary investigations and suspects tracing revealed that the traders were very active in the morning between the hours of 4am and 6am at various locations such as Volkswagen Bus Stop, Iyana Iba, Afolabi Ege markets, all within Ojo Local Government and Iba Local council areas of the state.
“Furthermore, a company said to be located at Ijedodo area of Iba LCDA was indicted as source of supply of this toxic ‘Ponmo’ and has subsequently been put under surveillance,” the state government further reportedly said. It was learnt that some chemicals had been poured on the cow-skin and were actually imported into the country from countries such as Lebanon and Turkey, ‘’while the majority of the products are smuggled into the country through the porous borders.”
The imported animal hides are meant for industrial use by leather industries for the manufacturing of items such as shoes, bags, belts and others. NAFDAC has also issued a stern warning to the public not to eat the toxic cow-skin and went ahead to list seven reasons why it’s dangerous to eat such among, which are : “health hazards inherent in the cosumption of such animal hides include risk of liver, kidney and heart damage, increased risk of Aplastic anaemia, central nervous toxicity, cancer and more.”
Some of these diseases listed are already ravaging our country with little or no response from our health institutions due to years of neglect by successive governments and there’s nothing to show that the present governments have fared better in healthcare delivery. Our people are still being killed by common ailments.
Those who brought the poisonous cow-skin to Lagos markets have their reasons but this is not to say they have not taken their nefarious activities to other states. Considering the popularity of ‘Ponmo,’ government’s response is too little and NAFDAC has not done better either.
Close to one month when the alarm was raised about the toxic cow-skin, no result yet of the forensic analysis carried out to enable consumers to identify these poisonous cow-skin when they see them.
Yet, ‘Ponmo’ is still available in the markets and people are still buying. The poisonous cow-skin could have found its way to different parts of the country. A prudent country by now should have embarked on a massive cam- paign on radios and televisions and other medium of communications, preferably in our languages and dialects to bring this information to the grassroots. Ours is a country that rarely learns from others or from its own mistakes.
We are not even sure the toxic cow-skin have been mopped up in Lagos markets. We don’t know if people had consumed them before the government raised the alarm.
We are not sure if they are in markets outside Lagos. Nobody has told us how to identify the poisonous ‘Ponmo’ if we see it in the markets. I don’t think it requires rocket science for all of these to be done. Agreed that some people had been arrested. But what’s the level of investigation carried out? If this is not meant for public consumption, when are they facing the law,?
How prepared are the prosecutors to ensure that those who imported the ‘Ebola ‘Ponmo’ face the full wrath of the laws. Are they going to get a mere slap on the wrist, get a pat on the back or be asked to go home and sin no more? And who says we will hear anything further on the matter beyond the initial noise that will signify nothing at the end of the day? A country like China would have handled it better. Food consumption scandal cannot and should not be treated with levity.
This is why we have agencies like NAFDAC. If we don’t have a good laboratory that can do the analysis of the poisonous cow-skin, we should have been able to find one abroad and get the result within days to enable us to identify ‘Ebola Ponmo’ if we see them in the markets. If this is too much a task for the government and its relevant agencies to do, maybe we should “stop eating our shoes” for now.
I think it’s a safe thing to do at least for the time being. There are lots of adulterated consumer products in the markets. About two weeks ago a video went viral of a woman who was adulterating ‘Peak milk,’ a popular milk brand.
People had been arrested in the past adulterating popular products. But beyond the frenzy of arrests, we rarely get to know the final outcomes even if such people were brought to courts. Were they freed because of lack of diligent prosecution or sent to jail according to what the laws say concerning the offence? Were there connivance between those arrested and the cases were deliberately compromised? We don’t get to know all these beyond the fact that people were arrested.
Since judges are not expected to be Fathers Christmas, we can’t blame judges if accused are set free based on evidence before the courts. Since investigators can make or break cases, companies whose products had been faked should show more than a passing interest if people are arrested for faking their products.
What’s really getting Gov. Fayemi ticking?
Have you seen those pictures making rounds of Ekiti State governor, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi warmly relating with a 7-year-old pupil of a public school? The story has it that Gov. Fayemi and the boy met during the launching of the Federal Government’s school feeding programme in Ekiti. Since then, the governor had struck a friendly accord with the boy, forcing the former to invite the latter, his little friend, over to visit him in the office.
The pictures actually brought out another salient character of the governor, whose critics had accused of being disconnected, especially from the lowly. Many would also argue that Gov Fayemi was always too serious and hardly had time for such an affection For the boy, Master Daniel Olutope, a Primary 3 Pupil of St Michael Primary School, Ajilosun, Ado Ekiti, the visit to his “friend” was an exciting experience, an assurance that a governor was also a human being of likemind and that he could also aspire to attain any height in life.
The gesture was actually a confirmation of Gov. Fayemi’s penchant for education, particularly, child education, and an affirmation of his knowledge economy agenda. Prior to when the pictures started making rounds, pundits had been wondering what was making Dr. Fayemi tick. One moment, he was seen flowing freely with the high and mighty, the next moment, he was feeling cosy in the company of those perceived as ordinary persons, without grandstanding or showy about any. So, what can be described as the secret of the successive successes of the Ekiti Gov and Chairman of Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum?
What thrills him or captures his fancy? And to think those series of successes keep attracting friends and foes alike to him, makes Fayemi’s kind of politics quite interesting as a case study? Like him or hate him, Gov Fayemi is no longer a rookie in the Nigerian politics. Neither is he a pushover. He is seriously making an impeccable state- ment and an inroad as a bridge builder. Yes, Fayemi is fast becoming a good study in neo-progressivism in the Nigerian political setting, giving Ekiti State, which he governs as his primary assignment, a new facelift after its despoiling by his predecessor in office.
Fayemi’s kind of progressive tendencies is the one that gives support for, or advocacy to social reform, based on the idea of progress, which asserts that advancements in science, technology, economic development and social organisation are vital to the improvement of the human condition.
This has greatly reflected in the five-point agenda of his administration viz: agriculture and rural development, social investment, infrastructure development, knowledge economy and governance. Yet, Fayemi also recognises the need to involve the private sector operators in the development of his state, knowing that the state, Ekiti, is challenged economically.
This policy model of his, which seeks to partner with the private sector for the good of his people is reflected in his administration’s plan to return schools to missions in a bid to further improve the quality of education in the state, and the signing of a partnership agreement with Promasidor by Ekiti State to drive its backward integration initiative aimed at creating local source of raw materials for its dairy products through the state owned Ikun Dairy Farm, among others, cannot be overlooked As a progressive, Fayemi is also concerned about the welfare of his people, ensuring equality of outcomes. In the Nigerian politics, we have the libertarians and we have the progressives. But the ability to find a mid-point for the betterment of his people is what is making Fayemi tick.
