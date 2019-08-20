Sports
NFF evaluates FIFA’s ban on Siasia
The Nigeria Football Federation has began the evaluation the circumstances that led to FIFA’s life ban on former Super Eagles player and coach Samson Siasia.
On Monday, the federation stated that its lawyers have started to review the decision against former international by the FIFA Ethics Committee, which on Friday announced that it had placed a life ban from all football-related activities on Siasia.
Acting President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, himself a lawyer of more than three decades at the bar, said on Monday that the Federation had already reached out to the former U-20, U-23 and Super Eagles head coach and was aware that he was receiving appropriate legal advice.
“The NFF was shocked to learn of the investigation and subsequent decision by the FIFA Ethics Committee (Adjudicatory Chamber) placing a life ban on Mr. Samson Siasia. But we have however now received documents, including one known as the Motivated Decision, and we have handed them to our lawyers to study and provide legal advice to the Federation.
“It is a massive sanction on one of our legends. Siasia is a fooball legend but most importantly he is a Nigerian. We must therefore be interested in the matter and be properly advised.”
Akinwunmi added: “Siasia gave his all for Nigeria, playing for the U-20 team right from his secondary school days and then for the senior team for several years, and also coaching the U-20 and U-23 teams and the Super Eagles. While we respect the FIFA processes and appreciate that an investigation was conducted prior to the decision, the least we as a Federation can do is empathise with him at this time, make ourselves available to him and hope that in some way he is able to clear his name as he has promised to do.”
Ronaldo breaks silence about rape allegations against him by model
Cristiano Ronaldo has said that ‘2018 was the most difficult year on a personal level’ after facing rape allegations.
The Juventus star was accused last September by former model Kathryn Mayorga, 34, of carrying out a sex attack at a hotel in Las Vegas in 2009.
The case was dismissed in a Nevada court in June after a voluntary dismissal by Mayorga, though the filing did not say if Ronaldo had agreed a settlement.
He denies the accusation, although he has reportedly acknowledged that he paid Mayorga in an earlier settlement. Speaking to Italian TV last night he said: “When people question your honour, it hurts. It hurts a lot mainly because I have a big family, a wife and an intelligent child who understands a lot of things.
“This is a case I’m not comfortable expressing myself on. But once again, my innocence has been proven. It makes me proud.”
In a statement earlier this year, Ronaldo’s lawyer Peter Christiansen said: “Mr Ronaldo has always maintained, as he does today, that what occurred in Las Vegas in 2009 was consensual in nature, so it is not surprising that DNA would be present, nor that the police would make this very standard request as part of their investigation.”
Ronaldo’s lawyers have said the non-disclosure agreement signed with the former model was “by no means a confession of guilt.”
Mayorga’s attorney previously said the model agreed to an out-of-court settlement to keep her name from going public, but was inspired to speak out by the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment.
*Courtesy: metro.co.uk
Wolves fallout: Ole strips Pogba of penalty duties – Report
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told Marcus Rashford he is now the club’s designated penalty taker after Paul Pogba’s missed spot kick against Wolves.
The Frenchman was awarded a penalty midway through the second half when he was tripped by Conor Coady but he saw his effort saved by Rui Patricio.
Pogba spoke briefly with Rashford to decide who should take the penalty and the England international was expected to step up, given he had successfully converted against Chelsea just eight days earlier.
Solskjaer claimed after the game that both players are ‘designated’ takers but the Sun claim he was keeping up appearances in public and that he was furious in the dressing room.
The Norwegian reportedly tore into both players and said the decision as to who was taking the penalty should have been made before kick-off.
Solskjaer felt ’embarrassed’ that the squabble was aired and felt it showed him in a negative light, as it suggested that he’d failed to made a decision on such a crucial part of the game. The 46-year-old then told the dressing room that Pogba had effectively been stripped of penalty duties by proclaiming that Rashford was now the designated taker.
Pogba’s missed four of his last nine penalties, while Rashford has converted all six spot kicks that he’s taken in his career.
*Courtesy: metro.co.uk
ITTF hails Quadri’s fighting-spirit at Bulgaria Open
H
e may not often challenge for titles on the ITTF World Tour, but Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna has distinguished himself by being ranked inside top 25 male table tennis players in the world.
