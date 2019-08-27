Education
NECO releases June/July 2019 exam results
The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the results of the 2019 June/July Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).
Abubakar Gana, NECO Acting Registrar, announced the release at the council headquarters in Minna, Niger State capital, on Tuesday.
According to him, about 829,787 candidates representing 71.59 percent made five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics.
This is just as 1,041,986 candidates representing 89.90 percent made five credits and above, irrespective of English Language and Mathematics.
While a total of 1,163,194 candidates registered for the 2019 edition of the exam, 1,151,016 candidates, including 146 blind candidates sat for the SSCE.
The registrar described the June/July NECO exams as a success, noting that when compared to the 2018 exercise, there is an increase of 0.11 percent in candidates who scored five credits and above.
He, however, noted that the number of candidates involved in various forms of malpractice in 2019 increased with 40,630 cases recorded as against 20,181 cases recorded in 2018.
Gana explained that the reason for the increase in detection of malpractice was not unconnected with the deployment of biometric verification devices during the 2019 SSCE exercise.
The Registrar also slammed sanctions on three schools in Kebbi, Oyo, and Katsina over various infractions committed during the examination
“Arising from the above, three schools one each in Katsina, Kebbi and Oyo states were recommended for de-recognition for two years for their involvement in mass cheating involving whole centre cases.
“Also, a total of 18 supervisors were blacklisted for various offences ranging from poor supervision, aiding and abetting, connivance with non-candidates and so on.
“In line with council’s zero tolerance for any form of examination malpractice, members of staff alleged to have behaved contrary to expectations are to face appropriate disciplinary measures once they fail to satisfactorily defend themselves,” he said.
FUAM name change: Varsity’s status remains unchanged weeks after Buhari’s approval
Barely a fortnight after President Muhammadu Buhari approved the renaming of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM) to the Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi, in Benue State, the university authorities have said that it is yet to receive official communication to that effect.
Head of information unit of the institution, Mrs. Rosemary Waku, who spoke to journalists on phone, said they were yet to be communicated officially by the appropriate authorities about the expected new status of the institution.
Mrs. Waku said the university’s management has not received any official document with regards to what would spell out the name change.
“People are saying that the university is now a conventional university and no longer a specialized University of Agriculture.
“I think our position is to wait until we receive official communication from the appropriate quarters via Federal Ministry of Education. It is only after that, we can authoritatively speak on our new status. We are hoping that by next week, if they are doing what they supposed to do, we will have that official communication,” Mrs. Waku said.
Education
Mixed feelings greet Adamu’s reappointment
REAPPOINTMENT
Stakeholders differ over the reappointment of Mallam Adamu Adamu as minister of education. While some hailed it as a positive development, others condemned his return. KAYODE OLANREWAJU examines their views
- ASUU: Minister’s return’ll be a blessing if…
- NANS: We’re not excited by Adamu’s return
Mixed feelings have continued to trail the re-appointment of former Education Minister, Mallam Adamu Adamu, as the substantial Minister to superintend the education sector for another four years.
The Federal Government-led by President Muhammadu Buhari had last week, while inaugurating its new cabinet reappointed Mallam Adamu as the Minister of Education, a development which has continued to raise questions among the various stakeholders in the education sector.
While some stakeholders hailed his re-emergence, others kicked against it and described his reappointment to oversee the sector, which he had manned for the past four years, as “unholy development.”
Rather than reappointing Mallam Adamu, they are insisting that President Buhari should have assigned him another portfolio, while a technocrat should have been named to superintend the affairs of education, other than recycling the minister.
Though, to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the return of Adamu as the Minister of Education for the second term, after spending four years in the critical sector, would be a blessing to the system, provided he builds on his experience.
According to the National President of ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, in an exclusive interview with New Telegraph, unlike some other ministers, Adamu is not starting from the scratch.
“By now, he knows the most critical issues that require immediate attention at all the levels of the education system from pre-primary, primary, secondary and tertiary. So, his job is well cut out for him and he should hit the ground running,” he said.
But, he pointed out that the Mallam Adamu’s first four years were of mixed outcomes, saying on the positive side, the Minister made efforts to unearth the critical issues hampering the development of education in this country.
