Niger blames oil discovery for neglect of agriculture
Niger State government has lamented the rate at which the advent of oil has affected the economy of the country, saying various sectors now play down the efficacy of the agricultural sector.
Secretary to the Niger State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, made this disclosure yesterday when he received the Zonal Manager, North Central Zone, Bank of Agriculture, Mr. Ibrahim Alamba, in his office in Minna.
According to him, “the advent of oil has affected agriculture so much that people played down agricultural activities to the detriment of the nation’s economy.
“Before the discovery of oil, agriculture is the bedrock of economic growth, development and poverty eradication in the country.
“Niger state for instance, is endowed with abundant natural resources, which, if properly harnessed, will galvanise the state to economic buoyancy. Agriculture is the major supplier of food in the state.”
He further assured that the government would continue to collaborate with the Bank of Agriculture (BoA) in order to give the agricultural sector the desired attention.
In his remarks, Alamba told the SSG that about N3 billion was spent on farmers as loans in the North Central Zone through the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme of the Central Bank of Nigeria by the Bank of Agriculture.
He said he was in the SSG’s office to felicitate with him over his appointment as secretary to the state government by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello.
Borno gov approves grants for 10,319 workers, pensioners
Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, yesterday gave approval for the payment of 2018 outstanding leave grants to 9,898 workers and the payment of gratuities to families of 185 deceased pensioners and another compassionate intervention to families of 236 pensioners, who had also passed on.
The governor had last month approved payment of gratuities to 1,684 pensioners who retired from 2013 to date.
Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy, Malam Isa Gusau, who disclosed these in a statement issued yesterday, explained that in the latest approval, Governor Zulum had directed the head of service to work with the state’s Ministry of Finance to ensure that payments hit bank accounts of all beneficiaries within days.
Also in the governor’s approval, Gusau noted, was the payment of furniture allowance to two permanent secretaries, who were in office when the governor paid an unscheduled visit to the state secretariat in Maiduguri on May 31, 2019, which was 48 hours after his inauguration.
Governor Zulum had during his visit, trapped absentee permanent secretaries, directors and other categories of workers. He also caught many late comers. The governor promised sanctions for absentees and those who arrived late while promising a reward for the permanent secretaries and 96 workers he met on ground.
In fulfilment of his promise, Governor Zulum, added his spokesman, rewarded the permanent secretaries with speedy approval of their furniture allowances and gave order for early release of the 2019 leave grant to the 96 workers he found in their offices back in May. The same workers were also included for payment of the 2018 outstanding leave grants.
Gusau also said that Governor Zulum’s approval also included payment of temporary salaries and pensions to 56 workers and 51 pensioners, who were yet to fully comply with requirements to complete their biometric capturing to become permanently entitled to monthly salaries and pensions.
Kaduna: DPR seals 53 filling stations over fraudulent practices
As part of its monitoring and supervisory mandate, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) yesterday sealed 53 filling stations and four gas plants in Kaduna metropolis and environs.
DPR said the action was for various offences, ranging from under-dispensing, over dispensing, hoarding and diversion of petroleum products.
DPR Zonal Operations Controller, Kaduna Zone, Isa Tafida, told newsmen in Kaduna that the monitoring was “aimed at checking product hoarding and diversion as well as selling regulated products above the approved pump price, the department sanctioned many erring stations.
According to him, “a total of 354 petrol stations were visited within the month and were found selling products below or at the approved pump prices of N143 to N145 per litre while 19 gas refilling plants were also visited.”
Tafida said further: “No fewer than 53 filling stations were sealed for various offences; 11 stations sealed for under-delivery to the public, one station was sealed for over-delivery, 40 were sealed for non-compliance and adherence to safety regulations and one was sealed for diversion of product.
“Additionally, four gas refilling plants were sealed for offences varying from operating without a valid licence, installation and upgrade without approval and non-compliance to safety standards. Two plants were found to be operating illegally, i.e. construction and operation without a DPR licence and other statutory approvals of relevant agencies.
“These were dismantled accordingly in addition to Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) add-on which had installed a capacity in excess of its issued approval,” he said.
Debit card use rising for e-commerce –Report
Consumers are using debit payments more often to make e-commerce purchases, for online bill payments and for Person-to-Person (P2P) transfers, according to a new study commissioned by Discover Financial Services’ Pulse Network. The report shows that e-commerce and other digital transactions rose 24per cent during 2018, about five times faster than debit transactions with a physical card. Average spend per active card rose 8per cent to $11,684 during 2018, from the previous year. “People are increasingly turning to debit whether they’re inserting a card at the point of sale, using an app or shopping online,” Steve Siebert, executive vice president of marketing and brand communications at Pulse, said in a press release about the study. Also 70per cent of debit issuers said they plan to issue contactless cards in 2020, which is double the rate from a year ago.
