Health
Nigerian owes UK hospital N.2bn as foreign health tourists leave NHS with N66bn debt
Foreign health tourists have left the United Kingdom’s NHS with more than £150million (N66billion) of unpaid bills.
Two London hospitals are each owed £28million (N12,320,000,000) with one still chasing a £500,000 (N220,000,000) bill from a Nigerian mum, Priscilla who gave birth to quadruplets in 2016.
The huge total is enough to pay for 5,500 junior doctors, a staggering 22,000 heart bypasses and 6,000 extra nurses.
Some 23 NHS hospitals across the UK are still owed more than £1million (N 440,000,000) from foreign patients and 91 trusts have outstanding bills totalling £149.5million (N65,780,000,000).
King’s College Hospital in Denmark Hill, South London, is owed £28.3million (N12,452,000,000) while Barts Health Trust in East London still needs to be paid £27.8million (N12,232,000,000).
However, according to the Daily Mail, hospital staff are reluctant to chase patients for payments after medical groups suggested to decision to charge them is “racist”.
Tory MP Philip Davies told the paper: “It is the National Health Service, not an international health service and it is essential these charges are made for overseas visitors.”
Only people who have lived in the UK for at least six months and are paying taxes are supposed to be entitled to free NHS care.
And in 2017, the Department of Health issued new guidance which told staff to highlight overseas patients and ask them for their passports and proof of utility bills.
They were told to give them invoices before receiving treatment.
However, one group known as Docs Not Cops, claim cancer sufferers have been “wrongly denied NHS treatment because they have been perceived to be foreign”.
The Mail reports they are discouraging staff from handing out bills to overseas patients and to question their colleagues if they ask for passports.
TRAGIC MUM
Three years ago, Nigerian mum Priscilla, then 43, gave birth to quadruplets in the UK but tragically lost two of them.
She cost the NHS £500,000 (N220,000,000) because she had no way of paying after she went into labour as she flew home via Heathrow after being turned away by the US.
Medics at St Mary’s Hospital in West London battled to save the babies, who were born at 24 weeks.
One died instantly and the other three treated for at least ten weeks in a neonatal ICU at £2,000 (N880,000) each per day.
Philip Hollobone, the Tory MP for Kettering, said: “Well-paid NHS bosses who fail to charge visitors for using our health service should have action taken against them.
“That £150million (N66billion) could go a very long way in paying for thousands more doctors, nurses and badly needed healthcare.”
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman told the paper: “Every taxpayer supports the health service and so it is only right overseas visitors contribute towards their treatment costs.
“All NHS trusts must charge overseas visitors for the care they receive, unless an exemption applies, and to rigorously pursue any outstanding bills.
“We’ve made good progress in the last few years, with £1.3billion (N572,000,000,000) recovered.”
*Courtesy: thesun.co.uk
Health
Family Planning: When abortion is not an option
In 2017, the annual incidence of likely abortions in Nigeria was 41.1 per 1,000 women aged 15 to 49 — nearly 1.8 million abortions. Experts said these could be prevented by using life-saving family planning services to avert unintended pregnancies, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEMI
At 16 , the future seems bright for Miss Elo Akpotor, a senior secondary school 1 female student in Ikorodu, the outskirts of Lagos State. Her outstanding performance in school made her to be promoted to the senior class. Sadly, the progress she recorded in her education was suddenly cut short when she collapsed in the classroom on that fateful day. Emergency medical attention found she had aborted a pregnancy leading to complications.
Although she got needed medical attention and care throughout the eight weeks she was hospitalised, by the time Elo was discharged she had lost her uterus to sepsis that arose. Elo the teenage school girl was single when she procured the abortion from a quark, many married woman in the country also procure abortions severally.
For mrs Khadijat Yusuf who lived in the now displaced Otodogbame community in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, abortion was nothing new. At 26, she had procured three different abortions. She got married at 16 years and has five children within 10 years of the marriage.
The three abortions mrs Yusuf procured became necessary when she conceived two to three months after the previous delivery. Abortions were her method of tackling unintended pregnancies. These are just two of such cases, but the incidents of similar abortions even among married women are common in Nigeria.
An estimated four to six per cent of women in the reproductive age in the country had a likely abortion in the 12 months prior to 2017, according to data from the Guttmatcher Institute, an indication of the high prevalence of abortions recorded in the country.
Increased cases of abortions, most of them unsafe, the danger they pose to the health of affected women and strategies to reduce them was the focus of the Safe ENGAGE Lagos State Journalists Training, which held in Lagos recently. The programme was organised by Safe ENGAGE in collaboration with the Network of Reproductive Health Journalists of Nigeria (NRHJN).
Abortion is the ending of a pregnancy by removal or expulsion of an embryo or foetus before it can survive outside the uterus. An abortion that occurs without intervention is known as a miscarriage or spontaneous abortion.
Data from the Guttmatcher showed that 1.8 to 2.7 million abortions occurred annually in the Nigeria. This was the situation even though abortion was highly restrictive in Nigeria. Existing law prohibits abortion from being done, except to save the life of a woman whom pregnancy threatens.
Based on the law, little discussion, if any on abortion was usually done in hushed tones and majority of those that procure abortions, especially the poor, the less and non-educated, get it from people that lack the necessary skills.
Although Nigeria ratified the Maputo Protocol, an agreement among African Union (AU) countries that protects women’s and girls’ reproductive rights, abortion is only legal in this clime to save a woman’s life.
