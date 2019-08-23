Nigerian Customs Service and smuggling

One could understand the high tempo of discussion and emotion attached to the discussion of the government’s proposed Ruga Settlement initiative. Land, which is at the centre of discussion is an ancestral heritage and highly valued in this part of the world; and people will do anything to defend their homeland and heritage. Definitely, no one will willingly sit back and see his homeland invaded or forcefully taken over by another group in whatever guise. So the government should thread with caution.

It was expected that President Muhammadu Buhari’s wise step in suspending the Ruga Settlement initiative could at least temporarily restore peace in the polity but rather it has further heightened the discussion and raised it to a vexatious level of argument.

From the argument of supporters of the initiative, it shows that some people are deliberately trading and bandying falsehood to feather their nest. They prefer to remain bottled up in their position and refused to see the reasons people are ill disposed to the whole idea of Ruga.

Their postulations are so watery and ineffectual that you wonder the foundation of their argument in support of the project. The initiators of the project, the Federal Government, is convinced beyond every reasonable doubt that the project is the panacea to the frequent herders-farmers clashes that have left tales of anguish, destruction, losses, deaths and economic adversity in their trail. The government argues that with the Ruga Settlement in place, there will be no more perennial clashes between the herders and farmers, and the internal security of the country would have improved significantly.

There is no denying government’s right in pursuing measures that will improve the internal security of the country. After all, that is one of its fundamental responsibilities – guarantee of the safety of lives and properties of the populace. However, government in thinking of measures to improve internal security of the country must think her measure through, and engage the populace to ensure that everybody is on the same page. This is where the government failed woefully.

Government has not been able to convince the larger mass of the citizens of the desirability and peace prospect of Ruga to the nation. They did not do enough consultation or engagement with all the necessary stakeholders to explain the whole entailment of Ruga.

Whatever people heard or knew about Ruga was what they could put together from discussions with other people or read online. There was no attempt on the part of the government to educate and enlighten the people on the project, and as such water down whatever wrong interpretations it could be given. Probably the government in her wisdom thought that it was not worthwhile discussing with the people on the project because they, the government, are the best thinkers for the people and know what is best for the people.

Or better still, the government may have assumed that the populace would oppose the initiative and so decided to roughshod it over the people. But unfortunately, the government miscalculated and undermined the resolve of the people to stand eyeball to eyeball to protect what is legitimately theirs. Again, it is overtly over optimistic of the government to think that Ruga has any chance of survival as a measure to resolve the herders- farmers conflict, given the background of criticism and rejection that had orchestrated the prior plan of government to build cattle colony for the herders, as another measure of avoiding the herders-farmers clash. To many Nigerians, Ruga is a baptismal name for cattle colony and does not offer any fresh idea.

This has been demonstrated in the backlash that has followed the proposed Ruga initiative. Nigerians vehemently stood their ground and said no to cattle colony; one is therefore at a loss on why the government thinks that it can drive Ruga through, knowing that there is no seemingly difference between the two. It is simply the government that is unnecessarily overheating the polity by doing the wrong things.

There is no way any right thinking government will think that this Ruga idea will fly. Government is being economical with the truth on the reason for establishing Ruga for the Fulani herders and their families. Definitely not motivated by the desire to effectively bridge the rancour and antagonism between the herders and the farmers. You cannot use a problem to solve a problem neither can you address a problem with even a more daring problem.

Ruga itself is a problem and so what level of peace is it expected to offer and achieve. Any measure that is designed to solve a problem must manifestly be seen to be sincere, unbiased, transparent, focus on the problem, offer workable options and be widely acceptable to the people. All these factors are unfortunately conspicuously missing in Ruga.

So tell me, what solution does it offer to the problem at hand? Any idea that confers superiority on one party over the others during a conflict cannot achieve peace; an idea that is ill-motivated cannot achieve peace, an idea that is clothed in nondescript cannot achieve peace, an idea that lacks legitimacy cannot achieve peace; an idea that is provocative and daring cannot achieve peace. Any idea that has the potency to set the nation in war path cannot achieve peace. Government needs to wear its thinking cap and come up with another explanation for Ruga.

Hinging the argument for Ruga on the peace window it offers to the incessant herders-farmers clashes is not tenable and cannot even convince a kindergarten pupil. Something tells me that even the government knew that the Ruga project will be dead on arrival but just wanted to fly a kite.

The government knows that there is no way the project will fly because nothing has been done differently to package, market and make it acceptable to Nigerians. Everything about the idea and conceptualization of the project is wrong.

Even the government is singing discordant tunes within themselves on the real intention of the project and where it is warehoused. They are finding it difficult to logically defend the project and situate it in its proper context.

They did not do their homework well and were ill prepared for the backlash that followed. That is why the project has received wide condemnation and rejection, and forced President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend it. Even the real beneficiaries of the project, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association did claim that they were not consulted about the project. The association is not even convinced that the project will yield the desired peace between the herders and the farmers.

Let government know that the entire populace of this country want an end to the constant feud between the herders and the farmers because of the losses it brings to the society. There are workable and realistic options available to the government to achieve this much desired peace but the government does not want to listen.

She already has a fixated mind on what she wants to do but peace cannot be achieved from their position. The government needs to be open minded and amenable to citizens’ suggestions. They should be less sentimental and divest herself of any undue interest in finding lasting solution to the clashes. After all, herders-farmers clash predates this administration, and successive governments prior to this administration had existed and managed the clashes within the arm-bit of the law.

Why did the clashes assume a monumental dimension, effrontery and audacity under this administration? Nigerians are ready to work with the government to find a middle of the road approach to the herders-farmers clashes but the government must be willing to receive fresh and divergent ideas to solve this problem. Government does not have monopoly of knowledge. We all know that the Ruga project can never offer any window of peace and solution to the frequent herders and farmers clash because it was not originally designed to achieve peace.

Iheanacho, a media consultant, writes from Lagos via emmaiheanacho@ yahoo.com

