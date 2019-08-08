Politics
‘Nigeria’s unity should top Buhari’s agenda’
President of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Rev. Stephen Panyan Baba, speaks in this interview on the state of the nation. WALE ELEGBEDE reports
What is your assessment of the state of the nation?
Nigeria is passing through a very turbulent period that is not only threatening her corporate existence, but has made life very unpleasant and unbearable for the citizens. We really need to admit this if we must even have a chance of outlining solutions to our problem. In fact, if we will but face the stark reality, the Nigerian national project is tottering terribly on the edge of the abyss. This is not a comfortable truth for us to come to terms with. One of the mandates of the Church is to speak out against socio-political and economic injustice and to declare God’s counsel to all, especially those in authority on whose shoulders God has placed the responsibility of governance for the benefit of humanity.
Insecurity across the country appears to be reaching a frightening level. What do you think is responsible for this?
Over the past few years, the state of insecurity across the country has been a cause of worry for the Church. With every passing day, the Boko Haram insurgency has found a new lease of life and has been organizing regular raids against the military and ordinary communities over the past six months and taking in more hostages, among who are some of our Church members – Leah Sharibu, Alice Loksha and many others. Clearly, the insurgents are telling the world that they have not been defeated as claimed by the government.
The conflicts between herdsmen, communities and farmers have spread over most parts of the country and according to an Amnesty International report. There have been 6,641 deaths from January 2016 to May 2019. The situation has blossomed into large-scale criminality, kidnapping and rural banditry. In addition to these is the resurgence of wild protests of the Shiite Islamic movement for the release of their leader who has been held in detention under the watch of the Federal Government, resulting in the avoidable loss of many lives.
But the incursion of Fulani herdsmen into the South-West is creating another dimension to the security impasse…
Today, virtually no Nigerian, anywhere in the country, feels safe. I want to commiserate with Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the leader of Afenifere, whose daughter, Funke Olakunrin, was killed recently. The sad truth is that Pa Fasoranti is not alone in the journey. Hundreds of other Nigerians have continued to suffer under these criminalities in silence because many of them are not reported.
The issue is not about an individual, the tribe, language or religion of the victims or of the criminals perpetrating the gruesome acts. It is about insecurity and the sanctity of human life. It is about the fact that we all live under the threat of insecurity at present in Nigeria as heinous crimes are being committed regularly. I therefore call upon the government to rise to its constitutional responsibility to restore the country to the path of orderliness and peace by ensuring the strict adherence to the principles of equity and justice to all.
We also wish to use this medium to advise Nigerians to avoid the ethnic and religious profiling of criminals. People who commit various criminalities do so on their own accord and not as representatives of their tribal or religious groups. I wish to appeal to the media to be more sensitive in news reportage so as not to lend credence to the profiling of criminals.
What do you make of the obvious polarisation of the country along ethnic and religious lines?
Never in the history of our dear country has Nigeria been as polarized along regional, ethnic and religious lines as we are experiencing in recent times, which has made it increasingly difficult to engage in meaningful discussions on issues of common national interest and development. The principle of tolerance and equity for which regions in Nigeria were known and enshrined in the Federal Character Act is fast disappearing.
Unfortunately, the attitude of the current Federal Government in the skewed distribution of federal appointments in favour of one region and in fact, a particular religion without recourse to the complex and diverse nature of our country, simply deepens the already existing fault-lines, fuels mutual suspicion and creates unnecessary tension in the land. Some of the obvious ways to addressing the problem would be for the political leadership to strictly adhere to the Federal Character principle in the distribution of national wealth, projects and to implement policies of national unity rather than adopting divisive policies and bias leadership.
We are praying as a church for the current administration of President Muhammed Buhari to demonstrate to all that he is a leader for all tribes and religions and that he is indeed a father to every Nigerian. At present, the division across ethnic, social and religious borders is fast threatening the unity and coexistence of the geographical entity called Nigeria.
Politics
Community policing’ll solve security problems – Ojikutu
Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu is a former deputy governor of Lagos State. In this interview with TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE, she speaks on the Muhammadu Buhari administration, the composition of the federal cabinet and rising insecurity in the country
What is your take on the 43-man ministerial list by President Muhammadu Buhari?
If we want Nigeria to be the Nigeria of our dream, we need Buhari and Buhari needs us. In the first place, the ministerial list has shown us a lot about the depth at which Nigeria has gone politically and corruption wise. President Buhari will not bring people from the space; he will bring people within Nigeria. Unfortunately, the polity is already corrupted. Buhari may not know the antecedents of some those he has nominated; he may not know them as deeply as he thinks he knows them. So, this is the time Buhari needs us to assist him by pointing out why we are not happy with this list of people.
I won’t go into naming names, but I can refer to some of the things that have been written about some of these people. Somebody said recently that some buildings are currently under construction and that some of the ministers are waiting to go back; buildings that are excessively luxurious in the choicest places of Nigeria. That they are waiting to be called back into the cabinet for them to be able to complete them. If this is the feeling of the people, it means people are not going there to serve the nation. It means that all projects are going to be compromised either through inflation of cost or substandard delivery.
What specifically should Nigerians do to help the President?
This is the time Buhari needs whistle blowers to come out and say what they know. We should not keep quiet although it is not good for anybody to say somebody is corrupt if that person is not corrupt. If we are not happy with the list, it is either because we have not seen some of them perform before or that they cannot perform now. Cabinet is not an experimental ground. It is a place where you are going to show the stuff, which you are made of. That is why we need to come in and assist Buhari because he means well for this nation and I will stand up and say that anywhere.
He wants a clean Nigeria, but he cannot do it alone because he cannot go and bring people out of Nigeria. He won’t bring British or Americans to come and serve him in the cabinet; he will take people from among us. And since he has taken from among us and we are not with happy with some of them; then this is the time for us to speak out.
Having waited for about five months after the general elections and almost two months after being sworn-in, many people were surprised that the ministerial list is made up of those described as “recycled politicians.” What is your take on that?
It means that Buhari’s circle of friends is limited and since it is limited, he can only pick from people who have access to him and those that have access to him offered themselves or offered people that they know. Unfortunately, those who offered themselves and offered people they know are the kind of people Nigerians are now complaining about as having been in the corridor of power and their performances leave no one in doubt that these are not the people who will turn this economy round. But there is nothing God cannot do; maybe they will perform beyond our expectations.
We are happy for some of them like Otunba Niyi Adebayo. I know that he is cool-headed and sound. I don’t know which portfolio they are going to give to him, but he is focused and he will perform. Babatunde Fashola was saddled with three ministries in the last administration. If he is allowed to handle one, maybe, power, we might see light at the end of the tunnel.
As the first female deputy governor in Nigeria, how do you feel that there are only seven women on the ministerial list?
It is not as if women are not showing political interest. We have shown interest in governance and we have been in the vanguard of the campaign for Mr. President and we are qualified. I don’t know the criteria for the choice of the ministerial nominees. It showed that Mr. President is not comfortable working with women and if he is not comfortable working with women; there is no way we can get anything more than what we have gotten.
What will be your advice to President Buhari in terms of ensuring that more women are given opportunity to serve in his government…
I will plead that he should readdress the situation and put more women in key positions.
At present, Nigerians are worried over rising insecurity, considering the activities of Boko Haram, herdsmen, bandits and other criminal elements? What do you make of all these?
I have a feeling that it is the fallout of post-election drama. It is like people who are angry that they lost out are trying to cause upheaval here and there. But people on the ground know that this is more rampant than that assumption. The fact that a lot of people are out of job and they don’t see any hope of making ends meet, has also contributed to the insecurity.
That is the more reason why the government needs to put in place infrastructure that will allow people to go into industrial activities and also revive some of the companies that are labour intensive in other to absolve more of the jobless people all over the place. We have a lot of qualified but jobless people and I believe this is the time to take statistics to know whether it is an exaggeration or not. These are smart people and everyday, they think of new ways to make ends meet. So, the insecurity is becoming very sophisticated. You have people who are wearing suits, robbing people on Third Mainland Bridge.
What is your take on the Fulani herdsmen menace?
Everybody knows about Fulani people. Fulani people from time immemorial don’t carry weapons, they only have their sticks. That we now have Fulani people carrying AK 47, calls for concern. There have been many theories put up that these are people who were displaced in Libya and somehow they came into Nigeria due to the fact that our borders are porous. They say Fulani people have been displaced in Central Mali and they are looking for settlements and land where they can settle. Nigeria has land, but the land belongs to some people. Some people are first settlers, so you can’t just come in and occupy the land. I am praying it is not so that these people are not around to take from people what belongs to them traditionally through war. We know that it is not everybody that sees the beginning of a war that usually sees the end.
So, my take is that herdsmen should be disarmed. If they are proper herdsmen, they know how to fight with their knives. Fulani has knives and they know how to attack people who rustle their cattle, not with AK47. And this issue of telling everybody to go and drop arms when these people are around in the bush with AK47 is not the right policy. It should be said that everybody should come and license their guns. Don’t tell people to go and drop their weapons, when some people you don’t know are armed in their neighbourhood.
Why has it been difficult for the government to address the issue of security as expected considering that one of the campaign promises of President Buhari is security?