Prior to this study, recent estimates that relied primarily on facility-based abortion complications data indicated there were approximately 33 abortions per 1,000 women of reproductive age 15 to 49 in Nigeria in 2012— approximately 1.25 million abortions annually. The majority of these abortions would be considered unsafe. Maternal death in the country is 1,500 death per 100,000 live births and unsafe abortions contribute 13 per cent of those maternal deaths.
Although, Nigerian women are dying needlessly from unsafe abortions, thousands of women including singles and those that are married fall victims daily to unsafe abortions, 60 per cent of which are carried out by unskilled personnel, said a professor of obstetrics and gynaecology, Adetokunbo Fabamwo.
Explaining why the incidence of abortions is high, he said most of the women that do abortion, didn’t have access to family planning services. Some, based on misconceptions arising from false claims of side-effects from contraceptive use, traditional and religious beliefs, shun life-saving family planning services.
Similarly, based on age-old tales of contraceptives making users obese, many women don’t bother trying to use family planning and consequently, miss out on its benefits.
According to the findings of a survey, Performance Monitoring & Accountability (PMA)2020 Abortion Survey Results: Nigeria (April to May 2018), “Abortion incidence was highest among women in their 20s, women with secondary education or higher, and women living in urban areas.”
From their adolescent years: 10 to 19, many women were already married, but do not use family planning.
Confirming this, a Consultant Public Health Physician, Dr. Funmi Ola-Olorun said access to contraceptive method in Nigeria was very poor among adolescents. For instance, currently, 19 per cent of women in the reproductive age have unmet need for family planning, according to National Demographic Health Survey 2018.
These are women of reproductive age, either married or in a union, who want to stop or delay childbearing, but are not using any method of contraception. Hence, failure to use family planning is contributing to unintended pregnancies, explained Ola-Olorun.
Other factors driving abortions in the country are unstable relationships, wrong partners, rape, incest and fear of isolation and rejection after singles get pregnant. Stigmatisation from partners, friends and family also fuel abortions.
Quoting findings from the survey, Ola-Olorun said, “Poor women more likely to have the least safe abortion.
“Poor, young, less literate are more likely to report the less safe abortion as having pregnancy outside marriage is highly stigmatised.
“Many don’t have courage to discuss abortion with their partners.
“Some women lack access to information or what to do to address reproductive health problems.
“After pregnancy in their twenties, some want to continue their education, hence, having abortion is the easiest way to move on with their lives.”
Discussing how to address the challenges, Sybil Mmezi, founder and coordinator of Generation Initiative for Women and Youth Network (GIWYN), said the way out was to empower women and provide them with basic information that could guide them on decision making. For instance, she said GIWYN has a hotline, which clients call for counselling on Reproductive health (RH) issues.
According to medical experts, family planning is by a thousand miles far away from abortion because it prevents a woman from getting pregnant through use of preventive contraceptive, while abortion is the deliberate removal of the foetus from the womb.
Family planning prevents the flow of sperm into the ovary and with this process, a woman could prevent an unintended pregnancy.
On the other hand, if a woman is not using family planning, her chance of getting pregnant when having sexual intercourse is high.
According to a family planning expert at the Ministry of Health in Lagos State, Dr. Saidat Okaga, family planning can prevent at least 34 per cent maternal death arising from abortion and urged families to embrace its services while calling for the scaling up of family planning services as one of the maternal survival strategies.
Family planning allows individuals and couples to anticipate and attain their desired number of children and the spacing and timing of their births. It is achieved through use of contraceptive methods.
In addition, family planning enables couples and individuals to exercise their rights to determine whether to have children, when and how often to have children, and when to stop; and provides information and services to act on the right. “This is vital to safe motherhood, healthy families and prosperous communities,” said Okaga.
Based on the numerous benefits of family planning, if more women including the teenage school girl Ms Akpotor and the married mrs Yusuf adopted and used family planning services, it would reduce the deaths being recorded from abortions.
Health
Akanle: PLWD lack access to rehabilitation
Dr. Olufunke Taibat Akanle is the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the Medical Rehabilitation Therapists Board of Nigeria (MRTB). In this interview, she discusses the acute shortage of rehabilitation personnel, the role of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in setting the required standard for care and factors limiting access to medical rehabilitation, among others. APPOLONIA ADEYEMI reports
Types of medical rehabilitation
Now we have different types of rehabilitation, we even have road rehabilitation which I am sure you are aware of, but ours is medical rehabilitation. Now, talking about medical rehabilitation, you want to classify the management of suicide survivors and those that abuse as well as misuse drugs, it should come under mental rehabilitation.
However, mental rehabilitation cuts across both mental, physical, visual and any other form of disability or impairment that needs rehabilitation. So, based on different classifications, we, the Medical Rehabilitation Therapists Board of Nigeria (MRTB) are directing all the professionals that are responsible for rehabilitation of any form of disability.
Going back to the issue of drug abuse or suicidal issues, one of the profession that we regulate is occupational therapy.
Occupational therapy is one of the professions in rehabilitation that is responsible for reintegrating an individual back to his vocational lifestyle after some disabling conditions.
Part of the disabling conditions is this mental impairment that we’ve been talking about and when it happens, they work with a team in the neuro-psychiatric hospital to ensure the recovery of such an individual.
