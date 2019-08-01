Nigeria’s economy poor, very tiny – Aregbesola

A former Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday disclosed that Nigeria is poor with a very tiny economy, which was very contrary to previous reports that the country has the largest economy in Africa. Speaking in Lagos at the launch of ‘Eleniyan Perspectives’ a book written by the immediate past chairman, Committee on Health in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Olusegun Olulade, Aregbesola, who noted that Nigerians have been living on free money, said many people have the illusion that the country is wealthy because only a few people have access to the crude rents coming from oil.

His words: “We have been living on free money, which is why our economy is very tiny and we have an illusion that we are rich. Nigeria produced 2.3million barrels of oil a day and the .3million can be cost of production.

The two million barrels is what we share. If it is 100 dollars per barrel, that is 200 million dollars and that means each Nigerian gets 1 dollar per day, which is N366 for each person per day. Last year, Britain announced a ban of fuel and diesel by 2040 and painting a gloomy future for oil producing countries like Nigeria. So, we have just about 20 years to go, which is not far. “The number of people that have access to the money is so small and they live large.

We have been living on free money such as rents and government patronage. We have no incentive to earn anything that is productive. Any economy that is so driven can never be prosperous. To be successful and to create wealth, we must be productive. Productivity is the act of adding value to everything we touch or we are asked to work upon. The efforts we could put into achieving this is work. If you don’t produce or work to add value then you are parasite.”

