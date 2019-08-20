NFF evaluates FIFA’s ban on Siasia

The Nigeria Football Federation has began the evaluation the circumstances that led to FIFA’s life ban on former Super Eagles player and coach Samson Siasia.

On Monday, the federation stated that its lawyers have started to review the decision against former international by the FIFA Ethics Committee, which on Friday announced that it had placed a life ban from all football-related activities on Siasia.

Acting President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, himself a lawyer of more than three decades at the bar, said on Monday that the Federation had already reached out to the former U-20, U-23 and Super Eagles head coach and was aware that he was receiving appropriate legal advice.

“The NFF was shocked to learn of the investigation and subsequent decision by the FIFA Ethics Committee (Adjudicatory Chamber) placing a life ban on Mr. Samson Siasia. But we have however now received documents, including one known as the Motivated Decision, and we have handed them to our lawyers to study and provide legal advice to the Federation.

“It is a massive sanction on one of our legends. Siasia is a fooball legend but most importantly he is a Nigerian. We must therefore be interested in the matter and be properly advised.”

Akinwunmi added: “Siasia gave his all for Nigeria, playing for the U-20 team right from his secondary school days and then for the senior team for several years, and also coaching the U-20 and U-23 teams and the Super Eagles. While we respect the FIFA processes and appreciate that an investigation was conducted prior to the decision, the least we as a Federation can do is empathise with him at this time, make ourselves available to him and hope that in some way he is able to clear his name as he has promised to do.”

Like this: Like Loading...