We know that recovery without being able to make some economic contributions to the society is not complete. And that is why if such individual can no longer function in his original professional area, care professionals could take up from the onset of the condition and ensure that every necessary parameters are put in place to ensure that such individual is integrated back into their profession or vocation. That is the aspect of occupational therapy. Not only that, the neuro- physiotherapist or mental health physiotherapist also has a lot to do to ensure that a person with mental health condition is rehabilitated and able to contribute his quota to society. So, it is important that we just put that in place. That why I said medical rehabilitation is a team work; it is a multi-disciplinary team work. The neuro- physiotherapists work with psychologists and other mental health workers in that environment.
Data on medical rehabilitation personnel
Going by the World Health Organisation (WHO) action plan for 2014 to 2021, there are three things in the action plan which the world body expects every nation of the world to solve before 2021. Number one is that it expects every country to be able to provide primary health centres (PHCs) including rehabilitation services for persons living with disability.
Number two is that it wants member countries to ensure the availability of assisting devices for persons living with disability. When I talk about assisting devices, I am not talking about those that have physical disability alone; for example, those stoke patients, persons living with cerebral palsy, among others are included among persons that need assisting devices.
Those that have hearing and visual impairment similarly need need assisting aid, hearing aid and all that. So, that before 2021, every nation of the world would have provided assisting aid for individuals with these various impairments or disability.
Number three is that by 2021, it is expected that every nation of the world including Nigeria would make accurate data, which are of international standards available on disability in Nigeria. So, Nigeria as one of the countries that have persons living with disability, we expect that before the year 2021, we would have accurate data on disability.
Looking at these three action plans, I decided to align our activities with this plan, but the situation on ground as I speak to you is that we don’t have enough access to rehabilitation services for persons living with disability.
So, Nigeria being one of the countries that has persons living with disability we should have accurate data on disability by 2021.
Looking at these three action plans, I decided to align our activities with this plans, but the situation on ground as I speak to you is that we don’t have enough access to rehabilitation services for persons living with disability in Nigeria.
Factors limiting access to rehabilitation
When we talk about the manpower or human resources for health in the area of rehabilitation, we, the MRTB is one of the few regulatory bodies that has registered very handful of the these professionals. In Nigeria as I speak to you now, in the board, of the seven professions, we have been able to register 6,000 of these professionals.
These 6,000 medical rehabilitation professionals includes physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, clinical audiology, chiropractic and osteopathic medicine, prosthetics and orthotics.
Out of the 6,000 professionals registered from 1992 till date, 30 per cent are practising outside the country and in this 6,000, more than 90 per cent are physiotherapists. As I speak to you now, many of our institutions including tertiary, secondary and primary care don’t have enough of these professionals working in their facilities.
Take for example, the standard laid down by the MRTB is that a teaching hospital that has well about 7,000 bed should have nothing less than 80 physiotherapists. But as I’m speaking to you now, some have less than 40. Some have less than 35. Some even have less than 10 working in those hospitals. So, what it means is that, patients in need of these services do not have access to the service even at the tertiary level as it ought to be.
Taking PHCs to grassroots
One thing about rehabilitation service is that they are meant to be provided for individuals at the grassroot level. What I mean by that is that, when a patient suffers stroke for example, when the attack takes place, the patients are rushed to teaching hospitals that have space. For those that don’t have bed space, once the blood pressure is controlled and the sugar level or whatever is normalised and the cause of the stoke is being taken care of, the next thing is that this patient should be discharged and continues management as home visit.
However, we discover that very few percentage of these people come back to the hospital. They end up in the hands of trado-medical practitioners or their spiritual houses because they feel since you have stroke, there’s paralysis of right leg and right hand and you are still coming back home again with that paralysis, it shows clearly that the solution is not in the hospital but I tell you the solution is in the hospital. Solution is in the hand of rehabilitation, but unfortunately, this rehabilitation services ought to have been provided for such individual as they are discharging them from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH). Take for example they are going to Ifako Agege Local Government, what care personnel are supposed to do is to refer them to a PHC in Ifako where there is rehabilitation service. We call it community-based rehabilitation.
That is one thing we aim to achieve so as to ensure that we are able to bring medical rehabilitation service to the people at the grassroots because we are talking about access to this rehabilitation service. Not only that, we also realise that rehabilitation services are not cheap.
Health
PSN wants pharmacist as head of presidential committee
The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) Lagos State branch has urged the Federal Government to make an experienced registered pharmacist to head the Presidential Committee on Drug Distribution as a strategy to remove the burden that the bureacracy of public service could impose on its operations.
Also, the Lagos PSN said the reforms being advocated in Patent Medicine Vending (PMV) must focus on allowing pharmacy technicians to take care of Patent Medicine Vending in rural communities where pharmaceutical service delivery was lacking.
These are contained in an address by the Chairman of the PSN in Lagos State, Mrs Bolanle Adeniran at the Lagos PSN Scientific Week, which held in Lagos recently.
According to Adeniran, the Presidential Committee on Drug Distribution should have representatives of Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (PMG-MAN), Nigerian Representatives of Overseas Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (NIROPHARM) and a key official of the Presidency that is not below the rank of a director.
She said, “We responsibly solicit that such a committee, which shall have a timeline must have terms of reference including the enforcement of the spirit of National Drug Distribution Guideline (NDDG) with particular emphasis on strategies to attain closure of drug markets and achieve the movement to Co-ordinated Wholesale Centres (CWC) now approved in seven city centres of Nigeria; and work out a sustainable reform in the business of PMV by paying particular attention to the strict applicability of statutes in the enforcement window presently available in the pharmaceutical sector.
