Nigeria to save $3.42bn from vessel import embargo

Plans by the Federal Government to ban certain categories of vessels from 2020 will save Nigeria from spending $3.42billion annually on importation from five major ship suppliers.

The major exporters of vessels to the country are Republic of Korea, United States, Singapore, Malaysia, China and The Netherlands.

According to the International Trade Centre (ITC), a trade portal on imports, Republic of Korea, the largest exporter of vessel to Nigeria, supplied some vessels and spare parts valued at $3.2billion.

The trade portal added that Malaysia supplied $64.2million; China, $33.59million; Singapore, 19million; United States of America, $14.25million and Netherlands $13.9million.

Nigerian ship owners import heavy floating cranes, heavy crane badge, survey salvage vessels, seismic survey vessels, geophysical survey vessels, jack up rigs, semi submersible rig, deepwater drill ships, tender assist rigs and swamp barge rigs from the countries.

Government had explained that the ban was to grow local shipyards in the country.

However, it is feared that the shipyards lack technology to boost the ship building in the country.

The Federal Government had said that under schedule one of the ban, fishing trawlers of all sizes would no longer be allowed into the country from December, 2020, while the importation of barges and tug boats would cease from December, 2021.

Similarly, offshore supply vessels, houses boats, tankers below 10,000 gross registered tonnage and security patrol boats were also affected and would not be allowed into the country from December, 2022.

Schedule two affects offshore support vessels namely anchor handling tug larger than 5,000bnp with dynamic positioning Platform Supply Vessel (PSV) and offshore construction vessels, derrick crane vessels, pipe/cable laying vessels, surf laying vessels, and dive support vessels.

The vessels are banned from December, 2023 while the drag head suction hopper, dredger suction hopper and trailing suction hopper dredger would be restricted from coming into the country by December, 2024.

Also banned from December 2024, are heavy floating cranes, heavy crane badge, survey salvage vessels, seismic survey vessels, geophysical survey vessels, jack up rigs, semi submersible rig, deepwater drill ships, tender assist rigs and swamp barge rigs.

Already, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) had approached the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on behalf of the ship owners to enable them import vessels at special interest rate at single digit.

However, the shipowners have accused the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) of sabotage in the implementation of the Inland and Coastal Shipping Act 2003 for demanding huge taxes as duty payment on imported cabotage vessels.

They noted that NCS had snubbed ship owners over calls for a downward review of Customs duty on vessel importation, a situation they said had placed them at a disadvantage in competing with foreign counterparts.

It was learnt that government fiscal policy mandates Customs to impose a 14 per cent duty on vessels imported into the country, which subsequently raises the cost of importing vessels into the country.

The law also allows Customs to grant waivers to foreign owned vessels in line with the provisions of the Cabotage Act.

According to an executive member of the Ship Owners Association of Nigeria (SOAN) and General Manager, C& 1 Leasing PLC, Engr. Wisdom Nwagwu, lack of inter agency collaboration was the biggest challenge hindering the effective implementation of the Cabotage Act.

He said that apart from the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), which had the responsibility of enforcing the Cabotage law, other government agencies in the shipping industry that should encourage indigenous ship owners in the implementation of the law were not giving necessary support.

Nwagwu said: “Because the agencies are not working together, the Nigerian ship owners do not see the immediate benefit of importing a Cabotage vessel.”