One can trace it to the emotional intelligence, which the Ekiti governor possesses in a large dose. In case you have never met Fayemi at a close distance, but just seeing him from afar or reading what pundits write about him, let us get into his political closet a bit. Dr. Fayemi is a calm human being. Very, very calm, collected, but insightful and humane.
He is a good listener and just too calm to be taken for an activist, which he was popularly known as before foraying into politics. Still water he appears, but he flows very deep and wide. As a governor or political leader, he is more often than not basing his decisions on what serves the greater good of his people. His goal is to unify the citizenry through genuine love of democracy, good governance and belief in the superiority of values.
Having such a standard is helping Fayemi to avoid the ego trap. It impels him to work to increase the participation of the lower and middle classes. It has inspired him to reduce conflict and distrust among his people. And it has led to his greatest decision of all, which is the resetting of the values of his people to what will transform them back to their original _omoluwabi_ status.
To help himself in this deliberative process, Fayemi has opened his mind to as many ideas and options as possible, even without discarding those of his opponents. He imagines all of the possible consequences of a strategy before committing to it. With a calm spirit and an open mind, he hits upon policies that would give his people an “A” status, such as the creation of the Knowledge City.
Though Fayemi is urbane and has developed himself to be a global citizen, the governor is still playing local in that the voice of an _omoluwabi ekiti_ continues to resonate in him and simply stands for the higher power that exists within him. Perhaps this is the potential he feels in his moments of calmness and focus.
The perfect idea coming to Fayemi and his connection to the higher power in the present is because his mind is not weighed down with emotions. There is, therefore, the assurance that he will reach the goals he has set for himself because he is very focused. His attention is not pulled this way and that.
There is the rational standard guiding all decisions he make. And, unlike his predecessor in office in Ekiti, he is not a fascist. The kind of emotion most politicians exhibit can narrow the mind and make them focus on one or two ideas that satisfy their immediate desire for power and attention, ideas that usually backfire. But with a calm spirit like that of Fayemi, one can entertain a wide range of options and solution within a short period.
The voice will become clearer and clearer. When people besiege him with their endless drama and emotion, Fayemi, often than not, rises above the distraction and applies his rationality to think past them. Like an athlete continually gets stronger through training, Fayemi’s mind is becoming more flexible and resilient. Clear and calm, he is dishing out answers and solutions that many Nigerian politicians are not envisioning. Let every Nigerian watch out for this very unique personality, as he continues to display his unique potential in politics.
*Segun Dipe is the Senior Special Assistant to Ekiti Governor on Public Communications.
‘Real’ or ‘fake’ Boko Haram, Nigerians are still dying
Last Tuesday the Federal Government once again told her citizens that they have “technically defeated” the “real Boko Haram”, implying that the attacks we are still experiencing are being carried out by the “fake Boko Haram”. This is what Mallam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and publicity, told the whole world: “The position of the Nigerian government is that the Boko Haram terrorism has been degraded and defeated. The real Boko Haram we know is defeated. “What we have now is a mixture of remnants of the Boko Haram, fugitive criminals and the Islam in Maghreb, together with West African terrorists bonding together.
This is a fall out of the collapse of the Libyan State, and from farther away, of the Islamic State in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon. They are taking advantage of our porous Sahelian borders. “Nigeria is a large country covering nearly one million square kilometers. This is roughly equivalent to the size of France and Germany put together.
In addition to our porous borders, in the neighbouring Sahel-Sahara region, a lot of ungoverned areas provide a haven for terrorists’ occupation and training.” Amazingly this statement was made just 48 hours after 68 Nigerians were murdered in cold blood while they were mourning the death of some of them killed in an earlier attack, carried out by suspected Boko Haram fighters. Please how will the families of those killed in the latest attack ever believe their own government’s position that they had “technically defeated” the very same group that slaughtered their loved ones?
How will the soldiers who have repeatedly come under attack by the same murderous group ever believe that they have “technically defeated” the same persons that have been scything down their men and officers in droves! On July 17 a number of senior military officers – a colonel and a captain – were killed after running into an ambush. According to reports, the attack occurred at about 6:00 p.m. along Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway during a patrol by the colonel and other soldiers of the 29 Task Force Brigade. Six other soldiers were also killed in the ambush.
On Monday, November 19, 2018, to be precise the same ‘technically defeated’ Boko Haram stormed a military base in Metele village, in Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno State, and killed more than 100 soldiers. Giving an eyewitness account of what happened, one of the soldiers who managed to escape the onslaught from the terrorists said: “The attack came at about 6 pm on Monday evening. When the soldier on top of the observation post alerted that a large number of Boko Haram fighters were advancing, we all got alarmed as we took cover and waited within the base in Metele”.
The soldier said the terrorists leveled the military base in minutes. Last Thursday. the whole world was treated to the chilling video, where one of the workers of Action Against Hunger, abducted by members of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) called on the Federal Government and Christian Association of Nigeria to come to her rescue. Grace, who wore a blue shawl and who spoke, emotionally pointed out that she does not want what happened to another captured Red Cross aid worker, Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa, 25, who was abducted in an attack on a military facility March last year and was finally executed on September 17, 2018, to also be her fate.
These are just some of the examples of what the “technically defeated” group has been doing. Incidentally, even though Shehu’s statement gathered traction in both local and international media, the treatment by the foreign media clearly showed that the claim was not believed.
In fact, in a damning expose published just 24 hours after the government’s claim, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) showed how far from the truth the actual situation on the ground is. In the scathing piece titled: “Secret Military Cemetery Conceals Toll of Islamist Insurgency in Nigeria” the New York-based international daily newspaper painted a very sorry tale of the state of the battle against the insurgents. “After dark, the bodies of soldiers are covertly transported from a mortuary that at times gets so crowded the corpses are delivered by truck, according to Nigerian soldiers, diplomats and a senior government official,” the paper wrote.
The paper penned further: “The burials convey a picture at odds with a war Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, a former general, has repeatedly claimed his army has won. “The reality is that Africa’s largest land force—a U.S. counterterrorism ally—is struggling against an insurgency that first flared a decade ago and is now rejuvenated by Islamic State and the return of fighters from Libya, Syria and Iraq.”
Site Intelligence, a terrorism-monitoring group, told the WSJ that: “This group is one of the most effective, if not the most effective Islamic State contingent at the moment.” Units that have suffered casualties and declining morale aren’t in a position to attack, and are instead defending poorly constructed bases in exposed areas against an increasingly well-equipped enemy. “There is a systemic misrepresentation of the war that is having severe tactical and operational consequences,” Chidi Nwaonu, a former Nigerian soldier, who now runs a security consulting firm,
Vox Peccavi also told the WSJ. He said the bravery of troops was being undermined by poor decisions of senior commanders. “It’s part cock-up, part conspiracy,” he said. According to the paper, Western military officials told them that the Nigerian army is stretched so thin that its top brass are no longer talking seriously about defeating the insurgency, merely containing it. The WSJ also wrote: “The military’s secrecy about casualties is so widespread it is unclear whether Nigeria’s political leaders are aware of the state of the conflict.
