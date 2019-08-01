Health
NAFDAC tasks media on fake drugs
The Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, has challenged media practioners in the country to support the agency in the fight against fake drugs and substandard products
Adeyeye who made this known while addressing media men in Abuja, lamented that many lives have been lost due to the lack of control on drug and products consumed by unsuspecting persons.
“Thousands and thousands of people in this country have died because of bad food, bad drugs, compromised water.
“If you want to address diseases affecting Nigerians on a weekly basis we will not finish 52 times. Our lack of drugs control has killed many people. Those who are faking drugs, faking palm oil that we use adding dye that will eat and destroy the kidney just so that the palm oil becomes redder. It is not just NAFDAC’s problem, it is a major problem because we are in it together,” she said.
The NAFDAC boss lamented that activities at the agency had been on a low key due to previous bad management which plunged the agency into a plethora of issues including a N3.2 billion debt and a lack of sound equipment.
She however revealed that things were getting better saying, “it is going to be gradual and because of our quality management system, all eyes are on everybody. We have to monitor what we are doing.”
Health
Sebeccly, Lagos screens 7,000 for breast, cervical cancer
Sebeccly Cancer Care and Support Centre is partnering with the Lagos State Ministry of Health to provide free breast and cervical cancer screening for 7,000 women in Nigeria.
The testing programme tagged ‘TimeToScreen’ is to be officially kick started on the August 7, 2019 and would span the period of August 19 to December 31, 2019.
According to Dr. Awele Okeke, project manager, ‘TimeToScreen’ programme, these screenings would start off at selected primary health care centres (PHCs) in three local government areas (LGAs) namely, Rauf- Aregbesola PHC in Alimosho LGA, Iga- Idunganran PHC in Lagos Island LGA and Ita- Elewa PHC in Ikorodu LGA.
As a partner of Sebeccly on this programme, the Lagos State Government will be providing the needed infrastructure and manpower to carry out the screening exercise and the treatment of cervical abnormalities found.
On its part, Sebeccly would train and build the capacity of the medical personnel on cervical cancer and the screening techniques.
Women that are eligible to benefit from the free screening are those between the ages of 21 to 65 who are not virgins.
This ‘TimeToScreen’ programme has been funded by the Act Foundation, which since its inception has provided free breast and cervical cancer screening to over 5,000 women, during which over 350 cases of breast and cervical cancers have so far been detected.
Sebeccly Cancer Care and Support Centre is a non profit organisation founded on the September 6, 2006 in response to the plight of cancer patients and their loved ones.
As at 2018, the ‘TimeToScreen’ programme reduced the incidence of cervical cancer by 0.21 per cent.
According to available statistics, about 14,000 new cases of cervical cancer were being diagnosed in Nigeria with about 9,000 deaths annually.
Consequently, the Executive Director of Sebeccly Cancer Care and Support Centre, Dr. Mrs Omolola Salako, a consultant clinical and radiation oncologist, said that the ‘TimeToScreen’ programme is aimed to reduce the large number of cervical cancer patients present in hospitals through early detection and vaccination.
Relatively, Sebeccly in line with the WHO mandate to eliminate cervical cancer is passionate about educating and increasing the awareness of breast and cervical cancer among women, screen and treat abnormalities so as to reduce the nation’s incidence of cervical cancer by one per cent.
Health
Effective blood pressure control can prevent second stroke
Scientists have cautioned people who have already experienced one stroke to ensure an effective blood pressure control as a strategy to prevent a second stroke.
These are the findings of a new research published online July 29 in ‘JAMA Neurology’.
According to studies, If you’ve already had one stroke, your risk for another is much higher.
The new research has found that well-controlled blood pressure can reduce the risk of the second stroke by about 20 per cent.
The study authors suggested maintaining a blood pressure of 130/80 mm Hg or less.
“Intensive blood pressure control of at least less than 130/80 mm Hg has been recommended for secondary stroke prevention,” said Dr. Kazuo Kitagawa, the study’s lead author and professor and chair of neurology at Tokyo Women’s Medical University in Japan.
While 120/80 mm Hg or lower might be an even better target, Kitagawa noted that only about one-third of people in the current study were able to achieve a level that low, despite being on an average of almost three blood pressure-lowering drugs.
He said that patients often worry that their blood pressure might drop too low, and there were side effects that could be associated with aggressive blood pressure reduction.
