News
Nigeria secures $15.15bn investments in six months
- Investors fund 43 projects in 12 states, FCT
Foreign and local investments worth $15.15 billion were announced in Nigeria in the first six months of this year to fund various projects, Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has said. The investments, which were targeted at funding various projects across the country, were, however, far lower than $45.74 billion recorded in the same period last year. NIPC, in its half year 2019 investment report, revealed that Mining and Quarrying sector got the lion share of the investments as it received $12.3 billion, representing 81 per cent of the total investments. Manufacturing sector got $2.2 billion, representing 14 per cent of the total sum, while Finance and Insurance sector got $2 million, which is two per cent of the total announced investments. Information and Communication sector also received $2 million (two per cent) within the six-month period, while the remaining $2 million went to other sectors.
In terms of destinations, $11.6 billion, representing 77 per cent of the total investments, went into offshore projects funding. Projects in Ondo and Lagos states attracted $1.1 billion and $6 million respectively. Ogun State got $2 million, while $1.6 billion went to other states. NIPC said the $15.15 billion announced were meant for 43 projects across 12 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. According to the NIPC report, $10 billion, representing 66 per cent of the fund, came from Netherlands, while $2.1 billion (14 per cent) came from Morocco. The report indicated that $1.3 billion, representing nine per cent, was from investors within Nigeria, adding that $3.5 billion came from several other sources.
NIPC noted that top 10 investors accounted for 97 per cent of the total fund and they include: Netherland’s Royal Dutch Shell Plc.; Morroco’s OCP Group; Yinson Holdings Bhd from Malaysia; Seplat/NNPC from Nigeria; Neo Themis/ Kingline from Morocco; Crown Refinery & Petrochemical Limited from Nigeria; Branch International Finance & Insurance from USA; Anheuser-Busch In- Bev (ABInBev) from Belgium; Generation Investment Management from UK, and Microsoft from USA. At a recent forum in Lagos, the immediate past Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah, had disclosed that the government was in search of investors and financiers to fund infrastructure projects valued at $140 billion. The projects, the exminister said, would be targeted at bridging existing infrastructure gaps in the country and would be spread over the next four to five years.
Enelamah, however, expressed concern that many investment promises by foreign investors over the years had not come to reality. According to him, in 2018, over $90 billion worth of investments were announced by entities who wanted to do business in Nigeria, and they were still being expected. “The question is what do we do to convert those promises to real investments? We currently have about $20 billion investments which we are working to close and that is from many years. There has also been a growing and steady rise in investor confidence, but again, this investor confidence must be converted into real investments,” he said.
Health
Temiye: Huge costs limiting cancer care, treatment
Prof. EdamisanTemiye is a consultant paediatric haematology oncologist at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH)/College of Medicine University of Lagos (CMUL). In this interview with APPOLONIA ADEYEMI, he discusses how children become victims of cancer, obstacles hindering access to care and funding, factors that prevent and tackle cancers, the strategies to achieve cancer-free society, among others
A lot of people don’t know that children have cancer, though the reverse is the case. Could you tell me how possible this is?
It is very possible that children, even new born baby could have cancer. Cancer can occur from the womb to the tomb, from the youngest to the oldest, although it is common in adults, but cancer do occur in children.
Cancer in children is more dangerous because it grows faster than when it occurs in adults.
What make the treatment of cancer to be challenging is the cost and the length of time it takes to treat affected persons.
In some cancers you treat them for up to three years before it can stop. The shortest most time are six to nine months, due to intensive treatment and it is very expensive to treat cancer in our environment where poverty is prevalent. Many families cannot pay and cannot afford to pay for cancer treatment. Event those who can afford it, at the end of the treatment they become poor and so we need a lot of support in this area.
How can affected persons and families tackle the challenge that comes with the huge cost of cancer treatment?
In most developed countries, families don’t bear the cost of cancer treatment because it is enormous and we need to change that approach of individuals and families bearing the huge cost of cancer treatment in Nigeria so that more people can be treated, so that we can get expected results that could be obtained in other parts of the world.
How do we change our ways in order to achieve this?
One of the things we do is that we waste a lot of money on unnecessary things like throwing parties for our grand-fathers that are dead before we are known and we also waste millions of naira on it. We buy streams of cars and individuals build 50 houses then you wonder what they want to do with them when they are not using the houses for business.