“When President Buhari visited the Maiduguri base in November, commanders rushed to bury bodies that had collected at the morgue from the recent attack on the base in Metele and several others, according to several soldiers at the base. They moved the bodies from the morgue into the unmarked graves under cover of darkness.
“We could see the headlamps and the torches of the engineering division digging the graves,” said a soldier. “As commanders prepared the base for the president’s arrival, they also drafted in additional medical staff to treat the dozens of wounded soldiers in the base’s hospital wards. The paper said the Nigerian military and the presidency didn’t respond to requests for comment on the war, casualties, and the secret cemeteries. But the expose clearly shows that government’s attempt at papering over the situation is not cutting ice with millions of Nigerians and the wilder world in general.
Even the United Nations on Wednesday said the fight is not yet over against the group which has killed over 27,000 civilians during the 10 years it has operated. I strongly feel that if the government is able to own up to what is actually happening, the more they will win the hearts and minds of the people to support the cause. They should take a cue from the late British Prime Minister, Sir Winston Churchill, who was able to galvanise the citizens to rallying behind the cause by telling them of the precarious situation the country was in during the Second World War.
It went a long way in helping to ultimately defeat Adolf Hitler. Clearly, it’s time for our own government to take a cue from him and stop the propaganda which is obviously at odds with the real situation. At the end of the day, what Nigerians want is an end to the insurgency whether it is being carried out by the “technically defeated real Boko Haram” or the “fake” one
The mystery of seed in sexual life (Part 2)
Keeping a female or male sexual partner outside marriage amounts to investing in a leaking pocket. What do I mean? In most cases, such sexual sin partners demand from you, what your legally married spouse cannot request from you. Today, there are men that have built houses for their concubines but never built one for their legally married spouses. They even sponsor education of children gotten outside wedlock and don’t care about education of children from their recognized official wife.
At the end of the day, the concubine, knowing clearly the ungodliness and future uncertainty involved in the relationship finds a way to either dupe or eliminate the man to enable her children and herself, harvest his wealth. There are many married women today, who have sold themselves as slaves to some man outside their husband, with no hope in sight for freedom because of ungodly sexual investment. The man rapes her, disrespects and maltreats her because he knows that such woman is with him in error and that society can hardly blame him for his assaults even when it is discovered.
If as a married woman reading this piece, you have out of your own making, fallen into the hands of some strange man who is abusing you sexually somewhere because of this ungodly seed that has been sown; by the power that lifted Jesus Christ from the grave, I decree that you shall find liberation this season in Jesus name.
“There is a way that seemeth right unto a man but the end thereof are ways of destruction” (Proverbs 14:12). An African proverb says that “the wife you choose from a dancing floor will sooner or later dance away from your house.” Sometimes, sowing ungodly seed and sowing into an ungodly spoil, looks very sweet. Many prostitutes today believe they are enjoying themselves. When I say prostitutes, I mean both street prostitutes and corporate prostitutes. As you continue to have sex with various guys as a lady, your body keeps undergoing effect of wear and tear.
Your motivation could be just to get money, job promotion, admission, good exam result or even a wedding ceremony. After some years, you discover regrettably, that you have been merely used and dumped like dirt, looking, worthless, rejected and depressed because of ungodly seed. Don’t be a victim of deceit. This truth you read now will set you free.
“And ye shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:32). Illicit sexual intercourse (i.e. sexual pleasure that is illegal and hated by God such as fornication, adultery, rape, homosexuality and lesbianism) look very sweet. In fact, to those involved in any of them, there is pleasure in them.
However, the pleasure is so momentary that there is always a desire for more, almost immediately after each encounter. Once an individual is caught in the web of this trap, such individual is under captivity and is being held hostage by Satan. What I am saying here may not be understood by such individual because there is already a spiritual blindness.
Spiritual blindness entails abnormal reasoning as a result of a veil covering the sanity of the mind. Right from the first incident in the history of illicit sex, it has always produced negative and destructive results. The funny thing however, is that the person under captivity in some cases, persists in the act amidst unnecessary suffering. This is why the man or woman that contracted disease through adultery or fornication continues in the act, rather than seeking God’s mercy and medical cure for the disease. You are keeping a mistress outside your marriage.
The woman keeps duping you, publicly insulting you and giving you all kinds of problems. Yet, you continue to maintain the sinful and stressful relationship. You are having an affair with your housemaid. She is doing everything to destroy your ‘hard-earned’ wife and children.
Yet, you don’t see any reason to end the satanic relationship. Stop sowing and reaping ungodly sexual seed. You can come out of it. There is hope for you. You need to know God but you cannot discover God except you drop every ego and become selfless. Then, you can conquer the flesh. Jesus Christ said: “If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, take up his cross and follow me” (Matthew 16:24).
That is what you need to do. Why don’t you surrender your heart to Jesus right now and from today, he will reveal himself to you and your life shall not be the same again. Are you ready to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and personal saviour? Then, say this prayer from your heart: “Lord Jesus! I come to you as I am. Please, forgive me my sins. Wash me with your precious blood. I confess you Jesus as my Lord and saviour. Visit my case and change my story. Thank you for taking over my life from today in Jesus name. Amen! Congratulations! .
Abiodun, rekindling hope in Ogun
With a rekindled hope in the horizon, Ogun State has taken its pride among the comity of states driven by passion for a focused and qualitative governance. Yesterday is gone. The event of today determines the fortunes (or otherwise) of the future. With high expectations, the current administration of Prince Dapo Abiodun, in Ogun State, is leaving no stone unturned to make good its promise.
Taking cognizance of the essence of both the civil and public servants as central players in the smooth running of the day-to-day business of governance, Abiodun has begun to live up to expectations with his electoral promises.
In keeping faith, three days after his assumption of office, his first major pre-occupation was to have a heart-to-heart talk with the workforce, to hear where the shoe pinches them.
Ranging from poor conditions of service, illegal deductions, outstanding leave bonuses, late payment in salaries and wages, to failure to address the Higher National Diploma (HND) certificates and Bachelor degrees dichotomy, the governor didn’t betray emotion, but empathised with the workers for their endurance over the past eight years.
