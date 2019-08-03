News
Nnamani tasks women on leadership positions
Former Governor of Enugu State and Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District, Chimaroke Nnamani, has described women as the engine that propels the survival and development of the society even at periods of great trials.
Delivering a keynote lecture during the 43rd Graduation and 2nd Reunion of Class of 1976, Anglican Girls Grammar School, Awkunanaw (AGGS), Enugu, at Oakland Hotel Enugu, recently, he said Nigerian women have played critical roles in the development of the country in pre-independence, post independence and present day Nigeria.
While advocating the creation of more opportunities and removal of all cultural and societal prejudices that hinder women from realizing their full potential, Nnamani said women like Moremi, Queen Amina, Onaya Odagwu, Wusiaku Okpokwu, Edeonu Nnamchi, Mgbankwo Kanu, Omesiogo Unankwo, Ogbenyeanu Nzele, Olanma Njoku, Nwanyeruwa and Ahebi Ugbabe among others altered the economic and social equations of the society.
He said Nwanyeruwa spearheaded the famous Aba Women Riot of 1929, a protests against the brazen brutality of the colonial despots, and the first documented Igbo women resistance that defined the character, integrity, poise and defiance of the Igbo race beyond masculine parochiality. The former governor also mentioned Margaret Ekpo, Flora Nwakpa, Oyibo Odinamadu, Elizabeth Isichei, and Amaka Igwe as women in recent history who stood out in their different endeavours.
Nnamani said: “I am here to celebrate the womenfolk of my era, as they always stood in to fill vital gaps when men were either too busy, heavily threatened or distracted in many ways. “In other words, I am more inclined to celebrate the synergy and fusion of the powers and potentials in men and women.”
The event which witnessed the presence of dignitaries including Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Edward Ubosi; Chief Judge of the State, Justice Priscilla Emehelu, Chief Emeka Ngige (SAN) and proprietor of the school, His Grace Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma, witnessed fund raising for execution of projects in the school.
News
Ibadan Play House commends TAMPAN on Murphy Afolabi
The body of filmmakers, scholars and enthusiasts under the umbrella body of Ibadan Film Circle (IFC) has commended the Theatre Arts and Motion Picture Producers Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) for its role in the recent case of Mr. Murphy Afolabi’s unethical practice of charging fees at the auditions for his forthcoming film, ‘Ọmọ Ọdẹ.’
The IFC in a statement signed by its Chairman, Oluwafiropo Ewenla, noted with satisfaction the speed and professional thoroughness with which TAMPAN rose up to the occasion in calling one of its members to order.
“The body of filmmakers, scholars and enthusiasts under the umbrella body of Ibadan Film Circle (IFC) that wishes to publicly acknowledge the role of TAMPAN in the recent case of Mr. Murphy Afolabi’s unethical practice of charging fees at the auditions for his forthcoming film, Ọmọ Ọdẹ.
“We note with satisfaction the speed and professional thoroughness with which TAMPAN rose up to the occasion in calling one of their members to order. “We are particularly delighted that TAMPAN saw IFC’s intervention as necessary and did everything possible to verify the facts before coming to a decision.
We have the TAMPAN National Executive Council led by Mr. Bolaji Amusan specifically to thank for this,” the statement reads in part. “What TAMPAN has done is the best option we have to keep the sanity, ethics and best practice ethos in the industry that we all love and want to grow.”
It also commended Afolabi for the humility and maturity he displayed in resolving the matter. “He went before a special TAMPAN investigative panel, and later, he duly complied with TAMPAN’s directive to issue a signed apology Letter in which he admits his guilt with a solemn promise that this practice will not manifest from him again.
News
Chevron crisis: NUPENG suspends proposed strike
The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) says it has backed down on its planned industrial action to protest against its disagreement with Chevron Nigeria Limited.
Mr Williams Akporeha, NUPENG’s President and Afolabi Olawale, its General Secretary confirmed the development in a statement, following a series of peace meeting brokered by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Friday in Lagos.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that NUPENG had accused Chevron of violating terms of agreement reached between both parties which bordered on the sack of workers.