Dr. Craig Anderson, professor of neurology at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, said lowering blood pressure “is relatively straight forward.” But to effectively control blood pressure, doctors often need to prescribe multiple medications, though not all doctors will do so.
Anderson said the most common side effects of blood pressure-lowering drugs are mild, such as dizziness, ankle swelling, and fatigue. These can often be avoided by modifying the drug dosage, he said.
Both Kitagawa and Anderson said lifestyle changes — maintaining a healthy weight, eating healthy foods, exercising regularly, reducing stress, and reducing salt intake — also play an important role in reducing the risk of a second stroke.
The current study included nearly 1,300 stroke survivors. The study volunteers were recruited from 140 hospitals in Japan and were enrolled between 2010 and 2016.
Health
Measles: Group seeks FG’s action to halt deaths in Kaduna community
Health journalists under the auspices, Association of Nigeria Health Journalists (ANHEJ), has called on the Federal Government to carry out immediate action to halt the deaths of children in Wusar community, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, due to a measles outbreak.
According to a statement signed by the President ANHEJ, Mr. Hassan Zaggi, the disease has claimed the lives of over 100 children between the ages of two to three years in the community, within a space of two months.
While lamenting that investigations has revealed that the affected community was one of the hard-to-reach areas under the local government area with no motorable road, he added that the only primary healthcare centre (PHC) that should serve the residents of the area was not only very far from them, but the facility was dilapidated, as there were no equipment and no properly trained health personnel on ground.
While calling on the Kaduna State Government to take immediate action to contain the spread and fatality rate occasioned by the outbreak, he encouraged state governments across the country to strengthen their surveillance and disease control units in order to prevent the needless death of children.
“As Health Journalists, we are deeply worried that such number of children will be allowed to die within a period of two months without the Kaduna State Ministry of Health noticing it, let alone containing it.
“This, therefore, is a pointer that the Kaduna State Ministry of Health has no surveillance system that will enable it monitor and access information on all that is happening in all parts of the state.
“ANHEJ, therefore, insist that health communication and immediate intervention is imperative in curtailing the spread of the disease that has claimed the lives of children- who are the nation’s future leaders.”
“We call on the Federal Government and other key agencies in the health sector to improve sensitization on the prevention and reduction of communicable diseases like measles in all parts of the country,” he said.
Health
Why coconut is good for you
To many people, the coconut plant is an ordinary plant. They do not see anything special or interesting in the plant. But to those who have eyes to see, the coconut plant is a blessing, a gift from nature. Cocos Nucifera is called coconut in English, Kwakwar in Hausa, Ivi-Obio in Bini, Ake-bake or aku-oyibo in Igbo, Agbon in Yoruba, Uvien in Esan.. It contains glycerioles of capprylic, capric, lauric, myristic, palmitic, stearic, oleic and linoleic acids. Every part of this plant is medicinal.
Coconut is a mainstay in the diet of nearly one-third of the planet. Experts describe the coconut as not just a fruit, but a nut and a seed as well. It has three layers: the outside layer is known as the exocarp, and the fibrous husk or mesocarp is inside of it. The thin, woody layer surrounding the actual coconut “meat” is the endocarp.
Since man inhabited the world, coconut trees were in existence. Coconuts have been used not only to produce fiber, fuel, and even musical instruments. For centuries, the coconut has been claimed as a potent cure for nausea, rash, fever, earache, sore throat, bronchitis, kidney stones, ulcers, asthma, syphilis, dropsy, toothache, bruises, and lice. And that’s just the short list. Coconut milk and coconut oil are used for treating numerous sickness across the world. It is a powerful health booster.
The fats and oils in coconuts are, like those derived from other sources, made up of molecules called fatty acids. There are two ways to classify fatty acids; one involves saturation, i.e. saturated, monounsaturated, and polyunsaturated fats. The other is based on molecular size or the length of the carbon chain.
Each fatty acid consists of long chains of carbon atoms with hydrogen atoms attached – short-chain fatty acids (SCFA), medium-chain fatty acids (MCFA), and long-chain fatty acids (LCFA). Coconut oil is composed predominately of medium-chain fatty acids (MCFA), or medium-chain triglycerides (MCT).
Nearly 98 per cent of the fats and oils in our diets are composed of LCFA. That’s significant, because the physiological effects of MCFA in coconut oil, which contains powerful anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties, are distinctly different from those of LCFA, which have a negative effect on your cholesterol levels. It’s rare, and the reason why coconut oil is so sought after. Its health benefits are as hard to beat.