I think the cry of not handling it is more than what is really on the ground. I think they are putting in their best. From what I can see, the manpower is not as much as you think they have. They are overstretched. North-East has its problem. The North-Central and South-South also have their problems. So, the security apparel is overstretched. And this is why the issue of community policing is coming in at the right time and they need to recruit more men and fund it adequately.
I listened to Boris Johnson when he was addressing people after he became Prime Minister of Britain and he was giving out his job description. He said his job is to make sure that people are okay. That old people have home and that the aged will not lose their homes in their old age. He listed a lot of things; that everybody can go about with their business without fear of molestation and that job situation will improve.
Our President too is on a tripod; security, economy and anti-corruption war. But unfortunately he is encumbered by an environment that Johnson is not encumbered with. Our people come on board with a lot of garbage. Johnson’s job is clearly spelt out in an environment, where job description is clearly defined for cabinet members, who come onboard without garbage of godfathers and hidden agenda of looting the state to complete mansions.
Johnson will have a cabinet that is focused; that knows what they want to do; that has not gone there to enrich themselves, only to serve the nation. Already, everything is in place for them. Buses are moving only that they want it to move better. Maybe bus delay at station is about 15 minutes; they now want it to be five minutes. In Nigeria, those things that should make life comfortable are not there. So, many people go into public office to do what government should do for them and that is why they steal. It is very sad that after almost 60 years of nationhood we are still in this situation. But, we are happy that we have a president who says he want it clean.
So, we should assist him to give us that cleanness in the sense that if he doesn’t see and we see, we should speak out. We are lucky that he is not the kind of president who will shut it up; who will say no, it is a no-go-area. If something is dirty and you bring it out, you have the confidence that he will look at it; whereas if it is a president who is dirty and supports dirt, you dare not bring out anything against anybody.
Politics
Why S’West should produce president in 2023, by Adefuye
Senator Anthony Adefuye is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Secretary-General of Yoruba Unity Forum (YUF). In this interview with TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE, he speaks on the state of the nation, among other issues
How would you react to the 43-man ministerial list released by President Muhammadu Buhari on July 23?
He has met the constitutional requirement of one minister per state, which is the normal constitutional requirement by picking a nominee from the 36 states of the country. He also picked one nominee each from the six geo-political zones and one from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, making a total of 43 ministerial nominees. So, he has made the constitutional requirements and most of them are those he has worked with before. I think he is in order.
How about the belief in some quarters that the nominees are mostly recycled politicians?
You know once you don’t find your name on the list, you are angry and you have various words to describe those who have been appointed. The fact is that all of us cannot be ministers. The President has chosen those he believes he can work with, so, there is nothing anybody can do.
But some Nigerians are of the view that given the present state of the country, there should have been more of technocrats than politicians to turn the country around?
Who is a technocrat? If you are technocrat, then go and contest election. If you want technocrats, then let them go and contest election and leave politicians alone. Don’t you find technocrats among politicians? Is it in the constitution that they must be technocrats? I think it is the way of idle minds trying to find their way into where they don’t belong. I don’t believe in technocrats being appointed as ministers. If you know you are a technocrat, go to the civil service; that is where your position is. I am a professional engineer for instance, am I not a technocrat?
We have lawyers, doctors who are politicians, so which technocrat are you looking for; is it those who worked as labourers, train drivers and factory workers abroad who now come to Nigeria and overnight turn to technocrats because they have a degree? The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was doing so well when it was being supervised by Nigerians with high integrity such as Aliyu Mai-Bornu, Clement Isong, Adamu Ciroma, Ola Vincent, Abdulkabir Ahmed, Paul Ogwuma and Joseph Sanusi, but things changed when we brought in the so-called technocrat and since then the Central Bank of Nigeria has never recovered and the naira fell from N50 to a dollar to N350 to a dollar.
Do you agree with the view that the President should always attach portfolio to ministerial list before sending it to the Senate, so that the nominees can be screened based on areas they are expected to serve?
It is not necessary at all. Ministers are to supervise their ministries; just supervision of the ministry to make sure that whatever is in our manifesto is achieved. We don’t need to have a doctor as minister for Health. We don’t need to have an engineer as minster for Works. Babatunde Fashola is not an engineer, yet he was Minister for Power, Works and Housing in the first term of President Buhari and those ministries did well. The ministers are just to supervise and make sure that the party’s manifesto is achieved.
When you put technocrats that is when trouble starts and they begin to imagine gigantic projects and contracts just for the benefit of it, so that they can say they are technocrats. What we need now is to put smiles on the faces of people. Technocrats can be appointed as special advisers or technocrats in the civil service. It is when politicians want to be mischievous that they go outside the party to include their friends, concubines, relations and family and label them as technocrats.
Some critics have condemned some of the ministerial nominees on the ground that there are corruption cases hanging on their necks…
There are so many frustrated politicians and they can say anything. Once your name is not on the list, then those one on the list are expired. Once their name is on the list, then they are technocrats. I think the screening at the Senate level is very simple. First, is to ensure that a nominee is a Nigerian. Second is to ensure that he or she is from that state and three, to ensure that he or she is someone who will do the bid of Nigerians and to make sure that he is sound both mentally and physically. If you find anybody who is not worthy, the Senate would have decided that and if they find anything important on why someone should not be confirmed as minister as a result of petition, they will not release his or her name until the President also investigates those petitions. But if the Senate had passed the nominees, it means they have done their own work and the people are fit and credible.
During the 2015 and 2019 elections, many Yoruba prominent politicians and leaders worked tirelessly for the APC to ensure Buhari’s victory. But in recent time, some South-West leaders, especially chieftains of Afenifere have been criticising the South-West APC leaders for their continuous support for Buhari and the ruling party on the ground that they are not protecting Yoruba interest. How would you react to that?
That is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) propaganda. When Goodluck Jonathan was president, at a point in the order of protocol, there was no Yoruba between number One and 27. We went to him twice to complain, but he did nothing. These are the same people who are now coming to say we are not thinking about the interest of the Yoruba people. In the order of protocol today, Yoruba is in number two (Vice President Yemi Osinbajo) and number four (Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila).
We were not in number one to 27 when Jonathan was there. Our roads were not done; Lagos – Ibadan Expressway was not done. The rail station was started, but abandoned. Nothing was done in Yoruba land.
I think journalists should investigate those Yoruba people who are saying so. What have they done for Yoruba people? All they can do is to criticise and do nothing. They want to be relevant when actually they are fighting for themselves. All they do is fight for themselves; they don’t fight for anybody.
Yoruba people today are everywhere, but you will see them saying Yoruba is being colonised; there is Fulani colonisation. When Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was president, he had more northerners in his cabinet than southerners. When Jonathan was president, he had more Northerners in his cabinet than southerners. This is the first time that you have more southerners than northerners; yet they are complaining, saying there is Fulanisation.
Journalists have the facts, but they are not talking. Somebody would be kidnapped; he knew definitely that militants from South-South or Yoruba land kidnapped him and he will come out and say it is Fulani that kidnapped him. How can we ever find who kidnapped him when he is lying?
The argument of the Yoruba elders is that the South-West APC leaders are not pressurizing Buhari on the issue of restructuring…
These PDP people who are complaining, why didn’t they restructure when Jonathan was there? Why didn’t they restructure when Obasanjo was there? Why must it be done now because the man at the helm of affairs is a Fulani? Which restructuring? We were in the National Conference in 2014; they were the first people to oppose restructuring; they even opposed local police, saying that politicians will use it against them. The media contributed to some of the problems we have in the country because some of them are corrupt and bias. You find most of the newspapers now writing whatever they want to write, not what is happening.
You have kidnapping all over the place; instead of you to face the problem, you will say it is Fulani. You have the problem of herdsmen in the West today and those herdsmen are still there and their cows are still grazing and there is no problem. When you find somebody who is complaining, you will find it in PDP. When you find somebody who is complaining, you will find out that he is a frustrated politician. How many of them have farms to know that farmers are complaining?
Can’t you see that some people are planning to disorganise this government and to make it ungovernable as they promised? I think the press should do more investigation. I have seen two people who were kidnapped and I interviewed them myself. They told me that they were kidnapped by South-South militants and as soon as they were kidnapped, they were ferry across the water.
And where does kidnapping take place? It takes place in Ore and Ijebu waterside, where they are very close to the creeks. Once they kidnap them, they walk in the forest for about five kilometers and ferry them across. And when they release them, because they have warned them not to disclose their identity, they will say it is Fulani herdsmen that kidnapped them.
There is clamour in the South-West for the zone to produce the next president in 2023. What is your view on that?
What we are doing now is rotational presidency. If the North takes it for eight or four years, it becomes the turn of the South. Definitely, it is the turn of the South in 2023 and it is the turn of the Yoruba, a pure Yoruba president. Now the Igbo will say it is their turn; that they have never been president, but all the past presidents from the South are Igbo. It is either some people did bad history or they just want to be mischievous. But come 2023, it is a Yoruba person.
But some leaders of Yoruba pan socio-cultural group, Afenifere have already declared that the South-East and not South-West should produce the president in 2023 based on justice, fairness and equity…
And they say they are fighting for Yoruba people? You can see they are really fighting for Yoruba people! That is Igbo Afenifere for you. I won’t say more than that.