The agreement to which the NNPC and the Federal Ministry of Labour were a party, and therefore, put the nation on alert for a possible strike that would have resulted in fuel scarcity nationwide.
The union leaders in the statement said that the negotiation was being made between the parties to resolve their disagreement.
“The fact that appreciable progress is being made as discussions continue, the union hereby suspends with immediate effect the planned industrial action slated for next week,” they said.
They said that talks were still ongoing between NUPENG and all affected stakeholders to amicably resolve the matter putting into consideration the collateral economic damage the industrial unrest could possibly have on the country if not immediately nipped in the bud.
The statement said that the union took cognisance of the intervention of Mele Kyari, the GMD of NNPC, and his management team to avert the proposed strike over breach of agreement reached with the union by Chevron and its contractor.
“It should be put on records that this abrupt suspension became inevitable due to the timely intervention of NNPC having engaged NUPENG and all stakeholders at two separate meetings on Aug. 1 and 2 to correct the anomalies and ensure that the agreement is respected,” it said.
The union in the statement directed all members to step down the “Red Alert message and continue rendering their normal and lawful services while members of the general public are also urged to avoid any panic measure.”
News
El-Zakzaky: IMN asks court to vacate proscription order
The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), on Friday, asked the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to vacate the exparte order it made on July 26 proscribing its activities in the country.
The court had, upon an ex-parte motion by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), also declared the group a terrorist organisation.
The IMN, in a notice of motion filed on Friday by its lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, particularly sought the court to vacate the “ex-parte order made on July 26, coram: N.E. Maha, J, in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/876/2019 between: AGF vs. IMN proscribing the existence and activities of the group in Nigeria under whatever form, either in groups or as individuals by whatever names they are called or referred to.”
The group also asked the court to set aside the order “restraining any person or group of persons from participating in any manner whatsoever in any form of activities involving or concerning the prosecution of the collective intention or otherwise of the IMN, under any other name or platform howsoever called or described in any part of Nigeria.”
The IMN stated that the reasons for its requests include that “the ex-parte order made on July 26, was made without jurisdiction, as the order was made against a non juristic body.
“This honourable court on July 26, pursuant to an ex parte application brought by the IMN made an order, inter alia, proscribing the existence and activities of the group in any part of Nigeria under whatever form, either in groups or as individuals by whatever names they are called or referred to without affording the Respondent/Applicant the right of fair hearing.
“The said order of the honourable court breached the fundamental right of all members of the IMN in Nigeria to fair hearing guaranteed by Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Article 7 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act, Laws of the Federation, 2004 in that no fair hearing was granted the applicant/respondent before the order was made.
“The order ex parte granted by this honourable court has violated the fundamental right of members of the Respondent to freedom of thought, conscience and religion guaranteed by Section 38 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended.
“The order ex parte granted by this honourable court has breached the fundamental right of the members of the respondent to freedom of assembly and association guaranteed by Section of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended.
“The honourable court did not grant the declaration ‘that the activities of the IMN in any part of Nigeria amounts (sic) to acts of terrorism and illegality,”’ the group said.
According IMN, there was no urgency warranting the grant of the order ex parte.
“No motion-on-notice was filed together with the motion ex-parte.
“The ex-parte order made by the honourable court has determined the fundamental right of the respondent/applicant without affording it fair hearing.
“No undertaking was made as to damages. The order ex-parte was anchored on misrepresentation of material facts and based on suppression of material facts.
“The order ex parte constitutes a gross abuse of the process of this honourable court,” the group stated.
The Federal Government had, July 29, published the order in its official gazette as directed by the court.
It was described in the gazette as “Government Notice No. 79,” titled: “Terrorism (Prevention) Proscription Order Notice, 2019.”
Particularly, pages B597 to 602 of the document spelt out details of the enrolled order of the Federal High Court and the Federal Government’s warning against participating in any of the activities of IMN.