Similarly, she called for the passage of Pharmacy Bill 2017 into an Act of Parliament and the establishment of workable structures for sustainable healthcare system in the country.
“For the records, we urge the FMOH to fast-track the activities of this committee,” Adeniran added.
While calling on the Federal Government and stakeholders to ensure that pharmacy technicians take care of PMV in rural communities, the chairman of Lagos PSN said, “This is because of the reasons of obvious weak regulation.
“Every effort aimed at ensuring a free for all disposition in the sales of drugs by people who do not have formal training as professionals or sub-professional cadre will only serve to boost the worsening incident of easy access to drugs with dire consequences.”
According to her, using pharmacy technitians will tackle drug misuse and abuse as well as drug faking, which all continue to combine to devalue the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and potentials of the pharmaceutical sector in the quest for national development and growth.
Adeniran said, “PSN Lagos is aware that the JOHESU has been engaging the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) and we call on the FMOH to immediately release the Specialised Committee of Stakeholders including the representatives of Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), which was promised at its interaction with JOHESU leaders almost one month ago.
Health
Between Agege bread and your health
We Africans have a wrong conception of development. We have been brainwashed to think of development only in terms of ‘catching up with the West.’ The problem is not in catching up, but in the fact that we seem to be catching up only with the wrong things: consuming western goods, western products, western culture, western food, western cloths, western theories, while throwing away ours.
Take the case of fast-food joints and the fast rate at which they are springing up everywhere. These food joints sell processed foods loaded with artificial spices and sweeteners. Even in the semi-rural areas, trees are being cut down to make space for the building of fast-food joints. Houses that were once inhabited by human beings are being turned to shops for selling of soft drinks, biscuits, snacks, bread, juices,etc. These products have one thing in common: they are products made from wheat flour and sugar.
The variety of juice drinks are enormous. They come in various bottle shapes and sizes, colour and flavour, all made of water, sugar, colouring,and flavours. Parents prepare their children for school by loading their school bags with these snacks: canned or bottled drinks, chinchin, biscuits, bread,etc.
It is strange that no one in the government circle is talking about the health risks of these new trends which people associate with ‘development.’ The Nigerian government does not even have an agency (or is there any in existence?) that certifies the hygiene, safety and quality of these foods, neither are there agencies that inspect the environment and kitchen conditions of the countless restaurants and fast-food joints springing up every day, which is the practice in the so-called developed countries that we are trying to imitate.
I was discussing this with a medical officer recently, and he argued that people are free to eat anything they like; that it is part of human freedom, and that what matters is to have a good healthcare system in place to cure people when they fall sick. It is Ok for an individual to hold such personal opinion. The danger is that if such a person gets to be appointed to a position of authority or become a policy maker, which my medical officer friend may well become someday, then the danger is enormous.
Some people may argue that there is nothing wrong with eating bread, after all, the popular Lagos Agege bread has been a regular delicacy inLagos state for many years, and many who ate it every day are not sick. A very important point to raise, and an opportunity to make a very important clarification. The Agege bread of 20 years ago is not made from the same flour as we have today. In the past twenty years, modern science has altered the genetic structure of wheat, in the bid to make then grow easily and more commercially viable. This species of wheat has now been introduced into all processed foods. The Agege bread of the 1960s and 1970s till the 1980s was made from a healthier species of wheat, while the current strains are products of genetic alteration. They have a very adverse effect on your health: It is no wonder that cases of diabetes, cancer and hypertension abounds today in our society, both in the cities and in the villages. Well, that is the price we pay for ‘development.’ Let me warn you, if you are diabetic, wheat and wheat products are the most dangerous food you can ever eat. Stay away from them.
Recently, research in the United Kingdom (UK) concluded that poor children have been fatter than rich ones since around the 1980s. But over the past decade, the rich have started to slim down, as the poor have got bigger. Why is this so? It was discovered that fast-food shops are often filled with school children from poorer families, where they get cheap, spicy and tasty junk foods, which make them put on weight. These foods are tasty but contain very little nourishments. It is hard to escape unhealthy food in the poorer neighbourhoods, the research stated. Posters in supermarkets and on bus-stops display deals for fizzy drinks and burgers. Newsagents’ doorways glitter with packets of sweets and crisps. Even a church, converted from a bingo hall, has a snack-dispensing vending machine in its lobby. The children of Camberwell Green, a London suburb, it was noted, are among the fattest in England. Half of ten- and 11-year-olds there are overweight or obese (meaning that a boy of average height would weigh over 40kg). By contrast, in Dulwich Village, a few miles south, where household incomes are twice as high, only a fifth of children are in that category, one of the lowest levels in the country. The reason is that the rich and well educated are best placed to act on the knowledge of the benefits of natural and organic food. They have more time to cook healthy meals at home and are more likely than poor folk to live near green spaces, join sports clubs and patronise organic foods shops. The rate at which fast-foods spread in the poorer areas is three times higher than in the richer areas.
In a highly populated are likeLagos, you will notice a high growth of fast-food joints and supermarkets in poorer suburbs and even slums. The target is poor customers, who want cheap and tasty food, which are not so healthy. So even among the so-called poor in Nigeria, obesity has become a problem.
In fact, the paradox now is that the rich are getting slimmer, while the poor are getting fatter. If your health is important, stick to the old village wisdom of cooking your own food and stay with the traditional Nigeria delicacy of pounded Yam, Garri, Amala, Apu, local rice, Beans, Palm oil, Cocoyam, Sweet potatoes,Green vegetables and local spices. Replacing our traditional food with French fries, pizzas, pies, wheat, semolina, cornflakes, sweets, ice-creams, chocolate and other processed food is bad for your health. I rest my case.