Rising insecurity is a major challenge in all the parts of the country. Do you think government is doing enough to address the problem?
In 2003, we were coming from Yobe State; kidnappers double-crossed our vehicle, killed the driver and took all our money. That was in Yobe then. During Obasanjo’s time if you remember, there was a time they were throwing rims between Ibadan and Sagamu at that time. Every time we have a new president, something happens. So, this is not new; it is just that it has been given propaganda more than ever before and there are reasons for it. It has been difficult to trace those kidnappers because every kidnapper is a Fulani herdsman.
Quite a lot of people were living before on corruption money and corruption money is not flowing as usual. I am not saying it has completely stopped, but it is not flowing as usual. So, people look for other ways to make money, maybe kidnapping. Today, people are accusing Fulani herdsmen for the attacks and kidnapping in the country, when they actually know those who are behind the attacks and kidnappings.
They talk of ranches. During Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s time, we had many ranches in the West. We also had many ranches across Nigeria. Ranches are just to produce cows and rather than bringing cows from the North; you develop your own cow and develop your own technology to rear your own cows. It is done everywhere across the world. But it has been politicised in Nigeria and some people say it is RUGA. If you ask many people, what is RUGA? They don’t know what it is, but they go about shouting no RUGA! No RUGA!!
Why do you say no to what you don’t know? Can anybody explain to us, what RUGA is? Some are shouting it is Fulanilisation; even people who were former heads of state; people who are letter writers, but never allowed any letter writing during their time. If they pick him now, they will say it is because he is a leader and criticising government. A lot of our people are lying. Why telling lies? We should face reality so that we can move forward. Whether you like it or not, we have a president in power and who will be there for the next four years. There is nothing you can do. And don’t forget that those who beat the drums of war don’t survive war.
How would you assess Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration in Lagos State after two months in office based on his campaign promises?
So far, so good! When you assume office under a situation that your predecessor was uncooperative, when he handed over, there would be problem. Secondly it takes time to pick commissioners. You have to consult unless you have picked your cabinet before you even start campaigning. So, you must consult wisely. Even what you planned to do, you must still verify from the people that ‘yes, this is my plan.’ You must also confirm from true leaders who love you and want the state to progress.
You still must persuade and plead with people who were not able to make your cabinet. The roads were in very bad shape when he came in. Won’t he do the roads? Yes, things are difficult to do when you don’t have a cabinet in place. The names of the commissioners and special advisers have been sent to the House of Assembly, I hope they will confirm them quickly, so that they can start real work. Governor Sanwo-Olu has done well so far; we hope and pray that he will not derail along the line.
Politics
Correspondents’ Chapel begins media forum for guber aspirants in Bayelsa
All is now set for the Federated Correspondents’ Chapel (FCC) forum, organised for governorship aspirants in Bayelsa State to tell Bayelsans what they intend to do if given the opportunity to lead the state.
This year’s edition is expected to kick off on Friday, at the secretariat of the Correspondents Chapel in Yenagoa.
The first to mount the podium and address correspondents of national dailies in the state is the three-time member representing the Ekeremor/Sagbama constituency at the Federal House of Representatives and governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rt. Hon. Fred Agbedi.
A statement by the Chairman of FCC, Julius Osahon, said the forum will afford the aspirants the opportunity to tell Bayelsans their agenda as they seek election into Greek Haven as governor.
He said it will also afford journalists from national dailies in the state an opportunity to know their aspirants, ask questions on grey areas and keep the public well informed.
Politics
Kogi guber: APC treads Zamfara path
The All Progressives Congress (APC) runs the risk of going into the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State a divided house, given dissenting positions over the primary election mode to be adopted in electing its candidate. Felix Nwaneri reports
A head of the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) runs the risk of a repeat of the Zamfara State experience, which cost the party its victory in the governorship, national and state Assembly polls during the February/March general elections.
The party had cleared all the 36 electoral seats – governorship/deputy, three senatorial seats, seven House of Representatives seats and all the 24 state House of Assembly Seats – that were up for grabs during the election, but the Supreme Court, in a judgement on May 24, nullified the victory of all APC candidates and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to issue the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who were the first runners-up in the respective elections with Certificates of Return.
Describing the votes scored by APC in the State as a waste, the apex court held that the party did not conduct primaries in Zamfara State and as such, could not field candidates in the general elections.
INEC had initially precluded APC candidates in Zamfara and Rivers states from contesting the 2019 general elections because the party did not conduct primaries in those states, but the commission was compelled by a High Court two days to the elections, to include Zamfara APC candidates on the ballot.
National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who faulted the judgement then, described it as undemocratic. “There is no justice when on technicality you impose on people candidates they didn’t elect. If the court thought that we were wrong, the justice would have demanded a repeat. There is nothing democratic when you impose a stranger to govern the people. But we understand that after the Supreme Court you can only go to the court of God. To that extent we must obey the Supreme Court but what we got in Zamfara is a judgement that didn’t translate to justice,” he said.
The party later approached the apex court for a review of its judgement. But the court struck out an application by the ruling party. A five-man panel led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, unanimously struck out the application on the grounds that the application was incompetent.
Justice Rhodes-Vivour, who delivered the ruling, said the applicant only attached the lead judgement and failed to exhibit the consenting judgements of the four other members of the panel, which gave the May 24, verdict.
Many had thought that the APC would have learnt some lessons from the Zamfara saga, but the ruling party seems to be walking the same path that cost it the 36 Zamfara State electoral seats as controversy has continued to trail the decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) to adopt the indirect primary method to elect its candidate for the Kogi State governorship election.
The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, had through a statement in July, said approval of the indirect primary was given after a meeting of the NWC, where a formal request from the Kogi State executive and stakeholders in preference for the option was considered and deliberated on.
The statement read in part: “Recall that the APC Constitution which was reemphasised by a decision of National Executive Committee provides for three modes of primary elections to elect party candidates – indirect, direct primaries and consensus – depending on the peculiarities of the state and preferences of the stakeholders in respective elections.”
The indirect primary involves delegates, usually party officials at state and local levels, as well as top political office holders, voting for their preferred candidates.
While most of the governorship aspirants turned down the indirect primary option on the ground that it offers undue advantage to the incumbent, Governor Yahaya Bello, the national leadership of the party seems not to buy into their argument.
But, some APC stakeholders in state have sued the party’s NWC over adoption of the indirect primary. In the Originating Summons filed by their lawyer, Oluwole Aladedoye, at the Federal High Court in Abuja, the plaintiffs are asking the court to halt the indirect primary proposed by the NWC.
The plaintiffs, who are members of the Haddy Ametuo-led faction are the Ex-officio, Destiny Eneojoh Aromeh; Organising Secretary, Mr. Isah Abubakar; Zonal Youth Leader, Noah Aku, and Zonal Woman Leader, Mrs. Joy Onu.
The stakeholders in the notification of the suit sent to the APC National Legal Adviser, Babatunde Ogala, prayed him to advise the party on the need to respect court processes and halt any action on the proposed indirect mode of the primary.
Among issues formulated for determination are whether having regard to the pendency of suit filed by Haddy Ametuo, Salam Adejoh, suing for themselves and on behalf of other members of the state executive elected on May 19, 2018, the APC can adopt the indirect primary mode.
The plaintiffs also want the court to determine whether the involvement of persons claiming to be members of the Kogi SEC during the pendency of the suit in the nomination of the governorship candidate would not amount to interference with the judicial process and run against the principle of subjudice which would render the outcome of such primary illegal, null and void and whether the defendant can ignore the suit which seeks to determine the authentic members of the Kogi SEC, who constitute the delegates by adopting the indirect mode of the primary.
They also want the court to determine whether it is not an act of disrespect for judicial processes for the defendant to adopt the indirect mode of primary in nominating its governorship candidate having been made a party to the suit, which seeks to determine the authentic members of the Kogi SEC, who will constitute the bulk of the delegates to participate in the indirect primary mode for the nomination of the governorship candidate.
The letter to APC Legal Adviser reads in part: “Notification of suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/833/2019-Destiny Eneojoh Aromeh and others vs All Progressives Congress: Need to halt the indirect primary proposed for nomination of candidate for Kogi State.”
“We are counsel to the plantiffs in the above matter, which has just been filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja. We are by this letter forwarding to you a filed copy of the originating summons filed by our clients. This summons speaks for itself.
“We trust that as a seasoned legal practitioner with several years of active legal practice, you will appropriately advise your party on the need to respect court processes and halt any action on the proposed indirect mode of primary for nomination of the governorship candidate for Kogi State in the forthcoming election pending the determination of this suit.”
A chieftain of the party in the state, Timothy Faniyan, who spoke on the latest development, said: “There are two parallel excos in Kogi APC, one faction has gone to court to be recognised as the authentic exco, so by law, it will not be advisable to use any of the exco for the primary election.
“We want Nigeria to know that there is court and a case in the APC cannot go ahead and do indirect primaries as the party constitution unequivocally states that direct primaries will be held in any state there is dissension or factional excos. But from the look of things, APC is heading towards the same thing that happened in Zamfara.”
One of the governorship aspirants, Mohammed Audu, who also spoke on the issue, said Governor Bello is afraid of direct primaries because he is not popular among APC members in the state.
