Nigerian girls win 2019 African Technovation contest
Four female students from Princeton College, Surulere, Lagos, under the tutelage of New Horizons Computer Learning Centre, the school’s ICT partner, have emerged the African regional winner for the 2019 Technovation Contest.
This year’s contest was held at Pan Atlantic University, Lagos. The innovative application developed by Princeton College girls name Frostbits, will solve the menace of obstructive parking in Nigeria particularly in Lagos with the use of location sensors, database, and app inventor’s interface and more.
According to the developers, users can easily park their cars without worrying about interference from other drivers. The app developed by the girls came first in the ‘Senior Division Regional 2019 Technovation Competition” The girls were identified as: Miss Daniella Ekekwe (Grade 11); Miss Gbopemioluwa Olukoga (Grade 11); Miss Victory Yinka-Banjo (Grade 11); and Miss Tanyalouise Ekekwe (Grade 12).
Princeton Schools Education Director, Dr (Mrs) Dolapo Bankole, while congratulating her students and the parents and the teacher, who collaborated to make this happen, said: ‘’Our emphasis in Princeton school is to produce students with 21st century skills in Sciences and Technology, so that students from our school can compete effectively with their counterparts in Europe, America and Asia.’’
The Chief Executive Officer, New Horizons, Mr Tim Akano, rejoicing with the Board of Directors and parents of Princeton School for the deliberate quality education the school offers, said: “Princeton is one of the topmost schools in Nigeria where parents who desire the best future for their children should patronise.
“The standard of education is high and very robust. We are happy to be part of their success and look forward to even bigger international achievement in future together with Princeton,” Akano added.
Power supply: Options before FG
That the privatisation of power sector hasn’t achieved its purpose is incontrovertible. However, a window of opportunity lies on the five-year performance agreement as government juggles series of options to reset power for steady supply. Abdulwahab Isa reports
Six years after its sale to the private sector, Nigeria’s power sector is still worse off . The state of power sector is the second most discussed topic in Nigeria today, coming behind security challenge.
The government, it was reported during the week, is juggling options in its quest to finding solution to steady power supply. A medium ( not New Telegraph) quoted unnamed government official as saying government may consider the option of repossessing sold power distribution assets from their respective failing core investors.
A life wire of every economy, availability of power is a guarantee for robust, healthy economy. The nation’s economy has been challenged maximally by dearth of steady power supply.
To navigate through challenge posed by power inefficiency, the privatisation organ of government, Bureau of Public Enterprises ( BPE), spearheaded review of power sector reform years ago. This entailed the unbundling of defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria, PHCN into various components- Discos, Gencos ,and transmission .
In 2013, at the conclusion of power sector reform exercise, BPE sold out chuck percentage in Discos, Gencos to core investors while it retained transmission.
Series of developments have endured between then and now.
Sic years after sale
The motive for power sector privatisation was to open it for efficiency. The old system, which placed power under government control, was characterised by inefficiency, lack of stable power.
To infuse efficiency into power supply chain and bolster the economy, BPE conducted the sale of 15 power companies — 10 distribution companies and five generation companies in 2013.
Six years down the line after power sector assets were handed over to core investors, the sector has been grappling with problems.
One of the challenges of the sector is funding required to bring it to optimal position . The core investors have exhausted available windows of finances and are helpless.
Day after day, reports are headlined with stories of total collapse of grids, and drop in megawatts. Most manufacturing firms, production lines have shut down due to poor power supply. While the market, unarguably is here in Nigeria, manufacturers and production outlets are disadvantaged.
Bailout
In 2014, the Central Bank of Nigeria [CBN] and key players in the power sector, including gas suppliers, electricity distribution and generation companies, among others signed a N213 billion definitive agreement to begin the implementation of the CBN-Nigeria Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility (NEMSF).
The intervention fund was expected to be repaid over a period of 10 years at a 10 per cent interest rate per annum. It was to be used to settle the N36.9 billion legacy debt owed gas suppliers by the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) and cover shortfalls in the Nigerian electricity market. These shortfalls were majorly occasioned by technical losses recorded in the sector.