On the contrary, you see people in developed countries donating freely to the care of less privileged. It is a challenge in Nigeria that much fund is not coming from this kind of donation. In fact, some of our companies that are expected to be doing cooperate social responsibilities (CSR) prefer to sponsor dancing competitions than to support those that are in need of medical treatment; they will say that they won’t be seen. They forget that CSR is taken care of with tax, but that is not what they want. They want to be seen that they organised 20 dancing competitions in Lagos; that is what they are interested in and it is very sad.
Can a person be free from cancer after treatment?
After treatment, especially children can be free from cancer for life. There are a lot of children treated aboard where they have a lot of records.
They are contributing to the society effectively and to the economy of the society. So, cancer can be treated, cured and the person could live normally.
How available is the treatment of cancer in Nigeria?
There are few centres that are treating cancer in Nigeria and those centres should be properly equipped. Presently, they are not still properly equipped. There are few centres that can treat cancer in the country.
Many of the teaching hospitals in the country are treating cancers in adult and some in children. Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) is doing something for children, Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) is doing something for children and also, University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPHTH) is also doing something for children.
Well, we are doing our best in that some of the cancers can be treated in Nigeria. Presently, we are collaborating with other cancer centres in the world to gain more experiences in this sphere and has paved the way for more children in this country to survive cancer.
How can we possibly prevent cancer in children since prevention is better than cure in adult?
Prevention is better than cure. However, the best solution is to continue to screen cancer both in adults and children. For example, there are some cancers that you can easily detect early. So, when cancer is detected early it is more possible to cure than when it is discovered late. For example, the cancer of the eyes that we call intraocular melanoma in children, is highly preventable.
If you see something shining in the eye of any child that is one-year-old or two-year-old the relations of such a child should take him or her to visit an oncologist who is the best person to make a diagnosis at that time and then coordinate with other specialists.
Cancer cannot be treated by a doctor but a group of doctors. When someone sees a swelling in a child that isn’t painful, don’t assume that its not dangerous. That person should approach a doctor who will be able to say whether this swelling is normal.
Such swelling can develop suddenly. Such cancerous swelling usually come up slowly. That is not painful initially but when it becomes painful, don’t assume that it is not dangerous. Take the affected child for medical attention immediately as the cancer could spread. If this cancer spreads, there is a problem.
News
Climate Change: Ayade budgets N100m for tree planting
Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, yesterday canvassed for tree planting as a measure to tackle the problem of climate change in the state. The Governor said the initiative was to ensure that everybody in the state capital, Calabar, planted at least a tree in the city. Speaking during the green carnival float, Ayade, who said that 58 per cent of forest covering entire Nigeria was found in Cross River State, noted the “Green Carnival” was part of the effort to encourage the public to plant about one million trees in the state. The governor said: “Cross River State has 58 per cent of the entire forest that covers the country.
The question now is: what is the world going to do for us? The governor stated that it was in his quest to increase the vegetation of Cross River State where trees cut down for one reason or the other can be replaced. He said that it was the reason behind the N100m which he earmarked in this year’s budget stressing the amount is going to be increased to the sum N500m in the budget for next year.
“This year, I made a budget of N100m to take care of planting of trees, I promised to get the same budget increased to N500m. “I called on young Cross Riverians to plant seedlings so that they can make money from the venture by next year. We want the entire world to know today that Cross River state shut down its workforce to plant trees,” Ayade stated. According to the governor, the state government has set aside the sum of N5m to reward any of the MDA’s that comes first in the tree planting exercise. Ayade said: “We have put aside 40,000 seedlings; anywhere you find yourself please plant a tree: We are going to clean the air. It is the tree that cleanses the air.1000 tress shall be planted across the state.
News
Oil well fire: Community threatens suit, demands N5bn damages from Chevron
The Sukuna community in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State has threatened to drag Chevron Nigeria Ltd. to court over the neglect it suffered in the aftermath of an explosion which rocked the Ojumole oil well owned and operated by the firm.
The threat was contained in a petition dated 30th July, 2019, which was addressed to the Managing Director of the oil firm by the community’s lawyer, Ige Asemudara. According to the petitioners, the Ojumole oil well suddenly exploded into a fiercely raging fire on 18th April, 2019, leaving on its trail, unprecedented shock from which many of them are yet to recover. They added that the fire produced a very thick and dark smoke which enveloped their homes, farms and ponds.
The petitioners alleged that it was the nonchalant attitude of the oil firm that led to the spreading of the fire to other oil wells within the Ojumole field. This, they claimed, occasioned great discomfort, material losses, health hazards, pains, imposed darkness as well as environmental pollution on them for well over two months within which the fire raged before it was eventually put out at about 1p.m. on 30th June, 2019.
