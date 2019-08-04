Nigeria’ll be better, safer with more godly women –Pastor Humble

The presiding minister of Daughters of Divine Love, Lekki Lagos, Pastor Isaiah Micah Humble, is silently raising an army of women, who are fervent in spirit, committed to raising God-fearing children, building godly homes and ridding Nigeria of corruption. In this no-barred-hold interview with TAI ANYANWU, he reveals what it takes to create spiritual giants out of amiable females, who are described as the weaker sex and what it takes to command their respect

Could you tell us a bit about your growing-up experiences and upbringing?

My parents are late; my mother was a pastor my father too was a pastor. I grew up seeing my father being a minister of God and following him as he went about ministering forthe Lord.

That’s how l learnt what I am doing today in the office of a minister of God that I find myself in. The same goes for my mother; so all my life I have lived a life of a pastor. I was also a scriptural union leader in my secondary school days.

The name of your ministry suggests that you are into women ministry. How did you come about that? God called me in year 2012 with a mandate to raise-up godly women who will take up the responsibility of building their homes and raising godly people.

God gave me that grace and gift of nurturing, training and raising women with the fear of God and to build them, with the word of God. In raising an army of dedicated godly women, what does it take to command their respect? In the first place, you must have a good understanding of the nature of a woman.

You need to understand and be ready to accommodate their attitude, knowing their emotional matters so that you can get their attention and earn their respect. Secondly, you should know that women are weaker vessels as the Bible says. At times they behave like children; the other times they behave like adults. So they have what I will describe as seasons or disposition.

Any time you follow them according to their mood, understanding is established; you can then flow with them easily. With the grace God has given to me in this regard, they love me as their pastor.

Whatever I tell them, they don’t doubt me because I follow them according to the level of their knowledge and understanding. Women love people who are caring, humble and do what they say.

What else would you say is responsible for the high level of commitment and spirituality of the women under your fold?

I can only say that it is God’s grace.

God has been the one directing everything; and I created principles that the Daughters of Divine Love follow. I also live up to their expectation because women like people who do what they say. You cannot be saying something else and you are doing differently.

Women don’t like that, they hate it. They like people who are passionate, visionary and who are also wise in whatever they are doing. By the grace of God I have been faithfully convincing and so was able to get them to follow suite.

Being spiritually focused and doing what I say is the secret of getting them to become an army of spiritual women. If I had been saying one thing and doing another thing, the case would have been different.

There is what I call spiritual DNA. A goat cannot give birth to a cow neither can a dog give birth to a hen.

The DNA of spiritual life that I have is what I give to them; and it flows naturally. Daughters as they are fondly called have been said to have a strong bond that enables them to do things like sisters.

How did you achieve that?

I am a prayerful person and I do not discriminate against anyone.

So I teach them to love one another and that keeping malice with anyone, especially fellow daughters, will hinder their prayers and rubbish the spiritual life. The strong bond that binds the women in my ministry together is born out of Christ’s love.

It is also nurtured with insight of the word of God. Love does not count offences, love endures, love forgives, love shares and love is an embodiment of everything good. What is the importance of having a godly and prayerful woman in a home? It is very important and advisable to have a godly and prayerful wife in the home.

It is when a woman is prayerful, I believe that there is a sense of focus; a sense of responsibility is also there. There is also understanding of target regarding what she wants to accomplish. Now we know that when prayers are made God answers.

If you have women who are praying, it means that you have targets in the homes which she is tabling before God. It could center on the husband, the children, the future and the spiritual destiny of her generation. If we have every woman and every wife praying in the home, I think that will solve a lot of things. Fear of God will be there.

There will be spiritual understanding about physical issues of life that worry families everywhere. We believe more in spiritual approach to physical issues of life because the spiritual governs and solves the physical.

Have you ever had a situation where a husband is opposed to his wife coming to fellowship for any reason and how so you handle that? By the grace of God we have not had any serious issue in that regard. But there are one or two persons who just stopped not because of time factor or anything in particular.

I believe that all of that are spiritual manipulations; because when a woman gets committed to a programme where God is helping women, their husbands and families one should be thankful to God. On time factor, we are very conscious of that; and within the executive, we discuss that just to make sure that people’s well-being is our concern.

We discuss all that; we resolve it and we put it in place. So I don’t really think anything about is serious.

Our fellowship hold once a week, on Tuesdays; we start early and close early. However, we create time to attend to the women’s questions and issues that that bother them.

What is your opinion about some men of God who have been alleged to have taken advantage of members of the opposite sex in their congregation?

l have heard about some of those cases. I can only tell people that every man has area of weakness.

And if you know your weakness, you should also your strength; you should avoid your weakness.

What you should not do, for instance, on the health line, that will trigger health issues, why not avoid it. If you go the hospital the doctor will tell you don’t take sugar because it can cause a lot of health issues.

There are some spiritual issues that can cause harm to one’s spiritual life. As for men of God, I believe that they should know themselves. But if one eventual falls into sin let’s leave that to God.

But you doing it, knowing that it is harmful to your spiritual life; it is unhealthy because it will hurt the anointing that you carry. Some pastors that have hurt the anointing resort to collecting negative powers which plunges them further into committing more evil against God and man. I believe that men of God should be more conscious of what the carry and steer clear of anything that causes harm to their spiritual soundness.

What would happen to Nigeria if there are a good number of women who faithfully serving God and building their families on godly principles?

I believe that will cause tremendous multiple increase because every man and woman is connected to woman. Every man has a mother, wife or sister; every child has a mother, sister, aunties, and grandmother likewise girls.

We can have a sizeable number of godly people in this nation if we can raise good number of godly women who are committed to raising God fearing children and building their home on godly principles.

When that happens, all the corruption and evils that have become the misfortune of our country will be effectively checked and Nigeria will be good for it.

Marital problems are on the increase for in our society. What is your advice to families going through troubles in the matrimonial homes? When there is a misunderstanding you need to understand the issue in contention, in proper light.

To do that the parties caught in marital issue/ misunderstanding need to be humble enough to facilitate better understanding or a targeted understanding with the spouse. If we understand the misunderstanding what is missing in the relationship will be corrected. Like I say always, everyone has their weaknesses and their strengths.

Your strength might be another person’s weakness and another person’s weakness might be your own strength. Let’s use our strengths to help the weakness of our spouses and allowing our spouses’ strength to help our weakness. Pride should be replaced with humility in our matrimonial relationships.

Then our marriages can become a paradise on earth. Your spouse was raise from a different background and you have married for let’s 30 years. You need to spending those years trying to understand one another. You are bound to see things from different perspectives until there we yield yourselves to good understanding. Like we go to school to understand those things we do not know until we yield ourselves to knowledge.

You must create room for robust communication and be ready to achieve targeted understanding for our marriages to work. Then when we pray our prayers will be answered.

There is work aspect and the prayer aspect that a godly home must do.

What is your counsel for the singles who will eventually get married?

They should start now to prepare themselves. You don’t prepare in a man’s home; you don’t prepare in the arms of a woman.

You start getting yourself ready before you take a plunge into marital waters. I started early and decided what I will be to my wife and that is helping a lot, apart from the grace God has given to me in the ministry of raising godly women who will build homes properly.

The man should prepare for what he will conduct himself as a responsible husband and head of family; the woman also must prepare ahead build a harmonious home, before jumping into marriage.