Audu, who is the eldest son of Prince Abubakar Audu, a former governor of the state, said Bello is jittery because if there is direct primary where every member of Kogi APC is allowed to participate, he will not secure the party’s ticket for the election.
His words: “I personally think that the governor is afraid of opening the process of selection and that is why they have chosen to go by the way of indirect primary. The indirect primary is closed, if you are a politician and a true democrat, you will want everyone to participate in the process of selecting you and I dare the governor to say they are going by the way of direct primary today, I am sure they will bid the people farewell. If they do direct primary that every Kogi person that is a member of the APC is allowed to participate, no doubt we will come top.”
Politics
Power sector: Again, Reps probe spending
The House of Representatives recently resolved to constitute an ad hoc committee to investigate government expenditure on the power sector since 1999. PHILIP NYAM examines the issues involved
The erratic state of power supply in the country has been a source of concern to almost every Nigerian because it adversely affects the economic and industrial growth of the nation.
Consequently, the Federal Government has since 1999 expended humongous amount of money on the sector to improve the situation without success.
In the 7th Assembly, the House of Representatives under the leadership of Speaker Dimeji Bankole mandated the standing committee on power headed by the present minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu to investigate alleged expenditure of $16 billion on power between 1999 and 2007 by the Chief Olusegun Obasanjo administration. But the investigation ended up in controversial circumstances.
Following the privatization of the sector by the then Goodluck Jonathan administration, many expected that since the sector is now in the hands of private owners, the story will be different.
The current administration under President Muhammadu Buhari has also in the last four years spent huge sums of money, hoping to change the narrative. Unfortunately, the change has not been so significant.
Just recently, the Federal Government entered into a deal with a German company, Siemens Ag, in its bid to find a lasting solution to electricity problems and perennial power challenges in the country.
President Buhari had on July 22, met with the Siemens AG’s president, Mr. Joe Kaeser, to see how the partnership between Nigeria and Germany would help the nation come out of its present precarious power state.
It was given this disappointing picture that the 9th House on July 25, resolved to set an ad hoc committee that will probe the administrations of Obasanjo, late Umaru Yar’Adua, Jonathan and Buhari on how much they invested into the power sector and obstacles working against its transformation.
The ad hoc committee, which will investigate contracts and deals in the sector since 1999, is to submit its report in not more than six weeks.
The decision was consequent upon the adoption of a motion sponsored by a member of the House, Hon. Sada Soli (APC, Katsina), which was titled “Need to review government expenditure on the power sector to ensure sustenance of the power reform programme in Nigeria”
Leading debate on the motion, Soli noted that the objective of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act was to eradicate ineffectiveness in the sector for positive transformation that will enhance businesses and increase access to electricity by Nigerians.
His words: “The House notes that the Electric Power Sector Reform Act was aimed at removing the ineffectiveness of the sector in order to transform it to a more efficiently-managed sector. The power sector reform was expected to open opportunities for the development of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs), increase access to electricity in processing farm produce, create job opportunities for Nigeria’s teeming graduates and enhance socio-economic development of the country.
“The House recalls that an investigative hearing was conducted by the House of Representatives in 2008 over the alleged spending of about $16 billion on the power sector. The set power generation target was that by year 2020, the nation would have achieved 40,000MW based on the alleged investments in the proposed power plants, but till date, such generation target has eluded the nation.
“The House acknowledges the lamentation by the President (Muhammadu Buhari) to the effect that such huge sums of billions of dollars could be spent without commensurate results in the generation, transmission and distribution of power supply in the country.”
The House claimed that so far money spent in the sector has not yielded much result. The committee is to conclude its probe within six weeks and submit its reports to the House.
During his electioneering campaign in 2015 elections, President Buhari was quoted as alleging that “When the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came to power in 1999, Nigeria was generating about 4,000MW of electricity. After 15 years and $20 billion spent we are generating between 3,000 and 4,000 MW.”
But, the PDP countered his claim, submitting that “as at May 29 1999, when PDP took office, Nigeria was generating 1,600MW,” but that today the country generates “4,568 MW of electricity.”
The Presidential Task Force on Power recorded generation of 3,800MW in December 2013. As of 28 October, it was generating 4,327MW. But according to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), generation in 1999 stood at only 1,750 MW.
But installed capacity stood at 5,906 MW. The reason for that, the commission stated, is that at that time “of the 79 generation units in the country, only 19 units were operational.”
However, shortly before the end of President Buhari’s first term, the then Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, gave some insights into the performance of the current administration in the power sector.
He disclosed that “incremental, steady and stable plan did not record a high success because a number of power projects initiated to boost the power supply situation in the country have either been stalled or have yet to be completed.”
He informed that when he assumed duties in 2015, there were some ongoing key power projects in 2015, which he promised to continue and complete.
Among these are the 718 megawatts (MW) Zungeru Hydropower in Niger State, the 215MW Kaduna Power Plant, the 40MW Gurara Hydropower in Kaduna State and the 10MW Katsina Wind Farm.
According to him, government initiated the 240MW Afam VI Fast Power and the 3050MW Mambilla Hydro-Power projects in Taraba State. But sadly, none of these projects was delivered before he handed over though substantial work has gone into them.
The 10MW Katsina Wind Farm is expected to be commissioned by October, 2019, after a timeline for that was missed in 2018. The 40MW Gurara Plant is not yet commissioned so is the 240MW Afam Fast Power, which is taking over two years to complete.
Fashola also disclosed that power generation was over 4,500MW when he assumed office, but as at May 2019, the peak generation had risen to 5,375MW. He, however, said that basic fluctuation, systems collapse and power rationing still exist.
He also noted that generation capacity rose from 6,000MW to 7,500MW; transmission capacity, from 5,500MW in 2015 to 8,100MW in 2018, while distribution rose from 4,500MW to 5,375MW in 2019.
The Buhari administration also declared the Customer Eligibility policy and initiated a Meter Assets Providers (MAP) policy. The Eligible Customer was declared in May 2017 and by November, NERC was pressured to roll out the regulation to allow customers who use power over 2MW to connect directly to a GenCo and have TCN transport the power to them.
It was to ensure that a debated 2,000MW stranded energy is evacuated to attain steady and incremental power as well as boost supply to manufacturers.
Insiders said NERC and the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) slowed the pace for the policy to kick off despite Fashola’s support for the regulation.
The MAP was pursued by the Buhari administration since 2017 and materialised in March 2018, when NERC unveiled the regulation to allow customers to buy metres to stop the chaotic regime of estimated billing.
The government also intervened to assist the DisCos by ensuring that over N90 billion energy debt owed by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) were verified and cleared.
The Federal Government’s debts were verified at about N50 billion and were offset against the energy debt DisCos owed Niger Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET).
DisCos have recorded more payment from MDAs due to those interventions and the mass metering of those maximum demand or large power users.
The government is also said to have introduced the Distribution Expansion Programme (DEP), which has not been fully functional. But it is believed to involve a N72 billion investment in distribution networks to help distribute more power, especially in supporting the eligible customer regulation.
Despite these efforts, it is not yet Uhuru in the power sector. The ad hoc committee will therefore be seeking to find out the mystery associated with power generation and distribution in Nigeria.
It will also seek to find out how much has been expended; whether it was judiciously used or misappropriated; and perhaps preferred solutions on how to resolve the problem once and for all.
Politics
Oyegun: I’m honoured as first chairman of opposition party to oust a sitting govt
The immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, in this interview, speaks on life at 80, his childhood, as well as civil service, business and political career, with a submission that he is a fulfilled man. Johnchuks Onuanyim reports
What is the feeling like as you get set to celebrate your 80th birthday in the next few weeks?
I am actually holding my breath looking forward to it so anxiously. I can hardly believe that 80 years have already rolled by because a lot of events you start recalling, like when America went to the moon, all sound like yesterday. I am happy, praying to God every day to wake me up because I want to see that day. I am counting days to my 80th birthday. I am really glad about it and I can’t wait to see my 80 productive years, 80 fulfilling years and 80 good years.
I remember celebrating my 70th birthday in Benin and I recall that Amb. Babagana Kingibe was the chairman at the reception. I celebrated it because 70 years is a Biblical promise and I thank God that I am still strong at 80 years. My 70th birthday was good and it was the talk of the town and I had to give the testimony even though as a Catholic, we don’t believe that miracle happens in life like when a cripple is healed. However, we failed to realise that miracle happens in our lives virtually every day of our lives.
My 60th birthday was also nice, but the first birthday I really felt something strongly about was when I was 40 years. I could not wait to clock 40 when I was 39. I was very anxious to get to the age of maturity. You are at zenith at 40 and after that age, one starts very gently and quietly on the downward slope. I am lucky to have good fortune between 40 and 80, especially blessed to the level of being the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with a distinct honour of leading a campaign that uprooted an incumbent government.
I am lucky to be active in the political terrain and I participated in all Muhammadu Buhari presidential campaigns except when he was a candidate of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC). The reason is that I realised then that all these so-called minority parties were not going to get anywhere. It was then that we started working on the coming together of the regional parties. I was 52 when I entered the race to be the governor of old Bendel State before the creation of Edo, where I became the governor.