This was as Ogunyemi recalled that Adamu would be the first Minister of Education since 1999 to openly canvass for at least 20 per cent annual budgetary allocation to the sector as obtained in the D8 countries.
The ASUU President added: “He (Adamu) also courageously called for a state of emergency in the education sector. Similarly, the Ministry of Education, under his watch, organised a workshop on sustainable funding of education to which ASUU made a submission. However, it is regrettable that his advocacy for budgetary increase did not lead to significant improvement in the funding of education in the country.”
On the contending labour issues in the system, which is one of the challenges confronting the sector, Ogunyemi noted that some outstanding labour issues Adamu met on ground had been fully resolved.
But again, the union, according to the President, was not too happy with the Minister as Nigerian academics were displeased that the renegotiation of the 2009 FGN-ASUU Agreement, which Mallam Adamu kick started in March 2017, was not concluded for more than two years now.
Ogunyemi, who insisted that all hope had not lost, said ASUU expected the Minister to do more to fix the education sector in his second term.
“We expect him to follow through his 2017 declaration of state of emergency in the education sector. As for the university system, ASUU expects that the Minister would ensure that the 2012 Report the FGN’s Committee on the Needs Assessment of Nigerian Public Universities is updated and fully implemented,” he stressed.
ASUU, however, kicked against what it described as the proliferation of universities by federal and state governments, saying this should stop.
Rather, Ogunyemi said what the country needs, for now, is to address the rot and decay in existing public universities and by expanding spaces to accommodate more prospective students.
“Governments should stop establishing universities they have no plan to fund,” he noted.
Meanwhile, Nigerian students, under their umbrella body, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), have also kicked against Adamu’s choice, saying: “NANS is particularly not excited about the return of Mallam Adamu Adamu as the substantive Minister of Education.”
According to the National President of the association, Danielson Akpan, the Minister in his first four years, gave no attention to some pertinent students’ plight.
“There was no cordial relationship between him, his office, and NANS the way it was during the dispensations of other Education Ministers in the country. NANS, as an organisation prior to the reemergence of Mallam Adamu, took solace in the fact that he would leave and would not be reappointed for a second term in office. This informed the organisation’s resolve to maintain calmness and equanimity in the face of seemingly provocations and disregard,” Akpan argued.
Stating the position of NANS further, he said: “The organisation is particularly indifferent to his reappointment. But, it also hopes that he will improve on his relationship with NANS as a major stakeholder in the nation’s education development.”
He added: “NANS, however, expects the Minister to turn a new leaf and as matter of necessity should begin to work with necessary stakeholders in the organisation as before as another opportunity to do what is right in respect of his relationship with the organisation.
The students’ body, which particularly said it was not comfortable with Adamu’s performance in the first four years, however, decried that the minister performed below expectation as the organisation had expected a better outing than what was obtainable under him.
In its rating of the Minister’s performance, Akpan noted: “Hence, NANS would rate the Minister’s performance in the first four years as “very poor.” This he agreed to during his valedictory media parley for his first appointment.”
To improve funding of the sector, NANS called on the minister to intensify efforts in calling for at least 20 per cent budgetary allocation to education; an agitation Akpan hinted that students’ body was currently pushing for.
Specifically, a don at the University of Ibadan (UI) and Dean, Faculty of Arts, Prof. Demola Dasylva, while stating his position, said he had some time ago lost the little enthusiasm concerning the way the whole country is being run by the crop of politicians in and out of government.
“President Buhari has his agenda, which he characteristically pursues to the letter; otherwise I am at a loss as to what justifies the return of Mallam Adamu Adamu as Minister of Education,” he added.
According to him, his return perhaps was as a result that there are great things the Minister did in his first term in office that many people are oblivious of, and perhaps not.
“Rather than ask for my opinion on his return to Education Ministry, I advise that you journalists should ask him directly what he has for the country to boost education at all levels. I am also not sure if his first term in office was particularly eventful or extraordinary,” Dasylva said.