While addressing hundreds of the workers, including local government staffers drawn from across the 20 councils of the state, at the Arcade Ground located at Okemosan, governor’s office, Abeokuta, on Monday, June 3, 2019, he said: “I could understand your plights, but I am assuring you, that my first priority is to ensure the prompt payment of your salaries and wages before the last working day of every month.
Whether the Federal Allocation comes on time or not, it is the responsibility of our administration to pay as and when due”. True to type, the governor has paid both the May and June salaries. Not left out, he has also defrayed parts of the backlogs of the pensions the immediate past administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun owed the retirees.
To a great extent, he has kept hopes alive to the responsibility of redeeming his avowed pledges. Another foray is the education sector. According to the late sage and former Western Nigeria Premier, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, “the children of the poor you failed to train will never let your children have peace”.
In a bid to restore the lost glory of the state that has produced great icons and pioneers, such as Chief Alexander Akintola Sapara-Williams (the first Nigerian lawyer), Hon Justice Olumuyiwa Jibowu (the first Nigerian Judge to sit on the Supreme Court bench), Sir Adetokunbo Ademola (the first indigenous Chief Justice of Nigeria), Chief Obafemi Awolowo (the first Nigerian lawyer to head a Regional Government), Chief Simeon Adebo (pioneer Permanent Secretary, Head of Civil Service and Permanent Representative of Nigeria at the United Nations), Prof Wole Soyinka (Black Africa’s first Nobel Laureate), Chief Adeoye Lambo (a one-time Deputy Director-General of the World Health Organisation), Dr Tai Solarin ((foremost educationist), Prof Anthony Asiwaju (renowned Historian) and many others, Abiodun pledged the commitment of the administration to embark on a complete overhaul of the educational system. During a recent “Thanksgiving Service” to mark his electoral victory held at SS Peters Church (Anglican Communion), Ake, Abeokuta, Abiodun averred, “Education sector, I said in my inaugural speech that, we will declare an emergency on education.
We have the largest number of tertiary and primary education in this country. We are what we call, as I described in my speech, “what Boston is to the United States” However, the results of our students on both internal and external examinations have been on a decline.
We have to do something about it. “Our approach is not going to be half hazard. We have the benefit of the best of Ogun State brains where we put together our education committee.
Our education sector was headed by one Professor Osho. You may know her. Their report has been submitted and I have been going through it and we are going to have an education submit and we will have an education master plan.
So, our approach is not going to be half hazard. Be rest-assured that beyond having a befitting primary school in each ward as I promised, we are indeed going to have an education master plan that will allow us to plan exactly how we are going to deal with this trend we have seen in the last few years and make sure Ogun State restore back its glory as the number one state in terms of education in this country”.
Besides, he promised the determination of the administration to take a holistic look at all the Model Colleges spread across the State with a view to converting some of them to vocational and technical training institutions.
The protracted crisis that rocked the state-owned institution, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), which culminated into industrial strike action, with no end in sight, became a source of worry. Without mincing words, the current administration took a far-reaching decision in respect of proffering lasting solutions to the impasse in order to ensure that the resources of the state are evenly distributed and judiciously appropriated.
That informed the setting up of a committee on the issue. The committee headed by Professor Segun Awonusi is still sitting and is yet to conclude on its assignment. The committee was set up, in view of what was inherited on the status of the two institutions, to ascertain the current operational status of the institutions; identify issues and challenges related to the establishment and operations of the two institutions; determine the viability and sustainability of the institutions on a longterm basis; and identify any other issue(s) related to the objectives of the assignment; and make recommendations for the consideration of the government. While commenting over the setting up of the visitation panel to look into the crisis rocking the institution, Special Adviser (SA) Information, Alhaja Modele Sarafa- Yusuf, in a statement recently, noted, thus, “But for the avoidance of doubt, the following clarification on the action taken so far on Moshood Abiola Univedsity of Science and Technology (MAUSTECH) and Ogun State Polytechnic Ipokia needs to be made:
“This government inherited a protracted crisis at the MAPOLY over its status that had been changed to MAUSTECH by the last administration. Even MAUSTECH which was so established has nothing on ground over a year after its creation. “There were no facilities to accommodate its upgrade to a degree-awarding institution.
“The last administration neither appointed a Governing Council to oversee its effective take-off nor put in place requisite academic and non-academic structures to run or administer the institution.
There is also no record that efforts were made to source for students for the institution. In truth, MAUSTECH, from what we inherited from the last administration, only exists in name. “But all this while, academic activities had stalled at MAPOLY.
The staff and students were in limbo as the law establishing it had been reviewed to pave the way for the emergence of MAUSTECH. “Therefore, for the recent directive of the government that academic activities be returned to MAPOLY to be effective, the law establishing it has to be re-enforced”. Similar step was replicated at the stateowned Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE), Omu-Ijebu, to resolve a six-yearold lingering crisis. In its stead, the government set up a visitation panel headed by Prof Kamarudeen Balogun to proffer lasting solutions to the face-off. “Health is wealth”, as it is commonly said, the government has placed premium on the sector.
Two weeks after his assumption of office, Abiodun made a surprise visit to the state-owned Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu-Remo, where he decried the deplorable dilapidated structures and obsolete teaching equipment of the 33-year-old institution. To salvage the dwindling fortune of the teaching hospital, the governor inaugurated an administrative panel chaired by Dr Yemi Onabowale, Chief Medical Director (CMD), Reddington Hospital, Lagos, and charged it with the task of repositioning it to a world class medical facility.
It is charged to review third party arrangements and determine their level of compliance, identify the challenges associated with the institution and come up with solutions that would move the institution forward.
It terms of reference, include the assessment of the current operations of the hospital, in line with expectations as a teaching/ tertiary institution, determining the state of facilities of the various units, departments, and determine quick wins and palliative actions to stem further deterioration of the institution and its facilities. However, the governor believes in creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive that could lead to economic prosperity of the state.
“If the state prospers, the people prosper. We will take the issue security very serious and this is where we are going to require the support of all and sundry. “We can’t say we want to say that we want to increase the ranking of Ogun state in the global list of doing business index, if there are kidnapping, abduction, armed robbery, cultism and other forms of violent crimes all over the place. “So, we need to have a peaceful and secured state and we are deeply committed to that”, said the governor.
- Ogbonnikan is Media Consultant to the Ogun State Governor, Prince (Dr) Dapo Abiodun, MFR.
Shi’ites: Have we created another monster?
In my column titled:’Shi’ites: Before we create another monster published on November 3, 2018, I had expressed fear that we might create a major crisis if the protests by the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shiites are not well handled by our security agents.
My fear was heightened when the group, which has restrained its protests to Abuja and Kaduna extended same to Lagos and boasted to replicate same in some major cities in the country.
IMN is an organised group with solid structures and very large followers who are ready to die for the cause they believe in irrespective of whether we buy their ideology or detest the group.