Born and raised in Oyo, south-western Nigeria, Aruna moved to Lagos in the early 2000s after unexpectedly capturing the country’s cadet title at the turn of the century. Widely regarded as Africa’s best player of the last decade, the highly popular two-time Olympian is a man who understands that hanging in there and biding his time can pay off in big ways. Small defeats today can reform themselves, contributing to big victories tomorrow.
The philosophy came in handy this week in Panagyurishte, Bulgaria, where the 31-year-old beat Japanese superstar Jun Mizutani in seven games (8-11, 11-9, 6-11, 12-10, 11-9, 4-11, 13-11) to reach the men’s singles semi-finals at the Bulgaria Open for the second time in three years, notching his best result on the 2019 ITTF World Tour along the way.
Never say die might have been his prevailing attitude at the table, but when Aruna arrived in the mountain town of Panagyurishte, 90 kilometers east of Sofia, other things were on his mind.
Exhausted by his efforts earlier this month at the ITTF Africa Cup and ITTF Challenge Plus Nigeria Open (Aruna went on to win the latter), the prospect of playing in Bulgaria seemed like a vacation.
“I’m very tired after playing 11 days in Lagos non-stop. I said I should just come to Panagyurishte since I’m in the main draw only to enjoy myself.” Quadri said
Having made up his mind to have a good time just after celebrating his 31st birthday on 9th August, enjoy himself is what Aruna did, and it was the others who suffered:
First up was China’s Ma Te, who was defeated in seven games.
“It’s difficult for everyone [playing against him]. I spoke with my colleagues that have faced him before and their advice allowed me to manage this match and win it. I have not played him before but those who did told me about the spin in his racket that I was able to play a little bit against him.” Quadri Aruna, 15th August 2019
Wong Chun Ting of Hong Kong was the next victim, suffering the same result. That set up the quarter-final duel against Mizutani, which proved just as strenuous as the others. With his back to the wall during match point in the seventh game, Aruna could have capitulated and admitted defeat. But he’s a fighter; Rocky-like, something had hardened in him.
“Point after point I get more and more tired because he is a defender, but of course I’m here to enjoy myself and play without any kind of pressure.” Quadri added.
Pascal: Eagles’ll be stronger with transfers
…says new invitees must prove mettle with Ukraine friendly
S
uper Eagles coordinator Patrick Pascal strongly believes the national team will become stronger with ‘impressive’ movement involving Nigerian players in the current transfer window.
Key Eagles players including Alex Iwobi, Kenneth Omeruo, Moses Simon, Chigozie Awaziem, Victor Osimhen and Henry Onyekuru secured moves to new clubs during the current transfer windows.
Iwobi moved to Everton from Arsenal, Omeruo secured permanent deals with Leganes from Chelsea and was joined at the Spanish side by Chigozie while Osimhen, Onyekuru and Simon moved to Lille, Monaco and Nantes in France respectively.
Pascal told New Telegraph that the Eagles’ technical crew was excited about the news regarding transfers of Nigerian players across Europe.
He said it was exciting to see that the players were seeking playing time to new clubs, insisting that the national team will benefit from the development.
“We are excited to see these players move to new clubs; the most important thing is that as a player, you are keen on getting playing time, if you don’t play always, it has a way of affecting you and even the national team will suffer. I am happy that most of them moved to bigger clubs; they have opportunity to prove themselves. Many of them have been doing that already; last week, a player like Osimhen scored two goals which is so good and I know we are going to get more good news regarding these players.
“I don’t think Everton will splash that kind of money on Iwobi to keep him on the bench and the player himself is ready to seize the chance, I know him very well that he will fight for his shirt in that club,” he said.
The Super Eagles will face Ukraine in a friendly match next month and Pascal said the importance of the tie was for the coach to examine new players and how they could be integrated into the squad.
Coach Gernot Rohr invited goalkeeper Okoye and midfielder Joe Aribo.
“It is important for the team to go for the win because Nigerians don’t joke with good results but the coach will also want to see the new players he has invited. There is nothing much to look at in those players we took to the Nations Cup.”