Speaking at the ceremony in Abuja, the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said the intervention would reset the economics of the power sector and address liquidity challenges occasioned by legacy debts and revenue shortfall in the sector.
He said all parties have had to make compromises in order to make progress in the interest of the country.
Emefiele, however, stated that in order to resolve the sector’s liquidity challenge, the CBN was providing the facility aimed at settling legacy debts and shortfalls in revenue during the interim period and to also guarantee the take-off of the Transitional Electricity Market (TEM).
The CBN governor said the facilities would be administered through deposit money banks, while a special purpose vehicle that complies with Section 31 of CBN Act 2007 would serve as an intermediary between the banks and the electricity market players.
“NERC shall reset the Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO) to ensure that it provides for the loan repayment including the costs of setting up and operating the Nigerian Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility (NEMSF),” Emefiele said.
He added that other players in the value chain must commit to gas supply at higher volumes, while Gencos and Discos would commit to utilising the funds for equipment acquisition, refurbishment and upgrade.
Options before government
The Share Purchase Agreements ( SPA) is a potent weapon in the execution of privatisation exercise. It confers on BPE the opportunity to assess sold enterprises to core investors and take action where necessary. In the case of sold power assets, BPE had embedded a performance review clause of five years in the SPA. The five year gestation period would be ending December 2019. This will afford it the opportunity to take review of transaction and make necessary amends.
In the interim, various options have been canvassed as way out of power logjam. One of the strongest views is repossession of sold power assets from core investors by the government. This entails making refunds to core investors. This option has elicited divergent views.
Managing Director of TCN, Mr Usman Mohammed, advocated recapitalisation of the distribution companies to cancelling sale, an action he said was not in the best interest of economy.
“If we cancel the privatisation, we are going to have a contingent liability and we will send a signal to the whole world that Nigeria is not private sector-friendly,” he was quoted saying recently.
The President, Electricity Consumers Association of Nigeria, Mr Chijioke James, reportedly, endorsed revival of power sector.
“It is a welcome development that by December, there will be a review to know how the core investors who took over the power assets have performed. It is based on that feedback mechanism that the government can make an informed decision, which should not be political because the power sector is a very strategic sector for the economy of our country. Therefore, in taking any decision, they should have the overall national interest at heart, and not make the same mistakes made in the past. We will love to see a situation where things are done based on merit. “
“The Discos that are doing well should be supported and encouraged to do more; those who have failed should be shown the way out, “ he told one of the national dailies recently.
Last week, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, added his voice to the long search for a lasting solution to intractable power supply problem in the country, saying that government may explore solar power option.
Osibanjo said the country’s power needs could not be satisfied with the electricity generated from the national grid.
He spoke in Abeokuta, Ogun state at the commissioning of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) project.
Osibanjo said the government was opening up the sector to more investors in order to meet the national electricity demand.
“It is in my view completely impossible, to satisfy Nigeria’s power demands from the national grid alone. There must be independent power suppliers,” he said, adding that government will bring in solar plants into the national grid.
“Today, we have about 13,427MW of installed capacity, and an available capacity of about 8,342MW. This was achieved through the efforts of government and its private sector partners in the rehabilitation and commissioning of turbines in Shiroro, Egbin, Delta Power, Sapele and Gbarain. Before the end of the year, new generation is expected from Gbarain and an extra 115 MW; Kashimbilla (40 MW); Afam III Fast Power (240 MW); Gurara (30 MW); Dadin Kowa (29 MW); and Kaduna (215 MW). “
“In the long term, several solar plants will come on stream. The national grid already has the capacity to transmit 7,000MW, an increase from less than about 5,000MW in 2015 and this is due to the completion and improvement of several transmission projects, “ he said.
Speaking in an interview with an online medium recently, Director-General of BPE, Mr. Alex Okoh, admitted that the power sector hasn’t achieved its full objectives.
“Well, the privatisation of the power sector has not achieved its full objective. I’ll be the first to admit that. And there are several reasons. There are industry issues, some of which are related to the price of electricity (the tariff). Others have to do with the efficiencies of the current operators of the electricity distribution companies (DISCOs), in terms of how they enumerate the customers based on their franchise areas, or how they are able to meter the customers for people to pay for their use of electricity, rather than estimated billing.