He further added: “If, however, he was instrumental to the appointments of the JAMB Registrar, and the current NUC Executive Secretary, that to me was a good thing that happened to this country, not just education. Those folks have proved to Nigerians that the country has a great future if the right people are put in strategic places, and that the country can be better managed with such people.
“So, why don’t you ask the Minister directly what he did in his first term in office that he would do differently now that he has a second chance as a minister? When we know his mind and plan of action on important issues in the ministry, then we can begin to respond, or react, or make suggestions for modification.”
On his part, the former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Peter Okebukola, who lauded the reappointment of Mallam Adamu, as Minister of Education, however, said.
“It is a huge delight to celebrate the return of our Minister, Malam Adamu Adamu, who is poised to take us to the “Next Level” in the education sector. For those with some knack for electronic configuration of atoms, the next (energy) level will have to be either orbital “p” or “d”
According to the Professor of Science Education, his assumption is that the education sector was on the “s” orbital and Malam Adamu Adamu’s push will propel the country to either “p” or “d”.
Okebukola noted that from 2015 to date there had been noteworthy improvement in infrastructural development, especially in the higher education sub-sector, saying the universities especially have benefitted from the NEEDS Assessment grant which saw new buildings pop up on campuses of most public universities, as well as TETFund intervention in funding physical development projects in the system.
He, however, listed some of the achievements of the President Buhari’s administration in the last four years in the education sector under Adamu, saying that from 2015 to 2018 many infrastructural projects had been funded at federal and state universities, polytechnics and colleges of education, while at the basic education level, the Universal Basic Education Commission has also been forthcoming in providing funds to state governments to improve facilities in primary and junior secondary schools.
He, therefore, called on stakeholders in the sector to stand up to be counted in supporting the Minister to attaining this “next level.”
Also, the former Rector of Lagos State Polytechnic, and the pioneer Executive Secretary, Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board (LASTVEB), Mr. Olawumi Gasper, an engineer, said a major challenge to the Minister was that most stakeholders in the education sector, scored him fair during the first term and unanimously expressed concern about the failing state of education and particularly deplored the neglect of the six-year primary school education, identified as the most important tier of the education system.
But, in his expectations for the next four years, Gasper is insisting that education agenda of Adamu’s administration must therefore be hinged on the review of the constitution to accommodate a free compulsory six-year primary school education for every Nigerian child under the exclusive legislative list and solely funded by the Federal Government while parents’ refusal to enroll and ensure that children are in schools should be criminalised.
This, he pointed out would go a long way as a radical measure in stemming the ever-increasing figure of out-of-school children in the country.
The former Rector explained that the next four years of Adamu’s administration should correct this neglect of education, which is the hub of individual and societal development.
He, therefore, suggested that the immediate reform of the Federal Government for the sector must include knowledge, life-skills and critical thinking to equip young people with the technological and innovative skills for the 21st century economy.
Gasper added: “The Next Level by this administration must adopt a new approach to the development of primary education with a review of the education system towards enhancing and strengthening primary education by recognising it as the most important level and the pivot upon which the entire education system rests.
“The deployment by federal and state governments of its meagre resources to fund all tiers of education in spite of the dwindling budget for the sector in the last administration must be reviewed. In this regard, the agenda must be strategic to ensure the Federal Government fully concentrates on the development and funding only of primary education and hands-off secondary and tertiary education.
Consequently, he hinted that the Minister should assert his political will to galvanise all key stakeholders to radically reform education, even as he added that the Federal Government should hands-off secondary and tertiary education and fully concentrate on the development and funding of only primary education.
Meanwhile, Mallam Adamu, during his first four years’ valedictory noted that the education sector needed an annual budgetary allocation of about N2 trillion to address the enormous challenges and rising education demands of the country.
Besides, the minister also apologised to Nigerians for his failure to keep to his promise to reduce the number of out-of-school children (OSC) in the country by half at the end of his tenure, and said it was a shame that Nigeria still remained the country with the highest number of OSC despite a reduction from 13 million to about 10.1 million.
“It is a sad commentary on the nation’s history that in the 21st century, Nigeria has one of the highest numbers of out-of-school children in sub-Saharan Africa and perhaps in the world, ranking only second to Pakistan,” the minister had regretted.