Catholic Bishops accuse FG of lip service to security
Bishops of Catholic Church in the country have called on the federal government to stop treating herdsmen’s killings and other crimes with kid gloves, saying that such lip service from the government was creating panic and fear among Nigerians.
According to them, it was disheartening that the government had not even had a clear pattern to protect lives of the people through which those perpetrating the dastardly acts would be apprehended and punished.
Besides, the Catholic Bishops made a passionate appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to desist from an attempt to license and tax worship centres in the country under whatever hidden agenda.
This was contained in a communique issued and read by Metropolitan Bishop of Ibadan and President of the Nigeria Catholic Conference, Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province, Gabriel Abegunrin after a meeting held at the Pope John Paul II Pastoral Centre in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state capital yesterday.
However, The Catholic Bishops called on governments in West African sub-region, to invest more in youth development to reduce crimes like illegal immigrants, prostitution, kidnapping and other social menaces.
It reads: “When this insecurity started, it was one corner of the country, but now it has gone round the geopolitical zones, what is government doing? If there is no security, there is no reason for government to exist.
“It is unfortunate that Nigerians wake up each day to lament woeful news of killings, lynching, kidnappings and brigandage in the country. Many people including priests have fallen victims to this tragically insecure environment.”
“The lack of clear pattern of punishing crimes and lip service commitment to the protection of lives and property on the part of the federal government and security agencies have made many Nigerians living in fear day-to-day.
“There seems to be no end in sight especially with allegations of killings by Fulani herdsmen being left unattended to.Time is running out for Nigeria if the security is not improved. We call on governments, traditional and other civiI authorities to please save our country.”
“It is sad that we are losing our core family values. We must take care of our children and imbibe the culture of being our brother’s keepers like we had before because what is happening today has to do with our backgrounds.
“We know the economic situation calls for us to overwork ourselves, but parents must look for time to take care of their children. This is the only way we can rid our society of evils and have a brighter future.
“Contemporary circumstances in Nigeria demand that government must approach religious matters with utmost caution so as not to he considered partisan and partial on national issues.
“Only courageous pressmen can now come out boldly to talk. We must all work hard and remove whatever that is working against the freedom of the press. Government must give the press that full freedom for them to be able to speak the truth to power.”
AbdulRazaq: We’ll partner EFCC to recover Kwara’s looted funds
Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday said his administration would partner with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to combat graft in the state, including recovering funds looted from the state’s treasury.
AbdulRazaq, who said corruption had almost crippled the state when he took over on May 29, lamented how the N2 billionn the state accessed to boost small scale businesses was diverted and shared by some people.
According to him, this meant that the state government would now have N35 million deducted from its account every month.
“I got a letter last week from the Federal Ministry of Finance, saying they will now deduct N35 million every month from our account because the state government, a few years ago, took N2 billionn for small and medium scale businesses,”
The governor said this at a stakeholders’ forum on value reorientation and the fight against corruption in Ilorin, the state capital.
The event was organised by the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA).
Governor AbdulRazaq said he contemplated asking the ministry to compile the names of individuals who siphoned the money so they could be made to refund it, adding, however, that he was glad at the proactive steps the EFCC had taken to recover the money.
He said he would not tolerate diversion of public funds under his watch, recalling how corruption had led to the collapse of basic amenities in hospitals, schools, and other sectors of the economy.
The governor lamented that the state had missed out on several development initiatives because of corruption, citing the example of the diversion of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) funds, the resultant blacklisting of the state on account of that; and the effect on the state of basic education in the state.
He added that the state under him had normalised relations with UBEC and would soon, on paying its own counterpart funds, access money that would help reposition the sector.
Speaking earlier at the programme, EFCC Zonal Head in Kwara State, Isyaku Sharu, called for reorientation of the populace on the menace of corruption.
“Can we overemphasise the role of our parents/guardians in these regards? I state no. In fact, a critical aspect of the need for value reorientation rests heavily on parental/guardian roles. The home, being the first point of contact of a child, is the factory house for building positive values in a child,” he said.
“Sadly, however, most parents/guardians are now found wanting in this all-important responsibility wherein they usually concentrate more efforts on their jobs or businesses or the struggle to make ends meet.”