I was equally active politically during the struggle to reclaim MKO Abiola’s presidential mandate and the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) days. When I read some criticisms today and think about how many times I have put my life at stake for the nation, it surprises me. People pontificating now are those who sat at home, yet they talk to you that went into the trenches over June 12.
I have to run away and become a fugitive yet they would say the man is too soft. I laugh at them because they don’t know that people like me will choose to fight. It is not my nature to fight and I don’t go looking for one and if it is possible, I avoid it. But if there will be a fight, then let there be a fight. When I believe in something, I give it everything regardless of the attendant risk to my person.
You became a permanent secretary at the age of 30. Can you reflect on why you were called ‘Super Perm Sec’?
That was a different world from the Nigeria we have today. At the risk of being immodest, I was lucky to be a very good student. I read a lot from the elementary school. I was such a voracious reader. At Standard Five, I was already reading Julius Cesar and most of Shakespeare’s works. There was a library in Benin City, where I spent most of my time reading all those novels. I will be consumed that the staff would tell me to leave when they want to close for the day. And I will be there the next morning waiting for them to open the office. I actually prepared myself.
I went to the university and then the luck was multiplying. They first sent me to Inland Revenue, when I was employed. People were astonished when I told them that I don’t want to work there because I did not apply to Inland Revenue. They arranged for another interview and subsequently redeployed me to this very lucky new ministry of Economic Development. It was there I came across people like Allison Ayida, Ini Ebong, Philip Asiodu, Abdullatif Ganchiga and of course Ahmed Joda, who is still very much alive. They are fantastic people that encouraged you to reason, to be critical, to speak, which helped at the end of the day to acquire that extra skill.
However, most importantly, I had to do my homework. Somebody like Asiodu will come to meeting with a notebook and whatever the newspapers had, he must have read all and made notes. It influenced me positively because whenever I read papers, I make note too. We had person like Ayida, who was a bundle of common sense and very intelligent. He would dissect something you think it was impracticable and make everything look very normal. With that kind of tutelage, it was not surprising that I found myself in a lot of boards like Nigeria Airways, Nigeria Ports Authority and Nigeria National Shipping Line, among others.
Before I attend meetings, I had already done my research on the subjects of the agenda. I contribute in such a meaningful manner that even my worst enemy will know that I know what I am talking about. The truth behind the name ‘Super Perm Sec’ is that I was more powerful before I became a Permanent Secretary. There were instances Permanent Secretaries delayed meetings for me to be part of them. There was a particular international negotiation in the then Yugoslavia; I was late by one day; they had reached agreements and signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), but when I went through the documents, pointed out the flaws, we had to reconvene to sort out the issues I raised.
The story of my becoming a Permanent Secretary is an interesting one. When I was very young and a Level 15 officer, Udoji report qualified everybody from Level 15 for selection. I was in an NPA Board meeting when someone informed me about my nomination. I was surprised and thought it was a joke and even many people questioned my competence to the extent that the then Head of State, General Murtala Mohammed tried to find out who I was.
My nomination caused a lot of dismay in the system and when the late Adamu Ciroma, then Minster of Education, was going on his annual three months leave, I was drafted to act on his behalf for the duration. It was another job and experience. I sorted things out there and when Ciroma resumed, I was sent to the Ministry of Works, where there were mundane issues like competition among the professionals. I spent another three months there to total the acting period of my nomination to six months.
I was in the Ministry of Works when the coup that cost Murtala’s life took place. Still wanted to be sure, I was appointed the acting Permanent Secretary and deployed to Cabinet Office an equivalent of the Presidency now. I was in charge of the Economic Department. They were obviously satisfied that when there were difficult issues, I will be asked to take the minutes at Council Meetings. I spent another six months before they confirmed me as substantive Permanent Secretary and gave me a ministry when my seniors were yet to get one. That is the story of the so called ‘Super Perm Sec.’
It was such that whenever there was a problem, I will be deployed there. For example, when the Ministry of Communication collapsed, I was sent there for four years to resuscitate it. It was the same thing when passport became a serious issue. I was also drafted to Internal Affairs. Whether that qualifies me or deserves the name ‘Super Perm Sec,’ I don’t know, but we all know that the Ayidas and Asiodus were the real ‘Super Perm Secs’ and if I am honoured to be in that group, so be it and I give God the glory.
However, the people who brought me up in the civil service were the people I later joined on the same table of permanent secretaries and the first time I was to say something, I was shaking because they were my bosses. Government equally took me to General Purposes and Economic Committee (GPEC), where everything in the civil service was decided including promotion and budget.
What is the turning point of your life?
One pound was the turning point of my life. I was very small when I gained admission into St Patrick’s Collage Asaba. In fact, my getting tall was towards the end of my collage life. I had two teachers, who everybody feared most, Latin teacher and one other subject. The Latin teacher would tell us to translate a passage into English and once you made mistake, he would punch you in the stomach. The two teachers terrified me and I always did poorly in the two subjects. The tradition was that a student drops two subjects between class three and four and I decided to drop the two subjects, but resolved to pass them before doing so.
I passed them well and in a class of 90 students; I took the third position in the transition of class three to class four from the previous 40th or 30th position. During the holiday, I had a good uncle, who also grew up with my father that I visited, and he asked me about my exam by way of conversation, I told him I did very well. Previously, he would stop at that, but he went further that day by asking me the position I took. When I told him third in a class of 90 students, he stormed into his room, came out and gave me one pound. I have never seen it or handled it before. That was in 1954 or thereabout. With that appreciation that time, I never looked back again, knowing that good thing is appreciated and rewarded.
As a matter of fact, I am still planning to set up a One Pound Foundation in honour of that my uncle. There are too many children today that don’t get that kind of acknowledgement and recognition because the history of their lives is totally different. The history of my life would have been totally different and if there is a turning point in my life, that money and gesture was what I considered a turning point of my life. The money was a huge sacrifice and even when I later became a clerk in Lagos after finishing secondary school, I was earning seven pounds. The significance of that gesture and magnitude of that sacrifice made deep impression that never left me.
At 80, what would you consider as your deepest regret?
Well, everybody has a regret perhaps there were one or two things one would have done differently. But I have every reason to give glory to God because he has been so good to me. Look at how many careers I have had. In the civil service, I made good the opportunity, I was respected and you won’t believe I retired when I was less than 50 years. I ventured into business when I left civil service, became a fisherman and within two years, I became the chairman of Nigeria Trolley Owners Association for two years.
I ventured into politics and became the first governor of Edo State. I later became the deputy national chairman of All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), national chairman of the APC where my efforts were blessed as the first chairman to oust a sitting government at the federal level. More importantly, up till this 80 years, I have never spent one day in the hospital.
Among your career progressions, which one would you consider you enjoyed most?
I don’t know about enjoying most because I enjoyed all of them. I don’t engage in anything that I don’t put myself into. I must do it to my satisfaction and in a way that makes me happy, gives pleasure and fulfillment. I want to think that it is the reason God made me reach the top. I did not go into any of them to just earn a living. I only liked and enjoyed what I was doing.
In retrospect, what were the decisions you took you would have done differently if given the opportunity again?
I would say none because nobody should look back. When you make mistake, it is meant to teach you a lesson and to instruct you. One should benefit from it because nobody goes through life claiming perfection in everything he does. I made mistakes, learnt from the mistakes and moved on. I cried sometimes and smiled at other times and those are the realities of life.
At 80, would you say this is Nigeria of your dream?
I will tell you something. I enjoyed the civil service of the 1960s. We were burning with passion; Olu Falae, Chukwuemeka Ezife and one or two others in the service then. We all enjoyed what we were doing, burning with that spirit of nationalism and part of the independence celebration. As at the time we were in the economic development, oil was virtually gushing out and the potentialities including all international reviews, tipped Nigeria as one nation that will break out of the underdevelopment and developing nations. Nigeria has the best prospect to break out from underdeveloped ranks.
We were ahead of Brazil and India, which at that time had people dying on the streets because of hunger. We were ahead of Malaysia and few other countries. We had the resources, good planning, we brought in the United Nations (UN) and World Bank and it was a fantastic atmosphere with expatriates, professors and civil servants planning for the growth and development of this country. Seeing the bright future that was beckoning us, don’t ask me where it all went wrong. Whether it was the nosedive we took into military intervention, I cannot tell. It is difficult to explain the persistent, inexorable downward trend to the extent that we now leave it to prayer warriors.
Was it easy taking your wife among the litany of ladies all over you then as an achiever?
Who was her when I married her? We are now 54 years married and I was nothing but just a struggling man in the Ministry of Economic Development. I was rascally of course, but when my rascality took me there, I got stuck because of the quality of what I ran into. Marriage is not easy by nature because it is entirely different when you are into girl and boy friendship. Marriage requires a lot of tolerance and she has been very and extremely tolerant given how rascally I am. With all the ups and downs, she has been nice in the last 50 something years.
Why has it been difficult to see any of your children in the limelight whether in politics or civil service?
I worked as a civil servant for many years after leaving school. I also worked in the private sector for a few years before I became an accidental politician. The worst attribute of politics is to have somebody going into political office either as a councillor or member of the House without any working experience and livelihood. This is the greatest bane of Nigerian politics today. I want my children to see what life is like. Let them struggle to attain and if they want to go into politics, knowing that they have something to fall back on.