Given the above scenario, stakeholders tasked the minister on the need to address all these shortcomings and position the sector on the good path.
Education
I didn’t divert TETFund grants, allocations – Taraba Varsity VC
Prof. Vincent Ado Tenebe is the Vice-Chancellor of Taraba State University (TSU) in Jalingo. In this interview with TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE, the former Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) speaks on issues bothering on the state university, funding, challenges, staff development and insecurity, among other issues
The last few months has been challenging for the state university in terms of strikes, what is the university management doing to avert such again?
The strike in the university some few months ago began with the national strike, as members of the university chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) decided to join the national strike to drive home the demands of academics across the nation.
Well, that strike lasted for almost four months after which the chapter continued with their local strike to demand for those things they were asking for before the national strike commenced. Of course, we tried our best to address their demands and I am happy now that we are back from the strike. I am also happy that both members of staff and students are all busy to ensure that they catch up with the time lost.
On our part, we will try our best to ensure the promises made to the staff are kept and we will provide all they demanded and we also encourage the government to keep to their side of the agreements in order to ensure that we do not face such occurrences in the future. We will try our best to ensure that we work in harmony with both staff and students to avoid future strike because strike is not in anyone’s interest.
There are allegations that you diverted over N70 million TETFund grants meant for training of lecturers aboard?
That is not the situation. You can go and find out, I have staff members that are under TETFund sponsorship and you have to be qualified you must be in a university that is recognised by the Federal Government before you can be sponsored. And again, for all the beneficiaries the money is supposed to be given to them in bits, not at once. The funds will be given as they progress in their programmes. most of the staff members, not only in this university, want the money to be given to them in bulk, which is not possible. Some people, who were given such money in the past only took it and failed to go for the studies. So, what is obtainable now is that if you did not meet the requirements, there won’t be any disbursement of funds.
In fact, many lecturers are in that condition. When you are in for a course of three years and you are given N10 million for the whole, which means about N3 million per session and after paying that, they still want to collect the money for the next session which is yet to commence. We have not diverted any money. In actual sense, we have some staff members that went abroad without TETFund approval and I met all these on ground. I provided money meant for other things entirely to salvage them and I have worked with them to that stage. So, where is the money that was diverted?
Funds in TETFund’s account cannot be diverted because we always have auditors from the agency who come to check our books regularly and they have not written anything to say we diverted the money. So, all these are mere rumours and falsehood by those without and fact to damage the institution and my administration.
After two years of your administration, what would you describe as milestones achieved in the university?
Well, there are so many of them to see because I don’t like singing my praises as I would have preferred that you ask some of my members of staff about this. This is like singing my own praise and if I want to tell you what I have achieved, I might even underreport myself.
But, without being immodest I can tell you that when I came to the university, I met only one functional Professor on ground, who is Bakare Aliyu, a Professor of Agriculture, while the other professor was on sabbatical. And as you must know, we cannot run a university without professors.
The NUC recommendations stated that you must have at least a minimum of six professors per departments and we have about 35 departments in the university with only one professor. That is not done anywhere. So, I have been able to attract several professors either as permanent staff, or on temporary, sabbatical or visiting basis.
I have also raised the numbers of professors from one to 52, and that has given this university a quality space in Nigeria. We have been able to ensure that we provide the right leadership for our university. How could you run a university with Assistant Lecturers as Head of Departments (HODs)? Assistant Lecturer position in any university is a training position, and so why will such be heading a department in a university. That is not done.
Meanwhile, I met 13 HODs, who were Assistant Lecturers and I had to change them and that gave me bad names because some people were just proud that they were heads of departments when they were not even properly trained. So, I sent them on further trainings because I do not want them to produce substandard graduates.
What are the major challenges of the university?
Well, the major challenge of the university like any other university is paucity of fund. The other challenge is that we are in an environment that is not business-friendly, and because of this we are not able to generate the funds that we needed. The other challenge is the shortage of qualified staff, especially academic staff, but I can say without prejudice that we also have hardworking and dedicated staff in this university. Our staff members are conscientious and have never had any trouble with management, nor anyone and we reward them for that.