In light of this information, one study comparing a medium-chained triglyceride (MCT)-based diet with a long-chain triglyceride (LCT)-based diet showed significant and positive results for HIV-infected patients suffering from chronic diarrhoea, difficulty in absorbing nutrients, and subsequent weight loss. The bark of the plant dried and burnt into ashes is effective remedy for skin ailments like rashes, black spots, scabies and measles. Simply mix two-dessert spoons of the powder with half a glass of palm kernel oil. Apply to the affected part. For toothache, mix two tablespoonfuls of the ashes with one shot of dry gin. Stir it well and use as a mouth wash.
FIBROID: Cut the root into tiny pieces. Measure out fifteen handfuls of the pieces into ten bottles of water. Add five handful of xylopia aethiopica, called uda in Igbo, Erunje in Yoruba, Unien in Esan. Bring to boil. Allow it to stand for 24 hours.
Dosage: ½ glass thrice daily.
BRONCHITIS: Chop an equal amount of pawpaw roots and coconut roots into pieces. Measure 10 handfuls of each into 10 liters of water. Add 5 bulbs of garlic. Bring to boil. Allow it to cool and mix with one bottle of honey.
Dosage: ½ glass thrice daily.
HEPATITIS: Grind the dried coconut root into powder and follow the formula below:
Materials:
Eight dessertspoons of coconut root
Eight dessertspoons of powdered bitter kola
Two tablespoons of powdered bird’s pepper.
Recipe: Mix all together and add to 1 bottle of honey.
Dosage: Two dessertspoons thrice daily. This is a very effective remedy for hepatitis and jaundice.
For dysentery, simply follow the prescription for fibroid as stated above. The water in the coconut is an excellent cleanser. It is among the best natural antibiotics known. Coconut water strengthens the immune system and helps it to resist illnesses. If you are given some chemical antibiotics like chloraphenicol or amoxil in the hospital, you will or should be instructed not to drink coconut water because it will neutralise the effect of the drug. If a child or an adult takes an overdose of a dangerous drug, administer coconut water to neutralise the side effects.
Four years ago, I met a lady who was diagnosed to be suffering from cancer of the breast. It was very bad then, and was considered too late for an operation. I advised her to mix four litres of coconut water with 1 liter of honey and take ½ a glass twice daily. So she did. Up till today the woman is still alive and going about her normal duty, even though the cancer symptoms are still very much apparent. The coconut water has clearly been exercising a moderating effect on the cancer cells. I am very sure if an operation had been performed on the breast the poor woman would have been dead long ago.
The white pulp of the immature coconut is very useful for the memory. People suffering from loss of memory, forgetfulness and any form of memory defect should make friends with coconut. Remove the whitish pulp inside the immature coconut and mix with a little honey. Take as much as you wish. A trial will convince you.
Health
‘Delay in PCN Bill inhibiting workers’
Samuel Adekola is the national chairman of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN). In this interview, he discusses the menace of drug abuse in the country as well as strategies to tackle it, the chaotic drug distribution system as a major factor hindering the sanitisation of the pharmaceutical sector, the advocacy for urgent accent of Pharmacists Council of Nigeria Bill, among others. APPOLONIA ADEYEMI reports
Drug abuse and misuse among the youths have become a major public health concern in the country. What role should pharmacists play to curb the menace?
Redressing the Menace of Drug Abuse and Misuse in Nigeria is one. The ACPN and other major blocs as well as interest groups have taken the lead in bringing the challenges of drug abuse and misuse to the front burner in the last few months to encourage government at all levels and critical stakeholders are concerned about the immense aberration that confronts us as a people.
The social menace, which is boosted by challenges of unemployment and under-employment of youths and even the elderly deserves more serious handling if we shall not be held responsible for raising a new generation of drug addicts. The ACPN therefore finds it necessary once again to call on the National Assembly to see to an urgent need to amend the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Act to give room for more professional engagement of registered pharmacists in the day to day management of this very sensitive drug regulatory agency.
Specifically, the NDLEA must be structured to have a Directorate of Consumer Enlightenment and Protection, which should be headed by a registered pharmacist because of his widely acclaimed expertise as drug expert. This directorate will be activated to champion unprecedented advocacy in consumerism with the ultimate advantage of generating a resolve to shun drug abuse by our teeming youths and other vulnerable groups in larger society.
