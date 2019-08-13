Nasarawa follows UBEC’s guidelines in project execution – SUBEB chair

Malam Muhammad Musa Dan’azimi is the Chairman of Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB). In this interview with journalists, he speaks on the activities of the board, where he confirmed the receipt of N5 billion from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC). CHEKE EMMANUEL was there

Recently, the governor of the state disclosed at a function that the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has received N5 billion from UBEC for school projects, can you confirm this?

Of course, anything the people heard from the state governor, Abdullahi Sule you do not have any reason to doubt it. The governor, without being immodest cannot say anything without having an insight into the issue. I can confirm to you that we have received N5 billion from UBEC as matching grant for the last quarter of 2016. During the last administration, we received that of 2012 to last quarter of 2016, which amounted to between N10 billion and N11 billion. Following the directive by Mr. President that all states with outstanding matching grants should deduct the money from the Paris Club refund, and in our own case, we have matched it as directed by the President. I can, therefore, confirm to you that we have received N5 billion matching grants from the Commission having paid our counterpart funds deducted from the state’s Paris Club refund. Now, we are in the process of calling for bid for the school projects since we have to follow due process as required by the Public Procurement Act 2007. Any moment from now, we will advertise in the national dailies calling for tender and after that we shall analyse the process for the award of contracts for school projects.

There were allegations that the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) was in the state recently to investigate alleged inflation of contracts and nonexecution of projects in some schools and for which monies were already appropriated by the immediate past administration. What is your reaction to this?

I consider that as mere allegation by some people trying to soil the image of the past administration. The way we do our contracts here is transparent. We go by UBEC’s guidelines and before we access any funds we must do the NEEDS Assessment and by providing the action plan to be approved by the Commission. Indeed, before you carry out any project under UBEC, the Board must sign an agreement with the commission. So, in every contract, the contract sum is contained in the action plan and there is no way one could inflate or reduce the amount. It has to be done religiously in line with the standard practice approved by UBEC. Hence, for someone to come out and say contracts were inflated or we short-changed somebody is a blatant lie. Since I assumed the Chairman of the Board, no official of anti-graft agency came to the board for any reason and if anyone came it would probably be that he was on a routine assignment just like UBEC officials usually come to the board to check our books and see whether we are doing things in compliance with the guidelines. That is all. But, for anyone to say things outside what I have said is his own idea. I do not know whether EFCC were in the state or not, but I never seen any official of the agency.

Some projects were executed recently by the board in some primary schools across the state. Could you tell us how many classroom blocks were constructed or rehabilitated, and the project cost?

Before this administration came on board, the immediate past administration carried out infrastructural development in some of our schools. The first projects was done in 2011, when Governor Tanko Al-Makura came in and accessed the matching grant he met on ground and that of 2016, which amounted to between N10 billion and N11 billion. A number of school structures including storey buildings were constructed with the funds. For the first time in the state we have storey buildings in our primary schools. We have four classroom blocks, three classroom blocks and two classroom blocks and offices and some renovations projects were carried out on some schools that were dilapidated. Apart from the renovation work, the board provided boreholes and toilets in about 400 or 500 schools. But for clarification, we are transparent in our operations and you can go to our planning unit to get the details. The people of the state applauded what the former governor did in primary schools sub-sector in the state and the school projects were evenly distributed. There was no discrimination in the spread of the projects. If you visit schools across the nooks and crannies of the state you will see storey buildings, built by the past administration and I think the present administration’s vision is in line with what the former Governor Al-Makura’s administration did and it is going to be continued. Even with the intervention that we have just received the projects would be carried out in every local government area of the state. There is going to be construction of new buildings and renovation school structures, as well as provision of toilet facilities in schools and boreholes.

There is this information in public domain that the board spent N45 million on training workshop for 1,000 teachers in one week. What is your reaction on this?

Such trainings were not sponsored by the state government it was sponsored by UBEC and it is a training that comes up annually. The N5 billion intervention that we received would be spent on school projects in all the local government areas in the state. The money would be spent to construct new buildings and renovation of existing school structures as well as on provision of toilets facilities and boreholes under this intervention the board is going to embark on very soon.