It reads: “Notice is hereby given that by the order of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in suit No. FHC/ABJ/Cs/876/2019 dated July 26, 2019 as per the schedule to this notice, the activities of IMN in Nigeria are declared to be terrorism and illegal in any part of Nigeria, as proscribed, pursuant to Sections 1 and 2 of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act 2011 (as amended).
“Consequently, the general public is hereby warned that any person or group of persons participating in any manner whatsoever in any form of activities involving or concerning the prosecution of the collective intentions or otherwise of the said group will be violating the provisions of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act 2011 (as amended) and liable to prosecution.
“(This notice shall be cited as the Terrorism (Prevention) Proscription Order Notice 2019.”
News
EFCC arrests banker over N35m alleged fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has announced the arrest of a banker, One Ayuba Yakubu, over alleged N35 million fraud.
Acting Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Tony Orilade, who made the disclosure in a statement Friday, said Yakubu was apprehended by operatives of the Kano zonal office.
“Operatives of the Kano Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC have arrested one Ayuba Yakubu, a banker with one of the new generation banks, for cheating and criminal diversion of depositors’ fund to the tune of about N35million.
“The suspect being an account officer to the complainants was entrusted with millions of naira belonging to customers of Fidelity Bank, Kofar Ruwa branch in Kano.
“Preliminary investigations, however, revealed that he employed fraudulent means to divert the money to his personal use,” Orilade said.
News
WSJ report: Buhari politicising security issues – PDP
Onyekachi Eze, Abuja
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the alleged attempt by President Muhammadu Buhari to politicise the secret graveyard in Maiduguri, Borno State where a thousand Nigerians soldiers were reportedly buried.
The party also called on the National Assembly to immediately set up a special security committee to conduct a forensic investigation into the truth or otherwise of the report, “with the tenor and mode as prescribed for security issues in the 1999 Constitution (as Amended).”
PDP in a statement Friday by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the press release issued on the matter by the presidency as insensitive.
“It is unfortunate that at this time when patriotic Nigerians are distressed about the wellbeing of our gallant soldiers and seeking for solutions to the challenges they face in the front, the Buhari presidency is rather issuing press statements, just like the one it released on Friday, August 2, 2019, wherein it leveraged on the plight of our soldiers to boast on how to retain a stolen presidential mandate.
“Instead of showing concern over the fate of our troops, taking concrete steps on the issue at stake and reassuring an anxious nation, the Buhari presidency is rather seeking to draw political capital from our security challenges by flaunting a despicable self-confidence on the presidential election petition pending in the Court of Appeal, and how, in its own words, ‘the judiciary would always come to conclusions’.
“It is imperative to state that such comments send very wrong signal against our judiciary and we urge the judiciary arm to insulate herself from the nocturnal shenanigans of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the cabal at the presidency, which have gone into frenzy following the apparent collapse of their defence at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal,” the party said.
It noted that the presidency’s reaction to the alleged secret graveyard further showed that it lacked appropriate solutions to the security challenges facing the country.
News
Insecurity: S’West govs plan joint patrol
- As Ogun revamps security trust fund
Kunle Olayeni, with agency reports
Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun on Friday announced plans by governors of the South West Zone to operate a joint security team to patrol the entire region.
Abiodun disclosed this in Abeokuta at a sensitisation programme on the vision and focus of his administration held in preparation of the 2020 budget where he also said he will re-launch the amended Security Trust Fund.
At the event, attended by stakeholders, the governor noted that a joint security patrol will be established for the South West states.
He added that the patrol would ensure no hiding place was available for criminals in the region.
“A joint security team that will patrol major roads and provide adequate security to the people of the South-West region of the country will soon be set up,” he said.
Abiodun, who expressed concern over the security situation in the country, said governors in the region had concluded arrangements over the issue.
He noted that no serious investor would be willing to commit funds in an area where they were not sure of the security of their lives and investments.
On the re-launch of the Ogun State’s Security Trust Fund, Abiodun said: “We are going to be re-launching our security trust fund, we have an amended bill that is on its way to the House of Assembly now, because, we look at the existing bill, we compared it to other bills in other states where the security trust fund had worked very effectively and efficiently, we’ve identified the gaps in our bill and we have sent an amended version of the bill to the House of Assembly.