The petitioners further disclosed that several efforts made by them to communicate with the oil firm to address their plight were unsuccessful. Consequently, they were demanding the payment of N5 billion as compensation for their losses, discomfort, pain, ill-health and general degradation of their environment. Aside asking for an immediate clean-up of the entire areas affected by the fire and its evacuation processes, the petitioners also want Chevron to conduct a comprehensive medical examination of every member of the community and undertake the medical treatment of any ailment or disease diagnosed on any such person which might have been caused by the fire or its smoke.
News
Umahi directs re-auditing of workers over bloated salaries, pension
Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. Dave Umahi yesterday directed immediate re-auditing of workers in the state.
Besides, he gave immediate directive that ongoing promotion exercise of workers be stopped pending when there would be vacancy in the civil service.
Addressing newly appointed members of the state Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB), who were sworn in at Exco chambers, Government House, Abakaliki, Umahi lamented that salaries and pensions had continued to rise without any cause, saying the expended over N350million monthly as promotions for only local government workers.
Apparently describing it as incredible and unsustainable, Umahi directed the state Head of Service, Permanent Secretary Ministry of local government and his Senior Special Assistant on Local Government Matters to give out re-auditing forms to workers across the state.
Umahi said: “Posting of teachers from one local government to the other is halted and posting of teachers is halted for the main time. Local government is now autonomous financially, so we have to now midwife a new system whereby we know how to deal with them because if you are posting one teacher from one local government to the other, it means additional money for that local government.
“So, what we want to do is that between now and Tuesday, there will be a very comprehensive re-auditing of all workers of Ebonyi state; House of Assembly, judiciary, everywhere and it will be done one day. Head of Service, Permanent Secretary of local government, SSA local government have to give out the forms. Forms are filled by the various heads and under it, the workers will do an attestation which we will register in the court that should the ‘information I verified here be wrong at any time, may I be sacked with no benefits.
“I don’t know why salaries, pensions have continued to increase since 2015 then teachers are out of the way and we cannot employ more teachers. After the exercise, we are going to give waiver to each local government to employ teachers based on the allocations coming to them and then we also see how we employ teachers to beef up because I believe strongly that there is no way salaries and pensions should be going up at the same time and I have told the civil servants and all their operators that promotion is hereby based on vacancy that is available.”
News
Oyo’ll partner agribusiness investors to expand economy, says Makinde
Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has expressed readiness of his government to partner with and encourage investors in agriculture sector with a view to expanding the economy of the state as well as surmount challenges facing their operations.
The governor stated this during a visit to inspect abandoned 10,000 metric-tons silo project embarked upon by the immediate past administration and the Ajila Value Adding Ventures Limited in Aawe.
In the governor’s entourage were the Chief of Staff, Chief Bisi Ilaka; Head of Service, Alhaja Amidat Agboola; and the Executive Adviser to the Governor on Agribusiness, Dr. Debo Akande, among others.
Makinde, according to a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, while speaking at the Ajila Value Adding Farms, Aawe, where he was conducted round the poultry, hatchery, egg powder processing plant and palm trees plantation of the farms, described the facility as world-class.
The governor, who was received by the Alaawe of Aawe, Oba Cornelius Abiola Taiwo; Chairman of Ajila Farms, Mr Philip Olutayo; Managing Director of the farm, Mr. Dotun Odekeye; president of Bond Group of Companies, Chief Debo Omotoso, and a foremost poultry farmer, Chief Lai Amoje, expressed his joy at the development, saying it was the intention of his government to encourage Ajila Farms and other investors in the agriculture sector by addressing their challenges and, where necessary, providing incentives to help them expand their operations so that they could provide employment for the teeming youths of the state.
He said: “Just as we have said in our manifesto, we want to drive our economy through agriculture and agriculture value chain. Most of the things I have seen and heard here are music to my ears: they want to process eggshells into egg powder and export it; they want to generate foreign exchange for the state and that is consistent with our idea of expanding the economy.
“We will encourage them. Some of them may have challenges; security challenges, some of them may have challenges with access to the market. We will look at their challenges and make sure that we solve them. And we may even give incentives to some of them to expand their operations and employ our youths.
News
Why Buhari has not inaugurated ministers-designate, by Presidency
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, yesterday said that President Muhammadu Buhari had not received communication from the Senate on the 43 ministers-designate.
