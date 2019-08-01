NAFDAC’s outcry: Reaffirming Nigeria as dumping ground

Plan by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to restrict forex supply for importation of milk and related dairy products, which Nigeria is equipped to produce locally has stirred reactions, notwithstanding the economic gains the decision confers on Nigeria, Abdulwahab Isa reports

The Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) three years ago came up with a policy devoted to resuscitating neglected sectors that are central to unlocking economic growth.

Endorsed by majority of Nigerians, the decision to intervene in select few items with propensity to upping gains in economic value chain is designed to shield the economy from external shocks.

Between 2016 and first quarter of 2017, Nigeria economy experienced recession. It contracted by 1.5 per cent in 2016, compared to a growth rate of 2.8 per cent the previous year. The contraction marked a difficult year for Nigeria.

Inflation was very high, foreign reserves were at bottom level figure; oil price fell flat for country whose economy is 70 per cent petrodollar controlled.

The economic woe was further exacerbated, by shortage of foreign currency; leaving manufacturers struggling to get dollars to pay for imports. The scenarios forced firms to lay off tens of thousands of workers.

Forex restriction as remedy

The apex bank as custodian of monetary policy and fiscal authority work closely together, formulating policies, which freed Nigeria economy from recession. To save the economy from sliding back to recession, create jobs for millions of hands idling away, CBN announced forex restriction policy on items that Nigeria is capable of producing locally.

In the first batch of items on the restriction list are rice, cement margarine, palm kernel, palm oil products, meat and processed meat products, vegetables, private airplanes and jets, Indian incense, tinned fish, galvanized steel sheet, roofing sheet and furniture and too pick.

Announcing the measure, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefie, said the country was spending huge amount to import things that could be produced locally, adding that the apex bank would not continue to support the importation of such items.

In February this year, the CBN governor hinted that Nigeria had all it takes to produce milk and other dairy products locally and save the economy of huge forex being expended to import milk into the country.

Emefiele had led the immediate past Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Audu Ogbe, on inspection of Gino tomatoes processing plant located in Kaduna State.

The governor explained that he held meetings with the management of West Africa Milk Company on the need to start producing milk locally against importing the dairy into the country.

“Our soil is good, our climate is good, and so I don’t see any reason why we shouldn’t be doing what we are doing here today. I don’t even know how we have done this in the past, importing these tomatoes. The Central Bank of Nigeria is working with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Trade and Investment, this will make us to get more aggressive and vigorously pursue the objective of diversifying the structure of the Nigerian economy,” the governor said in Kaduna early this year.

Facts on forex restriction

A recent pronouncement by the apex bank with regard to milk importation at the just concluded Monetary Policy Commitment (MPC) elicited varied interpretations.

At the last meeting, a journalist had asked Emefiele the veracity of the planned forex restriction on milk and dairy food import.

The CBN governor went on to give statistics and facts relating to milk import into Nigeria.

“We believe that milk is one of those products that can be produced in Nigeria today. And you all must have heard me at different fora ask question that, we have seen the importation of milk in Nigeria before many of us were born, precisely over 60 years. West African Milk, Frieslandcampina that I know as the foremost importer of milk has been doing it for over 60 years.

“If you Google West African Milk or Friesland Campina today even on the website, they say they have been importing milk or that they have been in Nigeria for over 60 years. For over 60 years, Nigeria has been importing milk. Today, the import of milk annually costs at between $1.2 billion and $1.5 billion and that is a very high import product into the country, given that it is a product that we are convinced that can be produced in the country. And let’s ask ourselves the question. What really does it take to produce milk? Get the cow and give the cow plenty of water to drink and let the cow eat a lot of grass and the cow positioned in a place without roaming around, that cow gets fat and you can take milk out of it. The reason some say our cows are not producing much milk is because our cows roam around. They don’t have water to drink,” said CBN governor.

“About three and a half years ago when the policy on restriction of Fx started, we considered including milk in the list of items that should be restricted from forex, but we conjectured that based on the kind of sentiments people would show, that we should be very careful. We call in the management of the oldest milk importing company into Nigeria- WAMCO into central bank in Lagos. We held at least three meetings with them. Their MD came with one of the ladies and we held those meetings. We told them this would have happened but we decided not to allow it to happen, that we are trying to use the opportunity to appeal to them to backward integrate and begin the process of development and producing your milk in Nigeria.

“There are obviously two schemes-either the West Africa milk or the milk importers acquire land and begin to graze their own cows and fatten them and take the milk and, of course, they can also be complemented by the pastoralists who own their own smallholder livestock farming arrangement- they can also get milk from them.

“Indeed, they could also be seen to be supporting the pastoralists by getting them concentrated in a place instead of moving around and provide them facilities like water or hospitals or schools; I mean, if you are in a community and you want to enjoy the proceeds of that community, there is nothing wrong in providing certain facilities to make those communities to blossom- provided with grass. Even if you sell the grass to them and the proceeds of what you get in return will be your milk to recoup your investments. Those are the kinds of things that we expect companies that are importing milk into Nigeria to do. Unfortunately, after three and a half years, nothing has happened,” he added.

Misinterpretation

An innocuous policy of the bank, designed essentially to shield the economy and create jobs, has attracted varied interpretations from different vested interests.

A statement by CBN Director, Corporate Communications department, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, said the apex bank pointedly, for the umpteenth time, dismissed insinuation to the effect that CBN’s motive was to cripple certain businesses with the forex restriction policy on milk import.

“As a people-oriented institution, however, we shall remain focused on the overarching and ultimate welfare of the Nigerian masses. We therefore wish to, once again, reiterate our policy case as it relates to the planned restriction of access to the Nigerian foreign exchange market by importers of milk. Nigeria and the welfare of all Nigerians come first in all our policy considerations. Being an apolitical organisation, we do not wish to be dragged into politics.

“Our focus remains ensuring forex savings, job creation and investments in the local production of milk. For over 60 years, Nigerian children and, indeed, adults have been made to be heavily dependent on milk imports. The national food security implications of this can easily be imagined, particularly, when it is technically and commercially possible to breed the cows that produce milk in Nigeria,” CBN clarified.

“For the avoidance of doubt, milk importation is not banned. Indeed, the CBN has no such power. All we will do is to restrict sale of forex for the importation of milk from the Nigerian foreign exchange market. We wish to reiterate that we remain ready and able to provide the needed finance to enable investors, who genuinely want to engage in milk production,” it added.

Last line

Nigeria is endowed with an array of resources. Her economy needn’t experience recession. Regrettably, it happened as a consequence of wrong choices; the penchant to consume foreign items it has capacity to produce locally. CBN is on course to change the ugly narrative. All hands must be on deck to support the apex bank on its mission to rescue Nigeria from being a dumping ground for unfit items.