They have careers, beautiful professions. I am not going to talk them into politics; I will rather talk them into taking good care of themselves. They have to cut out paths for themselves and politics will then become like a calling not a means of livelihood. Today, it is very difficult to quantify the percentage of those that use politics as livelihood and that is what is generating the do-or-die aspect of our politics.
What will you consider as your unfulfilled dreams?
This is a very sensitive issue because I have looked at the lives of the founders of this nation, Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Ahmadu Bello and the group directly under them. One by one, they have passed on. I have always asked myself a question; take for instance Awolowo, who we know how passionate he was, on his death bed: Did he feel fulfilled? I cannot answer that question because he is gone just like others.
So, I said to myself, Lord, we are not on the path yet to greatness because we have all the ingredients to greatness, but somehow, we have not been able to attain our destiny. I have told myself that we cannot solve our problems before my time is up. However, I want to be on my own death bed, knowing that we are finally on the path to true greatness. I am still waiting.
How would you want to be remembered?
I want to be remembered as somebody, who did his best to prove that honesty pays, that integrity pays, that you don’t have to play by the rules of the generality, you don’t have to move with the mob, and you just have to respect your own principles and yourself. I want to be remembered as a man who people will say that they want to be like because of his life style. I want to be remembered as a man who was focused and if I can affect one to five lives for better, I will consider myself and my life as a worthwhile. In my whole career, I have been doing things that will better the lives of an average Nigeria.
I want to go, knowing that I gave my level best. I may not have solved the problems, but I did everything with all the wisdom, strength and knowledge that God has given me. One of the things I am trying to do with the rest of my life is to show that my admiration for people as individuals cut across party lines. I want to show that politics does not have to be like it is now, unprincipled, abusive, violent and that whatever objective we think we are achieving doing those things can also be achieved, even though it may take a little longer.
I said not too long ago that leadership can be by fear. People will see that you have power and fear you without necessarily respecting you, but because they know you can do damage to them. My concept of a leader is that he should be a man who believes that everybody has a contribution to make; that everybody deserves to be listened to and that everybody has a point of view that must be heard. The easiest decisions to implement are the ones reached by consensus.
Any decision a leader forced down peoples throat and they accept because you are mighty and powerful, they will throw spanners in the works with the very first opportunity they have. But if they do something for you because they respect you, that is a leadership that is enduring. Leaders must teach the followers to be better citizens and know that there are alternative ways to sort out issues, problems short of bringing out a sledge hammer to show everybody how powerful you are.
What is your advice to the young politicians?
We are all headed in a wrong direction. Our politics should not be bitter, but must be based on principles, beliefs and rooted in service. Our politics must be removed from the realms of violence like losing life to get someone elected. It does not make sense to me that one dies let alone thousands. Power should not be at all cost and we are going deep into the negative aspects of political life. I tried to bring in some degree of decency into politics, but we are headed in the wrong direction and we have to get people who will lead us back from the rate at which we are going now.
I always think of the agony we have created for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). I pity the young man currently heading that commission. What is happening in the field, the kind of subterfuges and direct aggression, I wonder how they manage to cope. It is really sad the way things are going and it does not have to be like that. That is what pains me. I thought we were coming out of it, but we have sunk deeper that I don’t even know how we are going to get out of it again
Who are your role models dead or alive?
I have mentioned some of them in the civil service, but if you are talking of politics, for me it ended with the Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa administration with flamboyant people like Okotie Eboh, Ladoke Akintola, Mataima Sule with his golden voice and Ajah Nwachukwu, among others. Even up to my time, I will say that politics was still relatively not violent. I campaigned with no incident of thuggery and violence.
Politics
Win Saturday’s council elections, Ayawei charges PDP flag bearers
Dr. Nimibofa Ayawei, one of the aspirants for the November 16 Bayelsea State governorship election under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has charged the party’s candidates in Saturday’s local government elections to ensure that they make a clean sweep of all the 105 councillorship seats across all wards in the state, as well as the eight chairmanship positions at the polls.
Giving the charge on Tuesday at the Peace Park, during the flag-off of the party’s campaigns and ceremonial handover of the party’s flags to its standard bearers for the council polls, Dr Ayawei expressed confidence in the party’ability to win.
He, however, stated that the transparent process adopted by the party before their emergence as flag bearers was proof of the party’s commitment to the sustenance of internal democracy.
In his words: “I appreciate the party’s leadership and the leader of the party in the state, our own country man Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson, for taking the bull by the horns to ensure a free and fair process for the council polls just as they are also doing at the ongoing governorship process leading to the forth-coming primaries early September.
“I strongly believe that with the leadership exhibited at this council process, it gives us confidence that the party shall continue to do the right thing as it is doing now to ensure all aspirants are given a level playing ground to campaign and lobby for votes legitimately.
“At the end of the day, the best man shall unfold. And I believe I am the best man for the job since I have the ability to unify all other aspirants and take us to the trenches to clinch the choice seat to ensure consolidation of the restoration policies, programmes and projects to take Bayelsa to the next level of greatness.”
He also called party delegates, both statutory and the yet to be elected ad-hoc delegates to vote for him as he is sure to give the needed leadership to take the party to victory considering his track record of undying loyalty and service to the people through his various empowerment programmes for women and youths in the state as well as his passion to play politics without bitterness.
Politics
Buhari’ll be the last president of Nigeria if… – Adebanjo
Chief Ayo Adebanjo is a chieftain of pan Yoruba group, Afenifere, and a former National Chairman of the Alliance for Democracy (AD). In this interview with TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE, he speaks on the state of the nation, Afenifere crisis and the battle for 2023 presidency, among others
What is your take on the on the 43-man ministerial list by President Muhammadu Buhari, who have already been screened by the National Assembly?
I have no comment because I don’t recognise him (Buhari), so it would be an anti-climax if I speak on that. I won’t recognise him until the decision of the Supreme Court. If I don’t recognise him as president, what right do I have to say he has not done certain things? I didn’t expect anything from him because I don’t believe he was duly elected.
What informed your insistence that he was not duly elected?
Don’t you see what is going on at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal? I believe the election was rigged for him. It is a stolen mandate. So, why do I have to comment on somebody I don’t believe is there?
Are you saying that President Buhari is holding on to a stolen mandate?
Of course, until the Supreme Court says otherwise. Are you not following the evidence before the tribunal, where the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is been openly disgraced for saying it hasn’t got evidence to show that Buhari scored millions during the presidential election, when people are saying there was no election. Is that the man you want me to recognise? Anyway, the case is still in court, so let us see what Supreme Court will say.
But INEC declared President Buhari as winner of the election…
If I had agreed with INEC, I would have recognised him. INEC is part of the fraud; a man who used an instrument only to say it never existed, but his staff insist that it existed. That case is in court, so don’t go there. That is why I said until the case is done, I am of the view that he was not duly elected. And until the Supreme Court says otherwise, I won’t recognise him.
Is your position based on your support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, during the election?
Of course! Didn’t I campaign for him? I am not a hidden supporter. I campaigned for him on the basis that he must restructure the country. I even said then that if Buhari too says he is going to restructure Nigeria, he becomes my candidate. I don’t discuss the past of anybody now. I won’t talk like some people who are criticizing Olusegun Obasanjo; saying he was this, he was that. Will that solve the problem we have now in the country? I am looking forward. I don’t discuss the messenger; I discuss the message.
Looking at the ministerial list, some people are of the view that the nominees are mostly “recycled politicians” given that are former governor, ex-minister and senators….
I don’t recognise the man who came up with the list. By discussing those elements, I will be discussing as somebody who is saying this is what I expect him to do; this is what he has not done. I campaigned against him not to be elected for some of the reasons you are now seeing. He is not capable of doing anything rational from what he has done. From what I knew about him on his first coming, I warned the people of the Western Region that they will regret voting for him because the man is a dictator. Don’t forget, I am a lawyer; you want to drag me to discuss the issue before the court because these are all the things I summarised to say no, he is not my candidate.
What if the Supreme Court affirms President Buhari’s victory?
I will tolerate him if the Supreme Court says he was duly elected. I am a law abiding citizen, and as a lawyer, I believe the Supreme Court is the apex court and I can’t be wiser. So, I will tolerate whatever happens.
Are you saying that if the Supreme Court rules in favour of the President, you are going to tolerate his administration?
I will tolerate the administration and begin to work towards the next election. You must take significant note of what I am saying. The moment the Supreme Court, which is the apex court rules on the matter, whether you like it or not, that is the final judgement on that. You know, when people lose cases at the Supreme Court, they still believe that may be the opinion of the court but they believe it is not right opinion and that is why sometimes they appeal to the court for a review of that decision. And until they review the decision, I am not going to abide by it. That is why I said I will tolerate him. So, discussing him then is tolerating what the Supreme Court has said as a law abiding citizen.
You said that you will begin to work towards the next election if the Supreme Court declares Buhari as president. What is the preparation for the next general election about?
So that anybody he supports will not be a candidate. There are certain reasons the Supreme Court will give why they confirmed him and I will work along that, so that the same mistakes will not repeat itself.