Enang stated this while fielding questions from journalists on why the President did not inaugurate the confirmed appointees yesterday to mark the beginning of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting. Responding to questions from newsmen in Abuja, Enang said: “The President upon receipt of the communication from the National Assembly will on a date he will fix and notify the screened and cleared nominees, inaugurate them as appropriate.”
He also defended the failure of the President to assign portfolios to the list of ministerial nominees, arguing that the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria did not mandate him to do so. “You are saying that the Presidentshouldhaveattached portfolios. I am sure from 1999 to 2000, this question has been asked. This means that the question has been asked for the past 20 years.
“The constitution says that the President shall appoint persons as ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria subject to confirmation of the Senate. The constitution did not oblige the President or a governor to attach a ministry or a portfolio in his nomination to the legislature.
“The reason is that the candidate is screened and cleared as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he is not cleared as a Minster of Education or Minister of Health or…. Industry. “Portfolios may change and the structure of government may not be the same as it were. When a minister is screened and cleared, he is assigned a portfolio. “It may arise in the course of his assignment, the president or the governor may decide to reassign him to another ministry at that time if you assign and the person is screened and in respect of that portfolio, that means the President may have to send the name again to the Senate for screening or for confirmation.
Health
Nigeria still lagging behind in tackling Hepatitis
Hepatitis is a deadly disease that kills silently. Unlike other countries which are stepping up to reduce the burden of the disease, Nigeria is unfortunately lagging behind in the diagnosis and its treatment. REGINA OTOKPA writes on the implications of the medical condition and recommends solutions to save lives
Every 28th day of July is dedicated to raising a global awareness on the need to expedite action and support to prevent and treat viral hepatitis, an infectious disease grouped into five, namely Hepatitis A, B,C,D and E.
Silently causing havoc, hepatitis is the second major infectious killer disease after tuberculosis (TB), as nine times more people are infected with Hepatitis than HIV.
Hepatitis can live in the body for decades without any symptoms and when the symptoms finally develops, they signal that the liver itself has been affected, making treatment difficult and this could result in liver cirrhosis, cancer and death.
Over 95 per cent of hepatitis-related deaths are caused by chronic hepatitis B and C infections, while hepatitis A and E rarely cause life-threatening illness. Hepatitis D is an additional infection occurring in people living with hepatitis B.
Quoting a World Health Organisation (WHO) statistics, consultant gastroenterologist in the Department of Medicine, University College Hospital (UCH), Dr. Kolawole Akande who noted that hepatitis B is more prevalent in Nigeria, disclosed that about 20 million Nigerians were living with Hepatitis B while about one per cent of the population were living with Hepatitis C.
With such high figure, Nigeria is one of the 67 countries with a high burden of hepatitis B and C. According to the WHO, Nigeria has a high burden of viral hepatitis B and C at a prevalence rate of 11.2 per cent and 2.0 per cent respectively.
The sad twist to the large number of persons presently infected with this disease is that Hepatitis C is actually curable. The drugs are not only available they are not expensive. This only means that complications in Hepatitis B can be prevented with early diagnosis and treatment.
Unfortunately, majority of the persons infected with viral hepatitis do not know they have it until it is to late and complications like liver cancer has set in and death is by the door. On the contrary, when symptoms usually do not arise, the presence of the disease is not known until after a blood test is conducted.
The signs and symptoms of Hepatitis B range from mild to severe and may include abdominal pain, yellowing of the skin and the whites of eyes (jaundice). They usually appear about one to four months after an individual has been infected, although the symptoms could see them as early as two weeks post-infection. Doctors have warned that some people, usually young children, may not have any symptoms, even when they have been infected.
Akande who lamented that millions of people were living with viral hepatitis without knowing, explained that “Hepatitis A and E are water borne and spread through contaminated water, food vegetables and unhygienic practices.
“Hepatitis B and C are blood borne; this undiagnosed and untreated viral diseases can result in serious complications that can lead to eventual death,” he said.
According to the assistant Director of Public Health Nursing at the UCH, Ibadan , Mrs Grace Adekoya, Hepatitis B is more infectious than HIV and spreads more easily than HIV.
“If an HIV virus drops and there is no fluid to thrive, the virus dies and is not transmitted, however if Hepatitis B virus drops it can still be transmitted even after the blood dries up.
“Hepatitis B has become a worrisome condition because of the increase in number of infected people and low level of awareness unlike HIV.