This, however, is the same way we have others who are merely like what we call the cattle-eaglets, who just want to get paid for doing nothing. So, these are some of the challenges, and we hope we will be able to overcome them.
Another critical challenge is insecurity, and that is even all over Nigeria. Our members of staff are always being harassed by kidnappers. I have had two of them kidnapped from their houses and we have also had attacks from hoodlums. So, we need funds to tackle the challenges and make sure the environment is secured by employing adequate security to help secure the institution. Without security, there is no way the staff and students can work if they are not secured.
What is the status of the university in terms of funding from the state government and the institution’s Internal Generated Revenue (IGR)?
There is no university in the entire country that can tell you it is adequately funded and that is the reason why ASUU has embarked on strikes several times over the years. And, of course, this country like many others cannot say we have all the funds that we needed for our developmental needs. So, we normally utilise what is available to get what we needed.
When I took over the administration of this university, I met it in a state that was lacking funds. All the funding requirements even as provided for by the University Act were not being implemented. But, we are still managing with the funds that we have.
For instance, it is in the Act establishing the university that five per cent of the total allocation of local governments should be allocated to the university, but since I assumed office, that policy has never been implemented and that is giving us a lot of sleepless night. Even before I came on board, the total monthly staff salary of the university was not fully released by the state government and we continued to augment this because we cannot stop work solely because we didn’t get all that we wanted.
So, I don’t think we have any problem managing what we have presently but we are only pleading and praying to the government to get more, work hard in order to generate some income.
There is no much IGR in the university because we are not operating in a business environment. But notwithstanding, we are trying to bring up some projects and programmes that could generate revenue for the institution.
I always tell people not to refer to fees from students as IGR because all of that are tied to certain activities. If they are paying for accommodation, you must provide it. If they are paying for examination, you must administer it and if they are paying for ICT usage, library facilities, identification cards, you must provide all these to their satisfaction.
We charge caution deposit and we have to return the caution deposit. So, when you look at all the charges from students, they are tied to a particular area of their need. But people think that because students are paying all these, we should use that money to pay the staff salary and other emoluments. No, is doesn’t work like that. This is a public university and public universities are supposed to be fully funded by the owner government because that is the responsibility of the government to the people.
And, that is why all children, who are qualified to join public universities, no matter their socio-economy background, are given equal opportunity. So, it is not true that we are charging school fees and hence we should spend such money recklessly.
How do you plan to address these challenges, and particularly the issue of insecurity?
We can only appeal to the state government and all stakeholders to help us make the university one of the best in the country and if not in the entire Africa. And the only way we can achieve that is to bear the pain by providing adequate funding that will help us to produce the best graduates that we needed and the best university environment.
You see, university environment is where we build the mind and future of the students. It is where people are moulded for the future. If a student is groomed in a dirty and ramshackle environment, when he goes out, that is what he is going to produce. But, when you bring out a student in a corporate and ideal condition that is where you are going to get people who will give you good product since they say “garbage in garbage out.”
So, we need the state government, private and corporate organisations and other well-meaning citizens of this state and country to help us because I know if we sacrifice a little, we will have enough to produce the best from the university.
Education
Scholars examine religion’s contributions to African development
Scholars and stakeholders last week converged on the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) to to share thoughts about how the issue of religion has affected the development and unity of Nigeria and Africa countries by extension.
It was at a public lecture organised by the Council for the Development of Social Science Research in Africa (CODESRIA) in collaboration with the Department of Social Work of the university.
The lecture was delivered by the Chair of Missiology and Dialogue of Religions, Catholic Theology Faculty of Julius Maximillian University, Germany, Prof Chibueze Udeani.
The theme of the lecture was: “Religion: The Core African Epidemic of the 21st Century.”
In his treaties, Udeani said that although Karl Max described religion as the opium of the masses, but that the concept had a more devastating effect on Africans than the opium.
“Religion is the main epidemic that has balkanised African unity and retards our development,” the don noted, even as he stressed that the problem began as a result of Africans’ adoption of foreign religions in their search for the ultimate reality.
Such adoption, according to him, had robbed Africans of the unique experience of encountering the ultimate reality through their culture and tradition.