Exclusive breastfeeding: FG launches zero water campaign
As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to mark the 2019 Breastfeeding Week, the Federal Government yesterday launched the National Zero Water Campaign, to improve the overall growth and development of children in the country. Launching the campaign in Abuja, the First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, noted that millions of such deaths could be prevented if mothers begin to embrace the practice of exclusive breastfeeding, which entailed not offering infants water during the first six months of life.
While stressing that breastfeeding and the initiation of breastfeeding immediately after birth was the right of every new born baby, she explained that the first breast milk, which was colostrum, was highly nutritious as it contained antibodies that protect the new born from diseases. Aisha, who was represented by wife of the former governor of Nasarawa State, Dr. Mero Al-Makura, lamented that in Nigeria, ‘non-breastfeeding comes with a huge cost, including the high rate of infant mortality due to childhood diseases like diarrhoea and pneumonia, resulting from the use of pre-lacteal feeds known to be potentially harmful to new born. She expressed optimism that the two-year campaign would push the exclusive breastfeeding rate to above 50 per cent, which was the global target, and specifically contribute to the health and well-being of the mother and child by helping in child spacing, contributing to reduced risk of ovarian and breast cancers.
FG warns over cardiovascular diseases, mental disorder
…says non-communicable diseases kill 41m people annually
The Federal Government has raised the alarm over the increasing rate of deaths resulting from Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs) such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and mental disorders, in Nigeria and the world at large.
Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Mr. Abdulaziz Abdullahi, who raised the alarm at the launching of the National Multi-Sectorial Action Plan for Non- Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and Resolve to Save Lives project yesterday in Abuja, said these diseases which were classified under NCDs, have a devastating effect on the nation’s economy.
According to him, the World Health Organisation (WHO) 2018 global report shows that Nigeria has an overall NCDs prevalence rate of 29 per cent with cardiovascular diseases having a prevalence rate of 11 per cent, cancer 4 per cent and diabetes 2 per cent. He added that low and medium income countries have been projected to lose an estimated $7 trillion to NCDs between the year 2011 and 2025.
He stressed that the NCDs multi-sectoral action plan was most needed by Nigeria in preventing and reducing the growing rate of NCDs which was gradually taking over from communicable diseases in public health significance.
In his words: “In the last couple of decades, global attention has shifted to NCDs, notably cardiovascular disease such as stroke and heart attack, cancers, diabetes, chronic respiratory disorders and most recently, mental health disorders. This is because morbidity and mortality from these disease are increasing at an alarming rate with devastating impact on the socioeconomic development.
Indeed, NCDs are now displacing communicable diseases as major cause of death globally.
“According to the World Health Organization, NCDs kill 41 million people annually, which is equivalent to 71 per cent of all deaths globally. Each year, 15 million people die from NCD between the ages of 30 and 69years; over 85 per cent of these premature deaths occur in low and middle income countries (LMICs) of which Nigeria is one. It is estimated that the cumulative economic loss between 2011 and 2025 is $7 trillion for LMICs.”
The United Nations Resident Coordinator Nigeria, Edward Kallon, who commended Nigeria for initiating a common platform to address NCDs, stressed on the need for collaborative efforts of Nigeria must achieve success in reducing the diseases’ burden
Represented by the Officer in charge WHO Nigeria, Dr. Clement Peter, he advised the Federal Government to leverage on existing programmes such as the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), to ensure that people living within the poverty line have access to basic health care in order to prevent NCDs.
“Much needs to be done to avoid the deaths. The target of every country is to reduce by one third the unacceptable deaths of NCDs. We can achieve it and yes we can if we work together.
“If this meeting is scaled down to the states, the local governments, communities and to the ward levels NCDs can be prevented. If we are able to promote healthy lifestyle NCDs will be a thing of the past. We have a lot to do but we need to be together to address NCDs.”
Awori decry poor representation in Lagos, say we’re marginalised
The Awori in Lagos State have decried poor representation in Lagos State government, saying they were being marginalised in the government of the state despite being the owners of the land.
Speaking at a press conference in Lagos yesterday, the Awori Obas in conjunction with the Awori Welfare Association of Nigeria (AWAN), said they would be forced to withdraw their support for any other candidate in Lagos State apart from their own sons and daughters if their demand was not granted as they were the majority in the state.
The Ojomu of Ajiranland, Oba Tijani Adetunji Akinloye, who spoke on behalf of the entire Awori Obas in Lagos, said they were not happy that Awori indigene were not properly represented in the list of the 25 commissioners and special advisers that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu sent to the Lagos State House of Assembly.