Prior to the Lagos protest, the IMN members had on July 9 during a protest at the National Assembly allegedly disarmed a security guard before using his gun on another policeman on the NASS premises.
The gate house was also allegedly damaged and some vehicles were also burnt during the protest. The Shiites have been protesting for a while over the detention of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, who was arrested in 2015 and is being remanded in prison custody on the order of a judge.
After the December 2015 clash between the military and the IMN members, I watched a video clip of one minute and 25 seconds detailing the activities of paramilitary groups, which are part of the IMN.
The clip clearly demonstrates that the IMN is operating like a government within a government and no legitimate government will tolerate such except if it wants to surrender its legitimacy to a group that doesn’t have the mandate of Nigerians to act as such. Members of the group pledge their allegiance to El-Zakzaky, who in turn boasted about his multitudinous supporters and how they could be turned into an advantage for him if he is killed.
Here is what El-Zakzaky says in the video: “Even if a man has no knowledge about Allah and the hereafter, he will not fail to realise that he cannot just simply kill a man with multitude supporters and live his own life without any repercussions.
His reasons should tell him this.” Thereafter, a group of men, who dress in paramilitary uniforms, raise their hands in front of El- Zakzaky and say: “Our allegiance to you, El-Zakzaky.”
The activities in the video won’t be overlooked by security agents if they watch except if they don’t know their onions. That video has far reaching implications if not an outright indictment on the part of a supposed religious group behaving like a government. But this is not to say members of the group or their leader should be treated as common criminals.
I also believe that the law should not be a respecter of whoever erred. We cannot afford to toy with religious and ethnic issues in a country like ours where we are already divided along those lines.
While I won’t touch the call in some quarters that the president should order the release of El-Zakzaky with a long pole, I will also not hesitate to acknowledge that the system has not treated the Shiites leader well going by his travails in the hands of the authorities since his members had a clash with the military in December 2025. On July 25, 2014, there was a clash between soldiers and Shiites members in which 35 members of the sect, including three of El- Zakzaky’s children were killed. Between 2014 and 2015, report has it that the leader of the sect had lost six of his biological sons to incessant clashes.
The December 2015 clash with soldiers also led to the death of no fewer than 347 members according to findings set up by the Kaduna State Government after a video of how some soldiers invaded El-Zakzaky’s compound went viral in which members of the sect were killed, some wounded and many properties were destroyed.
The panel indicted the sect for operating paramilitary groups while its members do not recognise the constitution of Nigeria and also disrespect constituted authorities. For years, politicians have emboldened the group because they found its members useful to feather their political nests.
Politicians are always wary of offending religious groups with large followership because they are capable of causing political damage to the ambition of politicians on election day. For me, it was suicidal for the Shiites members to have confronted the convoy of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen. Tukur Buratai, the way they did in December 2015 just as it was wrong for the soldiers to have invaded El-Zakzaky’s compound later and destroyed humans and properties found on the premises. However, the continued silence on the extra-judicial killings by the soldiers is a grand conspiratorial gang-up against the sect.
The panel had revealed that the 347 Shiites killed by the soldiers were given secret burials by some state government’s officials and about 40 soldiers led by a major. If there are consequences for members of the sect for disobeying the laws of the land, there should be consequences for the soldiers who participated in the extrajudicial killings. Who authorised the secret burials? Who are the participants? Since the panel made known its findings, nothing has been said about the injustice meted to the sect. After the sect was banned by the Kaduna State Government on October 6,2016, I recall that the Shiites were attacked by some youths twice within three days.
The first attack was on October 12 at Tudun Wada and four IMN members were reportedly killed by some irate youths. On October 15, there was another violent attack on members of the sect while they were rebuilding their burnt school. Even attempts made by the group to address journalists on those attacks were frustrated by security agents, yet none of the attackers who took laws into their hands by resorting to self help was arrested security agents.
Could the attacks then the hand of Esau but voice of Jacob? The irate youths who attacked members of the sect did not wear masks yet they were not arrested. Must we give a dog a bad name to justify why it should be killed? While the government arrested El-Zakzaky immediately after his members clashed with soldiers in 2015, he was not brought out until January 2018 to meet with some selected journalists at a secret location in Abuja following speculation that he had died in detention.
His lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, had claimed that the sect leader was deceived to talk to the journalists believing that he would soon be released. I won’t support call that the president should order that he should be released. For those making such call, on what grounds should the president do that? That will amount to interference in the work of the judiciary. But if I were the president, I will liase with the AGF to ensure that his trial is accelerated.
Justice delayed is justice denied. We should be worried about the dimension the Shi’ites’ protest took on Monday. And we should begin to probe if we have created another monster in IMN? Do Shittes now bear arms? Whose bullets killed those who died on Monday? If the Shittes won’t stop protesting, which is legitimate, are we going to witness more avoidable deaths each time the Shiites protest on the streets. This Shi’ites’ uprising can be handled and should be handled in a better way before we have a major crisis.
Beam searchlight on social responsibility, OBJ’s wife tells journalists
The wife of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Mrs. Bola Obasanjo has tasked journalists to be ethical and strictly adhere to the tenets of the media profession, and beam their searchlight in their social responsibility roles in the society.
Obasanjo spoke as Chairperson of the 3rd Anniversary lecture of Penpushing Media held at the Marque Events Centre of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta stressing that journalists must be socially responsible to the public.
The Chairperson of the occasion pointed out that, journalism as a noble profession and the watchdog of society must be practised with honesty and objectivity, insisting that journalists must discharge their duties, bearing in mind that the interest of the people is of utmost priority.
Similarly, she charged media practitioners to practise what she called “proactive journalism”, adding that, that “will bring smiles to the faces of the challenged in the society at all times”.
She also commended the Penpushing Media for its internal mechanisms against fake news Her words, “One unique quality of Penpushing is the commitment to authentic and internal mechanisms against fake news.
This is laudable. My being able to be part of the maiden and second editions as well as currently participating in the 3rd edition is a clear testimony that I have belief and trust in the organisation”.
“If within three years of operations, Penpushing has become a household name globally, it shows authenticity of the media platform. It is also on record that, the medium within its three years of operations is in partnership with a number of reputable media organisations’ ‘And this, no doubt, is a good development and a clear fact that the partnering organisations are convinced about the competency of Penpushing in the media world,” Mrs. Obasanjo affirmed. She commended the founder for using the platform to address the plights of the less-privileged and indigents in the country and urged other media organisations to emulate the initiative of Penpushing.
The founder, Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji, earlier in his welcome address, said, the platform was painstakingly created and designed to add value to the journalism profession. His words, “Penpushing platform is an idea, robustly nurtured through the journalistic ideology of the need for credible sources of news, parades high calibre personalities across the globe painstakingly created and designed to add value to journalism worldwide.”