“The new security trust fund will have all the governance that it requires, it will have a Chairman, Executive Secretary, board, it will have a commitment from a few financial institutions of note and a few people from the private sector that are committed to serving on the board. We are also committed to funding this fund. We on the part of the state will also commit to our funding as well.”
The governor lauded the civil service for its professionalism and commitment to the Ogun State project.
He stated that by virtue of the support his administration had got from the civil service, the vision had become a joint one.
News
FG shifts closure of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to Sept 2
The Federal Government has shifted the partial closure of portions of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to September 2.
The partial closure was initially expected to commence on Saturday, August 3 to enable the construction company, Julius Berger, to work on a stretch of 1.4km between Berger and Kara Market.
The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Mr Adedamola Kuti, stated on Friday that the decision was to enable for the effective traffic management plan and to show sensitivity to Nigerians.
“The government and the contractor have now reviewed the work plan. The reconstruction of this stretch of the road will now commence on September 2.
Motorists had expressed worry over the partial closure of the road during Sallah and the annual convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.
News
Police launch rescue operation for abducted RCCG ministers
Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta
Police in Ogun State on Friday said they have launched rescue operation for the RCCG ministers who were reportedly abducted along the Ijebu axis of the state.
The victims, including four males and one female, were abducted on Thursday at the J3 area of Ogbere in Ijebu East Local Government Area of the state.
They were identified as Chidioze Eluwa, Chiemela Iroha, Okoro Ohowukwe, Ndubuizi Owuabueze and Ibeleji Chidinma.
New Telegraph learnt that the victims were on their way from the eastern part of the country when they ran into a gang of suspected kidnappers along the highway.
The General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, had earlier Friday stated that those abducted were on their way to attend the church Ministers’ Conference in Lagos.
He spoke on the abduction while giving a talk at the Redeemed Camp along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
But speaking with our correspondent Friday, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said his command had swung into action and “geo-located” the hideout of the suspects.
He disclosed that the state Police Commissioner, Bashir Makama, was personally leading the operation to rescue the victims.
He added that with the aid of a helicopter from the police headquarters in Abuja, the command was able to survey the forest.
News
Bedlam as suspected herdsmen invade UniAbuja
There was chaos in the premises of University of Abuja (UniAbuja) in the early hours of Friday, as suspected herdsmen, allegedly invaded Medical Students’ hostel, attacking and injuring occupants.
According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), a social media user, Dr. Valentine Favour, who posted a video of the incident on his twitter handle, said: “the herdsmen were there to kill the students and possibly steal their belongings.”
The twitter user said the injured students are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Abuja.
News
Adeboye calls for prayers as gunmen kidnap five RCCG pastors
Gunmen, on Thursday, abducted five pastors of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).
The news of the pastors’ abduction was announced on Friday by the General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye during his message at the ongoing ministers’ conference holding at the Redemption Camp, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
Adeboye, who said the pastors were on their way to attend the ministers’ conference, reportedly said they were abducted along Ijebu-Ode axis.
He urged members of the church to pray for their release.
“As a father, how do you think I should feel to hear that five of my children have been kidnapped while on their way to attend the Ministers Conference?” he said.
Trending
-
Metro and Crime21 hours ago
Civil servant forfeits N150m plaza to FG
-
Metro and Crime21 hours ago
Soldiers gang-rape Ondo varsity student at checkpoint
-
News14 hours ago
Minimum wage delay: Nigerian workers unfairly treated – Oshiomhole
-
News21 hours ago
Chevron sacks 500 workers as NUPENG threatens strike
-
Business23 hours ago
Cashew exporters’ earnings to drop by N52bn
-
Politics21 hours ago
When govs take new wives
-
Metro and Crime23 hours ago
‘We used fake Customs car auctioning to defraud people’
-
Metro and Crime23 hours ago
‘How I became Eiye confraternity leader after arriving Lagos’