He said: “On Saturday, July 14, 2019, the governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, transmitted 25 names of commissioners and special advisers to the State Assembly for screening. It is pertinent to know categorically that only one or two Awori indigenes made the list, where lies our majority support and existence.
“We want to use this medium to unequivocally remind the Lagos State Government that the Aworis are not happy with the way we are being maginalised in the state despite our population and also for the fact that we are the original settlers in the state, but sadly enough that we are not accorded our rightful position in the governance of the state.”
“We are thereby looking forward to see the appointment of Awori indigenes who are young, vibrant and qualified. As we know, we have many of them who are professionals, politicians and technocrats. We deserve more than what we are getting. The entire Aworis are now waiting and going that justice will be done in send batch of nominees that will be forwarded to the Lagos State House of Assembly.”
Weak governance hampering fight against money laundering, terrorism financing – NFIU boss
Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Mr. Modibbo Hamman Tukur yesterday in Enugu stated that West African countries remained low in capacity in the fight against money laundering and counter-terrorism financing because of weak governance structure, poor institutional framework, inadequate laws and unstable justice system.
Turkur, who doubles as National Correspondent of Inter-Governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) in Nigeria, spoke during the 3rd Inter-University Speech Contest on Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Financing (AML/CFT) impact in West Africa economies held at the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus (UNEC).
Speaking on “Fighting money laundering and Terrorist Financing in West Africa: What Next?”, NFIU boss stated that the debate competition among the university students drawn from Nigeria, Liberia and Sierra Leone, would not only create awareness amongst the youths about AML/CFT regime but also foster and strengthen beneficial partnership between GIABA and the youths in the fight against money laundering and terrorism financing within the region.”
The NFIU Director, who was represented by Mr. Felix Obiamalu, a senior staff of the agency, stressed that despite combative efforts of various organizations involved in anti-money laundering and countering of terrorism financing the region remains under the threat of implosion as a result of the adverse consequences of the menace.
He said: “To stem this tide, the combative strategy is now tilting more towards inclusion. It is to this end that this competition amongst universities is both handy and timely in that there is an urgent need to bring the youths on board in the fight against this menace and its scourge.
“Engaging the youths against organized crimes such as money laundering, terrorism financing through targeted attitudinal changes, behaviors and beliefs will go a long way in strengthening the system.”
In his opening remarks, Director-General of GIABA, Justice Kimelabalou Aba, noted that money laundering and terrorism financing constituted major obstacles to the region’s development because of the adverse impact on regional security and development, including erosion of reputation to the image of member states.
“In response to the devastating effects of these crimes, the authorities of Economic Community of West African (ECOWAS) established the Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) in the year 2000 as a clear demonstration of their political will to address these challenges.”
Also speaking at the occasion, the Vice Chancellor of UNN, Prof. Charles Igwe, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of UNEC, Prof. Edith Nwosu thanked GIABA for choosing the University as venue of the debate in Nigeria, describing money laundering and terrorism financing as hydra-headed monster threatening to devour the region.
Police arrest suspected gun manufacturer, recover exhibits in Enugu
The Police Command in Enugu State has arrested a 69-year old man, Cyprian Eze for allegedly specializing in fabricating gun and supplying firearms to criminals in the state.
The Command’s Public Relations Officer (CPRO), SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement yesterday in Enugu that the suspect was tracked down and arrested on Monday.
Amarizu said the command had recovered from the suspect, one locally-made double barrel pistol, four cut-to-size locally-made guns, six short barrel guns and various gun parts ready to be assembled.
Other items recovered included 10 live cartridges, 13 expended cartridges, an electric welding machine, gas cylinders, drilling machines and clamps, amongst others.
The CPRO said that the feat was achieved by personnel of Operation Puff Adder and Anti-Cultism Squad of the command.
The police spokesman noted that the operatives acted on well-gathered and coordinated intelligence report, saying the suspect was a cripple from Umuabi community in Udi Local Government Area of the state.
“He has been allegedly manufacturing firearms which he usually supplies to armed robbers and cultists in the state.
“Suspect also confessed how he manufactured arms and supplied to suspected armed robbers and groups of cultists. Suspect is now helping police operatives in their investigation,’’ he said.
Amaraizu said that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Sulaiman Balarabe, had applauded effort of the operatives and directed full scale investigation and diligent prosecutions of the suspect.
He noted that following expiration of ultimatum given for submission of unlicensed firearms to the nearest police station, a committee from the Operation Puff Adder had been set up to commence enforcement on the ban.