He disclosed that the platform in partnership with a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Terre de homes (TDH), with headquarters in Switzerland engaged in training of journalists in Lagos and Ogun States, with assurance that similar training will be extended to other parts of the country.
The founder said beneficiaries of the workshop, had been admitted by the foreign agency as journalists who are to be involved in reporting activities of the agency within Nigeria and West Africa,and also commended the members of the Editorial Board of Penpushing led by Mrs. Funke Fadugba for their efforts in sustaining the growth of the medium.
Water as an ‘intoxicant’
Olufela Olusegun Oludotun Ransome-Kuti aka Fela Anikulapo Kuti aka Abami eda released the album Expensive shit in 1975, the reverse side of same was titled Water no get enemy (literally translates Water does not have an enemy). But unfortunately, the afrobeat legend didn’t point out that Water itself can be the enemy! It could bear diseases (like cholera and typhoid), cause flooding when it rages and one could actually be ‘’drunk’’ on water (water intoxication)!
The scene
Ms LPO has been a health freak over a decade, always first to try out medical tips (both orthodox and unorthodox) picked from the web and friends. The latest on her hands is called water therapy. She started with consumption of 5 litres over 2 hours per day and has progressively increased the volume to 10 litres over same duration for 2 weeks, presently, she drinks about 15 litres over 2 hours (as prescribed by the water therapist). Over the last few days she has developed headache, vomiting, weakness, drowsiness and double vision. She eventually landed in hospital where doctors diagnosed her of water intoxication!
What is water intoxication?
Also known as water poisoning, water intoxication is the disruption of brain function due to drinking too much water. All the cells and organs in the body need water to function properly. However, excessive water consumption can lead to water intoxication. Over-hydration and water intoxication happens when one drink more water than the kidneys can get rid of via urine. But the amount of water isn’t the only factor. How long you take to drink the water also counts. You have a greater risk of developing water intoxication if you drink a lot of water in a short period of time. The risk is less if you drink the same amount over a much longer period of time.
So how much water is too much to drink?
To determine how much you need, consider your body weight, physical activity level and climate. A good rule of thumb is to listen to your body and drink when you feel thirsty. This should be enough to maintain good hydration levels. However, relying on thirst alone may not work for everyone. Athletes, older adults and pregnant women may need to drink some extra water each day.
When someone has normal/healthy kidneys they should be able to pass a urine quantity of about 800 milliliters to 1 liter of fluid per hour (about 1 and half to 2 sachets of water).
Drinking much more than this amount (especially over a short period) will cause an imbalance of electrolytes and likely some early symptoms associated with low blood sodium/salt (hyponatremia). Also remember that if someone is heavily exercising (such as running a marathon or training or a sport) while also drinking lots of water, they will hold onto even more water because their body is experiencing a stress response..
Water intoxication is not likely to happen unless someone drinks a large volume of water within a short period of time (1-2 hours).
Causes and Risk Factors
“Water fasting,” “water only diet” or “detox diet” as a weight loss method
Water drinking contests
Psychological disorders with excessive thirst (psychogenic polydipsia)
Marathon or triathlon running, cycling or hard physical work, lasting for more than 5 hours, in a hot climate in combination with excessive drinking
Aspirin, ibuprofen or other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) may stimulate sodium loss through the kidneys and thus increase the risk of hyponatremia in athletes
Disorders with low blood sodium levels as in advanced kidney failure, adrenal insufficiency, congestive heart failure, syndrome of inappropriate ADH secretion (SIADH), thiazide diuretics
In infants: feeding an infant with formula diluted with water
The process/symptoms
Symptoms can occur from as little as 0.8-1 gallons (3-4 liters) of water in a short amount of time.
Water intoxication results from the swelling of cells.
When brain cells swell, pressure inside the skull increases. Excess fluid accumulation in the brain is called cerebral edema, which can affect the brain stem and cause central nervous system dysfunction.
This pressure causes the first symptoms of water intoxication, which include:
Headache.
Nausea.
Vomiting.
Severe cases can produce more serious symptoms, such as:
Increased blood pressure.
Confusion.
Double vision.
Drowsiness.
Difficulty breathing.
Muscle weakness and cramping.
Inability to identify sensory information.
In severe cases, water intoxication can cause seizures, brain damage, coma and even death.
Bottom line: Drinking too much water increases pressure inside the skull. This can cause various symptoms and even be fatal in severe cases.
Preventive measures
The best way to prevent water intoxication is to make sure you don’t drink way more than you sweat out. But it could be hard to measure. It is advisable to drink until you don’t feel thirsty, then stop. Or check the colour in the bathroom. If it’s dark or deep yellow, you’re probably dehydrated, and you should drink enough to quench a thirst at a time. Straw colour (almost clear) is ideal, but peeing out crystal clear water is crossing the red line! It helps to have sports drinks instead of plain water if you know you’ll be working hard. Sports drinks have sodium and other electrolytes. But too much liquid of any kind too fast can cause issues. It is good to stay hydrated while exercising, but there’s a thin line of separation from the abnormal. It’s important to listen to your body. If you take water to the point that it makes you uncomfortable, please stop immediately.
Shiites: A festering wound
Last Monday the nation was rocked by the latest instalment of the now frequent face-off between members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shiites, and security forces in Abuja. The Shiites, as they have been doing with alarming regularity, and without regards to their safety, had attempted to sustain their protest against the continued detention of their spiritual leader, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky by again taking to the streets.
The fallout like in all their previous protests was sorrow, tears and blood as the casualty count continued with more people killed. However, this time it was slightly different, as the latest chapter saw the death of a high ranking police officer, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, DCP Usman Umar, and a journalist with Channels Television, Precious Owolabi, who was undergoing his National Youth Service with the private station, along with 11 other people.
Clearly out to prove that they were ready to make good their threat to continue their demonstration until their leader was released, 24 hours after the Monday bloodletting, members of the group were again out on the streets of the nation’s capital.
Videos of Tuesday’s incident posted on social media showed people running helterskelter trying to escape being caught up in the mayhem. Cars were also seeing making U-turns and meandering dangerously as they tried to escape.
Sadly the high handed tactics of the security forces are also not making things easy as bullets, whether stray or not, do not differentiate between a Shia protestor and ordinary citizens just caught up in the melee, sadly as what happened to Precious Owolabi last Monday.
God knows how many other innocent citizens have been struck down just because they had the simple misfortune of being at the wrong place at the wrong time? Why in this day and age (perhaps if not for the proverbial ‘Nigerian factor’) our security services are still not equipped with modern gadgets to supress civilian protests beats the imagination! We have all seen countless times how protests in other countries are handled with the police bending over backwards not to harm the same citizens they have sworn to protect.