“There are also infrastructural issues around availability of transformers and electricity distribution infrastructures, which need to be upgraded and expanded. So, until we are able to pull together all these various aspects that contribute to the efficiency of the power sector, especially at the distribution end of the value chain, it will be very difficult to determine what the appropriate pricing of the tariff should be.
“A the moment, tariff is not at the level it should be to compensate for the cost of delivering that service now. But, the issue is: have we been able to properly assess what the actual cost should be,, “ the BPE boss noted.
Last line
The road to sound, robust economy is 70 per cent dependent on stable, efficient power supply.
.ng: Deepening Nigeria’s domain name growth
After several years of campaign, Nigeria has succeeded in achieving marginal increase in number of registrations for its top level domain name, .ng. Aside other factors, many have cited high cost of registering the .ng as the reason for their preference for foreign domain names. However, recent announcement of price adjustment by the managers of .ng raises hope of more adoption in coming years. SAMSON AKINTARO reports
Nigeria’s country code top level domain name (ccTLD) is seen as one of the most under-utilised resources in the country. With millions of domain names available for registration under the .ng domain name, the country had been able to register only 142,476 as at the end of July, according to data from Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA).
While web owners in the country often blamed their choice of domain name on the web developers, who choose on their behalf, developers have hinged their decisions on the fact that cost of registering the country’s domain name is higher than that of generic domain .com being managed by American company, Verisign. For instance, while a .com domain name can be registered for as low as N2,000, a cheap .ng registration is sold for N11,000 while the premium names are sold for as high as N1 million.
Price slash mulled
However, in response to complaints by Nigerians over high cost of registering the country’sNigeria NiRA said it was considering a downward review of the cost. The reduced cost, the Association said would be implemented from next year.
President of NiRA, Mr Muhammed Rudman, who disclosed this recently at a Web Hosting Conference in Lagos, said the Board of the Registrar had listened to complaints from Nigerians and would slash the price to encourage more Nigerians register and use the country’s identity on the internet. According to him, Nigeria is losing a lot of money through the preference for foreign domain name and foreign hosting of data, adding that this must be stopped by encouraging more Nigerians to take up the .ng domain name. He said the government must also come up with localisation policy to ensure that the country’s data is hosted locally.
Explaining other efforts being made to promote the .ng, Rudman said: “We have in the past organised events, participated in several initiatives and embarked on projects in a bid to create awareness and keep the .ng brand in the subconscious mind of Nigerians and the entire world. Recently, we concluded the 2019 Web Hosting conference which attracted several participants from various parts of the country. In all, we are very much aware that the growth in domain name registration is a collective responsibility that more Nigerians should support. We seek the support of the General Public to spread the good word about .ng and join us to make the necessary impact that will project the .ng brand and ultimately grow our economy.”
While noting that the country’s identity should be promoted by all Nigerians, Muhammed said NiRA intends to collaborate with the registrars, data centre operators and programmers in ensuring that the domain name is registered and hosted within Nigeria. He said that stakeholders could come together to create volume so that the economic skills and cost of hosting in Nigeria would significantly drop.
Benefits of .ng
A domain name is an identification string that defines a realm of administrative autonomy, authority or control within the Internet. The right to use a domain name is delegated by domain name registrars, who are accredited by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), the international organization charged with overseeing the name and number systems of the Internet.
According to Mohammed, businesses that register the .ng domain name in Nigeria have the advantage of being ranked first on the search engines during a search online. This, he said, would over time lead to an increase in local traffic.
He said: “Why do you think that Google would rather serve you results using google.com.ng when you search for stuff within Nigeria and if you travel to, say, Ghana, and use the same device, it will go ahead and serve you results via google.com.gh? It is because they want to give you result based on your location. What is even interesting is that, in the case of Nigeria, Google has both .com.ng as well as .ng, an example of a forward looking company.”
The NiRA boss added that .ng domain gives those that do business with Nigerian companies an air of confidence and trust in doing business with them.