Are you saying that the race for 2023 will start immediately after the ruling of the Supreme Court?
Don’t deceive yourself, there can’t be 2023 in this country as long as we continue with the present constitution; it will not be. That one, I can say for certain. If this constitution is not changed drastically; it is not the question of amendment, it is not about going to the National Assembly because the National Assembly is part of the problem. Until we exist on the constitution made by the people; not the one imposed on us by the military Muslim North. If you recollect all that I have been saying; I don’t hate Buhari, it is what he represents and what he stands for that I disagree with and I always give my reason.
But people who want to cause confusion will say because he is Fulani; that is why I am stigmatizing him. They forget that Atiku, who I am supporting, is not an Ijebu man. They also forgot that I have said it repeatedly and Buhari has not denied it that I supported him in 2007. He bought us an Aso Oke, which we wore. We campaigned for him at Adamasingba Stadium in Ibadan. We have not lost our senses. There were certain terms on which we voted for him then and when that terms no longer exits, why will I support him?
What was the term then?
He said he was going to support restructuring. It is the same reason he gave to Pastor Tunde Bakare, when he made him his running mate. Of course, Jagaban (Asiwaju Bola Tinubu) allowed himself to be deceived. Restructuring is in the manifesto of APC, has it done it? Everything I am saying about this man is an open secret.
You said there will not be 2023, but some people have already started working towards it?
Those people can’t see the handwriting on the wall. So, you believe Buhari and the North will allow anybody to contest again. They have started the confusion among the people of the South, by someone saying I will vote for Tinubu instead of voting for South-East. It is all gimmicks. Tinubu knows that they are deceiving him. They are only causing division in the South to create quarrel between the South-West and South-East. It is all part of the Fulani gimmicks. I don’t buy that and they know I don’t.
Why is the contest for 2023 now turning to a battle between the North and South?
The tricks of Fulani people like Buhari is to divide and rule. Look at it; if it is not a deceit, you say you believe in one Nigeria and you say in this Nigeria, only a section of the country will be president, one section will not be there. Does that show unity? This is one of the reasons why I disagree with them. The mere saying that they will not allow the South-East to produce the president is an antidote to crisis the country. How can we be in an organisation and one member of the organisation is not entitled to the benefits of the organisation.
Secondly, Buhari knows that he is deceiving Tinubu except that Tinubu doesn’t know or is stupid not to know because there is enough evidence. He has become so paranoid of becoming president that he couldn’t see the handwriting on the wall. Is APC one? From what you know, which of the state of the federation is APC united to say this is going to be our candidate? The party will only be united in keeping the presidency in the North.
Are you saying that the South will not get the presidency in 2023?
I have told you my belief; there would be no 2023 in Nigeria and Buhari will be the last President of Nigeria if this constitution is not changed to a constitution made by all of us.
Some years ago, some people said there would not be 2015 if some things were not done and they said the same thing in 2019. But Nigeria still had the 2015 and 2019 general elections…
You are being superficial; you don’t understand. What I am saying is my belief. If this constitution is not changed, there would be no 2023 in Nigeria.
Many think that you will support one of your kinsmen for the presidency in 2023, but few months ago, you said the presidency should go to the South-East?
I am not a senseless and unrealistic South-Westerner. I am a Westerner who believes in Nigeria under equitable terms. I am a Westerner who believes that if we are going to keep Nigeria as one, there should be no section of the country that should be excluded from being president. It is a matter of principle and equity. It is a matter of sincerity. Anybody who thinks otherwise is not sincere. You can’t have peace without equity. What we are suffering now is as a result of inequity. Where there is inequity, there would be no peace. It is a simple logic.
I give you an example; if you are in a club and you know that as a member of that club you are entitled to A,B,C, D. If they threaten you with expulsion and you know what you are going to lose, you will behave. But if you are there and there is no point of being there; you want this they won’t give you; you want that, they won’t give you. What is the essence of being there? If you are not satisfied with it, you get out. But if you believe there are a lot of advantages, you will beg to stay in the club.
That was why I said that if Buhari is sincere about keeping this country together, he should have called the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and ask them why they want to get out of Nigeria. What is their problem, let us sit down and talk because that was what we did in 1954 when Sardauna said he doesn’t want to be part of Nigeria. Chief Obafemi Awolowo persuaded him to stay and be in Nigeria under a federal system. At that time, Nnamdi Azikwe and the National Council of Nigerian Citizens (NCNC) were clamouring and insisting on unitary form of government.
It was until the country now returned to federalism after that conference in London that we all agreed on the terms of being together under federalism. That was the time the post of premiership was included in the constitution. It was not until 1954 after the London Conference that we have a premier in the Western Region. Under federalism, we were coordinate government not subordinate as it is now. As it is now, our governors are lame dog governors. They are chief security officers without instrument of security. That is what is causing our problem. If the governors are in charge of security in their respective states, there would be no question of killing and raping by one section of the country against the other.
Is your view and support for South-East presidency in 2023 based on your disagreement with the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-West?
The APC leaders are stooges to Buhari. They are not honest people. My support for South-East is a matter of equity. The South-West has been president, the North has been president, the South-South has produced president; it is only South-East that has not been president. After other regions have produced president, it should be the turn of the South-East. It is a matter of constitutional equity. It is a matter of patriotism to show sincerely that we want everybody together. You can’t keep everybody together when you are running a government of exclusion.
Do you think that the South-East is prepared for the presidency in 2023, considering statements by some of their leaders that they don’t need Nigeria’s presidency?
They said they will not get president under this constitution. You are following the gimmicks of APC and people confusing the issue. The South-East people know the constitution we are fighting for. They believe that we have a constitution under a federal system and under the 2014 National Conference recommendations; we have constitutionalised how everybody will become president without exclusion. Those are the reasons why we are insisting on implementation of the report of the 2014 National Conference if we are sincere about keeping the country together.
Why are you insisting that President Buhari should implement the report of the 2014 National Conference when ex-President Goodluck Jonathan who conveyed the confab refused to do anything with the report, especially sections that require only executive order despite having nine months before the end of his tenure?
That is all gimmicks. Is that what invalidated the conference? If you believe what the conference did was right but because the man didn’t do it, therefore you are not going to do it, why are you there? Jonathan didn’t say he will not implement the 2014 National Conference. During the 2015 elections, Jonathan said ‘I have not done it but if you give me another chance, I will do it.’ I am prepared to gamble with somebody who says he will do it than somebody who said I will not do it.
Prior to the 2015 general elections, Buhari and the APC promised to address three things – economy, corruption and insecurity. Looking at his first term, do you think he kept to his campaign promises?
I am not the only one in Nigeria, and don’t forget, restructuring is in their manifesto. It is still in their manifesto, which one have they implemented. You want me to be discussing government again; he promised to fight corruption and insecurity. Is he fighting corruption or probably doing selective fight against corruption? Somebody who said he has zero tolerance for corruption made someone who was found guilty of corruption a minister.
Buhari told us that anybody who is convicted won’t be in his cabinet. He is now putting in his cabinet somebody who has been found guilty of corruption. His properties that were seized have been returned to him and he crowned it by putting him in his cabinet with the lawyer who prosecuted him as prosecutor on behalf of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
These are issues the press as the Fourth Estate of the Realm should bring to the fore for the public to see. The man who was described as king of corruption found a corrupt person as a governor, disciplined him and the man who said he is fighting corruption now brings that person back, returned all the properties seized from him then bring him back into
Politics
Senate: Lawan’s committees and latent misgivings
CHUKWU DAVID reports that the recent reconstitution of 69 Senate Standing Committees and announcement of their chairmen by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, is already generating unexpressed rancour and misgivings in the apex legislative chamber
On Tuesday July 30, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, announced the reconstitution of 69 standing committees of the upper legislative chamber with their chairmen and vice chairmen. A breakdown of the committees’ distribution according to party leanings indicates that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) got a total of 49 chairmanship slots, while the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 20 chairmanship slots.
The second opposition party, the Young Progressives Party (YPP), did not get any slot. The reason the YPP did not get a chairmanship slot was not officially stated, but it may not be unconnected to the fact that its only member, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah (Anambra South) is a first-timer in the Senate.
However, if that was the reason given by the leadership of the Senate, it cannot stand a test of time because there are some first-timers who were appointed as committee chairmen. Analyzing the distribution of committee chairmanship according to geopolitical zonal arrangement, the entire Northern region got a total of 37 allocations, while the South got 32. Further statistical distribution of the Committees also shows that North-West zone produced 16 chairmen; North-East (11) and North Central (10).
In the Southern region of the country, the South-West got 13 chairmen, South-South (10) and South East (nine). Meanwhile, in line with the tradition of political leaders in Nigeria, particularly as witnessed in the National Assembly over the years, senators adjudged to be loyal to the President of the Senate were expectedly given key committees, which are usually tagged as “Grade A or Juicy committees.”
Some of the key committees are Appropriations, chaired by Barau Jibrin; Finance, Adeola Olamilekan; Police, Dauda Jika; Defence, Aliyu Magatakarda; Army, Ali Ndume; Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Peter Nwabaoshi; Agriculture, Abdullahi Adamu; Petroleum Upstream, Albert Bassey; Downstream, Sabo Mohammed; Communications, Oluremi Tinubu, and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Kabiru Gaya, among others. However, barely 24 hours after the announcement of the committees and their chairmen that some level of disquiet was notice in the Senate though at latent level as none of the aggrieved senators has openly expressed his or her displeasure.