Why has government not provided our police with non-lethal weaponry, which are weapons, intended to be less likely to kill a living target than conventional weapons such as knives and firearms? It is often understood that unintended or incidental casualties are risked wherever force is applied, but non-lethal weapons try to minimise the risk as much as possible.
Non-lethal weapons are used in policing and combat situations to limit the escalation of conflict where employment of lethal force is prohibited or undesirable, where rules of engagement require minimum casualties, or where policy restricts the use of conventional force. According to Wikipedia: “When used by police forces domestically, similar weapons, tactics, techniques and procedures are often called ‘less lethal’ or ‘less than lethal’ and are employed in riot control, prisoner control, crowd control, refugee control, and self-defence.” Firing of live ammunition definitely does not portray a police force which has any regard for the citizens’ lives.
Some time back, the police did actually deploy water cannons to clear the protestors, but in the latest face off they were not deployed – perhaps because they had broken down. By now, it should be mightily clear to the police and the government that their strongarmed tactics is cutting very little slack with a very determined group; but is rather swinging the pendulum of public opinion and sympathy the way of the El- Zakzaky disciples.
The issue has now added an international dimension with reports emerging of protests against the government’s strong armed tactics in countries ranging from the Indian-controlled Kashmir, to Canada and the United Kingdom. Already, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has jumped on the moral high ground, blaming the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for fuelling the crisis with their poor policies. According to the PDP, the bloody clashes between the police and IMN members in various parts of the country could have been avoided if President Muhammadu Buhariled APC government had put measures in place to ensure a stable, united, equitable and secured Nigeria.
The party, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, regretted that APC has turned various parts of the country, including Abuja, the nation’s capital, into arenas of violence and bloodletting. “Our party is particularly saddened by the death of an innocent National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, attached to the Channels TV, 23-year-old Mr. Precious Owolabi, who was shot during the Monday bloody clash between the police and protesters in Abuja.
“The killing of Mr. Owolabi, as well as the avoidable deaths of other compatriots, including a Deputy Commissioner of Police, is indeed another sad commentary on the irreplaceable losses and anguish families in Nigeria have continued to bear under the APC,” PDP said. Amnesty International also joined the fray condemning the use of live bullets by the police to disperse the protesting IMN members.
Seun Bakare, Programme Manager at Amnesty International Nigeria, described the police action as “reckless use of lethal force” while calling on the police to exercise restraint in the use of force against protesters.
These repeatedly clashes are only further denting the image of Nigeria before the international community. Incidentally, Monday’s brutal crackdown occurred when a high-powered delegation from Siemens was in Aso Rock meeting with President Buhari were they signed a 25,000MW six-year electricity deal!
What impression will the team take back with them to Germany? I strongly believe that it is high time the government changes tact in its dealing with the Shiites, who have clearly shown that they will not be cowed into submission.
Numerous courts have ordered the release of the 66-year-old cleric who has been incarcerated since December 2015 when his followers had a confrontation with the Nigeria Army, which then retaliated by raiding his residence in Zaria, seriously injuring him, and killing hundreds of his followers.
If government can come to a settlement with the Niger-Delta militants, why can’t they do same with the Ahmadu Bello University graduate and save the nation and its citizen’s from having another potential militant group on their hands? After all like I wrote recently in a piece titled “Boko Haram: Time to ‘jaw jaw’ instead of ‘war war’” on July 6, if the mighty United States of America can change tact and begin dialoguing with her mortal enemy, the Taliban, with whom they have been battling in Afghanistan for more than 18 years, who is Nigeria not to do same with her own local “Taliban” The ultimate goal of any government, first and foremost, is the safety of her citizens and if that means stooping to conquer why not? Besides presently the nation is facing too many problems, ranging from the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East, Fulani herdsmen, kidnapping and armed banditry that any way of solving one would be a big relief to the already overstretched security apparatus in the country.
Luckily, last Tuesday the House of Representatives set up a seven-man committee chaired by House Leader, Alhassan Doguwa (APC, Kano), to interface with the executive and security agencies to resolve lingering protests by IMN members.
Hopefully wise counsel will finally hold sway and a resolution will be found ensuring that the issue of the Shiites will not snowball into another problem for the nation to tackle.
The mystery of seed in sexual life (Part 1)
“While the earth remaineth, seedtime and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease” (Genesis 8:22).. “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap” (Galatians 6:7). Whenever a man has sexual intercourse with a woman outside marriage, a seed has been sown into her. The woman equally receives the seed into her body. So, seed sowing and receiving cannot cease. However, God expects every man and woman that he created to sow only godly seeds, which must be sown into God-approved soil.
“Yet, ye say, Wherefore? Because the Lord hath been witness between thee and the wife of thy youth, against whom thou has death treacherously; yet is she thy companion, and the wife of thy covenant. And did not he make one? Yet hath he the residue of the spirit. And wherefore one? That HE MIGHT SEEK A GODLY SEED.
Therefore, take heed to your spirit and let none deal treacherously against the wife of his youth” (Malachi 2:14-15). When you are officially married and you have sexual intercourse with an opposite sex outside your marriage, you must understand that you are sowing into a wrong soil. If you are a woman, you are receiving a wrong seed. Each individual has body, soul and spirit.
When you have sex with someone outside a covenanted marriage, you surrender your soul to the devil for destruction. You must understand this. It is an injury to spiritual relationship with your creator, the devil’s enemy. As you surrender your soul to him, he gives you a mark of dishonour as God’s glory and spirit departs from you until you repent, confess your sins and seek mercy.
“But whoso commiteth adultery with a woman lacketh understanding: he that doeth it destroyeth his own soul. A wound and dishonour shall he get; and his reproach shall not be wiped away” (Proverbs 6:32-33).
The REPROACH in this scripture is that you lose sonship of God and in some cases, man faces a perception problem that can hardly be deleted except God’s mercy intervenes. God positioned a membrane of blood in the lady’s private part for a purpose.
The hymen is a breakable tissue full of blood and it covers the opening of the vagina. This blood vessel is a covenant blockage, a sign and a token of covenant between the bearer and whoever plunges into her opening.
The process of having a lady or girl deflowered is not a casual act of fun before God. God sees it as a serious covenant struck and confirmed by the blood, shed on that day the thing happens.
By creating the hymen, God expects that whoever plunges into the woman shall only be able to do so by making a blood covenant to be joined to her for the rest of his life, from that point onward. There is a spiritual bonding, a supernatural process that takes place at that point where the hymen breaks.
There is a blood covenant. So, what happens the first time a lady has sex, is an immersion and a bathing of the man with her hymen blood to initiate a covenant that is highly recognized in the spirit realm of both light and darkness.