It is apparent that we contend with huge numbers of chronic drug abusers in the country at the moment. The NDLEA enabling Act of Parliament must therefore be tinkered with to establish drug rehabilitation centres preferably along the lines of the six geo-political zones in the country. We advocate that citizens must enjoy a privilege of being taken care of by the state in grave moments like this which if poorly managed completely jeopardises their destinies.
What’s the update on Presidential Assent of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria Bill 2017?
History will never forget the sacrificial closure of our premises on the May 7, 2019 to protest the delay in signing the much anticipated Pharmacy Council Bill 2017 which was, as at the time, in the “Bermuda Triangle”. For the first time in history of Nigeria, the Community Pharmacies laid down their tools to speak out for Nigerians. The level of compliance all over the federation, the importance ascribed to it and the seriousness with which ACPN members, including elders, enrolled to implement the resolution of NEC, made one feel nostalgic.
Although the bill is yet to be signed by President Muhammadu Buhari the good news is that the bill has been found, kudos to the chairman of the occasion, Gen. Buba Marwa, for his unrelenting effort in favour of the bill.
Since the commencement of the second term of our dear President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration on May 29, 2019 we have observed that a number of bills from the eighth National Assembly have continued to receive Presidential assent. This is certainly good for the country particularly because we do not need to squander our lean resources on development that would ameliorate our cycle of un-productivity in many regards.
Chaotic drug distribution system
The value chain of drug distribution network is in complete tatters particularly because of the unresolved challenges of fake drugs and drug abuse which continue to impose very substantial morbidity and mortality on consumers of health.
Some of the inherent benefit package of the PCN Bill just for the sake of emphasis in summary is that it redresses poor regulatory control in the affairs of practitioners and the facilities they run by giving specific powers to authorisation to enforce to PCN and its pharmaceutical inspectors.
Second is the streamlining and giving due recognition to all cadres of practitioners within the ambit of PCN. The Satellite Pharmacy concept has the potential of boosting Good Pharmacy Practice (GPP) as Registered Pharmacists who have defined practice experience can offer services to consumers through professional linkages.
Third, the PCN Bill takes cognisance of global best practices by empowering the pharmacy workforce from primary care to tertiary care level. This will help to stem the tide of drug abuse and faking because drug stocks would gradually become the prerogative of trained hands.
The PCN Bill remains a highly sought-after treasure that opens all doors of restriction that hitherto confined pharmacy practice to the back doors of monumental failure. We therefore encourage President Muhammadu Buhari to give assent to the PCN Bill in the ultimate public interest.
What is the future of community pharmacy practice in the country?
The dream of every Community Pharmacist is to have a Pharmacy that leaps with age; fortified against drought and independent of the owner. As this dream comes to fruition, others emerge, especially that of sustainability of this going concern in the event of the owner’s demise; what happens when life happens, as it certainly will.
When we took off about one year ago we decided on the need for the first ever Community Pharmacy Summit in pursuance of our Trans-generational Community Pharmacy agenda. I am proud to report that we have copies of the proceedings of that very successful summit for our members and indeed posterity at this conference. We have put up requisite structures including Committees to drive the various resolutions at the ACPN Summit 2018.
In the months ahead in apocalyptic terms we shall aspire to deliver in the reflected areas which are not limited to the following; A labelling initiative for Community Pharmacists; Access to genuine drugs as a right of the Nigerian citizens and Regularisation of drug distribution channels.
What is your take on NAFDAC’s review of drug registration tariffs?
One of the most topical issues in the media remains reference to the possibility of an imminent hike in drug prices which might be as high as 100 per cent. The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) Lagos State Branch in particular raised the issue at a Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry Roundtable where hindrances to running smooth healthcare businesses were evaluated.
It is important to appreciate the immediate response of the Governing Council of NAFDAC, which suspended the 350 per cent raise in the registration of drugs and other regulated products within the purview of NAFDAC. The ACPN believes the NAFDAC Secretariat continues to march on the right path in setting an agenda of excellence in the totality of regulatory process and controls. This success story however can only be boosted when critical stakeholders are on the same page with NAFDAC in the formulation and execution of policies.
The Governing Council of NAFDAC has called for stakeholders’ engagement in the review of drug registration tariffs, which is a step in the right direction. We at ACPN strongly urge NAFDAC to make these consultations all-encompassing as usual to include the relevant technical groups of the PSN and of course the PSN as umbrella template for all practitioners of goodwill. This is the time to decisively come to terms of settlement with regards to service and orphan drugs which continue to unsettle a vast majority of ACPN members and those who seek their unavoidable services for wellness.