“It can be transmitted through local circumcision, incision, tatoo and body piercing, sexual intercourse, unsafe injection use and sharing of needles, clippers and razors.
“This is the reason why it is important to go for screening and know your status; it is vaccine preventable and if a person is infected he or she can be treated,” she said.
The study found out that a total of $58.7 billion is needed to eliminate viral hepatitis as a public health threat in the 67 countries by 2030. This means reducing new hepatitis infection by 90 per cent and deaths by 65 per cent
We need to scale-up screening and diagnosis to reduce the number of people who only discover they live with the viral disease until it is too late and complications like liver cancer and eventual death occur.
“This is why we are advocating and encouraging voluntary screening and increased awareness,” he said.
Due to the danger associated with Hepatitis, a host of countries including the likes of Egypt, India and Pakistan, were beginning to make strategic moves to end the disease by offering free testing and treatment for both Hepatitis B and C.
In a message to mark the 2019 World Hepatitis Day, WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, commended Rwanda and Uganda for providing free access to hepatitis testing and treatment, and Egypt for the recent proposal to support hepatitis testing and treatment for one million people across 14 African countries.
Based on the new WHO study published in the ‘Lancet Global Health’, these efforts put in place by some countries are key, as it stated that investing $6 billion (2.2 billion) per year on eliminating hepatitis in 67 low and middle-income countries would avert 4.5 million premature deaths by 2030 and more than 26 million deaths.
Unfortunately, Nigeria is still lagging behind as testing is unavailable at some health centres, especially in the rural areas. Also, there is poor knowledge about the disease, poor health-seeking behaviour as most Nigerians do not carry out routine medical checks, many women still give birth at home and circumcisions were still carried out by unqualified persons, to mention but a few.
Although Nigeria included Hepatitis vaccine as part of the immunisation schedule for children under the National Programme on Immunisation (NPI), since 2004, most children still miss out on the vaccination due to low immunisation coverage.
To change the narrative in countries like Nigeria still grappling with a high Hepatitis burden, the WHO Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, has called for bold political leadership, with investments to match elimination of the disease globally.
“We call on all countries to integrate services for Hepatitis into benefit packages as part of their journey towards universal health coverage (UHC). By investing in diagnostics test and medicines for treating Hepatitis B and C, countries can save lives and reduce cost related to long-term care of cirrhosis and liver cancer that result from untreated hepatitis,” he said.
With focus on the this year’s theme ‘Invest in Elimination of Hepatitis,’ WHO’s regional head, Dr. Moeti, urged African governments to take the WHO’s counsel by ensuring hepatitis B vaccination was made available for all newborns and to successfully integrate hepatitis interventions as part of health system strengthening.
She revealed that WHO’s first hepatitis scorecard to track progress has shown that the highest burden of Hepatitis B infection in children under five years was seen in countries without hepatitis B birth-dose vaccination in combination with sub-optimal coverage under 90 per cent of the childhood pentavalent vaccine.
She urged relevant partners and pharmaceutical companies to consider a reduction in the cost of hepatitis B and C diagnostics and medicines, to ensure more persons have access to timely treatment.
News
Dickson tasks SUBEB boss on accountability, teamwork
Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, yesterday charged the Executive Secretary of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to strictly follow due process in running the affairs of the board to enable the state benefit maximally from the counterpart funding programme. Governor Dickson gave the charge while inaugurating the Executive Secretary of the board, Hon. Victor Okubonanabo, shortly before the 109th State Executive Council meeting at the Government House, Yenagoa.
In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media Affairs, Mr Fidelis Soriwei, the Governor urged the new Executive Secretary to imbibe the spirit of teamwork to ensure the effective implementation of activities of the board in conformity with laid down procedures. Governor Dickson who pointed out the significant role SUBEB plays in the development of education in the country, stressed the need for accountability and transparency in the running of the board. He noted that the state and Federal Governments have 50 per cent stake each in the counterpart funding arrangement, and called on the Management of the Board to avoid any unwholesome practice that will shortchange the state. Governor Dickson also directed the Commissioner for Special Projects, Hon Jonah Pius, to oversee the Local Government Administration ministry following the passage of Hon Agatha Goma.
“Considering the sensitive nature of that Ministry which has been without a political head for some weeks now, I hereby assign Commissioner Jonah Pius to oversee the affairs of the Ministry of Local Government Administration. ”
You have to resume work from tomorrow (Thursday) and immediately organize the Joint Accounts Allocation Committee (JAAC) meetings and make sure that within this period of vacuum nothing untoward had happened in that ministry.