Health
Over 1.4m under-5 children miss birth registration in Lagos
Against global practice, the birth of over 1,433,896 under-5 children in Lagos State was not registered.
This was unveiled at a 2-Day Media workshop on the need to scale up birth registration in Lagos State.
The event, which was organised by UNICEF in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Lagos State, kicked off in Ibadan, Oyo State on Thursday.
The data of 1,433,896 unregistered children, sourced from the RapidsmsNigeria.org, represents 31 per cent of children in the state.
The Director of NOA in Lagos State, Prince Waheed Ishola said the NOA in collaboration with the National Population Commission (NPopC) and UNICEF was engaging traditional rulers and other stakeholders on the need to scale up the registration of all births and deaths in the state. He urged the media to prioritise the importance of birth registration in their reportage.
According to him, the target was to register up to one million children in Lagos State before the end of this year.
Providing an insight into how lack of birth registration could impact the future of the children negatively, Deputy Director/Head of Department, Vital Registration Department (VRD), NPopC, Nwachukwu Elias Ikechukwu said children whose birth were not registered did not have any official record of their existence.
“When such children are abused, nothing can be done about the situation, considering that nobody knows about their existence,” he explained.
Furthermore, he stressed that birth registration helped governments to plan.
Other challenges are the infiltration of touts in the registration exercise, who register births illegally while providing clients with fake birth certificates.
Communication Officer at UNICEF, Blessing Ejiofor urged the media to write stories around birth registration, and attention concerned stakeholders with a view to drive inter-agency/cross sector collaboration to improve service delivery for birth registration.
“We need increased reporting of birth registration,” added Ejiofor.
On her part, Sharon Oladiji, UNICEF Child Protection Specialist, said it had become imperative to register the birth of every child, based on the document, Child Right Convention (CRC) assented to by 193 world countries, which clearly stated that the day a child was born, its birth must be registered.
Health
Taming meningitis with immunisation
Medical experts have agreed that meningitis is a life- threatening disease. If not treated, this disease can lead to brain swelling and maiming and could as well kill an affected person. According to experts, the most serious form of meningitis is the bacterial type. Unlike other forms of meningitis, bacterial meningitis is said to be very fatal, sometimes even with treatment.
Experts also posit that if bacterial meningitis “progresses rapidly, in 24 hours or less, death may occur in more than half of those who develop it, even with proper medical treatment.”
Other types of meningitis like the viral, fungal and aseptic meningitis are not as dangerous, like the bacterial meningitis, according to experts. But meningitis in whatever guise has a devastating effect on lives.
That is perhaps, the reason why UNICEF has chosen to support the government and people of Cross River State to eliminate meningitis. UNICEF has so far supported government with drugs and other kits for immunisation of children from age nine to 15 years.
But more than just assisting the state, UNICEF discovered that the state is within the meningitis belt of the country, and is susceptible to the disease because it borders Cameroun and with the influx of refugees from that country due to the clampdown on the Southern part by the authorities, the state could be bearing a burden it did not prepare for.
This gesture of the international donor agency has encouraged the Cross Rivers State Government with the Deputy Governor, Prof. Ivara Esu, saying recently that government would ensure the protection of children between the ages of nine to 15 years through intensive immunisation.
Esu, who spoke during the flag-off ceremony and introduction of meningitis ‘A’ vaccine into routine immunisation schedule at the Chieftaincy hall of Calabar Municipality last week, while appreciating partners, including UNICEF and WHO, among others, said the state government was interested in the wellbeing of children, disclosing that hundreds of healthcare workers have been trained to undertake immunisation across the eighteen local governments of the state.
“Government will attend to the health needs of the children and immunisation remains the best way to secure our children. Meningitis is a devastating disease and Nigeria is one of the countries within the meningitis belt in Africa.
“Cross River State is within the meningitis belt in Nigeria and that is why government continues to ask parents to ensure proper sanitation and avoid crowded room. We admonish parents to also ensure that their children are immunised; and this is free,” Esu told his audience.
He added: “We shall not rest until we have vaccinated all eligible children in the state.”
However, beyond mere promise, the Cross River State Government should back up its promise with action. It will be recalled that in 2017, the state governor Ben Ayade promised to establish a pharmaceutical company that would produce vaccines for meningitis.
At that time, the then commissioner for commerce and industry, Mr. Peter Akam Egbam, who spoke on behalf of the governor said: “The drugs will be produced locally. This is a gigantic project. We have the laboratories where the drugs will pass through all scientific processes; we have department in which packaging will be done. The idea behind this project is to basically reduce, if not eliminate, importation of drugs into Nigeria.”
On how to source for raw materials for the pharmaceutical company, Pakistani Managing Director of Calapharm, Farhan Ahmade Khan, said; “For now, the raw materials, which will feed the industry will be imported because Nigeria does not have most of the chemicals to use in producing most of the drugs. We will import the chemical but we will do all the medical works and packaging here,”
“Our main focus is on mother and child health. We will launch the pharmaceutical company with 40 products initially. We will produce syrups, tablets, syringes and injections. One thing that is not produced in Nigeria is vaccine, which we in Calapharm will produce early next year.”