The ACPN proposes that the committee of stakeholders which will be party to reviewing tariffs be made a Standing Committee of the profession/players, this logically will reduce the recurrence of stress junctions in our affairs.
Health
Why adolescents form major abortion victims
While 55,000 unsafe abortions take place worldwide daily, 19 million unsafe abortions are recorded in developing countries annually. But using family planning could prevent unintended pregnancies. APPOLONIA ADEYEMI reports
News of Aduke, 16 years was shocking and unbelievable. Based on profuse bleeding, from Aduke who collapsed suddenly on that fateful day, concerned persons that were sympathetic to her plight rushed her on emergency to the nearest health centre. After close examination, the care providers on duty, promptly referred Aduke who was a secondary school student to a general hospital. She had become unconscious.
Further medical tests on the patient however showed that there has been attempts to terminate a pregnancy. Doctors subsequently carried out some surgical procedures to perfect the abortion so as to save the life of Aduke. Sadly, she died on the operating theatre.
In another instance, a 17-year-old Togolese domestic staff, resident in Lagos, found she was pregnant. As a single, Grace while providing domestic services for her boss, a wealthy female banker had been sexually active but was not using any form of family planning method.
When she did not observe her monthly menstrual period, she was disturbed on what to do next. However, being single and without an accommodation, Grace had decided to procure an abortion. She approached a patent-medicine store operator who administered an overdose of bleach on her in an effort to terminate the pregnancy, Grace did not survive the severe bleeding resulting from that action. Aduke and Grace were not the only adolescents that have died from unsafe abortion in the country. Many young sexually-active women who don’t use family planning have been through this same path. While some have died, others have come out of the process with morbidity, ending up with severe disability that render them dependent for life.
The World Health Organization (WHO) defines an adolescent as any person between ages 10 and 19. This age range falls within WHO’s definition of young people, which refers to individuals between ages 10 and 24.
According to the WHO, unsafe abortion is a procedure for terminating an unwanted pregnancy carried out either by a person lacking the necessary skills or in an environment lacking minimal medical standards or both. The world body estimates that while 55,000 unsafe abortions take place worldwide daily, 19 million unsafe abortions take place in developing countries annually. It could be more because “information on abortion statistics in Nigeria is limited going by the restrictive abortion laws,” according to Adetokunbo Fabamwo, a Professor of obstetrics and gynaecology with the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM)/consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).
Consequent upon the restrictive abortion law in the country, abortion is not only prohibited, but criminalised, explained Fabamwo who is also the chief medical director of LASUTH. However, the law permits abortion to save a women whose life is at risk occasioned by pregnancy, he added.
It has also been shown that in spite of the ‘hushed tunes’ under which abortion conversations and activities were usually carried out in the country, abortion remains prevalent in the country, particularly among the young ones. The WHO estimates that out of the 610,000 unsafe abortions carried out in Nigeria every year, 50 per cent of the women that die in the country are adolescents.
In his presentation at a 2-day Population Reference Bureau (PRB) Safe Engage Training Workshop in partnership with the Network of Reproductive Health Journalists (NRHJN) in Lagos, Fabamwo disclosed that Nigeria has one of the highest maternal mortalities in the world, saying 1,500 women per 100.000 live births die due to pregnancy related issues.
Furthermore, he stated that available data from the WHO shows that unsafe abortion contributes 13 per cent to maternal mortality figures.
Highlighting some of the factors driving high prevalence of unsafe abortion in the country, Fabamwo disclosed that 60 per cent of abortions carried out in the country were done by non-physician providers all of whom were quacks.
He said other reasons why the young ones resort to abortion was that they were single and mostly unprepared for responsibilities associated with child-bearing; most of the pregnancy cases were presented late, low educational status of the affected women and complications arising from the unsafe abortions which were ultimately refereed to orthodox health facilities.
Other factors include the family planning services being out of reach, failure of contraceptive methods, lack of resources to raise and support a child, among others.
Fabamwo added that unstable relationships, wrong partner, rape and incest, fear of isolation and rejection, ignorance, employment policies, completed family, being too young or too old were some of the reasons women procure abortions.
Corroborating the position of Fabamwo on the involvement of more adolescents in unsafe abortion, Dr. Funmi Ola-Olorun, a consultant public health physician said based on the findings of the Performance Monitoring and Accountability 2020, a family planning survey, not only do women in their 20s report the most abortion, younger women were significantly more likely to have the least safe abortion.