Over the years, the trend has become customary, that after reconstitution of standing committees either in the Senate or the House of Representatives, the leadership of each chamber will usually expect to be confronted with misgivings over the pattern of allocation of committees’ chairmanship. Most times, the consideration is not on geopolitical basis, but party and individual bases. For instance, the lawmakers don’t usually bother much about what goes to the states, zones or tribes.
Rather, attention is focused on two levels of interest namely, party and individual lawmakers. On the basis of party, there is usually less noise about how many committees and how many “juicy” committees are allotted to each political party, particularly the ruling party and the leading opposition party. In the present circumstance, it is essentially between the APC and the PDP.
On individual level, which is where the big problem lies, individual senators or Reps are usually concerned about the grade of committees allotted to them to chair. However, vice chairmanship position is not usually in serious contention except for most lucrative committees such as Appropriations, Petroleum (Up and Downstream), Gas, Public Accounts, Communications, Finance, NDDC and many others.
In fact, some senators or Reps would prefer to be vice chairmen of any of these lucrative committees than to be substantive chairmen of some “second or third grade” committees. According to sources who spoke to our correspondent on the condition of anonymity, the APC Caucus had planned to have all the “Grade A” committees to its members, but in the course of the announcement, Lawan perhaps, in liaison with members of his “inner Caucus,” tinkered with the list and came up with a different sharing formula that irked members of the party. By unofficial classification, there are 23 committees considered to belong to “Grade A” category, out of which 16 were allotted to the APC senators.
Those agitating against Lawan’s decision, claim that the sharing formula was a violation of the resolution of APC chieftains who took the decision that only the party’s senators should be assigned the 23 “juicy” committees. It would be recalled that the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, had in March directed that most of the strong committees that would help drive the economy be chaired by members of the ruling party both in the Senate and the House.
Oshiomhole was in the Senate last week Tuesday, when the chamber concluded the screening and confirmation of ministerial nominees. Although his mission was not clearly disclosed, there were speculations that he came to prompt the Senate leadership to implement his earlier directive on committees’ appointments. Some senators, who were perhaps afraid to speak openly, to avoid attracting intense public criticism, resorted to posting anonymous complaints on some social media platforms, claiming that they struck deals with Lawan to support his Senate presidency and then be reward with juicy committees. Also, some senators were said to be aggrieved with Lawan because he gave undue advantage to some few non-ranking APC lawmakers in the distribution of the “Grade A” committees over their ranking colleagues, a development they considered unreasonable and provocative.
However, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, while reacting to the unfolding drama, told journalists in Abuja, that Lawan was right by not restricting committee chairmanship positions to only the APC senators.
He said: “When somebody is elected to the Senate, he becomes a member of that Senate and he is entitled to all the rights and privileges. When somebody is campaigning to be elected as presiding officer, speaker, deputy speaker, president of the Senate or deputy president of the Senate, he is doing so for votes of the majority party and the minority party that are represented because each senator has one vote.
“When a senator is elected, he represents his constituency first, and secondly, he represents his party by sitting on his party’s seat. Therefore, in the distribution of assignments and privileges, it is normally considered that you should not by any means make one constituency inferior to the other. “That is the principle that causes the presiding officer to embrace the minority parties. Also, when one becomes a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, you are entitled to all the privileges and rights of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“Therefore, on the basis of equality of senators, equality of membership and equality of seats, the discretion to embrace all is in the heart and hand of the presiding officer.” Also, reacting to the speculated brouhaha in the Senate over committee chairmanship positions, Spokesman of the Senate, Senator Adebayo Adeyeye, however, refuted the alleged rumour, claiming that Lawan carried out the appointments in accordance with the provisions of the Senate rules and the law. He said that no senator or group of senators had come to him to express misgivings over committee appointments, stressing that no committee should be seen as more important than others.
He also reminded the senators that appointments to committee chairmanship or membership is call to duty and urged his colleagues who might actually be nursing grievances against Lawan to sheath their swords and work for the progress of the Senate and the Nigerian people in general.
“The Senate President has done everything possible to keep the Senate together. There won’t be any form of rancour on the issue either now or when we resume,” he said. The assurances, notwithstanding, if there are senators who are truly offended as a result of the committee sharing, Lawan and his team have a serious duty to ensure that all grievances are resolved before the Senate resumes plenary in September to avoid coming to face a turbulent Senate like his precessor, who knew no peace till the end of his four-year term.
Politics
Akiyode-Afolabi: Nigeria not ready for 35 per cent affirmative action
Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi is the Chairperson of Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) and Executive Director of Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC). In this interview with TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE, she speaks on poor representation of women in President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministerial list
What is your take on President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministerial list, which had only seven women on the 43-man list?
It is a sad development owing to the fact that there was high expectation from Mr. President on running an inclusive government based on the fact that his last administration excluded women and his attention was drawn through different mediums to this government of exclusion.
The president at different times made public commitments to an inclusive government and some of these are audio taped and documented, so it becomes challenging where he reneged on these promises at different times. Nigeria at this point does not need politician to manage sectors but rather experts, the list had most people of questionable characters, some have been charged for corruption and still have questions unanswered, moving on with this kind of people is a dangerous and an insensitive step on the part of the president. A good leader should be sensitive to the yearnings of his people.
Would you regard President Buhari picking only seven women as ministers as a reflection of his true position regarding women inclusion in decision making going by what he said few years ago when his wife, Aisha, criticised him?
Seven out of 43 does not reflect inclusion, as much as there is a shift from his last administration, the shift is still not significant as it does not meet our expectations on running an inclusive government. The president is bound to fulfill the constitution on gender equality and other international instruments. Our data shows that Nigeria is low on gender indicators and our representation is a ridicule in Africa and globally, several countries are moving forward on this , and Nigeria cannot continue to be a laggard.
With the few positions given to women both in the executive and legislative arms of government, do you think women are adequately represented in governance and politics?
The answer is clear; with the numbers women are definitely not adequately represented. And that means there is still more to be done. Furthermore the president has a duty to push for more, at the elective level , the political parties didn’t do well but political will on the President’s part can help to ameliorate the injustice that women face in coming around the decision making table. His body language in this respect is important and critical to ensuring increase in the number of people.
What do you think male politicians have against their female counterparts, when it comes to holding of public office?
There are a lot of stereotypes around and unfortunately little is done to address these which are as a result of socialization. From experience shared by few female who are into politics and at one point or the other have aspired for positions, most of whom are perceived as sex objects and of inferior personality to their male counterpart and this cannot be separated from the patriarchal system of our society. The government should therefore to lead the way. The list is not inclusive for women, people with disability and young people or youth.
When do you think Nigeria will be ready to implement the 35 per cent Affirmative Action, which will allow more women to participate not only in politics but governance and how can that be achieved.
From all indication, Nigeria is not ready for the 35 per cent affirmative action. I think women groups, women politicians, women associations and women led professional bodies among others need to come together to demand equal participation in politics and also continually use the international instruments that Nigerian women are part of such as the Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), National Gender Policy, 2007 and other instruments Nigeria signed to.
We need to come together in one voice and be prepared to encourage more women to actively participate in politics. We also need to engage the government as well as create awareness about promoting women actions in governance especially at the grassroots level.
With the above stated, through continuous engagement we will not relent, there is always a time in the life of a country, when citizens will define their identity. If we fail to act, nothing will change. Having a crop of politicians as gatekeepers for a nation, keeps the country at risk.
What do think government can do to address gender-imbalance in Nigeria?
The new administration must address political exclusion of women. The administration must implement the 35 per cent affirmative action for women in appointive and elective positions. Government must define and increase the opportunity for women’s entry and growth into male-dominated careers including vice chancellorship of universities. It must also facilitate passage of the Gender and Equal Opportunity (GEO) Bill.
We believe that if democracy is designed to deliver greater good to all, it has to date, failed the women of Nigeria. Our system of governance cannot be democratic if it continues to stifle the voices of women and make inadequate or no provision for the inclusion of women’s voices and perspectives in the processes of decision-making. Our demands for more woman representation in government are borne out of the love we have for our country, to see it rise higher, as women and men join hands to build a greater Nigeria. So, we will count on the president to heed the voice and demands of half of Nigeria’s population, who ask equal opportunity, and the space to contribute to the transformation of our country, in true partnership.
Trending
-
Politics23 hours ago
Kogi guber: APC treads Zamfara path
-
Metro and Crime8 hours ago
Senator Kashamu’s mother dies at 96
-
News23 hours ago
N9.9bn fraud: Court freezes Lagos accounts linked to Ambode
-
Metro and Crime23 hours ago
Robbers raid Ondo bank, kill one, injure two
-
News23 hours ago
Buhari swears in 43 ministers-designate August 21
-
Metro and Crime23 hours ago
Four students die as Tafawa Balewa varsity bridge collapses
-
Politics24 hours ago
Power sector: Again, Reps probe spending
-
News23 hours ago
NNPC drags military into re-launch of oil search in Chad Basin