Since that pronouncement, not much has been heard about the company and its products. The situation has been made worse with the non-appointment of a commissioner since the governor assumed a second term office in May, 2019, to give leadership to the project
Interestingly, this pronouncement was made at the height of the clamour for government intervention after one out of twenty four people who came down with meningitis had died between January and April, 2017.
The former Commissioner for Health, Dr. Inyang Asibong had alerted the public then that; “We have recorded one death but we have tried to ensure that the situation is contained. That is why we have put in place facilities and personnel to ensure that as much as possible, we do not record more cases of death,” she said.
Asibong had disclosed that the deceased, Paul Ogar, 12, was brought from Ogoja Local Government Area of the state with the disease “which eventually led to his death.”
Asibong had given the figure then saying the death toll would have been more “but for the prompt action of her ministry to contain its outbreak, explaining that most of the victims have been treated and discharged from the hospital.”
According to her, the ministry was doing its best to curb the outbreak, adding that Cross River was among the 16 states with the outbreak of CSM in Nigeria.
“Before now, we have actually been having sporadic cases of CSM, but it has been on the increase this year and this is not normal for Cross River.
“We have set our state team in motion and the epidemiology department is currently on top of the situation carrying out surveillance in all quarters,” she said.
Asibong then explained that her ministry had begun sensitising the public on the dangers of meningitis in particular and other communicable diseases in general, saying the state government has given the ministry the needed support to contain the situation.
The commissioner similarly assured residents of the state government’s readiness to do everything to reduce the impact of the disease, saying all those who were currently hospitalised would be discharged.
“We are fighting the outbreak of the disease with everything within our power and the state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade is at the vanguard of ensuring that the disease is contained as soon as possible. We in the ministry are mobilising to drastically reduce the impact of the disease. So, we are doing something about the situation,” the commissioner said.
Now that partners have come in to assist the state to keep children secure from meningitis, it is hoped that the governor will revive the initiative of producing the vaccines as well as paying the state’s counterpart funds to enable partners sustain their struggle to keep our children safe.
Health
Agwogie: Nigeria may lose 100 youths to substance abuse daily
Martin O. Agwogie, (Ph.D) is the Founder/Executive Director of Global Initiative on Substance Abuse (GISA) and Global Trainer, Drug Demand Reduction. In this report, he highlights the huge burden of drug abuse in the country, some of the root causes and preventive strategies, among others. ESTHER BAKARE reports
Enormity of problems from substance abuse
Drug and substance abuse in Nigeria has become a threat to public health, national stability, peace and security that needs more than urgent attention. Over the years, the national drug phenomenon has expanded from the conventional illicit drugs like cannabis, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine to the non-conventional substances like volatile solvents (inhalants), lizard dung/excretes, bio-generic fumes (soak away/pit toilet gas) to the misuse of synthetic/pharmaceutical opioids and benzodiazepines. This is in addition to the consumption of a wide range of new psychoactive substances.
The facts of drug abuse
– Global prevalence of drug use is 5.6 per cent but in Nigeria, it is 14.4 per cent (14.3 million people)
– One in seven persons in Nigeria between the ages of 15 and 64 years use at least one psychoactive substance as against global average of one in 20.
– One in five persons who use drugs in Nigeria are suffering from drug use disorders. This is higher than the global average of 1 in 11 persons
– One in every four drug users in Nigeria is a woman. For cough syrup containing codeine, more women (2.5 per cent) than men (2.3 per cent) are involved. This portends grave danger even to the generation yet unborn. Women involvement in substance abuse has more implications than men, especially considering the critical role of women in child nurturing from the womb
– One of five high risk drug users inject drugs, using needles and syringe. This has its own multiplier health consequences
– The most common drugs injected are pharmaceutical opioids
– Nigeria population is about three per cent of the world population but six per cent of the world population of cannabis users are in Nigeria
– 14 per cent of the world population who misuses pharmaceutical opioids are in Nigeria, making Nigeria one of the countries in the world with the highest population of people who misuse tramadol and codeine cough syrup.
– Reports recently ranked Nigeria as 5th in the world with the highest suicide rate of an average of six suicides per month. Factors that put individuals at the risk of substance use are very much related to factors which make people to commit suicide. More so, persons with substance use disorders place less premium on life, therefore are at the risk of suicide
– Beyond suicide, there are increased cases of sudden deaths among youths in the country which may not be unrelated to opioid overdose. Going by the recent trend, and if nothing is urgently done, we stand the risk of losing more than 100 youths daily to opioid overdose. Substance abuse may become one of the leading cause of deaths in Nigeria
– Also worrisome is the increasing drug supply via the internet including the anonymous online marketplace known as the “dark net.”
How did we get here?
Since 1935, the efforts to address drug issues started at the federal level with The Dangerous Drugs Ordinance followed by The Indian Hemp Decree No 19 of 1966. Under this decree, cultivation of cannabis could lead to 21 years imprisonment or death penalty.
This was followed by several amendments until 1989 when the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) was established with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) established in quick succession in 1993. Since then, these two agencies have been in the forefront of drug control through implementation of drug laws and regulations in Nigeria in collaboration with relevant stakeholders. With recent trend in substance abuse, the efforts of these agencies and stakeholders seem not to be yielding the expected results. There is therefore the need to approach the issue of substance abuse in Nigeria differently.
Drug control at the state level
The need to involve states in drug control efforts in Nigeria was documented as far back as 1994. Unfortunately, the state governments in Nigeria have not been very committed to drug control.