The first time this happens marks her opening day covenant ceremony and each subsequent experience goes on to further refresh or strengthen that covenant or establish another version of it with another person. Many ladies have washed unfortunate and accursed guys with that hymen-blood in sexual activity. Some have had it with demon-possessed men.
Some others have struck such precious covenants, using candlesticks as they exer-cised sex with it. If only they knew, many a girl who allowed themselves to be deflowered in a bid to be among the so-called ‘big girls’ would never have done so.
“What! Know ye not that he which is joined to an harlot (in sexual activity) is one body? For two, saith he, shall be one flesh. But he that is joined unto the Lord is one spirit”. (1st Corinthians 6:16-17 KJV). This explains why many females who are not yet married have their spiritual composition already shattered and imbalanced because they have mingled their souls with that of different men. Sexual intercourse is a spiritual matter. In this case, there is need for deliverance.
Many have failed to do this and the reward is marital crisis. The case is even worse for guys, including the rapists, who require severe cleansing by ONLY the blood of Jesus Christ. Sexual perversion is an offer from the devil, the god of pre-marital sex.
His reward is destruction (Numbers 25:1-3, 31:13-16). Reading this piece might just be your last opportunity to choose whose instructions you will comply with-the Almighty God or the god of sexual pervasion? “I beseech you therefore, brethren by the mercies of God, that you present your bodies, a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service” (Roman 12:1). Your service to God will only be reasonable when you drop sexual immorality. “Now, the body is not for sexual immorality but for the Lord, and the Lord for the body” (1st Corinthians 6:13b).
Insecurity: Will we ever get it right in Nigeria?
Last week the nation was taken aback when reports filtered in of the murder of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, the 58-year-old daughter of Afenifere leader, Reuben Fasoranti. Mrs Olakunrin had just visited her 93-year-old father and was heading back home when suspected herdsmen attacked her car along the Akure-Ore road.
And what is becoming a very worrying trend (as if was not already) the assailants rather than blocking the road and giving their victims the chance of ‘cooperating’ or being dispossessed of their valuables by force, opted to shoot first and in the process the woman who resides in the US was struck and later died in hospital due to massive loss of blood.
Incidentally before last Friday’s incident a number of videos had been circulating on social media showing people recounting their brushes with death after having their vehicles shot at by the bandits. In one such case for instance, nine suspected armed herdsmen were said to have launched an attack on a Nigerian naval officer who was on his way to Lagos while returning from an official assignment.
The attack on Lt. M. Dahiru took place on July 7 at about 1:30 pm along the Benin by-pass by Ahor community, Edo State. Dahiru was returning from an official assignment on the NNS Burutu, a Nigerian navy vessel, when the attack occurred.
Just like in the case of Mrs Olakunrin, the attackers never gave him the opportunity of stopping but rather reportedly fired several rounds at Dahiru’s vehicle hitting him in the shoulder. While trying to escape from his assailants, the soldier crashed into another vehicle.
Pictures of the incident showed his white Peugeot 307 saloon car full of bullet holes on the bonnet with his boot crumpled from the crash. Sadly in the case of Pa Fasoranti daughter’s death politics crept in with the police insisting that it was a case of armed robbery and kidnapping since their investigation showed that another vehicle and a luxurious bus were also attacked and about eight people abducted.
However, this was hotly disputed by Mrs Olakunrin’s brother, Mr. Kehinde Fasoranti, who told journalists that he visited the police station in Ore town shortly after the incident and was told by officers on duty that those who operated and shot his sister were Fulani herdsmen!
“We need to get the story straight. The way they operated, according to what the police said in Ore, is the way Fulani herdsmen operate…The story that these are just bandits is a lie. If you want records, request the report I made at the Ore police station. They categorically said the attackers were Fulani herdsmen,” he told the media.
But whatever is the true situation, Friday’s incident only further drives home the fact that the security situation in the country is only getting worse by the day and no amount of propaganda by government and her officials can mask this fact!
From Sokoto to Zamfara, Borno to Yobe, Benue to Plateau state, we are constantly bombarded with chilling reports of killings, murders and attacks by herdsmen, bandits or ‘unknown gunmen’ slaughtering fellow Nigerians with reckless abandon. In fact, just a few months ago, the nation’s top police office, Mohammed Adamu, who is the Inspector General, reeled out very chilling statistics of the rising lawlessness in the country.
Speaking during the quarterly Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council meeting which took place in Kaduna State on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, Adamu said that 1,071 people were killed in crime-related cases in the first quarter of 2019. Of course the figures would have drastically shot up considering all the killings, murders and abductions that have taken place after his presentation. It is very clear that the nation did not get to this precarious situation overnight – it is obvious that failure by governments at all levels to face the situation with all the seriousness it required played a big part.
For instance, it still beats the imagination that the same set of people saddled with the responsibility of protecting lives and properties, and who have clearly failed to do so from the daily reports we get, are still keeping their jobs. Like I have noted in previous write ups, the famous German theoretical physicist, Albert Einstein said: “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results!” And yet we are still going down the same path. But why security chiefs are on their own not trying anything differently is also a source for concern.
Four years ago, a former Secretary to the Government, Chief Olu Falaye was attacked and abducted on his Ilado farm in Akure. Chief Falaye, who was also a one-time Finance Minister, insisted that it was six Fulani herdsmen who had carried out the abduction. And yet here we are years later still talking about the same set of people who rather than being degraded have become more daring, brutal and more widespread in carrying out their dastardly actions. This is clearly a sign that we have not learnt any lessons from previous incidences and evolved correspondingly to tackle them.
When Osama bin Laden and his al Qaeda successfully breached the defences of the US intelligence agencies and carried out their multiple attacks on mainland America in 2001, the agencies did soul searching checked what they did wrong and have ensured that no such large scale attack has taken place since then.
The same thing in the UK, where security and intelligence services working in synch have been able to foil a repeat of the 7/7 (July 7) attacks of 2005, which killed 52 people of 18 different nationalities and injured more than 700 in Britain’s deadliest terrorist incident since the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 near Lockerbie, Scotland, and England’s deadliest since the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings, as well as the country’s first Islamist suicide attack.
While it is good for our leaders to show empathy with the victims when such sad incidents happen, what we will want more than anything else is for them not to have to do so because they would not have to console bereaved families having ensured enhanced security across the land. Intelligence gathering should be stepped up by all those concerned with our security, while they should also be equipped with the latest gadgets in order to successfully carry out the very important task of protecting the lives and properties of the citizens.
Government should also not shy away from seeking assistance from wherever so long as it will improve the performances of our security services and allow citizens go about their daily chores without fearing for their lives. It is a given that an economy can only thrive in a safe and secure environment – of which, unfortunately, Nigeria is far from.