FIBA World Cup: Cash-strapped D’Tigers depart for China
Despite, intense financial issues in camp and poor welfare, the Men’s senior national basketball team, D Tigers, will tonight leave for China for the final phase of their 2019 FIBA World Cup preparation.
The team’s General Manager, Musa Adamu, said that the team had to wait for the NBBF President to return from Senegal where he went to cheer the D’Tigress to their fourth African title before they could leave.
“I want to thank the President, Musa Kida, specially for again making our trip possible and to participate at the World Cup. Without him and the support of the federation, this would have been a different story altogether.”
With many wondering whether the much anticipated financial intervention by the Federal Government has come, the NBBF President, Kida said the federation had to internally source for funds through loans.
Kida said, the federation cannot afford to allow Nigeria who became the first country in the world to qualify for the World Cup to miss out or go to China as mere participants.
“The journey has not been easy due to delay in the release of funds by the Federal Government. The federation has bent backwards once again to ensure that we do what we need to do to save Nigeria from global embarrassment by missing the World Cup.”
Kida expressed optimism that the Federal Government would intervene and rescue the team and the federation financially before the competition commences.
“We are trying to internally generate funds from sponsorships, but before then, the government must support us. The national teams are national property which must be catered for by the government”
In his conclusion, the NBBF President said the recent achievement of the D’Tigress and the heroic welcome by Nigerians after winning the 2019 FIBA Afrobasket in Senegal has continued to encourage the federation to trudge on despite the daunting challenges.
The coach Alex Nwora-tutored side which has been in camp since July 7th will participate in the Peak Invitational International tournament between August 22nd and 27th.
Nigeria will play against fellow World Cup bound Iran, Montenegro before playing Poland in Yangzhou as part of their preparations.
The World Cup which has seen Nigeria grouped alongside Russia, Argentina and Korea starts on Saturday August 31st.
I’m close to full fitness – Ighalo
F
ormer Super Eagles forward, Odion Ighalo, has revealed that he is just 14 days away from returning to full training with his club after making steady improvement on the injury he suffered last month in Egypt, AOIFootball.com reports.
The former Watford striker suffered the injury during Nigeria’s 1-0 AFCON 2019 bronze medal win against Tunisia which has forced him out of action for the last month.
The 30-year-old is however close to returning to action after stating that he has already started doing light works off the field of play
“I’ve made plenty of progress on the injury as I started running outside and doing ball work so hopefully in two weeks, I will begin full training with the rest of the squad,” Ighalo revealed.
Ighalo will, however, be eager to return to action following an eventful last eight months which has seen him twice finish as the best scorer on the continent and also beginning his Shanghai Shenhua career on a bang with seven goals in his opening nine matches.
With the Chinese Super League now taking a one month break, the talismanic forward will almost certainly be in line to make a return against Tianjin TEDA next month when the league restarts.
Edo Sports Commission visits Obaseki’s family
O
fficials of the Edo State Sports Commission on Tuesday morning paid a condolence visit to the family of late Chief Oyuki Obaseki.
Obaseki, a renowned football administrator in Nigeria, who at different times board member and chairman of Bendel Insurance Football club, and chairman of the Nigerian Premier League, died on Sunday morning at the age of 75.
The ESSC team was led by its chairman, Barrister Godwin Dudu-Orumen, and included Mr Sunny Airende, Director of Sports, Mr Arewa, Deputy Director and Mr Bright Idahosa, Head Coach of the Scrabble Association. The team was received by Engineer Obaseki and Mr Oyuki Jnr.
Dudu-Orumen, who shared close ties with the late football icon dating back over four decades, said he was devastated by the passing of Obaseki who he said in addition to being a mentor to him, played a key role in the development of Bendel Insurance FC and the rejuvenation and modernisation of the Nigerian Premier League, which was practically comatose until Obaseki took over as its chairman.
“Chief Obaseki was a gift to Nigerian football. Our football is diminished by the passing of this great man. Aside his astuteness in turning around the fortunes of the Nigerian Premier League, which to all intents and purposes was in its death throes, he courageously defended attempts by some football mercenaries masquerading as sports administrators to hijack the league and hark it back to its inglorious days,” Dudu-Orumen stated.