He said that every religion was an elective shadow of a particular people, which could corrupt the beliefs of other people when exported outside its place of origin.
“Africans have made mistake of applying other people’s experience of ultimate reality in solving our own problems,” Udeani added, but argued further that why Africans couldn’t have their own unique experience.”
The guest lecturer, therefore, suggested that Africans should develop the courage to be Africans in order to face other races, saying: “We need to burn what we adore, and adore what we have burnt.”
On his part, an adherent of Igbo Traditional Religion, Prof. Damian Opata, added that his religion does not condone fundamentalism, which he noted was a common characteristic that had pitched one religion against the other in Nigeria and the rest of the world.
“We believe in the existence of small deities, but none of them is powerful enough to challenge the God head in the name of the devil,” Opata said, adding that the emphasis on the existence of the devil by other faith had made religion an endemic problem in Nigeria.
Meanwhile, the Associate Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences of the university, Prof. Njoku differed in his submission as he stated that there was nothing wrong with most religions being practised in the Nigeria.
“The problem is the irreligious in our religion,” Njoku, who is also a Catholic Priest, said, stressing that religion, when practised rightly, plays a critical role in shaping human personalities.
Prof. Romanus Ezeokonkwo, who chaired the lecture, however, lamented that the proliferation of religion organisations in the country had added to the confusion of the people on the best way to worship God.
According to him, the lecture had reawakened the consciousness of the people on the need to interrogate the contribution of religion to Africa’s development.
Education
MAPOLY admits students 3 years after upgrading crisis
After three years of protracted crisis that bogged down the polytechnic over its planned conversion to university, the management of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Ogun State, has administered the institution’s matriculation for no fewer than 1,500 students oath on the 2018/2019 academic session.
The ceremony, which took place at the Otunba Gbenga Daniel Hall of the institution, came three years after the state-owned polytechnic last admitted students owing to the crisis that trailed its upgrading to a university of science and technology.
The immediate past administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun had upgraded the institution to Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology (MAUSTECH), while MAPOLY should be relocated to Ipokia as Ogun State Polytechnic, Ipokia, but the incumbent governor of the state, Prince Dapo Abiodun, ordered that the institution should reverted it to status quo after which polytechnic failed to take off.
However, in his remarks, the Rector, Samson Odedina, congratulated the matriculating students, saying they had become the first set of lucky students to benefit from the new agenda of the institution.
He further noted that the institution, known for its landmark excellence, had graduated students in all spheres, such as academics, industry and in private practice of communication, banking and engineering.
The Rector said: “You will be the first set of lucky students to benefit from the new MAPOLY with focus of current government on policy of qualitative education, E-learning, entrepreneurship, innovations, skill acquisition programmes and agro-based job opportunities. Similarly, this set of National Diploma (ND) students, Odedina explained were the pioneer of the ‘New MAPOLY’ as the polytechnic had been without National Diploma intakes in the last two consecutive academic sessions.
The Rector further added: “Our prestigious institution is well-known all over as a Centre of Excellence going by the landmarks achieved by our graduates in all spheres, such as in academic, industry and in private practice of communication, banking and engineering, among others. Moshood Abiola Polytechnic is a reference point in entrepreneurial, science and technology education.
“Our graduates are proven job creators and role models as dependable employees. This ceremony marks the commencement of 2018/2019 academic session and also the beginning of your higher educational pursuit to actualise your lifetime dream.
“I am aware that each of you in your own way has overcome challenges no matter how small to be where you are today. Let me inform you that we do not only value your academic achievements and potentials, but also look forward to sound character traits, skills and competence that would make us proud of you as mentors and parents.”
The Rector, therefore, urged the students to shun all forms of malpractices and illegal conducts that could tarnish the image of the institution.
Also, the Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mr. Aikulola Olu Ola, enjoined the matriculating students to eschew indolence, violence procrastination, truancy and all other forms of social vices that are capable of impeding their success.
Ola, who was represented by Mr. Akinsolu Martins, commended the polytechnic management for staying strong during the recent trying times; even as he assured them that the state government would work towards making sure that the polytechnic enjoys a steady academic calendar and administration.