According to him, “this is because the domain is managed by NiRA, which is a Nigerian outfit where clients can lodge complaints in case they have issues with your website.”
He said that payment for registering the .ng was in naira as against trying to source for forex for registering a foreign domain, adding that on the aggregate, this would go on to save businesses and the country huge resources in hard foreign exchange.
Unique name
On the uniqueness of the country’s domain name, immediate past President of NiRA, Sunday Folayan, said the Nigerian domain name was one of the most unique names on the Internet.
He explained that “If you look at domain names like .tv, most people think it is for television registration, which is not. It belongs to island Tuvalu, but you see televisions stations registering with it. Same goes for .fm it belongs to country and not frequency modulation, but you see so many radio stations registering with it.
“Similarly, .ng belongs to Nigeria and it is very unique because most action verb in English language ends with ng, for example running, shopping, and others, so these names are attractive. It is also attractive to Asians, cheng, chung, Samsung, they all end with ng, so we have a unique string that appeals to cross spectrum of people all over the world. So, the .ng domain name can be sold everywhere, not only in Nigeria.”
While urging other Nigerians that are still using foreign domain names to join the .ng train, Folayan noted that popular and global brands are now using the .ng for their websites, as well as e-commerce platforms and many critical service-oriented businesses.
A gold mine
Several reports indicated that countries across the world are making billions of dollars from the sales of country code top level domain name ccTLD, which are national identities in the Domain Name System (DNS). Germany, for instance, is reported to have sold 20 million of its ccTLD .de and according to global prices; each is sold for at least $100. Also, Tokelau, a tiny Island with population of about 1,400 people is said to have sold 21 million units of its ccTLD, .tk, and that alone is seen is the economic mainstay of the island.
As at December 2017, a total of 332.4 million domain names was said to have been registered globally. However, Nigeria with a population of about 200 million had registered just 142,476 of its .ng domain name as at the end of July this year.
Opportunities
Speaking on the value of the country’s domain name, the Dean of NiRA Academy, Mr Sikiru Shehu, said Nigerians stand to gain a lot if they embrace the country’s ccTLD.
According to him, the preference for foreign domain names is already denying the country of revenue it could have gotten from selling its own and Nigerians are putting more pressure on the forex situation with their demands for dollars to buy the domain names.
He pointed out that if well exploited, the domain name business is a huge market that could create a lot of jobs for Nigerians if embraced.
“We currently have 65 registrars who have been able to register 142,476 .ng domain names. Let’s assume that each of the registrar has one staff each, if you multiply 65 by two you know the number of jobs have been created. You can imagine what would happen if we have one million registration,” he said.
“With a population of about 200 million and about 30 per cent of this population are Internet users; it’s a strong pointer to a world of opportunities and wealth creation for Domain name entrepreneurs and the general economy. If however, a greater percentage of the population decided to go for non (.ng) domains it could also cause capital flight and affects the economy negatively,” Shehu added.
Last line
From the foregoing, Nigeria, no doubt, has a lot to gain from promoting her online identity. And for this reason, NiRA would have to do more in its current efforts at deepening the growth. Beyond cutting the price of registration, there is need for more awareness to bring the .ng domain name to the consciousness of many Nigerians.
GTB mulls expansion in East Africa
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc will consider acquisitions outside its home market as Nigeria’s biggest lender by market value seeks to expand on the rest of the continent, Bloomberg reported yesterday.
The company, which already has offices in 10 countries outside Nigeria, is looking to East Africa for growth, Chief Executive Officer, Segun Agbaje, said on a call with investors from Lagos on Tuesday.
Guaranty Trust Bank, or GTB, already has operations in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda, and will also consider ways of expanding existing businesses, he said.
“We’ll start to look at other things, probably outside of what you are seeing us doing now, some of it might be to look at making acquisitions outside of Nigeria,” the CEO said. “In East Africa, we have to do one of two things: We either have to bring in capital or we have to think of acquisitions.”
Pre-tax contributions from units outside Nigeria rose to 16 per cent in the six months through June from 12 per cent a year earlier, and are expected to grow even further, Agbaje said.
