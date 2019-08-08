NLC demands immediate release of Sowore, other protesters

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has demanded the immediate release of the organiser of #RevolutionNow, Mr. Omoyele Sowore and other protesters who were arrested on Monday in different states for taking to the streets.

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, NLC General Secretary, Dr. Peter Ozo-Eson, said the attack and arrest of protesters was a violation of fundamental human rights as contained in the Nigerian constitution.

Ozo-Eson, who said the constitution does not empower soldiers to attack peaceful protesters as they have no role whatsoever in the management of civil protests, called on the Federal Government to them to order.

According to him, Sowore and the #RevolutionNow protesters were not in any way threat to the country, but concerned Nigerians who took the bold steps on behalf of other Nigerians to demand for good governance from a democratically elected government.

He said: “It is with deep consternation that we view the attacks and arrests of peaceful protesters in some parts of the country by security agencies and military personnel on Monday during a protest by some Nigerians in Lagos, Osogbo, Ibadan, Abuja and other cities.

“There is nowhere in our constitution or laws that the security agencies are empowered to so brazenly attack peaceful protests and hound its organisers into detention as the right to peaceful protests, assembly and association is fully guaranteed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under sections 39 and 40.

“We view the violent attack on the peaceful protesters by security forces as a total violation of the fundamental rights of not just the protesters but all Nigerian citizens as guaranteed by the constitution as well as various reported judgements of our courts.

“Besides, peaceful protests against bad governance or perceived anti-people government policies are one of the critical fundamental rights that expand the entrenchment and growth of democracy and our security agencies must not be allowed to continue to portray themselves as anti-democracy forces as the Monday attacks so clearly demonstrated.

“We also view the midnight arrest of one of the organisers of the protests, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, as an affront on his fundamental rights as well as our collective rights to freedom of expression and association as enshrined in all the international and national instruments that strengthens democracy.

“His continued detention by the DSS lacks any justification as his actions were not in any way threats to neither the sovereignty of Nigeria nor the democratically constituted government of Nigeria. He was just one out of several Nigerians demanding for good governance being the minimum demand citizens can make from a government they democratically elected. Sowore and other protesters were not carrying arms against the state and we therefore demand their immediate release unconditionally.”