But what of the N45 million said to have been spent on training of 1,000 teachers in one week?

I said earlier that the trainings was not sponsored by the state government as it was funded by UBEC and if any fund is released for a purpose, we have to spend it on that purpose with action plan submitted to the Commission. Let me also add that UBEC does it things according to World Bank standard because the Commission would not release money for a project or programme without action plan showing the number of teachers that will attend such training and how the training would be conducted. The feeding of the participants and who are the vendors would have to be stated in the action plan and all these have to be approved by UBEC, while during the training the officials of the Commission would come to supervise the training and report back. Any state that executes projects outside the approved action plan stands the chance of losing the next intervention. And, since the state has been benefiting from this intervention yearly there is transparency in our activities.

So, the board spent N45 million for the training?

There are different types of training. It is not just a one off training; it is called teachers’ development training. If you go to every local government area you see teachers receiving training at different levels. On standard of the projects executed, is the board did a thorough supervision as there are complaints that some of the school buildings were constructed without pillars? That is a mere allegation. For very building we have a plan for it. Consultants were engaged for every stage of the projects, and the last phase of the building construction is supervised by our consultants, who are consultants to the state government and not only SUBEB and there are records. The other consultant is a lecturer at the state polytechnic and there are building plan for every building we executed. Most often, I go out to supervise the project myself and I want to say with all confidence that there no building without pillars. But, it is a different thing entirely when you say that some contractors did substandard jobs and such contractors are being sanctioned appropriately.

What type of sanctions is being meted out to the contractors?

It might interest you to know that it happened when I was not here, but when I came on board and got the report I directed that all the buildings be subject to integrity test and some of the building failed test. Already, the contractors that did the shoddy

jobs were paid, but we said the buildings should be renovated for the pupils to use.

The state governor said recently his administration would take measures to ensure that Almajiris are taken off the streets under the Bilingual Education project which the board is supervising. How do you intend to enroll the Almajiris in formal school system?

Before the coming of Bilingual Education programme in the state, there was the Almajiri School programme introduced by Federal Government with particular reference to the North in order to take the Almajiris off the streets. Here in Nasarawa State, the example is that of Rinze in Akwang area where the Command Secondary School is now sited. When that school was built the former Chairman of the Board took the statistics of the Almajiris and those of them within Akwanga community were transferred to the school where they were being fed and offered Koranic education. But along the line the children disappeared from the schools one by one and left the school empty. Of course, the most unfortunate thing is that most of the Almajiri children are not from Nasarawa State and hence the control over them was sometimes very difficult. At a time I approached their Mallams, I mean their instructors, but he won’t allow them to enroll in conventional schools. But now I am happy that the government is taking serious measures to ensure that these children are taken off the streets. I think it will be better to remove the Almajiri children from the streets and enroll them in the conventional schools in line with the objectives of the Bilingual Education project.

Nasarawa State is one of the states that are currently implementing the School Feeding Programme. How many pupils have so far been enrolled under the school feeding programme across the state?

Unfortunately the statistics are not here, but in the office of the Social Investment Programme in the Ministry of Finance, where we have the officers handing the project. They only liaise with SUBEB because they deal directly with the Board’s Education Secretaries, but we have Desk Officer for the programme here. The issue again is that the Desk Officer is not being properly carried along by officials handling the school feeding programme. In this case, any information on the school feeding programme can only be got at the Office of the Social Investment Programme or Executive Secretary, who they report to. They know their vendors, the number of schools and the number of children that have so far been enrolled in the programme. We don’t have the records here and I wouldn’t want to quote any record that is not the true reflection of what they have.

How much in concrete terms has the Board invested in execution of school projects in the state, and what is the position of payment of teachers’ salary?

Well, I think I have answered that question earlier in our discussion, where I said we built several blocks of classrooms, constructed storey buildings, offices, boreholes and toilets, as well as provided other facilities. And, I also mentioned that if can go to the Board’s Physical Planning Department for the records.