GTB and other banks in the West African nation, including United Bank for Africa Plc, are looking to expand abroad following a recession in 2016 that triggered a surge in non-performing loans, from which the industry is still struggling to recover.
Much ado about FX restriction on food import
In the wake of President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to stop providing foreign exchange (forex) for importation of food, members of the organised private sector say the initiative is a welcome development since it is in line with government’s resource-based industrialisation agenda. Taiwo Hassan reports
No doubt, the recent pronouncement by President Muhammadu Buhari ordering the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to stop forex allocation to importers of food is generating mixed feelings among operators in the manufacturing and agricultural sectors even as they agree that it is tailored towards achieving self-sufficiency in food production, and to develop sustainable value chains in key sectors of the economy.
However, the snag in the directive, according to the private sector operators, will be the spate of illicit smuggling following the country’s porous borders.
MAN’s stance
One of the key voices in the OPS group, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), disclosed that it was in support of the directive.
Speaking on the association’s position in Lagos recently, MAN’s Director General, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, explained that the directive was aimed at consolidating the progress made so far in food sufficiency, foreign exchange conservation and also to encourage consumption of locally produced food.
He said to achieving sustainable self-sufficiency in the country, local producers ought to be incentivized, otherwise government may be inviting barrage of smuggling activities into the country.
Ajayi-Kadir said: “As you are aware, MAN actively supports resource-based industrialisation, and this is based on our position that we should significantly improve our local sourcing of raw materials and develop sustainable value chains. “We believe that value addition to products creates more jobs and wealth for the Nation. Our mantra is clearly harped on patronage of made in Nigeria products as we believe the country can only experience development when we buy what we produce and produce what we consume.
“On several occasions, we have engaged the government to provide support for local manufacturers who have embraced backward integration in the course of manufacturing with records revealing the positive impact on the agricultural sector.
“Without mincing words, MAN is for local sourcing of raw materials and production, patronage of locally produced goods and the general growth and development of the manufacturing sector of the country.”
The MAN director-general stated further that a close examination of the directive revealed that it was broad and would have to be both specific and targeted.
He noted that there should also be strategic implementation to achieve the purpose intended by government, adding that for instance, “we need to know what type of food, finished and ready to eat or as input for further processing? In the case of the latter (in particular), we need to know the local capacity available compared to national demand and if not adequate, creditably determine what time and resources are needed to ramp up capacity and production. It is pertinent to pre-determine these suggestions as part of the implementation strategy.”
NASME’s position
Similarly, the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME) stated that the Federal Government decision was favourable to the association and manufacturers in the country.
Chairman, Lagos State Chapter of NASME, Solomon Aderoju, who stated this in Lagos, explained that the policy statement would help in strengthening the country’s currency, adding that the forex restriction would help conserve Nigeria’s foreign earnings.
Commending the government for the decision, he said this was the only way MSMEs would grow, adding that more jobs would be created if well implemented.
According to the Vice President, S/W, NASME, Oladipo Jemi-Alade, the government pronouncement is a new opportunity for the members and other manufacturers in the country to explore the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCTA), saying that the round table was apt.
He said, “Now that AfCTA is open unto us, we have to be prepared for the next level. We want to be in a position to compete favourably with our foreign counterparts. For this reason, we are upgrading our skills, and we have embarked on membership training nationwide to build skills and capacity.”
ONICCIMA’s views
Director-General, Onitsha Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ONICCIMA), Stanley Anyadufu, also explained that the chamber supported the Federal Government’s directive to the CBN, stressing that the move was in line with government’s pursuit towards achieving self-sufficiency in food production.
Anyadufu said: “We note that 35 per cent of business ventures in Nigeria are into food and food value chain. It is estimated that about 541,000 food related businesses, accounting for over 3.5 million jobs will be negatively affected by this policy if implemented. What is more, about $1.5 billion worth of ongoing food related transactions that are already at risk due to the policy with consequence of looses and possible shutdown.”