According to the five-year study conducted in 11 countries including Nigeria, from 2014 to 2018, less educated women were significantly more likely procure unsafe abortion.
Also, poorer women were significantly more likely to have least safe abortion.
Speaking further, Ola-Olorun who is Nigeria’s Co-Principal Investigatorr of the PMA 2020, said all the abortions being procured by adolescents and young ones in the country were unnecessary.
According to her, it has become necessary to increase awareness about using family planning to curb unintended pregnancies as a strategy to reduce maternal deaths
“Stakeholders were of the opinion that there was need to step up public awareness on causes and consequences of unsafe abortions and the dangers of not having access to legal and safe abortion.
“Conversations about why women resort to abortion in the context of contraceptive access, sociocultural stigma against abortion and restrictive abortion laws must be taken seriously, and need to occur everywhere including homes, schools, media, faith-based organisations, among others.”
Ola-Olorun said having pregnancy outside matrimonial home was highly stigmatised and many young persons don’t have the courage to discuss pregnancy with their mothers. Besides, they lack access to information or what to do whenever they were caught pregnante. Many of the young ones that found themselves pregnant wanted to continue their education and going for abortion was the easiest way to move on with their lives.
However, she stated that with education they could seek better and safer option.
Ola-Olorun said that modern contraception provided a safe way for women to meet their reproductive health needs.
On his part, Country Director of Jhpiego Nigeria, Prof. Emmanuel Otolorin urged all Nigerians to voluntarily embrace family planning, saying, “leaders and policy makers at all levels must support investments by budgeting adequately for family planning commodities, consumables and services.
He said, “Family planning providers must stop under-the-table user fees, which frustrates governments effort to provide free family planning.
“We must ‘de-stigmatise’ family planning in some parts of the country where it raises suspicion.”
Otolorin observed that the use of contraceptives reduces maternal and newborn mortality.
Health
GTB chairman tasks pharmacists on OTC medications, drug abuse
The Chairman of Guarantee Trust Bank, Mrs Osaretin Afusat Demuren has urged pharmacists in the country to curb drug abuse and misuse.
According to Demuren, pharmacists being the custodian of medicines have the responsibility to restrict drugs going into wrong hands.
Speaking during the 2019 Mid-Year Meeting of the Board of Fellows (BOF) of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), which took place at Sheraton, Ikeja, Lagos recently, Demuren who was the chairman of the occasion, stressed that pharmacists must demonstrate commitment and passion to control drug distribution and sales with a view to channel them into the hands of the right consumers.
The theme of the 2019 Mid-Year Meeting is ‘Rebirth Of Nigeria: Harnessing The Great Potentials’.
While insisting that pharmacists must not be motivated by profits, she said many non-prescription drugs were still being bought from over-the-counter (OTC), thereby paving the way for wrong medications to get into the hands of those who abuse and misuse the drugs. Lamenting the chaotic drug distribution in the country, she said, “Everything (medications) is now bought across the counter in Nigeria. Whereas, abroad, this is contrary to what is practicable. Only prescribed drugs are sold from over-the-counter.”
Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs are medicines sold directly to a consumer without a prescription from a healthcare professional, as opposed to prescription drugs, which may be sold only to consumers possessing a valid prescription.
However, based on the menace of drug abuse in communities and the society at large, she said, “drugs should be controlled and prescription drugs only should be sold from across the counter.
“Pharmacists should insist on prescription before selling drugs. We need to put heads together so as to stop people getting non-prescription drugs unless they present doctor’s prescription.”
Similarly, she lamented the increasing menace of drug abuse posed to the youths, calling on pharmacists to work with relevant authority to stamp out drug abuse. Demuren however challenged the PSN to do a lot of work in tackling drug abuse.
The Chairman of BOF of PSN, Prof. Mbang N. Femi-Oyewo said the Mid-Year meeting was a statutory assignment of the Board of Fellow of the PSN and it was an annual event preceding the Annual General Meeting (AGM), which holds during the PSN Annual National Conference.
The event attracted numerous acclaimed pharmacists 111 of whom were initiated as new fellows. Over 500 fellows attended the programme. The former Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Prof. Agboola Gambari presented the keynote speech.
Health
Garlic could tackle gum disease, liver injuries, others
Scientists at Jerusalem’s Hebrew University’s Hadassah School of Dental Medicine, have found gingivitis gum disease can be treated with daily consumption of aged garlic extract (AGE).