” In his response, the new Executive Secretary of SUBEB, Hon. Victor Okubonanabo expressed gratitude to the Governor for his appointment and pledged to work towards achieving the mandate of the Board. A moment of silence was observed in honour of the departed Commissioner for Local Government Administration, Hon. Agatha Goma.
Health
Sebeccly, Lagos screens 7,000 for breast, cervical cancer
Sebeccly Cancer Care and Support Centre is partnering with the Lagos State Ministry of Health to provide free breast and cervical cancer screening for 7,000 women in Nigeria.
The testing programme tagged ‘TimeToScreen’ is to be officially kick started on the August 7, 2019 and would span the period of August 19 to December 31, 2019.
According to Dr. Awele Okeke, project manager, ‘TimeToScreen’ programme, these screenings would start off at selected primary health care centres (PHCs) in three local government areas (LGAs) namely, Rauf- Aregbesola PHC in Alimosho LGA, Iga- Idunganran PHC in Lagos Island LGA and Ita- Elewa PHC in Ikorodu LGA.
As a partner of Sebeccly on this programme, the Lagos State Government will be providing the needed infrastructure and manpower to carry out the screening exercise and the treatment of cervical abnormalities found.
On its part, Sebeccly would train and build the capacity of the medical personnel on cervical cancer and the screening techniques.
Women that are eligible to benefit from the free screening are those between the ages of 21 to 65 who are not virgins.
This ‘TimeToScreen’ programme has been funded by the Act Foundation, which since its inception has provided free breast and cervical cancer screening to over 5,000 women, during which over 350 cases of breast and cervical cancers have so far been detected.
Sebeccly Cancer Care and Support Centre is a non profit organisation founded on the September 6, 2006 in response to the plight of cancer patients and their loved ones.
As at 2018, the ‘TimeToScreen’ programme reduced the incidence of cervical cancer by 0.21 per cent.
According to available statistics, about 14,000 new cases of cervical cancer were being diagnosed in Nigeria with about 9,000 deaths annually.
Consequently, the Executive Director of Sebeccly Cancer Care and Support Centre, Dr. Mrs Omolola Salako, a consultant clinical and radiation oncologist, said that the ‘TimeToScreen’ programme is aimed to reduce the large number of cervical cancer patients present in hospitals through early detection and vaccination.
Relatively, Sebeccly in line with the WHO mandate to eliminate cervical cancer is passionate about educating and increasing the awareness of breast and cervical cancer among women, screen and treat abnormalities so as to reduce the nation’s incidence of cervical cancer by one per cent.
Health
Effective blood pressure control can prevent second stroke
Scientists have cautioned people who have already experienced one stroke to ensure an effective blood pressure control as a strategy to prevent a second stroke.
These are the findings of a new research published online July 29 in ‘JAMA Neurology’.
According to studies, If you’ve already had one stroke, your risk for another is much higher.
The new research has found that well-controlled blood pressure can reduce the risk of the second stroke by about 20 per cent.
The study authors suggested maintaining a blood pressure of 130/80 mm Hg or less.
“Intensive blood pressure control of at least less than 130/80 mm Hg has been recommended for secondary stroke prevention,” said Dr. Kazuo Kitagawa, the study’s lead author and professor and chair of neurology at Tokyo Women’s Medical University in Japan.
While 120/80 mm Hg or lower might be an even better target, Kitagawa noted that only about one-third of people in the current study were able to achieve a level that low, despite being on an average of almost three blood pressure-lowering drugs.
He said that patients often worry that their blood pressure might drop too low, and there were side effects that could be associated with aggressive blood pressure reduction.
Dr. Craig Anderson, professor of neurology at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, said lowering blood pressure “is relatively straight forward.” But to effectively control blood pressure, doctors often need to prescribe multiple medications, though not all doctors will do so.
Anderson said the most common side effects of blood pressure-lowering drugs are mild, such as dizziness, ankle swelling, and fatigue. These can often be avoided by modifying the drug dosage, he said.
Both Kitagawa and Anderson said lifestyle changes — maintaining a healthy weight, eating healthy foods, exercising regularly, reducing stress, and reducing salt intake — also play an important role in reducing the risk of a second stroke.
The current study included nearly 1,300 stroke survivors. The study volunteers were recruited from 140 hospitals in Japan and were enrolled between 2010 and 2016.