Implication of current policy
The private sector operators, however, explained that the current policy was capable of leading to spontaneous high cost of food items with consequence on inflation rate, lead to increase in smuggling of food items due to porous borders in the country and proliferation of poor quality food items especially those that the country lacks adequate production capacity on at the moment.
OPS recommendations
In view of the directive, the private sector operators recommend that CBN come up with a clarifying circular on HS Code of the foods affected by this policy in other to remove the inherent ambiguity.
They also demand that government must conduct a phased implementation of the policy across the food value chain and also specify the time line for the policy considering that various food related import transactions that are currently in progress.
Government should ensure availability of adequate infrastructure to enable local investors gain grounds before such policies take effect. There should be wider consultations with relevant stakeholders before such directives should be in place.
Last line
On the matter at hand, what the OPS is demanding is clarity as the apex bank should weigh the options before embarking on such a far-reaching policy.
IMF votes to scrap age limit for position of MD
The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) yesterday began voting to scrap the age limit on candidates vying for the position of managing director of the fund.
In a press release, the fund stated: “ Since 1951, the IMF’s By-Laws have prohibited the appointment of a candidate aged 65 or over as Managing Director, and have also prohibited the Managing Director from serving past his/her 70th birthday. Eliminating the age limit would bring the managing director’s terms of appointment into line with those of members of the IMF executive board, which the managing director chairs, and those of the President of the World Bank Group, who are not subject to an age limit.
“The IMF Board of Governors, which represents the 189 member countries according to their voting shares, is requested to vote on the proposal. A simple majority of the votes cast is required to adopt the proposal, with a minimum participation requirement of a majority of Governors holding two-thirds of the total voting power. Voting is scheduled to run from August 21 to September 4.
“The IMF Executive Board is engaged in the selection of a successor to outgoing Managing Director Christine Lagarde, who will step down on September 12. Nominations to the position close on September 6, 2019, and we intend to complete the selection process by October 4.”
NDIC, KDIC sign MoU on deposit insurance system
The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC) on a wide range of issues intended to facilitate the robust implementation of the deposit insurance system in their respective jurisdictions.
Both institutions are key members of the International Association of Deposit Insurers (IADI).
The MOU was sealed at a ceremony within the premises of the KDIC in Seoul, South Korea on the 7th of August, 2019.
Mr. WI Seongbak, Chairman and President signed on behalf of the KDIC while Umaru Ibrahim, the Managing Director/Chief Executive of the NDIC, signed on behalf of the corporation. The ceremony was witnessed by the Chairman of the Board of the NDIC Mrs. Josephine Ibironke Sokefun, and some of her colleagues who were on a study tour to the KDIC.
Under the terms of the MOU, both parties noted the increasing globalisation and complexity of large financial institutions and the unique challenges they portend for regulatory authorities and committed themselves to the promotion of communication, enhancement of existing levels of cooperation; provision of support, mutual understanding, and collaboration on areas related to the development of the deposit insurance systems in the two jurisdictions.
The MOU also provided for effective international working relationship between both agencies along with the enhancement of their roles in financial regulatory initiatives and policy deliberations. There will also be periodic exchange of staff between both institutions and bilateral meetings on regular basis towards enhancing mutual understanding that promotes the development of the deposit insurance system in both Nigeria and South Korea.
Reflecting on the visit, the NDIC MD/CE described the study tour and MOU signing as a deeply rewarding experiencing given the insight gained by both deposit insurers from the various technical sessions held during the visit.
After the signing of the MOU, the NDIC delegation led by the board chairman and MD/CEO was hosted to knowledge and experience sharing sessions by their KDIC counterparts.
The delegation interacted with faculty members of the KDIC Global Academy.
The NDIC team also visited the Financial Services Commission (FSC) where it was hosted by the 1st Deputy Governor and the Financial Supervisory Services (FSS) where a technical knowledge sharing session was also held with their Management team.
The sessions covered topics such as supervisory early warning system, risk based premium assessment system, public awareness strategies and consumer protection. Other areas covered included deposit pay out processes, failure resolution, Korean Financial Industry Oversight Framework amongst others.