He said the late football administrator would be remembered by the government and people of Edo State for his many contributions to the growth and development of Bendel Insurance FC both as a member of its board and later its chairman.
African Games: F’Eagles edge S’Africa to top group
N
igeria’s Flying Eagles got their first three points of the football event of the ongoing 12th African Games with a 2-1 win over South Africa at the FAR Sports Complex in Rabat on Tuesday.
Goals by Collins Sor and Ahmed Ghali ensured Nigeria went top of Group A of the men’s football event at the on-going competition.
Coach Paul Aigbogun made three changes to the line-up that drew 1-1 with Burkina Faso with Adesina Gata coming in for Success Makanjuola, while Liameed Quadri took the place of Samuel Nnoshiri and Mathew Yakubu replaced a crocked Detan Ogundare in goal.
Nigeria started brightly and could have taken the lead but for a plethora of missed chances notably by Collins Sor, Ahmad Ghali and Saeed Jibril. Sor eventually broke the deadlock in the 27th minute after cooly finishing Saeed Jibril’s pass.
South Africa equalised through Ofentse Mashiane who found space in the Flying Eagles defence to equalise in the 55th minute.
Nigeria coach Aigbogun brought on Success Makanjuola and Chinonso Emeka for Saeed Jibril and Collins Sor and this helped increase the tempo in the Nigeria attack which resulted in the winning goal. Ibrahim Abubakar found space to run at the South African defence and whip in a cross which was met by Ahmad Ghali for his second of the competition and the winner for Nigeria.
The Flying Eagles top the group with four points and will now play hosts
Morocco in their last group game on Friday in Rabat.
Oiza fired up, seeks support for ITF tournaments
S
tar prospect, Oiza Yakubu, is looking forward to another memorable outing as she finalize preparations for the ITF/CAT 18 & Under Circuits scheduled for Lome, Togo and Cotonou, Benin.
The 14-year-old has been one of the most talented junior players that has been marked for greatness to dominate women’s tennis in Nigeria in the nearest future and she underlined her path to becoming a star by making a podium finish at the last ITF tournament in Lome.
She restated her commitment to hug the headlines positively again by improving on her showings at the same tournament the last time.
But for challenges of fund, the left-handed double-backhand player, would have been on her way to Accra, Ghana where the first of the three-country four-circuit tournament would serve off this weekend.
“As it stands, she is almost certain to miss the Ghana leg of the circuit because signing in is on Friday and we are having challenges of fund. We are more like preparing for the one in Ghana and Benin,” declared Oiza’s mum, Jumoke Ajulo Yakubu, a former Nigeria tennis player.
2019 NYG: Team Lagos qualifies for 9 team sports
T
eam Lagos have qualified to participate in nine team sports at the 2019 National Youth Games, which holds in Ilorin, Kwara State next month.
At the zonal elimination championship, which held in Ibadan, Oyo State at the weekend, Team Lagos featured in 14 events and picked 9 slots for the NYG 2019.
The team sports which Lagos will compete for at the National Youth Games are volleyball (male and female), Football (male and female), Beach Volleyball (male and female), Cricket (male), Handball (female) and Hockey (female).
Tue Director General of Lagos State Sports Commission, Oluwatoyin Gafar, applauded the athletes and officials, saying that they put up a good performance even within a short period of preparation. He added that it is not yet Uhuru that the big tests are coming during the AYG proper in Ilorin.
“A job well done to you all. Even within the shortest time, you all pulled a great one and our kids made us all proud. I thank you for your selfless dedications and the zeal you all displayed in ensuring we had a successful outing. However, there is still room for improvement and we have to continue preparing to ensure we have a better and outstanding outing at the Games proper in September. Thank you all,” he said.
The Zonal Elimination was a qualifying competition involving for the NYG in the south West states in the country- Lagos, Ondo, Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti and Osun States.
The National Youth Games will hold between 7 and 17 September at the University of Ilorin.
At the last Games, Lagos team came second overall with 60 medals: 2e gold, 15 silver and 22 bronze medals.
