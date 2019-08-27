NECO releases June/July 2019 exam results

Prof. Vincent Ado Tenebe is the Vice-Chancellor of Taraba State University (TSU) in Jalingo. In this interview with TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE, the former Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) speaks on issues bothering on the state university, funding, challenges, staff development and insecurity, among other issues

The last few months has been challenging for the state university in terms of strikes, what is the university management doing to avert such again?

The strike in the university some few months ago began with the national strike, as members of the university chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) decided to join the national strike to drive home the demands of academics across the nation.

Well, that strike lasted for almost four months after which the chapter continued with their local strike to demand for those things they were asking for before the national strike commenced. Of course, we tried our best to address their demands and I am happy now that we are back from the strike. I am also happy that both members of staff and students are all busy to ensure that they catch up with the time lost.

On our part, we will try our best to ensure the promises made to the staff are kept and we will provide all they demanded and we also encourage the government to keep to their side of the agreements in order to ensure that we do not face such occurrences in the future. We will try our best to ensure that we work in harmony with both staff and students to avoid future strike because strike is not in anyone’s interest.

There are allegations that you diverted over N70 million TETFund grants meant for training of lecturers aboard?

That is not the situation. You can go and find out, I have staff members that are under TETFund sponsorship and you have to be qualified you must be in a university that is recognised by the Federal Government before you can be sponsored. And again, for all the beneficiaries the money is supposed to be given to them in bits, not at once. The funds will be given as they progress in their programmes. most of the staff members, not only in this university, want the money to be given to them in bulk, which is not possible. Some people, who were given such money in the past only took it and failed to go for the studies. So, what is obtainable now is that if you did not meet the requirements, there won’t be any disbursement of funds.

In fact, many lecturers are in that condition. When you are in for a course of three years and you are given N10 million for the whole, which means about N3 million per session and after paying that, they still want to collect the money for the next session which is yet to commence. We have not diverted any money. In actual sense, we have some staff members that went abroad without TETFund approval and I met all these on ground. I provided money meant for other things entirely to salvage them and I have worked with them to that stage. So, where is the money that was diverted?

Funds in TETFund’s account cannot be diverted because we always have auditors from the agency who come to check our books regularly and they have not written anything to say we diverted the money. So, all these are mere rumours and falsehood by those without and fact to damage the institution and my administration.

After two years of your administration, what would you describe as milestones achieved in the university?

Well, there are so many of them to see because I don’t like singing my praises as I would have preferred that you ask some of my members of staff about this. This is like singing my own praise and if I want to tell you what I have achieved, I might even underreport myself.

But, without being immodest I can tell you that when I came to the university, I met only one functional Professor on ground, who is Bakare Aliyu, a Professor of Agriculture, while the other professor was on sabbatical. And as you must know, we cannot run a university without professors.

The NUC recommendations stated that you must have at least a minimum of six professors per departments and we have about 35 departments in the university with only one professor. That is not done anywhere. So, I have been able to attract several professors either as permanent staff, or on temporary, sabbatical or visiting basis.

I have also raised the numbers of professors from one to 52, and that has given this university a quality space in Nigeria. We have been able to ensure that we provide the right leadership for our university. How could you run a university with Assistant Lecturers as Head of Departments (HODs)? Assistant Lecturer position in any university is a training position, and so why will such be heading a department in a university. That is not done.

Meanwhile, I met 13 HODs, who were Assistant Lecturers and I had to change them and that gave me bad names because some people were just proud that they were heads of departments when they were not even properly trained. So, I sent them on further trainings because I do not want them to produce substandard graduates.

What are the major challenges of the university?

Well, the major challenge of the university like any other university is paucity of fund. The other challenge is that we are in an environment that is not business-friendly, and because of this we are not able to generate the funds that we needed. The other challenge is the shortage of qualified staff, especially academic staff, but I can say without prejudice that we also have hardworking and dedicated staff in this university. Our staff members are conscientious and have never had any trouble with management, nor anyone and we reward them for that.

This, however, is the same way we have others who are merely like what we call the cattle-eaglets, who just want to get paid for doing nothing. So, these are some of the challenges, and we hope we will be able to overcome them.

Another critical challenge is insecurity, and that is even all over Nigeria. Our members of staff are always being harassed by kidnappers. I have had two of them kidnapped from their houses and we have also had attacks from hoodlums. So, we need funds to tackle the challenges and make sure the environment is secured by employing adequate security to help secure the institution. Without security, there is no way the staff and students can work if they are not secured.

What is the status of the university in terms of funding from the state government and the institution’s Internal Generated Revenue (IGR)?

There is no university in the entire country that can tell you it is adequately funded and that is the reason why ASUU has embarked on strikes several times over the years. And, of course, this country like many others cannot say we have all the funds that we needed for our developmental needs. So, we normally utilise what is available to get what we needed.

When I took over the administration of this university, I met it in a state that was lacking funds. All the funding requirements even as provided for by the University Act were not being implemented. But, we are still managing with the funds that we have.

For instance, it is in the Act establishing the university that five per cent of the total allocation of local governments should be allocated to the university, but since I assumed office, that policy has never been implemented and that is giving us a lot of sleepless night. Even before I came on board, the total monthly staff salary of the university was not fully released by the state government and we continued to augment this because we cannot stop work solely because we didn’t get all that we wanted.

So, I don’t think we have any problem managing what we have presently but we are only pleading and praying to the government to get more, work hard in order to generate some income.

There is no much IGR in the university because we are not operating in a business environment. But notwithstanding, we are trying to bring up some projects and programmes that could generate revenue for the institution.

I always tell people not to refer to fees from students as IGR because all of that are tied to certain activities. If they are paying for accommodation, you must provide it. If they are paying for examination, you must administer it and if they are paying for ICT usage, library facilities, identification cards, you must provide all these to their satisfaction.

We charge caution deposit and we have to return the caution deposit. So, when you look at all the charges from students, they are tied to a particular area of their need. But people think that because students are paying all these, we should use that money to pay the staff salary and other emoluments. No, is doesn’t work like that. This is a public university and public universities are supposed to be fully funded by the owner government because that is the responsibility of the government to the people.

And, that is why all children, who are qualified to join public universities, no matter their socio-economy background, are given equal opportunity. So, it is not true that we are charging school fees and hence we should spend such money recklessly.

How do you plan to address these challenges, and particularly the issue of insecurity?

We can only appeal to the state government and all stakeholders to help us make the university one of the best in the country and if not in the entire Africa. And the only way we can achieve that is to bear the pain by providing adequate funding that will help us to produce the best graduates that we needed and the best university environment.

You see, university environment is where we build the mind and future of the students. It is where people are moulded for the future. If a student is groomed in a dirty and ramshackle environment, when he goes out, that is what he is going to produce. But, when you bring out a student in a corporate and ideal condition that is where you are going to get people who will give you good product since they say “garbage in garbage out.”

So, we need the state government, private and corporate organisations and other well-meaning citizens of this state and country to help us because I know if we sacrifice a little, we will have enough to produce the best from the university.