NCC: 80% VoIP customers inactive
Operators in the Voice over Internet Protocol Segment of Nigeria’s telecommunications sector are able to generate revenue from 20 per cent of their customers, New Telegraph has learnt.
According to data released by Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) 80 per cent of the 870,137 connected VoIP customers are inactive.
Sometimes referred to as IP Telephony or Internet Telephony, VoIP allows its users to do seamless communication without the need for telephones. However, subscription to this service is still very low in Nigeria.
With the large number of inactive customers, the two operators in the segment, Smile Communication and Ntel, were left with 165,333 active customers as at the end of June.
Telecom analysts attributed the declining interest in VoIP to the dominance of GSM service providers with cheap data services and the growing embrace of Over the Top (OTT) service platforms such as Whatsapp, wechat, etc, which offers call over the internet.
From the NCC statistics, Smile Communication remains the dominant player in the VoiP segment with 161, 012 active customers as at June, while Ntel had only 4,321 active customers.
Ntel, which was at a time the leading VoIP service provider in the country had lost active 57,496 subscribers in the last two years to become a distant second player in a market.
Few months after its launch, Ntel, which inherited the defunct Nigerian Telecommunications Company (NITEL’s) infrastructure, became the largest operator in the segment with 61,817 VoIP subscribers as at April 2017.
However, by June this year, it had only 4, 321 subscribers, according to data released by NCC. It was gathered that the loss of subscribers by Ntel may not be unconnected with its inability to expand its network capacity after a promising launch in 2016.
The adoption of Voice over IP is observed across various industries worldwide especially in the developing regions in order to cater to their growing demand for every day businesses activities. With its real time communication services, it has helped organisation across various industries to lower the communication costs.
The global VoIP market was valued at $77.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $93.2 billion by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.1 per cent between 2019 and 2024.
Though still one of the least subscribed services in the country, VoIP has gained traction in the last few years as active subscriptions jumped from paltry 33,142 in December 2016, to 165,333 in June this year amidst increasing inactive customers.
In spite of that VoIP telephony still has the lowest technology share of Nigeria’s telecommunications market, accounting for only 0.1 per cent, same with the Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) segment which is already comatose. Communications over the GSM networks remains the largest in the country, accounting for 99.7 per cent of the market share.
Industry analysts believe that VoIP market in Nigeria would come into full scale when the country is able to deepen broadband penetration, noting that the service would not get wider acceptance until internet is everywhere and at cheaper cost.
LCCI to CBN: Unified exchange rate key to business growth
The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has bemoaned the effect of the current multiple exchange rates on businesses in the country, urging the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to promote a unified exchange rate regime instead.
President of the LCCI, Babatunde Ruwase, in a chat with New Telegraph in Lagos, explained that private operators are wary of the negative impact of the current multiple exchange rates on their businesses in the country.
He said the current multiple exchange rates and the wide gap between CBN N305 rate and other rates at N360 and above continues to create undue arbitrage opportunities and transparency issues in the manufacturing sector.
The LCCI president commended the apex bank for the consistent interventions in foreign exchange market, which has brought relatively calm in the forex market since 2018 with stable rates and liquidity ease across the markets.
But he admitted that the slow recovery in the economy, rising inflation rate, access to and cost of funds remains a big issue for many domestic investors in the country.
Ruwase added that with commercial bank lending rate at between 20-35 per cent, the private sector, especially the SMEs had challenges in accessing credit for their businesses.
His words: “We want to say that the multiple exchange rates are affecting businesses negatively in the country. While we commend the desire of the CBN for continued stability in the exchange rate, we are however worried about the current multiple exchange rates. We believe this will continue to affect businesses negatively and provide opportunities for arbitrage. We therefore recommend and urge the governor to promote a unified exchange rate regime instead.”
Speaking on the N500 billion facility to support growth of non-oil exports, the LCCI helmsman said: “Providing a N500 billion facility to support growth of non-oil exports and launching a Trade Monitoring System (TRMS) are commendable and welcomed.
“However, our concern is on ensuring that the facility is accessed timely by those in need of it and ensuring that the needed resources are put in place to ensure that the TRMS takes off at the set date of October 2019. We also advise that the intended recapitalization of the Banking industry be done with care so as not to cause unnecessary panic and disruptions in the industry.”