Garlic as herbal medicine goes back 5,000 years and — when aged 20 months in ethanol and extracted to make AGE — can be used to treat liver injuries, cardiovascular diseases, memory impairments, pet care, and gum disease, ‘The Japan Times’ reported.
Garlic is more than a cooking herb used to spice food. Research has shown it can provide health benefits, including treating unhealthy teeth, according to a report on “recent research has revealed an unexpected newcomer to the dental healthcare scene that has nothing to do with fluoride or flossing — garlic,” according to the report.
“I even have a friend who goes to garlic before dental care,” lead researcher Jonathan Mann said, per the Times. “. . . Nevertheless, I couldn’t imagine that even this first study would be such a great success.”
The study used 151 subjects with moderate gingivitis, splitting them into two groups: AGE recipients and placebos.
“Over four months, those given AGE showed considerable reduction of gingival inflammation and bleeding, while the others’ conditions remained unchanged, according to Mann,” the Times reported.
AGE has “potent” anti-inflammatory properties, according to Matthew Budoff, a professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.
“One of the benefits we believe the statin [drugs] impart that have the most evidence for reducing cardiovascular death and cardiovascular risk is also a potent anti-inflammatory [benefit],” Budoff said, per the report. “Now we’re seeing AGE having a similar effect on inflammation.”
AGE also has shown to reduce blood pressure and coronary atherosclerosis, the buildup of plaque inside arteries. The Times cited a study published in the Journal of Nutrition three years ago that found AGE can “robustly” lower blood pressure by up to 16 millimeters of mercury, which is roughly the same effect as standard drugs.
Health
Experts blame Asthma deaths on environmental failure
Experts in Enugu said that environmental pollution and poor management system in the health sector were responsible for high rate of deaths resulting from respiratory diseases such as asthma.
The experts who spoke in Enugu at the weekend, include former Minister of Health, Prof. Onyebuchi Chukwu; Professor of Public Health, Prof Tunji Olaopa; Consultant Public Health Physician, University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, Prof. Benjamin Uzochukwu; former Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of Obafemi Awolowo University, Prof Rowland Ndoma-Egba; and the Executive Secretary of Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency.
Dr. Ifediora Obi spoke at the 2019 ‘Amaka-Uba National Asthma Conference’ at Oakland Hotel Enugu.
Speaking on the theme of the conference, “Better Breathing; Better Living: The Role of the Government and Governance,” Chukwu, who served as chairman of the conference, stated that government has a great task than before to tackle environmental pollution, while considerable low-cost asthmatic clinics should be built in the rural areas with modern equipment to help fight the disease.
Chukwu called for training of doctors and other health personnel who can treat and cure asthma even as he stressed that information was the panacea to educate the populace and fight against the menace of environmental pollution.
On his part, Prof. Olaopa who stated that 339 million people live with asthma worldwide while 15 million Nigerians live with the ailment with the projection of reaching more than 100 million people in 2025, called for institutional reform of health management system in the country.
“Lack of institutional capacity is the greatest challenge against asthma treatment as there is no specific asthma management guideline.
“In Nigeria, the management of asthma is left in the hands of non-governmental organisations (NGOs)…bad governance has generally left the health system in Nigeria in coma. Some hospitals lack basic diagnostic equipment and drugs/kits to manage asthma,” he said.
In his remarks, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Amaka Chiwuike-Uba Foundation (ACUF), Chiwuike Uba, Ph.D; stated that the foundation was established in memory of his wife who died of asthma related ailment in 2016 at the age of 42, noting that the Foundation would help asthma patients live a better life.
“As part of the overall operational asthma management strategy, in addition to this annual asthma conference, medical outreaches/missions and other periodic workshops/seminars, ACUF develops and distributes asthma management education and training to schools, churches and other relevant institutions and create asthma awareness on a continuous basis through live radio and television programmes,” he said.
in his presentation, Prof. Benjamin Uzochukwu, who was represented by Dr. Chuka Agunwa sated that Nigeria must embrace green economy as well as reform her obsolete environmental policies given the increasing urbanisation.
Dr. Ifediora Amobi although Africa has low asthma cases but it records higher deaths due to poor management system.
Health
Nutritional benefits of garden eggs
The garden egg, also known as eggplant aubergine, guinea squash, melongene, and brinjal, usually has an egg-like shape and a vibrant purple colour.
