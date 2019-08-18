Nigerian comedian, Klint Da Drunk, survives car crash

Gloria Okodo is an upcoming actress, the talented actress. She spoke with SUNDAY NWACHUKWU about how her journey into entertainment industry started, her celebrity fashion model and many more

Are you satisfied with your choice of career?

Yes,

I love what I do.

What is your personal style?

Comfortable and sexy

What do you intend to change in the entertainment industry?

The one thing I would love to change or make better will be the editing world especially special effects. If learnt and done properly in a movie, it will woo the hearts of film lovers.

Which of your movies brought you to limelight?

I am still on my way to the limelight.

Do you have any specific research process when you take a new script?

If I am given a role, I just try to understand the character, the emotions and everything that makes the character whole.

Was there anyone in your family who made you develop interest in Nollywood?

Nobody. But my dad is my biggest supporter now.

Who inspires you the most in entertainment industry?

The able Rita Dominic.

Where do you see yourself in five years’ time? I will answer that in five yearse. I don’t give myself plans that I won’t execute. Let’s wait and see. It’s a surprise.

Are you a fan of Ankara prints?

Oh yes, who wouldn’t love the flamboyant colourful and rich Ankara prints!

What is your take on African wears?

They are beautiful and should be worn all the time because they can easily be incorporated with the western fabrics.

Do you consider any fashion item indispensable?

No, but it is crucial to wear clothes.

How easily do you get your fashion items in Nigeria?

Very easy. Lol. I am not a fashion person.

While shopping, which fashion item catches your fancy?

Watches.

Which fashion accessory do you live for?

I would say Jeans all the way.

Do you conform to trends?

Which fashion trends do you love most?

No, I don’t. In fact, I run away from anything that is in vogue.

How comfortable do you feel in jeans and T-shirt?

Very comfortable. They are my go-to everyday

What makes a woman well dressed?

A woman is well dressed when she is comfortable in what she wears.

Whose celebrity style do you like most?

I love Rita Dominic’s style. Fashion wise, do you have a role model? I don’t but I am happy when a woman is well dressed in her body size. What is your ready to go outfits? Shirts and Jeans

When it comes to fashion, would you say your physique works to your advantage?

Sometimes it does and other times it doesn’t.

I can go to a shop to get a gown and all the gowns will be in small sizes. It’s crazy! Which outfits take up most space in your wardrobe? Shirts and Jeans

What is your costliest fashion possession?

How much did you get it?

I won’t say, I would like to keep it secret. How do you love your shoes? I am not a girly girl most of the time but when I am, I love to wear heels.

What determines what you wear?

The weather because I don’t want to wear a sweater only for the day to be sunny.

What do you think of modern designers?

I love them. There are so many talented designers out there now and I say kudos to all of them for their level of creativity.

Who is your best designer?

I love Mai Atafo designs

Do you have a signature perfume?

I would say mine but it’s still in the pipeline so my favourite for now is Vince Camuto.

Do you have any fashion obsession?

Watches. I love watches but I won’t say I’m obsessed though.

How did your journey into becoming an actress start?

I didn’t even know about Theatre Arts until I got admission to study it in the University. In my 300 level, one of my lecturers sent me and some of my colleagues for an audition in Asaba for a TV Soap Opera directed by Norbert Young and I was selected to play a role and that’s how I started acting for TV.

There are people looking up to attaining the height that you are now, what is your advice for such people?

I haven’t even started. I have much to do but my little advice for people coming in is to be humble.

There is no need to rush, if it’s your time then it is your time. Be humble at all times.

Aside acting which other businesses are you into?

Apart from acting, I work as a temporary Secretary for my dad in Port Harcourt. I want to start my perfume business but it’s still in the planning stages. Entertainment industry seems saturated; how do you intend to keep afloat?

Like I said, keep my head down and do what I do and learn as I go As an actress, how do you cope paying bills?

To remain humble and learn more as I grow.

Does your background influence who you are now?

Yes it does. I was raised with high sense of humility, my parents never taught me to be proud and that has helped me a lot.

What is the major challenge young artistes face in Nigeria?

I would say, finance is an important challenge as an upcoming artiste in the industry.

If you don’t have something doing, it’s difficult to go out for auditions around the country, finance it is for me.

Would you say government has done enough for creative people in Nigeria?

No.

I think the government needs to put more effort in being involved in the entertainment industry as a whole because the industry is going to another level.