On the intervention funds to the private sector, the LCCI president explained: “We note the efforts of government through CBN and Bank of Industry to extend intervention funds to the private sector operators. We also commend the government for enacting the Secured Transaction in Movable Assets Act, 2017 (popularly called Collateral Registry Act 2017) and the Credit Reporting Act, 2017. However, we urge government and its agencies to do more in making sure that credit is accessible to the private sector especially the SMEs.”
NSE partners JP Morgan on derivative
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) is collaborating with JP Morgan Chase to facilitate indepth capacity building programme on derivatives market.
The management of NSE in a statement said the collaboration with JP Morgan, which is consistent with its commitment to developing a thriving derivatives market in Nigeria, is expected to promote the development of derivatives in Nigeria by helping to bridge the knowledge gap on derivatives investments and trading strategies, through knowledge transfer.
“The NSE believes that the introduction of derivatives will deepen the market, enhance liquidity and help mitigate price, duration and other financial risks that may arise from sophisticated financial transaction activities.
“The exchange kicked off its derivatives project in 2015 following a market-wide feasibility study concluded in 2014, which pointed to prospects for product creation in the equity, debt, currency, energy and commodity markets.
“Today, a team from JP Morgan Chase led by Leenart Sjoerd, Global Head of Corporate Bank & Head, CEEMEA, visited the exchange and was honoured with a closing gong ceremony,” the exchange noted.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had recently said that the rules on derivatives would be ready soon.
The Acting Director General of SEC, Ms. Mary Uduk, who stated this in a chat, noted that the commission had been building capacity in-house in partnership with South Korea for the development of derivatives.
“We have a knowledge sharing programme with them, they have been to the country twice now and our staff are scheduled to travel to their country for more training. Even their ambassador has been to the Commission and all of that is part of building capacity and training the staffs.
“Even in the market the NSE is doing a lot in the area as well as the FMDQ who are taking some people to India this month on capacity building. All stakeholders including the CBN have been joining hands together to ensure that we get it right,” she said.
FirstBank promotes new agric-business opportunities
First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced that its 2019 FirstBank Agric Expo would hold on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.
The 2019 edition, themed, “Agricultural Value Chain – Spotlighting Opportunities and Managing Risks” will have Professor Benedict Oramah, President of AFREXIM Bank, as the keynote speaker.
The annual FirstBank Agric Expo, launched in 2017, provides the lead in national discourse on sustainable agriculture value-chain as a substantial source of Nigeria’s economic development, improved contribution to her balance of trade as well as foreign exchange.
The 2019 edition would host over 600 delegates and over 60 exhibitors to display the latest technology in farm equipment, tools and machineries as well as packaged finished agricultural produce, logistics and supply, thereby keeping the participants and sundry agribusiness practitioners abreast with new opportunities in the Agricultural industry.
Besides the plenary session, the expo will feature three masterclasses with indepth analysis on specific areas of agribusiness, facilitated by enterprising Subject Matter Experts (SMEs).
The Masterclass facilitators include Mr. Leonard Anyanwu, Group Executive Director, Saro International Limited; Mr Segun Ogunwale, Team Lead, Kominity Digital and Mr Bamidele Ayemibo Managing Director, 3T Impex Trade Centre, who will provide insight as well as share success stories and experiences.
Expressing his delight on FirstBank’s leading role at not just promoting agriculture but diversifying the Nigerian economy, the CEO, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, said: “In the last 125 years, more than any other financial institution, we have played a key role in financing different sectors of not just the Nigerian economy but other economies in sub-Saharan Africa. As Nigeria expands opportunities in its non-oil sector – especially agriculture – we remain committed to the growth of the agricultural sector and its contribution to the nation’s gross domestic product.”
“Our consistency in convening the FirstBank Agric Expo, which is in its third consecutive edition, is a demonstration of our commitment to building the agribusiness economy which is capable of delivering sustained prosperity by meeting domestic food security goals, generating exports, supporting sustainable income and creating employment opportunities”, he concluded.