While there are many varieties of the African eggplant, with a range of shapes, sizes and colours, the eggplant most commonly found across Africa is Solanum aethiopicum. This variety has a brilliant red exterior and is about the size and shape of an egg—giving it the name, garden egg. It is also known as mock tomato or ‘fake tomato.’
Though technically a fruit, it is usually picked when it is green and is eaten as a vegetable; cooked into stews and sauces or even consumed raw. Many people don’t even associate the garden egg with the red colour because most times it is harvested and eaten when it is still green. If picked after it is ripe, it can be enjoyed as a fruit—though some varieties are sourer than others. Most garden eggs sold in markets in Nigeria come from locally grown, small plots of land—in fact, 80 per cent of total production comes from small-scale growers. Women especially use them as an additional source of income.
Garden egg is a very good source of dietary fiber, potassium, manganese, copper and thiamin (vitamin B1). It is also a good source of vitamin B6, folate, magnesium and niacin. Eggplant also contains phytonutrients such as nasunin and chlorogenic acid. Garden egg also contains nutrients that include better carotene, vitamins B6 E and foliate, calcium, iron, magnesium fiber and many essential vitamins and minerals. They come in two shades, the cream and green colour.
There are so many health benefits of Garden eggs that make them exceptional for our body. For those battling with excessive body weight, Garden egg is a perfect food option. This is because of its high fibre, among other things. It fills up the tummy quickly, and this subsequently reduces consumption of other high calories options.
The fibre content in the eggplant also helps to lower cholesterol levels in the human body, protecting the heart in the process. It also helps to lower blood sugar. In fact, Garden egg is a tremendous dietary option for diabetic patients because of its ability to reduce glucose absorption in the body thereby lowering blood sugar levels. It also possesses low soluble carbohydrates, which assist in this regard.
Garden egg improves the digestive system, and so is beneficial for constipation eradicate bloating totally. The mildly bitter taste of the garden egg is due to the presence of small amounts of nicotinoid alkaloids, which helps to protect from poor vision due to glaucoma. Garden egg provides the body with both soluble vitamin and water-soluble vitamins such as thiamin (vitamin B1) which promotes healthy growth and proper functioning of the heart and Nervous system, and Niacin (Vitamin B6) which supports cellular respiration. Garden egg is good protection against cardiovascular diseases, such as stroke and heart diseases.
Garden egg is diuretic in nature, and because of this reason, pregnant women are advised not to consume it on a regular basis as it can stimulate menstruation in them. In addition to this, it is a good source of phytohormones that aids in the treatment of premenstrual syndrome and amenorrhea. For this reason, pregnant women should not take more than two garden eggs in a day.
Despite the many health benefits of the Garden egg, I still prefer to prescribe the leaves to my clients, as I find the leaves safer and more effective. Garden egg leaves are known as natural blood cleansing herbs especially when eaten raw.
The leaves serve as detoxifiers to the kidney, and it’s more effective when eaten raw or converted into juice by boiling for few seconds and then filtering the juice in a container; this juice can be taken three times daily. This helps in cleansing the kidney by filtering the blood and unwanted materials from entering the organ, thereby preventing any form of kidney related issues especially the ones that will disrupt the blood filtration and purification like in kidney failure. The mineral potassium which can be found in garden egg leaves also help the kidney to improves its function of filtering blood.
Garden egg leaves contain an anti-inflammatory property which makes it one of the suitable vegetables which can be used to reduce swelling and prevent cancer-causing inflammations. These vegetables help in the prevention of cancer formation due to the presence of phytochemicals that fight free radicals that are prone to cause inflammations that might lead to cancerous diseases in the body system. Studies have shown that Polyphenols in eggplant have anti-cancer effects. The anthocyanins and chlorogenic acid that are contained in Garden egg help protect cells from damage caused by free radicals, thus preventing tumour growth and the spread of cancer cells. It was also shown that the anticancer action of anthocyanins appears to include preventing new blood vessels from forming in a tumour, reducing inflammation, and blocking the enzymes that help cancer cells to spread.
Studies have shown that the importance of garden egg to the liver cannot be overemphasised because the antioxidants in garden egg help protect the liver from certain toxins; thereby making it a remedy for liver issues. Just like garden egg itself, many African cultures believed that garden egg and its leaves represent fertility, and have been used locally in the treatment of infertility and low libido. Though, there is no scientific proof to back this up for now, in many locals where it is used for this purpose, they believe it works, and it helps to boost their sexual health as well for both men and women.