For example, despite efforts from different quarters, local and international for states to be involved in drug control efforts in Nigeria, only seven out of the 36 states in Nigeria have functional State Drug Abuse Control Committee (SDCC). They see drug control as the responsibility of federal government.
Local government level
On its part, local governments do not see drug control as their business. Of course, if it is not the business of states, how will it be that of the local governments?
Communities are helpless; unfortunately that is where the major solution to drug problems lies.
In addition, families are faced with a sense of hopelessness and despair on one side, ignorance and denial on the other side, thereby serving as enabler to substance use and abuse. There is usually the assumption that peer influence is stronger than family influence.
Science has taught us that family, which is the smallest unit of socialisation, is the strongest agent of socialization and as such, plays a significant role in substance use prevention. Unfortunately families have abandoned their primary responsibilities.
Usual approach and focus of substance use prevention
Penal laws and regulations: Laws and regulation are the foundation for drug control, defining what is acceptable and what is not. Some have advocated for stiffer penalty for drug use. Unfortunately, stiffer penalty has never been a deterrent to substance use/abuse. There is ample evidence that drug laws don’t stop lots of people trying drugs. For those who have started, drug control and the fear of arrest or prosecution have little to do with their decisions to stop using drugs. Instead, they improvise or use adulterated/impure substances thereby making their drug use more dangerous and hostile. It is counterproductive, inefficient, and costly. As good as laws and regulations may be, it is just inadequate.
Sensitisation, awareness, media campaign and rallies: Studies have shown that these are not very effective in substance use prevention. You spend more for limited impact. Unfortunately, this is the most popular approach to substance use prevention in Nigeria. These strategies can be used to draw support from relevant stakeholders but not enough on its own.
Scare tactics
Scare tactics and providing just information about the consequences of substance abuse without commensurate skills is relatively ineffective in substance use prevention. Studies have shown that substance abuse is not all about ignorance. Among those who received treatment for substance use disorders in Nigeria between 2016 and 2017, more than 75 per cent had secondary school education. In fact 53 per cent are graduates. Among those who use and abuse psychoactive substances today in Nigeria are medical doctors, psychologists, and lecturers, among others. They are knowledgeable and I am sure they know the consequences. Part of the scare tactics or fear arousal is the use of persons in recovery (“ex-drug users”) as testimonials. Persons in recovery for drug use could be used as testimonials for persons who use drugs and are in treatment and not for substance use prevention such as talking to the universal population or students.
Health
Laughter, best medicine cuts stress
People often attribute the phrase, “Laughter is the best medicine” to the American publisher and humour writer Bennet Cerf. But experts say its actual origin may be Biblical. Proverbs 17:22 says, “A merry heart is like medicine.” Whoever said it first, Ellen Jacob, author of the book “You’re the Best Friend Ever,” agrees with the premise: “Whoever said laughter is the best medicine was right — it’s the glue that holds friendships together.
To laugh together at life’s ridiculous turn of events makes those events bearable. To laugh at the funny things in life makes life wonderful.” Dr. Judy Kuriansky, psychologist and author of “The Complete Idiot’s Guide to a Healthy Relationship,” said that laughter helps form a bond between two people.
A recent study published in the ‘Journal of Neuroscience’ revealed that when people gathered to watch 30-minute comedy clips, their bodies released endorphins, which are “feel good” chemicals in the brain that can cause feelings of euphoria without the obvious downside of taking drugs.
Here are some of the other benefits of hearty laughter: Exercise: “When you allow yourself a good, old fashioned belly laugh, you are using your stomach muscles and shoulders, opening up your lungs, and actually improving your posture,” said Kuriansky. “We spend so much of our time slumped over our devices that a good laugh can open up the heart and our bodies.” • culled from ‘News Max’
Health
NHVMAS advocates policy change on sexual reproductive he
The New HIV Vaccine M i c r o b i c i d e s Advocacy Society (NHVMAS) has urged the Federal Government to adopt a policy change on adolescents’ age of accessing sexual and reproductive health (SRH) and HIV services. According to NHVMAS, the age of access to reproductive health services should be reduced to 14 years.
This was made known at a Roundtable on Adolescents’ Sexual Reproductive Health & Age of Consent, which was organised by AVAC in partnership with Journalists Against AIDs (JAAIDS).
The theme of the roundtable, which held recently in Lagos is ‘Creating a Pathway For Adolsescents to Access SRH Services’. Highlighting common problems confronting adolescents, the young ones between 10 and 19 years, an AVAC Fellow in Nigeria, Mr David Ita said adolescents have poor health outcomes in the country. Available data shows that 37.4 per cent of female and 20 per cent of males aged 15 to 19 years have reported having sex. While early initiation into sex sometimes is at age 10, Ita said about 50 per cent of girls are already married by age 20.
“They are usually married young without their consent.” Speaking through the Programme Manager of AVAC Project, David Ita appealed to the federal and state governments to facilitate access to preexposure prophylaxis (PrEP), access to adolescent and young people who are at the risk of HIV infections. “PrEP should be part of a combination prevention package embedded in SRH services for young people.
“Discrimination and stigmatisation of persons due to their HIV status, age range or sexual orientation by healthcare providers should be stopped while adolescent health tolls for providers and schools be updated to include PrEP. Corroborating his view, Coordinator for Civil Society for HIV & AIDs in Nigeria, Aladeyelu Adebayo admonished government to legalise abortion for special cases such as rape survival.
Health
How you can control your blood pressure with diet
Hypertension or high blood pressure refers to the pressure of blood against your artery walls. Over time, high blood pressure can cause blood vessel damage that leads to heart disease, kidney disease, stroke and other problems. Hypertension is sometimes called the silent killer because it produces no symptoms and can go unnoticed — and untreated — for years. According to research published in the ‘American Journal of hypertension’ in2017, overonebillionpeopleintheworld suffer from hypertension. One in eight deaths worldwide is due to high blood pressure.
The condition is the main risk factor for heart and kidney disease and it greatly increases the chances of a stroke. Globally, about a fifth of women and a quarter of men have high blood pressure. It is commonly thought of as a disease of the rich or affluence.
But available data state otherwise. Central and Eastern Europe have the highest rates for men, while the highest rates for women are in sub-Saharan Africa. Prevalence is lowest in rich Western and Asian countries, including South Korea, America and Canada. In only 36 countries high blood pressure is more common in women than in men.
Nearly all of them are in Africa. In Africa, Nigeria is among the five countries with the highest percentage of adults with hypertension. The five countries with the highest prevalence of hypertension are Seychelles (40 per cent), Cape Verde (39 per cent), Sao Tome and Principe (39 per cent), Ghana (37 per cent), Niger (36 per cent) and Nigeria (35 per cent). Meanwhile, the five African countries with the lowest prevalence of raised blood pressure were Mali (16 per cent), Eritrea (17 per cent), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (Kinshasa, 17 per cent), Cameroon (17 per cent) and Togo (19 per cent). Many risk factors for high blood pressure such as age, family history, gender and race are out of your control. But there are also factors you can control such as exercise and diet.
A diet that can help control blood pressure is rich in potassium, magnesium, and fibre and low in sodium. The World Health Organisation (WHO) hasalsoofficiallyconfirmedthat diet and lifestyles are major factors in the prevalence of hypertension globally.
If you’ve been diagnosed with high blood pressure, you might be worried about taking medication to bring your numbers down. Lifestyle plays an important role in treating your high blood pressure. If you successfully control your blood pressure with a healthy lifestyle, you might avoid, delay or reduce the need for medication. Many Nigerians who are hypertensive are not aware that they have the disease.
By the time it is discovered, the disease may have done a lot of damage to the body. For this reason, if you are 30 years and above, I recommend that you check your blood pressure at least once a month. On many occasions, when I tell people to try and monitor their blood pressure, they respond: ‘I reject it in Jesus’s name. It is my enemy who will have hypertension; its not me’.
My reply to those people is: ‘thou shalt not put God to the test’. If you want to control and manage your blood pressure or you are already on orthodox medication and you want to change to natural drugs, here are some important lifestyle changes you can make to lower your blood pressure and keep it down.
Lose some weight
Blood pressure often increases as weight increases. Being overweight also can cause disrupted breathing while you sleep (sleep apnoea), which further raises your blood pressure. Weight loss is one of the most effective lifestyle changes in controlling blood pressure. Losing even a small amount of weight if you’re overweight or obese can help reduce your blood pressure. In general, you may reduce your blood pressure by about 1 millimetre of mercury (mm Hg) with each kilogram of weight you lose. Besides shedding weight, you generally should also keep an eye on your waistline. Carrying too much weight around your waist can put you at greater risk of high blood pressure.
Exercise regularly
Regular physical activity — such as 150 minutes a week, or about 30 minutes most days of the week — can lower your blood pressure by about 5 to 8 mm Hg if you have high blood pressure. It’s important to be consistent because if you stop exercising, your blood pressure can rise again. If you have elevated blood pressure, exercise can help you avoid developing hypertension. If you already have hypertension, the regular physical activity can bring your blood pressure down to safer levels. Some examples of aerobic exercise you may try to lower blood pressure include walking, jogging, cycling, swimming or dancing. You can also try high-intensity interval training, which involves alternating short bursts of intense activity with subsequent recovery periods of lighter activity. Strength training also can help reduce blood pressure.
Eat a healthy diet
Eating a diet that is rich in whole grains, fruits, vegetables and lowfat dairy products and skimps on saturated fat and cholesterol can lower your blood pressure by up to 11 mm Hg if you have high blood pressure. This eating plan is known as the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet. It is not easy to change your eating habits, but with these tips, you can adopt a healthy diet: Keep a food diary. Writing down what you eat, even for just a week, can shed surprising light on your true eating habits. Monitor what you eat, how much, when and why. Consider boosting potassium. Potassium can lessen the effects of sodium on blood pressure. The best source of potassium is food, such as fruits and vegetables, rather than supplements. Talk to your doctor about the potassium level that’s best for you. Be a smart shopper. Read food labels when you shop and stick to your healthy-eating plan when Salt photo: wag you’re dining out, too.
Trending
-
Metro and Crime14 hours ago
Stop attack on Dokubo or we’ll declare war, RNDA warns protesters
-
Politics13 hours ago
Tribunal declares Okwu winner of House of Representatives in Benue
-
Politics13 hours ago
Kogi guber: APC NWC overrules Appeal Panel, disqualifies Irukera, clears Audu
-
Metro and Crime13 hours ago
Ogun varsity student killed, dumped into river
-
Politics23 hours ago
Ogun ex-deputy gov, Daniel’s associates defect to APC
-
Editorial7 hours ago
Soldiers on the rampage
-
Sports7 hours ago
Amusan, Nwanaga claim gold in athletics
-
Back Page Column7 hours ago
Disquiet in Enugu, the real issue